U19 men's, women's sprint finals set
Elite men keirin, U19 men omnium underway
|1
|Stephanie McKenzie (NZl)
|0:00:11.867
|2
|Adele Sylvester (Aus) VIS
|0:00:12.091
|3
|Paige Paterson (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:12.256
|4
|Madison Law (Aus) NSWIS
|0:00:12.418
|5
|Imogen Jelbart (Aus) VIS
|0:00:12.469
|6
|Rikki Belder (Aus) SASI
|0:00:12.616
|7
|Taylah Jennings (Aus) NTID
|0:00:12.628
|8
|Emily Butcher (Aus) NTID
|0:00:12.760
|9
|Olivia Wieblitz (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:12.864
|10
|Alexandra O'Dea (Aus)
|0:00:12.928
|1
|Timothy McMillan (Aus) NTID
|0:00:10.556
|2
|Zac Deller (Aus) QAS
|0:00:10.689
|3
|Luke Zaccaria (Aus) WAIS
|0:00:10.698
|4
|Jaron Gardiner (Aus) VIS
|0:00:10.919
|5
|Nathan Hart (Aus) ACTAS
|0:00:11.044
|6
|Jacob Schmid (Aus) NTID
|0:00:11.096
|7
|Luke Parker (Aus) VIS
|0:00:11.126
|8
|Jack Ward (Aus) NTID
|0:00:11.256
|9
|Tom Beadle (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:11.285
|10
|Emerson Harwood (Aus) NTID
|0:00:11.331
|11
|Ben Fergusson (Aus) NTID
|0:00:11.373
|12
|Edward Coad (Aus) NTID
|0:00:11.472
|13
|Tayla Harrison (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:11.541
|14
|Matt Noble (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:11.567
|1
|Rick Sanders (Aus)
|0:00:13.819
|2
|Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:13.937
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) NSWIS
|0:00:14.019
|4
|Mitchell Benson (Aus) WAIS
|0:00:14.043
|5
|Evan Hull (Aus) VIS
|0:00:14.056
|6
|Tirian McManus (Aus) NSWIS
|0:00:14.057
|7
|Jack Cummings (Aus) VIS
|0:00:14.061
|8
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) SASI
|0:00:14.083
|9
|George Tansley (Aus) SASI
|0:00:14.377
|10
|Kristoff Ford (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:14.390
|11
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (Aus) SASI
|0:00:14.446
|12
|Lachlan Glasspool (Aus)
|0:00:14.574
|13
|Miles Scotson (Aus) SASI
|0:00:14.689
|14
|Patrick Jones (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:14.754
|15
|Jack McCulloch (Aus) NTID
|0:00:14.823
|16
|Phillip Mundy (Aus) SASI
|0:00:14.826
|17
|Alexander Morgan (Aus) VIS
|0:00:14.858
|18
|Fraser Northey (Aus) SASI
|0:00:15.391
|19
|Michael Astell (Aus)
|0:00:15.566
|20
|Samuel Croft (Aus)
|0:00:15.638
|21
|Matthew Witts (Aus) NTID
|0:00:15.694
|22
|Justin Gassner (Aus)
|0:00:16.068
|23
|Oliver Anderson (Aus)
|0:00:16.931
|1
|Stephanie McKenzie (NZl)
|0:00:13.120
|2
|Emily Butcher (Aus) NTID
|1
|Stephanie McKenzie (NZl)
|0:00:13.130
|2
|Emily Butcher (Aus) NTID
|1
|Adele Sylvester (Aus) VIS
|0:00:12.884
|2
|Taylah Jennings (Aus) NTID
|1
|Adele Sylvester (Aus) VIS
|0:00:12.404
|2
|Taylah Jennings (Aus) NTID
|1
|Paige Paterson (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:12.932
|2
|Rikki Belder (Aus) SASI
|1
|Paige Paterson (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:12.785
|2
|Rikki Belder (Aus) SASI
