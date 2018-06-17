Image 1 of 27 Coryn Rivera celebrates her overall victory at the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 27 The peloton in action during the final stage at the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 27 Maaike Boogaard (BTC City Ljubljana) was the most aggressive rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 27 Danielle Rowe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 27 Voz, Rivera and Rowe celebrate on the final Women's Tour podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 27 Danielle Rowe (WaowDeals Pro Cycling) in the blue jersey of the Best British Rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 27 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) in the black Mountains Jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 27 Marianne Vos in the pink jersey of the points leader (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 27 A final celebration on the OVO Energy Women's Tour podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 27 The sprinters bear down on the line during the final stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 27 The sprinters bear down on the line during the final stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 27 The peloton in action during the final stage at the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 27 The peloton in action during the final stage at the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 27 Best young rider Nathalie Grinczer (WNT Rotor Procycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 27 Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo-Bigla Pro Cycling) on the OVO Energy Women's Tour podium after winning the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 27 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 27 Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team on the sign in stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 27 Lotta Lepisto wins the final stage at the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 27 Coryn Rivera celebrates her overall victory at the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 27 Coryn Rivera and teammates celebrate her overall victory at the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 27 Danielle Rowe signs in before the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 27 Elisa Longo Borghini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 27 Marianne Vos (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 27 Coryn Rivera (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 27 Gracie Elvin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 27 Alexandra Manly (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 27 A canyon-SRAM fan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lotta Lepistö (Cervélo-Bigla) took the honours in Colwyn Bay after an aggressively raced final stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour, beating Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) and Marta Bastianelli (Alé Cipollini) to the line.

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) finished the stage in eighth place to win the general classification. Although she didn't race, Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) continues to lead the UCI Women's WorldTour overall standings.

Covering 122.6 km from Dolgellau to Colwyn Bay, stage 5 crossed the Snowdonia National Park in North West Wales. There were two intermediate sprints, and the main difficulties were the two climbs of Bwlch-y-Maen (category 2) and Nant Gwynant (category 1), though over 50 km remained from the top of the latter to the finish line.

The first rider to get away was Maaike Boogaard (BTC City Ljubljana). The young Dutchwoman was reeled in after a few kilometres, but was awarded the overall combativity prize after the stage for her aggressive riding. Next to attack was Emilie Moberg (Team Virtu Cycling) who was joined by Marta Tagliaferro (Cylance), Susanne Andersen (Hitec Products-Birk Sport), and Natalie Grinczer (WNT Rotor). At the first intermediate sprint after 33 km, the four had an advantage of 1:35 minutes.

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) attacked from the peloton on the Bwlch-y-Maen climb. She was caught soon, but so was the break; and the high speed forced a split, with only 15 riders reaching the top at the front. Following a regrouping after the descent, Marta Bastianelli went on the attack and built a one-minute gap. Bastianelli's advantage came down on the Nant Gwynant climb, and Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott) and Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) bridged to the Italian, but they were all caught on the descent.

There were a number of moves on the last 40 km, but Rivera's Team Sunweb controlled the race and didn't let anyone get away. With 19 km to go, the Dutch team then put both Lucinda Brand and Rivera into an elite group with Niewiadoma, Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5), and Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans). But this star-studded break never got a gap bigger than 16 seconds and was caught just after the 10-kilometre mark.

Several breakaway attempts in the closing kilometres came to nought, and it was a sprint on the Colwyn Bay seafront that decided the winner of the final stage. Lotta Lepistö was the fastest, repeating her 2016 stage win. After being the runner-up on stage 4, the Finn beat Giorgia Bronzini by a bike length, with Marianne Vos in third place. Rivera was in control throughout the stage and finished eighth to win her first-ever UCI Women's WorldTour stage race.

Vos takes home the pink jersey as winner of the points classification, Longo Borghini kept the black mountain jersey through all five stages. Danielle Rowe (WaowDeals) fought through the final stage after a hard crash late on stage 4 to defend the blue jersey as best British rider. Rivera also wins the intermediate sprint classification for the red jersey. Anna van der Breggen's lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour overall standings was so large that she was certain of staying in first place even though she wasn't racing this week.

