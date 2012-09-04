Image 1 of 29 These amazing professional atheletes enjoyed this 100-mile mountain bike adventure from the Stokesville Lodge (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 2 of 29 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) after winning the Shenandoah Mountain 100 (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 3 of 29 Karen Potter smiles, but she really doesn't like the dirt roads and pavement. She likes to roll the sweet singletrack at the Shenandoah Mountain 100 (Image credit: Bob Popovich) Image 4 of 29 Masters Men 2012 Shenandoah Mountain 100 Podium: Jim Frith 3rd, Roger Masse 1st, and Bob Koerber 3rd. Not Pictured - Mike Boyes 4th and Scotty Davis 5th (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 5 of 29 Women's podium at the 2012 Shenandoah Mountain 100 - Vicki Barclay 4th, Kathleen Harding 3rd, Sue Haywood 1st, and Karen Potter 2nd. Not pictured - Brenda Simril 5th (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 6 of 29 Men's podium at the Shenandoah Mountain 100: Sam Koerber 4th, Evan Plews 3rd, Jeremiah Bishop 1st, Christian Tanguy 2nd, and Aaron Snyder 5th (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 7 of 29 Emily McDonald shows the deep thigh bruise she got on Thursday. She wasn't very happy to have just landed on it again. But she did really like the rainbow behind her! (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 8 of 29 NUE Champion Christian Tanguy turned himself inside out to pass Evan Plews and bring Jeremiah Bishop back to within 1 minute after losing a lot of time on Wolf Ridge changing a flat at mile 19. He still has a chance to with the Series with a win at Fools Gold. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 9 of 29 Jeremiah Bishop is super excited to get a hometown win at the Shenandoah Mountain 100. (Image credit: Bob Popovich) Image 10 of 29 Amazing volunteers and an amazing day to volunteer! These great ladies spend a very long day at Aid Station #5 at the top of Shenandoah Mountain. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 11 of 29 Local boy wonder Erik Jensen had a great ride drilling it on his home trails and sits just outside the top 10 on Wolf Ridge. (Image credit: Bob Popovich) Image 12 of 29 Christian Tanguy focuses hard on the trail in his attempt to catch back up to the leaders after having to change a flat while following Jeremiah Bishop and Sam Koerber down Wolf Ridge. (Image credit: Bob Popovich) Image 13 of 29 Michael Simonson rolls along Wolf Ridge trail in 6th place right behind Evan Plews and Rob Spreng. (Image credit: Bob Popovich) Image 14 of 29 Sam Koerber rolls slightly ahead of Jeremiah Bishop coming off of Wolf Ridge and leads the race for the moment. (Image credit: Bob Popovich) Image 15 of 29 Local rider Anne Brie is all about the high 5 after the super fun ride she had (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 16 of 29 Virginia High School Mountain Bike Series standouts Adam Croft and Cameron Ritcher had great rides and will surely be the future of our sport (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 17 of 29 William Johnson (Fresh Bikes) got his large body around the course quickly enough to stand on the podium as runner up in the Clydesdale class (Image credit: Ron Spillers) Image 18 of 29 Christian Tanguy (Team CF) brings the gap down to one minute as he the death climb up Shenandoah Mountain (Image credit: Ron Spillers) Image 19 of 29 Evan Plews (IBIS-Kenda) motored aorund the SM100 course taking time out of the leaders after getting gapped early on Wolf Ridge (Image credit: Ron Spillers) Image 20 of 29 Evan Plews (IBIS-Kenda) seconds behind Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) with one climb to go (Image credit: Ron Spillers) Image 21 of 29 Matt Baily (Trek) catches Rob Spreng (Dirty Harry's) on the Death Climb up Shenandoah Mountain (Image credit: Ron Spillers) Image 22 of 29 Matt Smith had a long day riding through some heavy splashes from Tropical Storm Isaac as he kept the leaders on track (Image credit: Ron Spillers) Image 23 of 29 Michael Simonson (RBS Trek - StansNoTubes) careens off the same mountain that put him on a heli ride to the ER one year ago today (Image credit: Ron Spillers) Image 24 of 29 Mike Buchness (The Bike Lane Reston, VA) claimed this was the hardest of his perfect 14 finishes in the Shenandoah Mountain 100 (Image credit: Ron Spillers) Image 25 of 29 Sam Koerber (Niner- Industry) is totally blown after 5 + hours of motorpacing around the SM100 course with Jeremiah Bishop (Image credit: Ron Spillers) Image 26 of 29 Singlespeed podium at the 2012 Shenandoah Mountain 100: Rich Kidd 6th, Matt Ferrari 4th, Gordon Wadsworth 3rd, Patrick Blair 1st, Ron Harding 2nd, Kelly Klett 5th, David Yacobelli 7th (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 27 of 29 Clydesdale Podium at the Shenandoah Mountain 100: Jody Beasley 3rd, Adam Schildt 1st, William Johnson 2nd, and Jonathan Evans 5th. Not pictured Ed Husted 4th (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 28 of 29 Jeremiah Bishop's winning bike after the Shenandoah Mountain 100 (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 29 of 29 Some singletrack in the Shenandoah Mountain 100 (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring)

Remnants of Tropical Storm Isaac, following in the way of last year's Lee that brought soaking rains into a region that was already water-logged from hurricane Irene, added difficulty to an already challenging race, however, the race must go on!

The Shenandoah 100 released 600 anxious hounds on wheels into The George Washington National Forest in Virginia for the final race before the Kenda NUE Series Championship race at the Fool's Gold 100 in Georgia, next Saturday. A highly anticipated showdown, this one-hundred-mile challenge would witness the return of a champion and bring at least one contender a step closer to the title.

Women: Haywood returns and gets the win

Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite), who hadn't competed at the Shenandoah Mountain 100 for two years, topped the podium finishing first among women and 28th overall in just 8:33:47. After the race, she said, "It's funny that everyone always expects me to win the Shenandoah 100. It's never that easy! Especially, since it's my first one in over two years, and I had that cough thing that has been going around.

"I wasn't even going to do the race because I was scared that it would hurt too much, but then I thought of two things: There are people who do and complete the race who are in worse physical shape than me because they love riding their bikes and they love the challenge of it. And then there is the beauty of the trails, the volunteers, and all my friends who do the event. It's an important event for our biking community. So I decided that I HAD to do it.

"Everyone knew that it was going to rain at some point in the race because of the forecast. So, we all knew. But for those of us that live in Virginia, those conditions are very, very rare. And for the Shenandoah 100 those conditions haven't been seen before. We all joked that race director Chris Scott had sold his soul to the devil for so many years of good weather. Well, now we know he didn't!

"I felt really good and was very motivated to keep rolling at a good clip. When it rained, it wasn't so bad. It made me go faster to get it over with quicker. I was good on the climbs and a little conservative on the downhills with the Flash 29er hardtail and race tires. I was in and out of great groups all day with lots of friends and fast guys, so it was a blast that way. I climbed great up to checkpoint five but, after checkpoint 5, it seemed like we weren't in Virginia anymore.

"It was like we got transported to the deep, red mud jungle of Costa Rica with huge mud pits, nasty ruts and soul sucking grassy climbs. But, then I thought that some people probably aren't even to check point 3 yet and knew they would have way tougher conditions than me!