|1
|Imogen Jelbart (Aus) VIS
|0:00:13.298
|2
|Madison Law (Aus) NSWIS
|1
|Imogen Jelbart (Aus) VIS
|0:00:13.031
|2
|Madison Law (Aus) NSWIS
|1
|Timothy McMillan (Aus) NTID
|0:00:11.134
|2
|Jack Ward (Aus) NTID
|1
|Timothy McMillan (Aus) NTID
|0:00:11.579
|2
|Jack Ward (Aus) NTID
|1
|Zac Deller (Aus) QAS
|0:00:11.180
|2
|Luke Parker (Aus) VIS
|1
|Luke Parker (Aus) VIS
|0:00:11.455
|2
|Zac Deller (Aus) QAS
|1
|Zac Deller (Aus) QAS
|0:00:11.362
|2
|Luke Parker (Aus) VIS
|1
|Luke Zaccaria (Aus) WAIS
|0:00:11.197
|2
|Jacob Schmid (Aus) NTID
|1
|Luke Zaccaria (Aus) WAIS
|0:00:11.084
|2
|Jacob Schmid (Aus) NTID
|1
|Jaron Gardiner (Aus) VIS
|0:00:11.284
|2
|Nathan Hart (Aus) ACTAS
|1
|Jaron Gardiner (Aus) VIS
|0:00:11.311
|2
|Nathan Hart (Aus) ACTAS
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) AIS
|0:00:10.779
|2
|Jonathan Bathe (Aus) WAIS
|3
|Mitchell Bullen (Aus) NSWIS
|4
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|5
|Nathan Corrigan-Martella (Aus) NTID
|6
|David Miller (Aus)
|1
|Jason Niblett (Aus) Jayco
|0:00:10.743
|2
|Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand
|3
|Andrew Taylor (Aus) NSWIS
|4
|Duane Johansen (Aus)
|5
|Gary Ryan (Aus) ACTAS
|6
|Mark Glowacki (Aus)
|1
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:10.918
|2
|Alex Bird (Aus) AIS
|3
|James Glasspool (Aus) SASI
|4
|Alexander Trumble (Aus) WAIS
|5
|Alexander Bubner (Aus) NTID
|6
|Nathan Seddon (NZl) New Zealand
|1
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) SASI
|32
|pts
|2
|Phillip Mundy (Aus) SASI
|22
|3
|Tirian Mcmanus (Aus) NSWIS
|20
|4
|Mitchell Benson (Aus) WAIS
|8
|5
|Jack Cummings (Aus) VIS
|8
|6
|Alexander Morgan (Aus) VIS
|8
|7
|Rick Sanders (Aus)
|5
|8
|Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand
|5
|9
|Evan Hull (Aus) VIS
|3
|10
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (Aus) SASI
|3
|11
|Patrick Jones (NZl) New Zealand
|3
|12
|George Tansley (Aus) SASI
|3
|13
|Jack McCulloch (Aus) NTID
|1
|14
|Kristoff Ford (NZl) New Zealand
|15
|Samuel Croft (Aus)
|16
|Matthew Witts (Aus) NTID
|17
|Oliver Anderson (Aus)
|18
|Fraser Northey (Aus) SASI
|19
|Miles Scotson (Aus) SASI
|20
|Lachlan Glasspool (Aus)
|21
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) NSWIS
|-15
|22
|Michael Astell (Aus)
|-20
|23
|Justin Gassner (Aus)
|-40
|1
|Mitchell Bullen (Aus) NSWIS
|2
|Nathan Seddon (NZl) New Zealand
|3
|James Glasspool (Aus) SASI
|4
|Gary Ryan (Aus) ACTAS
|5
|Duane Johansen (Aus)
|6
|Nathan Corrigan-Martella (Aus) NTID
|1
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Andrew Taylor (Aus) NSWIS
|3
|Alexander Trumble (Aus) WAIS
|4
|David Miller (Aus)
|5
|Alexander Bubner (Aus) NTID
|6
|Mark Glowacki (Aus)
|5
|Taylah Jennings (Aus) NTID
|0:00:12.562
|6
|Rikki Belder (Aus) SASI
|7
|Emily Butcher (Aus) NTID
|8
|Madison Law (Aus) NSWIS
|5
|Luke Parker (Aus) VIS
|0:00:11.439
|6
|Jacob Schmid (Aus) NTID
|7
|Nathan Hart (Aus) ACTAS
|8
|Jack Ward (Aus) NTID
