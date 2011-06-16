Image 1 of 26 The main group chasing after the break seen on the big screen. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 26 Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) gets the win along with some friends. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 26 The women take to the line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 26 An early break in the women's race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 26 A crash in the women's race sends them flying everywhere. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 26 Shelly Olds (Diadora-Pasta Zara) trying to get a break up the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 26 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) in the bunch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 26 Riders still getting wet after the afternoon showers. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 26 A good portion of the men's field stopped to be put back in after a crash. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 26 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Stragegies-OptumHealth) leads the break that stayed away for most of the race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 26 UnitedHealthcare setting the pace at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 26 Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) taking it easy through a turn. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 26 UnitedHealthcare takes care of business at the front with 2 laps to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 26 The break never had time to take in the downtown scenery. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 26 Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) before winning today's stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 26 The women pass by one of the cathedrals in St. Paul. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 26 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) staying safe during the wet crit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 26 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) sporting the climber's jersey after stage 1. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 26 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) makes it over some of the slick bricks along the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 26 The women come through with one lap to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 26 A fan gets in position for a finish shot. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 26 World champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) takes the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 26 Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) ready for stage 2. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 26 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) holding onto his yellow jersey through stage 2. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 26 The race makes its way past some of the historic buildings of St. Paul. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 26 Another of the cathedrals near the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

World road champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo presented by Cooking Light) won Wednesday night's rainy and crash-filled St. Paul Downtown Criterium in an exciting sprint finish, while Olympic time trial champion Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) retained the Nature Valley Grand Prix overall lead.

Shelley Olds (Diadora-Pasta Zara-Manhattan) and Chloe Hoskings (HTC-Highroad) rounded out the stage 2 podium in second and third, respectively.

As the women warmed up, the weather quickly turned from sunny and warm to windy and rainy, leaving them to make last minute adjustments to tire pressures. Tension built as knowing glances were passed between teammates while the national anthem played and the officials made their final announcements.

Fortunately the rain subsided about 15 minutes into the race, and the second half of the hour-long race unfolded under clear skies. The road started to dry, but not before several crashes happened, including one that took down about 30 riders.

There was fierce competition for the time bonuses, the first which happened with 23 laps to go. Hosking, Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12), and Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) soaked up the first round of bonuses earning five seconds, three seconds and one second, respectively.

With 20 laps to go, a break formed that included riders Miller, Tamayo, Olds, and Leah Kirchmann and Joelle Numainville (Colavita Forno D'Asolo). Their lead ticked up to a 14-second gap and lasted 10 of the 28 total laps.

As the break started to absorb time bonuses and stretch its lead, it became clear to the Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 squad that it had to start reeling it back in.

"There was a break that got off that we weren't excited about," said Armstrong. "With the conditions, it was single-file all night long. It was really difficult for our team to get together and chase down another team. That was frustrating. There was a point when I came up to help my teammates to finish and close the gap. After that, we just made sure there wasn't another attack that went off and stayed off. The energy we expended to close that break was not something we wanted to do twice. People are out to race against us. We have three of the top five, and it makes for hard racing."

With the peloton together for the final laps, teams began setting up their sprinters.

"There was a pretty solid lead out from TIBCO, so I made my way up to their train and just tried to hold position in the last lap," Olds said. "In the last turn, Theresa Clif-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) jumped, and I jumped to cover it. But Bronzini was on my wheel and she came around me. It's difficult when you have two really fast sprinters from the same team."

"I was in front of the first position, behind my teammate," Bronzini said. "I was in third position at the corner, and gave my best sprint today." Bronzini said she felt confident she could win as long as she came out of the final corner no farther than three riders back.

"Tonight was one of the hardest crits I've done in years," Armstrong said. "People were on fire. I know that there's been past years that have been tough, but I think the depth of this field is the best I've seen at Nature Valley."

Olds, who has raced a full schedule this season in Europe, agreed. "The field this year is incredibly strong. I think, much stronger, with a lot of numbers for each team."