"I think some people want to put an asterisk next to their time and do a mud adjusted version of it. But the whole PR thing for these 100 milers can really get in the way. Every time is going to be a little different and it's the way that your mind handles the race that is really important, no matter what the condition. Enjoying the company of the other people out there, meeting the same challenges, and sharing the same thrills, I really had a blast and was stoked that the locals had such a great showing."

Karen Potter (MTBRacenews.com) had her best showing of the NUE Season, placing second at 9:27:23, following her third place finish at the Hampshire 100, just two weeks ago.

"I had a pretty good race despite dreading it with the weather forecast. I almost didn't come down to race when I saw, earlier in the week, that the forecast was pretty bleak following the aftermath of Hurricane Isaac. I mostly tried to just ride my own my ride this race and not get overly concerned about where the other women were which can be impossible not think about.

"I knew Sue would have a strong ride and she did. I never saw her after the start. I passed Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) on the first climb and then Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's Team) in the top of the first climb on a short rough singletrack section. She had flatted and didn't have the right CO2 dispenser for her cartridge so she had to wait till someone would help her.

"Kathleen Harding (Team CF) was ahead of me at this point, and I knew she was pretty strong after riding with her for a bit at the Hampshire 100. I eventually caught her near the top of the third big climb before descending into aid station 3. I was feeling pretty good at this point and having a blast descending until I started to cramp a bit on the downhill but managed to ride out of it.

"The hard rain came as I was descending down into aid station 4 - that was quite a sloppy ride down. I was also thinking, at that point, how bad the top of Shenandoah Mountain would be with the fields that stay sort of soggy even on a dry year. I was starting to feel really flat up the climb to aid station 5 but finally came around and got through all the nasty muddy sections. I was also happy not to have been caught up that climb either as I was feeling it in my legs by then. Once at the top of the 'big climb' I knew I was home free, for the most part, to finish up and held onto second."

Eight minutes later, Kathleen Harding rolled into third in 9:35:10. Haywood's teammate, Vicki Barclay, who placed second at Hampshire, crossed 14 minutes later in 9:47:25 for fourth place. A second place finish at Fool's Gold Championship race next Saturday is what Barclay will need to capture third place in the NUE Series.

Brenda Simril (Motor mile racing) finished exactly five minutes behind Barclay, placing fifth in 9:52:25. With three second place finishes to her credit this year, Simril has a firm grip on third place as long as she can hold off Barclay and finish strong at the Fool's Gold 100.

Men: Bishop gets his third NUE Series win, now a legitimate bid for the title

"It feels amazing to win on home turf today at the Shenandoah 100. This puts Cannondale into the NUE 100 Series lead with one race left! It would be awesome to win the series." That was what Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) had to say following his win on Sunday in 7:18:00.

"It was a really challenging day today, the remnants of tropical storm Isaac made it a proper mountain bike race! Torrents of mud water coming down the trail, lots of riders lost brakes and had drivetrain issues. I am really lucky because my Cannondale Flash worked perfectly today.

"The steep sections of singletrack were fun, but you had to be on your toes due to the roots and rocks. Unlike most 100-mile races, the start was fierce from the beginning with pro roadie Keck Baker snagging the lead from Sam Koerber (Niner/Industry Nine) for the first trail on Narrowback. They rubbed elbows and Sam crashed.

"Soon after passing a cheering section with costumed fans our seven-rider strong group hit the second toughest Trail section of Lynn-Wolf and I knew this was a critical section. I attacked when I noticed Christian Tanguy (Team CF) was a few riders back on steep singletrack climb. My effort to put pressure at the front paid off as Sam and I sped away in an early alliance to put time on our rivals. At the time, I was unaware that Christian had flatted and was chasing most of the day.

"Christian Tanguy and Evan Plews (Ibis/Kenda) came on strong with a late race charge nearly catching me at aid 6! Luckily, I had enough reserves to attack the final climb up Hankey Mountain in the big ring. I had no clue that Christian, who was just out of sight, was still closing in and had passed Plews to finish just one minute down.

"I was really impressed with Christian. He is an under rated rider. To come back after losing five minutes like that, proves he is a World class competitor. It's also a great weekend for Cannondale Factory Racing because we had two NUE wins and now hold a slim margin coming into the final race. The Fools Gold 100 Championship, next week, is shaping up to be another great battle."

NUE Series defending Champion Christian Tanguy (Team CF), despite suffering a lengthy flat, managed to claw his way back to within one minute of Bishop, finishing second at 7:19:00. Tanguy said, "The race started with an incredible fast pace, the fastest I ever experienced for this race. We were climbing at record speed and we were only five racers reaching the top together. I was glad I was among that group.

"Before we reached the second major ascent of the day, a few racers joined us at the front. However, the group was shattered when Jeremiah took the lead and put pressure on the rest of us. Only Sam Koerber was directly following Jeremiah's wheel. I was in fourth place about 20 seconds back but not especially worried. Once the main climb is over, there are still a few little uphill sections where I could push a little harder and join back. Most of the gap was closed before reaching the main descent. My full suspension helped me close the final bike lengths separating me from Sam's bike.

"Everything was going well until a sharp stone punctured my rear tire. The repair took me about six to seven minutes to repair, during which many racers passed me. I had reliable tires but sometimes it is just a matter of luck (or lack of).

"I teamed up with some other racers until the beginning of the third main climb to Dowell's Draft. I had a good pace. Being on my own, I controlled my effort and avoided any surges. Unfortunately it began to rain quite heavily at times. It was all that I wished to avoid: a mechanical problem and the rain. The trails transformed into little creeks; my vision through my prescription glasses was just a blurry mess.

"Near the top, I passed Michael Simonson (RBS Trek MTB Team/No Tubes) and it kept me motivated to keep up with my good tempo. Going down wet and slippery rocks on a steep trail is an exercise I don't enjoy and I used extreme caution. The fourth main climb was totally uneventful. I was just getting tired.

"I could not wait to put behind the relatively flat roads after aid #4. I was certain to lose quite a bit of time there. Finally the grade of the climb increased, so was the pain in the legs, but I was certain I was making up time. I reached up to Brandon Draugelis (Team CF) and then Sam Koerber. By aid #5, under another round of rain, the volunteers gave me splits: two minutes to Evan Plews and four minutes to Jeremiah.

"I went into chasing mode but my reduced vision thru my muddy glasses was impeding my speed. Even with a carefully negotiated downhill to aid #6 I was glad to hear that Evan closed the gap to Jeremiah and they were just two minutes in front of me.

"The last climb was just painful; each pedal stroke was a difficult task but I passed Evan. I had almost arrived so I kept the effort to my max capacity. Finally, by the finish line I was second, not too far back from Jeremiah.

"Like last year, the championship will hinge on one single race: Fool's Gold. I hope my legs will feel just as good as for this edition of the Shenandoah 100."

Less than three minutes behind Tanguy, Evan Plews took third at 7:22:50, and now needs to win at Fool's Gold to continue his bid for the title. "Headed east for the Shenandoah 100 this weekend but the best made travel plans were laid to waste by a hurricane named Isaac.

"After a late arrival into Baltimore, I got to bed after 2:00 am. We made it to the venue in time for the rain to begin. Seems like nearly every trip I make east for racing ends up a muddy mess! Still on Pacific time, I couldn't seem to sleep a wink that night and "woke up" at what seemed like the witching hour. I got on my bike for a little warm up ride only to discover that I'd inadvertently forgotten my legs in sunny (and not so humid) Oregon.

