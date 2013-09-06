Image 1 of 24 Ben King kept Jeremiah Bishop in his sights throughout the race (Image credit: Bruce Buckley) Image 2 of 24 Defending champion Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) was the first to fly down Wolf Ridge (Image credit: Bruce Buckley) Image 3 of 24 Racers awoke to clear skies for the start of the 15th annual Shenandoah Mountain 100 in Stokesville, Va., Sept 1, 2013. Despite some promising weather at the race start, the 100-mile course was softened by pouring rain that fell the day before the event, making for slick conditions on the George Washington National Forest trails. (Image credit: Bruce Buckley) Image 4 of 24 The sunshine was quickly wiped out by a fast-moving midday storm that drenched the course, hitting the leaders as they headed away from the Dowell Draft descent. Kevin Carter (Gripped Racing), front, adjusts his glasses to help keep his eyes on the road. The Shenandoah 100 celebrated its 15th anniversary as the oldest and largest race in the NUE Series. 650 sets of wheels tore off into the George Washington National Forest of Virginia for the final race before the Kenda NUE Series Championship finale at the Fool's Gold 100.

A highly anticipated showdown with top level talent, this 100-mile challenge would witness the return of several NUE Series Champions, and become the day a former champion regained the NUE Series Title.

Men

Ben King (RadioShack) crushed it on Sunday, finishing 7:12:53 despite having never competed in a 100-mile off road race. NUE Men's Open Champion Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) finished just five minutes back after suffering a flat tire late in the race.

"I was excited because I talked my friends, ProTour riders Ben King and Joe Dombrowski, of RadioShack-Trek and Team Sky, into racing their mountain bikes for a change," said Bishop. "Joe did not race, but just rode with us for part of the ride. Ben, however, has wanted for years to do the full 100. Having not raced a mountain bike all year, I knew he would just be dead at the end so I was thinking it will be fun to help the group stay together on all the road sections."

Bishop said, "I rode the day knowing that my cross country speed would probably be the difference towards the end, so I was nice to Ben, waiting up for him on the descents and making sure he stayed out of trouble. However, a turn of luck as my rear tire went flat. I hit it with air but it did not hold. Minutes later, I stopped to change it and was passed by Christian (Tanguy). Ben was out of reach but Christian was dangling in front of me so I gave every last drop I had to catch and pass him just miles before the finish."

2011 NUE Champion and current point's leader Christian Tanguy (Team CF) finished third, one minute behind Bishop, in 7:19:19. For Tanguy, this finish gives him a lock on his second NUE Series title.

"I really enjoyed this year's Shenandoah and could not be more satisfied with my riding. I had a great effort from start to finish without feeling a lack of energy anywhere in between. My bike and gear performed flawlessly and allowed me to stay within reach of two great professional athletes," said Tanguy.





"I eventually caught one of the guys that was in the original chase group at around mile 85. That pass secured fifth place, and I just tried to finish strong and keep that position." With his finish, Spreng is third overall in the NUE Standings.

Kevin Carter (Gripped Racing p/b Dogfish Head Alehouse) in his first race back since suffering a broken collarbone, finished just 40 seconds behind Spreng in 7:48:43. Despite being out for much of the season, Carter holds on to fourth place overall in the NUE Series with this finish.

"It was a pleasure to race with Ben and Joe. I felt honored to party on the rocks with them. After the race, I believe it was Greg Jancaitis who jokingly shared his first impression of seeing Ben toe the line. "Look at that poser wearing a RadioShack jersey, as if!" Only later he realized that Ben was the real deal, actually a member of the team. I wonder if seeing him power away on the climb gave him away."

Women

Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite) who hadn't competed at the Shenandoah 100 for two years prior to her win last year, topped the podium yet again, finishing first among women and 27th overall in just 8:34:28, the only woman to finish in sub-nine hours.

"It was so awesome to see 650 people line up to do a 100-miler on the east coast! I rubbed wheels with someone a couple miles in and went down, resulting in starting my day with two skinned knees. My day got better and I felt good but it certainly wasn't easy, though," said Haywood.

"It was a lot about self-motivation because I never rode with the other girls. I was looking for a time around 8:30 and finished the day at 8:34. I know this course so well and know my pacing, too. The new singletrack was super fun, but that addition made things a little slower, as did some of the mucky, grassy bits from the heavy rains. Overall, events like this with such world class singletrack and primo volunteers make a long day a lot easier."

Laura Hamm (East Coasters) finished second at 9:28:47. Three minutes back, Haywood's teammate, Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite) took third at 9:31:48.

"Sue got away very early on. However, I was still having a good race, sitting comfortably in second for the first 60 miles," said Barclay. "During the long stretch of road between aid stations 3 and 4, I did some big efforts, and ended up pulling some guys with me. Unfortunately, the efforts and dehydration caught up to me later; on the climb up to aid station 5 I started to get passed by a lot of guys. By the time I reached aid 5, I was well and truly cracked! I had to stop and properly eat, and walk my bike whilst I finished a sandwich. Soon after, Laura Hamm passed me, she was riding strong. The fluids and nutrition started to make me feel better on the last climb, but it was too late."

Barclay's finish now pits her in a battle for second place in the NUE Series with Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing), who placed fourth in 9:45:44. Kaysee Armstrong (TVB Race/ Tomato Head) rolled in five minutes later at 9:50:57.

NUE Women's Champion Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) retains a lock on the NUE Series title this year. However, all other spots will be contested at the Fool's Gold 100 in Dahlonega, Georgia on Saturday.

Singlespeed

In the largest singlespeed division this season, 73 racers, Gordon Wadsworth (Blue Ridge Cyclery) kept a five-minute lead to get the win in 8:18:42. Ernesto Marenchin (Pivot Cycles) took second finishing 8:23:38. With his best finish this season, Marenchin moves up to fourth place overall in the NUE Series standings.

