Kruopis claims victory in Stekene

Van Dijk, Dupont round out Omloop van het Waasland podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet4:18:05
2Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
3Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
4Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
5Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
6Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
7Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
8Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
9Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Van Der Vurst Cycling Team
11Robin Wennekers (Ned) W.V. Eemland
12Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity
13Peter Galle (Bel) Wielersportver. Artevelde VZW Gent
14Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
15Maik Wensink (Ned) Colba - Mercury
16Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
17Jurgen Van Trijp (Ned) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
18Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
19Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
20Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) La Royale Pedale Saint-Martin - Tournai
21Lars Horring (Ned) Wsv Emmen
22Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
23Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
24Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team Raleigh
25Davy De Scheemaeker (Bel) Wielersportver. Artevelde VZW Gent
26Llewwellyn Kinch (GBr) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
27Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
29Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
30Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
31Benjamin De Geyter (Bel) Van Der Vurst Cycling Team
32Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
33Jeff Peelaers (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
34Jesper Hansen (Den) Bike Toyz U23 Racing
35Andre Benoit (Ger) Team Schwalbe Trier
36Simon Lapeire (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
37Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
38Bram D'hondt (Bel) PWC Aliplast
39Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
40Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
41Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
42Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Katusha
43Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
44Matthew Jones (GBr) Team Raleigh
45Mark Pedersen (Den) Bike Toyz U23 Racing
46Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
47Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
48Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
49André Vermeiren (Bel) Star Cycling Team
50Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
51Philip Lavery An Post - Sean Kelly
52Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
53Cedric Callebaut (Bel) PWC Aliplast
54Lars Iversen (Den) Bike Toyz U23 Racing
55Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
56Brian Megens (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
57Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
58Gunter Sterck (Bel) Wielersportver. Artevelde VZW Gent
59Guy Ten Hartog (Bel) Wielersportver. Artevelde VZW Gent
60Philip Vandaele (Bel) Colba - Mercury
61Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity
62Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
63Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
64Douglas Dewey (GBr) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
65Kevin Grieten (Bel) Colba - Mercury
66Phillip Schulz (Ger) Colba - Mercury
67Jarno Van Guyse (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
68Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
69Joris Haers (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
70Igor Frolov (Rus) Katusha
71Nikita Novikov (Rus) Katusha
72Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
73Jens Van Bijlen (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
74Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
75Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity
76Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
77Dennis Smit (Ned) Hsc De Bataaf
78Quentin Bertholet (Bel) La Royale Pedale Saint-Martin - Tournai
79Stijn Nauwynck (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
80Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity
81Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
82Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
83Christophe Verhaegen (Bel) Wielersportver. Artevelde VZW Gent
84Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
85Jeroen Socquet (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
86Patrick Clausen (Den) Bike Toyz U23 Racing
87Bjorn Meersmans (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
88Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Katusha
89Mart Van Blanken (Ned) Rtv Oldenzaalse Wcl
90Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
91Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
92Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
93André Krüger (Ger) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
94Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
95Cédric Van Lommel (Bel) Star Cycling Team
96Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
97Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
98Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
99Robby De Roos (Bel) Wielersportver. Artevelde VZW Gent
100Sven Wielandt (Bel) A.S.B. Parein-Rogelli Cycling Team
101Tim Van Cleemputte (Bel) A.S.B. Parein-Rogelli Cycling Team
102Frederik Penne (Bel) A.S.B. Parein-Rogelli Cycling Team
103Randy Costermans (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
104Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
105Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
106Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
107David Kemp (Aus) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:35
108Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
109Dmitriy Mokrov (Rus) Katusha
110Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
111Andrew Fenn An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:57
112Vincent De Vreese (Bel) Van Der Vurst Cycling Team0:04:00
113Kevin Van Dyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
114Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
115Kristof Dhollander PWC Aliplast
116Matthew Kipling (GBr) Team Raleigh0:05:05
117Kevin Van Craeynest (Bel) Van Der Vurst Cycling Team
118Vincent Meyvis (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line0:05:20

