Shawn Milne (CyclocrossWorld.com) carried the momentum of his first UCI win on Saturday right into Sunday's UCI C2 event, taking his second UCI win at the final race of the Shimano Pro Cyclocross Series, the NBX Gran Prix at Goddard Park in Warwick, RI. Dan Timmerman (RGM Watches - Richard Sachs) continued to improve on an already impressive season finishing in 2nd place ahead of 3rd place Justin Lindine (Redline).

Milne took the lead early and pushed the pace for the first lap and a half in an effort to trim the lead group as much as possible, but he was unsuccessful as a group of fifteen riders amassed behind him.

The group remained intact until the fourth lap of the eight lap event when Timmerman put in a fierce attack that whittled the group down to nine riders, including Jeremy Durrin (Jam Fund/NCC/Vittoria), Nick Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com), Derrick St John (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery), Mike Garrigan (Stage Race/Blacksmith Cycle), U23 racer Evan McNeely (Specialized Canada), Anthony Clark (Jam Fund/NCC/Vittoria), Lindine, and Milne.

One lap later, St John attacked before the barriers and put most riders in the group in difficulty. Milne clung to the back of the group, suffering from his early effort while Durrin stayed glued to St John's wheel. Garrigan, in need of a win to automatically qualify for the Canadian World Championship squad sat in the third position for the entire race up to this point.

St John continued to throttle the group for the next three laps, and it wasn't until the last lap that Milne pounced from the back of the group and attacked the final time up the steep ride up heading into the sand pit and sandy run up. Only Garrigan was able to answer the attack, but a half lap later Garrigan punctured his rear tire before heading into the beach run for the final time.

"Milne was going so hard and I was trying to stay with him," said Garrigan. "I think I tried an inside line or something and I must of pinched the tire. Next thing I knew, I was swishing around on my rear wheel and that was it for me."

Garrigan was able to stay within 10 seconds of Milne coming out of the sand, but the flat tire soon took its toll Milne's gap grew soon after.

Milne crossed the line alone to take the win, six seconds ahead of a hard charging Timmerman. Behind Timmerman, Lindine sprinted around Durrin to take the 3rd spot on the podium. Garrigan rolled in on the flat, rear tire in 5th place behind 4th place finisher, Durrin.

"I did my 45 minute warm up on that steep ride up, sand pit, run up section because I knew that was where I would want to attack the group," said Milne of his winning move. "I saw Garrigan come with me but I committed to the move and figured if he came around me in the sprint good for him. It's a bummer a flat tire ended it for him, though."

Sunday's win, combined with Saturday's win, was good enough to earn the CyclocrossWorld.com rider second place in the overall standings of the Shimano New England Pro Cyclocross Series standings behind the series winner, Jeremy Powers (Rapha - Focus).

