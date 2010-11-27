Trending

Niblett nabs men's keirin

Kerby, Dunn take points race golds

U19 Women Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1
1Stephanie McKenzie (NZl)0:00:13.127
2Imogen Jelbart (Aus) VIS

U19 Women Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1Stephanie McKenzie (NZl)0:00:12.628
2Imogen Jelbart (Aus) VIS

U19 Women Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Adele Sylvester (Aus) VIS0:00:12.618
2Paige Paterson (NZl) New Zealand

U19 Women Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Adele Sylvester (Aus) VIS0:00:13.618
2Paige Paterson (NZl) New Zealand

U19 Women Sprint Finals : Gold Medal Round - Race 1
1Stephanie McKenzie (NZl)0:00:12.560
2Adele Sylvester (Aus) VIS

U19 Women Sprint Finals : Gold Medal Round - Race 2
1Stephanie McKenzie (NZl)0:00:13.987
2Adele Sylvester (Aus) VIS

U19 Women Sprint Finals : Bronze Medal Round - Race 1
3Paige Paterson (NZl) New Zealand0:00:12.720
4Imogen Jelbart (Aus) VIS

U19 Women Sprint Finals : Bronze Medal Round - Race 2
3Paige Paterson (NZl) New Zealand0:00:12.615
4Imogen Jelbart (Aus) VIS

U19 Men Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1
1Timothy McMillan (Aus) NTID0:00:11.079
2Jaron Gardiner (Aus) VIS

U19 Men Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1Timothy McMillan (Aus) NTID0:00:11.320
2Jaron Gardiner (Aus) VIS

U19 Men Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Zac Deller (Aus) QAS0:00:10.947
2Luke Zaccaria (Aus) WAIS

U19 Men Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Zac Deller (Aus) QAS0:00:10.914
2Luke Zaccaria (Aus) WAIS

U19 Men Sprint Finals: Gold Medal Round - Race 1
1Timothy McMillan (Aus) NTID0:00:11.031
2Zac Deller (Aus) QAS

U19 Men Sprint Finals: Gold Medal Round - Race 2
1Zac Deller (Aus) QAS0:00:10.951
2Timothy McMillan (Aus) NTID

U19 Men Sprint Finals: Gold Medal Round - Race 3
1Timothy McMillan (Aus) NTID0:00:11.396
2Zac Deller (Aus) QAS

U19 Men Sprint Finals: Bronze Medal Round - Race 1
3Luke Zaccaria (Aus) WAIS0:00:11.113
4Jaron Gardiner (Aus) VIS

U19 Men Sprint Finals: Bronze Medal Round - Race 2
3Luke Zaccaria (Aus) WAIS0:00:11.342
4Jaron Gardiner (Aus) VIS

Elite Men Keirin: Round 2 - Heat 1
1Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand0:00:10.961
2James Glasspool (Aus) SASI
3Mitchell Bullen (Aus) NSWIS
4Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) AIS
5Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
6Alexander Trumble (Aus) WAIS

Elite Men Keirin: Round 2 - Heat 2
1Jason Niblett (Aus) Jayco0:00:10.624
2Andrew Taylor (Aus) NSWIS
3Alex Bird (Aus) AIS
4Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
5Jonathan Bathe (Aus) WAIS
6Nathan Seddon (NZl) New Zealand

U19 Men Omnium - Elimination
1Mitchell Benson (Aus) WAIS
2Alexander Edmondson (Aus) SASI
3George Tansley (Aus) SASI
4Jack Cummings (Aus) VIS
5Alexander Morgan (Aus) VIS
6Tirian McManus (Aus) NSWIS
7Patrick Jones (NZl) New Zealand
8Evan Hull (Aus) VIS
9Miles Scotson (Aus) SASI
10Robert-Jon McCarthy (Aus) SASI
11Phillip Mundy (Aus) SASI
12Caleb Ewan (Aus) NSWIS
13Fraser Northey (Aus) SASI
14Rick Sanders (Aus)
15Oliver Anderson (Aus)
16Jack McCulloch (Aus) NTID
17Samuel Croft (Aus)
18Matthew Witts (Aus) NTID
19Lachlan Glasspool (Aus)
20Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand
21Kristoff Ford (NZl) New Zealand
22Justin Gassner (Aus)
23Michael Astell (Aus)

Elite Men Keirin Final - 7th-12th place
7Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) AIS
8Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
9Jonathan Bathe (Aus) WAIS
10Alexander Trumble (Aus) WAIS
11Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
12Nathan Seddon (NZl) New Zealand

Elite Men Keirin Final - 1st-6th place
1Jason Niblett (Aus) Jayco
2Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand
3Mitchell Bullen (Aus) NSWIS
4Andrew Taylor (Aus) NSWIS
5Alex Bird (Aus) AIS
6James Glasspool (Aus) SASI

Women 20km Points Race Final
1Megan Dunn (Aus) AIS26pts
2Sarah Kent (Aus) WAIS17
3Melissa Hoskins (Aus) WAIS10
4Sequoia Cooper (NZl) NZL7
5Sinead Noonan (Aus) SASI7
6Elizabeth Georgouras (Aus)6
7Laura McCaughey (Aus)5
8Emy Huntsman (Aus) NTID3
9Isabella King (Aus) WAIS3
10Annette Edmondson (Aus) SASI2
11Nikolina Orlic (Aus)1
12Rebecca Werner (Aus) SASI1
13Racquel Sheath (NZl) NZL
14Jessica Mundy (Aus) SASI
15Alexandra Neems (NZl) NZL
16Alexandra O'Dea (Aus)
17Georgia Williams (NZl) NZL
18Allison Rice (Aus) ACTAS
19Georgina Wilson (NZl) NZL
DNFCarly Light (Aus) SASI
DNFLetitia Custance (Aus) SASI

Elite Men 30km Points Race Final
1Jordan Kerby (Aus) QAS34pts
2Brent Nelson (Aus)32
3Aaron Donnelly (Aus) NSWIS22
4Damien Howson (Aus) SASI21
5Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) ACT19
6Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) QAS4
DNFStephen Hall (Aus)

