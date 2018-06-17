Trending

OVO Energy Women's Tour: Rivera wins the overall

Lepistö wins stage 5 sprint

Image 1 of 27

Coryn Rivera celebrates her overall victory at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Coryn Rivera celebrates her overall victory at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 27

The peloton in action during the final stage at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

The peloton in action during the final stage at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 27

Maaike Boogaard (BTC City Ljubljana) was the most aggressive rider

Maaike Boogaard (BTC City Ljubljana) was the most aggressive rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 27

Danielle Rowe

Danielle Rowe
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 27

Voz, Rivera and Rowe celebrate on the final Women's Tour podium

Voz, Rivera and Rowe celebrate on the final Women's Tour podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 27

Danielle Rowe (WaowDeals Pro Cycling) in the blue jersey of the Best British Rider

Danielle Rowe (WaowDeals Pro Cycling) in the blue jersey of the Best British Rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 27

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) in the black Mountains Jersey

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) in the black Mountains Jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 27

Marianne Vos in the pink jersey of the points leader

Marianne Vos in the pink jersey of the points leader
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 27

A final celebration on the OVO Energy Women's Tour podium

A final celebration on the OVO Energy Women's Tour podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 27

The sprinters bear down on the line during the final stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

The sprinters bear down on the line during the final stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 27

The sprinters bear down on the line during the final stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

The sprinters bear down on the line during the final stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 27

The peloton in action during the final stage at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

The peloton in action during the final stage at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 27

The peloton in action during the final stage at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

The peloton in action during the final stage at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 27

Best young rider Nathalie Grinczer (WNT Rotor Procycling)

Best young rider Nathalie Grinczer (WNT Rotor Procycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 27

Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo-Bigla Pro Cycling) on the OVO Energy Women's Tour podium after winning the final stage

Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo-Bigla Pro Cycling) on the OVO Energy Women's Tour podium after winning the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 27

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 27

Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team on the sign in stage

Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team on the sign in stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 27

Lotta Lepisto wins the final stage at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Lotta Lepisto wins the final stage at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 27

Coryn Rivera celebrates her overall victory at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Coryn Rivera celebrates her overall victory at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 27

Coryn Rivera and teammates celebrate her overall victory at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Coryn Rivera and teammates celebrate her overall victory at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 27

Danielle Rowe signs in before the final stage

Danielle Rowe signs in before the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 27

Elisa Longo Borghini

Elisa Longo Borghini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 27

Marianne Vos

Marianne Vos
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 27

Coryn Rivera

Coryn Rivera
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 27

Gracie Elvin

Gracie Elvin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 27

Alexandra Manly

Alexandra Manly
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 27

A canyon-SRAM fan

A canyon-SRAM fan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lotta Lepistö (Cervélo-Bigla) took the honours in Colwyn Bay after an aggressively raced final stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour, beating Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) and Marta Bastianelli (Alé Cipollini) to the line.

Related Articles

Rivera: This win belongs to the whole team

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) finished the stage in eighth place to win the general classification. Although she didn't race, Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) continues to lead the UCI Women's WorldTour overall standings.

Covering 122.6 km from Dolgellau to Colwyn Bay, stage 5 crossed the Snowdonia National Park in North West Wales. There were two intermediate sprints, and the main difficulties were the two climbs of Bwlch-y-Maen (category 2) and Nant Gwynant (category 1), though over 50 km remained from the top of the latter to the finish line.

The first rider to get away was Maaike Boogaard (BTC City Ljubljana). The young Dutchwoman was reeled in after a few kilometres, but was awarded the overall combativity prize after the stage for her aggressive riding. Next to attack was Emilie Moberg (Team Virtu Cycling) who was joined by Marta Tagliaferro (Cylance), Susanne Andersen (Hitec Products-Birk Sport), and Natalie Grinczer (WNT Rotor). At the first intermediate sprint after 33 km, the four had an advantage of 1:35 minutes.

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) attacked from the peloton on the Bwlch-y-Maen climb. She was caught soon, but so was the break; and the high speed forced a split, with only 15 riders reaching the top at the front. Following a regrouping after the descent, Marta Bastianelli went on the attack and built a one-minute gap. Bastianelli's advantage came down on the Nant Gwynant climb, and Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott) and Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) bridged to the Italian, but they were all caught on the descent.

There were a number of moves on the last 40 km, but Rivera's Team Sunweb controlled the race and didn't let anyone get away. With 19 km to go, the Dutch team then put both Lucinda Brand and Rivera into an elite group with Niewiadoma, Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5), and Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans). But this star-studded break never got a gap bigger than 16 seconds and was caught just after the 10-kilometre mark.