The Nature Valley Grand Prix has seen a lot of growth in recent years, from stronger fields to increasing opportunities for growth and visibility of new and upcoming riders.

Jade Wilcoxson is one such rider, having been selected through the Nature Valley Grand Prix Pro Ride - a series of qualifying races across the country.

"Just having a team director and a team mechanic and having all those details taken care of has been incredible," Wilcoxson said. "Then racing with this caliber of women - this was a hard crate." The Talent, Oregon, resident will wear the top amateur jersey for Thursday's road race at Cannon Falls.

Other jersey wearers include Olds in the most aggressive jersey, Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) in the best sprinter jersey, and her teammate, Rushlee Buchanon, in the best young rider jersey. Though Armstrong leads the Queen of the Hills jersey competition, Evelyn Stevens (HTP-Highroad) will wear the jersey for Cannon Falls.

Looking forward to Thursday's first road stage in rural east central Minnesota, Armstrong said, "We'll have to see what the weather does, because sometimes it's really windy. Again, we ride as a team, we ride as a unit. The technicality of tonight was hard to get the team together, but tomorrow the roads are wide, but the finishing circuits are tough. They always are. They're technical and tough. We'll have to stay safe and use the same tactics as tonight and work as a team."

UnitedHealthcare team earns top three spots

The UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team controlled Wednesday's stage 2 St. Paul Downtown Criterium from start to finish and topped it off with a sweep of the podium. After a perfect lead-out from his teammates that included yellow jersey owner Rory Sutherland, Jake Keough took the win, Hilton Clarke placed second and Robert Förster was third.

"I think we've proven tonight that we're one unit, whether it's off the bike or on the course." Keough said after his win. "The team is one unit, we do everything together. The dedication from the whole team is perfect. Each one of those guys is a specialist in what they do throughout the whole race to perfection."

After rain fell earlier in the evening, welcomed glimpses of blue sky could be seen for the men's race in the entertainment district of Downtown Saint Paul on a flat, fast, six-corner course that featured brick sections around Rice Park and some of the most beautiful architecture in the Midwest.

Only three laps into the 40-lap race, Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly presented by Kenda) and Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) escaped the fast-moving peloton. One lap later, two more riders, Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) and Tyler Wren (Jamis/Sutter Home) joined to form a breakaway. The complete UnitedHealthcare team assumed position at the front of the field, with Jonny Clarke and Adrian Hegyvary keeping the pace high.

Lap after lap, it remained the same, with Keough's teammates always in control, holding the gap at a very manageable 20 seconds. Cooperation was not perfect in the break, but the four stayed mostly together for 31 laps of the 1.4-kilometer course. During this time, Alzate took top points in the intermediate sprint competition while Van Ulden, Wren and Candelario contested the intermediate time bonus.

With seven laps to go, the Bissell Pro Cycling Team swarmed the UnitedHealthcare train to take over the front and the already fast pace was revved up even further, dooming the breakaway.

Keough took it in stride. "I just kind of called the guys to be really calm and to wait until the other guys burned their matches so we could go back around them," he said. "We're getting well drilled at this. We've been putting it to some good effect. Each one of the guys did a perfect effort at the end."

One lap later, the blue train was back at the front while the sprinters jockeyed for position behind. The battle was on for controlling the front of the pack with the inevitable bunch sprint finish rapidly approaching. Every lap the speed ramped up until Sutherland took over with one lap to go.

"He's a vital part of our lead-out as well," Clarke said about having the yellow jersey pull at the front. "Adrian worked all day and he was second overall and Rory is leading the race but he's helping us win the stage. We're all helping each other all tour. The roles are reversed each day and we work as a team."

Then it became a matter of executing the peel-off as practiced successfully in many previous races.

"The order we've been putting into the lead-out train for the past few weeks has been Frosi (Förster), Hilton and then me and it's been working," Keough said. "We've been going one-two-three, and we're just going to try to keep doing it."