The UCI Women's WorldTour will continue with the Giro Rosa, 6-15 July.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3:03:55 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 4 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 5 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 6 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 7 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 8 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 9 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 11 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 12 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 13 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 14 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 15 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 16 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 17 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 18 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 19 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 20 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 21 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 22 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 23 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing 24 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 25 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 26 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 27 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 28 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 29 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 30 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 31 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 32 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 33 Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing 34 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 35 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 36 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 37 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 38 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 39 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 40 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 41 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 42 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 43 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 44 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 45 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops 46 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 47 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 48 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 49 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 50 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 51 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 52 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 53 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 54 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:33 55 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:00:48 56 Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing 57 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing 0:02:11 58 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:03:11 59 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:04:08 60 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 0:05:51 61 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:08:06 62 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:08:41 63 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 64 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 65 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 66 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 67 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 68 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 69 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 70 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 71 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 72 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 73 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 74 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 75 Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM 76 Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing 77 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 78 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 79 Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 80 Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing 81 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 82 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing DNF Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam DNF Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women DNF Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling DNF Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women DNF Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women DNF Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling DNF Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana DNS Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport DNS Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 17:52:36 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11 3 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 4 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:27 5 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:28 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:32 7 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:33 8 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 0:00:34 9 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing 10 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 11 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 12 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 13 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 14 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 15 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 17:53:13 16 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 17:53:15 17 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 17:53:24 18 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 17:53:25 19 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 20 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 17:53:26 21 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 17:53:27 22 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 23 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 24 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 25 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 17:53:33 26 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 17:53:43 27 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 28 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 29 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 30 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 17:53:48 31 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 17:53:50 32 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 33 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 17:53:53 34 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 17:54:05 35 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 17:54:11 36 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 17:54:26 37 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 17:54:27 38 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 17:54:46 39 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 17:57:27 40 Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing 17:57:43 41 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops 17:57:50 42 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 17:58:00 43 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 44 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 17:58:21 45 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 17:58:30 46 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 47 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 17:59:10 48 Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing 18:00:07 49 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 18:00:23 50 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 18:01:16 51 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing 18:01:34 52 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 18:01:50 53 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 18:02:12 54 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 18:02:44 55 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 18:02:52 56 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 18:02:59 57 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 58 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 18:03:10 59 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 18:03:42 60 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 18:07:08 61 Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing 18:07:11 62 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 18:07:39 63 Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing 18:07:55 64 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 18:10:50 65 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 18:11:08 66 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 67 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 18:11:56 68 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 18:12:11 69 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 18:12:18 70 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 18:12:20 71 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 72 Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 73 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 18:12:22 74 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 18:12:42 75 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 18:16:59 76 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 18:17:40 77 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 18:19:49 78 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 18:20:27 79 Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM 80 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 18:21:10 81 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 18:21:36 82 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing 18:23:30

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 44 pts 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 34 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 31 4 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 27 5 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 21 6 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 19 7 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 19 8 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 17 9 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 11 10 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 8 11 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 8 12 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 8 13 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 7 14 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 7 15 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 5 16 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing 5 17 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 5 18 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 5 19 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 20 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 3 21 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 22 Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing 2 23 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 2 24 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 1 25 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 44 pts 2 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 22 3 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 18 4 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 13 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 13 6 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 12 7 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 11 8 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 10 9 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 10 10 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 11 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 8 12 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 13 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 8 14 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 6 15 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 16 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 5 17 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 5 18 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 5 19 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 5 20 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 4 21 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing 2 22 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 2 23 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 1

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 18 pts 2 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 9 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 4 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 3 6 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 3 7 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 3 8 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 2 10 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 2 11 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 12 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 2 13 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 1 14 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 1 15 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 1 16 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 1