Six minutes behind Marenchin, Matt Ferrari (FreezeThaw/Hubcap Cyles) claimed third in 8:29:45. "I started out relatively conservative, knowing that most folks go out too hot before the Hanky Mountain climb. Near the top, I caught up to Gordon and we worked together to distance the rest of the singlespeeders and we managed to stay away together until about mile 85. However, Gordon had a bit more in the reserve tank than I did and he got away from me when I had to slow down and take on sugar. Then Ernesto snuck up on me, after apparently marking me for a few miles, and attacked when I stopped for bottles at Aid 6. He's gunning for the series placing this year, so I'm glad he got the extra spot."

Ten minutes later, David Yacobelli (Corning/NoTubes Race Team) garnered a fourth place finish in 8:39:36. Five minutes behind Yacobelli, Daniel Rapp (Toasted Head Racing) was fifth in 8:44:55. Rounding out the top six who all finished sub nine on the day was Chris Michaels (Mark's Bike Shop) at 8:56:18.

Masters Men 50+

Following his win at the Wilderness 101 and a third place finish at the Hampshire 100, Jukka Jokela (Medilaser-Specialized MTB Team) took the top spot in the largest NUE race of the season, against 53 masters racers, finishing in 8:36:08.

"I had great legs for the day and did a perfect race. Bike was great, no mechanicals, some dents in the rims but no flats which is why riding tubulars makes a difference in these kinds of races. I was trying to avoid big mistakes in the singletracks, and actually it worked great."

One of just two masters to go sub nine, Roger Masse (Team CF) took second in 8:52:17. "I didn't see Jukka until the road section on Tillman just before aid 2. We were in a strong group that included Sue Haywood. He was really fast through the aid station leaving Sue and I about 100 feet back. I left Sue and decided to give chase. I was able to see him going up Hankey but he was out of sight by the top."

"I caught him again by the bottom of Dowell's. The MO was clear. He was climbing better and I descending better. With her mad descending skills, Sue was back, too. We rode up 250 together just as the skies opened up and the rain started falling. Up the technical Bridge Hollow climb, Sue was leading and dropped our entire group riding the slippery rocks. I passed Jukka on one of the long rock garden sections and put as much time into him as I could on the descent to aid 4. By 10 miles into the 'sole crusher' climb after aid 4, I started to lose my A game. Jukka came by me like a freight train. I was hoping to make the catch again on the long descent off of little bald knob, but it never happened."

Jim Mathews (MBR/The Bicycle Shop) rolled in behind Masse for third in 9:08:07. Mark Dragelis (Cycle Center) was fourth at 9:37:30. Michael Boyes (Athens Bike Shop) finished fifth in 9:38:27 and Henry McCullough (Team Trappe Door) finished 9:50:20, rounding out the top six out who all finished sub-10 hours.

The final round

The NUE Championship race at the Fool's Gold 100 will break any and all ties. All four division winners there will receive complimentary entry into all NUE Series races in 2013, Customer Voler Champion Jersey Kits, plus a share of the $12,500 Kenda NUE Series cash purse.

