Hyde wins at NBX GP of Cross day one

White and Werner round off the podium

Image 1 of 5

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) celebrates his win

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Angelica Dixon)
Image 2 of 5

Stephen Hyde leading the way in the forest

Stephen Hyde leading the way in the forest
(Image credit: Angelica Dixon)
Image 3 of 5

Stephen Hyde gets a gap in the sand

Stephen Hyde gets a gap in the sand
(Image credit: Angelica Dixon)
Image 4 of 5

White, Hyde, Werner (L-R) on the final podium

White, Hyde, Werner (L-R) on the final podium
(Image credit: Angelica Dixon)
Image 5 of 5

Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) took second place

Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) took second place
(Image credit: Angelica Dixon)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Hyde (USA)0:57:06
2Curtis White (USA)0:00:08
3Kerry Werner (USA)0:01:27
4Spencer Petrov (USA)
5Jack Kisseberth (USA)0:01:39
6Sam Noel (USA)0:01:50
7Nicholas Lando (USA)0:01:53
8Jeremy Powers (USA)0:02:10
9Scott Smith (USA)0:02:51
10Justin Lindine (USA)0:03:00
11Merwin Davis (USA)0:03:15
12Dylan Mcnicholas (USA)
13Travis Livermon (USA)0:03:16
14Daniel Chabanov (USA)0:03:30
15Allan Schroeder (USA)0:03:38
16Patrick Collins (USA)0:03:45
17Samuel Kieffer (USA)
18Adam Myerson (USA)0:04:01
19Derrick St John (Can)0:04:39
20Kale Wenczel (USA)0:04:46
21Kevin Bouchard-Hall (USA)0:04:49
22Andrew Borden (USA)
23Trent Blackburn (USA)0:05:13
24Ben Frederick (USA)
25Robert Nash (USA)0:05:25
26Daniel Vaughn (USA)
27Alec Donahue (USA)0:05:53
28Josh Bauer (USA)0:05:58
29Breeze Keller (USA)0:06:02
30Andrew Nicholas (USA)
31Ian Gielar (USA)0:06:42
32Matthew Owens (USA)0:06:51
33Ethan Call (USA)0:07:03
34Jacob Leblanc (USA)0:07:21
35Matthew Curbeau (USA)0:07:30
36James Norris (USA)-2 laps
37Michael Marston (USA)-2 laps
38Christopher Niesen (USA)-2 laps
39Sean Curran (USA)-2 laps
40Daniel Fitzgibbons (USA)-2 laps
41Peter Macleod (USA)-2 laps
42Erik Carlson (USA)-2 laps
43Anthony Vecca (USA)-2 laps
44Peter Bradshaw (USA)-3 laps
45Benjamin Ryan (USA)-3 laps
46Christian Norvold (USA)-3 laps
47Nick Weigel (USA)-3 laps
48Mark Hewitt (USA)-4 laps
49Geno Villafano (USA)-6 laps
DNFMichael Owens (USA)
DNFZachary Curtis (USA)
DNFClyde Logue (USA)
DNSFinnegan O'Connor (USA)
DNSDoug Thorp (USA)