Finishing fourth on the stage, Alzate took over the sprint jersey, while Van Ulden was awarded the most aggressive rider jersey. Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) will wear the green jersey as the top amateur and Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development), the white jersey for the best young rider.

After two stages, Sutherland remains in the lead with nine seconds on Hegyvary and Tom Zirbel (Jamis/Sutter Home). The defending champion also holds the Sports Beans King of the Hills jersey.

Thursday brings the Cannon Falls Road Race. The 67-mile course through gently rolling, but wide open farmlands, finishes with six laps on a circuit that includes a short, steep climb to the line. Even a gentle wind can tear the pack apart.

Keough says his team is ready to defend the yellow jersey. "I think tonight was a lot of bullets used so we need to make sure we're conservative and make sure we have the legs but the guys proved that they're strong and we're going to keep it up."

Full Results

Elite Women - Stage 2 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:59:04 2 Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara) 3 Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road) 4 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 5 Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW And Novartis) 6 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 7 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 8 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 9 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 10 Amanda Miller (HTC-High Road) 11 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road) 12 Robin Farina (NOW And Novartis) 13 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 14 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 15 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 16 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ National Team) 17 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 18 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 19 Amber Neben (HTC-High Road) 20 Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara) 21 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 22 Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara) 23 Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 24 Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road) 25 Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi) 26 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 27 Anne Samplonius (NOW And Novartis) 28 Hilary Billington (Danbury Audi) 29 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 30 Devon Gorry (NOW And Novartis) 31 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 32 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 33 Barbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 34 Amber Pierce (Diadora Pasta Zara) 35 Rosara Joseph (BikeNZ National Team) 36 Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 37 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 38 Kathleen Giles (NVGP Pro Ride) 39 Erika Graves (NOW And Novartis) 40 Jaime Nielson (BikeNZ National Team) 41 Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 42 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi) 43 Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team) 44 Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 45 Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride) 46 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 47 Elizabeth Newell (Vanderkitten-Focus) 48 Laura Ralston (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:00:38 49 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 49 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 49 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 52 Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:03:43 53 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:03:34 54 Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 55 Robin Bauer (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 56 Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis) 57 Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling Team) 58 Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 59 Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 60 Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 61 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 62 Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team) 63 Rebecca Wellons (Danbury Audi) 64 Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 65 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ National Team) 0:03:59 66 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:05:24 67 Colleen Paine (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 68 Laurel Larsen (NVGP Pro Ride) 69 Jane Weakley (NVGP Pro Ride) 70 Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi) 71 Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) 72 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 73 Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 74 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 75 Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling Team) 0:05:53 76 Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 77 Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 78 Louise Smyth (NVGP Pro Ride) 79 Lenore Pipes (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) 80 Missy Erickson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:05:59 81 Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 82 Laura Meadley (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) 0:06:13 83 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:06:18 84 Amy Miner (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:06:55 DNF Annajean Dallaire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) DNF Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) DNF Sarah Demerly (ABD Cycling Team) DNF Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) DNF Anna Young (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)

Elite Women - Sprint 1 1 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 5 pts 2 Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara) 3 3 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 1

Elite Women - Sprint 2 1 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 5 pts 2 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road) 3 3 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 1

Elite Women - Most aggressive rider 1 Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara) 1

Elite Women - Teams 1 Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light 2:57:12 2 HTC-High Road 3 Team TIBCO/To The Top 4 Diadora Pasta Zara 5 NOW And Novartis 6 Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 7 BikeNZ National Team 8 Danbury Audi 9 Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:00:38 10 Vanderkitten-Focus 0:03:34 11 Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized 12 NVGP Pro Ride 0:05:24 13 Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:07:08 14 ABD Cycling Team 15 MVP Health Care Cycling Team 0:17:30