Two Champions, one man and one woman, will also receive an all-expenses paid trip, including airfare, to represent the NUE Series and compete in the LaRuta de los Conquistadores in Costa Rica this coming October 24-26.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben King (Radioshack) 7:12:53 2 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) 0:05:08 3 Christian Tanguy (Team CF) 0:06:26 4 Keck Baker (Champ Sys/Cannondale/C.B.C/Battley Harley) 0:19:11 5 Rob Spreng (Team CF) 0:35:10 6 Kevin Carter (Gripped Racing p/b Dogfish Head Alehouse) 0:35:50 7 Conner Bell (Rocktown Racing) 0:40:57 8 Andy Rhodes (North Mountain Woodworks/Black Dog Bikes) 0:43:34 9 Matthew Bailey (Trek) 0:47:47 10 Gregory Jancaitis (Riverside Racing) 0:52:16 11 Jens Nielsen (Stan's NoTubes Masters Team) 0:54:49 12 Zack Morrey (Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team) 0:58:42 13 Lee Hauber (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 0:59:02 14 Adrian Husemoller 0:59:27 15 David Reid (Design Physics Racing pb Endorphin Fitness) 1:01:57 16 Matthew Merkel (DCMTB) 1:06:23 17 Garth Prosser (Specialized) 1:10:35 18 Michael Tabasko (DCMTB) 1:11:23 19 John Petrylak (Bike Factory Elite) 1:13:29 20 Alex Kurland (Bike Factory Elite) 21 Ethan Frey (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team) 1:14:57 22 Joe Fish (Design Physics Racing) 1:15:03 23 Dan Kotwicki (RBS Cycling Team) 1:18:12 24 Jed Prentice (Bike Doctor) 1:20:41 25 James Mayuric (Team CF Pittsburgh/Pro Bikes) 1:23:13 26 Paul Berry 1:24:27 27 Jeffrey Stevens (Trestle Bridge Racing) 1:28:35 28 Benjamin Coleman (1K2GO-Onion River Sports fueled by Metaball) 1:28:57 29 Ron G (Bike Flights) 1:35:24 30 Erik Jenson (Mark's Bike Shop) 1:35:32 31 James Wiant (Peachtree Bikes) 1:36:27 32 Jay Click (Cycletherapy Specialized Racing) 1:39:12 33 Andrew Dunlap (Adventures for the Cure) 1:39:38 34 Nick Bragg (Highlands Velo) 1:39:45 35 Alex Hawkins 1:40:49 36 Nathaniel Cornelius (Team Whayne) 1:47:58 37 Jesse Kelly (Team CF) 1:48:18 38 David Wilcox (Mad Alchemy / Zanconato Bicycles) 1:49:22 39 Bob Anderson (Plum Grove Cyclery) 1:51:57 40 Joe Perpetua (Bike Factory) 1:52:07 41 Joe Johnston (Black Bear Cycling) 1:54:50 42 Tony Vachino (#endurolifestyle.com) 1:56:42 43 Joe Van Mater (Endless Cycles Bastards) 1:58:37 44 Charles Moore 2:01:45 45 Charles Snyder (Cannondale Champion System) 2:04:11 46 Rob Campbell (Bike Line) 2:04:41 47 Harry Precourt (Twin Six) 2:05:19 48 Rob Harris (Clarksville Schwinn Racing) 2:07:39 49 Frank Yeager (Richmond Velo Sport) 2:09:48 50 Aaron Mooney (TRYON BIKE) 2:10:46 51 James Burris (Black Dog Bikes) 2:11:38 52 Levi Thornton (OTB Specialized) 2:12:59 53 Jeff Hackett (CRC p/b Blue Ridge Cyclery/FOOF B) 2:13:02 54 Daniel McPeake (Blackwater Bikeshop) 2:14:23 55 John Devine (Team Mantights) 2:14:34 56 Sam Lindblom (CAMBC-IMBA) 2:14:44 57 Brent Mayer (Trek Store Cincinnati Racing, Maxxis) 2:14:47 58 Jeff Dickey (Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team) 2:17:03 59 Neil Popovich (bobs-photogallery.com) 2:17:04 60 Cameron Ritcher (Rocktown Racing) 2:17:09 61 Stephan Kincaid (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin) 2:17:17 62 Stefan Schwarzkopf (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare) 2:17:52 63 Christopher Lane (Veloworks-Spokes Etc.) 2:23:04 64 Aaron Hoag (Specialized/Dumonde Tech) 2:24:21 65 Jonathan Broyles (Team Honky) 2:24:43 66 Lorenzo Serra (Pawling Cycle & Sport) 2:26:56 67 Michael Dickey 2:27:55 68 Ronny Angell (Odyssey Adventure Racing) 2:28:30 69 Jon Stang (Crosstown Velo) 2:31:22 70 Abe Kaufman 2:31:47 71 Lee Simril (MotorMile Racing) 2:32:45 72 Dave O'Neil (Radical Roots/SBC/Shenandoah Mountain Touring) 2:34:57 73 Ted Tharin (None) 2:35:03 74 R Muoio (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 2:36:57 75 Johnny Youngdahl (Stokesville Campground) 2:37:35 76 Jonathan Posner (Old Line Velo/Race Pace Bicycles) 2:38:34 77 Jeffrey Glenn (Moon Stomper) 2:39:33 78 Ryan Fedak (Moonstompers) 2:40:04 79 Davy Hazlegrove (Blackwater Bike Shop) 2:43:02 80 Matthew Donahue (DCMTB) 2:43:06 81 Brian Mayer (Team SOG) 2:43:26 82 Garick Tischler (Ellicottville Bike N Bean) 2:44:59 83 Christopher Meewes 2:46:28 84 Tom Hoppe (Bikeman.com) 2:46:40 85 Simon Koster 2:47:46 86 Mike Buchness (The Bike Lane) 2:49:48 87 Jim Fisher (Design Physics) 2:50:14 88 Colby Waller (Juggernaut ESF) 2:51:10 89 Robbie Bruce (Blackwater Bike Shop) 2:53:49 90 Jeff Plassman (Design Physics Racing p/b Endorphin Fitness) 2:54:02 91 Peter Granitz (DCMTB) 2:54:27 92 Mark Hagen (Route 1 Velo/Arrow Bicycle) 2:56:49 93 John Sallah (Pro tested gear) 2:57:44 94 Edward Mereadith (Velosport Racing) 2:57:55 95 Peter Hufnagel (Blue Ridge School) 2:59:16 96 Matt Kretchmar (Athens Bicycle) 3:00:01 97 Steve Champa (Ebenidorm Bikes) 3:00:11 98 David Taylor 3:01:58 99 Bryan Wright (Black Dog Bikes/North Mountain Woodworks) 3:02:13 100 Tyler Edwards (MudSpin) 3:05:51 101 Tom Haines (Design Physics) 3:06:34 102 Scott Smith (TVB Race/Tomato Head) 3:06:55 103 Mark Lattanzi (Odyssey AR) 3:07:35 104 Trevor Grant (Bicycle Depot) 3:08:35 105 Bradlee Herauf 3:11:36 106 Tom Jeffrey (Richmond Velo Sport) 3:12:40 107 Mark Peterman (SVVC) 3:13:10 108 Jared Rodeheaver (Bike Line) 3:14:05 109 Bruce Wickham (Wickham) 3:14:46 110 Dave Tevendale (Charlottesville Racing Club p/b Blue Ridge Cyclery) 3:16:26 111 Michael Walling 3:18:06 112 Gavin Kline (Dire Wolf Racing) 3:20:01 113 David Pietraszewski 3:23:32 114 Nate Kearns 3:23:50 115 Kyle Lawrence (JV Squad/SBC) 3:24:15 116 Chris Bayne (None) 3:24:44 117 Matt Lough (Juggernaut ESF) 3:25:33 118 Adam Croft (Trek Mountain Co-op) 3:26:09 119 Keith Duncan (Team Ed Racing/Bike Zoo) 3:26:53 120 Chad Hutchings 3:27:10 121 Thori Wolfe (Juggernaut ESF) 3:30:37 122 Eric Welp (Route 1 Velo /Arrow Bikes) 3:30:45 123 Eric Magrum (FOOF B) 3:31:21 124 Shane Pasley (Eastern Mountain Sports) 3:33:04 125 Malcolm Laing 3:33:34 126 Patrick McMahon (Pisgah Mountain Bike Adventures) 3:33:41 127 Erik Strahl (Chenango Point Cycles) 3:34:03 128 Jesse Buppert (PHPI Racing/Rockin' Refuel) 3:35:00 129 Steven Cundy 3:36:57 130 Alex Wurm 3:37:03 131 Joshua Neider 3:37:13 132 Michael Phillips 3:37:40 133 Brian Phillips (Phabb Racing) 3:39:01 134 Greg Rittler (Adventures for the Cure) 3:39:47 135 Paul Rassam (Paul's Boutique) 3:40:30 136 Scott Rath (Cadre Racing) 3:41:28 137 Marc Hoffmeister (Ride2Recovery) 3:42:32 138 Michael Klasmeier (DCMTB - Family Bike Shop) 3:42:42 139 Kent McDonald (None) 3:42:45 140 Jackson Smith 3:42:51 141 Christopher Crane (ABRT) 3:43:53 142 Paul Sullivan (Moonstomper) 3:44:17 143 Brian Lancaster (NCVC/United Healthcare) 3:44:23 144 Pieter Mul (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare) 3:44:26 145 Mark Junkermann (RunRideRace.com Racing) 3:45:00 146 John Welch (Team LaS'port) 3:46:19 147 Bruce Jones 3:52:11 148 Jason Mattis (Stokesville Campground) 3:52:36 149 Jeffrey Brown (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team) 3:54:05 150 Dennis Throckmorton (sweet schoolbus) 3:56:08 151 Nick Hamilton (TVB) 3:56:41 152 Chris Cunningham (Blue Ridge Cyclery) 3:57:02 153 JP Gannon (None) 3:58:11 154 Kurt Wenzel (None) 3:59:33 155 Tim Kelley (None) 4:00:28 156 Chris Puzan 4:02:55 157 Brian Poochigian (DCMTB - Family Bike Shop) 4:03:50 158 Kurt Rosenberger (JV Squad) 4:05:15 159 Brian Coop (n/a) 4:06:42 160 Wilbert Solis (Coyotes de Escazu) 4:06:59 161 Thomas Lappas (Tryon Bike) 4:07:03 162 Jamie Myers (Bicycle Depot) 4:07:06 163 Joseph Tavani (SVVC) 4:07:09 164 Chris Green (Sage and Sandlewood) 4:09:36 165 Kenneth Wiley (Mason Racing) 4:10:04 166 Scott Contois (Mason Racing) 4:10:06 167 Raymond Gay 4:13:24 168 Jonathan Hunt 4:13:37 169 Rob Crangle (Old Truck, INC.) 4:14:22 170 Patrick Cafferky (Just The Right Gear) 4:15:09 171 Matthew Kesecker (CAMBO) 4:17:21 172 Andrew Neal 4:18:17 173 Ben Brown (Moonstompers) 4:19:34 174 Cliff Hatchett (MOONSTOMPER) 4:19:38 175 Tyler Wheaton (EVMA, Bike Beat) 4:21:07 176 Matt Whitford 4:22:17 177 Chris Wray (Carytown Bicycle Company) 4:22:49 178 Ed Ross-Clunis (Maramarc Fitness) 4:24:23 179 Gibson Barbee (Moonstompers) 4:24:35 180 Bryan Appell (LRC) 4:24:38 181 Brian McCauley (Blue Ridge Cyclery) 4:25:20 182 John Stavlas (Adventures for the Cure) 4:26:29 183 Jon Ciambotti (Blue Ridge Cyclery) 4:26:34 184 Morgan Cruthirds (Charlottesville Racing Club p/b Blue Ridge Cyclery) 4:28:59 185 Daniel Kirse (Saddleblock) 4:29:04 186 William Schaefer (1412 Velo Club) 4:30:31 187 Andy Bacon (Halfwaythere/Spokes Etc.) 4:30:34 188 Jodah Mazur (Cadre Racing) 4:31:07 189 Mark Werkheiser (Rothrock All-Starts) 4:31:54 190 Peter Roady 4:33:06 191 Christopher Burgess 4:36:55 192 Travis Williams (Bikeman.com/Ergon/Twin Six) 4:36:57 193 Luke Reich 4:37:13 194 Andrew Schaaf 4:38:18 195 Keith Beach (Vision Quest) 4:39:21 196 Drew Moghanaki (Spin Mafia) 4:42:25 197 Travis Dreelin (Deep Dish Unlimited) 4:42:38 198 Jan Faller (bikebarn racing) 4:42:56 199 Sherman Knight 4:43:59 200 Paul Leeger (Design Physics Racing p/b Endorphine Fitness) 4:44:13 201 Jon Thornburg (Ivy Inn Restaurant) 4:46:11 202 Ryan Delaney (Bicycle Pro Shop Off-Road/JV Squad) 4:46:53 203 Mike Schultz (Highland Training) 4:48:26 204 Roy Huber (Cadre Racing) 4:50:32 205 William Pitchford (VECTARE) 4:52:21 206 Mike Atkins (Bikenetic) 4:53:58 207 Todd Henson (Trek Store Cincinnati) 4:55:52 208 Paul Morris (TeamHalfwayThere.com/Spokes, Etc.) 4:56:40 209 Ron Cruse 5:00:14 210 Derek Burke 5:03:09 211 Thomas Grinnan (Team Carytown Bicycle Company) 5:03:52 212 Michael Cain (Team XXL) 5:03:59 213 Daniel Saunders (None) 5:04:50 214 Jacob Gordon 5:05:33 215 Raymond Crew 5:06:57 216 Stephen Ryan (TeamXXL) 5:07:31 217 Gram Smith (DCMTB) 5:08:27 218 Matthew Kennedy (None) 5:09:09 219 Benjamin Martin 5:09:11 220 Keith White (Cadet Investments) 5:10:07 221 Mclean Wilson (None) 222 Charlie Kuntz 223 Sam Cordero (None) 5:11:57 224 Fenton Carey (Big Buns Gourmet Grill) 5:12:32 225 Alec Thurman (Auggie) 5:14:18 226 Eric Mierzejewski (Achieve Chiropractic) 5:16:38 227 John Kromis (VeloWorks / Spokes, Etc.) 5:17:00 228 Marco Demartin (Veloworks-Spokes Etc) 5:17:01 229 William McQuate (Hug and Tug Racing) 5:18:14 230 Mark Blacknell (Podium Cafe p/b QuoVadimusMedia) 5:19:11 231 Raphael Silvestro (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster) 5:19:43 232 David Sanders (Team Saddleblock) 5:21:37 233 Steve Bourque (None) 5:23:54 234 Clint Gibson (Team Dirty Donkey) 5:25:54 235 Kyle Rozek (Team Dirty Donkey) 5:25:57 236 Kyle Lynch (Dirty Donkey) 5:25:59 237 Jason Miller (Team XXL) 5:26:04 238 Josh Elliott (SC&L) 5:27:33 239 Jordan Whitlock (Bikes Unlimited Lynchburg) 5:30:04 240 Travis Carmichael (Rivercity Ruff Ryders) 5:30:06 241 Chris Proper (Shenandoah Valley Riders) 5:30:47 242 Michael Bowen 5:31:55 243 Julian Malcolm 5:32:34 244 Matt Trunnell 5:32:35 245 Dave Hardisky (Design Physics Racing p/b Endorphin Fitness) 5:33:15 246 Carter Teague (None) 5:34:04 247 Joseph Hochstetler (None) 5:36:07 248 Josh Lewis 5:37:29 249 Aaron Oswald (None) 5:38:05 250 Greg Lovelace (Bike Zoo) 5:38:45 251 Michael Burton (Hug & Tug Racing) 5:43:14 252 Adolfo Carrion (The Bike Lane -W. Springfield) 5:44:33 253 Roy Pruett (BRC / CRC) 5:53:37 254 Jonathan Marshall (Cool Breeze & Trek Store Charlotte) 5:57:41 255 Jim Harman (EX2 Adventures) 5:57:50 256 Barry Nobles (TeamHalfwayThere.com/Spokes,Etc.) 5:57:54 257 Michael Pease (None) 5:58:09 258 Casey Bledsoe (Damascus Moonshiners) 5:58:45 259 Jerico Slavin (None) 6:00:57 260 John Bolecek (Offseason Whitegrass Training Squad) 6:02:43 261 Brian Carrico (Spokesmen) 