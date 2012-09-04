Trending

Bishop and Haywood win Shenandoah Mountain 100

Hometown favorites hold off the out of towners in wet conditions

Image 1 of 29

These amazing professional atheletes enjoyed this 100-mile mountain bike adventure from the Stokesville Lodge

(Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring)
Image 2 of 29

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) after winning the Shenandoah Mountain 100

(Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring)
Image 3 of 29

Karen Potter smiles, but she really doesn't like the dirt roads and pavement. She likes to roll the sweet singletrack at the Shenandoah Mountain 100

(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 4 of 29

Masters Men 2012 Shenandoah Mountain 100 Podium: Jim Frith 3rd, Roger Masse 1st, and Bob Koerber 3rd. Not Pictured - Mike Boyes 4th and Scotty Davis 5th

(Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring)
Image 5 of 29

Women's podium at the 2012 Shenandoah Mountain 100 - Vicki Barclay 4th, Kathleen Harding 3rd, Sue Haywood 1st, and Karen Potter 2nd. Not pictured - Brenda Simril 5th

(Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring)
Image 6 of 29

Men's podium at the Shenandoah Mountain 100: Sam Koerber 4th, Evan Plews 3rd, Jeremiah Bishop 1st, Christian Tanguy 2nd, and Aaron Snyder 5th

(Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring)
Image 7 of 29

Emily McDonald shows the deep thigh bruise she got on Thursday. She wasn't very happy to have just landed on it again. But she did really like the rainbow behind her!

(Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring)
Image 8 of 29

NUE Champion Christian Tanguy turned himself inside out to pass Evan Plews and bring Jeremiah Bishop back to within 1 minute after losing a lot of time on Wolf Ridge changing a flat at mile 19. He still has a chance to with the Series with a win at Fools Gold.

(Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring)
Image 9 of 29

Jeremiah Bishop is super excited to get a hometown win at the Shenandoah Mountain 100.

(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 10 of 29

Amazing volunteers and an amazing day to volunteer! These great ladies spend a very long day at Aid Station #5 at the top of Shenandoah Mountain.

(Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring)
Image 11 of 29

Local boy wonder Erik Jensen had a great ride drilling it on his home trails and sits just outside the top 10 on Wolf Ridge.

(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 12 of 29

Christian Tanguy focuses hard on the trail in his attempt to catch back up to the leaders after having to change a flat while following Jeremiah Bishop and Sam Koerber down Wolf Ridge.

(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 13 of 29

Michael Simonson rolls along Wolf Ridge trail in 6th place right behind Evan Plews and Rob Spreng.

(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 14 of 29

Sam Koerber rolls slightly ahead of Jeremiah Bishop coming off of Wolf Ridge and leads the race for the moment.

(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 15 of 29

Local rider Anne Brie is all about the high 5 after the super fun ride she had

(Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring)
Image 16 of 29

Virginia High School Mountain Bike Series standouts Adam Croft and Cameron Ritcher had great rides and will surely be the future of our sport

(Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring)
Image 17 of 29

William Johnson (Fresh Bikes) got his large body around the course quickly enough to stand on the podium as runner up in the Clydesdale class

(Image credit: Ron Spillers)
Image 18 of 29

Christian Tanguy (Team CF) brings the gap down to one minute as he the death climb up Shenandoah Mountain

(Image credit: Ron Spillers)
Image 19 of 29

Evan Plews (IBIS-Kenda) motored aorund the SM100 course taking time out of the leaders after getting gapped early on Wolf Ridge

(Image credit: Ron Spillers)
Image 20 of 29

Evan Plews (IBIS-Kenda) seconds behind Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) with one climb to go

(Image credit: Ron Spillers)
Image 21 of 29

Matt Baily (Trek) catches Rob Spreng (Dirty Harry's) on the Death Climb up Shenandoah Mountain

(Image credit: Ron Spillers)
Image 22 of 29

Matt Smith had a long day riding through some heavy splashes from Tropical Storm Isaac as he kept the leaders on track

(Image credit: Ron Spillers)
Image 23 of 29

Michael Simonson (RBS Trek - StansNoTubes) careens off the same mountain that put him on a heli ride to the ER one year ago today

(Image credit: Ron Spillers)
Image 24 of 29

Mike Buchness (The Bike Lane Reston, VA) claimed this was the hardest of his perfect 14 finishes in the Shenandoah Mountain 100

(Image credit: Ron Spillers)
Image 25 of 29

Sam Koerber (Niner- Industry) is totally blown after 5 + hours of motorpacing around the SM100 course with Jeremiah Bishop

(Image credit: Ron Spillers)
Image 26 of 29

Singlespeed podium at the 2012 Shenandoah Mountain 100: Rich Kidd 6th, Matt Ferrari 4th, Gordon Wadsworth 3rd, Patrick Blair 1st, Ron Harding 2nd, Kelly Klett 5th, David Yacobelli 7th

(Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring)
Image 27 of 29

Clydesdale Podium at the Shenandoah Mountain 100: Jody Beasley 3rd, Adam Schildt 1st, William Johnson 2nd, and Jonathan Evans 5th. Not pictured Ed Husted 4th

(Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring)
Image 28 of 29

Jeremiah Bishop's winning bike after the Shenandoah Mountain 100

(Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring)
Image 29 of 29

Some singletrack in the Shenandoah Mountain 100

(Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring)

Remnants of Tropical Storm Isaac, following in the way of last year's Lee that brought soaking rains into a region that was already water-logged from hurricane Irene, added difficulty to an already challenging race, however, the race must go on!

The Shenandoah 100 released 600 anxious hounds on wheels into The George Washington National Forest in Virginia for the final race before the Kenda NUE Series Championship race at the Fool's Gold 100 in Georgia, next Saturday. A highly anticipated showdown, this one-hundred-mile challenge would witness the return of a champion and bring at least one contender a step closer to the title.

Women: Haywood returns and gets the win

Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite), who hadn't competed at the Shenandoah Mountain 100 for two years, topped the podium finishing first among women and 28th overall in just 8:33:47. After the race, she said, "It's funny that everyone always expects me to win the Shenandoah 100. It's never that easy! Especially, since it's my first one in over two years, and I had that cough thing that has been going around.

"I wasn't even going to do the race because I was scared that it would hurt too much, but then I thought of two things: There are people who do and complete the race who are in worse physical shape than me because they love riding their bikes and they love the challenge of it. And then there is the beauty of the trails, the volunteers, and all my friends who do the event. It's an important event for our biking community. So I decided that I HAD to do it.

"Everyone knew that it was going to rain at some point in the race because of the forecast. So, we all knew. But for those of us that live in Virginia, those conditions are very, very rare. And for the Shenandoah 100 those conditions haven't been seen before. We all joked that race director Chris Scott had sold his soul to the devil for so many years of good weather. Well, now we know he didn't!

"I felt really good and was very motivated to keep rolling at a good clip. When it rained, it wasn't so bad. It made me go faster to get it over with quicker. I was good on the climbs and a little conservative on the downhills with the Flash 29er hardtail and race tires. I was in and out of great groups all day with lots of friends and fast guys, so it was a blast that way. I climbed great up to checkpoint five but, after checkpoint 5, it seemed like we weren't in Virginia anymore.

