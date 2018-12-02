Hyde wins at NBX GP of Cross day one
White and Werner round off the podium
Elite Men: Warwick - Warwick
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Hyde (USA)
|0:57:06
|2
|Curtis White (USA)
|0:00:08
|3
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:01:27
|4
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|5
|Jack Kisseberth (USA)
|0:01:39
|6
|Sam Noel (USA)
|0:01:50
|7
|Nicholas Lando (USA)
|0:01:53
|8
|Jeremy Powers (USA)
|0:02:10
|9
|Scott Smith (USA)
|0:02:51
|10
|Justin Lindine (USA)
|0:03:00
|11
|Merwin Davis (USA)
|0:03:15
|12
|Dylan Mcnicholas (USA)
|13
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|0:03:16
|14
|Daniel Chabanov (USA)
|0:03:30
|15
|Allan Schroeder (USA)
|0:03:38
|16
|Patrick Collins (USA)
|0:03:45
|17
|Samuel Kieffer (USA)
|18
|Adam Myerson (USA)
|0:04:01
|19
|Derrick St John (Can)
|0:04:39
|20
|Kale Wenczel (USA)
|0:04:46
|21
|Kevin Bouchard-Hall (USA)
|0:04:49
|22
|Andrew Borden (USA)
|23
|Trent Blackburn (USA)
|0:05:13
|24
|Ben Frederick (USA)
|25
|Robert Nash (USA)
|0:05:25
|26
|Daniel Vaughn (USA)
|27
|Alec Donahue (USA)
|0:05:53
|28
|Josh Bauer (USA)
|0:05:58
|29
|Breeze Keller (USA)
|0:06:02
|30
|Andrew Nicholas (USA)
|31
|Ian Gielar (USA)
|0:06:42
|32
|Matthew Owens (USA)
|0:06:51
|33
|Ethan Call (USA)
|0:07:03
|34
|Jacob Leblanc (USA)
|0:07:21
|35
|Matthew Curbeau (USA)
|0:07:30
|36
|James Norris (USA)
|-2 laps
|37
|Michael Marston (USA)
|-2 laps
|38
|Christopher Niesen (USA)
|-2 laps
|39
|Sean Curran (USA)
|-2 laps
|40
|Daniel Fitzgibbons (USA)
|-2 laps
|41
|Peter Macleod (USA)
|-2 laps
|42
|Erik Carlson (USA)
|-2 laps
|43
|Anthony Vecca (USA)
|-2 laps
|44
|Peter Bradshaw (USA)
|-3 laps
|45
|Benjamin Ryan (USA)
|-3 laps
|46
|Christian Norvold (USA)
|-3 laps
|47
|Nick Weigel (USA)
|-3 laps
|48
|Mark Hewitt (USA)
|-4 laps
|49
|Geno Villafano (USA)
|-6 laps
|DNF
|Michael Owens (USA)
|DNF
|Zachary Curtis (USA)
|DNF
|Clyde Logue (USA)
|DNS
|Finnegan O'Connor (USA)
|DNS
|Doug Thorp (USA)