"The race began with some road work, and I wasn't waking up and as the trail went uphill I was going backward. As we reached the first trail I was behind a few too many folks and lost considerable time on the first descent. I passed Christian Tanguy fixing a bummer flat on the next downhill. Thank goodness for Michael Simonson racing hard and helping me work it back as he kept hammering up on the road sections. Soon, I caught and eventually left Brandon Draugelis on the next climb/descent cycle.

"Near the top of the 'big climb', I passed Sam Koerber for second place then the race took a turn when the neutral bottle swap wasn't available at aid station 5. I pressed on and caught Jeremiah Bishop on the next downhill only to go bottle less again as I followed him past the last aid station. In the confusion over where I might get a bottle, JB got a gap and, again, I missed a feed which turned out to be critical. On the final climb, as I ran out of fuel, Christian finally rode by effortlessly as only he can do! Even more tired than I was when the day began I managed to finish in third place which seemed like a gift under the circumstances. I am hoping for a little rest and acclimation to this time zone will make Fool's Gold a better result, oh, and of course, sunny skies, low humidity and absolutely no rain!"

Eighteen minutes later, Sam Koerber finished fourth in 7:40:07 with Aaron Snyder (Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team) claiming fifth in 7:41:24. Tanguy's teammate Brandon Draugelis (Team CF) rounded out sixth place in 7:42:15.

Singlespeed: Blair gets his second NUE Series win while the Pfluginator claims his third straight NUE title

Patrick Blair (Adventures for the Cure) took the top spot, 12th Overall, at 8:08:09 his faithful 32x18 gearing, although threatening to go with a 32x17 next year! "All of the singlespeeders started together. Quickly, after the start, I was with Matt Ferrari (Freeze Thaw/Hubcap Cycles/Stans NoTubes), Justin Pokrivka (Top Gear/Cohen and Associates), Gerry Pflug (Salsa Cycles/NoTubes/Top Gear), Ron Harding (Trestle Bridge Racing), and Lance Byrd (Adventures for the Cure). Soon after that Ron, Gerry, and I were able to get a small gap on the others and we got into a group with a few geared riders.

"I got a small gap on Gerry, running a 30x17, and Ron, who was running a 34x19 gearing, but they easily caught me on the following descent. The third climb (at 35-40 miles) was a brutal one! Ron and I got away from Gerry and we didn't see him again. After the race I found out that Gerry DNF'd shortly after that climb. He is the leader of the series and the championship is next weekend. If Ron won at SM100, the tie breaker would be between him and Gerry next Saturday at Fool's Gold. Gerry was smart to call it a day and save his energy to be fresh for the showdown at Fool's Gold, just in case Ron was able to beat me for the win.

"After that, it was Ron and I battling for first. On the fourth climb, Ron made a move. I promised myself that I would not let Ron take me outside of my pace like he did to me at the last race. There are only two things that you have 100% control of in these races: pace and nutrition. I was going to make sure that I did both of those perfectly. If I lost after that then so be it. To keep pace I never allowed myself to go above a zone 4 heart rate on any climbs until the last 15 miles when the race really starts and you can let it all out.

"After Ron got away from me, we entered the most epic/longest/hardest climb of the day... It was a 20-mile climb with the last 10 being totally ridiculous, especially with the wet conditions. As I caught geared racers going up the climb, I always asked them how far ahead Ron was. At the start they told me five minutes! Towards the end someone told me two minutes!!

"I was hesitant to believe I was catching him, but I just held my pace and, with only one or two miles before the top, I caught him. I passed him going extra fast and trying to make it look like I was not tired (laughing). I was hoping to dash his spirits so that he would not want to chase after me. I was able to get a gap on him but he rallied and never gave up... that's for sure.

"Passing him gave me a huge boost of energy! I thought the major climbing was over after the 20mile climb but I was wrong. There was a significant five-ish mile climb right before the finish! This was actually kind of good for me because I was feeling good. I passed three more geared riders on this last climb. Then, with just 1.5 miles left on the final descent, I cut the sidewall of my back tire on a rock.

"I could not believe it. After all of this, I was going to lose because of a flat tire?! NO! I would ride the flat to the finish, surely destroying my wheel in the process, but it would be worth it to win. Fortunately the Stan's Sealant did its job and after only 30 agonizing seconds of listening to the air hiss out of my tire it stopped!! Magic!!! Wow! I lost less than five psi and I was rolling again."

Ron Harding, winner of the Hampshire 100, was not far behind, finishing just three minutes behind Blair. However, unfortunately for Harding, that three minutes would take him out of his duel with the Pfluginator.

The two-time defending champion, Gerry Pflug, who dropped out of the race, said, "With my best four NUE Series Races consisting of three wins and a second, the only way I could improve my chances of winning a fourth consecutive NUE Series singlespeed title was to win the Shenandoah 100 race. But, with a tough field of SS riders and a threat of muddy riding conditions coming from the forecast of heavy rain, I knew winning Shenandoah was going to be hard to do. Additionally, I also knew that the most important race for me to win out of the two would be the Fool's Gold NUE Series Championship Race because it was a designated tie breaker race. I wondered if I should even do Shenandoah a couple of days before the race, so that my legs would be fresher for Fool's Gold. But, I decided to give it a try to see how my closest competition (Ron Harding) was riding.

"Pretty much after the first big climb Ron, Patrick Blair and I were able to sneak away from the other single speed riders. The lead between the three of us switched back and forth a few times until the long climb after check point #2. About halfway up this long climb, around mile 40 or so, Pat and Ron pulled away from me and the rain really started to come down hard.

"I knew it was still early in the race, so I stuck to my pace and decided to see what happened. I learned by check point #3 that the fast pair of SS riders ahead of me had already gained four minutes at that point. While riding all alone on a very long paved road section after check point 3, I realized that continuing to race was not the wisest thing for me to do with the championship race less than a week away. So, I rode into check point four and got directions for the quickest ride from there back to the finishing area.

Along the 15-mile ride on paved and gravel roads back to the campground, the rain began coming down super hard again. It was at that point I knew my decision to quit was the best one, since I had more to lose by continuing to race than I had to gain from finishing in any position other than first."

Just one minute behind Harding, Gordon Wadsworth (Blue Ridge Cyclery) finished third at 8:12:42. "It all began at Oh-630 am....I rolled out with the 8hr slot crew after hitting the water closet a bit too late in the game to line up with the 7hr kids. Rolled out the road and caught on to Matt "Ive got a belt buckle with ma name on it" Ferrari half way up the first fire road climb.

"The 32x18 gear I ran was well steep through some parts, nothing ol' Quadsworth couldn't handle though, but it was absolutely my saving grace here as I was able to solo back up to Matt and the geared riders, as the major storm dropped its fury on us. Leading into the steppes of the "Death Climb" I recognized that I had a little more in the tank than Matt, or for whatever reason he was keeping a slower pace than I apparently was capable of, so I stood up on my 32x18 and paced the hell out of that climb.

