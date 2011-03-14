Kruopis claims victory in Stekene
Van Dijk, Dupont round out Omloop van het Waasland podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|4:18:05
|2
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|4
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|6
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|7
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|8
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|9
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Van Der Vurst Cycling Team
|11
|Robin Wennekers (Ned) W.V. Eemland
|12
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|13
|Peter Galle (Bel) Wielersportver. Artevelde VZW Gent
|14
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|15
|Maik Wensink (Ned) Colba - Mercury
|16
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|17
|Jurgen Van Trijp (Ned) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|18
|Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|19
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|20
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) La Royale Pedale Saint-Martin - Tournai
|21
|Lars Horring (Ned) Wsv Emmen
|22
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|23
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|24
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team Raleigh
|25
|Davy De Scheemaeker (Bel) Wielersportver. Artevelde VZW Gent
|26
|Llewwellyn Kinch (GBr) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|27
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|29
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|30
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|31
|Benjamin De Geyter (Bel) Van Der Vurst Cycling Team
|32
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|33
|Jeff Peelaers (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|34
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Bike Toyz U23 Racing
|35
|Andre Benoit (Ger) Team Schwalbe Trier
|36
|Simon Lapeire (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|37
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|38
|Bram D'hondt (Bel) PWC Aliplast
|39
|Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|40
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|41
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|42
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Katusha
|43
|Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
|44
|Matthew Jones (GBr) Team Raleigh
|45
|Mark Pedersen (Den) Bike Toyz U23 Racing
|46
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|47
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|48
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|49
|André Vermeiren (Bel) Star Cycling Team
|50
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|51
|Philip Lavery An Post - Sean Kelly
|52
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|53
|Cedric Callebaut (Bel) PWC Aliplast
|54
|Lars Iversen (Den) Bike Toyz U23 Racing
|55
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|56
|Brian Megens (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|57
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|58
|Gunter Sterck (Bel) Wielersportver. Artevelde VZW Gent
|59
|Guy Ten Hartog (Bel) Wielersportver. Artevelde VZW Gent
|60
|Philip Vandaele (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|61
|Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|62
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|63
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|64
|Douglas Dewey (GBr) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|65
|Kevin Grieten (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|66
|Phillip Schulz (Ger) Colba - Mercury
|67
|Jarno Van Guyse (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|68
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|69
|Joris Haers (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|70
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Katusha
|71
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Katusha
|72
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|73
|Jens Van Bijlen (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|74
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|75
|Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|76
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|77
|Dennis Smit (Ned) Hsc De Bataaf
|78
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) La Royale Pedale Saint-Martin - Tournai
|79
|Stijn Nauwynck (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|80
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|81
|Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
|82
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|83
|Christophe Verhaegen (Bel) Wielersportver. Artevelde VZW Gent
|84
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|85
|Jeroen Socquet (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|86
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Bike Toyz U23 Racing
|87
|Bjorn Meersmans (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|88
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Katusha
|89
|Mart Van Blanken (Ned) Rtv Oldenzaalse Wcl
|90
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|91
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|92
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|93
|André Krüger (Ger) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|94
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|95
|Cédric Van Lommel (Bel) Star Cycling Team
|96
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|97
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|98
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|99
|Robby De Roos (Bel) Wielersportver. Artevelde VZW Gent
|100
|Sven Wielandt (Bel) A.S.B. Parein-Rogelli Cycling Team
|101
|Tim Van Cleemputte (Bel) A.S.B. Parein-Rogelli Cycling Team
|102
|Frederik Penne (Bel) A.S.B. Parein-Rogelli Cycling Team
|103
|Randy Costermans (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|104
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|105
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|106
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|107
|David Kemp (Aus) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:35
|108
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|109
|Dmitriy Mokrov (Rus) Katusha
|110
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|111
|Andrew Fenn An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:57
|112
|Vincent De Vreese (Bel) Van Der Vurst Cycling Team
|0:04:00
|113
|Kevin Van Dyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|114
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|115
|Kristof Dhollander PWC Aliplast
|116
|Matthew Kipling (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:05:05
|117
|Kevin Van Craeynest (Bel) Van Der Vurst Cycling Team
|118
|Vincent Meyvis (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|0:05:20
