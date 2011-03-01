Joseph holds off Hanlen for cross country title
Jones earns first national championship in elite men's race
The elite women's race was an intriguing contest. Rabobank-Giant's Rosara Joseph held a handy lead after her first lap, but New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup champion Karen Hanlen worked her way onto Joseph's wheel after the second and looked to be relishing the ability to challenge. Joseph then cranked on the pressure, extending a lead over Hanlen which she held to the line and the Championship; title, a win the Biejing Olympian was proud to claim.
The elite men's race produced a result that had been five years in the making, Whakatane's Carl Jones has spent five years in the elite category chasing this title, and he was the off the front leader from the first lap right to the line.
Jones knew that Dirk Peters was stalking him and his aggressive approach to protecting his slight lead was clearly evident. But Peters couldn't maintain contact, with Jones driving on to win the championship title by a comfortable two minutes. Defending title holder Mike Northcott battled in the chase, and was able to gain some ground to claim third.
Under 19 star Anton Cooper was on a mission from the gun, and the Christchurch rider had a point to prove. Starting two minutes behind the elite field, Cooper managed to work his way to being the lead rider on course by his fourth lap, a staggering feat considering the calibre of his peers.
Cooper went on to win his junior category by over five minutes leaving an impression that is sure to last for sometime, and which will also be a great lead-in to the upcoming Oceania Championships in Australia.
Brothers Craig and Ben Oliver cleaned out the Under 17 men's competition in style, while in the Under 15 women's race, Palmerston North's Kara MacDermid backed up her 2010 title with another in 2011, riding at a pace that turned heads.
Racers competed on a lap through Forrester Park.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carl Jones
|1:51:04
|2
|Dirk Peters
|0:02:03
|3
|Mike Northcott
|0:02:17
|4
|Mark Leishman
|0:02:52
|5
|Bradley Hudson
|0:05:05
|6
|Thomas Skinner
|0:06:10
|7
|Samuel Shaw
|0:08:07
|8
|Ethan Glover
|0:08:11
|9
|Stuart Houltham
|0:09:49
|10
|Nick Clark
|0:10:24
|11
|Calum Chamberlain
|0:11:33
|12
|Gavin Mccarthy
|0:13:19
|13
|Nick Miller
|0:13:47
|14
|Patrick Avery
|0:14:37
|15
|Oliver Shaw
|0:15:49
|16
|Ash Hough
|0:16:54
|17
|Justin Price
|0:20:43
|-1lap
|Adrian Retief
|-2laps
|Kyle Wood
|-2laps
|Locky McArthur
|-2laps
|Josh Page
|-2laps
|Dominic Furkert
|-4laps
|Jeremy Inglis
|DNF
|Logan Horn
|DNF
|Harley Going
|DNS
|Scott Green
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rosara Joseph
|1:42:45
|2
|Karen Hanlen
|0:01:41
|3
|Katherine O’Neill
|0:07:10
|4
|Bridget Keegan
|0:07:40
|5
|Eloise Fry
|0:09:53
|6
|Samara Sheppard
|0:11:02
|7
|Sasha Smith
|0:13:06
|8
|Erin Greene
|0:15:40
|9
|Melissa Newell
|0:21:41
|-2laps
|Adrienne Hooper
|-3laps
|Raewyn Morrison
|DNF
|Fiona Macdermid
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anton Cooper
|1:25:21
|2
|Tom Bradshaw
|0:05:04
|3
|Nigel Mcdowell
|0:07:50
|4
|Tom Filmer
|0:08:05
|5
|Mathew Waghorn
|0:08:12
|6
|Sean Hambrook
|0:10:15
|7
|Harley Going
|0:11:39
|8
|Josh Parkin
|0:18:12
|-2laps
|Layton Murdoch
|-2laps
|Ollie Harnett
|-3laps
|Bryan Beaufils
|-3laps
|Hayden Cleminson
|DNF
|Ian Burgess
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mary Gray
|1:26:24
|2
|Natalie Retief
|0:30:09
|3
|Kayley Murdoch
|0:36:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Craig Oliver
|1:07:42
|2
|Ben Oliver
|0:04:24
|3
|David Ashby-Coventry
|0:04:36
|4
|Gareth Cannon
|0:06:27
|5
|Charlie Murray
|0:07:36
|6
|Jacob Stuthridge
|0:08:00
|7
|Mitchell Campbell
|0:09:02
|8
|Jack Compton
|0:09:55
|9
|Cameron Howell
|0:10:59
|10
|Frank Suton
|0:11:24
|11
|Fabian Wybrow-Obrien
|0:14:47
|12
|Chris Dingley
|0:26:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Bridger
|1:07:00
|2
|Harriet Beaven
|0:00:45
|3
|Toshiko Knight
|0:02:44
|4
|Caitlin Louise Holmes
|0:05:28
|5
|Olivia Miller
|0:10:09
|-1lap
|Samantha Hope
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Barr
|1:02:00
|2
|Craig Murray
|0:00:25
|DNS
|Cameron Howell
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kara Macdermid
|1:03:55
|2
|Shannon Hope
|0:08:36
|3
|Brooke Hudson
|0:12:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Osborne
|1:28:52
|2
|Kurt Wulfgang
|0:02:37
|3
|Mark Dunlop
|0:02:39
|4
|Tim Rush
|0:06:56
|5
|Sam Thompson
|0:08:30
|6
|Benny Shatler
|0:16:07
|7
|Wilson Jones
|0:21:07
|8
|Jamie Sonntag
|0:42:47
|9
|Brandon Sbordone
|0:47:57
|DNS
|Jonathon Brown
|DNS
|Ethan Glover
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Fluker
|1:28:09
|2
|Emma Johnston
|0:07:34
|DNS
|Bridget Keegan
|DNS
|lexa Peters
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Cull
|1:25:25
|2
|Wayne Hiscock
|0:02:00
|3
|Jonty Taylor
|0:07:20
|4
|Mike Kelly
|0:10:56
|5
|Jared Scollay
|0:13:12
|6
|Rob Owens
|0:28:53
|DNS
|Ken Feist
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kim Hamer-Hurst
|1:04:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blair Stuthridge
|1:14:07
|2
|Ray Hope
|0:01:55
|DNS
|Ross Castle
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sadie Parker-Wynyard
|1:06:04
|2
|Sarah Beadel
|0:07:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Derek Milne
|1:17:03
|2
|Ant Bradshaw
|0:04:03
|3
|Michael Ferigo
|0:08:03
|4
|Martyn Pearce
|0:08:32
|5
|Tony Beaven
|0:11:32
|6
|Tim Miller
|0:15:37
|7
|Geoff Hunt
|0:18:10
|DNS
|Derek Milne
|DNS
|Ian Paintin
|DNS
|Marco Renall
