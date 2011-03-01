Image 1 of 5 Samara Sheppard in the elite women's race (Image credit: John Cosgrove) Image 2 of 5 Rosara Joseph on her way to winning the New Zealand cross country national title (Image credit: John Cosgrove) Image 3 of 5 Mark Leishman earns a top five (Image credit: John Cosgrove) Image 4 of 5 Women's runner-up Karen Hanlen (Image credit: John Cosgrove) Image 5 of 5 Carl Jones on his way to winning the elite men's cross country national championship (Image credit: John Cosgrove)

The elite women's race was an intriguing contest. Rabobank-Giant's Rosara Joseph held a handy lead after her first lap, but New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup champion Karen Hanlen worked her way onto Joseph's wheel after the second and looked to be relishing the ability to challenge. Joseph then cranked on the pressure, extending a lead over Hanlen which she held to the line and the Championship; title, a win the Biejing Olympian was proud to claim.

The elite men's race produced a result that had been five years in the making, Whakatane's Carl Jones has spent five years in the elite category chasing this title, and he was the off the front leader from the first lap right to the line.

Jones knew that Dirk Peters was stalking him and his aggressive approach to protecting his slight lead was clearly evident. But Peters couldn't maintain contact, with Jones driving on to win the championship title by a comfortable two minutes. Defending title holder Mike Northcott battled in the chase, and was able to gain some ground to claim third.

Under 19 star Anton Cooper was on a mission from the gun, and the Christchurch rider had a point to prove. Starting two minutes behind the elite field, Cooper managed to work his way to being the lead rider on course by his fourth lap, a staggering feat considering the calibre of his peers.

Cooper went on to win his junior category by over five minutes leaving an impression that is sure to last for sometime, and which will also be a great lead-in to the upcoming Oceania Championships in Australia.

Brothers Craig and Ben Oliver cleaned out the Under 17 men's competition in style, while in the Under 15 women's race, Palmerston North's Kara MacDermid backed up her 2010 title with another in 2011, riding at a pace that turned heads.

Racers competed on a lap through Forrester Park.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carl Jones 1:51:04 2 Dirk Peters 0:02:03 3 Mike Northcott 0:02:17 4 Mark Leishman 0:02:52 5 Bradley Hudson 0:05:05 6 Thomas Skinner 0:06:10 7 Samuel Shaw 0:08:07 8 Ethan Glover 0:08:11 9 Stuart Houltham 0:09:49 10 Nick Clark 0:10:24 11 Calum Chamberlain 0:11:33 12 Gavin Mccarthy 0:13:19 13 Nick Miller 0:13:47 14 Patrick Avery 0:14:37 15 Oliver Shaw 0:15:49 16 Ash Hough 0:16:54 17 Justin Price 0:20:43 -1lap Adrian Retief -2laps Kyle Wood -2laps Locky McArthur -2laps Josh Page -2laps Dominic Furkert -4laps Jeremy Inglis DNF Logan Horn DNF Harley Going DNS Scott Green

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rosara Joseph 1:42:45 2 Karen Hanlen 0:01:41 3 Katherine O’Neill 0:07:10 4 Bridget Keegan 0:07:40 5 Eloise Fry 0:09:53 6 Samara Sheppard 0:11:02 7 Sasha Smith 0:13:06 8 Erin Greene 0:15:40 9 Melissa Newell 0:21:41 -2laps Adrienne Hooper -3laps Raewyn Morrison DNF Fiona Macdermid

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anton Cooper 1:25:21 2 Tom Bradshaw 0:05:04 3 Nigel Mcdowell 0:07:50 4 Tom Filmer 0:08:05 5 Mathew Waghorn 0:08:12 6 Sean Hambrook 0:10:15 7 Harley Going 0:11:39 8 Josh Parkin 0:18:12 -2laps Layton Murdoch -2laps Ollie Harnett -3laps Bryan Beaufils -3laps Hayden Cleminson DNF Ian Burgess

Under 19 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mary Gray 1:26:24 2 Natalie Retief 0:30:09 3 Kayley Murdoch 0:36:23

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Oliver 1:07:42 2 Ben Oliver 0:04:24 3 David Ashby-Coventry 0:04:36 4 Gareth Cannon 0:06:27 5 Charlie Murray 0:07:36 6 Jacob Stuthridge 0:08:00 7 Mitchell Campbell 0:09:02 8 Jack Compton 0:09:55 9 Cameron Howell 0:10:59 10 Frank Suton 0:11:24 11 Fabian Wybrow-Obrien 0:14:47 12 Chris Dingley 0:26:08

Under 17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Bridger 1:07:00 2 Harriet Beaven 0:00:45 3 Toshiko Knight 0:02:44 4 Caitlin Louise Holmes 0:05:28 5 Olivia Miller 0:10:09 -1lap Samantha Hope

Under 15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Barr 1:02:00 2 Craig Murray 0:00:25 DNS Cameron Howell

Under 15 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kara Macdermid 1:03:55 2 Shannon Hope 0:08:36 3 Brooke Hudson 0:12:52

Senior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Osborne 1:28:52 2 Kurt Wulfgang 0:02:37 3 Mark Dunlop 0:02:39 4 Tim Rush 0:06:56 5 Sam Thompson 0:08:30 6 Benny Shatler 0:16:07 7 Wilson Jones 0:21:07 8 Jamie Sonntag 0:42:47 9 Brandon Sbordone 0:47:57 DNS Jonathon Brown DNS Ethan Glover

Senior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Fluker 1:28:09 2 Emma Johnston 0:07:34 DNS Bridget Keegan DNS lexa Peters

Master 1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Cull 1:25:25 2 Wayne Hiscock 0:02:00 3 Jonty Taylor 0:07:20 4 Mike Kelly 0:10:56 5 Jared Scollay 0:13:12 6 Rob Owens 0:28:53 DNS Ken Feist

Master 1 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kim Hamer-Hurst 1:04:49

Master 2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blair Stuthridge 1:14:07 2 Ray Hope 0:01:55 DNS Ross Castle

Master 2 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sadie Parker-Wynyard 1:06:04 2 Sarah Beadel 0:07:57