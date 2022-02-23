Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Men Past Winners

Champions 1945-2021

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2021Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
2020Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
2019Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
2018Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Cycling
2017Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
2016Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
2015Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
2014Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
2013Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
2012Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin–Barracuda
2011Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
2010Juan Antonio Flecha (Esp) Team Sky
2009Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam
2008Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Française des Jeux
2007Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Liquigas
2006Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Française des Jeux
2005Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic
2004No race due to snow
2003Johan Museeuw (Bel) Quick-Step–Davitamon
2002Peter Van Petegem (Bel) Lotto–Adecco
2001Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step
2000Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei–Quick-Step
1999Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Cofidis
1998Peter Van Petegem (Bel) TVM–Farm Frites
1997Peter Van Petegem (Bel) TVM–Farm Frites
1996Tom Steels (Bel) Mapei–GB
1995Franco Ballerini (Ita) Mapei–GB–Latexco
1994Wilfried Nelissen (Bel) Novemail-Histor
1993Wilfried Nelissen (Bel) Novemail-Histor
1992Johan Capiot (Bel) TVM–Sanyo
1991Andreas Kappes (Ger) Toshiba-Look
1990Johan Capiot (Bel) TVM
1989Etienne De Wilde (Bel) Histor-Sigma
1988Ronny Van Holen (Bel) Roland
1987Teun van Vliet (Ned) Panasonic
1986No race due to snow
1985Eddy Planckaert (Bel) Panasonic
1984Eddy Planckaert (Bel) Panasonic
1983Alfons De Wolf (Bel) Bianchi-Piaggio
1982Alfons De Wolf (Bel) Vermeer Thijs
1981Jan Raas (Ned) TI–Raleigh–Creda
1980Joseph Bruyère (Bel) Marc-Carlos-V.R.D.
1979Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Gis Gelati
1978Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria–Velda–Lano
1977Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria–Velda–Latina Assicurazioni
1976Willem Peeters (Bel) Ijsboerke-Colnago
1975Joseph Bruyère (Bel) Molteni-RYC
1974Joseph Bruyère (Bel) Molteni
1973Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1972Frans Verbeeck (Bel) Watney-Avia
1971Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1970Frans Verbeeck (Bel) Geens-Watney
1969Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Flandria–De Clerck–Krüger
1968Herman Van Springel (Bel) Mann-Grundig
1967Willy Vekemans (Bel) Goldor-Gerka
1966Jo de Roo (Ned) Televizier-Batavus
1965Noël De Pauw (Bel) Solo-Superia
1964Frans Melckenbeek (Bel) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
1963René Van Meenen (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
1962Robert De Middeleir (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
1961Arthur De Cabooter (Bel) Groene Leeuw-Sinalco-SAS
1960No race held
1959Seamus Elliott (Irl) Helyett-Fynsec
1958Joseph Planckaert (Bel) Carpano
1957Norbert Kerckhove (Bel) Faema-Guerra
1956Ernest Sterckx (Bel) L'Avenir
1955Lode Anthonis (Bel) L'Avenir
1954Karel De Baere (Bel) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
1953Ernest Sterckx (Bel) L'Avenir
1952Ernest Sterckx (Bel) L'Avenir
1951Jean Bogaerts (Bel) Starnord-Wolber
1950André Declerck (Bel) Bertin-Wolber
1949André Declerck (Bel) Bertin-Wolber
1948Sylvain Grysolle (Bel) Zircon
1947Albert Sercu (Bel) Bertin-Wolber
1946André Pieters (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1945Jean Bogaerts (Bel) Alcyon-Dun

 

