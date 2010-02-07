Cross country competitors faced hot and humid conditions and an unrelenting and intense race course at Cougar Park in Tokoroa on Sunday.

From the start, local Mike Northcott led the strongest elite and under 23 men's field this summer. Riding at a brutal pace, Northcott maintained only a slight gap on the field through the early part of the six-lap race. Rotorua's Carl Jones applied continuous pressure throughout the race to finally break Northcott's hold at the front. Jones assumed the lead on the last lap and went on to take the win over Northcott. National Champ Stu Houltham worked hard to take the final podium spot and was full of praise for Jones's win.

"Carl raced the smartest tactical race I've seen in years," said the multi-time national champion Houltham.

The elite and under 23 women's race was Rotorua's Nic Leary's first New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup race this summer, and she took the lead at the end of the start loop, never looking back. In the end, she collected a dominant win with a five-minute advantage over Rotorua's Samara Sheppard. Tokoroa's Michelle Bellamy was a further minute back in third place.

Early NZ Cup pace setter Amy Laird was out of sorts at Cougar Park, not able to get spinning and clearly tired - Laird faded to eighth and will look to recover fully for the major Championship events coming up at the end of the month.

On course with the elites were the emerging Under 19 riders. The men's race contained an intriguing front of the field tussle between Richard Anderson and Sam Shaw. Anderson had a slow third lap, losing a minute to Shaw, who sensed and then took his opportunity, attacking for the lead which he carried through to race end for a 29-second win. For Shaw, this win meant a lot after a disappointing 2009.

"It was the toughest race of my life yet," said Shaw after crossing the line.

The next round of the New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup will happen this weekend the downhill taking place at Summer Hills MTB Park in Tauranga on Friday and Saturday February 12 and 13 the cross country happening at the Pukete MTB Park in Hamilton on Sunday, February 14.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carl Jones 1:46:12 2 Mike Northcott 0:00:13 3 Stuart Houltham 0:02:27 4 Dirk Peters 0:03:01 5 Patrick Avery 0:03:52 6 Scott Green 0:04:23 7 Gavin McCarthy 0:05:50 8 Andrew Bott 0:08:08 9 Brad Tilby 0:08:55 10 Scott Thorne 0:12:43 11 Darry Stevens 0:13:22 12 Ash Hough 0:14:55 13 Adrian Retief 0:14:57 Lapped Nick Miller Lapped Cameron Wood

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nic Leary 1:41:35 2 Samara Sheppard 0:05:24 3 Michelle Bellamy 0:06:14 4 Katherine O Neill 0:09:11 5 Eloise Fry 0:09:14 6 Monique Avery 0:10:12 7 Nina Pedersen 0:11:54 8 Amy Laird 0:14:37 9 Sasha Smith 0:18:06 Lapped Adrienne Hooper DNF Sara Taylor DNF Bridget Keegan DNF Raewyn Morrison DNS Sara Macdonald DNS Lisa Morgan

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Shaw 1:29:42 2 Richard Anderson 0:00:29 3 Locky McArthur 0:02:12 4 Josh Russell-Gibbs 0:06:16 5 Tom Bradshaw 0:06:34 6 Campbell Tannock 0:07:02 Lapped Conor Corbett Lapped Dominic Furkert Lapped Ian Burgess Lapped Jack Chapman DNF Luke Weston DNF Reuben Horn DNF Daniel Harris DNF Mathew Waghorn DNF Gareth Owen

Under 19 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexa Peters 1:38:31 2 Sophiemarie Bethell 0:09:06 Lapped Natalie Retief Lapped Charlotte Clouston

Junior Under 15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kurt Standen 1:04:10 2 Jack Compton 0:07:21 3 Peter Bethell 0:07:49 4 Jordan Castle 0:11:28 5 Tom Coombes 0:13:08 6 Niam Macdonald 0:23:54 7 Ethan Jacobs 0:30:11 DNF Takumi Clarke

Junior Under 15 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellen Plumtree 1:06:25

Junior Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nigel McDowell 1:17:56 2 Josh Parkin 0:00:08 3 Samuel Gaze 0:01:40 4 Harley Going 0:05:17 5 Brett Stokman 0:06:28 6 Jonty Sanders 0:06:33 7 Connor Dove 0:07:13 8 Nicholas Flutey 0:08:18 9 Ryan Hunt 0:08:20 10 Corby Price 0:14:17 11 Guy Hirst 0:15:12 12 Benjamin Plumtree 0:15:13 13 Callum Gordon 0:15:28 14 Frank Sutton 0:18:36 15 Nathan Waghorn 0:25:15 DNF Daniel Terpstra

Junior Under 17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olivia Wadman 1:28:11 2 Siobhan Macdonald 0:02:40

Senior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Page 1:16:04 2 Nigel Cross 0:03:24 3 Ben Earnshaw 0:04:24 4 Ben Murphy 0:07:12 5 Jonny Brown 0:09:11 6 Oliver Shaw 0:10:04 DNF Vaughn Phillipson

Senior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katherine Prumm 1:17:46 2 Kathryn Campbell 0:06:27

Master 1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Leishman 1:12:40 2 Jason Goldie 0:04:32 3 Garth Weinberg 0:07:11 4 Ricky Pincott 0:08:46 5 Jonty Taylor 0:10:48 6 Jared Scollay 0:14:03

Master 1 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marguerite Ritchie 1:10:39 2 Sarah Beadel 0:01:07 3 Heidie Verhagen 0:08:42

Master 2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcello Ojerio 1:21:34 2 James Gurney 0:01:18 3 Scott Raynes 0:07:28 4 Carl Paton 0:09:11 5 Ian Thomas 0:11:52 6 Ross Castle 0:16:45 7 Karl Murton 0:21:34