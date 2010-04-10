Trending

Oliveira takes women's title for Brazil

Rodriguez the runner-up

Luana Oliveira (Brazil) well clear in the final.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Caterine Rodriguez (Venezuela) leads the chase in the women's final

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Luana Oliveira (Brazil) was the only woman to jump the first set of bumps.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Luana Oliveira (Brazil) opens a gap out of the first corner in the women's final.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Quarterfinal action

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Caterine Rodriguez (Venezuela) won the silver.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Erika Quintana (Ecuador) rides to a bronze.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Luana Oliveira (Brazil) was way ahead of the other women with her skills.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In the women's five-rider race, there was only one real contender - Luana Oliveira of Brazil. Oliveira was clearly a level or two above the other riders, slicing through corners and jumping double bumps that the others rolled over. Katherine Rodriguez (Venezuela) took silver and Erika Quintana (Ecuador) bronze.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luana Oliveira (Brazil)
2Erika Quintana (Ecuador)
3Veronica Miranda (Chile)
4Karla Ortiz (Chile)

