Jones takes tactical win in men's race

Leary wins her first women's New Zealand Cup of the season

Cross country competitors faced hot and humid conditions and an unrelenting and intense race course at Cougar Park in Tokoroa on Sunday.

From the start, local Mike Northcott led the strongest elite and under 23 men's field this summer. Riding at a brutal pace, Northcott maintained only a slight gap on the field through the early part of the six-lap race. Rotorua's Carl Jones applied continuous pressure throughout the race to finally break Northcott's hold at the front. Jones assumed the lead on the last lap and went on to take the win over Northcott. National Champ Stu Houltham worked hard to take the final podium spot and was full of praise for Jones's win.

"Carl raced the smartest tactical race I've seen in years," said the multi-time national champion Houltham.

The elite and under 23 women's race was Rotorua's Nic Leary's first New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup race this summer, and she took the lead at the end of the start loop, never looking back. In the end, she collected a dominant win with a five-minute advantage over Rotorua's Samara Sheppard. Tokoroa's Michelle Bellamy was a further minute back in third place.

Early NZ Cup pace setter Amy Laird was out of sorts at Cougar Park, not able to get spinning and clearly tired - Laird faded to eighth and will look to recover fully for the major Championship events coming up at the end of the month.

On course with the elites were the emerging Under 19 riders. The men's race contained an intriguing front of the field tussle between Richard Anderson and Sam Shaw. Anderson had a slow third lap, losing a minute to Shaw, who sensed and then took his opportunity, attacking for the lead which he carried through to race end for a 29-second win. For Shaw, this win meant a lot after a disappointing 2009.

"It was the toughest race of my life yet," said Shaw after crossing the line.

The next round of the New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup will happen this weekend the downhill taking place at Summer Hills MTB Park in Tauranga on Friday and Saturday February 12 and 13 the cross country happening at the Pukete MTB Park in Hamilton on Sunday, February 14.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carl Jones1:46:12
2Mike Northcott0:00:13
3Stuart Houltham0:02:27
4Dirk Peters0:03:01
5Patrick Avery0:03:52
6Scott Green0:04:23
7Gavin McCarthy0:05:50
8Andrew Bott0:08:08
9Brad Tilby0:08:55
10Scott Thorne0:12:43
11Darry Stevens0:13:22
12Ash Hough0:14:55
13Adrian Retief0:14:57
LappedNick Miller
LappedCameron Wood

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nic Leary1:41:35
2Samara Sheppard0:05:24
3Michelle Bellamy0:06:14
4Katherine O Neill0:09:11
5Eloise Fry0:09:14
6Monique Avery0:10:12
7Nina Pedersen0:11:54
8Amy Laird0:14:37
9Sasha Smith0:18:06
LappedAdrienne Hooper
DNFSara Taylor
DNFBridget Keegan
DNFRaewyn Morrison
DNSSara Macdonald
DNSLisa Morgan

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Shaw1:29:42
2Richard Anderson0:00:29
3Locky McArthur0:02:12
4Josh Russell-Gibbs0:06:16
5Tom Bradshaw0:06:34
6Campbell Tannock0:07:02
LappedConor Corbett
LappedDominic Furkert
LappedIan Burgess
LappedJack Chapman
DNFLuke Weston
DNFReuben Horn
DNFDaniel Harris
DNFMathew Waghorn
DNFGareth Owen

Under 19 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexa Peters1:38:31
2Sophiemarie Bethell0:09:06
LappedNatalie Retief
LappedCharlotte Clouston

Junior Under 15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kurt Standen1:04:10
2Jack Compton0:07:21
3Peter Bethell0:07:49
4Jordan Castle0:11:28
5Tom Coombes0:13:08
6Niam Macdonald0:23:54
7Ethan Jacobs0:30:11
DNFTakumi Clarke

Junior Under 15 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Plumtree1:06:25

Junior Under 17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nigel McDowell1:17:56
2Josh Parkin0:00:08
3Samuel Gaze0:01:40
4Harley Going0:05:17
5Brett Stokman0:06:28
6Jonty Sanders0:06:33
7Connor Dove0:07:13
8Nicholas Flutey0:08:18
9Ryan Hunt0:08:20
10Corby Price0:14:17
11Guy Hirst0:15:12
12Benjamin Plumtree0:15:13
13Callum Gordon0:15:28
14Frank Sutton0:18:36
15Nathan Waghorn0:25:15
DNFDaniel Terpstra

Junior Under 17 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivia Wadman1:28:11
2Siobhan Macdonald0:02:40

Senior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Page1:16:04
2Nigel Cross0:03:24
3Ben Earnshaw0:04:24
4Ben Murphy0:07:12
5Jonny Brown0:09:11
6Oliver Shaw0:10:04
DNFVaughn Phillipson

Senior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Prumm1:17:46
2Kathryn Campbell0:06:27

Master 1 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Leishman1:12:40
2Jason Goldie0:04:32
3Garth Weinberg0:07:11
4Ricky Pincott0:08:46
5Jonty Taylor0:10:48
6Jared Scollay0:14:03

Master 1 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marguerite Ritchie1:10:39
2Sarah Beadel0:01:07
3Heidie Verhagen0:08:42

Master 2 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcello Ojerio1:21:34
2James Gurney0:01:18
3Scott Raynes0:07:28
4Carl Paton0:09:11
5Ian Thomas0:11:52
6Ross Castle0:16:45
7Karl Murton0:21:34

Master 3 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Bradshaw1:26:16
2Neil Poskitt0:02:17
3Geoff Buysman0:02:51
4Paul McDowell0:07:36
5Martyn Pearce0:08:56

