Sunday's UCI men's and women's races at the Cycle-Smart International at Look Park in Northampton, MA played out in slightly different fashion than they did on Saturday. Mistakes were still costly, but as Redline's Justin Lindine and C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes' Arley Kemmerer would prove, they did not rule out the chance to stand on the podium.

Jeremy Powers (Rapha - Focus) fought hard to narrowly defeat Adam Craig (Rabobank) and Justin Lindine (Redline).

In the men's event, Powers took the hole shot and, unlike the day before, he chose to push the pace early. This caused an early split of six which, along with Powers, included Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory), Mike Garrigan (Stage-Race/Blacksmith Cycle), Dylan McNicholas (CyclocrossWorld.com), Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria) and Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis). Noticeably missing from the group was Saturday's third place finisher, Shawn Milne (CyclocrossWorld.com), who suffered a mechanical at the start which sent him all the way back to last place. Just off the pace were Dan Timmerman (RGM Watches - Richard Sachs) and Lindine.

Powers stayed at the front of the lead group and continued to push the pace for the first two laps. The pace proved to be too much for Myerson, but Timmerman and Lindine were able to latch on, forming what would be the final selection for the majority of the race.

At the halfway point of the race, Garrigan rolled a tire heading into the barriers and lost touch with the leaders. Lindine also lost contact after a crash in the upper, wooded section of the course, but he was able to miraculously fight his way back after two laps.

The lead six continued to mark each other's attacks, each one taking a turn at the front, until Powers dished out the final blow with 1.5 laps remaining. Only Craig and Lindine were able to respond, while McNicholas, Durrin, and Gagne formed a chase group of three. The speeds proved to be too much for Timmerman who was unable to maintain contact with either group.

Heading into the technical, wooded section on the final lap, Craig applied the pressure, unhitching Lindine. Powers was able to match Craig's effort and came back around him heading into the barriers for the final time. The two fought hard for the remainder of the lap, both of them trying to enter the final dirt section before the paved finish first. Craig tried to make the pass around Powers on the dirt, but he was unable to close the deal. Powers hit the pavement first and held on for the win a bike length ahead of Craig. Lindine rolled in for third place, less than ten seconds back.

Referring to the fight for the lead on the final dirt section, Craig said, "I could have come around Powers on the inside of those last couple corners but, the dude's got World Cup podiums to get on. He doesn't need me taking him out."

