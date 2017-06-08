Image 1 of 35 Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 2 of the Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 35 Gracie Elvin (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 35 Sarah Roy of Orica-Scott rugs up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 35 Stage 2 winner Amy Pieters on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 35 Lucinda Brand was the most combative rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 35 Racel Neylan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 35 Sarah Ingelbrecht (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 35 The peloton in action during stage 2 at the Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 35 The peloton in action during stage 2 at the Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 35 Hannah Barnes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 35 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 35 elisa Longo Borghini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 35 Alice Barnes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 35 Women's WorldTour leader Anna van der Breggen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 35 Rozanne slik (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 35 Alena Amialiusk (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 35 Lisa Brennauer (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 35 Lucinda Brand (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 35 Leah Kirchman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 35 Lizzie Deignan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 35 The peloton in action during stage 2 at the Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 35 Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) on the stage 2 podium at the Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 35 Hannah Barnes in the pink jersey at the Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 35 Lisa Klein in the sprints jersey at the Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 35 Audrey Cordon (Wiggle High5) in the mountains jersey at the Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 35 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Pro Cycling) on the stage 2 podium at the Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 35 Jolien D'Hoore (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 35 Sarah Roy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 35 Trixi Worrack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 35 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Pro Cycling) in the green jersey at the Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 35 Gracie Elvin finishes stage 2 at the Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 35 Jenelle Crooks finishes stage 2 at the Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 35 Jenelle Crooks finishes stage 2 at the Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 35 Katarzyna Niewiadoma finishes stage 2 at the Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 35 Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 2 of the Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) powered to victory in Stoke-on-Trent on stage 2 of the Women's Tour. Pieters led the strung out pack around the tight final bend to win by a bike's length over British Champion Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM). Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) came over the line in third place to complete the podium.

WM3 Pro Cycling pairing Marianne Vos and Kasia Niewiadoma finished fourth and fifth, respectively, to keep their places in the overall classification.

Boels Dolmans rode an aggressive finale, with Christine Majerus trying to get into a breakaway on a number of occasions. The bunch was much more cagey after Niewiadoma's success on Wednesday and the riders struggled to break the elastic. In the end, the team decided to cut their losses and put their forces behind Pieters in the bunch gallop and she duly delivered.

"That was an ideal situation for us," Pieters said. "We didn't have to chase. When everyone of Christine's group was back in the peloton, no-one really tried anymore. We left if open to see how the stage would develop. At a certain point, we talked to each other and decided I was going to go for the sprint."

Stage 2 of the Women's Tour brought the riders northwest to Stoke-on-Trent, the scene of last year's GC-defining stage. It was due to be another tough stage for the peloton with two first category climbs in the final 50 kilometres of the stage. The weather wasn't going to make it any nicer of a day with rain falling on the peloton throughout much of the stage.

Right from the gun there were riders trying to jump clear of the bunch, but WM3 Pro Cycling would not allow them to stay away for very long. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio suffered an early puncture, but some quick work by her mechanics had her back on her way and in the bunch in no time at all.

Former champion and birthday girl Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) was one of those to try her hand in a move, but the peloton knew that it would be too dangerous to let her gain too much time. She was allowed little more than 20 seconds before the peloton was hunting her down. After seeing her teammate Marta Bastionelli try and fail, Anna Trevisi (Ale Cipollini) attacked after 54 kilometres of racing. BePink's Alison Jackson followed her soon after and the pair were allowed a roomy 1:30 advantage before they too were taken back by the bunch 30 kilometres after their attack went.

A six-woman break went clear almost immediately after the catch, with Majerus being joined by Clara Koppenburg (Cervelo-Bigla), Anna Plichta (WM3 Pro Cycling), Sarah Roy (Orica-Scott), Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) and Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM). They built a healthy lead over the bunch before Brand took it upon herself to attack on the first major climb of the day at Ipstones.

Brand's former companions were brought back as she pushed on alone. A strong rider, she would pose a serious risk if she was given too much space. Her attack forced the pace up behind and caused a split in the bunch with some serious consequences. Defending champion Lizzie Deignan (Boels Dolmans) missed the cut and would eventually lose more than six minutes, effectively putting an end to her overall ambitions. Fortunately for the Boels Dolmans team, Anna van der Breggen had made it through.