6:03:01 262 Chad Lane 6:03:52 263 Kevin Hames (Freewheelers Of Spartanburg) 6:03:59 264 Ben Mottinger 6:10:42 265 David Wall (TeamHalfwayThere.com/Spokes, Etc.) 6:11:22 266 Chris Whitmore 6:11:48 267 Jason Gull (Thursday Morning Hangover) 6:15:15 268 Thomas Hash (None) 6:18:45 269 Philip Wright 6:19:03 270 Tom Newton 6:28:41 271 Jonah Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling) 6:33:41 272 Chris Stone 6:35:03 273 Nathan Burrell (Hug-N-Tug Racing) 6:35:55 274 Michael Taliaferro (LIttle HugBoat that Could) 6:45:32 275 Jim Thacker (Trek Store Cincinnati) 6:49:07 276 Erik Arnold (Plum Grove Cyclery) 6:50:04 277 Christopher Matthews (None) 6:52:17 278 Joel Davis (Trim Runners LLC) 6:52:22 279 Mark Mervine (The Lawless Village) 6:52:25 280 Matt Hanggi (Geneva Bicycle Center) 6:55:19 281 Sam Anderson (Miller School of Albemarle) 7:00:31 282 Sam Moore 7:08:26 283 Richard Linder 7:10:03 284 Wirun Sae-Lao (Rickshaw Racing) 7:11:34 285 Derek Kelleher (Tenafly Bicycle Work Shop) 7:12:22 286 Joel Vance Sewell 7:13:15 287 Noah Flaxman (Veloworks-Spokes Etc.) 7:14:05 288 Russell Spaulding (the_fat_man BC) 7:14:35 289 Ben Whaley (None) 7:18:28 290 Jason Thomas (Crank Breaker Racing) 7:21:02 291 Nathan Taylor (I AM Racing) 7:46:59 292 Tyler Graf (Cycle Works) 7:51:38 293 Richard Chittick 7:53:50 294 Bill Atkinson 7:56:04 295 AJ Kray (Rev3) 8:18:22 DNF Eric Schofield (Bon Secours) DNF Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Cycling p/b Spy Optic) DNF Brad Hawk (The Bike Lane) DNF Mike Myers (Rothrock All-Starts) DNF John Starr (None) DNF Grant Matthews (Toasted Head Racing) DNF James Lobley (Team Wheezer) DNF Jason Aytes (Maria's Taqueria) DNF Roberto Galindo (None) DNF Ryan Stava (None) DNF Thomas Dahbura (Gone Squatchin) DNF Roland Owens (None) DNF Frank Raiti (The Bike Lane) DNF Lee Diehr (The Bike Lane) DNF Dan Allen (Clemmons Bicycle Racing) DNF Derek Lynch (TEAM ED/BIKE ZOO) DNF Pete von Loewe (The Bike Lane) DNF Evan Thomas (None) DNF Josh Boyd (FCN, Inc) DNF Anthony Hergert (Ridley Racing p/b Reality Bikes) DNF David Carleton (Blue Ridge Cyclery) DNF Joseph White (CAMBO) DNF Charlie Roberts (Billy Goat Bikes) DNF Andrew Cazier (None) DNF Brandon Vincent (The Bike Lane) DNF Philip Hoffman (None) DNF John Claman (The Bike Lane) DNF Tim Josey (None) DNF Greg Gilmer (None) DNF Lukas Eklund (TeamHalfwayThere.com / Spokes Etc.) DNF Jeff Claman (None) DNF Jon Heft (Trails Edge Cyclery) DNF Carlos Espinoza (Spokes etc) DNF Alan Agee (Cycles De Oro/Moses Cone Health) DNF Ryan Kleman (None) DNF Jorge Galindo (http://www.galindoconsultinggroup.com/) DNF Reece Jackson (RTO National) DNF Benjamin Teller (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare) DNF Stephen Willis (Generals) DNF Peter Fraker (Plum Grove Pete) DNF Frank Hodel (Cool Breeze Cyclery/Trek Store) DNF Victor Lin (TeamHalfwayThere.com/Spokes Etc.) DNF Chris Hardee (Tennessee Pass Cookhouse) DNF Mario Kepus (YOMBIKA) DNF Fran Lenahan DNF Matt Linderman DNF Bruce Paterson (Chick Magnets) DNF Joseph Surina (Hug-N-Tug Racing) DNF Bill Olson (The Bike Lane) DNF Keith Jackson (Viva Il Giro) DNF Michael Murphy (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) DNF Eric Zegowitz DNF Mike Lang (Chicken Dinner #5) DNF Vince Filardi (Kelly Benefit Strategies - LSV) DNF Erik Ray (Foghorn Leghorn Productions) DNF Kevin McCauley (Team Dirty Donkey) DNF Vern Randall DNF Bryan Findley DNF Jeffrey Radgowski DNF John Little DNF William Arnold DNF Matthew Olearchick DNF Brian Wester (Philadelphia Ciclismo / SRAM) DNF Wilhelm Ritter DNF Angelo Vangelopoulos DNF Steven Baker DNF Aaron Dietrich (The Little Egg Farm, LLC.) DNF David Olsen (Juggernaut ESF) DNF Gary Roach (East Coasters) DNF Sam Roach (EAST COASTERS) DNF Ted Peddy (BT's Desciples) DNF Duane Wolff DNF Thomas Harris (The Hub/C'Ville Bikes) DNF Aaron Bernard (Blue Ridge Cyclery) DNF Patrick Gore (Joe's Bike Shop) DNF Shawn Hall (Highlands Ski and Outdoor Center) DNF Nick Demek (Trail's Edge) DNF Brian Weeks (Roach in Motion) DNF Mark Veerman (SVBC) DNF Shane Rauch (SBR Cycling) DNF Kenneth Steve DNF Micahel Barth DNS Aaron Snyder (Stan's NOTUBES/Transylvania Epic) DNS Julian Macovei (None) DNS Thomas Carter (DCMTB) DNS Rick Bartels (Trek Undercover Brotha') DNS Joe Moulis (Richmond MORE) DNS Pete Green (Adventures for the Cure) DNS Gordon Merklein (Moots Riders Club) DNS Brian Schmierer (DCMTB) DNS Rudy Mullins DNS Cooper Fowler (BCD Racing) DNS Robert Parsons (Bike Factory Elite) DNS Davy DeArmond (Annapolis Triathlon Club) DNS Michael Benoski (Hoppin Wheel Farm / Reser Bicycles) DNS Dan Bushnell (Mendon Cyclesmith) DNS Chadd McGlone (None) DNS Jeremy Kinsell (TeamHalfwaythere.com/spokes.etc) DNS James Groves (LSV/Kelly) DNS Greg Faber (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare) DNS Steven Viers (Pedalshop / Old Dominion Brewing Co.) DNS Nathan Hickle DNS Todd Mion (RTO National) DNS Olen Ackman (Camden, Ohio Visitors Bureau) DNS Daniel LaRocque (4D Racing) DNS Caleb Cross (Main Line Kitten Tamers) DNS Chris Brown (HawkOwl Prophecy) DNS Kurt Brendley (Team Tree Farm) DNS Jake Fengya DNS Ronald Dahart (Hank the Tank) DNS Matthew Mead (Team Bike Lane) DNS Georges Rouan (Yorktown Cycles) DNS Kirk Felton (Triadventure) DNS Fred Cothren (Harpeth Bicycles) DNS James Clarkson (Blue Ridge Cyclery) DNS Gary Prevost DNS Ben Fredette DNS Richard Posada DNS JJ Ford (Joey's Bike Shop) DNS Kirk Fiore DNS Corey Rynders (Old Dominion University) DNS Raymond Willard (Empire Brewing-Syracuse Bicycle) DNS Chris Hardee (Tennessee Pass Cookhouse) DNS Ryan Sigsbey DNS Mike Stoop (CBC Cannondale) DNS Nathan Taylor DNS Mark Zaragoza (Bicycle Pro Shop) DNS Tom Floyd (Bike Zoo/Team Ed) DNS Todd Essig (I AM Racing) DNS Mike Stewart (Damascus Moonshiners) DNS Michael Pusey (Bikenetic)