"It was like we got transported to the deep, red mud jungle of Costa Rica with huge mud pits, nasty ruts and soul sucking grassy climbs. But, then I thought that some people probably aren't even to check point 3 yet and knew they would have way tougher conditions than me!

"I think some people want to put an asterisk next to their time and do a mud adjusted version of it. But the whole PR thing for these 100 milers can really get in the way. Every time is going to be a little different and it's the way that your mind handles the race that is really important, no matter what the condition. Enjoying the company of the other people out there, meeting the same challenges, and sharing the same thrills, I really had a blast and was stoked that the locals had such a great showing."

Karen Potter (MTBRacenews.com) had her best showing of the NUE Season, placing second at 9:27:23, following her third place finish at the Hampshire 100, just two weeks ago.

"I had a pretty good race despite dreading it with the weather forecast. I almost didn't come down to race when I saw, earlier in the week, that the forecast was pretty bleak following the aftermath of Hurricane Isaac. I mostly tried to just ride my own my ride this race and not get overly concerned about where the other women were which can be impossible not think about.

"I knew Sue would have a strong ride and she did. I never saw her after the start. I passed Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) on the first climb and then Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's Team) in the top of the first climb on a short rough singletrack section. She had flatted and didn't have the right CO2 dispenser for her cartridge so she had to wait till someone would help her.

"Kathleen Harding (Team CF) was ahead of me at this point, and I knew she was pretty strong after riding with her for a bit at the Hampshire 100. I eventually caught her near the top of the third big climb before descending into aid station 3. I was feeling pretty good at this point and having a blast descending until I started to cramp a bit on the downhill but managed to ride out of it.

"The hard rain came as I was descending down into aid station 4 - that was quite a sloppy ride down. I was also thinking, at that point, how bad the top of Shenandoah Mountain would be with the fields that stay sort of soggy even on a dry year. I was starting to feel really flat up the climb to aid station 5 but finally came around and got through all the nasty muddy sections. I was also happy not to have been caught up that climb either as I was feeling it in my legs by then. Once at the top of the 'big climb' I knew I was home free, for the most part, to finish up and held onto second."

Eight minutes later, Kathleen Harding rolled into third in 9:35:10. Haywood's teammate, Vicki Barclay, who placed second at Hampshire, crossed 14 minutes later in 9:47:25 for fourth place. A second place finish at Fool's Gold Championship race next Saturday is what Barclay will need to capture third place in the NUE Series.

Brenda Simril (Motor mile racing) finished exactly five minutes behind Barclay, placing fifth in 9:52:25. With three second place finishes to her credit this year, Simril has a firm grip on third place as long as she can hold off Barclay and finish strong at the Fool's Gold 100.

Men: Bishop gets his third NUE Series win, now a legitimate bid for the title

"It feels amazing to win on home turf today at the Shenandoah 100. This puts Cannondale into the NUE 100 Series lead with one race left! It would be awesome to win the series." That was what Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) had to say following his win on Sunday in 7:18:00.

"It was a really challenging day today, the remnants of tropical storm Isaac made it a proper mountain bike race! Torrents of mud water coming down the trail, lots of riders lost brakes and had drivetrain issues. I am really lucky because my Cannondale Flash worked perfectly today.

"The steep sections of singletrack were fun, but you had to be on your toes due to the roots and rocks. Unlike most 100-mile races, the start was fierce from the beginning with pro roadie Keck Baker snagging the lead from Sam Koerber (Niner/Industry Nine) for the first trail on Narrowback. They rubbed elbows and Sam crashed.

"Soon after passing a cheering section with costumed fans our seven-rider strong group hit the second toughest Trail section of Lynn-Wolf and I knew this was a critical section. I attacked when I noticed Christian Tanguy (Team CF) was a few riders back on steep singletrack climb. My effort to put pressure at the front paid off as Sam and I sped away in an early alliance to put time on our rivals. At the time, I was unaware that Christian had flatted and was chasing most of the day.

"Christian Tanguy and Evan Plews (Ibis/Kenda) came on strong with a late race charge nearly catching me at aid 6! Luckily, I had enough reserves to attack the final climb up Hankey Mountain in the big ring. I had no clue that Christian, who was just out of sight, was still closing in and had passed Plews to finish just one minute down.

"I was really impressed with Christian. He is an under rated rider. To come back after losing five minutes like that, proves he is a World class competitor. It's also a great weekend for Cannondale Factory Racing because we had two NUE wins and now hold a slim margin coming into the final race. The Fools Gold 100 Championship, next week, is shaping up to be another great battle."

NUE Series defending Champion Christian Tanguy (Team CF), despite suffering a lengthy flat, managed to claw his way back to within one minute of Bishop, finishing second at 7:19:00. Tanguy said, "The race started with an incredible fast pace, the fastest I ever experienced for this race. We were climbing at record speed and we were only five racers reaching the top together. I was glad I was among that group.

"Before we reached the second major ascent of the day, a few racers joined us at the front. However, the group was shattered when Jeremiah took the lead and put pressure on the rest of us. Only Sam Koerber was directly following Jeremiah's wheel. I was in fourth place about 20 seconds back but not especially worried. Once the main climb is over, there are still a few little uphill sections where I could push a little harder and join back. Most of the gap was closed before reaching the main descent. My full suspension helped me close the final bike lengths separating me from Sam's bike.

"Everything was going well until a sharp stone punctured my rear tire. The repair took me about six to seven minutes to repair, during which many racers passed me. I had reliable tires but sometimes it is just a matter of luck (or lack of).

"I teamed up with some other racers until the beginning of the third main climb to Dowell's Draft. I had a good pace. Being on my own, I controlled my effort and avoided any surges. Unfortunately it began to rain quite heavily at times. It was all that I wished to avoid: a mechanical problem and the rain. The trails transformed into little creeks; my vision through my prescription glasses was just a blurry mess.

"Near the top, I passed Michael Simonson (RBS Trek MTB Team/No Tubes) and it kept me motivated to keep up with my good tempo. Going down wet and slippery rocks on a steep trail is an exercise I don't enjoy and I used extreme caution. The fourth main climb was totally uneventful. I was just getting tired.

"I could not wait to put behind the relatively flat roads after aid #4. I was certain to lose quite a bit of time there. Finally the grade of the climb increased, so was the pain in the legs, but I was certain I was making up time. I reached up to Brandon Draugelis (Team CF) and then Sam Koerber. By aid #5, under another round of rain, the volunteers gave me splits: two minutes to Evan Plews and four minutes to Jeremiah.

"I went into chasing mode but my reduced vision thru my muddy glasses was impeding my speed. Even with a carefully negotiated downhill to aid #6 I was glad to hear that Evan closed the gap to Jeremiah and they were just two minutes in front of me.

"The last climb was just painful; each pedal stroke was a difficult task but I passed Evan. I had almost arrived so I kept the effort to my max capacity. Finally, by the finish line I was second, not too far back from Jeremiah.

"Like last year, the championship will hinge on one single race: Fool's Gold. I hope my legs will feel just as good as for this edition of the Shenandoah 100."

