Trending

Jelly Belly's Dickeson blitzes elite men's field

Pell, Bensley take minor placings

Results

Elite Men 41.2km Individual Road Time Trial Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Dickeson0:55:53
2David Pell0:02:15
3Nick Bensley0:02:17
4Mark Jamieson0:02:26
5Brock Roberts0:02:37
6Richard Jeremiah0:03:44
7Samuel Rix0:04:11
8Jacob Sutherland0:05:22
9Stuart Sanders0:07:57
10Michael Hill0:09:33
DNSDamien Turner
DNSBrodie Talbot

Latest on Cyclingnews