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Susan Haywood (Stan's No Tubes) 8:34:28 2 Laura Hamm (East Coasters) 0:54:19 3 Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite Team) 0:57:20 4 Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) 1:11:16 5 Kaysee Armstrong (TVB Race/ Tomato Head) 1:16:29 6 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes) 1:46:12 7 Melissa Mertz (Mountainside Racing) 1:48:46 8 Libbey Sheldon (Crosshairs Cycling p/b Spy Optic) 1:53:14 9 Tracy Posner (OLV/Race Pace Bicycles) 2:11:33 10 Simona Vincenciova (None) 2:25:31 11 Ryanne Palermo (TOP Gear/Team PHenomenal Hope) 2:30:01 12 Emily McDonald (Rev3Adventure / Bicycle Outfitters Racing Team) 2:37:54 13 Denelle Grant (Bike Factory) 2:50:24 14 Melissa Petty (HUB Endurance Women's Cycling) 3:13:12 15 Jennie Belt 3:13:31 16 Kathleen Sheehan (VeloWorks - Spokes Etc.) 3:25:59 17 Karen Talley Mead (The Bike Lane) 3:28:10 18 Whitney March (JV Squad/SBC) 3:28:55 19 Beverly Richardson (Blue Ridge Adventure Team) 3:48:14 20 Brittany Hatcher (Cycles de Oro) 3:58:28 21 Julie Guy (The Bike Lane) 4:17:08 22 Elizabeth Fulton (The Bike Lane) 4:23:13 23 Anne Mader (The Bike Lane) 4:23:22 24 Diane Miller 4:26:05 25 Mara Miller (Tenafly Bicycle Work Shop) 4:30:50 26 Leslie Keck (Bike Lane) 4:57:25 27 Brandy Adams (None) 4:58:54 28 Esther Schaftel (Adventures for the Cure) 5:14:27 29 Liz Notter (The Bike Lane) 5:16:00 30 Emily Hairfield (Blue Ridge Cyclery/CRC) 5:30:41 31 Elizabeth Hunter 5:33:57 32 Lindsey Carpenter (JV Squad/SBC) 5:48:10 33 Melissa Cooper (Storm Racing Team) 5:58:07 34 Evelyn Cooper (evma) 6:01:34 35 Katie Carney (None) 6:03:56 36 Paula Baake (DCMTB/Dancing Mind Yoga) 6:05:44 37 Kathryn Hansen (Veloworks-Spokes Etc.) 6:10:26 38 Christina Higgins (The Bike Lane) 6:22:03 39 Elaine Hess (The Bike Lane) 6:24:26 40 Lynn Grasso (The Bike Lane) 6:29:44 41 Dana Napurano (Team MTBNJ.com-Halter's) 6:34:25 42 Christine Bone (Team Enduring Freedom) 6:43:55 43 Jennifer Roach (SBR Cycling) 6:44:01 44 Megan Lowry (University of Maryland) 6:44:41 DNF Priscilla Baltz (Arkansas Cycling & Fitness) DNF Gina Inocencio (None) DNF Kayla Whitaker (Team Ed Racing/Bike Zoo) DNF Blair Anderson (Plum Grove Cyclery) DNF Sarah Temby (RBS) DNF Jennifer Whedbee (Blue Ridge Cyclery) DNF Amy Gentzel DNF Whitney Houck (Thistle Dew Brew) DNF Michelle Faucher (TeamHalfwaythere.com/SpokesEtc.) DNF Marcia Lilliana Soto Sandoval DNF Virginia Hudson (Women's Multisports of Richmond) DNF Leah Rohdes (North Mountain Woodworks/Black Dog Bikes) DNF Doyle Pruitt (Geneva Bicycle Center) DNS Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers) DNS Tracy Betts (The Bike Lane) DNS Jennifer Moos (Bike Tech / Odyssey Adventure Racing) DNS Dusty Reppuhn (The Bike Lane) DNS Rebecca Phillippo (Yorktown Cycles/Bodywise Connection) DNS Nicole Sheets DNS Linda Shin (Crankskins/Blacksmith Cycles)