Less than three minutes behind Tanguy, Evan Plews took third at 7:22:50, and now needs to win at Fool's Gold to continue his bid for the title. "Headed east for the Shenandoah 100 this weekend but the best made travel plans were laid to waste by a hurricane named Isaac.

"After a late arrival into Baltimore, I got to bed after 2:00 am. We made it to the venue in time for the rain to begin. Seems like nearly every trip I make east for racing ends up a muddy mess! Still on Pacific time, I couldn't seem to sleep a wink that night and "woke up" at what seemed like the witching hour. I got on my bike for a little warm up ride only to discover that I'd inadvertently forgotten my legs in sunny (and not so humid) Oregon.

"The race began with some road work, and I wasn't waking up and as the trail went uphill I was going backward. As we reached the first trail I was behind a few too many folks and lost considerable time on the first descent. I passed Christian Tanguy fixing a bummer flat on the next downhill. Thank goodness for Michael Simonson racing hard and helping me work it back as he kept hammering up on the road sections. Soon, I caught and eventually left Brandon Draugelis on the next climb/descent cycle.

"Near the top of the 'big climb', I passed Sam Koerber for second place then the race took a turn when the neutral bottle swap wasn't available at aid station 5. I pressed on and caught Jeremiah Bishop on the next downhill only to go bottle less again as I followed him past the last aid station. In the confusion over where I might get a bottle, JB got a gap and, again, I missed a feed which turned out to be critical. On the final climb, as I ran out of fuel, Christian finally rode by effortlessly as only he can do! Even more tired than I was when the day began I managed to finish in third place which seemed like a gift under the circumstances. I am hoping for a little rest and acclimation to this time zone will make Fool's Gold a better result, oh, and of course, sunny skies, low humidity and absolutely no rain!"

Eighteen minutes later, Sam Koerber finished fourth in 7:40:07 with Aaron Snyder (Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team) claiming fifth in 7:41:24. Tanguy's teammate Brandon Draugelis (Team CF) rounded out sixth place in 7:42:15.

Singlespeed: Blair gets his second NUE Series win  while the Pfluginator claims his third straight NUE title

Patrick Blair (Adventures for the Cure) took the top spot, 12th Overall, at 8:08:09 his faithful 32x18 gearing, although threatening to go with a 32x17 next year! "All of the singlespeeders started together. Quickly, after the start, I was with Matt Ferrari (Freeze Thaw/Hubcap Cycles/Stans NoTubes), Justin Pokrivka (Top Gear/Cohen and Associates), Gerry Pflug (Salsa Cycles/NoTubes/Top Gear), Ron Harding (Trestle Bridge Racing), and Lance Byrd (Adventures for the Cure). Soon after that Ron, Gerry, and I were able to get a small gap on the others and we got into a group with a few geared riders.

"I got a small gap on Gerry, running a 30x17, and Ron, who was running a 34x19 gearing, but they easily caught me on the following descent. The third climb (at 35-40 miles) was a brutal one! Ron and I got away from Gerry and we didn't see him again. After the race I found out that Gerry DNF'd shortly after that climb. He is the leader of the series and the championship is next weekend. If Ron won at SM100, the tie breaker would be between him and Gerry next Saturday at Fool's Gold. Gerry was smart to call it a day and save his energy to be fresh for the showdown at Fool's Gold, just in case Ron was able to beat me for the win.

"After that, it was Ron and I battling for first. On the fourth climb, Ron made a move. I promised myself that I would not let Ron take me outside of my pace like he did to me at the last race. There are only two things that you have 100% control of in these races: pace and nutrition. I was going to make sure that I did both of those perfectly. If I lost after that then so be it. To keep pace I never allowed myself to go above a zone 4 heart rate on any climbs until the last 15 miles when the race really starts and you can let it all out.

"After Ron got away from me, we entered the most epic/longest/hardest climb of the day... It was a 20-mile climb with the last 10 being totally ridiculous, especially with the wet conditions. As I caught geared racers going up the climb, I always asked them how far ahead Ron was. At the start they told me five minutes! Towards the end someone told me two minutes!!

"I was hesitant to believe I was catching him, but I just held my pace and, with only one or two miles before the top, I caught him. I passed him going extra fast and trying to make it look like I was not tired (laughing). I was hoping to dash his spirits so that he would not want to chase after me. I was able to get a gap on him but he rallied and never gave up... that's for sure.

"Passing him gave me a huge boost of energy! I thought the major climbing was over after the 20mile climb but I was wrong. There was a significant five-ish mile climb right before the finish! This was actually kind of good for me because I was feeling good. I passed three more geared riders on this last climb. Then, with just 1.5 miles left on the final descent, I cut the sidewall of my back tire on a rock.

"I could not believe it. After all of this, I was going to lose because of a flat tire?! NO! I would ride the flat to the finish, surely destroying my wheel in the process, but it would be worth it to win. Fortunately the Stan's Sealant did its job and after only 30 agonizing seconds of listening to the air hiss out of my tire it stopped!! Magic!!! Wow! I lost less than five psi and I was rolling again."

Ron Harding, winner of the Hampshire 100, was not far behind, finishing just three minutes behind Blair. However, unfortunately for Harding, that three minutes would take him out of his duel with the Pfluginator.

The two-time defending champion, Gerry Pflug, who dropped out of the race, said, "With my best four NUE Series Races consisting of three wins and a second, the only way I could improve my chances of winning a fourth consecutive NUE Series singlespeed title was to win the Shenandoah 100 race. But, with a tough field of SS riders and a threat of muddy riding conditions coming from the forecast of heavy rain, I knew winning Shenandoah was going to be hard to do. Additionally, I also knew that the most important race for me to win out of the two would be the Fool's Gold NUE Series Championship Race because it was a designated tie breaker race. I wondered if I should even do Shenandoah a couple of days before the race, so that my legs would be fresher for Fool's Gold. But, I decided to give it a try to see how my closest competition (Ron Harding) was riding.

"Pretty much after the first big climb Ron, Patrick Blair and I were able to sneak away from the other single speed riders. The lead between the three of us switched back and forth a few times until the long climb after check point #2. About halfway up this long climb, around mile 40 or so, Pat and Ron pulled away from me and the rain really started to come down hard.

"I knew it was still early in the race, so I stuck to my pace and decided to see what happened. I learned by check point #3 that the fast pair of SS riders ahead of me had already gained four minutes at that point. While riding all alone on a very long paved road section after check point 3, I realized that continuing to race was not the wisest thing for me to do with the championship race less than a week away. So, I rode into check point four and got directions for the quickest ride from there back to the finishing area.

Along the 15-mile ride on paved and gravel roads back to the campground, the rain began coming down super hard again. It was at that point I knew my decision to quit was the best one, since I had more to lose by continuing to race than I had to gain from finishing in any position other than first."

Just one minute behind Harding, Gordon Wadsworth (Blue Ridge Cyclery) finished third at 8:12:42. "It all began at Oh-630 am....I rolled out with the 8hr slot crew after hitting the water closet a bit too late in the game to line up with the 7hr kids. Rolled out the road and caught on to Matt "Ive got a belt buckle with ma name on it" Ferrari half way up the first fire road climb.