Brand used all her reserves to build up a gap of 1:20 but it would not be enough to keep the chasers at bay. With seven kilometres to go, she was brought back into the peloton and almost immediately spat out the back. A few more riders tried and failed to go clear, but it would come down to the fastest legs in the run to the line with Pieters to claim her second individual victory of the season.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3:49:42 2 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 3 Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 4 Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 7 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 9 Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 10 Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 11 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:06 12 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 13 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 14 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 15 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:10 16 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 17 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Hitec Products 18 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 19 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 20 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 21 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 22 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 23 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 24 Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 25 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini 26 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products 27 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 28 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:00:15 29 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 30 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 31 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:17 32 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:00:22 33 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:32 34 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5 0:00:58 35 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women 36 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:01:07 37 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 38 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:27 39 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women 0:06:43 40 Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 41 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 42 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 43 Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini 0:06:45 44 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:06:47 45 Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women 46 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 47 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 48 Anna Plichta (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 49 Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team 50 Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 51 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 52 Shani Bloch-Davidov (Isr) Team Veloconcept Women 53 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 54 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 55 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 56 Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 57 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini 58 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products 59 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 60 Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products 61 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 62 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 63 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 64 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 0:09:10 65 Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals 66 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals 67 Thea Thorson (Nor) Hitec Products 0:09:13 68 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women 69 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink Cogeas 70 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 71 Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 72 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 73 Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling 74 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Cogeas 75 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas 76 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini 77 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women 78 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling 79 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 80 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 81 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 82 Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas 0:12:13 83 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women 84 Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 0:14:11 85 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 86 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 87 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini 0:18:32 88 Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:19:01 89 Willeke Knol (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:19:09 90 Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 91 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink Cogeas 92 Winanda Sppor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota 93 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini 0:19:41

Sprint 1 - Rocester, 80.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas 3 pts 2 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini 2 3 Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - Cheadle, 94.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 pts 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 2 3 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 1

Finish Line Points, 144.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15 pts 2 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 12 3 Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 9 4 Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 7 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 6 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 5 7 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 8 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 3 9 Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 2 10 Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 1

QOM 1 - Ipstones, 104.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 10 pts 2 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 9 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 4 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 7 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 6 6 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 4 8 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 9 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 2 10 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 1

QOM 2 - Gun Hill, 121.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 10 pts 2 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 9 3 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 8 4 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 7 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 6 6 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4 8 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 3 9 Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 2 10 Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 1

British Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 3:40:42 2 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 3 Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 4 Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:00:10 5 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:00:22 6 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:06:43 7 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:06:47 8 Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 10 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 11 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 12 Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:09:13 13 Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:19:09

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team 11:29:18 2 Team Sunweb 0:00:04 3 Boels Dolmans 4 Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:08 5 Cylance Pro Cycling 6 FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:30 7 Wiggle High5 0:01:01 8 WM3 Pro Cycling Team 0:06:31 9 Hitec Products 0:06:51 10 Orica Scott 0:07:48 11 Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:09:33 12 Drops 0:13:18 13 Ale Cipollini 0:13:30 14 Lensworld - Kuota 0:16:03 15 Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:18:18 16 Team Veloconcept Women 0:22:31 17 Bepink Cogeas 0:27:27

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 7:41:11 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:01:46 3 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 4 Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:48 5 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:52 7 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 8 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:55 9 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:58 10 Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:59 11 Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:00 12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 13 Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:02:01 14 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 15 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:02:02 16 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 17 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:02:06 18 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 19 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini 0:02:10 20 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 21 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 22 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products 23 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 24 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Hitec Products 25 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 26 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 27 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 0:02:15 28 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 29 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:17 30 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:02:19 31 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:02:22 32 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:02:31 33 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:41 34 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:03:07 35 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:03:13 36 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:03:15 37 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:03:25 38 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5 0:03:29 39 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 0:08:35 40 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 0:08:39 41 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 42 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 43 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women 0:08:43 44 Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 45 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:08:47 46 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products 47 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 48 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:08:52 49 Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini 0:08:54 50 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:08:56 51 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 52 Anna Plichta (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 53 Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team 54 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 55 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini 56 Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:09:03 57 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:09:08 58 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:09:11 59 Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:09:20 60 Shani Bloch-Davidov (Isr) Team Veloconcept Women 61 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 62 Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products 63 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:11:05 64 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women 65 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini 66 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 67 Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:11:13 68 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink Cogeas 69 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling 70 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 71 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 0:11:22 72 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas 0:11:29 73 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals 0:11:34 74 Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals 0:11:43 75 Thea Thorson (Nor) Hitec Products 0:11:46 76 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women 77 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 78 Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:11:54 79 Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:11:56 80 Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas 0:14:10 81 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:14:12 82 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:16:57 83 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 0:17:26 84 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini 0:21:48 85 Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 0:22:21 86 Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:27:18 87 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Cogeas 0:28:38 88 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:30:33 89 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink Cogeas 0:35:09 90 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini 0:39:52 91 Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:40:29 92 Willeke Knol (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 93 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota 0:42:37

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 21 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 19 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15 4 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 12 5 Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 9 6 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 7 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 7 8 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 7 9 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 7 10 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 6 11 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 5 12 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women 5 13 Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 2 14 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 2 15 Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 1 16 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 26 pts 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 20 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 18 4 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 10 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 10 6 Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 9 7 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 9 8 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 9 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 10 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 8 11 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 3 12 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 3 13 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 2 14 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1 15 Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 1

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 5 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 4 Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas 3 5 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 2 6 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini 2 7 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 8 Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 1 9 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 1

British Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 7:42:57 2 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:00:06 3 Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:13 4 Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:00:15 5 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:00:36 6 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:06:53 7 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:07:01 8 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:07:06 9 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:07:10 10 Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:07:17 11 Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:09:27 12 Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:10:08 13 Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:38:43