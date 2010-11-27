Trending

U19 men's, women's sprint finals set

Elite men keirin, U19 men omnium underway

U19 Women 200m Sprint Qualifying
1Stephanie McKenzie (NZl)0:00:11.867
2Adele Sylvester (Aus) VIS0:00:12.091
3Paige Paterson (NZl) New Zealand0:00:12.256
4Madison Law (Aus) NSWIS0:00:12.418
5Imogen Jelbart (Aus) VIS0:00:12.469
6Rikki Belder (Aus) SASI0:00:12.616
7Taylah Jennings (Aus) NTID0:00:12.628
8Emily Butcher (Aus) NTID0:00:12.760
9Olivia Wieblitz (NZl) New Zealand0:00:12.864
10Alexandra O'Dea (Aus)0:00:12.928

U19 Men 200m Sprint Qualifying
1Timothy McMillan (Aus) NTID0:00:10.556
2Zac Deller (Aus) QAS0:00:10.689
3Luke Zaccaria (Aus) WAIS0:00:10.698
4Jaron Gardiner (Aus) VIS0:00:10.919
5Nathan Hart (Aus) ACTAS0:00:11.044
6Jacob Schmid (Aus) NTID0:00:11.096
7Luke Parker (Aus) VIS0:00:11.126
8Jack Ward (Aus) NTID0:00:11.256
9Tom Beadle (NZl) New Zealand0:00:11.285
10Emerson Harwood (Aus) NTID0:00:11.331
11Ben Fergusson (Aus) NTID0:00:11.373
12Edward Coad (Aus) NTID0:00:11.472
13Tayla Harrison (NZl) New Zealand0:00:11.541
14Matt Noble (NZl) New Zealand0:00:11.567

U19 Men Omnium - Flying 250m Lap
1Rick Sanders (Aus)0:00:13.819
2Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand0:00:13.937
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) NSWIS0:00:14.019
4Mitchell Benson (Aus) WAIS0:00:14.043
5Evan Hull (Aus) VIS0:00:14.056
6Tirian McManus (Aus) NSWIS0:00:14.057
7Jack Cummings (Aus) VIS0:00:14.061
8Alexander Edmondson (Aus) SASI0:00:14.083
9George Tansley (Aus) SASI0:00:14.377
10Kristoff Ford (NZl) New Zealand0:00:14.390
11Robert-Jon McCarthy (Aus) SASI0:00:14.446
12Lachlan Glasspool (Aus)0:00:14.574
13Miles Scotson (Aus) SASI0:00:14.689
14Patrick Jones (NZl) New Zealand0:00:14.754
15Jack McCulloch (Aus) NTID0:00:14.823
16Phillip Mundy (Aus) SASI0:00:14.826
17Alexander Morgan (Aus) VIS0:00:14.858
18Fraser Northey (Aus) SASI0:00:15.391
19Michael Astell (Aus)0:00:15.566
20Samuel Croft (Aus)0:00:15.638
21Matthew Witts (Aus) NTID0:00:15.694
22Justin Gassner (Aus)0:00:16.068
23Oliver Anderson (Aus)0:00:16.931

U19 Women Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1
1Stephanie McKenzie (NZl)0:00:13.120
2Emily Butcher (Aus) NTID

U19 Women Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1Stephanie McKenzie (NZl)0:00:13.130
2Emily Butcher (Aus) NTID

U19 Women Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Adele Sylvester (Aus) VIS0:00:12.884
2Taylah Jennings (Aus) NTID

U19 Women Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Adele Sylvester (Aus) VIS0:00:12.404
2Taylah Jennings (Aus) NTID

U19 Women Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 1
1Paige Paterson (NZl) New Zealand0:00:12.932
2Rikki Belder (Aus) SASI

U19 Women Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 2
1Paige Paterson (NZl) New Zealand0:00:12.785
2Rikki Belder (Aus) SASI

U19 Women Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 1
1Imogen Jelbart (Aus) VIS0:00:13.298
2Madison Law (Aus) NSWIS

U19 Women Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 2
1Imogen Jelbart (Aus) VIS0:00:13.031
2Madison Law (Aus) NSWIS