Elite Women - General classification after stage 2 1 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 1:13:34 2 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road) 0:00:23 3 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:00:27 4 Amber Neben (HTC-High Road) 0:00:29 5 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:00:33 6 Anne Samplonius (NOW And Novartis) 0:00:35 7 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:00:41 8 Amber Pierce (Diadora Pasta Zara) 0:00:45 9 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:00:47 10 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:00:48 11 Jaime Nielson (BikeNZ National Team) 0:00:52 12 Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:00:55 13 Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara) 0:00:56 14 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:01:00 15 Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara) 0:01:02 16 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:01:03 17 Amanda Miller (HTC-High Road) 18 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:01:04 19 Kathleen Giles (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:01:05 20 Robin Farina (NOW And Novartis) 0:01:06 21 Elizabeth Newell (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:01:09 22 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:01:11 23 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:01:12 24 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ National Team) 0:01:13 25 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:01:20 26 Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road) 0:01:21 27 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 28 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 29 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:01:24 30 Devon Gorry (NOW And Novartis) 0:01:29 31 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:01:31 32 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:01:34 33 Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:01:35 34 Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:36 35 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:01:38 36 Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road) 0:01:39 37 Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara) 38 Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:01:41 39 Rosara Joseph (BikeNZ National Team) 0:01:43 40 Erika Graves (NOW And Novartis) 0:01:45 41 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:01:47 42 Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 43 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:01:48 44 Barbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:01:50 45 Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team) 46 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi) 0:01:55 47 Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi) 0:02:03 48 Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW And Novartis) 0:02:19 49 Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:20 50 Hilary Billington (Danbury Audi) 0:02:46 51 Laura Ralston (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:57 52 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:04:39 53 Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:04:58 54 Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:05:01 55 Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:05:09 56 Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team) 0:05:18 57 Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:05:31 58 Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:05:32 59 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ National Team) 0:05:33 60 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:05:35 61 Robin Bauer (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:05:42 62 Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis) 0:06:04 63 Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:06:06 64 Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling Team) 0:06:08 65 Rebecca Wellons (Danbury Audi) 0:06:22 66 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:06:59 67 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:07:01 68 Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:07:05 69 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:07:19 70 Jane Weakley (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:07:26 71 Laurel Larsen (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:07:30 72 Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) 0:07:33 73 Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:07:35 74 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:07:47 75 Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi) 0:07:55 76 Louise Smyth (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:07:56 77 Colleen Paine (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:08:00 78 Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:08:01 79 Missy Erickson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:08:27 80 Laura Meadley (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) 81 Lenore Pipes (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) 0:08:40 82 Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling Team) 0:08:57 83 Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:09:41 84 Amy Miner (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:09:42

Elite Women - Sprint classification 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 10 pts 2 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 10 3 Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara) 10 4 Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road) 5 5 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 4 6 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road) 3 7 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 3 8 Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW And Novartis) 3 9 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 2

Elite Women - Mountains classification 1 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 5 pts 2 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road) 3 3 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 1

Elite Women - Young rider classification 1 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 1:14:21 2 Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara) 0:00:15 3 Amanda Miller (HTC-High Road) 0:00:16 4 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:00:24 5 Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road) 0:00:34 6 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 7 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:00:44 8 Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:49 9 Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road) 0:00:52 10 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:01:00 11 Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 12 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:01:01 13 Barbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:01:03 14 Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team) 15 Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi) 0:01:16 16 Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:33 17 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:03:52 18 Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:04:14 19 Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:04:45 20 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ National Team) 0:04:46 21 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:04:48 22 Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis) 0:05:17 23 Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:06:18 24 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:06:32 25 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:07:00 26 Missy Erickson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:07:40 27 Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:08:54

Elite Women - Amateur rider classification 1 Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride) 1:14:29 2 Kathleen Giles (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:00:10 3 Elizabeth Newell (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:00:14 4 Erika Graves (NOW And Novartis) 0:00:50 5 Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:00:52 6 Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team) 0:00:55 7 Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:25 8 Laura Ralston (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:02 9 Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:04:06 10 Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team) 0:04:23 11 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:04:40 12 Robin Bauer (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:04:47 13 Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis) 0:05:09 14 Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:06:10 15 Jane Weakley (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:06:31 16 Laurel Larsen (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:06:35 17 Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:07:06 18 Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:08:46 19 Amy Miner (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:08:47