"I passed teammate Ryan Fawley on the slopes of the climb, which caused a lot of confusion to Matt later when he passed Ryan. I pulled into aid 5 and got the good word that I was only a few minutes behind second place singlespeed. I caught him on the killing fields of the death climb and we settled into the Chestnut descent. Unfortunately my brakes were toast from the sandy mud which was the upper stair steps of the climb and I was unable to keep up on the drops.

"After a few Danny Hart-inspired rock drops, I hit the fire road. I had in my head that second was way up the road at that point and sat back onto a 'bring it home' rhythm. Second ascent of the final climb down I dropped into Stokesville like it was going out of style, zero brake pressure forced me into a touch of a mad max six pack descent, and I rolled in only a minute or so behind."

Seventeen minutes later, Ferrari would finish fourth in 8:29:32 with Kelly Klett (Trips for Kids Triangle/Grassroots Bikes) claiming fifth in 9:01:02.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) 7:18:00 2 Christian Tanguy (Team CF) 0:01:00 3 Evan Plews (Ibis/Kenda) 0:04:50 4 Sam Koerber (Niner/Industry Nine) 0:22:07 5 Aaron Snyder (Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team) 0:23:24 6 Brandon Draugelis (Team CF) 0:24:15 7 Brian Astell (Lost Coast Brewery/ Marin) 0:36:45 8 Kevin Carter (Gripped Racing) 0:40:34 9 Gregory Jancaitis (Riverside Racing) 0:41:55 10 Greg Kuhn (RBS Trek MTB Team) 0:45:52 11 Garth Prosser (Specialized) 0:48:03 12 Matthew Bailey (Trek) 0:50:39 13 Andy Gorski (Pro Bikes) 0:51:23 14 Michael Simonson (RBS Trek MTB Team/No Tubes) 0:51:55 15 Rob Spreng (Dirty Harry's) 0:52:57 16 Chris Gagnon (MTBMind / JRA / CrossCycle Fitness) 0:54:27 17 Chris Edmonds (Wooden Wheels Racing) 1:00:15 18 Erik Jensen (Marks Bike Shop/Edible POWER!) 1:03:09 19 John Burns (Burns Racing) 1:10:25 20 Brian Shernce (CycleCraft / Bulldogs) 1:11:04 21 Morgan Olsson (Revolting Cog/Revolution Cycles) 1:13:53 22 Jeff Clayton (GA Neurosurgical) 1:14:57 23 Jed Prentice (Bike Doctor) 1:15:21 24 Cody LaCosta (High Gear Cyclery) 1:24:44 25 Jason Berry (Gripped Racing) 1:24:45 26 Daniel Atkins (Race Pace/Trek) 1:25:37 27 Jesse Tubb (NCVC) 1:25:45 28 Dan Wolf (RACE PACE / TREK MTB TEAM ) 1:27:29 29 Daniel Rapp (Mountainside Racing/MyFam) 1:29:40 30 John Petrylak (Blue Ridge Cyclery) 1:31:56 31 Andy Rhodes (North Mountain Woodworks) 1:36:20 32 Zane Wenzel (Horst Engineering Cycling Team) 1:37:26 33 Dennis Baldwin*** (Ellicottville Bike Shop) 1:38:16 34 Alex Kurland (CAMBC/IMBA) 1:40:44 35 Dan Kotwicki (Trek 29er Crew) 1:44:03 36 Jared Janowiak (None) 1:46:42 37 Charlie Storm (Storm Racing Team) 1:48:15 38 Jason Laxton (Specialized/Dumonde Tech) 1:50:36 39 John Creedon (Bike Barn) 1:54:15 40 Ryan Heerschap (Cycle Craft/Bulldogs) 1:55:01 41 Christopher Cyr (BIKEMAN.COM) 1:55:57 42 Erik Kristiansen (Blackbear Cycling/Sussex Bike) 2:04:05 43 Kyle Lawrence (Shenandoah Bicycle Company/ SVBC) 2:04:31 44 James Burris (Black Dog Bikes) 2:05:00 45 Tyson Hall (Tennessee Pass Cookhouse) 2:07:00 46 Petr Minar (NCVC/United Healthcare) 2:10:19 47 Robbie Bruce (Blackwater Bike Shop) 2:10:25 48 Geoff Keenan (Blue Ridge) 2:14:33 49 Matthew Donahue (DCMTB) 2:14:34 50 Andy Kinley (North Mountain Woodworks) 2:14:37 51 Jeff Dickey (Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team) 2:14:38 52 Mike Joos (Scott Pro Mountain bike Team) 2:14:41 53 Tate Huffman (Core Integrated Health and Chiropractic) 2:15:10 54 Colby Waller (Juggernaut ESF) 2:16:12 55 Stefan Schwarzkopf (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare) 2:16:31 56 Brian Patton (Antietam Velo Club) 2:17:07 57 Paul Mica (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare) 2:17:14 58 Lorenzo Serra (Pawling Cycle & Sport) 2:18:13 59 David Olsen (Juggernaut) 2:18:23 60 Jeffrey Stevens (Trestle Bridge Racing) 2:19:35 61 Jeffrey Hellner (JRVS, American Pride) 2:24:25 62 Les Leach (None) 2:24:36 63 Ronny Angell (Odyssey Adventure Racing) 2:29:32 64 Rob Campbell (Bike Line) 2:29:48 65 Pat Norton (Blue Ridge Cyclery) 2:31:41 66 Lee Carmichael (Motor Mile Racing) 2:32:02 67 Sam Lindblom (CAMBC) 2:33:47 68 Lee Simril (MotorMile racing) 2:34:23 69 Scott Miller (Team Saddleblock) 2:36:50 70 Paul Tarter (Crofton Bike Doctor) 2:37:24 71 Bob Anderson (Plum Grove Cyclery) 2:37:46 72 Scott Hinkins (Richmond Velo Sport) 2:37:49 73 Michael Phillips (None) 2:38:50 74 Garick Tischler (Ellicottville Bike Shop) 2:38:55 75 William Kuper (None) 2:39:48 76 Kenneth Wiley (Claremont Cycle Depot) 2:39:58 77 Ben Cramer (Decisions Aided by Alcohol) 2:40:05 78 Brendan Reilly (Wooden Wheels Racing) 2:41:57 79 Matthew Merkel (DCMTB) 2:42:46 80 Patrick McMahon (GoToAffordableBedding.com) 2:43:04 81 John Devine (Team Milo) 2:43:25 82 Scott Smith (Family Bike) 2:44:30 83 Christopher Lane (Veloworks-Spokes Etc.) 2:44:33 84 Ed Bush (Egin Cyles) 2:45:08 85 Aaron Mooney (Try on Bike) 2:45:25 86 Ian Beckner (SMT/BWB) 2:47:42 87 Mike Buchness (The Bike Lane) 2:50:24 88 R Muoio (Kelly Benefits Strategies) 2:50:47 89 Davy Hazlegrove (Blackwater Bike Shop) 2:52:34 90 Joe Johnston (Black Bear Cycling) 2:52:42 91 Paul Lara (Upcycled Education Cycling Team) 2:57:51 92 Rob Cook (None) 2:58:20 93 Joe Perpetua (A and T) 2:59:20 94 Ben Brown (Moonstompers) 3:00:53 95 Randall Kiser (Spokes Etc./Team FeXY) 3:02:33 96 Tim Smith (Motor Mile Racing) 3:03:24 97 Mark Junkermann (RunRideRace.com Racing) 3:03:41 98 Bruce Meyer (BMC Builders/Primitivetrails.org) 3:04:08 99 Pete Fraker (Plum Grove Pete) 3:05:14 100 Chris Hardee (Tennessee Pass Cookhouse) 3:07:10 101 Scott Fitzner (Team dirtShack) 3:07:24 102 Kevin Rudisill (167th AW Cycle Team) 3:07:54 103 Thori Wolfe (Juggernaut ESF) 3:11:48 104 Jeffrey Glenn (Moon Stomper) 3:17:57 105 Donald MacMurray (Solo Dolo) 3:18:22 106 Joel Nankman (Saucon Valley Bikes/Weyerbacher) 3:18:41 107 Van Mixon (ESG Operations INC) 3:22:09 108 Daniel McPeake (Blackwater Bike Shop) 3:23:20 109 Rich Oneil (NoTubes) 3:24:10 110 Brad Hawk (BikeLane) 3:24:23 111 Paul Deeble (SVBC) 3:26:21 112 Chris Joice (Team TNJED) 3:28:11 113 Chris Nystrom (C3 Green Team) 3:32:10 114 Milton Rojas (Bicycle Pro Shop Off Road) 3:33:13 115 Trevor Emond (Family Bike) 3:33:44 116 Sam Allin (Road34) 3:34:42 117 Jon Broyles (Team Honky) 3:34:46 118 Joseph Hoskins (C'ville Hash House Mashers) 3:35:01 119 Ken Kazmierczak (Ellicottville Bike Shop) 3:35:13 120 Bruce Wickham (Waynesboro) 