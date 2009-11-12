Trending

Kiesanowski, Dawkins and Bewley dominate day two finals

Olympic road racer Joanne Kiesanowski went full circle in her move back to the track glory with a gold medal on the second night of finals at the Oceania Track Championships in Invercargill.

The 30-year-old took out the elite women's 10,000m scratch race with a dominant sprint at the ILT Velodrome.

It proved a great return for Southland's own Eddie Dawkins who took out the men's 1km time trial with a superb performance, after he missed out on qualification for the sprint final earlier in the day.

The evening session closed with a brilliant victory for Sam Bewley in the 30 kilometre men's points race. He held out fellow Beijing Olympian Marc Ryan in the final sprint.

Track comeback near complete for Kiesanowski

Kiesanowski's last victory on the track occurred in the same event in 2000. The Christchurch local then moved on to the road fulltime, where she has enjoyed a decade of international success, including a top-20 in the Olympics, sixth at the Commonwealth Games and a World ranking in the top 30.

She has decided to return to the track and hopes to win a place in the team to next year's Commonwealth Games in New Delhi. Kiesanowski is clearly excited about the change after 10 years on the professional road circuits of Europe and the United States.

"I'm loving being back. It's a lot of fun and I am really focussing on the track at the moment. I'm not turning my back on the road and will be back with Team TIBCO in the US again next year.

"I felt that I had never given the track a real go because I was always concentrating on road and tried to do both, but the track was really on the side. Now I am changing focus and see what I can do. My big goal is the Commonwealth Games on the track.

"This is really fun. It makes it better when I am winning, like tonight. I had to work pretty hard tonight and do a fair bit of the work because I was unsure of the ability of the others so I took it on myself to bridge the gaps."

Kiesanowski is aiming to add the points race title tomorrow night and is hoping to move up to some international World Cup races.

Dawkins dominates kilo

Dawkins, the national and track record holder, powered his way to an excellent 1:03.353 on a dead track in the men's 1km time trial. His performance was not aided by a bitterly cold and rainy day in the city.

He was nearly a second clear of Australia's Joel Leonard, second in the Australian championships, with defending champion James Glasspool (Australia) third.

Bewley hangs on in thrilling men's points race

Bewley and brilliant young prospect Tom Scully put their heads down to lead a break in the men's points race. The escape grabbed their opportunity after a crash split the field, 5 kilometres into the race.

Bewley, Scully and Myron Simpson went within 40 metres of lapping the field before the remnants of the peloton fought back with strong work from Marc Ryan, Jason Christie and Peter Latham.

Ryan was successful in a bold solo to gain a lap on the field with only the final sprint remaining. Ryan then led out in an impressive display to win the final sprint, but Bewley loomed on his should for second place; enough to seal victory by the same margin. Ryan was second and Scully third.

Rosemond and Law throw their hands up for Australia

Earlier in the night there was an Australian trifecta in the elite women's keirin won. Emily Rosemond led home compatriots Stephanie Morton and Annette Edmondson. It was a similar story in the Under 19 individual pursuit won by Jackson Law from fellow Australian Alexander Edmondson.
 

Men's 1km time trial final
1Eddie Dawkins (New Zealand)0:01:03.353
2Joel Leonard (Australia)0:01:04.112
3James Glasspool (Australia)0:01:04.118
4Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)0:01:04.371
5Andrew Williams (New Zealand)0:01:07.011
6Sean Fox (New Zealand)0:01:08.842
7Chris Macic (New Zealand)0:01:08.930
8Mitchell Mulhern (Australia)0:01:12.637
9Stuart Mulhern (Australia)0:01:14.983

Men's points race final
1Sam Bewley (New Zealand)40pts
2Marc Ryan (New Zealand)38
3Tom Scully (New Zealand)29
4Aaron Gate (New Zealand)11
5Alex Carver (Australia)11
6Jason Christie (New Zealand)7
DNFScott Law (Australia)
DNFMyron Simpson (New Zealand)
DNFChris Macic (New Zealand)
DNFWestley Gough (New Zealand)
DNFJason Allen (New Zealand)
DNFMitchell Mulhern (Australia)
DNFStuart Mulhern (Australia)
DNFHamish Tomlinson (New Zealand)
DNFPeter Latham (New Zealand)
DNFShem Rodger (New Zealand)
DNFLee Evans (New Zealand)

Women's scratch race final
1Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
2Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)
3Rosy Mccall (New Zealand)
4Penny Day (New Zealand)
5Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
6Gemma Dudley (New Zealand)
7Kaytee Boyd (New Zealand)
8Hayley Giddens (New Zealand)
9Nikolina Orlic (Australia)
10Sequoia Cooper (New Zealand)
11Katri Laike (New Zealand)
12Laura Thompson (New Zealand)
13Kate Mullarkey (New Zealand)
14Cathy Jordan (New Zealand)
15Ash James (New Zealand)
16Aimee Burns (New Zealand)
17Georgia Williams (New Zealand)
DNFNatasha Hansen (New Zealand)

Women's keirin A final
1Emily Rosemond (Australia)0:00:12.318
2Stephanie Morton (Australia)
3Annette Edmondson (Australia)
4Kate Mullarkey (New Zealand)
5Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
6Jessica Laws (Australia)

Women's keirin B final
1Stephanie Mckenzie (New Zealand)0:00:12.967
2Rosy Mccall (New Zealand)
3Madison Law (Australia)
4Charlotte Kelly (New Zealand)
5Hayley Giddens (New Zealand)
6Henrietta Mitchell (New Zealand)
7Katie Schofield (New Zealand)

Men's sprint quarterfinal heat 1
1Daniel Ellis (Australia)0:00:11.113
2Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)

Men's sprint quarterfinal heat 2
1Andrew Williams (New Zealand)0:00:11.543
2Sean Fox (New Zealand)

Men's sprint quarterfinal heat 3
1Sam Webster (New Zealand)
DNSAdam Stewart (New Zealand)

Men's sprint quarterfinal heat 4
1Matthew Archbold (New Zealand)0:00:11.625
2Mitchell Bullen (Australia)

Men's sprint final 5th-8th
1Mitchell Bullen (Australia)0:00:11.055
2Sean Fox (New Zealand)
DSQSimon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)

Men's U19 1km time trial final
1Alex Frame (New Zealand)0:01:09.586
2Regan Sheath (New Zealand)0:01:09.994
3James Verco (New Zealand)0:01:10.217
4Jamie Green (Australia)0:01:11.715
DNSFraser Gough (New Zealand)

Men's U19 3000m individual pursuit final
1Jackson Law (Australia)0:03:25.881
2Alexander Edmondson (Australia)0:03:26.958
3Pieter Bulling (New Zealand)0:03:29.231
4Fraser Gough (New Zealand)0:03:31.908

Men's U19 sprint quarterfinal heat 1
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)0:00:11.457
2Thomas Dawkins (New Zealand)

Men's U19 sprint quarterfinal heat 2
1Regan Sheath (New Zealand)
DNSBoyd Thwaites (New Zealand)

Men's U19 sprint quarterfinal heat 3
1Jamie Green (Australia)0:00:11.916
2Boyd Thwaites (New Zealand)

Men's U19 sprint 1/8 repecharge
1Boyd Thwaites (New Zealand)0:00:12.097
2Thomas Dawkins (New Zealand)

 

