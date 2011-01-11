Image 1 of 5 Scott McGregor (Image credit: Jono Church) Image 2 of 5 A Monster Energy rider in Tauranga. (Image credit: Jono Church) Image 3 of 5 Brook MacDonald (MS Evil) raced to 19th (Image credit: Jono Church) Image 4 of 5 Louis Hamilton in the under 19 race (Image credit: Jono Church) Image 5 of 5 Sam Blenkinsop (Lapierre International) races to a win at the New Zealand MTB Cup opener in Tauranga. (Image credit: Jono Church)

Tauranga delivered frantic competition to match the hot and humid weather at the first round of the RaboDirect New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup over the weekend. The Cycle Obsession MTB Park / Summerhill mix of courses in Welcome Bay proved a hit.

Sam Blenkinsop (Lapierre International) started his summer downhill campaign in dominant style, reflecting his stunning 2010 world ranking of number 4. Seeding in front of a quality world class field on Saturday morning, Blenkinsop screwed the pressure on for the winner take all race run to shatter his likely challengers.

In chasing Blenkinsop's seeding pace, George Brannigan (Ancillotti), Brook MacDonald (MS Evil) and current National Champion Wyn Masters (Wide Open) all came to grief on a deteriorating downhill course that required absolute accuracy and supreme bike control to conquer cleanly. Only seasoned campaigner Nathan Rankin (Levin, Monster Energy) could stay with Blenkinsop's pace, but he was still more than a second off the winning time.

Age group categories in Saturday's downhill race were also hotly contested, with incredibly close margins separating riders. The supporting Under 19 category was won by Nelson's Rueben Olorenshaw by only 0.01 seconds after a two-minute descent on the 160m vertical metre course, and in a storming time that would have placed him ninth in the elite field.

The RaboDirect New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup continues this weekend in Napier for both cross country and downhill racers, at the Eskdale MTB park.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Blenkinsop 0:02:00.64 2 Nathan Rankin 0:00:01.73 3 Matt Walker 0:00:02.19 4 Edward Masters 0:00:04.01 5 Richard Leacock 0:00:04.16 6 Joseph Nation 0:00:04.21 7 Glenn Haden 0:00:04.23 8 Sam Baker 0:00:04.85 9 James Dodds 0:00:05.71 10 Daniel Mailink 0:00:05.81 11 Daniel Heads 0:00:06.54 12 Mike Davis 0:00:06.60 13 Mike Skinner 0:00:06.91 14 Gerard Wolfe 0:00:07.07 15 Dan Sims 0:00:08.54 16 Ewan Doherty 0:00:08.63 17 Tom Matthews 0:00:08.83 18 Wyn Masters 0:00:11.50 19 Brook MacDonald 0:00:15.96 20 George Brannigan 0:00:26.68 DNF James Rennie DNF Thomas Jeandin

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tamara Ulrich 0:03:03.36 2 Pippa Holdom 0:00:19.96 DNS Amy Laird DNS Bronwyn Sax

Under 19 junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Reuben Olorenshaw 0:02:06.20 2 Jay Barrett 0:00:00.01 3 Buillard Temarii 0:00:01.03 4 Jake Robinson 0:00:01.55 5 Brandon Ransfield 0:00:03.96 6 Reece Potter 0:00:04.13 7 Kirk Fisher 0:00:05.24 8 Brandon Jackson 0:00:07.72 9 Mat Prior 0:00:08.23 10 Dan Mccombie 0:00:08.77 11 David Browne 0:00:09.98 12 Harrison Redshaw 0:00:10.59 13 Nick Bygate 0:00:10.89 14 Kurt McDonald 0:00:12.33 15 Tom Rose 0:00:13.96 16 Jason Lang 0:00:14.33 17 Louis Hamilton 0:00:17.00 18 Mitch Townsend 0:00:17.43 19 Jack Sharland 0:00:17.44 20 Andrew Bias 0:00:19.44 21 Zachary Small 0:00:19.70 22 Campbell Mercer 0:00:20.06 23 Joel Tunbridge 0:00:23.45 24 Michael Gunter 0:00:26.45 25 Zach Baker 0:00:30.54 26 Craig Tomsett 0:00:38.66 27 Giulio Laura 0:00:40.89 28 Mitch Thomas 0:00:43.58 29 Alex Faulkner 0:00:46.81 30 Ryan Hunt 0:00:50.17 31 Scott Anson 0:00:54.94 DNS Zach Ryan DNS Nathan Sheppard DNS Corey Penney DNS Mitch Thomas

Under 17 junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawrence Cawte 0:02:08.02 2 Leo Sandler 0:00:01.88 3 Kurt Summerfield 0:00:02.34 4 Kieran De Grey 0:00:03.91 5 Harry Chapman 0:00:07.42 6 Cole Smith 0:00:07.95 7 Jamahl Stringer 0:00:08.29 8 Jack Arnopp 0:00:08.57 9 Josh McCombie 0:00:10.23 10 Cam Barrett 0:00:10.77 11 Dan Lawton 0:00:11.94 12 Cealab Drummond 0:00:13.26 13 Kyle Lockwood 0:00:14.59 14 Connor Hamilton 0:00:15.14 15 Michael Melles 0:00:15.29 16 Reuben Stovold 0:00:17.90 17 Jack Dodd 0:00:19.20 18 Morgan Taylor 0:00:20.06 19 Callum Sprosen 0:00:20.37 20 Scott Dockary 0:00:21.00 21 Danie Kattenberg 0:00:22.27 22 Cameron Hancox 0:00:22.46 23 Izac Anderson 0:00:22.71 24 Lee Ormsby 0:00:23.71 25 Josh Airey 0:00:29.14 26 Marcus Slack 0:00:33.07 27 Jack Harrington 0:00:39.93 28 Bryan Schofield 0:00:40.98 29 Hanan Cawley 0:00:43.96 30 Lewis McEwan 0:00:43.99 31 James Paling 0:00:44.31 32 Chris Ryder 0:00:51.53 33 Luke Hooper 0:00:55.14 34 Brett Wilkie 0:00:57.61 35 Benjamin Watkins 0:01:03.02 36 Chase Shearman 0:01:09.44 DNS Reece Clements