"The 32x18 gear I ran was well steep through some parts, nothing ol' Quadsworth couldn't handle though, but it was absolutely my saving grace here as I was able to solo back up to Matt and the geared riders, as the major storm dropped its fury on us. Leading into the steppes of the "Death Climb" I recognized that I had a little more in the tank than Matt, or for whatever reason he was keeping a slower pace than I apparently was capable of, so I stood up on my 32x18 and paced the hell out of that climb.

"I passed teammate Ryan Fawley on the slopes of the climb, which caused a lot of confusion to Matt later when he passed Ryan. I pulled into aid 5 and got the good word that I was only a few minutes behind second place singlespeed. I caught him on the killing fields of the death climb and we settled into the Chestnut descent. Unfortunately my brakes were toast from the sandy mud which was the upper stair steps of the climb and I was unable to keep up on the drops.

"After a few Danny Hart-inspired rock drops, I hit the fire road. I had in my head that second was way up the road at that point and sat back onto a 'bring it home' rhythm. Second ascent of the final climb down I dropped into Stokesville like it was going out of style, zero brake pressure forced me into a touch of a mad max six pack descent, and I rolled in only a minute or so behind."

Seventeen minutes later, Ferrari would finish fourth in 8:29:32 with Kelly Klett (Trips for Kids Triangle/Grassroots Bikes) claiming fifth in 9:01:02.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)7:18:00
2Christian Tanguy (Team CF)0:01:00
3Evan Plews (Ibis/Kenda)0:04:50
4Sam Koerber (Niner/Industry Nine)0:22:07
5Aaron Snyder (Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team)0:23:24
6Brandon Draugelis (Team CF)0:24:15
7Brian Astell (Lost Coast Brewery/ Marin)0:36:45
8Kevin Carter (Gripped Racing)0:40:34
9Gregory Jancaitis (Riverside Racing)0:41:55
10Greg Kuhn (RBS Trek MTB Team)0:45:52
11Garth Prosser (Specialized)0:48:03
12Matthew Bailey (Trek)0:50:39
13Andy Gorski (Pro Bikes)0:51:23
14Michael Simonson (RBS Trek MTB Team/No Tubes)0:51:55
15Rob Spreng (Dirty Harry's)0:52:57
16Chris Gagnon (MTBMind / JRA / CrossCycle Fitness)0:54:27
17Chris Edmonds (Wooden Wheels Racing)1:00:15
18Erik Jensen (Marks Bike Shop/Edible POWER!)1:03:09
19John Burns (Burns Racing)1:10:25
20Brian Shernce (CycleCraft / Bulldogs)1:11:04
21Morgan Olsson (Revolting Cog/Revolution Cycles)1:13:53
22Jeff Clayton (GA Neurosurgical)1:14:57
23Jed Prentice (Bike Doctor)1:15:21
24Cody LaCosta (High Gear Cyclery)1:24:44
25Jason Berry (Gripped Racing)1:24:45
26Daniel Atkins (Race Pace/Trek)1:25:37
27Jesse Tubb (NCVC)1:25:45
28Dan Wolf (RACE PACE / TREK MTB TEAM )1:27:29
29Daniel Rapp (Mountainside Racing/MyFam)1:29:40
30John Petrylak (Blue Ridge Cyclery)1:31:56
31Andy Rhodes (North Mountain Woodworks)1:36:20
32Zane Wenzel (Horst Engineering Cycling Team)1:37:26
33Dennis Baldwin*** (Ellicottville Bike Shop)1:38:16
34Alex Kurland (CAMBC/IMBA)1:40:44
35Dan Kotwicki (Trek 29er Crew)1:44:03
36Jared Janowiak (None)1:46:42
37Charlie Storm (Storm Racing Team)1:48:15
38Jason Laxton (Specialized/Dumonde Tech)1:50:36
39John Creedon (Bike Barn)1:54:15
40Ryan Heerschap (Cycle Craft/Bulldogs)1:55:01
41Christopher Cyr (BIKEMAN.COM)1:55:57
42Erik Kristiansen (Blackbear Cycling/Sussex Bike)2:04:05
43Kyle Lawrence (Shenandoah Bicycle Company/ SVBC)2:04:31
44James Burris (Black Dog Bikes)2:05:00
45Tyson Hall (Tennessee Pass Cookhouse)2:07:00
46Petr Minar (NCVC/United Healthcare)2:10:19
47Robbie Bruce (Blackwater Bike Shop)2:10:25
48Geoff Keenan (Blue Ridge)2:14:33
49Matthew Donahue (DCMTB)2:14:34
50Andy Kinley (North Mountain Woodworks)2:14:37
51Jeff Dickey (Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team)2:14:38
52Mike Joos (Scott Pro Mountain bike Team)2:14:41
53Tate Huffman (Core Integrated Health and Chiropractic)2:15:10
54Colby Waller (Juggernaut ESF)2:16:12
55Stefan Schwarzkopf (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)2:16:31
56Brian Patton (Antietam Velo Club)2:17:07
57Paul Mica (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)2:17:14
58Lorenzo Serra (Pawling Cycle & Sport)2:18:13
59David Olsen (Juggernaut)2:18:23
60Jeffrey Stevens (Trestle Bridge Racing)2:19:35
61Jeffrey Hellner (JRVS, American Pride)2:24:25
62Les Leach (None)2:24:36
63Ronny Angell (Odyssey Adventure Racing)2:29:32
64Rob Campbell (Bike Line)2:29:48
65Pat Norton (Blue Ridge Cyclery)2:31:41
66Lee Carmichael (Motor Mile Racing)2:32:02
67Sam Lindblom (CAMBC)2:33:47
68Lee Simril (MotorMile racing)2:34:23
69Scott Miller (Team Saddleblock)2:36:50
70Paul Tarter (Crofton Bike Doctor)2:37:24
71Bob Anderson (Plum Grove Cyclery)2:37:46
72Scott Hinkins (Richmond Velo Sport)2:37:49
73Michael Phillips (None)2:38:50
74Garick Tischler (Ellicottville Bike Shop)2:38:55
75William Kuper (None)2:39:48
76Kenneth Wiley (Claremont Cycle Depot)2:39:58
77Ben Cramer (Decisions Aided by Alcohol)2:40:05
78Brendan Reilly (Wooden Wheels Racing)2:41:57
79Matthew Merkel (DCMTB)2:42:46
80Patrick McMahon (GoToAffordableBedding.com)2:43:04
81John Devine (Team Milo)2:43:25
82Scott Smith (Family Bike)2:44:30
83Christopher Lane (Veloworks-Spokes Etc.)2:44:33
84Ed Bush (Egin Cyles)2:45:08
85Aaron Mooney (Try on Bike)2:45:25
86Ian Beckner (SMT/BWB)2:47:42
87Mike Buchness (The Bike Lane)2:50:24
88R Muoio (Kelly Benefits Strategies)2:50:47
89Davy Hazlegrove (Blackwater Bike Shop)2:52:34
90Joe Johnston (Black Bear Cycling)2:52:42
91Paul Lara (Upcycled Education Cycling Team)2:57:51
92Rob Cook (None)2:58:20
93Joe Perpetua (A and T)2:59:20
94Ben Brown (Moonstompers)3:00:53
95Randall Kiser (Spokes Etc./Team FeXY)3:02:33
96Tim Smith (Motor Mile Racing)3:03:24
97Mark Junkermann (RunRideRace.com Racing)3:03:41
98Bruce Meyer (BMC Builders/Primitivetrails.org)3:04:08
99Pete Fraker (Plum Grove Pete)3:05:14
100Chris Hardee (Tennessee Pass Cookhouse)3:07:10
101Scott Fitzner (Team dirtShack)3:07:24
102Kevin Rudisill (167th AW Cycle Team)3:07:54
103Thori Wolfe (Juggernaut ESF)3:11:48
104Jeffrey Glenn (Moon Stomper)3:17:57
105Donald MacMurray (Solo Dolo)3:18:22
106Joel Nankman (Saucon Valley Bikes/Weyerbacher)3:18:41
107Van Mixon (ESG Operations INC)3:22:09
108Daniel McPeake (Blackwater Bike Shop)3:23:20
109Rich Oneil (NoTubes)3:24:10
110Brad Hawk (BikeLane)3:24:23
111Paul Deeble (SVBC)3:26:21
