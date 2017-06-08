Trending

Women's Tour: Pieters wins stage 2

Niewiadoma retains race lead

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) powered to victory in Stoke-on-Trent on stage 2 of the Women's Tour. Pieters led the strung out pack around the tight final bend to win by a bike's length over British Champion Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM). Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) came over the line in third place to complete the podium.

WM3 Pro Cycling pairing Marianne Vos and Kasia Niewiadoma finished fourth and fifth, respectively, to keep their places in the overall classification.

Boels Dolmans rode an aggressive finale, with Christine Majerus trying to get into a breakaway on a number of occasions. The bunch was much more cagey after Niewiadoma's success on Wednesday and the riders struggled to break the elastic. In the end, the team decided to cut their losses and put their forces behind Pieters in the bunch gallop and she duly delivered.

"That was an ideal situation for us," Pieters said. "We didn't have to chase. When everyone of Christine's group was back in the peloton, no-one really tried anymore. We left if open to see how the stage would develop. At a certain point, we talked to each other and decided I was going to go for the sprint."

Stage 2 of the Women's Tour brought the riders northwest to Stoke-on-Trent, the scene of last year's GC-defining stage. It was due to be another tough stage for the peloton with two first category climbs in the final 50 kilometres of the stage. The weather wasn't going to make it any nicer of a day with rain falling on the peloton throughout much of the stage.

Right from the gun there were riders trying to jump clear of the bunch, but WM3 Pro Cycling would not allow them to stay away for very long. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio suffered an early puncture, but some quick work by her mechanics had her back on her way and in the bunch in no time at all.

Former champion and birthday girl Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) was one of those to try her hand in a move, but the peloton knew that it would be too dangerous to let her gain too much time. She was allowed little more than 20 seconds before the peloton was hunting her down. After seeing her teammate Marta Bastionelli try and fail, Anna Trevisi (Ale Cipollini) attacked after 54 kilometres of racing. BePink's Alison Jackson followed her soon after and the pair were allowed a roomy 1:30 advantage before they too were taken back by the bunch 30 kilometres after their attack went.

A six-woman break went clear almost immediately after the catch, with Majerus being joined by Clara Koppenburg (Cervelo-Bigla), Anna Plichta (WM3 Pro Cycling), Sarah Roy (Orica-Scott), Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) and Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM). They built a healthy lead over the bunch before Brand took it upon herself to attack on the first major climb of the day at Ipstones.

Brand's former companions were brought back as she pushed on alone. A strong rider, she would pose a serious risk if she was given too much space. Her attack forced the pace up behind and caused a split in the bunch with some serious consequences. Defending champion Lizzie Deignan (Boels Dolmans) missed the cut and would eventually lose more than six minutes, effectively putting an end to her overall ambitions. Fortunately for the Boels Dolmans team, Anna van der Breggen had made it through.

Brand used all her reserves to build up a gap of 1:20 but it would not be enough to keep the chasers at bay. With seven kilometres to go, she was brought back into the peloton and almost immediately spat out the back. A few more riders tried and failed to go clear, but it would come down to the fastest legs in the run to the line with Pieters to claim her second individual victory of the season.

Amy Pieters of @boelsdolmansct wins Stage 2 of the #OVOWT here in #StokeonTrent! Fighting right to the end! pic.twitter.com/hCokQkvSt0

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:49:42
2Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
3Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
4Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
7Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
8Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
9Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
10Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
11Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:06
12Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
13Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
14Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
15Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:00:10
16Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
17Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Hitec Products
18Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
19Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
20Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
21Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
22Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
23Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
24Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
25Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
26Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
27Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
28Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:00:15
29Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
30Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
31Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:17
32Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:00:22
33Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:32
34Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High50:00:58
35Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women
36Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:07
37Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
38Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:01:27
39Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women0:06:43
40Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
41Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
42Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
43Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini0:06:45
44Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:06:47
45Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
46Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
47Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
48Anna Plichta (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
49Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team
50Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
51Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
52Shani Bloch-Davidov (Isr) Team Veloconcept Women
53Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
54Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
55Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
56Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
57Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
58Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
59Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
60Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
61Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
62Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
63Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
64Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High50:09:10
65Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
66Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
67Thea Thorson (Nor) Hitec Products0:09:13
68Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women
69Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink Cogeas
70Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
71Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
72Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
73Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling
74Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Cogeas
75Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas
76Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
77Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
78Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
79Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
80Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
81Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
82Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas0:12:13
83Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
84Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:14:11
85Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
86Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
87Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini0:18:32
88Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:19:01
89Willeke Knol (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling0:19:09
90Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
91Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink Cogeas
92Winanda Sppor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
93Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:19:41

