Gilmore grabs another in Parramatta

Romanuta chases hard in second overall

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Honda Dream Team12pts
2Evgenia Romanuta (Rus) Russia10
3Peta Mullens (Aus) Honda Dream Team8
4Emily Collins (Aus) Cyclosport/Swabol7
5Kate Chilcott (Aus) North Harbour6
6Trudy Van Der Straaten (Aus) Bicisport5
7Rebecca Domange (Aus) Vic4
8Liza Rachetto (USA) Vanderkitten3
9Courtney Lowe (Aus) Touranga2
10Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Vanderkitten1

Honda Insight Women's Grand Prix overall leader
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Honda Dream Team24pts
2Evgenia Romanuta (Rus) Russia20
3Peta Mullens (Aus) Honda Dream Team15
4Trudy Van Der Straaten (Aus) Bicisport10
5Emily Collins (Aus) Cyclosport/Swabol9
6Kate Bates (Aus) AIS8
7Emily Kachorek (USA) Vanderkitten6
8Kate Chilcott (Aus) North Harbour6
9Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Vanderkitten5
10Rebecca Domange (Aus) Vic4
11Josephine Tomic (Aus) Honda Dream Team3
12Liza Rachetto (USA) Vanderkitten3
13Courtney Lowe (Aus) Touranga2
14Starla Teddergreen (Aus) Vanderkitten1

