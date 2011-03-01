Trending

Joseph holds off Hanlen for cross country title

Jones earns first national championship in elite men's race

Image 1 of 5

Samara Sheppard in the elite women's race

Samara Sheppard in the elite women's race
(Image credit: John Cosgrove)
Image 2 of 5

Rosara Joseph on her way to winning the New Zealand cross country national title

Rosara Joseph on her way to winning the New Zealand cross country national title
(Image credit: John Cosgrove)
Image 3 of 5

Mark Leishman earns a top five

Mark Leishman earns a top five
(Image credit: John Cosgrove)
Image 4 of 5

Women's runner-up Karen Hanlen

Women's runner-up Karen Hanlen
(Image credit: John Cosgrove)
Image 5 of 5

Carl Jones on his way to winning the elite men's cross country national championship

Carl Jones on his way to winning the elite men's cross country national championship
(Image credit: John Cosgrove)

The elite women's race was an intriguing contest. Rabobank-Giant's Rosara Joseph held a handy lead after her first lap, but New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup champion Karen Hanlen worked her way onto Joseph's wheel after the second and looked to be relishing the ability to challenge. Joseph then cranked on the pressure, extending a lead over Hanlen which she held to the line and the Championship; title, a win the Biejing Olympian was proud to claim.

The elite men's race produced a result that had been five years in the making, Whakatane's Carl Jones has spent five years in the elite category chasing this title, and he was the off the front leader from the first lap right to the line.

Jones knew that Dirk Peters was stalking him and his aggressive approach to protecting his slight lead was clearly evident. But Peters couldn't maintain contact, with Jones driving on to win the championship title by a comfortable two minutes. Defending title holder Mike Northcott battled in the chase, and was able to gain some ground to claim third.

Under 19 star Anton Cooper was on a mission from the gun, and the Christchurch rider had a point to prove. Starting two minutes behind the elite field, Cooper managed to work his way to being the lead rider on course by his fourth lap, a staggering feat considering the calibre of his peers.

Cooper went on to win his junior category by over five minutes leaving an impression that is sure to last for sometime, and which will also be a great lead-in to the upcoming Oceania Championships in Australia.

Brothers Craig and Ben Oliver cleaned out the Under 17 men's competition in style, while in the Under 15 women's race, Palmerston North's Kara MacDermid backed up her 2010 title with another in 2011, riding at a pace that turned heads.

Racers competed on a lap through Forrester Park.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carl Jones1:51:04
2Dirk Peters0:02:03
3Mike Northcott0:02:17
4Mark Leishman0:02:52
5Bradley Hudson0:05:05
6Thomas Skinner0:06:10
7Samuel Shaw0:08:07
8Ethan Glover0:08:11
9Stuart Houltham0:09:49
10Nick Clark0:10:24
11Calum Chamberlain0:11:33
12Gavin Mccarthy0:13:19
13Nick Miller0:13:47
14Patrick Avery0:14:37
15Oliver Shaw0:15:49
16Ash Hough0:16:54
17Justin Price0:20:43
-1lapAdrian Retief
-2lapsKyle Wood
-2lapsLocky McArthur
-2lapsJosh Page
-2lapsDominic Furkert
-4lapsJeremy Inglis
DNFLogan Horn
DNFHarley Going
DNSScott Green

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rosara Joseph1:42:45
2Karen Hanlen0:01:41
3Katherine O’Neill0:07:10
4Bridget Keegan0:07:40
5Eloise Fry0:09:53
6Samara Sheppard0:11:02
7Sasha Smith0:13:06
8Erin Greene0:15:40
9Melissa Newell0:21:41
-2lapsAdrienne Hooper
-3lapsRaewyn Morrison
DNFFiona Macdermid

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anton Cooper1:25:21
2Tom Bradshaw0:05:04
3Nigel Mcdowell0:07:50
4Tom Filmer0:08:05
5Mathew Waghorn0:08:12
6Sean Hambrook0:10:15
7Harley Going0:11:39
8Josh Parkin0:18:12
-2lapsLayton Murdoch
-2lapsOllie Harnett
-3lapsBryan Beaufils
-3lapsHayden Cleminson
DNFIan Burgess

Under 19 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary Gray1:26:24
2Natalie Retief0:30:09
3Kayley Murdoch0:36:23

Under 17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig Oliver1:07:42
2Ben Oliver0:04:24
3David Ashby-Coventry0:04:36
4Gareth Cannon0:06:27
5Charlie Murray0:07:36
6Jacob Stuthridge0:08:00
7Mitchell Campbell0:09:02
8Jack Compton0:09:55
9Cameron Howell0:10:59
10Frank Suton0:11:24
11Fabian Wybrow-Obrien0:14:47
12Chris Dingley0:26:08

Under 17 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Bridger1:07:00
2Harriet Beaven0:00:45
3Toshiko Knight0:02:44
4Caitlin Louise Holmes0:05:28
5Olivia Miller0:10:09
-1lapSamantha Hope

Under 15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Barr1:02:00
2Craig Murray0:00:25
DNSCameron Howell

Under 15 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kara Macdermid1:03:55
2Shannon Hope0:08:36
3Brooke Hudson0:12:52

Senior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Osborne1:28:52
2Kurt Wulfgang0:02:37
3Mark Dunlop0:02:39
4Tim Rush0:06:56
5Sam Thompson0:08:30
6Benny Shatler0:16:07
7Wilson Jones0:21:07
8Jamie Sonntag0:42:47
9Brandon Sbordone0:47:57
DNSJonathon Brown
DNSEthan Glover

Senior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Fluker1:28:09
2Emma Johnston0:07:34
DNSBridget Keegan
DNSlexa Peters

Master 1 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Cull1:25:25
2Wayne Hiscock0:02:00
3Jonty Taylor0:07:20
4Mike Kelly0:10:56
5Jared Scollay0:13:12
6Rob Owens0:28:53
DNSKen Feist

Master 1 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kim Hamer-Hurst1:04:49

Master 2 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blair Stuthridge1:14:07
2Ray Hope0:01:55
DNSRoss Castle

Master 2 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sadie Parker-Wynyard1:06:04
2Sarah Beadel0:07:57

Master 3 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Derek Milne1:17:03
2Ant Bradshaw0:04:03
3Michael Ferigo0:08:03
4Martyn Pearce0:08:32
5Tony Beaven0:11:32
6Tim Miller0:15:37
7Geoff Hunt0:18:10
DNSDerek Milne
DNSIan Paintin
DNSMarco Renall

