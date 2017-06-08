Women's Tour: Pieters wins stage 2
Niewiadoma retains race lead
Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) powered to victory in Stoke-on-Trent on stage 2 of the Women's Tour. Pieters led the strung out pack around the tight final bend to win by a bike's length over British Champion Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM). Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) came over the line in third place to complete the podium.
WM3 Pro Cycling pairing Marianne Vos and Kasia Niewiadoma finished fourth and fifth, respectively, to keep their places in the overall classification.
Boels Dolmans rode an aggressive finale, with Christine Majerus trying to get into a breakaway on a number of occasions. The bunch was much more cagey after Niewiadoma's success on Wednesday and the riders struggled to break the elastic. In the end, the team decided to cut their losses and put their forces behind Pieters in the bunch gallop and she duly delivered.
"That was an ideal situation for us," Pieters said. "We didn't have to chase. When everyone of Christine's group was back in the peloton, no-one really tried anymore. We left if open to see how the stage would develop. At a certain point, we talked to each other and decided I was going to go for the sprint."
Stage 2 of the Women's Tour brought the riders northwest to Stoke-on-Trent, the scene of last year's GC-defining stage. It was due to be another tough stage for the peloton with two first category climbs in the final 50 kilometres of the stage. The weather wasn't going to make it any nicer of a day with rain falling on the peloton throughout much of the stage.
Right from the gun there were riders trying to jump clear of the bunch, but WM3 Pro Cycling would not allow them to stay away for very long. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio suffered an early puncture, but some quick work by her mechanics had her back on her way and in the bunch in no time at all.
Former champion and birthday girl Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) was one of those to try her hand in a move, but the peloton knew that it would be too dangerous to let her gain too much time. She was allowed little more than 20 seconds before the peloton was hunting her down. After seeing her teammate Marta Bastionelli try and fail, Anna Trevisi (Ale Cipollini) attacked after 54 kilometres of racing. BePink's Alison Jackson followed her soon after and the pair were allowed a roomy 1:30 advantage before they too were taken back by the bunch 30 kilometres after their attack went.
A six-woman break went clear almost immediately after the catch, with Majerus being joined by Clara Koppenburg (Cervelo-Bigla), Anna Plichta (WM3 Pro Cycling), Sarah Roy (Orica-Scott), Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) and Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM). They built a healthy lead over the bunch before Brand took it upon herself to attack on the first major climb of the day at Ipstones.
Brand's former companions were brought back as she pushed on alone. A strong rider, she would pose a serious risk if she was given too much space. Her attack forced the pace up behind and caused a split in the bunch with some serious consequences. Defending champion Lizzie Deignan (Boels Dolmans) missed the cut and would eventually lose more than six minutes, effectively putting an end to her overall ambitions. Fortunately for the Boels Dolmans team, Anna van der Breggen had made it through.
Brand used all her reserves to build up a gap of 1:20 but it would not be enough to keep the chasers at bay. With seven kilometres to go, she was brought back into the peloton and almost immediately spat out the back. A few more riders tried and failed to go clear, but it would come down to the fastest legs in the run to the line with Pieters to claim her second individual victory of the season.