112Chris Joice (Team TNJED)3:28:11
113Chris Nystrom (C3 Green Team)3:32:10
114Milton Rojas (Bicycle Pro Shop Off Road)3:33:13
115Trevor Emond (Family Bike)3:33:44
116Sam Allin (Road34)3:34:42
117Jon Broyles (Team Honky)3:34:46
118Joseph Hoskins (C'ville Hash House Mashers)3:35:01
119Ken Kazmierczak (Ellicottville Bike Shop)3:35:13
120Bruce Wickham (Waynesboro)3:35:36
121David King (N/A)3:35:51
122Stephen Rombach (Unattached)3:36:03
123Mark Hagen (Route 1 Velo/Arrow Bike)3:36:18
124Paul Rassam (Paul's Boutique)3:37:20
125Ryan Fedak (Moonstomper)3:38:17
126Joseph Baremore (Clean Currents Ph Don Beyer KiA)3:39:03
127Frank Dubec (Team Brown Liquor)3:39:05
128Sam Jordan (VCU OAP)3:40:06
129Christian Baks (Pawling Cycle & Sport)3:44:04
130Douglas Pepelko (Applied Security Inc.)3:44:28
131Rob Russell (Gripped Racing)3:44:42
132Eric Magrum (FOOF B)3:45:18
133John Griffiths (NYCMTB)3:46:47
134Travis Cardoza (Trestle Bridge Racing)3:47:03
135David McCormick (Team Lolas)3:50:30
136Joshua Neider (MCG Trails Edge)3:52:04
137Christian Quinn (Team Green )3:53:47
138Keith Jackson (Team Brown Liquor)3:53:50
139Jack Anderson (Miles Cycling)3:54:14
140Dirk Servine (None)3:55:24
141Jay Thomas (Pine Hill Bike Shop)3:55:41
142Michael Dickey (None)3:57:36
143Tim Trotter (Claremont Cycle Depot)3:57:40
144Greg Davison (National Engineering/Team COBC)3:57:42
145Marco Demartin (kokillo.com)3:57:56
146Ben Bailey (EMU Cycling Club)3:59:44
147Sherman Knight (Eggbeater Angst)4:06:22
148William McQuate (Hug and Tug Racing)4:08:57
149Daniel Allen (Clemmons Bicycle Racing)4:10:50
150Nick Demek (Trail's Edge)4:10:52
151Michael Bonsby (Team Mt Airy)4:11:39
152Scott Ramsey (Blue Ridge Cyclery Racing)4:11:41
153Brian Riordan (UVMBA)4:12:05
154Jon Heft (Trails Edge Clyclery)4:12:54
155Donovan Neal (Team Neal)4:14:16
156Benjamin Teller (NCVC)4:15:36
157Charles Buki (Gripped Racing)4:16:12
158Travis Siehndel (My Mommy)4:16:25
159David Sanders (Team Saddleblock)4:16:36
160Peter Devries (Team Mutton Heads)4:16:37
161Andy Bacon (Teamhalfwaythere/Odyssey AR/Spokes,Etc)4:18:28
162Roger Clark (-)4:19:14
163Michael Klasmeier (DCMTB/RockShox)4:20:51
164Brian Schmierer (DCMTB)4:24:57
165Pieter Mul (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)4:25:21
166Travis Williams (Bikeman.com/Ergon/Twin Six)4:26:06
167Philip Wright (Team Wayoh)4:27:05
168Tim House (C'ville Hash House Mashers)4:27:15
169Paul Sullivan (Moonstompers)4:27:27
170JP Gannon (None)4:28:04
171Michal Wojtczak (Veloworks - Spokes etc)4:30:08
172Chet Mun Liew (WV)4:32:25
173Lucas Brown (Team Lift)
174Jake Brown (Bikes Unlimited - Lynchburg, VA)4:32:26
175Kent Baake (DCMTB/Continuum Solar)4:33:18
176Neal Bambha (None)4:34:22
177Jon Ciambotti (Blue Ridge Cyclery)4:35:40
178Jamie Myers (Bicycle Depot)4:39:00
179Brock Griffiths (Ellicottville Bikeshop)4:42:13
180Matt Trybus (Black Dog Bikes)4:45:43
181William McCarthy (None)4:45:54
182Jacob Sinn (My Thin Wallet)4:47:09
183Todd Henson (Queen City Wheels)4:47:11
184Adam Croft (JRVS / American Pride Automotive)4:47:18
185Cameron Ritcher (Rocktown Racing)4:47:20
186Kylan Shirley (Design Physics Racing)4:53:00
187Vince Lafashia (None)4:53:18
188George Flam (DCMTB)4:56:13
189Joe Delaney (Black Dog Bikes)4:58:05
190Brad Buchanan (Team Moonstompers)5:00:14
191Brian Spring (Team Bums)5:00:58
192Drew Moghanaki (Spin Mafia)5:02:04
193David Carleton (RPR Reactive)5:04:53
194Raphael Silvestro (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster)5:05:53
195Todd Ace (Trail's Edge Cyclery)5:06:51
196Gavin Kline (Dire Wolf Racing)5:09:19
197Seth Wood (Blue Ridge Cyclery)5:09:26
198Daniel Brodeen (None)5:11:27
199David Rees (None)5:13:48
200Mike Karnes (Cycology Bicycles)5:14:29
201Paul Leeger (Design Physics Racing)5:15:03
202Michael Moscato (Dick Chainring)5:24:09
203Dave Hardisky (Design Physics Racing)5:27:59
204Jeremy Kinsell (TeamHalfwaythere.com/Spokes Etc.)5:30:37
205Cooper Fowler (BCD Racing)5:30:41
206Brian Lancaster (NCVC/United Healthcare)5:32:00
207David Shaeffer (Hammer and Cycle)5:33:05
208Andrew Schaaf (Bike Lane)5:33:24
209Jamie Miller (Spin Mafia)5:34:36
210Michael Burton (Hug and Tug Racing)5:38:58
211Jake Davidson (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)5:39:23
212Chris Caul (SOG)5:42:37
213Kerry Slotter (Saucon Valley Bikes / Weyerbacher)5:47:07
214Joshua Elliott (SC&L)5:50:03
215Robert Burch (Team Travers)5:55:26
216Lukas Eklund (TeamHalfwayThere.com / Spokes, Etc.)5:56:17
217Greg Laszakovits (Eljukai)5:57:22
218James Thacker (CORA)5:59:54
219Bruce Paterson (None)6:12:23
220Frank Hodel (Cool Breeze Cyclery/Trek Store Charlotte)6:15:47
221Kirk Hurme (Amityville Acupuncture & Wellness)6:19:30
222Kevin Dobo-Hoffman (One Call Now)6:23:28
223David Viens (HPC)6:24:25
224Mark Mervine (My Personal Bank Account)6:25:44
225Nathan Kirby-Glatkowski (Pro Tested Gear)6:30:00
226Matthew Swartzentruber (EMU Cycling Club)6:53:44
227Ron Cruse (Greenbrier Valley)6:56:00
228Ronald Dahart (Hank the Tank)6:56:03
229Erik Arnold (Plum Grove Cyclery)7:01:51
230Chris Dobroth (Whiskey Tango Foxtrot)7:02:39
231AJ Kray (Whiskey Tango Foxtrot)7:02:43
232Nathan Burrell (Hug-N-Tug Rac Team)7:05:13
233Michael Taliaferro (Hug of War)7:10:32
234Mark Veerman (SVBC)7:20:41
235Christopher Matthews (None)7:23:25
236Sean Matthews (I'm riding with Chris Matthews)7:23:30
237Ken Lohr (Team Bierbaum-Lohr!)7:25:40
238Scott Moore (Team Neck)7:25:44
239Richard Posada (None)7:31:21
240John Sorrell (BeanEaters Racing)7:32:46
241Thomas Burke (Bean Eaters)7:32:48
242James Sullenger (BeanEaters Racing)7:32:59
243John Kromis (Velo Works/ Spokes Etc)7:36:14
244Jason Aytes ( Maria's Taqueria Sheperdstown, WV)7:39:37
245Martin Lowenfish (None)7:39:42
246Josh Boyd (Will Pedal for Beer)8:00:41
247Mario Kepus (YOMBIKA)8:06:44
248Alan Toler (None)8:20:34
DNFBradley Copeland (Freshbikes Racing)
DNFAdam Beer (None)
DNFAllen Loy (Clunger for the Cure)
DNFBarry Nobles (TeamHalfwayThere.com/Spokes,Etc.)
DNFBill Atkinson (Halter's Cycles)
DNFBradley Schmalzer (Bikeman.com/XXC Magazine)
DNFBrook Edinger (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
DNFBruce Stauffer (Cycleworks)
DNFBryan Findley (None)
DNFBryan Wright (None)
DNFBuddy Briggs (Twin Six)
DNFCarl Roach (RoachinMotion)
DNFCharlie Kearns (None)
DNFChris Eklund (The RCCC/Team Carytown)
DNFChris Puzan (None)
DNFChristopher Shelley (Team Shelley)
DNFCraig Radmann (Team Red)
