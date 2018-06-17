OVO Energy Women's Tour: Rivera wins the overall
Lepistö wins stage 5 sprint
Lotta Lepistö (Cervélo-Bigla) took the honours in Colwyn Bay after an aggressively raced final stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour, beating Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) and Marta Bastianelli (Alé Cipollini) to the line.
Related Articles
Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) finished the stage in eighth place to win the general classification. Although she didn't race, Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) continues to lead the UCI Women's WorldTour overall standings.
Covering 122.6 km from Dolgellau to Colwyn Bay, stage 5 crossed the Snowdonia National Park in North West Wales. There were two intermediate sprints, and the main difficulties were the two climbs of Bwlch-y-Maen (category 2) and Nant Gwynant (category 1), though over 50 km remained from the top of the latter to the finish line.
The first rider to get away was Maaike Boogaard (BTC City Ljubljana). The young Dutchwoman was reeled in after a few kilometres, but was awarded the overall combativity prize after the stage for her aggressive riding. Next to attack was Emilie Moberg (Team Virtu Cycling) who was joined by Marta Tagliaferro (Cylance), Susanne Andersen (Hitec Products-Birk Sport), and Natalie Grinczer (WNT Rotor). At the first intermediate sprint after 33 km, the four had an advantage of 1:35 minutes.
Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) attacked from the peloton on the Bwlch-y-Maen climb. She was caught soon, but so was the break; and the high speed forced a split, with only 15 riders reaching the top at the front. Following a regrouping after the descent, Marta Bastianelli went on the attack and built a one-minute gap. Bastianelli's advantage came down on the Nant Gwynant climb, and Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott) and Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) bridged to the Italian, but they were all caught on the descent.
There were a number of moves on the last 40 km, but Rivera's Team Sunweb controlled the race and didn't let anyone get away. With 19 km to go, the Dutch team then put both Lucinda Brand and Rivera into an elite group with Niewiadoma, Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5), and Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans). But this star-studded break never got a gap bigger than 16 seconds and was caught just after the 10-kilometre mark.
Several breakaway attempts in the closing kilometres came to nought, and it was a sprint on the Colwyn Bay seafront that decided the winner of the final stage. Lotta Lepistö was the fastest, repeating her 2016 stage win. After being the runner-up on stage 4, the Finn beat Giorgia Bronzini by a bike length, with Marianne Vos in third place. Rivera was in control throughout the stage and finished eighth to win her first-ever UCI Women's WorldTour stage race.
Vos takes home the pink jersey as winner of the points classification, Longo Borghini kept the black mountain jersey through all five stages. Danielle Rowe (WaowDeals) fought through the final stage after a hard crash late on stage 4 to defend the blue jersey as best British rider. Rivera also wins the intermediate sprint classification for the red jersey. Anna van der Breggen's lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour overall standings was so large that she was certain of staying in first place even though she wasn't racing this week.
The UCI Women's WorldTour will continue with the Giro Rosa, 6-15 July.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3:03:55
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|5
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|7
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|8
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|9
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|10
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|11
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|12
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|13
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|14
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|15
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|16
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|17
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|19
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|20
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|21
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|22
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|23
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|24
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|26
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|27
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|28
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|29
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|33
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
|34
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|36
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|38
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|39
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|40
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|41
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|42
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|43
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|44
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|45
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|46
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|47
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|49
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|50
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|51
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|52
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|53
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|54
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:33
|55
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:00:48
|56
|Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
|57
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:02:11
|58
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|59
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:08
|60
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:05:51
|61
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:08:06
|62
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:41
|63
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|64
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|65
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|67
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|68
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|69
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|70
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|71
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|72
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|73
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|74
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|75
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|76
|Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing
|77
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|78
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|79
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|80
|Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
|81
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|82
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
|DNF
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|DNF
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|DNF
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|DNF
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNS
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNS
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|17:52:36
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:27
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:28
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:32
|7
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:33
|8
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|0:00:34
|9
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|10
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|12
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|13
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|14
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|15
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|17:53:13
|16
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|17:53:15
|17
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|17:53:24
|18
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|17:53:25
|19
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|20
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|17:53:26
|21
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|17:53:27
|22
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|23
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|24
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|25
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|17:53:33
|26
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|17:53:43
|27
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|28
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|29
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|30
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|17:53:48
|31
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|17:53:50
|32
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|33
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|17:53:53
|34
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|17:54:05
|35
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|17:54:11
|36
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|17:54:26
|37
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|17:54:27
|38
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|17:54:46
|39
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|17:57:27
|40
|Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
|17:57:43
|41
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|17:57:50
|42
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|17:58:00
|43
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|44
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|17:58:21
|45
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|17:58:30
|46
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|47
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|17:59:10
|48
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
|18:00:07
|49
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|18:00:23
|50
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|18:01:16
|51
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing
|18:01:34
|52
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|18:01:50
|53
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|18:02:12
|54
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|18:02:44
|55
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|18:02:52
|56
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|18:02:59
|57
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|18:03:10
|59
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|18:03:42
|60
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|18:07:08
|61
|Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
|18:07:11
|62
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|18:07:39
|63
|Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing
|18:07:55
|64
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|18:10:50
|65
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|18:11:08
|66
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|18:11:56
|68
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|18:12:11
|69
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|18:12:18
|70
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|18:12:20
|71
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|72
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|73
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|18:12:22
|74
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|18:12:42
|75
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|18:16:59
|76
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|18:17:40
|77
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|18:19:49
|78
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|18:20:27
|79
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|80
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|18:21:10
|81
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|18:21:36
|82
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
|18:23:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|44
|pts
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|34
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|31
|4
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|27
|5
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|21
|6
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|19
|7
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|19
|8
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|17
|9
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|11
|10
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|8
|11
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|8
|12
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|8
|13
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|7
|14
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|7
|15
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|5
|16
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|5
|17
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5
|18
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|5
|19
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|20
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|3
|21
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|22
|Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
|2
|23
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|2
|24
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|1
|25
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|44
|pts
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|22
|3
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|18
|4
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|13
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|13
|6
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|12
|7
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|11
|8
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|10
|9
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|10
|10
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|11
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|8
|12
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|13
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|8
|14
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|6
|15
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|16
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|5
|18
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|5
|19
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|5
|20
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|4
|21
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|2
|22
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|2
|23
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|18
|pts
|2
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|9
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|4
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|3
|6
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|7
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|2
|10
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|2
|11
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|12
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|2
|13
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|1
|14
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|1
|15
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|1
|16
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|53:39:28
|2
|Team Sunweb
|53:39:45
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|53:39:47
|4
|Canyon // Sram Racing
|5
|Btc City Ljubljana
|6
|Ale Cipollini
|7
|Mitchelton Scott
|53:40:21
|8
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|53:40:42
|9
|Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|53:41:47
|10
|Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|53:44:17
|11
|Trek - Drops
|53:44:43
|12
|Wiggle High5
|53:44:48
|13
|Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|53:50:18
|14
|Storey Racing
|53:52:24
|15
|Team Virtu Cycling
|54:07:49
|16
|Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|54:12:51
|17
|Valcar Pbm
|54:25:23
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
-
Flandriencross: Van de Putte wins junior men's raceBaers, Harteel round out all-Belgian podium
-
Flandriencross: Vandeputte wins U23 men's raceKamp and Kielich round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy