Niblett nabs men's keirin
Kerby, Dunn take points race golds
|1
|Stephanie McKenzie (NZl)
|0:00:13.127
|2
|Imogen Jelbart (Aus) VIS
|1
|Stephanie McKenzie (NZl)
|0:00:12.628
|2
|Imogen Jelbart (Aus) VIS
|1
|Adele Sylvester (Aus) VIS
|0:00:12.618
|2
|Paige Paterson (NZl) New Zealand
|1
|Adele Sylvester (Aus) VIS
|0:00:13.618
|2
|Paige Paterson (NZl) New Zealand
|1
|Stephanie McKenzie (NZl)
|0:00:12.560
|2
|Adele Sylvester (Aus) VIS
|1
|Stephanie McKenzie (NZl)
|0:00:13.987
|2
|Adele Sylvester (Aus) VIS
|3
|Paige Paterson (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:12.720
|4
|Imogen Jelbart (Aus) VIS
|3
|Paige Paterson (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:12.615
|4
|Imogen Jelbart (Aus) VIS
|1
|Timothy McMillan (Aus) NTID
|0:00:11.079
|2
|Jaron Gardiner (Aus) VIS
|1
|Timothy McMillan (Aus) NTID
|0:00:11.320
|2
|Jaron Gardiner (Aus) VIS
|1
|Zac Deller (Aus) QAS
|0:00:10.947
|2
|Luke Zaccaria (Aus) WAIS
|1
|Zac Deller (Aus) QAS
|0:00:10.914
|2
|Luke Zaccaria (Aus) WAIS
|1
|Timothy McMillan (Aus) NTID
|0:00:11.031
|2
|Zac Deller (Aus) QAS
|1
|Zac Deller (Aus) QAS
|0:00:10.951
|2
|Timothy McMillan (Aus) NTID
|1
|Timothy McMillan (Aus) NTID
|0:00:11.396
|2
|Zac Deller (Aus) QAS
|3
|Luke Zaccaria (Aus) WAIS
|0:00:11.113
|4
|Jaron Gardiner (Aus) VIS
|3
|Luke Zaccaria (Aus) WAIS
|0:00:11.342
|4
|Jaron Gardiner (Aus) VIS
|1
|Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:10.961
|2
|James Glasspool (Aus) SASI
|3
|Mitchell Bullen (Aus) NSWIS
|4
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) AIS
|5
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|6
|Alexander Trumble (Aus) WAIS
|1
|Jason Niblett (Aus) Jayco
|0:00:10.624
|2
|Andrew Taylor (Aus) NSWIS
|3
|Alex Bird (Aus) AIS
|4
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|5
|Jonathan Bathe (Aus) WAIS
|6
|Nathan Seddon (NZl) New Zealand
|1
|Mitchell Benson (Aus) WAIS
|2
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) SASI
|3
|George Tansley (Aus) SASI
|4
|Jack Cummings (Aus) VIS
|5
|Alexander Morgan (Aus) VIS
|6
|Tirian McManus (Aus) NSWIS
|7
|Patrick Jones (NZl) New Zealand
|8
|Evan Hull (Aus) VIS
|9
|Miles Scotson (Aus) SASI
|10
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (Aus) SASI
|11
|Phillip Mundy (Aus) SASI
|12
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) NSWIS
|13
|Fraser Northey (Aus) SASI
|14
|Rick Sanders (Aus)
|15
|Oliver Anderson (Aus)
|16
|Jack McCulloch (Aus) NTID
|17
|Samuel Croft (Aus)
|18
|Matthew Witts (Aus) NTID
|19
|Lachlan Glasspool (Aus)
|20
|Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand
|21
|Kristoff Ford (NZl) New Zealand
|22
|Justin Gassner (Aus)
|23
|Michael Astell (Aus)
|7
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) AIS
|8
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|9
|Jonathan Bathe (Aus) WAIS
|10
|Alexander Trumble (Aus) WAIS
|11
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|12
|Nathan Seddon (NZl) New Zealand
|1
|Jason Niblett (Aus) Jayco
|2
|Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand
|3
|Mitchell Bullen (Aus) NSWIS
|4
|Andrew Taylor (Aus) NSWIS
|5
|Alex Bird (Aus) AIS
|6
|James Glasspool (Aus) SASI
|1
|Megan Dunn (Aus) AIS
|26
|pts
|2
|Sarah Kent (Aus) WAIS
|17
|3
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) WAIS
|10
|4
|Sequoia Cooper (NZl) NZL
|7
|5
|Sinead Noonan (Aus) SASI
|7
|6
|Elizabeth Georgouras (Aus)
|6
|7
|Laura McCaughey (Aus)
|5
|8
|Emy Huntsman (Aus) NTID
|3
|9
|Isabella King (Aus) WAIS
|3
|10
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) SASI
|2
|11
|Nikolina Orlic (Aus)
|1
|12
|Rebecca Werner (Aus) SASI
|1
|13
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) NZL
|14
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) SASI
|15
|Alexandra Neems (NZl) NZL
|16
|Alexandra O'Dea (Aus)
|17
|Georgia Williams (NZl) NZL
|18
|Allison Rice (Aus) ACTAS
|19
|Georgina Wilson (NZl) NZL
|DNF
|Carly Light (Aus) SASI
|DNF
|Letitia Custance (Aus) SASI
|1
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) QAS
|34
|pts
|2
|Brent Nelson (Aus)
|32
|3
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) NSWIS
|22
|4
|Damien Howson (Aus) SASI
|21
|5
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) ACT
|19
|6
|Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) QAS
|4
|DNF
|Stephen Hall (Aus)
