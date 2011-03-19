Gillow takes Oceania title
O'Donnell and McConville chase home in second and third
The small township of Dookie, just outside Shepparton in Victoria, is playing host to the 2011 Oceania Road Championships and it today provided a perfect day for racing. Combine the ideal conditions with the line up of riders including Rochelle Gilmore, Chloe Hosking and the current Australia Champion Alexis Rhodes, the Oceania Championship road race was always going to be a cracking event.
A strong field of 64 women took to the testing road race course and midway through the 5 lap, 116km race Shara Gillow and Peta Mullens made their intentions clear when they opened up a lead of over a minute. This lead was short lived as the peloton reeled the two back in and the majority of the riders raced together until the dying stages of the event. On the last lap, Gillow, who has only been competing in the sport since 2008, showed all class riding away from Bridie O'Donnell and Chloe McConville finishing in a time of 3:14:47.
After the event Gillow revealed that additional confidence may have spurred her on throughout the race.
"I gained a bit of confidence after taking out the time trial championship on Thursday, and it's great to be both the time trial and road race champion," she said.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shara Gillow (Aus)
|3:14:47
|2
|Bridie O'Donnell (Aus)
|0:00:50
|3
|Chloe McConville (Aus)
|0:01:00
|4
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus)
|0:01:40
|5
|Belinda Goss (Aus)
|6
|Rowena Fry (Aus)
|7
|Peta Mullens (Aus)
|8
|Annette Edmondson (Aus)
|9
|Emma Lawson (Aus)
|10
|Emma Mackie (Aus)
|11
|Samantha Hemsley (Aus)
|12
|Laura Luxford (Aus)
|13
|Trudy Van Der Straaten (Aus)
|14
|Jessie Maclean (Aus)
|15
|Amy Bradley (Aus)
|16
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus)
|17
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus)
|18
|Patricia Palmer (Aus)
|19
|Katherine O'shea (Aus)
|20
|Taryn Heather (Aus)
|21
|Loren Rowney (Aus)
|22
|Narelle Hards (Aus)
|0:01:48
|23
|Ingrid Trotter (Aus)
|0:01:49
|24
|Nikolina Orlic (Aus)
|25
|Sinead Noonan (Aus)
|26
|Justyna Lubkowski (Aus)
|27
|Emma Smith (Aus)
|28
|Alexandra Carle (Aus)
|29
|Joanne Hogan (Aus)
|30
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus)
|31
|Amanda Spratt (Aus)
|32
|Laura Meadley (Aus)
|33
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus)
|34
|Chloe Hosking (Aus)
|35
|Gracie Elvin (Aus)
|36
|Stephanie Ives (Aus)
|37
|Rebecca Domange (Aus)
|38
|Clare Dallat (Irl)
|39
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus)
|40
|Myfanwy Galloway (Aus)
|0:02:15
|41
|Emy Huntsman (Aus)
|0:02:53
|42
|Brittany Lindores (Aus)
|0:02:59
|43
|Carly Light (Aus)
|0:03:05
|44
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus)
|0:03:29
|45
|Kate Finegan (Aus)
|46
|Lenore Pipes (Gum)
|0:05:14
|47
|Monica Kelly (Aus)
|0:11:09
|48
|Chloe Mcintosh (Aus)
|0:11:11
|DNF
|Ailie Mcdonald (Aus)
|DNF
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus)
|DNF
|Shanice Nitis (Aus)
|DNF
|Amy Schramm (Aus)
|DNF
|Heidi Buntrock (Aus)
|DNF
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus)
|DNF
|Tanya Matthewson (Aus)
|DNF
|Carley McKay (Aus)
|DNF
|Sarah Roy (Aus)
|DNS
|Zoe Watters (Aus)
|DNS
|Skye-Lee Armstrong (Aus)
|DNS
|Rebecca Locke (Aus)
|DNS
|Anne Van Den Hurk (Aus)
|DNS
|Hannah Vine (Aus)
|DNS
|Naomi Williams (Aus)
|DNS
|Felicity Wilson (Aus)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy