Gilmore grabs another in Parramatta
Romanuta chases hard in second overall
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Honda Dream Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Evgenia Romanuta (Rus) Russia
|10
|3
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Honda Dream Team
|8
|4
|Emily Collins (Aus) Cyclosport/Swabol
|7
|5
|Kate Chilcott (Aus) North Harbour
|6
|6
|Trudy Van Der Straaten (Aus) Bicisport
|5
|7
|Rebecca Domange (Aus) Vic
|4
|8
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Vanderkitten
|3
|9
|Courtney Lowe (Aus) Touranga
|2
|10
|Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Vanderkitten
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Honda Dream Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Evgenia Romanuta (Rus) Russia
|20
|3
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Honda Dream Team
|15
|4
|Trudy Van Der Straaten (Aus) Bicisport
|10
|5
|Emily Collins (Aus) Cyclosport/Swabol
|9
|6
|Kate Bates (Aus) AIS
|8
|7
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Vanderkitten
|6
|8
|Kate Chilcott (Aus) North Harbour
|6
|9
|Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Vanderkitten
|5
|10
|Rebecca Domange (Aus) Vic
|4
|11
|Josephine Tomic (Aus) Honda Dream Team
|3
|12
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Vanderkitten
|3
|13
|Courtney Lowe (Aus) Touranga
|2
|14
|Starla Teddergreen (Aus) Vanderkitten
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy