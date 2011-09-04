Trending

Carey wins in Utah

Grant tops Juarez and Tostado in men's race

Image 1 of 15

Defending champion Alex Grant (Cannondale) at a cold start

Defending champion Alex Grant (Cannondale) at a cold start
(Image credit: Jay Burke / Park City Point 2 Point)
Image 2 of 15

The racers take off for the Park City Point 2 Point

The racers take off for the Park City Point 2 Point
(Image credit: Jay Burke / Park City Point 2 Point)
Image 3 of 15

Tinker Juarez (Cannondale)

Tinker Juarez (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Jay Burke / Park City Point 2 Point)
Image 4 of 15

Amanda Carey (Kenda / Felt)

Amanda Carey (Kenda / Felt)
(Image credit: Jay Burke / Park City Point 2 Point)
Image 5 of 15

Alex Grant congratulates his rivals at the awards ceremony

Alex Grant congratulates his rivals at the awards ceremony
(Image credit: Jay Burke / Park City Point 2 Point)
Image 6 of 15

Erica Tingey was the runner-up behind Amanda Carey

Erica Tingey was the runner-up behind Amanda Carey
(Image credit: Jay Burke / Park City Point 2 Point)
Image 7 of 15

Amanda Carey and Erica Tingey

Amanda Carey and Erica Tingey
(Image credit: Ryan O'Dell)
Image 8 of 15

Aaron Smith, with his kids Aubrie and Finley

Aaron Smith, with his kids Aubrie and Finley
(Image credit: Ryan O'Dell)
Image 9 of 15

Shannon Boffeli, Alex Grant, Race Director Jay Burke

Shannon Boffeli, Alex Grant, Race Director Jay Burke
(Image credit: Ryan O'Dell)
Image 10 of 15

Masters' podium

Masters' podium
(Image credit: Ryan O'Dell)
Image 11 of 15

Men 40-49 podium

Men 40-49 podium
(Image credit: Ryan O'Dell)
Image 12 of 15

Men's 30-39 podium

Men's 30-39 podium
(Image credit: Ryan O'Dell)
Image 13 of 15

Men's open podium

Men's open podium
(Image credit: Ryan O'Dell)
Image 14 of 15

Singlespeed podium

Singlespeed podium
(Image credit: Ryan O'Dell)
Image 15 of 15

Women's open podium

Women's open podium
(Image credit: Ryan O'Dell)

Now in its third year, the Park City Point to Point (PCP2P) made its Kenda National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Series debut selling out in a record six minutes. After unusually hot conditions last year, racers at the point to point enjoyed mild weather conditions combined with excellent course conditions this year. 253 out of 310 racers finished.

Open men: Grant makes it three in a row

Two-time defending PCP2P champion Alex Grant of the Cannondale Factory Team made it three in a row with a time of 6:48:59.

"It went well. I felt pretty good," said Grant. "Actually, I hit two trees and crashed once so early on. I was a bit worried but bad things happen in threes, so I managed to pull it out. I had Tinker (Juarez) with me almost the whole time until the last 20 miles and, I mean, you can never count Tinker out, so I was wondering what he had left but I wore a Camelback and he only had one bottle most of the time so I don't know if that was part of the difference."

Josh Tostado was dropped on the Steppes climb coming out of Johns, about four hours into the race. Grant escapted Juarez, who later caught back up.

"That's why I was worried," said Grant. "Then, goin' up Spiro, I figured I would put the pressure on there. That's where I got away from Josh Tostado last year so I knew that was kind of the breaking point of the race. If you're not feeling good, you will lose a lot of time going up that." Grant will race a few more of the western NUEs next season.

Not far behind the defending champion, mountain bike racing legend Tinker Juarez (Cannondale) a two-time US Olympian and former 24-Hour National hampion finished in 7:01:00. According to Juarez, "I knew it was going to be tough today because of the altitude. I just got in yesterday, so I was gonna be hurtin' at one point or another but I definitely started hurting with about 20 miles to go. I stayed with Alex as long as I could but I just didn't feel fresh and, ya know, I just made the best of it."

Juarez rode his own race after that. "I did my best so I was happy, and I held off Josh. After cracking, I had to ride for a long time to get that focus and energy back." Juarez is also likely to do more 100-milers next season

Tostado (Bach Builders), who finished second place in the PCP2P in 2010 and won the the Breckenridge 100 from 2005-2010, crossed the line in third place, less than two minutes behind Juarez at 7:02:26.

According to Tostado, "It was good. This is a really tough race, I mean, 78 miles and 14,000 feet of climbing ya know, you're climbing and descending the whole time. It's all singletrack so you're really beatin' your body up and it's a true strong man's test for sure."

Tostado was feeling run down after a month and a half straight of racing. "All in all, I think I did pretty well today. They dropped me once and then I caught back up. I was feelin' good again and then they dropped me again and I decided to just plug away and go my own pace. You gotta hand it to Alex. This is a real great mountain bike race and a great addition to the NUE Series. If you can't ride a mountain bike real well then I wouldn't recommend doin' this race."

Bryson Perry (Lifetime Fitness), a two-time Leadville 100 winner in 2001-2002 placed fourth in 7:08:16. "I didn't know what to expect coming in today. I didn't know the course too well. I'm from Utah so I was able to come up and ride one or two of the sections of the course. I broke my scapula earlier this year, came back and I've done a couple races since then but you just never know how you're gonna feel but I feel pretty good actually. I tried to just take it easy at the start, maybe 25th or so after the round valley loop and I just started working my way up and it seemed to pay off for sure. No cramps, no mechanicals. I crashed a couple of times, but never hard, just washed out in the corners." Perry is planning to do more NUE Races next year.

Carey Smith (Hammer Nutrition), winner of the NUE Series High Cascades 100 finished fifth. "It's always tough when it's a strong field. Those guys were flyin' but I felt pretty good, no mechanicals and I had great support. I got a bee sting in the head which was rough for a little bit but that was really the only setback. The course is fun but hard. You gotta be on your toes the entire time. There are always gremlins in there to grab a tire. There is a lot more embedded rock than the HC100. We were all together through lost prospectors until after the Deer Crest climb, about mile 40."

Just behind Smith, after trading places throughout most of the day, was Stig Somme (Willas Wheel) who placed fifth 7:20:59. Reigning US Olympic Gold Medalist in the Men's Nordic combined (10km large hill), Billy Demong, placed 28th in the open men with an 8:17:01. In addition to gold, Demong also took the silver in the 4x5 km Team division in Vancouver last year.

Open women: Carey gets the NUE win #6 of the year

NUE Series defending champion Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) won by a big margin in one of the strongest women's fields this season. "Jenny Smith (Alpine Orthopaedics/SRAM/Breezer) and I were together for the first five hours, trading back and forth, blow by blow. She would go by on the climbs, and I would pass her on the descents. I knew I was descending faster so I wasn't too worried about small gaps on the climbs which is about the first half of the race. It was after Johns, on that really rooty descent, I put in a really hard effort to get into Johns first and came out with a pretty good gap. She charged really hard to catch back on at that point on, I think, the steppes climb."

Smith seemed to hit her limit while Carey stayed steady. "I didn't see her for the rest of the day but I knew she was right there and she was riding strong," said Carey. "She had a strong Leadville and is an extremely accomplished Xterra racer and, like, the nicest person you will ever want to meet. I am very happy to have spent half of my day with her." Smith went on to finish fifth in 8:46:43.

Refering to the highly anticipated matchup with Pua Mata, who failed to show up, Carey said, "I was waiting for it too. I thought she would've come here and destroyed the course which she could have done extremely well on. She has in the past. I don't know what the story is but I heard last weekend that she decided not to come and something had come up."

In only her second-ever endurance race ever since entering the PCP2P last year, Erica Tingey (White Pine) was somewhat emotional about her finish in what may have been the strongest women's field this year. "It went really well. I just started out going mellow and I said I'm just never going to push over threshold. I stayed under threshold the whole day and just knew that had to be good enough and it just happened to be good enough."

Tingey saw Carey after Silver Lake, then not again. "I heard she had seven minutes on me in the feed zone. I passed Jennifer Smith coming out of the second feed zone going up Spiro and I wasn't sure who was behind me so I was being chased by some unknown person. I think I might try some of the other NUE Series races next year because now, I know I can do it (big smile)."

Finishing third 8:36:28 in her first NUE race since placing third behind Carey and Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) at Syllamo's Revenge, Sonya Looney (Ergon) said. "I'm surprised at my finish. I just won a stage race two weeks ago, so I was fatigued." Looney won the Breck Epic. "At the start I tried to go and I held it for a little bit but then my legs started aching and I fell back to about 10th place."

Looney contemplated dropping out, but was encouraged by Lynda Wallenfels (LW coaching) to keep going. "Suddenly, i got a little faster and then faster still. I never actually tried to push really hard after the start, but I was surprised that I just started catching people one after another and I thought, man, everybody else must be having a tough time today too.

Everybody has their story, I mean, I got stung by a bee in the butt and I thought, I hope my butt cheek doesn't swell up because then my butt's gonna look fat in these shorts."

"Then Rebecca Rusch came up me and I was like, oh my gosh, we have to race to the finish so the last five miles we actually kinda rode really hard straight to the finish."

Less than a minute later, three-time Leadville winner Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) crossed the finish line in fourth place in 8:37:24. "My race was fun. I kinda came here sort of with no expectations after Leadville. I've kinda been just chillin' a little bit so this is the first hard day I've done since then but I came here because of the reputation of the course, all singletrack, and the super strong women's field. It's exciting to see the women's field getting deeper and deeper."

When asked how this race compared to Leadville, Rusch said, "It's totally different. Leadville is pretty much a fitness race and the altitude are the things that create the challenge. This is technical mountain bike riding and two hours longer in time. Like this and Shenandoah, the thing about the NUE Series that is really appealing is that every race is a super quality course and some place you would want to go ride anyway, even if there wasn't a race there. Every year, the schedule is a juggle but I always have my eye on the NUE Series because it's such quality races."

Smith, who placed fourth at Leadville just four weeks ago, said, "My motivation for coming here was because, in the end (referring to Leadville), I didn't have the volume. I got to 65 miles and I kind of struggled and I knew the Park City P2P had been won in 8 1/2 hours with 80 miles so I felt I needed some more of that and clearly I do. It was totally different than Leadville being all singletrack and a completely different style of riding. I like them both for different reasons. I'm done with my season for at least a month or so but may do some more NUE races next year."

Singlespeed: Shane snatches victory on 32/20 gearing

37-year-old Michael Shane (Club Ride Apparel) of Ketchum, Idaho, took the singlespeed division, finishing in 8:06:52 and riding 32/20 gearing. "For me, that's the right gear every day, never change".

"I think the course was way better than last year. The only part that was really rough was the mid-mountain trail," said Shane. "It was kind of like a war zone up there. On that part, I was worried that I was going to flat once or twice so I took it easy through there. With 14 miles left, a geared guy came up with me. I let him go in front of me and he just took off and I just stuck on his rear wheel the rest of the way in then passed him on a downhill and got in."

Refering to the Pfluginator, Gerry Pflug (Salsa/StansNotubes/ProBikes) who has won all but one of the NUE Series races so far, (tongue firmly planted in cheek), Shane said, "Gerry, I would like to say thanks for not coming so I finally get to win one. Good luck tomorrow in the Shenandoah Mountain 100!"

Second place went to Corey Larrabee (Revolution) in 8:07:31, "It was hard, brutal. I saw Shane on the last climb but just couldn't reel him in. I improved my time over last year by 15 minutes so I'm really happy. The course was just as hard as last year and anybody that says otherwise is crazy. The iron mountain trail was just miserable. I hope to never ride that again, until next year, maybe." Corey ran 32/21 gearing and commented that he wouldn't change it.

AJ Linnell (Peaked Sports) led much of the race before placing third in 8:18:41. "It was a fun race. A little bit of technical difficulties but other than that, it felt great. I had a flat tire on the descent into Park City. Then, after a long time trying to make up that time, I went off the course, dropped like a half mile down a hill I didn't have to go down and had to go back up to join the course again.

The flat change was probably five minutes then maybe 10 minutes going off course. The signage was there but I just caught the first part of the arrows going left, then, sort of missed the arrows going right and I just kept going left." AJ also took third place at the Pierre's Hole 100 after suffering a flat tire there. Linnell said that he is planning to compete in many of the western NUE races next year.

Masters 50+: Hershberger takes the win

After winning the masters at the Breck Epic just two weeks ago, Mark Hershberger (Team Jackson Hole) crushed the field at Park City in just 8:44:29.

"I left everything out there. It was a lot of fun, very enjoyable. This is a mountain biker's race! I rode with my teammate Paul Nash almost the whole way. We were talking and we had a lot of fun. My focus was Breck Epic and I only entered three days ago so I didn't even know I was going to be in the race. I definitely want to do Pierre's Hole next year. It's right next door."

Craig Terry (Red Rock Bicycle) finished second in 9:27:00. "It was very difficult and it takes everything you got. I did it last year but I got three flats last year. I've done Leadville in sub nine hours but I think last year, I hadn't fully recovered because there were sections where I had to walk and I didn't walk this year. It's just so physically demanding. It just beats you up. I laid it down twice but I got right back up. There is a big difference between laying it down and crashing. No mechanicals but I did wish that I would have lubed my chain about halfway through but the bike worked and I'm just grateful it's over." Terry indicated that he planned to do more western and southern NUE races next year.

A few minutes later, Jay Lewandowski (Chain Reaction) rolled his way into third in 9:33:57. "It went really well. It was fun last year so I decided to do it again this year. I felt like I was in better shape last year but I had about the same time. Last year I had two flats and this time I just broke a spoke. I have a little bit of asthma so I had some issues with that, since it was a little dusty out there.

Last year, I raced singlespeed placing 15th or 16th so this year I turned 50 and raced masters on singlespeed. I did the Breck 100 a few years ago so I might do more NUE races but I'm really trying to do more with my kids. I don't want to be selfish with my time for training (grinning). I just love riding and I live near Salt Lake so these are the trails that I ride."

NUE Series podium finisher David Grauer (Orthopro) finished sixth in 9:52:21 behind Korlin Gillette (Millcreek Cycles) in 9:37:14 and Steve Mower (Fishers Cyclery) in 9:42:43. Grauer said, "It was good. I felt good and enjoyed the trails, and I would definitely come back. This is my fifth NUE race this year." When asked whether he planned to compete next year, Grauer said, "One year at a time!"

Full Results

Women open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Carey (Kenda)8:17:33
2Erica Tingey (White Pine)0:14:03
3Sonya Looney (Ergon)0:18:55
4Rebecca Rusch (Specialized)0:19:52
5Jennifer Smith (Alpine Orthopaedics/ Sram/ Breezer)0:29:11
6Evelyn Dong (Brian Mazzola )0:38:03
7Kelly Boniface (Moots)0:42:05
8Kc Holley (Trek 29Er Crew, Mad Dog Cycles, Powerbar)0:44:22
9Erin Collins (Sbr Sports)0:44:52
10Jenelle Kremer (Revolution Peak Fastner)1:03:59
11Sonya Bugbee (Epic Endurance Cycling Team)1:55:11
12Jill Damman (Moots)2:07:56
DNSPua Mata (Sho-Air)
DNFLynda Wallenfels (Lw Coaching)

Men open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Grant (Cannondale)6:48:59
2Tinker Juarez (Cannondale)0:12:01
3Josh Tostado (Bach Builders)0:13:27
4Bryson Perry (Lifetime Fitness)0:19:17
5Cary Smith (Hammer)0:29:22
6Stig Somme (Willas Wheel)0:32:00
7Brandon Firth (Rocky Mountain Bikes)0:34:48
8Greg Gibson (Trucker Co.)0:43:46
9Casey Zaugg (Utah Mountain Biking)0:44:56
10Chris Holley (Trek29Er Crew, Mad Dog Cycles, Powerbar)0:46:43
11Kevin Hulick (Roosters/Bikers Edge)0:50:38
12Nate Miller (Unknown)0:53:21
13Troy Barry (Hammer)0:53:49
14Kelly Magelkey (Trek / Honey Stinger)0:55:01
15Bryan Alders (Epic Endurance)0:56:07
16Ben Aufderhiede (Teton Training)0:59:47
17Kevin Day (Kuhl)1:02:04
18Sam Sweetser (Cole Sport Racing)1:04:41
19Jason Berning (Peaked Sports)1:05:07
20Will Mcdonald (Cole Sport Racing )1:05:29
21Brent Prenzlow (Celo Pacific/B&L)1:15:18
22Thomas Spannring (Spannring )1:16:43
23Chad Harris (Racers Cycle Service)1:18:33
24Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling )1:19:19
25Jeffrey Kerkove (Team Topeak-Ergon)1:22:54
26Matt Woodruff (Brokenspoke Cycling)1:23:25
27Drew Free (Revolution)1:26:08
28Billy Demong (Unknown)1:28:02
29Eric Ellis (Bike Fix)1:30:53
30Lance Runyan (Unknown)1:33:40
31Duff Johnson (Kuhl)1:33:59
32Josh Wolfe (Truckerco.Com)1:34:01
33Ryan Ashbridge (Revolution Peak Fastner)1:34:10
34Matt Harding (Adventure Haus)1:43:19
35Todd Hageman (Park City Crash Pads)1:51:42
36Michael Muhlestein (Slc Bicycle)2:03:01
37Marc Wimmer (Wimmers Ultimate Bicycles)2:10:57
38Peter Hinmon (Crazy Mtn Brewery )2:28:05
39John Taft (Eagle Racing Team)2:40:37
40Adam Heckmann (Racers Cycle Service)2:58:05
41Weston Hutchinson (Wimmers Ultimate Cycles )3:32:05
42Jeremy Branch (Revolution Racing)3:33:56
43Marshall Eames (Kaenon)3:35:30
44Brandon Banks (Brandon)6:33:06
DNSTravis Brown (Trek)
DNSMatthew Fisher (Infinite Cycles)
DNFNate Bird (Honey Stinger)
DNFCody Emery (Dharma Wheels )
DNSSam Young (Pivot Cycles)
DNFKevin Hasley (Rootmetrics )
DNFJason Sager (Jamis)
DNSJustin Jensen (Dna)
DNSKip Biese (Big Wheel Racing )
DNFRichard Abbott (Revolution)
DNSJustin Doll (Revolution)
DNSSteve Elmer (Steve Elmer)
DNSZeppelin Tittensor (Revolution)
DNFScott Czarnecki (Grassroots Cyclery)
DNSNoah Talley (Revoulution/Cannondale)
DNFGeorge Vargas (Pro Bar)
DNSJosh Bezecny (Trek Bike Store Boulder)
DNSChris Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized)

Singlespeed open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Shane (Club Ride Apparel)8:06:52
2Corey Larrabee (Revolution)0:00:39
3Aj Linnell (Peaked Sports)0:11:49
4Steve Wasmund (Cutthroat Racing)0:18:59
5Greg Martin (Club Ride)0:21:56
6Zach Beresford (Kkbj)0:32:21
7Mike Barklow (Just For Fun Racing)0:32:22
8Kenny Jones (Racers Cycle Service)0:33:46
9Jacob Whipple (Methow Cycle Sport/Blue Star Coffee)0:43:45
10Brent Cannon (Canyon Bicycles )0:47:02
11Hamilton Smith (Fitzgeralds Bicycles)0:48:09
12Derrick Batley (Wife)1:08:51
13Mike Sherman (Broken Spoke Cycling)1:11:47
14Brian Oliver (Really Fast Donkeys)1:16:04
15Jason Sherman (3B Yoga/Parksportsman )1:22:56
16James Fox (None)1:34:38
17Jeff Sumsion (Park City Orthodontics)1:36:43
18Jason Brown (Jasons Team)1:47:07
19Erik Riessen (Eriks Bike Shop)1:48:37
20Sean Briley (X-Men)1:58:58
21Richard Long (Cyclesmart)2:30:18
22Warner Smith (Salty Nuts)2:34:44
23Justin Freitas (Me, Myself, And I)3:40:03
DNSJason Jeter (Jj)
DNFBrian De St Jeor (Truckerco.Com)
DNFGreg Steele (Wattagetraining.Com)
DNFDaniel Zvirzdin (Adobe/Salt Cycling )
DNFPeter Emery (Guthrie Bike)

Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Hershberger (Team Jackson Hole )8:44:29
2Craig Terry (Red Rock Bicyle)0:42:30
3Jay Lewandowski (Chain Reaction)0:49:28
4Korlin Gillette (Millcreek Cycles)0:52:45
5Steve Mower (Fishers Cyclery)0:58:14
6David Grauer (Orthopro)1:07:52
7Steve Boland (None)1:25:12
8Bryant Christensen (Team Fatty )1:25:33
9Thorne Butler (Wj Bradley )1:42:15
10Brad Sneed (Rev)1:53:45
11Brad Mullen (Mad Dog Race Team)2:11:02
12Bruce Rogers (Design Metro)2:14:52
13Jeff Kingsford (Utah Mountain Biking)3:16:52
14Marek Wojcikowski (Bountiful)3:26:23
15Greg Paul (Momentum )3:36:39
16Lynn Deppe (Ed)3:49:00
17Stan Larrabee (Revolution )3:55:13
DNFDavid Morgridge (Hailey Coffee Company)
DNSRob Hyatt (Select Health)
DNFJames Browning (Browning )
DNSTim Fisher (Mad Dog Cycles)
DNSLes Schafer (Sports Garage)
DNFMark Goddard (Family Man )
DNFScott Lewis (Bonneville Btc )