3:35:36 121 David King (N/A) 3:35:51 122 Stephen Rombach (Unattached) 3:36:03 123 Mark Hagen (Route 1 Velo/Arrow Bike) 3:36:18 124 Paul Rassam (Paul's Boutique) 3:37:20 125 Ryan Fedak (Moonstomper) 3:38:17 126 Joseph Baremore (Clean Currents Ph Don Beyer KiA) 3:39:03 127 Frank Dubec (Team Brown Liquor) 3:39:05 128 Sam Jordan (VCU OAP) 3:40:06 129 Christian Baks (Pawling Cycle & Sport) 3:44:04 130 Douglas Pepelko (Applied Security Inc.) 3:44:28 131 Rob Russell (Gripped Racing) 3:44:42 132 Eric Magrum (FOOF B) 3:45:18 133 John Griffiths (NYCMTB) 3:46:47 134 Travis Cardoza (Trestle Bridge Racing) 3:47:03 135 David McCormick (Team Lolas) 3:50:30 136 Joshua Neider (MCG Trails Edge) 3:52:04 137 Christian Quinn (Team Green ) 3:53:47 138 Keith Jackson (Team Brown Liquor) 3:53:50 139 Jack Anderson (Miles Cycling) 3:54:14 140 Dirk Servine (None) 3:55:24 141 Jay Thomas (Pine Hill Bike Shop) 3:55:41 142 Michael Dickey (None) 3:57:36 143 Tim Trotter (Claremont Cycle Depot) 3:57:40 144 Greg Davison (National Engineering/Team COBC) 3:57:42 145 Marco Demartin (kokillo.com) 3:57:56 146 Ben Bailey (EMU Cycling Club) 3:59:44 147 Sherman Knight (Eggbeater Angst) 4:06:22 148 William McQuate (Hug and Tug Racing) 4:08:57 149 Daniel Allen (Clemmons Bicycle Racing) 4:10:50 150 Nick Demek (Trail's Edge) 4:10:52 151 Michael Bonsby (Team Mt Airy) 4:11:39 152 Scott Ramsey (Blue Ridge Cyclery Racing) 4:11:41 153 Brian Riordan (UVMBA) 4:12:05 154 Jon Heft (Trails Edge Clyclery) 4:12:54 155 Donovan Neal (Team Neal) 4:14:16 156 Benjamin Teller (NCVC) 4:15:36 157 Charles Buki (Gripped Racing) 4:16:12 158 Travis Siehndel (My Mommy) 4:16:25 159 David Sanders (Team Saddleblock) 4:16:36 160 Peter Devries (Team Mutton Heads) 4:16:37 161 Andy Bacon (Teamhalfwaythere/Odyssey AR/Spokes,Etc) 4:18:28 162 Roger Clark (-) 4:19:14 163 Michael Klasmeier (DCMTB/RockShox) 4:20:51 164 Brian Schmierer (DCMTB) 4:24:57 165 Pieter Mul (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare) 4:25:21 166 Travis Williams (Bikeman.com/Ergon/Twin Six) 4:26:06 167 Philip Wright (Team Wayoh) 4:27:05 168 Tim House (C'ville Hash House Mashers) 4:27:15 169 Paul Sullivan (Moonstompers) 4:27:27 170 JP Gannon (None) 4:28:04 171 Michal Wojtczak (Veloworks - Spokes etc) 4:30:08 172 Chet Mun Liew (WV) 4:32:25 173 Lucas Brown (Team Lift) 174 Jake Brown (Bikes Unlimited - Lynchburg, VA) 4:32:26 175 Kent Baake (DCMTB/Continuum Solar) 4:33:18 176 Neal Bambha (None) 4:34:22 177 Jon Ciambotti (Blue Ridge Cyclery) 4:35:40 178 Jamie Myers (Bicycle Depot) 4:39:00 179 Brock Griffiths (Ellicottville Bikeshop) 4:42:13 180 Matt Trybus (Black Dog Bikes) 4:45:43 181 William McCarthy (None) 4:45:54 182 Jacob Sinn (My Thin Wallet) 4:47:09 183 Todd Henson (Queen City Wheels) 4:47:11 184 Adam Croft (JRVS / American Pride Automotive) 4:47:18 185 Cameron Ritcher (Rocktown Racing) 4:47:20 186 Kylan Shirley (Design Physics Racing) 4:53:00 187 Vince Lafashia (None) 4:53:18 188 George Flam (DCMTB) 4:56:13 189 Joe Delaney (Black Dog Bikes) 4:58:05 190 Brad Buchanan (Team Moonstompers) 5:00:14 191 Brian Spring (Team Bums) 5:00:58 192 Drew Moghanaki (Spin Mafia) 5:02:04 193 David Carleton (RPR Reactive) 5:04:53 194 Raphael Silvestro (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster) 5:05:53 195 Todd Ace (Trail's Edge Cyclery) 5:06:51 196 Gavin Kline (Dire Wolf Racing) 5:09:19 197 Seth Wood (Blue Ridge Cyclery) 5:09:26 198 Daniel Brodeen (None) 5:11:27 199 David Rees (None) 5:13:48 200 Mike Karnes (Cycology Bicycles) 5:14:29 201 Paul Leeger (Design Physics Racing) 5:15:03 202 Michael Moscato (Dick Chainring) 5:24:09 203 Dave Hardisky (Design Physics Racing) 5:27:59 204 Jeremy Kinsell (TeamHalfwaythere.com/Spokes Etc.) 5:30:37 205 Cooper Fowler (BCD Racing) 5:30:41 206 Brian Lancaster (NCVC/United Healthcare) 5:32:00 207 David Shaeffer (Hammer and Cycle) 5:33:05 208 Andrew Schaaf (Bike Lane) 5:33:24 209 Jamie Miller (Spin Mafia) 5:34:36 210 Michael Burton (Hug and Tug Racing) 5:38:58 211 Jake Davidson (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) 5:39:23 212 Chris Caul (SOG) 5:42:37 213 Kerry Slotter (Saucon Valley Bikes / Weyerbacher) 5:47:07 214 Joshua Elliott (SC&L) 5:50:03 215 Robert Burch (Team Travers) 5:55:26 216 Lukas Eklund (TeamHalfwayThere.com / Spokes, Etc.) 5:56:17 217 Greg Laszakovits (Eljukai) 5:57:22 218 James Thacker (CORA) 5:59:54 219 Bruce Paterson (None) 6:12:23 220 Frank Hodel (Cool Breeze Cyclery/Trek Store Charlotte) 6:15:47 221 Kirk Hurme (Amityville Acupuncture & Wellness) 6:19:30 222 Kevin Dobo-Hoffman (One Call Now) 6:23:28 223 David Viens (HPC) 6:24:25 224 Mark Mervine (My Personal Bank Account) 6:25:44 225 Nathan Kirby-Glatkowski (Pro Tested Gear) 6:30:00 226 Matthew Swartzentruber (EMU Cycling Club) 6:53:44 227 Ron Cruse (Greenbrier Valley) 6:56:00 228 Ronald Dahart (Hank the Tank) 6:56:03 229 Erik Arnold (Plum Grove Cyclery) 7:01:51 230 Chris Dobroth (Whiskey Tango Foxtrot) 7:02:39 231 AJ Kray (Whiskey Tango Foxtrot) 7:02:43 232 Nathan Burrell (Hug-N-Tug Rac Team) 7:05:13 233 Michael Taliaferro (Hug of War) 7:10:32 234 Mark Veerman (SVBC) 7:20:41 235 Christopher Matthews (None) 7:23:25 236 Sean Matthews (I'm riding with Chris Matthews) 7:23:30 237 Ken Lohr (Team Bierbaum-Lohr!) 7:25:40 238 Scott Moore (Team Neck) 7:25:44 239 Richard Posada (None) 7:31:21 240 John Sorrell (BeanEaters Racing) 7:32:46 241 Thomas Burke (Bean Eaters) 7:32:48 242 James Sullenger (BeanEaters Racing) 7:32:59 243 John Kromis (Velo Works/ Spokes Etc) 7:36:14 244 Jason Aytes ( Maria's Taqueria Sheperdstown, WV) 7:39:37 245 Martin Lowenfish (None) 7:39:42 246 Josh Boyd (Will Pedal for Beer) 8:00:41 247 Mario Kepus (YOMBIKA) 8:06:44 248 Alan Toler (None) 8:20:34 DNF Bradley Copeland (Freshbikes Racing) DNF Adam Beer (None) DNF Allen Loy (Clunger for the Cure) DNF Barry Nobles (TeamHalfwayThere.com/Spokes,Etc.) DNF Bill Atkinson (Halter's Cycles) DNF Bradley Schmalzer (Bikeman.com/XXC Magazine) DNF Brook Edinger (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare) DNF Bruce Stauffer (Cycleworks) DNF Bryan Findley (None) DNF Bryan Wright (None) DNF Buddy Briggs (Twin Six) DNF Carl Roach (RoachinMotion) DNF Charlie Kearns (None) DNF Chris Eklund (The RCCC/Team Carytown) DNF Chris Puzan (None) DNF Christopher Shelley (Team Shelley) DNF Craig Radmann (Team Red) DNF David Reid (Design Physics Racing) DNF Dylan Johnson (Scott RC) DNF Eric Brooks (Team Calleva) DNF Ethan Lindbloom (Carytown Bicycle