Keough doubles up on NBX GP of Cross day two
West and Fahringer take second and third
Elite Women: Warwick - Warwick
Image 1 of 9
Image 2 of 9
Image 3 of 9
Image 4 of 9
Image 5 of 9
Image 6 of 9
Image 7 of 9
Image 8 of 9
Image 9 of 9
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaitlin Keough (USA)
|0:49:56
|2
|Ruby West (Can)
|0:00:59
|3
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:01:42
|4
|Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can)
|0:02:06
|5
|Crystal Anthony (USA)
|0:02:44
|6
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:02:57
|7
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA)
|0:02:59
|8
|Caroline Nolan (USA)
|0:03:36
|9
|Natasha Elliott (Can)
|0:04:23
|10
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|0:04:54
|11
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:05:01
|12
|Arley Kemmerer (USA)
|0:05:17
|13
|Jane Rossi (USA)
|0:05:32
|14
|Caitlin Bernstein (USA)
|0:05:56
|15
|Emily Curley (USA)
|0:06:01
|16
|Rachel Rubino (USA)
|0:06:15
|17
|Clio Dinan (USA)
|0:06:20
|18
|Erin Faccone (USA)
|0:06:45
|19
|Meghan Owens (USA)
|0:07:00
|20
|Allison Mrugal (USA)
|0:07:28
|21
|Taryn Mudge (USA)
|0:07:47
|22
|Elizabeth Huuki (USA)
|-1 lap
|23
|Kayla Brannen (USA)
|-1 lap
|24
|Heather Richard (USA)
|-1 lap
|25
|Brittlee Bowman (USA)
|-1 lap
|26
|Aliza Tobias (USA)
|-1 lap
|27
|Anja Genia Meichsner (Ger)
|-1 lap
|28
|Taylor Kuyk-White (USA)
|-1 lap
|29
|Holly Neckermann (USA)
|-1 lap
|30
|Shane Ferro (USA)
|-2 laps
|31
|Anna Savage (USA)
|-2 laps
|32
|Alix Norris (USA)
|-2 laps
|33
|Sara Melikian (USA)
|-2 laps
|DNF
|Regina Legge (USA)
|DNF
|Natalie Tapias (USA)
|DNF
|Christin Reuter (USA)
|DNF
|Jenny Wojewoda (USA)
|DNS
|Leslie Lupien (USA)
|DNS
|Alex Carlson (USA)
|DNS
|Jauron Vetter (USA)