Men 29 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Meyer (Hoback Sports)8:34:26
2Gabe Klamer (Fitzeralds Bicycles)0:18:29
3Jason Mcgrew (Jason Mcgrew Photography)0:58:16
4Craig Carlson (Rose Printing Co.)1:01:28
5Kyle Avery (Skis On The Run)1:02:42
6Todd Davidson (Team Giant-Michigan )1:21:54
7Kevin Catlett (Catlett )1:26:32
8Dan Kueffer (Minnesota)2:06:52
9Bryson Deppe (Ed)2:26:57
10Stewart Pomeroy (Peloton Cycles)2:31:03
11Ryan Streams (Pedal On)3:27:52
DNFDan Schuchard (None)
DNFBrendan Money (Dale Money Mortgage)
DNFBrendan Ashton (Jason Mcgrew Photography)
DNFEnrico Cecala (Lifescycles)
DNFRyan Cobourn (Big Pig Racing)
DNFEric Ulman (Ski Utah)
DNFArthur Morris (Canyon Bicycles)

Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Gorbold (Street Swell)8:06:33
2Aaron Campbell (Bountiful Bicycle)0:05:20
3Jon Russell (Soel Boutique)0:20:10
4Brian Tolbert (Kuhl)0:22:15
5Zach Terry (Sonora Grill/Bicycle Center)0:26:35
6Chad Ambrose (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)0:27:00
7Aaron Nydam (Team Jh )0:28:45
8Eric Zuber (Eastside Cycles)0:34:07
9Tim Lutz (Rocky Mountain Racing)0:39:32
10Erik Keniston (Single Track Bikes)0:44:04
11Jon Mcgee (Blackstar / Velo605 )0:46:57
12Stewart Goodwin (Goodwin Media)0:51:30
13Christ Probert (Hammer Nutrition)0:55:53
14Adam Lisonbee (Mad Dog Cycles)0:57:06
15Scott Morrison (None)1:03:03
16Greg Petersen (Bicycle Center/Sonora Grill)1:03:10
17Aaron Smith (Racers Cycle Service)1:08:15
18Mike Mcbride (None)1:13:49
19Scott Wetzel (Myself)1:13:50
20Jesse Sorenson (Mad Dog )1:17:32
21Ryan Thompson (Mad Dog Cycles)1:24:39
22Brad Newby (Red Rock Bicycle Co.)1:31:59
23Darren Balls (Sbr Sports)1:37:20
24Michael Burton (No Sponsor)1:37:33
25Dustin Rast (None)1:39:25
26Joe Sipe (Podium Ski Service )1:42:51
27Patrick Terry (Uvu)1:43:20
28Cj Murray (Chain Reaction)1:44:02
29Gary Wekluk (Utahmountainbiking.Com)1:44:09
30Kevin Larkin (Self)1:46:05
31Ben Schmalz (Epic Biking)1:46:33
32Kris Arnott (Ski Utah)1:52:43
33Shane Horton (Umb.Com)1:55:30
34Greg Larson (Revolution Peak Fasteners )1:59:06
35Travis Barker (N/A)1:59:23
36Darren Harris (Umb)2:03:45
37Filip Wojcikowski (Bountiful Bicycle)2:04:23
38Ken Costa (Revolution)2:07:59
