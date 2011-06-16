Trending

World champ Bronzini wins in St. Paul

Keough leads UnitedHealthcare 1-2-3 sweep

Image 1 of 26

The main group chasing after the break seen on the big screen.

The main group chasing after the break seen on the big screen.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 26

Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) gets the win along with some friends.

Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) gets the win along with some friends.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 26

The women take to the line.

The women take to the line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 26

An early break in the women's race.

An early break in the women's race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 26

A crash in the women's race sends them flying everywhere.

A crash in the women's race sends them flying everywhere.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 26

Shelly Olds (Diadora-Pasta Zara) trying to get a break up the road.

Shelly Olds (Diadora-Pasta Zara) trying to get a break up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 26

Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) in the bunch.

Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) in the bunch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 26

Riders still getting wet after the afternoon showers.

Riders still getting wet after the afternoon showers.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 26

A good portion of the men's field stopped to be put back in after a crash.

A good portion of the men's field stopped to be put back in after a crash.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 26

Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Stragegies-OptumHealth) leads the break that stayed away for most of the race.

Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Stragegies-OptumHealth) leads the break that stayed away for most of the race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 26

UnitedHealthcare setting the pace at the front.

UnitedHealthcare setting the pace at the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 26

Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) taking it easy through a turn.

Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) taking it easy through a turn.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 26

UnitedHealthcare takes care of business at the front with 2 laps to go.

UnitedHealthcare takes care of business at the front with 2 laps to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 26

The break never had time to take in the downtown scenery.

The break never had time to take in the downtown scenery.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 26

Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) before winning today's stage.

Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) before winning today's stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 26

The women pass by one of the cathedrals in St. Paul.

The women pass by one of the cathedrals in St. Paul.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 26

Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) staying safe during the wet crit.

Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) staying safe during the wet crit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 26

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) sporting the climber's jersey after stage 1.

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) sporting the climber's jersey after stage 1.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 26

Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) makes it over some of the slick bricks along the course.

Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) makes it over some of the slick bricks along the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 26

The women come through with one lap to go.

The women come through with one lap to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 26

A fan gets in position for a finish shot.

A fan gets in position for a finish shot.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 26

World champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) takes the win.

World champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) takes the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 26

Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) ready for stage 2.

Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) ready for stage 2.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 26

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) holding onto his yellow jersey through stage 2.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) holding onto his yellow jersey through stage 2.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 26

The race makes its way past some of the historic buildings of St. Paul.

The race makes its way past some of the historic buildings of St. Paul.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 26

Another of the cathedrals near the course.

Another of the cathedrals near the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

World road champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo presented by Cooking Light) won Wednesday night's rainy and crash-filled St. Paul Downtown Criterium in an exciting sprint finish, while Olympic time trial champion Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) retained the Nature Valley Grand Prix overall lead.

Shelley Olds (Diadora-Pasta Zara-Manhattan) and Chloe Hoskings (HTC-Highroad) rounded out the stage 2 podium in second and third, respectively.

As the women warmed up, the weather quickly turned from sunny and warm to windy and rainy, leaving them to make last minute adjustments to tire pressures. Tension built as knowing glances were passed between teammates while the national anthem played and the officials made their final announcements.

Fortunately the rain subsided about 15 minutes into the race, and the second half of the hour-long race unfolded under clear skies. The road started to dry, but not before several crashes happened, including one that took down about 30 riders.

There was fierce competition for the time bonuses, the first which happened with 23 laps to go. Hosking, Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12), and Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) soaked up the first round of bonuses earning five seconds, three seconds and one second, respectively.

With 20 laps to go, a break formed that included riders Miller, Tamayo, Olds, and Leah Kirchmann and Joelle Numainville (Colavita Forno D'Asolo). Their lead ticked up to a 14-second gap and lasted 10 of the 28 total laps.

As the break started to absorb time bonuses and stretch its lead, it became clear to the Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 squad that it had to start reeling it back in.