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gordon Wadsworth (Blue Ridge Cyclery) 8:18:42 2 Ernesto Marenchin (Pivot Cycles) 0:04:56 3 Matt Ferrari (FreezeThaw/Hubcap Cyles) 0:11:03 4 David Yacobelli (Corning/NoTubes Race Team) 0:20:54 5 Daniel Rapp (Toasted Head Racing) 0:26:13 6 Chris Michaels (Mark's Bike Shop) 0:37:36 7 Dan Atkins (Old Line Velo/ #endurolifestyle.com) 0:43:46 8 Dwayne Goscinski (Team Noah Foundation) 0:46:54 9 Rich Dillen (TEAMDICKY) 0:48:51 10 Watts Dixon (The Revolting Cogs) 1:03:04 11 Daniel Ingerdal (NYCMTB-Sids) 1:04:37 12 John Weigel (GVC) 1:06:40 13 Scott Green (Toasted Head Racing) 1:09:02 14 Ray Hyland (NYCMTB SIDS) 1:16:29 15 Hal Batdorf (LONEWOLFCYCLING.COM) 1:19:46 16 Todd Ace (Racing Greyhounds) 1:20:04 17 Jeffrey Hellner (EVMA) 1:21:36 18 Rich Kidd (TVB Race/ Tomato Head) 1:25:49 19 Mike Cordaro 1:28:36 20 Collin Snyder (Michiganyouthcycling.org) 1:31:32 21 Tyler Arnold (Craig Foster Made Me Do It) 1:33:27 22 Gary Chambers (The Bike Zoo/Team Ed Racing) 1:36:34 23 Peat Henry (Free Awsome) 1:44:55 24 Joey Parent (Lone Wolf) 1:45:17 25 Tommy Oravetz (East Coasters) 1:57:42 26 Mark Elsasser (Toasted Head Racing) 2:00:32 27 Joel Maynard (SVBC) 2:03:26 28 Jim Rivers (None) 2:06:19 29 Allen Campbell (Blackwater Bikeshop) 2:06:35 30 Simon Cloutier (GVC / Cycles de Oro) 2:13:59 31 Evan Ellicott (Bike Doctor p/b DigiSource) 2:14:39 32 David Kegley (Single Speed Outlaw, Team Kegley) 2:20:50 33 Wilson Hale (Richmond Bicycle Studio Racing) 2:24:07 34 Craig Foster (Foghorn Leghorn Productions) 2:24:23 35 Chris Joice (Dirty South) 2:24:47 36 Jason Stout (Rockrock Allstars!!) 2:31:37 37 George Hollerbach 2:32:10 38 Todd Bauer (Single Speed Outlaw/Bicycle Escape) 2:37:40 39 Bob Sowga 2:40:41 40 Jeremy Palermo (Top Gear Bicycle Shop) 2:45:41 41 Shane Cusick (Bike Virginia) 2:49:52 42 Kerry Slotter (Saucon Valley Bikes / Weyerbacher) 2:54:56 43 Anthony Cremeans (Pro Mountain Outfitters) 2:56:05 44 Eric Sauer (The Revolting Cogs) 3:23:07 45 John Griffiths (NYCMTB-Sids) 3:26:52 46 Dan Leggett (WNR) 3:38:34 47 Matthew Vail (Starlight Bicycles) 3:50:42 48 West Robison (Starlight Bicycles) 3:50:43 49 Chris Larkin 4:04:18 50 Derek Zimmerman (Galt Innovations) 4:10:47 51 Luke Tabor (The Force) 4:50:45 52 Robbe Smith 4:59:05 53 David Tompkins (Forest Leprechaun / Just The Right Gear) 5:26:37 54 John Meek (Cysco Cycles) 5:47:31 55 Ed Williams 6:04:09 56 Dan Godwin 6:04:30 57 Brad Coffman (SBR Cycling) 6:07:34 58 Scott Avery (The Lawless Village) 6:44:37 DNF Thom Parsons (Dirtwire.TV) DNF Adam Clarke (Team Noah Foundation) DNF Joseph Delaney (Black Dog Bikes) DNF Frank Pohl (None) DNF Jay Thomas (The Lawless Village) DNF Doug Trojan (Bike Loft East) DNF Ryan MacDonald (Angulated Slack) DNF Bill Swann (Richmond ASR) DNF Edward Williams DNF Nicholas Barber DNF Chris Coulter (Cycletherapy) DNS Brian Sweeney (None) DNS Brad Williams (None) DNS Ian Palermo (Top Gear / Fit Squared) DNS Ron Harding (Trestle Bridge Racing) DNS Jonathan Seibold (Family Bike Shop/DCMTB/Staples Corner Liquors)