Company) DNF Frank Yeager (Richmond Velo Sport) DNF Gregory Gilmer (None) DNF Harley Arnold (Myself) DNF Heath Mccombs (Ellicottville Bike Shop) DNF J Wozniak (North Atlantic Velo) DNF Jarret Kinder (Dr. Sus Racing) DNF Jason Willis (Blackwater Bike Shop) DNF Jay Aument (Team Flying Dog) DNF JJ Ford (Joey's Bike Shop) DNF Joe Fish (Design Physics Racing) DNF Joe Rollin (Nate Glatkowski) DNF Joe Shlikas (Tikras Technology Solutions Corp) DNF Joe Therrell (SMT/Hawksbill Bicycles) DNF Joel Wilson (DCMTB) DNF John Troy Owens (None) DNF Jonathan Marshall (Cool Breeze/Trek Store Charlotte) DNF Justin Theilman (Team Cora) DNF Keck Baker (Carytown Bicycle Company/ Cannondale) DNF Keith White (Cadet Investments) DNF Kip Porterfield (Sofa King Racing) DNF Kristopher Ouvry (Cannondale Midwest Racing) DNF Mark Nicholson (Kathy) DNF Mark Perry (None) DNF Mark Timberlake (Summerville Farm) DNF Matt Kretchmar (Athens Bicycle) DNF Matt Lough (Juggernaut) DNF Matt Shanly (Specialized) DNF Matthew Wood (Paula) DNF Michael Clark (Team Dry Fork) DNF Michael Gagliano (REI) DNF Michael Lukowiak (Cycle Craft/Bulldogs) DNF Michael Matney (None) DNF Michael Obersheimer (None) DNF Michael Tennyson (Mock Orange Racing) DNF Nicholas Holstein (Bombardier Cycles) DNF Olen Ackman (None) DNF Patrick Felton (None) DNF Paul Hood (None) DNF Paul Souchar (National Capital Velo Club) DNF Pete Green (Adventures for the Cure) DNF Richard Rollier (None) DNF Robin Pyle (Vertical Sandbox Productions) DNF Roger Petersen (Team Off the Couch) DNF Ryan Fawley (Blue Ridge Cyclery) DNF Sam Henderson (Team Under 200) DNF Scott Smith (TVB Race/Tomato Head) DNF Simon Ritchie (None) DNF Steve Johnsen (None) DNF Thomas Peddy (Gunpowder Falls) DNF Tim Collins (D and Q Racing) DNF Warner Morris (Decatur Bikes Ga) DNF William Arnold (NCVC) DNF William Wiemers (NCVC) DNF Wilson Hale (JRVS/ American Pride Auto) DNF Woody Elliott (VIrginia Off Road Series) DNF YT 5000 (Boone Bike) DNF Zack Morrey (Blue Ridge Cyclery) DNF Marco Kelsey () DNF Rudy Mullins (RGM Inc.) DNS Alex Gonzalez (Team Sandbag/Powerbar) DNS Andrew Goddard (Team GG) DNS Andrew Martin (Giordana-Clif Bar) DNS Andrew Norris (EVMA) DNS Andy Cicero () DNS Anthony Hergert (Deeds Publishing) DNS Brent Goldstein (Team First Descents) DNS Bret Alexander (Erudite Engineering (ATL/Chattanooga)) DNS Brian Piccioni (VMI Olds Corps) DNS Chad Rathbone (Broad Street Hooligans) DNS Chris Newell (Sublime Athletics/ Gettysburg Bicycles) DNS Christopher Hale (None) DNS Christopher Michaels (Mark's Bike Shop) DNS Damon Taaffe ( ) DNS Dave Penegar (www.cycologybicycles.com) DNS David Jenkinson (None) DNS David Shapiro (Transformers) DNS David Shirzad (Team Scrappy) DNS Ed Shapiro (Dig Deep!) DNS Eric Brooks (Gripped JV team) DNS Erik Ray (Richmond Tri Club) DNS Faryar Shirzad (Team Scrappy) DNS Giles Howson (None) DNS Howard Olsen (Bull Run Bikes) DNS Jeff Plassman (Design Physics Racing) DNS Jeffrey Braughton (Patapsco Bike and Sport) DNS Jeffrey Chieppa (Team Dynamo) DNS Jeffrey Foes (None) DNS Jeffrey Fowler (Northampton Cycling (NCC)) DNS Jeffrey Joyce (Whoopsies) DNS Jeremy Michalke (Team Slice) DNS Jim Stephens (None) DNS Joel Torretti (University Orthopedics) DNS Jonathan Schottler (Cannondale) DNS Jordan Kelsey (Team Karoshi) DNS Jordan Whitlock (JWHIT On the Run) DNS Joseph Bosacco (None) DNS Justin Lindine (Redline) DNS Justin Mace (Motor Mile Racing) DNS Nate Bashaw (None) DNS Paul Buschi (Giro d'Ville) DNS Paul Straw (N/A) DNS Romie Eason (Green Side Up Landscaping) DNS Ross Serven (Team ROWCO) DNS Simon Thrush (None) DNS Steve Butler (Wife and Kids) DNS Thomas McIlhenney (MeMyself&I) DNS Todd Eardensohn (ABL) DNS Tom Hoppe (Bike198.com) DNS Tony Vachino (Race Pace Trek Mtn Team) DNS Troy Barry (Hammer Nutrition/ Stans NoTubes) DNS Wayne Smith (Vertex Innovations, Inc.) DNS Yuri Cook (Raintree Pediatrics) DNS Ben Smith (Team Martys) () Women () 1 Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite) 8:33:47 2 Karen Potter (MTBRacenews.com) 0:53:36 3 Kathleen Harding (Team CF) 1:01:23 4 Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite) 1:13:38 5 Brenda Simril (Motor mile racing) 1:18:38 6 Pam Frentzel-Beyme (Gripped Racing) 1:59:01 7 Jennifer Wolfson (Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition) 1:59:07 8 Kristin Eddy (Huckleberry Inn/ TEAM SOG) 2:11:48 9 Alison Kinsler (River City Women's Racing) 2:38:55 10 Misty Tilson (Shenandoah Mountain Touring) 3:11:14 11 Anne Brie (Team Daddy RAGE) 3:14:53 12 Roxanne Hall (Tennessee Pass Cookhouse) 3:16:59 13 Beth Del Genio (Ellicottville Bike Shop) 3:25:08 14 Andrea Hilderbrand (Bike Source) 3:25:27 15 Susan Mrugal (Bike Line) 3:35:16 16 Francine Rapp (Women's Multisport of Richmond) 3:35:40 17 Whitney March (JV Squad) 3:46:14 18 Stephanie Smith (Vantaggio / US Stove / Trek) 3:49:28 19 Emily McDonald (VeloWorks-Spokes, Etc.) 3:59:17 20 Kelly Hazlegrove (Blackwater Bike Shop) 4:03:09 21 Simona Vincenciova (None) 4:13:12 22 Julia Pollock (TeamSOG) 4:15:21 23 Kathleen Sheehan (Velo-Works Spokes, etc.) 4:21:50 24 Beverly Richardson (Blue Ridge Cyclery Racing) 4:48:11 25 Angela Paterna (Quantico MTB) 4:52:39 26 Karen Talley Mead (The Bike Lake) 5:14:08 27 Jessica Nankman (Saucon Valley Bikes/Weyerbacher) 5:19:55 28 Jennifer Whedbee (Blue Ridge Cyclery) 5:22:51 29 Ellen Reynolds (None) 5:43:20 30 Kristen Jagger (Starlight Bicycles) 5:48:23 31 Kathryn Hansen ( VeloWorks-Spokes) 6:20:21 32 Terri Spanogle (VeloWorks-Spokes) 6:20:24 33 Brandy Adams (None) 6:21:09 34 Susan Feild (Team Snacks) 6:29:39 35 Jennifer Hodges (None) 6:29:40 36 Megan Ross (FOOF) 6:29:46 37 Rebecca Walizer (EVMA) 6:51:01 DNF Amanda LaClair (EVMA) DNF Caitlin Narum (Team Neck) DNF Crystal Richardson (None) DNF Dana Napurano (MTBNJ.com-Halter's) DNF Donna Miller (Niner Ergon Hayes) DNF Emily Hairfield (Floyd Fitness) DNF Jillian Horn (NCVC UnitedHealth) DNF Kaysee Armstrong (TVB Race/Tomato Head) DNF Kim Pooley (Richmond Velo Sport) DNF Kristin Colonna (East Coasters Cycling) DNF Leah Rhodes (North Mountain Woodworks) DNF Lorinda Putter (Raintree Pediatrics) DNF Mandy Wisell (Bike29) DNF Michelle Dulieu (None) DNF Naomi Miller (Raintree Pediatrics) DNF Nathalie Godbout (Club Cycliste Charlevoix) DNF Nicole Sheets (Bikesport) DNF Sarah Temby (NonE) DNF Siobhan McNulty (Team Mandingo) DNF Stacy Joyce (Whoopsies) DNF Irene Biere (None) DNS Elizabeth Boyle (None) DNS Esther Schaftel (Adventures for the Cure)