Elite Women - Teams classification 1 Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 3:41:42 2 HTC-High Road 0:00:59 3 Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light 0:01:40 4 Diadora Pasta Zara 0:01:43 5 Team TIBCO/To The Top 0:01:51 6 NOW And Novartis 0:02:10 7 BikeNZ National Team 0:02:39 8 Danbury Audi 0:05:29 9 Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:05:52 10 Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized 0:06:58 11 Vanderkitten-Focus 0:07:25 12 NVGP Pro Ride 0:08:26 13 Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:10:34 14 ABD Cycling Team 0:12:16 15 MVP Health Care Cycling Team 0:23:31

Elite Men - Stage 2 1 Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 1:15:09 2 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 3 Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 4 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) 5 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 6 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) 7 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 8 K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 9 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:05 10 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 11 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) 12 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) 13 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 14 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 15 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 16 Ben Kersten (V Australia) 17 Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home) 18 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:09 19 Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 20 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 21 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 22 Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 23 Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) 24 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 25 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 26 Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy) 27 Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride) 28 Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy) 29 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 30 Nicolas Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home) 31 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development) 32 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 33 Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 34 Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home) 35 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 36 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 37 Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 38 Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development) 39 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 40 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 41 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:16 42 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 43 Chris Winn (V Australia) 44 Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development) 45 Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 46 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 47 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 48 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:19 49 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 50 Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 51 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home) 52 Alec Donahue (NVGP Pro Ride) 53 Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 54 Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 55 Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 56 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 57 Zachary Davies (V Australia) 58 Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:00:23 59 Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 60 Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels) 61 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:25 62 Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:01:43 63 Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:01:53 64 Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:03:36 65 Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels) 66 Will Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:03:50 67 Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 68 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 69 Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels) 0:04:03 70 Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:04:15 71 Adam Carr (Penn Cycle) 72 Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy) 0:04:34 73 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 74 Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:04:46 75 Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 76 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 0:04:50 77 Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride) 78 Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing) 0:05:44 79 Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 80 Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:11:39 81 Tucker Olander (Penn Cycle) 0:18:41 82 Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride) 83 Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels) 0:18:46 84 Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels) 85 Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle) 0:22:10 86 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 87 Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels) 0:24:36 88 Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle) 89 Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development) 90 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 91 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 92 Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development) 93 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 94 Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 95 Brandon Krawczyk (GrandStay Hotels) 96 Nicholas Coil (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 97 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 98 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 99 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 100 John Phillips (Team Rio Grande) 101 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing) 102 Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride) DNF Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande) DNF Scott Law (V Australia) DNF Jack Hinkens (GrandStay Hotels) DNF Christopher Hall (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) DNF Scott Simmons (NVGP Pro Ride) DNF Andrew McCullough (Penn Cycle)

Elite Men - Sprint 1 1 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) 5 pts 2 Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 3 3 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) 1

Elite Men - Sprint 2 1 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) 5 pts 2 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) 3 3 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 1

Elite Men - Most aggressive rider 1 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 1

Elite Men - Teams 1 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3:45:27 2 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:09 3 Jamis Sutter Home 0:00:10 4 Bissell Pro Cycling 5 Team Exergy 0:00:18 6 Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:00:23 7 Team Type 1-Development 0:00:34 8 Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop 0:00:37 9 Elbowz Racing 10 V Australia 0:00:40 11 Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:00:57 12 NVGP Pro Ride 0:05:14 13 Team Rio Grande 0:05:15 14 GrandStay Hotels 0:08:02 15 Mercy Elite Cycling Team 0:08:14 16 Penn Cycle 0:45:06