DNFDavid Reid (Design Physics Racing)
DNFDylan Johnson (Scott RC)
DNFEric Brooks (Team Calleva)
DNFEthan Lindbloom (Carytown Bicycle Company)
DNFFrank Yeager (Richmond Velo Sport)
DNFGregory Gilmer (None)
DNFHarley Arnold (Myself)
DNFHeath Mccombs (Ellicottville Bike Shop)
DNFJ Wozniak (North Atlantic Velo)
DNFJarret Kinder (Dr. Sus Racing)
DNFJason Willis (Blackwater Bike Shop)
DNFJay Aument (Team Flying Dog)
DNFJJ Ford (Joey's Bike Shop)
DNFJoe Fish (Design Physics Racing)
DNFJoe Rollin (Nate Glatkowski)
DNFJoe Shlikas (Tikras Technology Solutions Corp)
DNFJoe Therrell (SMT/Hawksbill Bicycles)
DNFJoel Wilson (DCMTB)
DNFJohn Troy Owens (None)
DNFJonathan Marshall (Cool Breeze/Trek Store Charlotte)
DNFJustin Theilman (Team Cora)
DNFKeck Baker (Carytown Bicycle Company/ Cannondale)
DNFKeith White (Cadet Investments)
DNFKip Porterfield (Sofa King Racing)
DNFKristopher Ouvry (Cannondale Midwest Racing)
DNFMark Nicholson (Kathy)
DNFMark Perry (None)
DNFMark Timberlake (Summerville Farm)
DNFMatt Kretchmar (Athens Bicycle)
DNFMatt Lough (Juggernaut)
DNFMatt Shanly (Specialized)
DNFMatthew Wood (Paula)
DNFMichael Clark (Team Dry Fork)
DNFMichael Gagliano (REI)
DNFMichael Lukowiak (Cycle Craft/Bulldogs)
DNFMichael Matney (None)
DNFMichael Obersheimer (None)
DNFMichael Tennyson (Mock Orange Racing)
DNFNicholas Holstein (Bombardier Cycles)
DNFOlen Ackman (None)
DNFPatrick Felton (None)
DNFPaul Hood (None)
DNFPaul Souchar (National Capital Velo Club)
DNFPete Green (Adventures for the Cure)
DNFRichard Rollier (None)
DNFRobin Pyle (Vertical Sandbox Productions)
DNFRoger Petersen (Team Off the Couch)
DNFRyan Fawley (Blue Ridge Cyclery)
DNFSam Henderson (Team Under 200)
DNFScott Smith (TVB Race/Tomato Head)
DNFSimon Ritchie (None)
DNFSteve Johnsen (None)
DNFThomas Peddy (Gunpowder Falls)
DNFTim Collins (D and Q Racing)
DNFWarner Morris (Decatur Bikes Ga)
DNFWilliam Arnold (NCVC)
DNFWilliam Wiemers (NCVC)
DNFWilson Hale (JRVS/ American Pride Auto)
DNFWoody Elliott (VIrginia Off Road Series)
DNFYT 5000 (Boone Bike)
DNFZack Morrey (Blue Ridge Cyclery)
DNFMarco Kelsey ()
DNFRudy Mullins (RGM Inc.)
DNSAlex Gonzalez (Team Sandbag/Powerbar)
DNSAndrew Goddard (Team GG)
DNSAndrew Martin (Giordana-Clif Bar)
DNSAndrew Norris (EVMA)
DNSAndy Cicero ()
DNSAnthony Hergert (Deeds Publishing)
DNSBrent Goldstein (Team First Descents)
DNSBret Alexander (Erudite Engineering (ATL/Chattanooga))
DNSBrian Piccioni (VMI Olds Corps)
DNSChad Rathbone (Broad Street Hooligans)
DNSChris Newell (Sublime Athletics/ Gettysburg Bicycles)
DNSChristopher Hale (None)
DNSChristopher Michaels (Mark's Bike Shop)
DNSDamon Taaffe ( )
DNSDave Penegar (www.cycologybicycles.com)
DNSDavid Jenkinson (None)
DNSDavid Shapiro (Transformers)
DNSDavid Shirzad (Team Scrappy)
DNSEd Shapiro (Dig Deep!)
DNSEric Brooks (Gripped JV team)
DNSErik Ray (Richmond Tri Club)
DNSFaryar Shirzad (Team Scrappy)
DNSGiles Howson (None)
DNSHoward Olsen (Bull Run Bikes)
DNSJeff Plassman (Design Physics Racing)
DNSJeffrey Braughton (Patapsco Bike and Sport)
DNSJeffrey Chieppa (Team Dynamo)
DNSJeffrey Foes (None)
DNSJeffrey Fowler (Northampton Cycling (NCC))
DNSJeffrey Joyce (Whoopsies)
DNSJeremy Michalke (Team Slice)
DNSJim Stephens (None)
DNSJoel Torretti (University Orthopedics)
DNSJonathan Schottler (Cannondale)
DNSJordan Kelsey (Team Karoshi)
DNSJordan Whitlock (JWHIT On the Run)
DNSJoseph Bosacco (None)
DNSJustin Lindine (Redline)
DNSJustin Mace (Motor Mile Racing)
DNSNate Bashaw (None)
DNSPaul Buschi (Giro d'Ville)
DNSPaul Straw (N/A)
DNSRomie Eason (Green Side Up Landscaping)
DNSRoss Serven (Team ROWCO)
DNSSimon Thrush (None)
DNSSteve Butler (Wife and Kids)
DNSThomas McIlhenney (MeMyself&I)
DNSTodd Eardensohn (ABL)
DNSTom Hoppe (Bike198.com)
DNSTony Vachino (Race Pace Trek Mtn Team)
DNSTroy Barry (Hammer Nutrition/ Stans NoTubes)
DNSWayne Smith (Vertex Innovations, Inc.)
DNSYuri Cook (Raintree Pediatrics)
DNSBen Smith (Team Martys)
()
Women()
1Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite)8:33:47
2Karen Potter (MTBRacenews.com)0:53:36
3Kathleen Harding (Team CF)1:01:23
4Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite)1:13:38
5Brenda Simril (Motor mile racing)1:18:38
6Pam Frentzel-Beyme (Gripped Racing)1:59:01
7Jennifer Wolfson (Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition)1:59:07
8Kristin Eddy (Huckleberry Inn/ TEAM SOG)2:11:48
9Alison Kinsler (River City Women's Racing)2:38:55
10Misty Tilson (Shenandoah Mountain Touring)3:11:14
11Anne Brie (Team Daddy RAGE)3:14:53
12Roxanne Hall (Tennessee Pass Cookhouse)3:16:59
13Beth Del Genio (Ellicottville Bike Shop)3:25:08
14Andrea Hilderbrand (Bike Source)3:25:27
15Susan Mrugal (Bike Line)3:35:16
16Francine Rapp (Women's Multisport of Richmond)3:35:40
17Whitney March (JV Squad)3:46:14
18Stephanie Smith (Vantaggio / US Stove / Trek)3:49:28
19Emily McDonald (VeloWorks-Spokes, Etc.)3:59:17
20Kelly Hazlegrove (Blackwater Bike Shop)4:03:09
21Simona Vincenciova (None)4:13:12
22Julia Pollock (TeamSOG)4:15:21
23Kathleen Sheehan (Velo-Works Spokes, etc.)4:21:50
24Beverly Richardson (Blue Ridge Cyclery Racing)4:48:11
25Angela Paterna (Quantico MTB)4:52:39
26Karen Talley Mead (The Bike Lake)5:14:08
27Jessica Nankman (Saucon Valley Bikes/Weyerbacher)5:19:55
28Jennifer Whedbee (Blue Ridge Cyclery)5:22:51
29Ellen Reynolds (None)5:43:20
30Kristen Jagger (Starlight Bicycles)5:48:23
31Kathryn Hansen ( VeloWorks-Spokes)6:20:21
32Terri Spanogle (VeloWorks-Spokes)6:20:24
33Brandy Adams (None)6:21:09
34Susan Feild (Team Snacks)6:29:39
35Jennifer Hodges (None)6:29:40
36Megan Ross (FOOF)6:29:46
37Rebecca Walizer (EVMA)6:51:01
DNFAmanda LaClair (EVMA)
DNFCaitlin Narum (Team Neck)
DNFCrystal Richardson (None)
DNFDana Napurano (MTBNJ.com-Halter's)
DNFDonna Miller (Niner Ergon Hayes)
DNFEmily Hairfield (Floyd Fitness)
DNFJillian Horn (NCVC UnitedHealth)
DNFKaysee Armstrong (TVB Race/Tomato Head)
DNFKim Pooley (Richmond Velo Sport)
DNFKristin Colonna (East Coasters Cycling)
DNFLeah Rhodes (North Mountain Woodworks)
DNFLorinda Putter (Raintree Pediatrics)
DNFMandy Wisell (Bike29)
DNFMichelle Dulieu (None)
DNFNaomi Miller (Raintree Pediatrics)
DNFNathalie Godbout (Club Cycliste Charlevoix)
DNFNicole Sheets (Bikesport)
DNFSarah Temby (NonE)
DNFSiobhan McNulty (Team Mandingo)
DNFStacy Joyce (Whoopsies)
DNFIrene Biere (None)
DNSElizabeth Boyle (None)
DNSEsther Schaftel (Adventures for the Cure)

