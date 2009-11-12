Olympic road racer Joanne Kiesanowski went full circle in her move back to the track glory with a gold medal on the second night of finals at the Oceania Track Championships in Invercargill.

The 30-year-old took out the elite women's 10,000m scratch race with a dominant sprint at the ILT Velodrome.

It proved a great return for Southland's own Eddie Dawkins who took out the men's 1km time trial with a superb performance, after he missed out on qualification for the sprint final earlier in the day.

The evening session closed with a brilliant victory for Sam Bewley in the 30 kilometre men's points race. He held out fellow Beijing Olympian Marc Ryan in the final sprint.

Track comeback near complete for Kiesanowski

Kiesanowski's last victory on the track occurred in the same event in 2000. The Christchurch local then moved on to the road fulltime, where she has enjoyed a decade of international success, including a top-20 in the Olympics, sixth at the Commonwealth Games and a World ranking in the top 30.

She has decided to return to the track and hopes to win a place in the team to next year's Commonwealth Games in New Delhi. Kiesanowski is clearly excited about the change after 10 years on the professional road circuits of Europe and the United States.

"I'm loving being back. It's a lot of fun and I am really focussing on the track at the moment. I'm not turning my back on the road and will be back with Team TIBCO in the US again next year.

"I felt that I had never given the track a real go because I was always concentrating on road and tried to do both, but the track was really on the side. Now I am changing focus and see what I can do. My big goal is the Commonwealth Games on the track.

"This is really fun. It makes it better when I am winning, like tonight. I had to work pretty hard tonight and do a fair bit of the work because I was unsure of the ability of the others so I took it on myself to bridge the gaps."

Kiesanowski is aiming to add the points race title tomorrow night and is hoping to move up to some international World Cup races.

Dawkins dominates kilo

Dawkins, the national and track record holder, powered his way to an excellent 1:03.353 on a dead track in the men's 1km time trial. His performance was not aided by a bitterly cold and rainy day in the city.

He was nearly a second clear of Australia's Joel Leonard, second in the Australian championships, with defending champion James Glasspool (Australia) third.

Bewley hangs on in thrilling men's points race

Bewley and brilliant young prospect Tom Scully put their heads down to lead a break in the men's points race. The escape grabbed their opportunity after a crash split the field, 5 kilometres into the race.

Bewley, Scully and Myron Simpson went within 40 metres of lapping the field before the remnants of the peloton fought back with strong work from Marc Ryan, Jason Christie and Peter Latham.

Ryan was successful in a bold solo to gain a lap on the field with only the final sprint remaining. Ryan then led out in an impressive display to win the final sprint, but Bewley loomed on his should for second place; enough to seal victory by the same margin. Ryan was second and Scully third.

Rosemond and Law throw their hands up for Australia

Earlier in the night there was an Australian trifecta in the elite women's keirin won. Emily Rosemond led home compatriots Stephanie Morton and Annette Edmondson. It was a similar story in the Under 19 individual pursuit won by Jackson Law from fellow Australian Alexander Edmondson.



Men's 1km time trial final 1 Eddie Dawkins (New Zealand) 0:01:03.353 2 Joel Leonard (Australia) 0:01:04.112 3 James Glasspool (Australia) 0:01:04.118 4 Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand) 0:01:04.371 5 Andrew Williams (New Zealand) 0:01:07.011 6 Sean Fox (New Zealand) 0:01:08.842 7 Chris Macic (New Zealand) 0:01:08.930 8 Mitchell Mulhern (Australia) 0:01:12.637 9 Stuart Mulhern (Australia) 0:01:14.983

Men's points race final 1 Sam Bewley (New Zealand) 40 pts 2 Marc Ryan (New Zealand) 38 3 Tom Scully (New Zealand) 29 4 Aaron Gate (New Zealand) 11 5 Alex Carver (Australia) 11 6 Jason Christie (New Zealand) 7 DNF Scott Law (Australia) DNF Myron Simpson (New Zealand) DNF Chris Macic (New Zealand) DNF Westley Gough (New Zealand) DNF Jason Allen (New Zealand) DNF Mitchell Mulhern (Australia) DNF Stuart Mulhern (Australia) DNF Hamish Tomlinson (New Zealand) DNF Peter Latham (New Zealand) DNF Shem Rodger (New Zealand) DNF Lee Evans (New Zealand)

Women's scratch race final 1 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 2 Lauren Ellis (New Zealand) 3 Rosy Mccall (New Zealand) 4 Penny Day (New Zealand) 5 Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand) 6 Gemma Dudley (New Zealand) 7 Kaytee Boyd (New Zealand) 8 Hayley Giddens (New Zealand) 9 Nikolina Orlic (Australia) 10 Sequoia Cooper (New Zealand) 11 Katri Laike (New Zealand) 12 Laura Thompson (New Zealand) 13 Kate Mullarkey (New Zealand) 14 Cathy Jordan (New Zealand) 15 Ash James (New Zealand) 16 Aimee Burns (New Zealand) 17 Georgia Williams (New Zealand) DNF Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)

Women's keirin A final 1 Emily Rosemond (Australia) 0:00:12.318 2 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 3 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 4 Kate Mullarkey (New Zealand) 5 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 6 Jessica Laws (Australia)

Women's keirin B final 1 Stephanie Mckenzie (New Zealand) 0:00:12.967 2 Rosy Mccall (New Zealand) 3 Madison Law (Australia) 4 Charlotte Kelly (New Zealand) 5 Hayley Giddens (New Zealand) 6 Henrietta Mitchell (New Zealand) 7 Katie Schofield (New Zealand)

Men's sprint quarterfinal heat 1 1 Daniel Ellis (Australia) 0:00:11.113 2 Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)

Men's sprint quarterfinal heat 2 1 Andrew Williams (New Zealand) 0:00:11.543 2 Sean Fox (New Zealand)

Men's sprint quarterfinal heat 3 1 Sam Webster (New Zealand) DNS Adam Stewart (New Zealand)

Men's sprint quarterfinal heat 4 1 Matthew Archbold (New Zealand) 0:00:11.625 2 Mitchell Bullen (Australia)

Men's sprint final 5th-8th 1 Mitchell Bullen (Australia) 0:00:11.055 2 Sean Fox (New Zealand) DSQ Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)

Men's U19 1km time trial final 1 Alex Frame (New Zealand) 0:01:09.586 2 Regan Sheath (New Zealand) 0:01:09.994 3 James Verco (New Zealand) 0:01:10.217 4 Jamie Green (Australia) 0:01:11.715 DNS Fraser Gough (New Zealand)

Men's U19 3000m individual pursuit final 1 Jackson Law (Australia) 0:03:25.881 2 Alexander Edmondson (Australia) 0:03:26.958 3 Pieter Bulling (New Zealand) 0:03:29.231 4 Fraser Gough (New Zealand) 0:03:31.908

Men's U19 sprint quarterfinal heat 1 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 0:00:11.457 2 Thomas Dawkins (New Zealand)

Men's U19 sprint quarterfinal heat 2 1 Regan Sheath (New Zealand) DNS Boyd Thwaites (New Zealand)

Men's U19 sprint quarterfinal heat 3 1 Jamie Green (Australia) 0:00:11.916 2 Boyd Thwaites (New Zealand)