Keough doubles up on NBX GP of Cross day two

West and Fahringer take second and third

Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com back at the front

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Rebecca Fahringer makes the pass

(Image credit: Angelica Dixon)
Katie Keough over the barriers

(Image credit: Angelica Dixon)
Katie Keough battles with Ruby West

(Image credit: Angelica Dixon)
Katie Keough rides to the win

(Image credit: Angelica Dixon)
Katie Keough in the front

(Image credit: Angelica Dixon)
Katie Keough after her win

(Image credit: Angelica Dixon)
Magdeleine Vallieres Mill

(Image credit: Angelica Dixon)
Ruby West

(Image credit: Angelica Dixon)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlin Keough (USA)0:49:56
2Ruby West (Can)0:00:59
3Rebecca Fahringer (USA)0:01:42
4Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can)0:02:06
5Crystal Anthony (USA)0:02:44
6Caroline Mani (Fra)0:02:57
7Cassandra Maximenko (USA)0:02:59
8Caroline Nolan (USA)0:03:36
9Natasha Elliott (Can)0:04:23
10Erica Zaveta (USA)0:04:54
11Jennifer Malik (USA)0:05:01
12Arley Kemmerer (USA)0:05:17
13Jane Rossi (USA)0:05:32
14Caitlin Bernstein (USA)0:05:56
15Emily Curley (USA)0:06:01
16Rachel Rubino (USA)0:06:15
17Clio Dinan (USA)0:06:20
18Erin Faccone (USA)0:06:45
19Meghan Owens (USA)0:07:00
20Allison Mrugal (USA)0:07:28
21Taryn Mudge (USA)0:07:47
22Elizabeth Huuki (USA)-1 lap
23Kayla Brannen (USA)-1 lap
24Heather Richard (USA)-1 lap
25Brittlee Bowman (USA)-1 lap
26Aliza Tobias (USA)-1 lap
27Anja Genia Meichsner (Ger)-1 lap
28Taylor Kuyk-White (USA)-1 lap
29Holly Neckermann (USA)-1 lap
30Shane Ferro (USA)-2 laps
31Anna Savage (USA)-2 laps
32Alix Norris (USA)-2 laps
33Sara Melikian (USA)-2 laps
DNFRegina Legge (USA)
DNFNatalie Tapias (USA)
DNFChristin Reuter (USA)
DNFJenny Wojewoda (USA)
DNSLeslie Lupien (USA)
DNSAlex Carlson (USA)
DNSJauron Vetter (USA)