"There was a break that got off that we weren't excited about," said Armstrong. "With the conditions, it was single-file all night long. It was really difficult for our team to get together and chase down another team. That was frustrating. There was a point when I came up to help my teammates to finish and close the gap. After that, we just made sure there wasn't another attack that went off and stayed off. The energy we expended to close that break was not something we wanted to do twice. People are out to race against us. We have three of the top five, and it makes for hard racing."

With the peloton together for the final laps, teams began setting up their sprinters.

"There was a pretty solid lead out from TIBCO, so I made my way up to their train and just tried to hold position in the last lap," Olds said. "In the last turn, Theresa Clif-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) jumped, and I jumped to cover it. But Bronzini was on my wheel and she came around me. It's difficult when you have two really fast sprinters from the same team."

"I was in front of the first position, behind my teammate," Bronzini said. "I was in third position at the corner, and gave my best sprint today." Bronzini said she felt confident she could win as long as she came out of the final corner no farther than three riders back.

"Tonight was one of the hardest crits I've done in years," Armstrong said. "People were on fire. I know that there's been past years that have been tough, but I think the depth of this field is the best I've seen at Nature Valley."

Olds, who has raced a full schedule this season in Europe, agreed. "The field this year is incredibly strong. I think, much stronger, with a lot of numbers for each team."

The Nature Valley Grand Prix has seen a lot of growth in recent years, from stronger fields to increasing opportunities for growth and visibility of new and upcoming riders.

Jade Wilcoxson is one such rider, having been selected through the Nature Valley Grand Prix Pro Ride - a series of qualifying races across the country.

"Just having a team director and a team mechanic and having all those details taken care of has been incredible," Wilcoxson said. "Then racing with this caliber of women - this was a hard crate." The Talent, Oregon, resident will wear the top amateur jersey for Thursday's road race at Cannon Falls.

Other jersey wearers include Olds in the most aggressive jersey, Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) in the best sprinter jersey, and her teammate, Rushlee Buchanon, in the best young rider jersey. Though Armstrong leads the Queen of the Hills jersey competition, Evelyn Stevens (HTP-Highroad) will wear the jersey for Cannon Falls.

Looking forward to Thursday's first road stage in rural east central Minnesota, Armstrong said, "We'll have to see what the weather does, because sometimes it's really windy. Again, we ride as a team, we ride as a unit. The technicality of tonight was hard to get the team together, but tomorrow the roads are wide, but the finishing circuits are tough. They always are. They're technical and tough. We'll have to stay safe and use the same tactics as tonight and work as a team."

UnitedHealthcare team earns top three spots

The UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team controlled Wednesday's stage 2 St. Paul Downtown Criterium from start to finish and topped it off with a sweep of the podium. After a perfect lead-out from his teammates that included yellow jersey owner Rory Sutherland, Jake Keough took the win, Hilton Clarke placed second and Robert Förster was third.

"I think we've proven tonight that we're one unit, whether it's off the bike or on the course." Keough said after his win. "The team is one unit, we do everything together. The dedication from the whole team is perfect. Each one of those guys is a specialist in what they do throughout the whole race to perfection."

After rain fell earlier in the evening, welcomed glimpses of blue sky could be seen for the men's race in the entertainment district of Downtown Saint Paul on a flat, fast, six-corner course that featured brick sections around Rice Park and some of the most beautiful architecture in the Midwest.

Only three laps into the 40-lap race, Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly presented by Kenda) and Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) escaped the fast-moving peloton. One lap later, two more riders, Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) and Tyler Wren (Jamis/Sutter Home) joined to form a breakaway. The complete UnitedHealthcare team assumed position at the front of the field, with Jonny Clarke and Adrian Hegyvary keeping the pace high.

Lap after lap, it remained the same, with Keough's teammates always in control, holding the gap at a very manageable 20 seconds. Cooperation was not perfect in the break, but the four stayed mostly together for 31 laps of the 1.4-kilometer course. During this time, Alzate took top points in the intermediate sprint competition while Van Ulden, Wren and Candelario contested the intermediate time bonus.

