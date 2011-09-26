Trending

Van der Haar edges Eising for victory

Jim Aernouts rounds out top-three

Full Results
1Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team1:05:41
2Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor
3Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:00:04
4Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco0:00:06
5Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl0:00:08
6Thijs Al (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl0:00:12
7Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:00:14
8Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned)0:00:16
9Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
10Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea
11Niels Wubben (Ned)0:00:24
12Twan Van Den Brand (Ned)
13Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea0:01:36
14Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:01:54
15Eddy Van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
16Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie-Jelly Belly Cycling0:02:23
17Jordy Luisman (Ned)
18Kobus Hereijgers (Ned)0:02:25
19Kenneth Hansen (Den)
20Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned)0:02:37
21Nils Van Kooy (Ned) Team Rojo-Specialized-Wielerland0:02:52
22David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus0:03:32
23Enno Quast (Ger)
24Douwe Verberne (Ned)0:04:02
25Bart Barkhuis (Ned)
26Stijn Huys (Bel)0:05:16
27Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke0:05:29
28Tim Rieckmann (Ger)
29Bryan Borowski (Ned)
30Christian Koot (Ned)
31Axel Dekker (Ned)
32Pieter Homan (Ned)
33Luuk Van Vliet (Ned)
34Lars Maris (Ned)

Latest on Cyclingnews