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Blair (Adventures For the Cure) 8:08:09 2 Ronald Harding (Trestle Bridge Racing) 0:03:26 3 Gordon Wadsworth (Blue Ridge Cyclery) 0:04:33 4 Matt Ferrari (Freeze Thaw/Hubcap Cycles/Stans NoTubes) 0:21:23 5 Kelly Klett (Trips for Kids Triangle/Grassroots Bikes) 0:52:53 6 Rich Kidd (TVB Race/ Tomato Head) 1:07:41 7 David Yacobelli (Corning/NoTubes Race Team) 1:11:47 8 Lance Byrd (Adventures For The Cure) 1:14:48 9 Charles Von Isenburg (Mock Orange Racing) 1:15:43 10 Ben Barnard (Revolution Cycles, NC) 1:25:21 11 Watts Dixon (The Revolting Cogs) 1:30:06 12 Jason Boeckmann (Ride All Day) 1:33:11 13 Scott Green (Spud Racing) 1:37:16 14 Michael Tressler (EDG/Hoosac Hype) 1:40:18 15 Collin Snyder (Trails-edge.com) 1:45:17 16 Tyler Arnold (Design Physics Racing) 1:51:42 17 Kris Karwisch (Biowheels Reece-Campbell Racing) 2:06:40 18 Patrick Wallace (Ellicottville Bike Sop) 2:13:21 19 Ken Kreis (None) 2:15:26 20 Christopher Merriam (4 Boys Racing) 2:19:32 21 Mark Rogerson (None) 2:21:25 22 Joey Parent (None) 2:23:59 23 Ed Husted (Big Wheel Racing) 2:41:24 24 Lance Pope (SCV / Motor Mile) 2:44:02 25 George Hollerbach (Newtown Bike) 2:44:09 26 Josh Hepler (Burritos) 2:49:00 27 Simon Cloutier (GVC / Cycles De Oro) 2:53:31 28 Cliff Hatchett (MoonStomper) 2:54:37 29 Mtn Foz (Foghorn Leghorn Productions) 3:12:26 30 Dan Leggett (WNR) 3:15:48 31 Bill Rider (Carytown Bike Co) 3:19:15 32 Albert Greene (DCMTB) 3:25:23 33 Allen Campbell (Blackwater Bikeshop) 3:26:51 34 Daniel Ingerdal (NYCMTB) 3:29:33 35 Christopher Steffens (Spin Bike Shop) 3:31:35 36 Todd Smith (D-Town Cycling) 3:33:51 37 Scott Olmsted (West Chester Cycling Club) 3:33:53 38 Lee Cumberland (AFC) 3:44:34 39 Jeff Dennison (TFKT) 4:02:30 40 Chad Sexton (Blackwater Bike) 4:14:25 41 Adam Walker (None) 4:39:26 42 Chris Larkin (ISIS) 4:41:20 43 Kirk Felton (None) 5:36:16 DNF Brian Sweeney (The Dave) DNF Bracken Gentry (My Sugar Momma) DNF Gerry Pflug (Salsa/NoTubes/Top Gear) DNF Hal Batdorf (www.LoneWolfCycling.com) DNF Jacob Gordon (Satan) DNF Justin Pokrivka (Top Gear/Cohen and Associates) DNF Rich Dillen (Team Dicky) DNF Thomas Hash (East Coasters ) DNF Vinni Kish (Athens Bicycle) DNF CB McQueen (Team McQueen) DNS Chris Smead (None) DNS Mike Ramponi (None) DNS Andrew Funsch (Luv Cycles) DNS Lee Hush (Lummox) DNS Matt Briskie (Gryros Race Team / Flying Monkeys) DNS Michael Benoski (7 Hills Racing) DNS Steven Playne (Carol Woods) DNS Wirun Sae-Lao (None)

