Van der Haar edges Eising for victory
Jim Aernouts rounds out top-three
|1
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|1:05:41
|2
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor
|3
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:00:04
|4
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco
|0:00:06
|5
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|0:00:08
|6
|Thijs Al (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|0:00:12
|7
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|0:00:14
|8
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned)
|0:00:16
|9
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|10
|Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea
|11
|Niels Wubben (Ned)
|0:00:24
|12
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned)
|13
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|0:01:36
|14
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|0:01:54
|15
|Eddy Van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|16
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie-Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:02:23
|17
|Jordy Luisman (Ned)
|18
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned)
|0:02:25
|19
|Kenneth Hansen (Den)
|20
|Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned)
|0:02:37
|21
|Nils Van Kooy (Ned) Team Rojo-Specialized-Wielerland
|0:02:52
|22
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:03:32
|23
|Enno Quast (Ger)
|24
|Douwe Verberne (Ned)
|0:04:02
|25
|Bart Barkhuis (Ned)
|26
|Stijn Huys (Bel)
|0:05:16
|27
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke
|0:05:29
|28
|Tim Rieckmann (Ger)
|29
|Bryan Borowski (Ned)
|30
|Christian Koot (Ned)
|31
|Axel Dekker (Ned)
|32
|Pieter Homan (Ned)
|33
|Luuk Van Vliet (Ned)
|34
|Lars Maris (Ned)