39Jason Hawkins (Staats Bike Shop)2:13:25
40Nicholas Sourlos (Dharma Wheels Cyclery)2:14:08
41John Fojtek (Calton-Harrison Clinic)2:15:36
42Victor Ream (Bike Fix)2:21:06
43Darren Marshall (Contender)2:24:06
44Jason Miller (Rolling Bros)2:29:10
45Aj Belcher (Molcasalsa)2:29:11
46Anthony Thornton (Epic Endurance Cycling Team)2:31:14
47Justin Keener (Revolution)2:33:20
48Troy Gorman (Rmcc)2:45:48
49Kevin Cummisford (Rmcc)
50Brannen Child (Mad Dog Cycles)2:48:45
51Travis Messenger (Team Messenger)2:48:51
52Garrett Kener (Mad Dog)2:49:07
53Fred Kueffer (Minnesota)2:50:46
54Adam Strachan (Strachan Strachan & Simon)2:51:50
55Jason Hansen (Revgen Partners)2:51:51
56Eric Bright (Revolution)2:56:16
57Miles Pitcher (Mad Dog )3:01:59
58Matthew M Schellenberg (Drmatt)3:04:24
59Aaron Kowalczyk (Self Racer)3:08:04
60Allen Deahl (Team Raw)3:08:05
61Sverre Jensen (Sverin)3:15:46
62Ryan Fenton (Unattached )3:16:37
63Jay Miles (Sailparkcity.Org )3:17:25
64Jason Scarbrough (Bountiful Bicycle Center)3:20:09
65Doug Blackburn (Doug Blackburn )3:22:48
66Jason Collier (Cyclesmith)3:25:56
67Nate Birgenheier (None)3:29:22
68Jack Hinman (Bike World -- Collierville Tn)3:36:41
69Jake Weber (Www.Utahjmountainbiking.Com)3:45:03
70Russ Page (Fifty Studio)3:59:50
71Chad Markle (Raging Burrito)4:11:04
72Jeremy Larsen (Rose Bike)4:25:36
73Joshua Laverdiere (Alpine Sports)4:49:26
74Paul Wohlt (Alpine Sports)
75Gordon Rust (Revolution)5:15:32
76Justin Thomas (Mad Dog)5:16:31
DNFJesse Doll (Jesse Doll)
DNFWilliam Oliver (Billys)
DNFJoe Christensen (Revolution)
DNFD.j. Limardi (Platinum Performance)
DNSMatt Galland (Euclid)
DNSMathew Stouffer (Redstone Home Inspections)
DNSDavid Stainton (Skuld Racing)
DNSJulian Gasiewski (White Pine Touring)
DNSMichael Berg (Epic Endurance Cycling Team)
DNSSteve Bender (Roosters/Bikers Edge)
DNSBen Jones (Ben Jones)
DNFTim Rude (Porcupine )
DNFDan Hutchings (Utahmountainbiking.Com)
DNFRyan Krusemark (None)
DNFZac Nelson (Skull Candy)
DNSAdam Galland (3B Yoga)
DNSBenjamin Hoopes (3B Yoga)
DNSNate Drozd (Utahmountainbiking.Com)
DNFAaron Phillips (Fishers Cyclery )
DNFRyan Payne (Utah Mountain Biking )
DNFChad Wassamer (None)
DNSChris Nichols (Self)
DNSWesley Meyer (Sierra Bike Werks)
DNSNoah Welker (Team Humdinger)