Masters men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jukka Jokela (Medilaser-Specialized MTB Team) 8:36:08 2 Roger Masse (Team CF) 0:16:09 3 Jim Matthews (MBR/The Bicycle Shop) 0:31:59 4 Mark Drogalis (Cycle Center) 1:01:22 5 Michael Boyes (Athens Bicycle) 1:02:19 6 Henry McCullough (Team Trappe Door p/b POA) 1:14:12 7 Bruce Young (Coyotes de Escazu) 1:25:02 8 Monte Hewett 1:33:14 9 Joseph Baremore (Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia) 1:50:14 10 Charles Richter (Tryon Bike) 2:00:03 11 Albert Greene (DCMTB) 2:04:43 12 Gregory Cimmino (Bethel Cycles) 2:20:06 13 Alain Simard 2:31:19 14 Vick Dyer (Micro Metals/Bike Zoo) 2:38:08 15 Neal Bambha 2:39:20 16 Scottie D (HTFU) 2:47:29 17 Michael Bucking 2:51:43 18 David Bos 2:56:51 19 Tony Papandrea (Team Mt. Airy / T.R. Racing) 2:59:35 20 Paul Speranza (Corning/Notubes Race Team) 3:15:56 21 Larry Camp 3:16:11 22 Paul Worley 3:20:50 23 Marc Ehrler (The Bike Lane) 3:57:50 24 Ed McCalley (TEAMED/BIKE ZOO) 4:19:12 25 David Simpson (The Bike Lane) 4:21:31 26 Michael Bender (The Bike Lane) 4:21:44 27 Randy Miller (Tenafly Bicycle Work Shop) 4:29:09 28 Anthony Griffin (Bicycle Depot) 4:34:17 29 Russ Adams (The Bike Lane) 4:34:40 30 Kevin Zirkle (SCO) 4:38:46 31 Robert Travers (Hampton Riders) 5:03:53 32 Stephen Miller (OCRiders - Rokform) 5:08:37 33 Larry Cautilli (The Bike Lane) 5:29:04 34 Frank Steiner (Tryon Bike) 5:29:59 35 Jeff Niner (Veloworks-Spokes, Etc.) 5:56:37 DNF Mike Ramponi (None) DNF Vincent Amodeo (The Bike Lane) DNF Matthew Danies (Bikeway) DNF Gordon Pearson (None) DNF Lance Shelley DNF Ernest Rodriguez (The Bike Lane) DNF Darryl Fengya DNF John Tuthill DNF Brian Parr (TMR) DNF Robert Eiserman (Cambo Racing) DNF Alan Hoff DNF Dan Mock (Wheels on Fire) DNF James Pierce DNF Michael Borisky (BT Disciples) DNF Jeff Steiner (3 S Racing) DNF Rafael Ortiz (3 S Racing) DNF Mark Sullivan DNS Barry Motsinger (Cycletherapy) DNS Eddy Clark (None) DNS Stephen Casey (East-Side Mountain Biking Crew) DNS Tim Sharff (CYCLES ED) DNS John Coleman