U19 Men Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1
1Timothy McMillan (Aus) NTID0:00:11.134
2Jack Ward (Aus) NTID

U19 Men Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1Timothy McMillan (Aus) NTID0:00:11.579
2Jack Ward (Aus) NTID

U19 Men Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Zac Deller (Aus) QAS0:00:11.180
2Luke Parker (Aus) VIS

U19 Men Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Luke Parker (Aus) VIS0:00:11.455
2Zac Deller (Aus) QAS

U19 Men Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 3
1Zac Deller (Aus) QAS0:00:11.362
2Luke Parker (Aus) VIS

U19 Men Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 1
1Luke Zaccaria (Aus) WAIS0:00:11.197
2Jacob Schmid (Aus) NTID

U19 Men Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 2
1Luke Zaccaria (Aus) WAIS0:00:11.084
2Jacob Schmid (Aus) NTID

U19 Men Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 1
1Jaron Gardiner (Aus) VIS0:00:11.284
2Nathan Hart (Aus) ACTAS

U19 Men Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 2
1Jaron Gardiner (Aus) VIS0:00:11.311
2Nathan Hart (Aus) ACTAS

Elite Men Keirin: Round 1 - Heat 1
1Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) AIS0:00:10.779
2Jonathan Bathe (Aus) WAIS
3Mitchell Bullen (Aus) NSWIS
4Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
5Nathan Corrigan-Martella (Aus) NTID
6David Miller (Aus)

Elite Men Keirin: Round 1 - Heat 2
1Jason Niblett (Aus) Jayco0:00:10.743
2Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand
3Andrew Taylor (Aus) NSWIS
4Duane Johansen (Aus)
5Gary Ryan (Aus) ACTAS
6Mark Glowacki (Aus)

Elite Men Keirin: Round 1 - Heat 3
1Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand0:00:10.918
2Alex Bird (Aus) AIS
3James Glasspool (Aus) SASI
4Alexander Trumble (Aus) WAIS
5Alexander Bubner (Aus) NTID
6Nathan Seddon (NZl) New Zealand

U19 Men Omnium - 15km Points Race
1Alexander Edmondson (Aus) SASI32pts
2Phillip Mundy (Aus) SASI22
3Tirian Mcmanus (Aus) NSWIS20
4Mitchell Benson (Aus) WAIS8
5Jack Cummings (Aus) VIS8
6Alexander Morgan (Aus) VIS8
7Rick Sanders (Aus)5
8Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand5
9Evan Hull (Aus) VIS3
10Robert-Jon McCarthy (Aus) SASI3
11Patrick Jones (NZl) New Zealand3
12George Tansley (Aus) SASI3
13Jack McCulloch (Aus) NTID1
14Kristoff Ford (NZl) New Zealand
15Samuel Croft (Aus)
16Matthew Witts (Aus) NTID
17Oliver Anderson (Aus)
18Fraser Northey (Aus) SASI
19Miles Scotson (Aus) SASI
20Lachlan Glasspool (Aus)
21Caleb Ewan (Aus) NSWIS-15
22Michael Astell (Aus)-20
23Justin Gassner (Aus)-40

Elite Men Keirin - Round 1 Repechage: Heat 1
1Mitchell Bullen (Aus) NSWIS
2Nathan Seddon (NZl) New Zealand
3James Glasspool (Aus) SASI
4Gary Ryan (Aus) ACTAS
5Duane Johansen (Aus)
6Nathan Corrigan-Martella (Aus) NTID

Elite Men Keirin - Round 1 Repechage: Heat 2
1Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
2Andrew Taylor (Aus) NSWIS
3Alexander Trumble (Aus) WAIS
4David Miller (Aus)
5Alexander Bubner (Aus) NTID
6Mark Glowacki (Aus)

U19 Women Sprint - 5th - 8th place
5Taylah Jennings (Aus) NTID0:00:12.562
6Rikki Belder (Aus) SASI
7Emily Butcher (Aus) NTID
8Madison Law (Aus) NSWIS

U19 Men Sprint - 5th - 8th place
5Luke Parker (Aus) VIS0:00:11.439
6Jacob Schmid (Aus) NTID
7Nathan Hart (Aus) ACTAS
8Jack Ward (Aus) NTID

