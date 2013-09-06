RadioShack's Ben King wins Shenandoah Mountain 100
Haywood victorious in her hometown 100-miler
The Shenandoah 100 celebrated its 15th anniversary as the oldest and largest race in the NUE Series. 650 sets of wheels tore off into the George Washington National Forest of Virginia for the final race before the Kenda NUE Series Championship finale at the Fool's Gold 100.
A highly anticipated showdown with top level talent, this 100-mile challenge would witness the return of several NUE Series Champions, and become the day a former champion regained the NUE Series Title.
Men
Ben King (RadioShack) crushed it on Sunday, finishing 7:12:53 despite having never competed in a 100-mile off road race. NUE Men's Open Champion Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) finished just five minutes back after suffering a flat tire late in the race.
"I was excited because I talked my friends, ProTour riders Ben King and Joe Dombrowski, of RadioShack-Trek and Team Sky, into racing their mountain bikes for a change," said Bishop. "Joe did not race, but just rode with us for part of the ride. Ben, however, has wanted for years to do the full 100. Having not raced a mountain bike all year, I knew he would just be dead at the end so I was thinking it will be fun to help the group stay together on all the road sections."
Bishop said, "I rode the day knowing that my cross country speed would probably be the difference towards the end, so I was nice to Ben, waiting up for him on the descents and making sure he stayed out of trouble. However, a turn of luck as my rear tire went flat. I hit it with air but it did not hold. Minutes later, I stopped to change it and was passed by Christian (Tanguy). Ben was out of reach but Christian was dangling in front of me so I gave every last drop I had to catch and pass him just miles before the finish."
2011 NUE Champion and current point's leader Christian Tanguy (Team CF) finished third, one minute behind Bishop, in 7:19:19. For Tanguy, this finish gives him a lock on his second NUE Series title.
"I really enjoyed this year's Shenandoah and could not be more satisfied with my riding. I had a great effort from start to finish without feeling a lack of energy anywhere in between. My bike and gear performed flawlessly and allowed me to stay within reach of two great professional athletes," said Tanguy.
"I eventually caught one of the guys that was in the original chase group at around mile 85. That pass secured fifth place, and I just tried to finish strong and keep that position." With his finish, Spreng is third overall in the NUE Standings.
Kevin Carter (Gripped Racing p/b Dogfish Head Alehouse) in his first race back since suffering a broken collarbone, finished just 40 seconds behind Spreng in 7:48:43. Despite being out for much of the season, Carter holds on to fourth place overall in the NUE Series with this finish.
"It was a pleasure to race with Ben and Joe. I felt honored to party on the rocks with them. After the race, I believe it was Greg Jancaitis who jokingly shared his first impression of seeing Ben toe the line. "Look at that poser wearing a RadioShack jersey, as if!" Only later he realized that Ben was the real deal, actually a member of the team. I wonder if seeing him power away on the climb gave him away."
Women
Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite) who hadn't competed at the Shenandoah 100 for two years prior to her win last year, topped the podium yet again, finishing first among women and 27th overall in just 8:34:28, the only woman to finish in sub-nine hours.
"It was so awesome to see 650 people line up to do a 100-miler on the east coast! I rubbed wheels with someone a couple miles in and went down, resulting in starting my day with two skinned knees. My day got better and I felt good but it certainly wasn't easy, though," said Haywood.
"It was a lot about self-motivation because I never rode with the other girls. I was looking for a time around 8:30 and finished the day at 8:34. I know this course so well and know my pacing, too. The new singletrack was super fun, but that addition made things a little slower, as did some of the mucky, grassy bits from the heavy rains. Overall, events like this with such world class singletrack and primo volunteers make a long day a lot easier."
Laura Hamm (East Coasters) finished second at 9:28:47. Three minutes back, Haywood's teammate, Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite) took third at 9:31:48.
"Sue got away very early on. However, I was still having a good race, sitting comfortably in second for the first 60 miles," said Barclay. "During the long stretch of road between aid stations 3 and 4, I did some big efforts, and ended up pulling some guys with me. Unfortunately, the efforts and dehydration caught up to me later; on the climb up to aid station 5 I started to get passed by a lot of guys. By the time I reached aid 5, I was well and truly cracked! I had to stop and properly eat, and walk my bike whilst I finished a sandwich. Soon after, Laura Hamm passed me, she was riding strong. The fluids and nutrition started to make me feel better on the last climb, but it was too late."