With seven laps to go, the Bissell Pro Cycling Team swarmed the UnitedHealthcare train to take over the front and the already fast pace was revved up even further, dooming the breakaway.

Keough took it in stride. "I just kind of called the guys to be really calm and to wait until the other guys burned their matches so we could go back around them," he said. "We're getting well drilled at this. We've been putting it to some good effect. Each one of the guys did a perfect effort at the end."

One lap later, the blue train was back at the front while the sprinters jockeyed for position behind. The battle was on for controlling the front of the pack with the inevitable bunch sprint finish rapidly approaching. Every lap the speed ramped up until Sutherland took over with one lap to go.

"He's a vital part of our lead-out as well," Clarke said about having the yellow jersey pull at the front. "Adrian worked all day and he was second overall and Rory is leading the race but he's helping us win the stage. We're all helping each other all tour. The roles are reversed each day and we work as a team."

Then it became a matter of executing the peel-off as practiced successfully in many previous races.

"The order we've been putting into the lead-out train for the past few weeks has been Frosi (Förster), Hilton and then me and it's been working," Keough said. "We've been going one-two-three, and we're just going to try to keep doing it."

Finishing fourth on the stage, Alzate took over the sprint jersey, while Van Ulden was awarded the most aggressive rider jersey. Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) will wear the green jersey as the top amateur and Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development), the white jersey for the best young rider.

After two stages, Sutherland remains in the lead with nine seconds on Hegyvary and Tom Zirbel (Jamis/Sutter Home). The defending champion also holds the Sports Beans King of the Hills jersey.

Thursday brings the Cannon Falls Road Race. The 67-mile course through gently rolling, but wide open farmlands, finishes with six laps on a circuit that includes a short, steep climb to the line. Even a gentle wind can tear the pack apart.

Keough says his team is ready to defend the yellow jersey. "I think tonight was a lot of bullets used so we need to make sure we're conservative and make sure we have the legs but the guys proved that they're strong and we're going to keep it up."

Full Results

Elite Women - Stage 2
1Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:59:04
2Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara)
3Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road)
4Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
5Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW And Novartis)
6Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
7Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
8Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
9Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
10Amanda Miller (HTC-High Road)
11Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road)
12Robin Farina (NOW And Novartis)
13Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
14Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
15Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
16Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ National Team)
17Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
18Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
19Amber Neben (HTC-High Road)
20Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara)
21Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
22Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara)
23Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
24Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road)
25Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi)
26Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
27Anne Samplonius (NOW And Novartis)
28Hilary Billington (Danbury Audi)
29Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
30Devon Gorry (NOW And Novartis)
31Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
32Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
33Barbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
34Amber Pierce (Diadora Pasta Zara)
35Rosara Joseph (BikeNZ National Team)
36Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)
37Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
38Kathleen Giles (NVGP Pro Ride)
39Erika Graves (NOW And Novartis)
40Jaime Nielson (BikeNZ National Team)
41Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
42Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi)
43Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team)
44Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)
45Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride)
46Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
47Elizabeth Newell (Vanderkitten-Focus)
48Laura Ralston (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:00:38
49Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
49Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
49Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
52Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:03:43
53Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:03:34
54Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
55Robin Bauer (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)
56Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis)
57Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling Team)
58Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
59Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
60Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
61Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)
62Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team)
63Rebecca Wellons (Danbury Audi)
64Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
65Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ National Team)0:03:59
66Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:05:24
67Colleen Paine (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
68Laurel Larsen (NVGP Pro Ride)
69Jane Weakley (NVGP Pro Ride)
70Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi)
71Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)
72Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
73Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
74Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
75Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling Team)0:05:53
76Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
77Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)
78Louise Smyth (NVGP Pro Ride)
79Lenore Pipes (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)
80Missy Erickson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:05:59
81Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
82Laura Meadley (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)0:06:13
83Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:06:18
84Amy Miner (NVGP Pro Ride)0:06:55
DNFAnnajean Dallaire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
DNFMelissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
DNFSarah Demerly (ABD Cycling Team)
DNFNatalie Stoll (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)
DNFAnna Young (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)

Elite Women - Sprint 1
1Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)5pts
2Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara)3
3Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)1