Several breakaway attempts in the closing kilometres came to nought, and it was a sprint on the Colwyn Bay seafront that decided the winner of the final stage. Lotta Lepistö was the fastest, repeating her 2016 stage win. After being the runner-up on stage 4, the Finn beat Giorgia Bronzini by a bike length, with Marianne Vos in third place. Rivera was in control throughout the stage and finished eighth to win her first-ever UCI Women's WorldTour stage race.

Vos takes home the pink jersey as winner of the points classification, Longo Borghini kept the black mountain jersey through all five stages. Danielle Rowe (WaowDeals) fought through the final stage after a hard crash late on stage 4 to defend the blue jersey as best British rider. Rivera also wins the intermediate sprint classification for the red jersey. Anna van der Breggen's lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour overall standings was so large that she was certain of staying in first place even though she wasn't racing this week.

The UCI Women's WorldTour will continue with the Giro Rosa, 6-15 July.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3:03:55
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
4Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
5Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
6Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
7Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
8Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
9Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
10Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
11Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
12Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
13Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
14Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
15Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
16Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
17Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
18Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
19Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
20Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
21Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
22Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
23Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
24Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
25Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
26Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
27Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
28Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
29Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
30Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
31Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
32Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
33Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
34Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
35Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
36Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
37Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
38Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
39Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
40Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
41Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
42Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
43Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
44Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
45Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
46Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
47Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
48Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
49Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
50Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
51Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
52Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
53Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
54Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:33
55Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:00:48
56Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
57Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing0:02:11
58Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:11
59Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:04:08
60Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:05:51
61Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM0:08:06
62Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:08:41
63Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
64Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
65Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
66Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
67Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
68Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
69Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
70Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
71Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
72Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
73Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
74Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
75Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
76Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing
77Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
78Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
79Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
80Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
81Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
82Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
DNFAnna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNFJulia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
DNFSheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFJolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
DNFGracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
DNFKatarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFHanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
DNSCharlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNSWinanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women17:52:36
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:11
3Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:27
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:28
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:32
7Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:33
8Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops0:00:34
9Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
10Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
11Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
12Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
13Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
14Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
15Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling17:53:13
16Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women17:53:15
17Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team17:53:24
18Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope17:53:25
19Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
20Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing17:53:26
21Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam17:53:27
22Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
23Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
24Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
25Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam17:53:33
26Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women17:53:43
27Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
28Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
29Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
30Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High517:53:48
31Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team17:53:50
32Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
33Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women17:53:53
34Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women17:54:05
35Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women17:54:11
36Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women17:54:26
37Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport17:54:27
38Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team17:54:46
39Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope17:57:27
40Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing17:57:43
41Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops17:57:50
42Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana17:58:00
43Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
44Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team17:58:21
45Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing17:58:30
46Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
47Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High517:59:10
48Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing18:00:07
49Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High518:00:23
50Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM18:01:16
51Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing18:01:34
52Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team18:01:50
53Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope18:02:12
54Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini18:02:44
55Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport18:02:52
56Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope18:02:59
57Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
58Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini18:03:10
59Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing18:03:42
60Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling18:07:08
61Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing18:07:11
62Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team18:07:39
63Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing18:07:55
64Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team18:10:50
65Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling18:11:08
66Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
67Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM18:11:56
68Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM18:12:11
69Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling18:12:18
70Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM18:12:20
71Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
72Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
73Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women18:12:22
74Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling18:12:42
75Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana18:16:59
76Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team18:17:40
77Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling18:19:49
78Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team18:20:27
79Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
80Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport18:21:10
81Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High518:21:36
82Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing18:23:30

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team44pts
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women34
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling31
4Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team27
5Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam21
6Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women19
7Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini19
8Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope17
9Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam11
10Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team8
11Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High58
12Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM8
13Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini7
14Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling7
15Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops5
16Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing5
17Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope5
18Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM5
19Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
20Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana3
21Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
22Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing2
23Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing2
24Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High51
25Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High544pts
2Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing22
3Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women18
4Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women13
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team13
6Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team12
7Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing11
8Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini10
9Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women10
10Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam9
11Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women8
12Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team8
13Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing8
14Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women6
15Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
16Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team5
17Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women5
18Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport5
19Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team5
20Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High54
21Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing2
22Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling2
23Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini1

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women18pts
2Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team9
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam6
4Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
5Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport3
6Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling3
7Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3
8Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High52
10Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High52
11Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
12Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling2
13Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana1
14Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing1
15Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team1
16Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team53:39:28
2Team Sunweb53:39:45
3Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam53:39:47
4Canyon // Sram Racing
5Btc City Ljubljana
6Ale Cipollini
7Mitchelton Scott53:40:21
8Cylance Pro Cycling53:40:42
9Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team53:41:47
10Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope53:44:17
11Trek - Drops53:44:43
12Wiggle High553:44:48
13Hitec Products - Birk Sport53:50:18
14Storey Racing53:52:24
15Team Virtu Cycling54:07:49
16Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team54:12:51
17Valcar Pbm54:25:23

Latest on Cyclingnews