Barclay's finish now pits her in a battle for second place in the NUE Series with Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing), who placed fourth in 9:45:44. Kaysee Armstrong (TVB Race/ Tomato Head) rolled in five minutes later at 9:50:57.
NUE Women's Champion Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) retains a lock on the NUE Series title this year. However, all other spots will be contested at the Fool's Gold 100 in Dahlonega, Georgia on Saturday.
Singlespeed
In the largest singlespeed division this season, 73 racers, Gordon Wadsworth (Blue Ridge Cyclery) kept a five-minute lead to get the win in 8:18:42. Ernesto Marenchin (Pivot Cycles) took second finishing 8:23:38. With his best finish this season, Marenchin moves up to fourth place overall in the NUE Series standings.
Six minutes behind Marenchin, Matt Ferrari (FreezeThaw/Hubcap Cyles) claimed third in 8:29:45. "I started out relatively conservative, knowing that most folks go out too hot before the Hanky Mountain climb. Near the top, I caught up to Gordon and we worked together to distance the rest of the singlespeeders and we managed to stay away together until about mile 85. However, Gordon had a bit more in the reserve tank than I did and he got away from me when I had to slow down and take on sugar. Then Ernesto snuck up on me, after apparently marking me for a few miles, and attacked when I stopped for bottles at Aid 6. He's gunning for the series placing this year, so I'm glad he got the extra spot."
Ten minutes later, David Yacobelli (Corning/NoTubes Race Team) garnered a fourth place finish in 8:39:36. Five minutes behind Yacobelli, Daniel Rapp (Toasted Head Racing) was fifth in 8:44:55. Rounding out the top six who all finished sub nine on the day was Chris Michaels (Mark's Bike Shop) at 8:56:18.
Masters Men 50+
Following his win at the Wilderness 101 and a third place finish at the Hampshire 100, Jukka Jokela (Medilaser-Specialized MTB Team) took the top spot in the largest NUE race of the season, against 53 masters racers, finishing in 8:36:08.
"I had great legs for the day and did a perfect race. Bike was great, no mechanicals, some dents in the rims but no flats which is why riding tubulars makes a difference in these kinds of races. I was trying to avoid big mistakes in the singletracks, and actually it worked great."
One of just two masters to go sub nine, Roger Masse (Team CF) took second in 8:52:17. "I didn't see Jukka until the road section on Tillman just before aid 2. We were in a strong group that included Sue Haywood. He was really fast through the aid station leaving Sue and I about 100 feet back. I left Sue and decided to give chase. I was able to see him going up Hankey but he was out of sight by the top."
"I caught him again by the bottom of Dowell's. The MO was clear. He was climbing better and I descending better. With her mad descending skills, Sue was back, too. We rode up 250 together just as the skies opened up and the rain started falling. Up the technical Bridge Hollow climb, Sue was leading and dropped our entire group riding the slippery rocks. I passed Jukka on one of the long rock garden sections and put as much time into him as I could on the descent to aid 4. By 10 miles into the 'sole crusher' climb after aid 4, I started to lose my A game. Jukka came by me like a freight train. I was hoping to make the catch again on the long descent off of little bald knob, but it never happened."
Jim Mathews (MBR/The Bicycle Shop) rolled in behind Masse for third in 9:08:07. Mark Dragelis (Cycle Center) was fourth at 9:37:30. Michael Boyes (Athens Bike Shop) finished fifth in 9:38:27 and Henry McCullough (Team Trappe Door) finished 9:50:20, rounding out the top six out who all finished sub-10 hours.
The final round
The NUE Championship race at the Fool's Gold 100 will break any and all ties. All four division winners there will receive complimentary entry into all NUE Series races in 2013, Customer Voler Champion Jersey Kits, plus a share of the $12,500 Kenda NUE Series cash purse.
Two Champions, one man and one woman, will also receive an all-expenses paid trip, including airfare, to represent the NUE Series and compete in the LaRuta de los Conquistadores in Costa Rica this coming October 24-26.
Full Results