Elite Women - Sprint 2
1Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)5pts
2Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road)3
3Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)1

Elite Women - Most aggressive rider
1Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara)1

Elite Women - Teams
1Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light2:57:12
2HTC-High Road
3Team TIBCO/To The Top
4Diadora Pasta Zara
5NOW And Novartis
6Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12
7BikeNZ National Team
8Danbury Audi
9Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:00:38
10Vanderkitten-Focus0:03:34
11Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized
12NVGP Pro Ride0:05:24
13Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:07:08
14ABD Cycling Team
15MVP Health Care Cycling Team0:17:30

Elite Women - General classification after stage 2
1Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)1:13:34
2Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road)0:00:23
3Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:27
4Amber Neben (HTC-High Road)0:00:29
5Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:33
6Anne Samplonius (NOW And Novartis)0:00:35
7Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:00:41
8Amber Pierce (Diadora Pasta Zara)0:00:45
9Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:00:47
10Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:00:48
11Jaime Nielson (BikeNZ National Team)0:00:52
12Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride)0:00:55
13Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara)0:00:56
14Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:01:00
15Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara)0:01:02
16Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:01:03
17Amanda Miller (HTC-High Road)
18Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:01:04
19Kathleen Giles (NVGP Pro Ride)0:01:05
20Robin Farina (NOW And Novartis)0:01:06
21Elizabeth Newell (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:09
22Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:01:11
23Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:01:12
24Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ National Team)0:01:13
25Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:01:20
26Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road)0:01:21
27Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
28Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
29Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:01:24
30Devon Gorry (NOW And Novartis)0:01:29
31Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:01:31
32Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:01:34
33Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:01:35
34Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:36
35Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:01:38
36Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road)0:01:39
37Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara)
38Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:01:41
39Rosara Joseph (BikeNZ National Team)0:01:43
40Erika Graves (NOW And Novartis)0:01:45
41Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:47
42Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)
43Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:01:48
44Barbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:01:50
45Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team)
46Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi)0:01:55
47Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi)0:02:03
48Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW And Novartis)0:02:19
49Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:20
50Hilary Billington (Danbury Audi)0:02:46
51Laura Ralston (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:57
52Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:04:39
53Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:04:58
54Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:05:01
55Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:05:09
56Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team)0:05:18
57Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:05:31
58Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:05:32
59Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ National Team)0:05:33
60Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:05:35
61Robin Bauer (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:05:42
62Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis)0:06:04
63Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:06:06
64Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling Team)0:06:08
65Rebecca Wellons (Danbury Audi)0:06:22
66Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:06:59
67Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:07:01
68Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:07:05
69Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:07:19
70Jane Weakley (NVGP Pro Ride)0:07:26
71Laurel Larsen (NVGP Pro Ride)0:07:30
72Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)0:07:33
73Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:07:35
74Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:07:47
75Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi)0:07:55
76Louise Smyth (NVGP Pro Ride)0:07:56
77Colleen Paine (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:08:00
78Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:08:01
79Missy Erickson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:08:27
80Laura Meadley (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)
81Lenore Pipes (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)0:08:40
82Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling Team)0:08:57
83Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:09:41
84Amy Miner (NVGP Pro Ride)0:09:42

Elite Women - Sprint classification
1Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)10pts
2Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)10
3Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara)10
4Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road)5
5Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)4
6Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road)3
7Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)3
8Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW And Novartis)3
9Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)2

Elite Women - Mountains classification
1Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)5pts
2Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road)3
3Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)1

Elite Women - Young rider classification
1Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)1:14:21
2Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara)0:00:15
3Amanda Miller (HTC-High Road)0:00:16
4Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:00:24
5Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road)0:00:34
6Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
7Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:44
8Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:49
9Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road)0:00:52
10Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:00
11Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)
12Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:01:01
13Barbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:01:03
14Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team)
15Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi)0:01:16
16Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:33
17Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:03:52
18Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:04:14
19Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:04:45
20Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ National Team)0:04:46
21Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:04:48
22Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis)0:05:17
23Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:06:18
24Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:06:32
25Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:07:00
26Missy Erickson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:07:40
27Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:08:54

