'I have nothing to prove' – Wout van Aert ignores pressure and doubts at Dwars door Vlaanderen

By published

'I wasn't good enough to win at E3, but that's not a state secret' admits Belgian

Wout Van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike)
Wout Van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wednesday's Dwars door Vlaanderen marks Wout van Aert's return to the race where he crashed at 60km/h and ended his 2024 Classics campaign. With the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, the Belgian is hoping for a far more positive outcome than the broken collarbone and ribs he sustained a year ago.

Following a barrage of criticism and questions after his 15th place at the E3 Saxo Classic, the final Flanders warm-up at Dwars is also a chance to show his form ahead of the big battle against the likes of Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar, and Mads Pedersen at the Tour of Flanders and then Paris-Roubaix.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