Sprint 1 - Rocester, 80.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas3pts
2Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini2
3Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2 - Cheadle, 94.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3pts
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women2
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing1

Finish Line Points, 144.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam15pts
2Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing12
3Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women9
4Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling7
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling6
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High55
7Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
8Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team3
9Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling2
10Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope1

QOM 1 - Ipstones, 104.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women10pts
2Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing9
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
4Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High57
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling6
6Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team5
7Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women4
8Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
9Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing2
10Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope1

QOM 2 - Gun Hill, 121.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women10pts
2Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High59
3Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling8
4Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling7
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High56
6Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team5
7Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam4
8Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing3
9Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women2
10Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling1

British Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing3:40:42
2Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
3Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
4Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:00:10
5Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:00:22
6Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:06:43
7Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:06:47
8Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
9Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
10Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
11Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
12Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:09:13
13Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:19:09

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team11:29:18
2Team Sunweb0:00:04
3Boels Dolmans
4Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:08
5Cylance Pro Cycling
6FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:30
7Wiggle High50:01:01
8WM3 Pro Cycling Team0:06:31
9Hitec Products0:06:51
10Orica Scott0:07:48
11Team WNT Pro Cycling0:09:33
12Drops0:13:18
13Ale Cipollini0:13:30
14Lensworld - Kuota0:16:03
15Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:18:18
16Team Veloconcept Women0:22:31
17Bepink Cogeas0:27:27

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling7:41:11
2Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:01:46
3Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
4Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:01:48
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
6Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:52
7Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
8Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:55
9Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:58
10Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:59
11Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:00
12Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
13Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:02:01
14Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
15Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing0:02:02
16Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
17Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:02:06
18Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
19Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini0:02:10
20Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
21Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
22Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
23Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
24Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Hitec Products
25Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
26Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
27Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:02:15
28Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
29Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:17
30Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:19
31Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:02:22
32Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:02:31
33Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:41
34Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:03:07
35Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:03:13
36Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:03:15
37Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:03:25
38Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High50:03:29
39Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products0:08:35
40Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:08:39
41Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
42Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
43Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women0:08:43
44Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
45Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:08:47
46Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
47Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
48Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:08:52
49Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini0:08:54
50Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:08:56
51Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
52Anna Plichta (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
53Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team
54Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
55Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
56Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:09:03
57Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:09:08
58Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:09:11
59Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:09:20
60Shani Bloch-Davidov (Isr) Team Veloconcept Women
61Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
62Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
63Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:11:05
64Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
65Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
66Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
67Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:11:13
68Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink Cogeas
69Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
70Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
71Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:11:22
72Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas0:11:29
73Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals0:11:34
74Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals0:11:43
75Thea Thorson (Nor) Hitec Products0:11:46
76Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women
77Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
78Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:11:54
79Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:11:56
80Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas0:14:10
81Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:14:12
82Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:16:57
83Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:17:26
84Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:21:48
85Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:22:21
86Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:27:18
87Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Cogeas0:28:38
88Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:30:33
89Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink Cogeas0:35:09
90Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini0:39:52
91Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:40:29
92Willeke Knol (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
93Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota0:42:37

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling21pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling19
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam15
4Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing12
5Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women9
6Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam9
7Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team7
8Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team7
9Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High57
10Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing6
11Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High55
12Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women5
13Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling2
14Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota2
15Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope1
16Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High526pts
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women20
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling18
4Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team10
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High510
6Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women9
7Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing9
8Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
9Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
10Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling8
11Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope3
12Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing3
13Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing2
14Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1
15Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling1

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High55
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
4Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas3
5Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women2
6Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini2
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
8Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling1
9Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing1

British Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing7:42:57
2Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:06
3Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:13
4Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:00:15
5Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:00:36
6Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:06:53
7Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:07:01
8Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:07:06
9Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:07:10
10Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:07:17
11Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:09:27
12Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:10:08
13Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:38:43

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team23:09:29
2Team Sunweb0:00:04
3Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:08
4Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:12
5Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:32
6FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:38
7Wiggle High50:01:09
8WM3 Pro Cycling Team0:04:49
9Hitec Products0:06:59
10Orica Scott0:08:34
11Team WNT Pro Cycling0:09:41
12Drops0:13:27
13Ale Cipollini0:13:47
14Lensworld - Kuota0:16:20
15Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:19:31
16Team Veloconcept Women0:23:12
17Bepink Cogeas0:27:59