Elite Women - Amateur rider classification
1Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride)1:14:29
2Kathleen Giles (NVGP Pro Ride)0:00:10
3Elizabeth Newell (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:00:14
4Erika Graves (NOW And Novartis)0:00:50
5Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:00:52
6Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team)0:00:55
7Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:25
8Laura Ralston (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:02
9Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:04:06
10Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team)0:04:23
11Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:04:40
12Robin Bauer (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:04:47
13Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis)0:05:09
14Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:06:10
15Jane Weakley (NVGP Pro Ride)0:06:31
16Laurel Larsen (NVGP Pro Ride)0:06:35
17Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:07:06
18Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:08:46
19Amy Miner (NVGP Pro Ride)0:08:47

Elite Women - Teams classification
1Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY123:41:42
2HTC-High Road0:00:59
3Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light0:01:40
4Diadora Pasta Zara0:01:43
5Team TIBCO/To The Top0:01:51
6NOW And Novartis0:02:10
7BikeNZ National Team0:02:39
8Danbury Audi0:05:29
9Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:05:52
10Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized0:06:58
11Vanderkitten-Focus0:07:25
12NVGP Pro Ride0:08:26
13Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:10:34
14ABD Cycling Team0:12:16
15MVP Health Care Cycling Team0:23:31

Elite Men - Stage 2
1Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)1:15:09
2Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
3Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
4Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)
5Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
6Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)
7Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
8K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
9Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:05
10Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
11Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)
12Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)
13Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
14Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
15Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
16Ben Kersten (V Australia)
17Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home)
18Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:00:09
19Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
20Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
21Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
22Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
23Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home)
24Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
25Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
26Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
27Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride)
28Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy)
29Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
30Nicolas Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home)
31Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development)
32Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
33Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
34Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home)
35Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
36Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
37Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
38Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)
39Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
40Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
41Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:16
42Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
43Chris Winn (V Australia)
44Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)
45Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
46Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
47Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
48Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:00:19
49Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
50Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
51Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home)
52Alec Donahue (NVGP Pro Ride)
53Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
54Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
55Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
56Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
57Zachary Davies (V Australia)
58Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:00:23
59Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
60Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels)
61Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)0:00:25
62Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:01:43
63Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:01:53
64Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:03:36
65Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels)
66Will Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:03:50
67Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
68Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
69Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels)0:04:03
70Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:04:15
71Adam Carr (Penn Cycle)
72Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)0:04:34
73Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
74Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride)0:04:46
75Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
76Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:04:50
77Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride)
78Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)0:05:44
79Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
80Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:11:39
81Tucker Olander (Penn Cycle)0:18:41
82Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride)
83Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels)0:18:46
84Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels)
85Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle)0:22:10
86Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
87Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels)0:24:36
88Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle)
89Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development)
90Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
91Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
92Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development)
93Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
94Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
95Brandon Krawczyk (GrandStay Hotels)
96Nicholas Coil (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
97Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
98Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
99Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
100John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)
101Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing)
102Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride)
DNFChris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)
DNFScott Law (V Australia)
DNFJack Hinkens (GrandStay Hotels)
DNFChristopher Hall (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
DNFScott Simmons (NVGP Pro Ride)
DNFAndrew McCullough (Penn Cycle)

Elite Men - Sprint 1
1Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)5pts
2Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)3
3Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)1

Elite Men - Sprint 2
1Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)5pts
2Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)3
3Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)1

Elite Men - Most aggressive rider
1Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)1

Elite Men - Teams
1UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3:45:27
2Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:09
3Jamis Sutter Home0:00:10
4Bissell Pro Cycling
5Team Exergy0:00:18
6Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:00:23
7Team Type 1-Development0:00:34
8Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop0:00:37
9Elbowz Racing
10V Australia0:00:40
11Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:00:57
12NVGP Pro Ride0:05:14
13Team Rio Grande0:05:15
14GrandStay Hotels0:08:02
15Mercy Elite Cycling Team0:08:14
16Penn Cycle0:45:06