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Blair (Adventures For the Cure)8:08:09
2Ronald Harding (Trestle Bridge Racing)0:03:26
3Gordon Wadsworth (Blue Ridge Cyclery)0:04:33
4Matt Ferrari (Freeze Thaw/Hubcap Cycles/Stans NoTubes)0:21:23
5Kelly Klett (Trips for Kids Triangle/Grassroots Bikes)0:52:53
6Rich Kidd (TVB Race/ Tomato Head)1:07:41
7David Yacobelli (Corning/NoTubes Race Team)1:11:47
8Lance Byrd (Adventures For The Cure)1:14:48
9Charles Von Isenburg (Mock Orange Racing)1:15:43
10Ben Barnard (Revolution Cycles, NC)1:25:21
11Watts Dixon (The Revolting Cogs)1:30:06
12Jason Boeckmann (Ride All Day)1:33:11
13Scott Green (Spud Racing)1:37:16
14Michael Tressler (EDG/Hoosac Hype)1:40:18
15Collin Snyder (Trails-edge.com)1:45:17
16Tyler Arnold (Design Physics Racing)1:51:42
17Kris Karwisch (Biowheels Reece-Campbell Racing)2:06:40
18Patrick Wallace (Ellicottville Bike Sop)2:13:21
19Ken Kreis (None)2:15:26
20Christopher Merriam (4 Boys Racing)2:19:32
21Mark Rogerson (None)2:21:25
22Joey Parent (None)2:23:59
23Ed Husted (Big Wheel Racing)2:41:24
24Lance Pope (SCV / Motor Mile)2:44:02
25George Hollerbach (Newtown Bike)2:44:09
26Josh Hepler (Burritos)2:49:00
27Simon Cloutier (GVC / Cycles De Oro)2:53:31
28Cliff Hatchett (MoonStomper)2:54:37
29Mtn Foz (Foghorn Leghorn Productions)3:12:26
30Dan Leggett (WNR)3:15:48
31Bill Rider (Carytown Bike Co)3:19:15
32Albert Greene (DCMTB)3:25:23
33Allen Campbell (Blackwater Bikeshop)3:26:51
34Daniel Ingerdal (NYCMTB)3:29:33
35Christopher Steffens (Spin Bike Shop)3:31:35
36Todd Smith (D-Town Cycling)3:33:51
37Scott Olmsted (West Chester Cycling Club)3:33:53
38Lee Cumberland (AFC)3:44:34
39Jeff Dennison (TFKT)4:02:30
40Chad Sexton (Blackwater Bike)4:14:25
41Adam Walker (None)4:39:26
42Chris Larkin (ISIS)4:41:20
43Kirk Felton (None)5:36:16
DNFBrian Sweeney (The Dave)
DNFBracken Gentry (My Sugar Momma)
DNFGerry Pflug (Salsa/NoTubes/Top Gear)
DNFHal Batdorf (www.LoneWolfCycling.com)
DNFJacob Gordon (Satan)
DNFJustin Pokrivka (Top Gear/Cohen and Associates)
DNFRich Dillen (Team Dicky)
DNFThomas Hash (East Coasters )
DNFVinni Kish (Athens Bicycle)
DNFCB McQueen (Team McQueen)
DNSChris Smead (None)
DNSMike Ramponi (None)
DNSAndrew Funsch (Luv Cycles)
DNSLee Hush (Lummox)
DNSMatt Briskie (Gryros Race Team / Flying Monkeys)
DNSMichael Benoski (7 Hills Racing)
DNSSteven Playne (Carol Woods)
DNSWirun Sae-Lao (None)

