Specialized-lululemon repeats as Vargarda TTT champions

Rabo-LivGiant keeps Vos on top with second over Orica-AIS

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized - Lululemon0:53:59
Lisa Brennauer (USA)
Evelyn Stevens (USA)
Eleonora Van Dijk (USA)
Trixi Worrack (USA)
2Rabo-Liv Giant0:00:38
Lucinda Brand (Ned)
Thalita De Jong (Ned)
Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned)
Marianne Vos (Ned)
3Orica - AIS0:01:26
Shara Gillow (Aus)
Melissa Hoskins (Aus)
Emma Johansson (Aus)
Amanda Spratt (Aus)
4Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:02:38
Vera Koedooder (Bel)
Christine Majerus (Bel)
Maaike Polspoel (Bel)
Anna Van Der Breggen (Bel)
5Wiggle Honda0:02:45
Charlotte Becker (GBr)
Dani King (GBr)
Lauren Kitchen (GBr)
Linda Melanie Villumsen (GBr)
6Rusvelo0:02:48
Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus)
Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus)
Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus)
Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus)
7Australia0:02:57
Amy Cure (Aus)
Taryn Heather (Aus)
Emily Roper (Aus)
Grace Sulzberger (Aus)
8Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:06
Elizabeth Armitstead (Ned)
Jessie Daams (Ned)
Romy Kasper (Ned)
Adrie Visser (Ned)
9Hitec Products UCK0:03:26
Emilia Fahlin (Nor)
Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor)
Julie Leth (Nor)
Rossella Ratto (Nor)
10Team Tibco - To The Top0:03:36
Chantal Blaak (USA)
Jasmin Glaesser (USA)
Claudia Hausler (USA)
Shelley Olds (USA)
11Team Argos - Shimano0:04:22
Elke Gebhardt (Ned)
Janneke Kanis (Ned)
Amy Pieters (Ned)
Esra Tromp (Ned)
Kirsten Wild (Ned)
12Faren Kuota0:05:18
Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita)
Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Ita)
Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Ita)
Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
Patricia Schwager (Ita)
13Cramo Go:Green0:05:54
Mirella Ehrin (Swe)
Hanna Helamb (Swe)
Alexandra Nessmar (Swe)
Madelene Olsson (Swe)
Linnea Sjöblom (Swe)
Martina Thomasson (Swe)
14Norway0:07:07
Tina Andreassen (Nor)
Hildegunn Hovdenak (Nor)
Thrude Karlsen (Nor)
Ingrid Lorvik (Nor)
Camilla Sørgjerd (Nor)
15Servetto Footon0:10:23
Simona Bortolotti (Ita)
Veronica Cornolti (Ita)
Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita)
Emma Marcelli (Ita)

World CuP standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant279pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS202
3Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon194
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK156
5Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team96
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant86
7Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) FCL75
8Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda58
9Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team58
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS55
11Kirsten Wild (Ned) ARW48
12Amy Pieters (Ned) ARW45
13Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon44
14Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon44
15Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS42
16Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team40
17Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top38
18Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK36
19Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon35
20Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies35
21Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top35
22Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant30
22Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant30
24Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team30
25Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo30
26Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK30
27Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS28
28Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team27
29Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team27
30Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies27
31Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS25
31Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS25
33Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink25
34Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team24
35Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda24
36Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda24
37Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana24
38Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon22
39Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team21
40Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team20
41Janneke Kanis (Ned) ARW20
42Kim De Baat (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team18
43Amber Neben (USA) Pasta Zara-Cogeas18
44Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda16
44Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda16
46Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope16
47Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo15
47Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo15
47Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo15
50Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team15
51Taryn Heather (Aus)14
51Emily Roper (Aus)14
51Grace Sulzberger (Aus)14
51Amy Cure (Aus)14
55Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team14
56Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team13
57Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK12
57Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK12
57Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK12
60Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top11
60Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top11
62Julia Martisova (Rus) FCL11
63Elke Gebhardt (Ger) ARW10
63Esra Tromp (Ned) ARW10
65Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) GSD Gestion-Kallisto10
66Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team9
66Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team9
66Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team9
69Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda9
70Martina Thomasson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green8
70Sjöblom Linnea (Swe) Cramo Go:Green8
70Mirella Ehrin (Swe) Cramo Go:Green8
70Madelene Olsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green8
70Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Cramo Go:Green8
70Hanna Helamb (Swe) Cramo Go:Green8
76Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Team Polaris8
77Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant8
78Camilla Sørgjerd (Nor)7
78Ingrid Lorvik (Nor)7
78Thrude Karlsen (Nor)7
78Tina Andreassen (Nor)7
78Hildegunn Hovdenak (Nor)7
83Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies7
84Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink7
85Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant7
86Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo7
87Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon6
87Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon6
87Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon6
87Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Servetto Footon6
91Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox6
92Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant6
93Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas6
94Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team5
95Roxane Fournier (Fra)4
96Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata4
97Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope3
98Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant3
99Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team2
100Lucie Pader (Fra) Bourgogne-Pro Dialog2
101Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink1
102Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies1
103Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Polaris1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabo Women Cycling Team449pts
2Orica - Ais377
3Specialized - Lululemon339
4Hitec Products Uck258
5Sengers Ladies Cycling Team170
6Boels Dolmans Cycling Team156
7Wiggle Honda139
8Team Argos - Shimano131
9Faren Kuota102
10Team Tibco - To The Top95
11Chirio Forno D'asolo86
12Rusvelo82
13Lotto Belisol Ladies70
14Australia56
15France36
16Bepink33
17Cramo Go:Green32
18Norway28
19Mcipollini Giordana24
19Servetto Footon24
19Pasta Zara - Cogeas24
22Gsd Gestion - Kallisto10
23Cyclelive Plus - Zannata4
24Vienne Futuroscope3
25Team Futurumshop.Nl1