Elite Men - General classification after stage 2
1Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)1:28:22
2Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:00:09
3Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home)
4Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:00:11
5Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:15
6K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:16
7Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:17
8Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:24
9Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy)0:00:27
10Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:30
11Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:00:31
12Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)0:00:34
13Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
14Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
15Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:39
16Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:40
17Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
18Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:00:41
19Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:42
20Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
21Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:44
22Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:45
23Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:46
24Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
25Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:47
26Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)0:00:48
27Nicolas Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:51
28Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
29Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)0:00:53
30Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:54
31Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
32Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:00:55
33Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:00:59
34Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)0:01:01
35Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:02
36Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:01:05
37Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:01:06
38Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)0:01:08
39Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:10
40Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:13
41Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:01:14
42Zachary Davies (V Australia)0:01:16
43Ben Kersten (V Australia)0:01:18
44Chris Winn (V Australia)
45Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride)0:01:21
46Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:01:23
47Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:30
48Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:33
49Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
50Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)
51Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels)0:01:41
52Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development)0:01:42
53Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:47
54Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:49
55Alec Donahue (NVGP Pro Ride)0:01:52
56Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
57Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:01:54
58Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:02:02
59Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:04
60Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
61Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)0:02:07
62Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:02:30
63Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:03:01
64Will Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:04:30
65Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels)
66Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:04:52
67Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:05:12
68Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:05:22
69Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:05:24
70Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)0:05:33
71Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels)
72Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride)0:05:41
73Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:05:43
74Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:05:52
75Adam Carr (Penn Cycle)0:05:59
76Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:06:55
77Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride)0:07:14
78Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:07:27
79Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)0:07:40
80Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:13:06
81Tucker Olander (Penn Cycle)0:20:16
82Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels)0:20:19
83Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride)0:20:38
84Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels)0:20:39
85Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)0:23:09
86Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle)0:23:42
87Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)0:25:34
88Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development)
89Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing)0:25:41
90Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
91Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride)0:25:47
92Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)0:25:56
93Erik Slack (Team Exergy)0:26:16
94Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)0:26:21
95Brandon Krawczyk (GrandStay Hotels)0:26:27
96Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development)0:26:28
97Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels)0:26:31
98John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)0:26:33
99Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)0:26:51
100Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle)0:26:58
101Nicholas Coil (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:27:01
102Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:27:08

Elite Men - Sprint classification
1Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)14pts
2Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)10
3Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)7
4Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)5
5Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)4
6Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)3
7Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)3
8Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)2
9Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)1
10Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)1

Elite Men - Mountains classification
1Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)5pts
2Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)3
3Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home)1

Elite men - Young rider classification
1Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)1:28:56
2Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:12
3Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:20
4Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:00:21
5Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:00:56
6Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)0:00:59
7Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:15
8Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:04:50
9Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:06:21
10Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride)0:06:40
11Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)0:07:06
12Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels)0:20:05
13Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development)0:25:00
14Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:25:07
15Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development)0:25:54

Elite Men - Amateur rider classification
1Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)1:29:08
2Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:00:09
3Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)0:00:15
4Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)0:00:22
5Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:00:27
6Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride)0:00:35
7Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:00:44
8Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)0:00:47
9Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels)0:00:55
10Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:01
11Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:03
12Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:01:06
13Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:01:16
14Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)0:01:21
15Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels)0:03:44
16Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:04:06
17Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:04:26
18Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:04:38
19Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels)0:04:47
20Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride)0:04:55
21Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:05:06
22Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:06:09
23Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride)0:06:28
24Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:06:41
25Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)0:06:54
26Tucker Olander (Penn Cycle)0:19:30
27Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels)0:19:33
28Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride)0:19:52
29Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels)0:19:53
30Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle)0:22:56
31Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development)0:24:48
32Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride)0:25:01
33Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)0:25:10
34Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)0:25:35
35Brandon Krawczyk (GrandStay Hotels)0:25:41
36Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development)0:25:42
37Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels)0:25:45
38John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)0:25:47
39Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)0:26:05
40Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle)0:26:12
41Nicholas Coil (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:26:15
42Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:26:22

Elite Men - Teams classification
1UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4:25:18
2Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:49
3Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:50
4Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:01:16
5Team Exergy0:01:43
6Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:44
7Elbowz Racing0:02:49
8Team Type 1-Development0:03:02
9V Australia0:03:40
10Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:04:14
11Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop0:04:45
12Team Rio Grande0:07:31
13NVGP Pro Ride0:08:16
14GrandStay Hotels0:11:32
15Mercy Elite Cycling Team0:12:26
16Penn Cycle0:49:02

 

Latest on Cyclingnews