Singlespeed women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jocelyn Linscott (Dark Horse Cycles)12:39:11
DNFAndrea Wilson (Outdoors, Inc)
DNFHannah Johnston (TBR)
DNFJesse Piersol (The Rhetorical Purpose/Downingtown Bike)

Masters men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Masse (Trek Racing)9:08:06
2Bob Koerber (Koerber Custom Construction)0:01:07
3Jim Frith (Cycles De Oro GVC)0:18:00
4Michael Boyes (Athens Bicycle)0:48:42
5Scottie D (Foghorn Leghorn)1:13:33
6David Wrona (Family Bike of Massachusetts)1:27:16
7Paul Barsom (Nittany Velo)1:45:43
8Richard Sabo (West Chester Cycling Club)1:47:17
9Mark Drogalis (Team CF)1:55:45
10Paul Foster (Hitarock)2:12:46
11Neil Head (WCCC)2:21:40
12Andrew Riess (Solitude)2:45:11
13Paul Worley (Hopkins Neuroscience)2:47:34
14Jon Sundquist (WNYMBA)2:48:43
15Larry Camp (Team Green?)3:08:01
16Tony Papandrea (Team RepairMax)3:13:50
17Steve Duckinfield (Tri-State Velo/ Downingtown Bike Shop)3:17:33
18Sam Adamo (Plum Grove Cyclery)3:20:35
19David Bos (None)3:38:38
20Doug Crytzer (American Adventure Sports)3:41:02
21Jon Markiewicz (None)3:41:06
22Mitchell Potter (None)3:42:08
23Frank Steiner (Tryon Bike)3:53:19
24Steven Rogers (N/A)4:37:09
25Russ Adams (The Bike Lane)4:39:52
26John Meek (Cysco Cycles)5:04:38
27Michael Borisky (BT's Disciples)5:27:37
28Frank Mayer (They call themselves the Leghorns.)5:35:53
29Jim Seguin (Blue Ridge Cyclery)5:41:08
DNFGordon Pearson (None)
DNFMatthew Davies (Bike Way)
DNFGregory Edwards (NCVC/United Healthcare)
DNFJeff Steiner (3 S Racing)
DNFJere Dearing (Giordana-Clif Bar Team)
DNFKent Stevens (Team Stevens)
DNFKirk Emig (Spud Racing)
DNFLance Shelley (Granny Gearless)
DNFMark Shelley (Team Shelley)
DNFMartin Mork (East coast IMBA)
DNFPatrick Phillips (None)
DNFRobert Travers (Loche Raven)
DNFThomas Hall (PA Trail Hands)
DNFTimothy Sharff (Cycles Ed)
DNFWilliam Clark (GDI)
DNFYimmi Zee (Proposition 19)
DNSCharles Richter (None)
DNSDavid Horton (Blackwater Bike Shop)
DNSJoel Peters (Manor House Builders)
DNSJohn Ford (2tired Cycling Family Bike)
DNSLarry Schlaline (SPUD RACING)
DNSPaul Speranza (Corning Notubes Race Team)
DNSRichard LaBombard (Joe's Garage)
()
Clydesdale men()
1Adam Schildt (Breakaway racing)10:11:57
2William Johnson (Fresh Bikes)0:15:46
3Jody Beasley (Spokes, Etc)0:25:36
4Jonathan Evans (Black Dog Bikes)0:40:24
5Scott Horner (G^2 racing)2:12:04
6Steven Hecht (TBR Racing)2:31:49
7Jon Spicher (EMU Cycling Club)2:48:07
8Jeff Wise (HPC)2:55:54
9Brian Hyland (TeamHalfWayThere.com/SpokesEtc)3:25:08
10Tom Stokes (Plum Grove Cyclery)3:42:34
11Mark Bates (Team Farnug)4:18:13
12Erik Berndt (US Coast Guard)4:20:28
13Craig Attkisson (Green Side Up Landscaping)4:20:46
14Andrew O'Dell (None)4:25:33
15Thomas Howe (VeloWorks - Spokes, Etc.)4:47:04
16Palmer Hollister (Team Making Dreams Happen)4:53:07
DNFAbe Lincoln (None)
DNFBernard Verwer ()
DNFBradford Cox (None)
DNFBryan Burns (Haymarket Bicycles)
DNFCaleb Cross (None)
DNFCraig Hoyt (Team Hoyt)
DNFDavid Goodwin (None)
DNFDavid Harlowe (SMG Racing)
DNFEdward Ross-Clunis (TriQuest Training)
DNFJeff Stickle (Black Bear Cycling)
DNFJoseph Pritchett (None)
DNFPeter Muench (Park Ave Bike / Specialized)
DNFRoberto Galindo (Symantec)
DNFJack Biere (None)
DNSBarry Bell (DaddyNeedsABeer)
DNSBrian Poore (DCMTB)
DNSClifford Cantrell (Fat Tired Old Men)
DNSKeith Garrett (Hug-N-Tug Rac Team)
DNSRobert Woodward (The Woodward Family)
DNFMelissa Petty (SCO/MicroMetals/BikeZoo)

Tandem
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1JV Kurt/Ryan Delaney (JV Squad/ Love Train)13:53:25
DNFMac Dodge/Brent Eishchen (Crazytrain)
DNFChris/Heather Barnes (Tandem Dragons)