Singlespeed women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jocelyn Linscott (Dark Horse Cycles) 12:39:11 DNF Andrea Wilson (Outdoors, Inc) DNF Hannah Johnston (TBR) DNF Jesse Piersol (The Rhetorical Purpose/Downingtown Bike)

Masters men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Masse (Trek Racing) 9:08:06 2 Bob Koerber (Koerber Custom Construction) 0:01:07 3 Jim Frith (Cycles De Oro GVC) 0:18:00 4 Michael Boyes (Athens Bicycle) 0:48:42 5 Scottie D (Foghorn Leghorn) 1:13:33 6 David Wrona (Family Bike of Massachusetts) 1:27:16 7 Paul Barsom (Nittany Velo) 1:45:43 8 Richard Sabo (West Chester Cycling Club) 1:47:17 9 Mark Drogalis (Team CF) 1:55:45 10 Paul Foster (Hitarock) 2:12:46 11 Neil Head (WCCC) 2:21:40 12 Andrew Riess (Solitude) 2:45:11 13 Paul Worley (Hopkins Neuroscience) 2:47:34 14 Jon Sundquist (WNYMBA) 2:48:43 15 Larry Camp (Team Green?) 3:08:01 16 Tony Papandrea (Team RepairMax) 3:13:50 17 Steve Duckinfield (Tri-State Velo/ Downingtown Bike Shop) 3:17:33 18 Sam Adamo (Plum Grove Cyclery) 3:20:35 19 David Bos (None) 3:38:38 20 Doug Crytzer (American Adventure Sports) 3:41:02 21 Jon Markiewicz (None) 3:41:06 22 Mitchell Potter (None) 3:42:08 23 Frank Steiner (Tryon Bike) 3:53:19 24 Steven Rogers (N/A) 4:37:09 25 Russ Adams (The Bike Lane) 4:39:52 26 John Meek (Cysco Cycles) 5:04:38 27 Michael Borisky (BT's Disciples) 5:27:37 28 Frank Mayer (They call themselves the Leghorns.) 5:35:53 29 Jim Seguin (Blue Ridge Cyclery) 5:41:08 DNF Gordon Pearson (None) DNF Matthew Davies (Bike Way) DNF Gregory Edwards (NCVC/United Healthcare) DNF Jeff Steiner (3 S Racing) DNF Jere Dearing (Giordana-Clif Bar Team) DNF Kent Stevens (Team Stevens) DNF Kirk Emig (Spud Racing) DNF Lance Shelley (Granny Gearless) DNF Mark Shelley (Team Shelley) DNF Martin Mork (East coast IMBA) DNF Patrick Phillips (None) DNF Robert Travers (Loche Raven) DNF Thomas Hall (PA Trail Hands) DNF Timothy Sharff (Cycles Ed) DNF William Clark (GDI) DNF Yimmi Zee (Proposition 19) DNS Charles Richter (None) DNS David Horton (Blackwater Bike Shop) DNS Joel Peters (Manor House Builders) DNS John Ford (2tired Cycling Family Bike) DNS Larry Schlaline (SPUD RACING) DNS Paul Speranza (Corning Notubes Race Team) DNS Richard LaBombard (Joe's Garage) () Clydesdale men () 1 Adam Schildt (Breakaway racing) 10:11:57 2 William Johnson (Fresh Bikes) 0:15:46 3 Jody Beasley (Spokes, Etc) 0:25:36 4 Jonathan Evans (Black Dog Bikes) 0:40:24 5 Scott Horner (G^2 racing) 2:12:04 6 Steven Hecht (TBR Racing) 2:31:49 7 Jon Spicher (EMU Cycling Club) 2:48:07 8 Jeff Wise (HPC) 2:55:54 9 Brian Hyland (TeamHalfWayThere.com/SpokesEtc) 3:25:08 10 Tom Stokes (Plum Grove Cyclery) 3:42:34 11 Mark Bates (Team Farnug) 4:18:13 12 Erik Berndt (US Coast Guard) 4:20:28 13 Craig Attkisson (Green Side Up Landscaping) 4:20:46 14 Andrew O'Dell (None) 4:25:33 15 Thomas Howe (VeloWorks - Spokes, Etc.) 4:47:04 16 Palmer Hollister (Team Making Dreams Happen) 4:53:07 DNF Abe Lincoln (None) DNF Bernard Verwer () DNF Bradford Cox (None) DNF Bryan Burns (Haymarket Bicycles) DNF Caleb Cross (None) DNF Craig Hoyt (Team Hoyt) DNF David Goodwin (None) DNF David Harlowe (SMG Racing) DNF Edward Ross-Clunis (TriQuest Training) DNF Jeff Stickle (Black Bear Cycling) DNF Joseph Pritchett (None) DNF Peter Muench (Park Ave Bike / Specialized) DNF Roberto Galindo (Symantec) DNF Jack Biere (None) DNS Barry Bell (DaddyNeedsABeer) DNS Brian Poore (DCMTB) DNS Clifford Cantrell (Fat Tired Old Men) DNS Keith Garrett (Hug-N-Tug Rac Team) DNS Robert Woodward (The Woodward Family) DNF Melissa Petty (SCO/MicroMetals/BikeZoo)