Women 35 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Schroeder (Mud Honey )9:59:34
2Sarka Ruzickova (Epic Endurance Cycling)0:20:48
3Kelsey Withrow (Pcim )0:46:36
4Alison Vrem (Revolution/Peak Fasteners)1:02:43
5Jeanette Pierce (Downhill Cyclery)1:02:52
6Lindsey Hinmon (Yetis Grind)1:04:34
7Brittany Kener (Mad Dog Cycles)1:32:45
8Katie Nighorn (Team Fastlane)3:01:33
9Beth Steen (Thieles Automotive)3:22:29
DNFAmber Hatfield (Mad Dog Race Team)
DNSJan Holding (Bike Fix)

Women 36+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michelle Hollingsed (Porcupine Cycling )9:33:44
2Jilene Mecham (Team Fatty )0:46:14
3Tina Martinez (None)1:21:43
4Lynn Ware Peek (Utah Olympic Park)1:46:26
5Lyna Saffell (Unknown)3:48:22
DNFHeather Gilbert (Cutthroat Racing)
DNSWendy Deppe (Team Ed)
DNFMarie Collier (Cyclesmith)
DNFJennifer Miller (Na)

Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guy Sutton (Calcoast)7:45:21
2Keith Collins (Bach Builders)0:47:48
3Jason Sparks (Umb )0:54:30
4Paul Nash (Team Jackson Hole)1:05:46
5Mike Dawson (Ellsworth)1:07:47
6Michael Engberson (Utahmountainbiking.Com)1:11:37
7Kyle Rafford (Club Ride Apparel)1:14:21
8David Miller (Miller Racing)1:19:43
9Trever Bushnell (Thieles Automotive)1:32:31
10Tom Mcguinness (All Wheel Sports )1:33:20
11Ty Hopkins (Mad Dog Cycles)1:45:27
12Keith Payne (Mad Dog Cycles)1:50:32
13Danny Larisch (Revolution)1:54:47
14Joel Zenger (Racers Cycle Service)1:57:23
15Rick Holscher (Eastside Cycles - Boise)1:57:57
16Eric Dupuis (Slc Bicycle Co.)2:01:00
17Bill Josey (Unknown)2:08:55
18Dave Green (Cumulus Nine)2:10:43
19Carey Pierce (Downhill Cyclery)2:23:17
20Rich Caramadre (Me)2:24:52
21Ed Palmer (Fusion)2:25:24
22Brian Evans (None )2:27:59
23Karl Vizmeg (Mad Dog Cycles)2:30:50
24Matt Wester (None)2:31:05
25Peter Buttschardt (Roosters)2:31:10
26Nils Eddy (Mdub)2:34:44
27J Battaglia (Bingham Cyclery)2:34:52
28William Wheeler (Epic Endurance Cycling Team)2:36:49
29Ryan Nielsen (Bikefix)2:37:32
30Joe Finlayson (Average Joe)2:38:58
31Phil Graham (Team Fatty )2:45:00
32Jonathan Boltax (The Family)2:45:33
33Michael Johnson (Muskrats)2:46:31
34Terry Curley (Capo Cycling )2:59:39
35Steve Hough (Team Nada)3:01:55
36Dave Benson (None)3:02:49
37David Saurman (Fitzgeralds Bicycles)3:08:47
38Chad Dexter (Big Sky Cyclery )3:18:18
39Tod Thornton (Mesa Az)3:20:06
40Joel Zellers (Sun Valley Road And Dirt)3:25:57
41Jeffrey Van Blarcom (Bruce Frazier)3:40:59
42Kelly Feagans (Epic Endurance Cycling)3:41:38
43Eric Coomer (Golden Wheelmen)3:42:51
44Kurt Wagner (Individual)3:43:13
45Tony Brisindi ()3:43:59
46Mike Rossberg (Skullcandy)3:46:25
47Berkley Hanks (Skullcandy)3:46:26
48Bill Mcdermott (Finnster)3:48:12
49Tyler Seamons (Seamons)3:50:45
50Conrad Guymon (Team Alpha-1 )3:58:23
51Jared Fisher (Escape Adventures )4:05:35
52Dean Zaremba (None)4:08:15
53Richard Eyre (Self)4:08:32
54Allen Parcell (Mad Dog Cycles)4:09:53
55Troy Noorda (Csm Construction)4:16:54
56Jeff Lambert (Revolution/Peak Fastener)5:09:34
DNFChristopher Brand (Whitebread)
DNFJamie Morgan (Eriksen Cycles)
DNSDoug Lister (Lister The Foot Doctor)
DNSRich Mularski (Endurance Cycle )
DNFDave Byers (Fitzgeralds Bicycles)
DNSTodd Smith (Team Todd)
DNFRiley Frazier (None)
DNFBruce Frazier (Generic Cycles)
DNSMike Caldwell (Roosters Endurance)
DNFRobert Brasher (Slim & Knobbys )
DNSDoug Kolan (Revolution Peak Fasteners)
DNFAndy Cessna (Salty Nuts)
DNSSean Doyle (Momma)
DNSRoger Ivey (Team Red Rock )
DNFTimothy Rau (Working Dawgs)
DNSBrian Sells (Epic Endurance Cycling)
DNFRob Walter (Me)
DNFDavid Mckendrick (Lifetime Fitness)
DNFRon Brown (Infinite Cycles)
DNFGreg Villeneuve (Compass Sports)
DNSDavid Ziemer (Miller Brewing)
DNFCanice Harte (Waterbox)
DNFGreg Christiansen (Myself)
DNSChris Moll (Race Horse)
DNSDavid Holding (Bike Fix)
DNFScott Kern (Cutthroat Racing)
DNFBobby Lincoln (White Pine Touring)
DNFPerry Brown (Team Revolution)
DNFTom Calton (Calton-Harrison Clinic)
DNSJohn Fliles (None)
DNSDennis Barrett (Infinite Cycles)
DNSJon Meeker (Ski Utah)
DNFChris Blike (Solo)
DNFJames Johnston (Goose Island)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews