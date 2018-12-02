Another win for Hyde on NBX GP of Cross 2 day two
Werner takes second, White third
Elite Men: Warwick - Warwick
Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) continued to demonstrate that his comeback from injury is nearly complete, taking back-to-back victories in the NBX GP of 'Cross in Warwick, Rhode Island. Hyde topped Kerry Werner (Kona-Maxxis-Shimano) and Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) in the C2 event.
While his Saturday victory was on a fast, dry course, heavy rains soaked Goddard Memorial State Park, making for a slippery, technical race. A switch in directions of the course for the second day added to the level of difficulty, Hyde said.
"Today was a much different course. I'm really proud to see New England holding it down, reversing the courses ... That's just a really big plus for us, as racers. So the course was really heavy. It was very technical, with all the roots, ups, downs. Today's course was more driving, big slow accelerations."
Hyde, the current US national champion, made the early selection after Jeremy Powers took the hole shot, with a group of four riders with Werner, White and Powers.
With Hyde trading blows with Werner, Powers - who is also recovering from an injury - lost contact, and as the pressure continued, it was then White's turn to suffer.
"It was a whittled-down group," Hyde explained. "There were gaps coming off. Kerry would leave me and Curtis. I'd say 'OK, it's cool. Just breathe.' It was one of those days, patience really paid off."
Hyde made his move after the barriers with three laps to go, opening up a gap and then keeping it to the finish.
"When we came through the up-down section after the barriers, which is difficult to ride, I came into it with a little tiny bit of a gap. I just happened to nail it on that ride. No forced acceleration or anything, I just happened to nail it. I got good speed out of it and I was able to hold that gap for, I guess, three laps."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Hyde (USA)
|0:59:49
|2
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:00:28
|3
|Curtis White (USA)
|0:00:57
|4
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|0:01:13
|5
|Jeremy Powers (USA)
|0:01:23
|6
|Jack Kisseberth (USA)
|0:02:32
|7
|Justin Lindine (USA)
|0:02:56
|8
|Scott Smith (USA)
|0:04:13
|9
|Samuel Kieffer (USA)
|0:04:15
|10
|Sam Noel (USA)
|0:04:37
|11
|Merwin Davis (USA)
|0:04:57
|12
|Allan Schroeder (USA)
|0:05:04
|13
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|0:05:34
|14
|Daniel Chabanov (USA)
|0:05:48
|15
|Nicholas Lando (USA)
|0:06:05
|16
|Ben Frederick (USA)
|0:06:21
|17
|Kevin Bouchard-Hall (USA)
|0:06:23
|18
|Patrick Collins (USA)
|0:06:28
|19
|Andrew Borden (USA)
|0:07:05
|20
|Adam Myerson (USA)
|0:07:26
|21
|Derrick St John (Can)
|0:07:31
|22
|Breeze Keller (USA)
|0:08:05
|23
|Ian Gielar (USA)
|0:08:21
|24
|Jacob Leblanc (USA)
|0:08:39
|25
|Kale Wenczel (USA)
|0:08:59
|26
|Josh Bauer (USA)
|0:09:10
|27
|Matthew Owens (USA)
|-2 laps
|28
|Geno Villafano (USA)
|-2 laps
|29
|Andrew Nicholas (USA)
|-2 laps
|30
|Niles Gagnon (USA)
|-2 laps
|31
|Peter Bradshaw (USA)
|-2 laps
|32
|Clyde Logue (USA)
|-2 laps
|33
|Daniel Vaughn (USA)
|-2 laps
|34
|Daniel Fitzgibbons (USA)
|-2 laps
|35
|Sean Curran (USA)
|-2 laps
|36
|Erik Carlson (USA)
|-3 laps
|37
|Trent Blackburn (USA)
|-3 laps
|38
|James Norris (USA)
|-3 laps
|39
|Addison Minott (USA)
|-3 laps
|40
|Daniel McCabe (USA)
|-3 laps
|41
|Christian Norvold (USA)
|-3 laps
|42
|Michael Owens (USA)
|-3 laps
|DNF
|Ethan Call (USA)
|DNF
|Mark Hewitt (USA)
|DNS
|Dylan McNicholas (USA)
|DNS
|Alec Donahue (USA)
|DNS
|Finnegan O'Connor (USA)
|DNS
|Zachary Curtis (USA)
|DNS
|Robert Nash (USA)
|DNS
|Christopher Niesen (USA)
|DNS
|Doug Thorp (USA)
|DNS
|Nick Weigel (USA)