Elite Men - General classification after stage 2 1 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 1:28:22 2 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:09 3 Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) 4 Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:11 5 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:00:15 6 K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:16 7 Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:00:17 8 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:24 9 Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy) 0:00:27 10 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:30 11 Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:31 12 Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development) 0:00:34 13 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 14 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 15 Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:00:39 16 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:40 17 Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 18 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:41 19 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:42 20 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 21 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:00:44 22 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:00:45 23 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:46 24 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 25 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:00:47 26 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) 0:00:48 27 Nicolas Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:00:51 28 Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy) 29 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:00:53 30 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:54 31 Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 32 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:55 33 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:59 34 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:01 35 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:02 36 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:05 37 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:01:06 38 Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 0:01:08 39 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:10 40 Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:13 41 Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:01:14 42 Zachary Davies (V Australia) 0:01:16 43 Ben Kersten (V Australia) 0:01:18 44 Chris Winn (V Australia) 45 Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:01:21 46 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 0:01:23 47 Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:30 48 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:33 49 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 50 Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development) 51 Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels) 0:01:41 52 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development) 0:01:42 53 Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:47 54 Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:49 55 Alec Donahue (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:01:52 56 Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 57 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 0:01:54 58 Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:02:02 59 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:02:04 60 Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 61 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 0:02:07 62 Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:02:30 63 Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:03:01 64 Will Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:04:30 65 Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels) 66 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 0:04:52 67 Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:05:12 68 Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:05:22 69 Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:05:24 70 Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy) 0:05:33 71 Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels) 72 Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:05:41 73 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:05:43 74 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 0:05:52 75 Adam Carr (Penn Cycle) 0:05:59 76 Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 0:06:55 77 Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:07:14 78 Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:07:27 79 Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing) 0:07:40 80 Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:13:06 81 Tucker Olander (Penn Cycle) 0:20:16 82 Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels) 0:20:19 83 Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:20:38 84 Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels) 0:20:39 85 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 0:23:09 86 Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle) 0:23:42 87 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 0:25:34 88 Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development) 89 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing) 0:25:41 90 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 91 Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:25:47 92 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 0:25:56 93 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 0:26:16 94 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 0:26:21 95 Brandon Krawczyk (GrandStay Hotels) 0:26:27 96 Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development) 0:26:28 97 Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels) 0:26:31 98 John Phillips (Team Rio Grande) 0:26:33 99 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 0:26:51 100 Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle) 0:26:58 101 Nicholas Coil (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:27:01 102 Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:27:08

Elite Men - Sprint classification 1 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) 14 pts 2 Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 10 3 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 7 4 Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 5 5 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) 4 6 Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 3 7 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 3 8 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) 2 9 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 1 10 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 1

Elite Men - Mountains classification 1 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 5 pts 2 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 3 3 Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) 1

Elite men - Young rider classification 1 Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development) 1:28:56 2 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:12 3 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:20 4 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:21 5 Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:00:56 6 Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development) 0:00:59 7 Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:15 8 Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:04:50 9 Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 0:06:21 10 Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:06:40 11 Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing) 0:07:06 12 Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels) 0:20:05 13 Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development) 0:25:00 14 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:25:07 15 Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development) 0:25:54

Elite Men - Amateur rider classification 1 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 1:29:08 2 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:09 3 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:15 4 Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:22 5 Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:00:27 6 Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:00:35 7 Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:00:44 8 Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development) 0:00:47 9 Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels) 0:00:55 10 Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:01 11 Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:03 12 Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 0:01:06 13 Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:01:16 14 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:21 15 Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels) 0:03:44 16 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 0:04:06 17 Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:04:26 18 Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:04:38 19 Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels) 0:04:47 20 Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:04:55 21 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 0:05:06 22 Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 0:06:09 23 Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:06:28 24 Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:06:41 25 Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing) 0:06:54 26 Tucker Olander (Penn Cycle) 0:19:30 27 Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels) 0:19:33 28 Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:19:52 29 Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels) 0:19:53 30 Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle) 0:22:56 31 Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development) 0:24:48 32 Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:25:01 33 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 0:25:10 34 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 0:25:35 35 Brandon Krawczyk (GrandStay Hotels) 0:25:41 36 Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development) 0:25:42 37 Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels) 0:25:45 38 John Phillips (Team Rio Grande) 0:25:47 39 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 0:26:05 40 Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle) 0:26:12 41 Nicholas Coil (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:26:15 42 Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:26:22