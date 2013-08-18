Specialized-lululemon repeats as Vargarda TTT champions
Rabo-LivGiant keeps Vos on top with second over Orica-AIS
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Specialized - Lululemon
|0:53:59
|Lisa Brennauer (USA)
|Evelyn Stevens (USA)
|Eleonora Van Dijk (USA)
|Trixi Worrack (USA)
|2
|Rabo-Liv Giant
|0:00:38
|Lucinda Brand (Ned)
|Thalita De Jong (Ned)
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned)
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|3
|Orica - AIS
|0:01:26
|Shara Gillow (Aus)
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus)
|Emma Johansson (Aus)
|Amanda Spratt (Aus)
|4
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|Vera Koedooder (Bel)
|Christine Majerus (Bel)
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel)
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Bel)
|5
|Wiggle Honda
|0:02:45
|Charlotte Becker (GBr)
|Dani King (GBr)
|Lauren Kitchen (GBr)
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (GBr)
|6
|Rusvelo
|0:02:48
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus)
|Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus)
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus)
|Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus)
|7
|Australia
|0:02:57
|Amy Cure (Aus)
|Taryn Heather (Aus)
|Emily Roper (Aus)
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus)
|8
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|Elizabeth Armitstead (Ned)
|Jessie Daams (Ned)
|Romy Kasper (Ned)
|Adrie Visser (Ned)
|9
|Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:26
|Emilia Fahlin (Nor)
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor)
|Julie Leth (Nor)
|Rossella Ratto (Nor)
|10
|Team Tibco - To The Top
|0:03:36
|Chantal Blaak (USA)
|Jasmin Glaesser (USA)
|Claudia Hausler (USA)
|Shelley Olds (USA)
|11
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:04:22
|Elke Gebhardt (Ned)
|Janneke Kanis (Ned)
|Amy Pieters (Ned)
|Esra Tromp (Ned)
|Kirsten Wild (Ned)
|12
|Faren Kuota
|0:05:18
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita)
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Ita)
|Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Ita)
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
|Patricia Schwager (Ita)
|13
|Cramo Go:Green
|0:05:54
|Mirella Ehrin (Swe)
|Hanna Helamb (Swe)
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe)
|Madelene Olsson (Swe)
|Linnea Sjöblom (Swe)
|Martina Thomasson (Swe)
|14
|Norway
|0:07:07
|Tina Andreassen (Nor)
|Hildegunn Hovdenak (Nor)
|Thrude Karlsen (Nor)
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor)
|Camilla Sørgjerd (Nor)
|15
|Servetto Footon
|0:10:23
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita)
|Veronica Cornolti (Ita)
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita)
|Emma Marcelli (Ita)
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|279
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|202
|3
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|194
|4
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|156
|5
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|96
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|86
|7
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) FCL
|75
|8
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|58
|9
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|58
|10
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|55
|11
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) ARW
|48
|12
|Amy Pieters (Ned) ARW
|45
|13
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|44
|14
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|44
|15
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|42
|16
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|40
|17
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|38
|18
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|36
|19
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|35
|20
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|35
|21
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|35
|22
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|30
|22
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|30
|24
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|30
|25
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|30
|26
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|30
|27
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|28
|28
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|27
|29
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|27
|30
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|27
|31
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|25
|31
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|25
|33
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
|25
|34
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|24
|35
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|24
|36
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|24
|37
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|24
|38
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|22
|39
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|21
|40
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|20
|41
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) ARW
|20
|42
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|18
|43
|Amber Neben (USA) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|18
|44
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|16
|44
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|16
|46
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|16
|47
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
|15
|47
|Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo
|15
|47
|Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
|15
|50
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|15
|51
|Taryn Heather (Aus)
|14
|51
|Emily Roper (Aus)
|14
|51
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus)
|14
|51
|Amy Cure (Aus)
|14
|55
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|14
|56
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|13
|57
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|12
|57
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|12
|57
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|12
|60
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|11
|60
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|11
|62
|Julia Martisova (Rus) FCL
|11
|63
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) ARW
|10
|63
|Esra Tromp (Ned) ARW
|10
|65
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) GSD Gestion-Kallisto
|10
|66
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|9
|66
|Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|9
|66
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|9
|69
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|9
|70
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|8
|70
|Sjöblom Linnea (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|8
|70
|Mirella Ehrin (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|8
|70
|Madelene Olsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|8
|70
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|8
|70
|Hanna Helamb (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|8
|76
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Team Polaris
|8
|77
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|8
|78
|Camilla Sørgjerd (Nor)
|7
|78
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor)
|7
|78
|Thrude Karlsen (Nor)
|7
|78
|Tina Andreassen (Nor)
|7
|78
|Hildegunn Hovdenak (Nor)
|7
|83
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|7
|84
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|7
|85
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|7
|86
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|7
|87
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon
|6
|87
|Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon
|6
|87
|Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon
|6
|87
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Servetto Footon
|6
|91
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|6
|92
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|6
|93
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|6
|94
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|5
|95
|Roxane Fournier (Fra)
|4
|96
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|4
|97
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|3
|98
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|3
|99
|Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|2
|100
|Lucie Pader (Fra) Bourgogne-Pro Dialog
|2
|101
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink
|1
|102
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|1
|103
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Polaris
|1
|1
|Rabo Women Cycling Team
|449
|pts
|2
|Orica - Ais
|377
|3
|Specialized - Lululemon
|339
|4
|Hitec Products Uck
|258
|5
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|170
|6
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|156
|7
|Wiggle Honda
|139
|8
|Team Argos - Shimano
|131
|9
|Faren Kuota
|102
|10
|Team Tibco - To The Top
|95
|11
|Chirio Forno D'asolo
|86
|12
|Rusvelo
|82
|13
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|70
|14
|Australia
|56
|15
|France
|36
|16
|Bepink
|33
|17
|Cramo Go:Green
|32
|18
|Norway
|28
|19
|Mcipollini Giordana
|24
|19
|Servetto Footon
|24
|19
|Pasta Zara - Cogeas
|24
|22
|Gsd Gestion - Kallisto
|10
|23
|Cyclelive Plus - Zannata
|4
|24
|Vienne Futuroscope
|3
|25
|Team Futurumshop.Nl
|1