Amy Pieters of @boelsdolmansct wins Stage 2 of the #OVOWT here in #StokeonTrent! Fighting right to the end! pic.twitter.com/hCokQkvSt0
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:49:42
|2
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|5
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|7
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|9
|Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|10
|Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|11
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:06
|12
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|13
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:10
|16
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|17
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Hitec Products
|18
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|19
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|20
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|21
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|22
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|23
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|24
|Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|25
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|26
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|27
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|28
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:15
|29
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|30
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|31
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:17
|32
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|33
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:32
|34
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:00:58
|35
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|36
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:07
|37
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|38
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:27
|39
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:06:43
|40
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|41
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|42
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|43
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|0:06:45
|44
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:06:47
|45
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|46
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|48
|Anna Plichta (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|49
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team
|50
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|51
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|52
|Shani Bloch-Davidov (Isr) Team Veloconcept Women
|53
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|55
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|57
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|58
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|59
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|60
|Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|61
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|62
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|63
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|64
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|0:09:10
|65
|Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
|66
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
|67
|Thea Thorson (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:09:13
|68
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|69
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|70
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|71
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|72
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|73
|Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|74
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|75
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|76
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|77
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|78
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
|79
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|80
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|81
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|82
|Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
|0:12:13
|83
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|84
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:14:11
|85
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|86
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|87
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini
|0:18:32
|88
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:19:01
|89
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:19:09
|90
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|91
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|92
|Winanda Sppor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|93
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:19:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
|3
|pts
|2
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|2
|3
|Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|pts
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|2
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|pts
|2
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|12
|3
|Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|9
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|5
|7
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|2
|10
|Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|10
|pts
|2
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|9
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|4
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|7
|5
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|8
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|9
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|2
|10
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|10
|pts
|2
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|9
|3
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|4
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|6
|6
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|8
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|9
|Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|2
|10
|Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|3:40:42
|2
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|3
|Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|4
|Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00:10
|5
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|6
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:06:43
|7
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:06:47
|8
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|10
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|11
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:09:13
|13
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:19:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|11:29:18
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:04
|3
|Boels Dolmans
|4
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:08
|5
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|6
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:30
|7
|Wiggle High5
|0:01:01
|8
|WM3 Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:31
|9
|Hitec Products
|0:06:51
|10
|Orica Scott
|0:07:48
|11
|Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:09:33
|12
|Drops
|0:13:18
|13
|Ale Cipollini
|0:13:30
|14
|Lensworld - Kuota
|0:16:03
|15
|Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:18:18
|16
|Team Veloconcept Women
|0:22:31
|17
|Bepink Cogeas
|0:27:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|7:41:11
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:01:46
|3
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|4
|Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:48
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|7
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|8
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:55
|9
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|10
|Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:59
|11
|Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:00
|12
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|13
|Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:02:01
|14
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:02:02
|16
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|17
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:06
|18
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|19
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|0:02:10
|20
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|21
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|22
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|23
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|24
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Hitec Products
|25
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|26
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|27
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:02:15
|28
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|29
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:17
|30
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:19
|31
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:02:22
|32
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:02:31
|33
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:41
|34
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:03:07
|35
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:03:13
|36
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:03:15
|37
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:03:25
|38
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:03:29
|39
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:08:35
|40
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:08:39
|41
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|42
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|43
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:08:43
|44
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|45
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:08:47
|46
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|47
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|48
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:08:52
|49
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|0:08:54
|50
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:08:56
|51
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Anna Plichta (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|53
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team
|54
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|56
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:09:03
|57
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:08
|58
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:09:11
|59
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:09:20
|60
|Shani Bloch-Davidov (Isr) Team Veloconcept Women
|61
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|62
|Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|63
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:11:05
|64
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|65
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|66
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|67
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:11:13
|68
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|69
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
|70
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|71
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:11:22
|72
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|0:11:29
|73
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:11:34
|74
|Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:11:43
|75
|Thea Thorson (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:11:46
|76
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|77
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|78
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:11:54
|79
|Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:11:56
|80
|Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
|0:14:10
|81
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:14:12
|82
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:16:57
|83
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:17:26
|84
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:21:48
|85
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:22:21
|86
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:27:18
|87
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|0:28:38
|88
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:30:33
|89
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|0:35:09
|90
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini
|0:39:52
|91
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:40:29
|92
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|93
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:42:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|21
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|19
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|4
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|12
|5
|Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|9
|6
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|7
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|7
|8
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|7
|9
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|7
|10
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|6
|11
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|5
|12
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|5
|13
|Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|2
|14
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|2
|15
|Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1
|16
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|26
|pts
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|20
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|18
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|10
|5
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|10
|6
|Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|9
|7
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|9
|8
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|9
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|10
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|11
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3
|12
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|13
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|2
|14
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|15
|Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|5
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|4
|Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
|3
|5
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|2
|6
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|2
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|8
|Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|1
|9
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|7:42:57
|2
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:13
|4
|Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00:15
|5
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00:36
|6
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:06:53
|7
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:07:01
|8
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:07:06
|9
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:07:10
|10
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:07:17
|11
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:09:27
|12
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:10:08
|13
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:38:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|23:09:29
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:04
|3
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:08
|4
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:12
|5
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:32
|6
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:38
|7
|Wiggle High5
|0:01:09
|8
|WM3 Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:49
|9
|Hitec Products
|0:06:59
|10
|Orica Scott
|0:08:34
|11
|Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:09:41
|12
|Drops
|0:13:27
|13
|Ale Cipollini
|0:13:47
|14
|Lensworld - Kuota
|0:16:20
|15
|Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:19:31
|16
|Team Veloconcept Women
|0:23:12
|17
|Bepink Cogeas
|0:27:59
