Tanguy and Simril win Mohican 100

NUE Series visits Ohio

Image 1 of 15

NUE Champion Christian Tanguy and David "Tinker" Juarez in an early breakaway

(Image credit: Butch Phillips)
Image 2 of 15

100 Mile Men’s Open Podium, Rare Disease Cycling Teammate fills in for Race Winner and NUE Defending Champion Christian Tanguy

(Image credit: Butch Phillips)
Image 3 of 15

100 Mile Single Speed Podium

(Image credit: Butch Phillips)
Image 4 of 15

100 Mile Single Speed Podium

(Image credit: Butch Phillips)
Image 5 of 15

100 Mile Women’s Open Podium

(Image credit: Ryan O'Dell)
Image 6 of 15

100 Mile Women’s Open Podium

(Image credit: Butch Phillips)
Image 7 of 15

100 Mile Masters Podium

(Image credit: Ryan O'Dell)
Image 8 of 15

100 Mile Masters Podium

(Image credit: Butch Phillips)
Image 9 of 15

Preem winner Jason Blodgett placed 5th in the 100k Men’s Open

(Image credit: Butch Phillips)
Image 10 of 15

Preem winner Jason Blodgett placed 5th in the 100k Men’s Open

(Image credit: Ryan O'Dell)
Image 11 of 15

100k Men’s Open Podium

(Image credit: Butch Phillips)
Image 12 of 15

100k Single Speed Podium

(Image credit: Butch Phillips)
Image 13 of 15

100k Masters Podium

(Image credit: Butch Phillips)
Image 14 of 15

100k Women’s Podium

(Image credit: Butch Phillips)
Image 15 of 15

100 Mile Men’s Open Podium, Rare Disease Cycling Teammate fills in for Race Winner and NUE Defending Champion Christian Tanguy

(Image credit: Ryan O'Dell)

Under Ideal conditions, The Mohican 100 dispatched nearly 600 racers along some of the most popular singletrack trails Ohio has to offer on a grand single loop that spans the four counties that make up what is locally known as "Mohican Country".

The new start for this year's race included a stream crossing and offered racers several more miles of hilly pavement as a run out which helped spread racers before the course leads to miles of double track followed by many more miles of pristine singletrack in the forest. Two other course changes this year included a newly completed tunnel beneath SR62 on the Holmes County Trail for the 100-mile route and the relocation of Aid Station Three to Mohican Wilderness Campground which offered racer's more singletrack and the addition of a third brutal hike a bike about 45 miles into the race.

The first racer to crest at the city limit and finish the race is awarded a $200 cash prime courtesy of the Loudonville Visitors Bureau and Kim's Bikes. This year, 100k racer Jason Blodgett (Spin/Litzler Automation) took that honor before going on to finish fifth in the men's 100km.

"I was riding Tinker's (David "Tinker" Juarez) wheel," said Blodgett. "Tinker was riding directly behind the NUE Champion Christian Tanguy, who led out the race. I glanced back and noticed that the SiMonster (Michael Simonson, last year's winner) was creeping up from behind. It was at that moment that I decided to stand on the pedals and make a push for the city limits. Tanguy and Juarez did not respon, and I was able to get around them to reach the summit first."

Men

In his first NUE race of this season, Christian Tanguy (Rare Disease Cycling) proved he could still turn up the heat when it counts after a long, cold, Michigan winter by finishing the Mohican in 6:55:44, one of just two racers who went sub-seven hours on the day.

"Coming from Detroit, the drive to Mohican 100 is always a little disconcerting," said Tanguy. "There are no hills to speak of, just very large fields on each side of the road. But even so, the Mohican 100 has some great trails and, yes there are hills that challenge legs and spirit. This year, with the birth of our second child, the racing front has taken a back seat so I came to this race not as prepared as I wished."

Tanguy hasn't done 100 miles in awhile and though he tried to go for the prime, it didn't work out.

"About 1.5 miles in, the second place rider had a flat and it was just the lead 100km rider, Steve Twinning, and me," said Tanguy. "For the first two miles of singletrack, we could see the chasers about 20 back, but we were riding fast enough that nobody reached back, except for Tinker Juarez. The three of us stayed together until the run-up before aid #3. Our guide, Steve Twinning, was fading so I kept going with Tinker right behind me."

Tanguy started to feel the effort later and he asked for help from Tinker, who declined to pull. "After 50 miles, I was wondering if I should start saving some energy for a sprint finish should the two of us keep our lead to the end," said Tanguy. "To answer my concerns, I simply asked him. He replied that he would be satisfied to finish second, and I deserved the win. It kind of re-motivated me when I needed it the most. I was satisfied with my effort. Every time I looked down at my computer it was at least 19mph."

The Lumberjack and Mohican 100 will be the only two 100 milers for Tanguy in 2014.

Inducted into the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame, two-time US Olympian, David "Tinker" Juarez (Sho-Air/Cannondale) received a hero's welcome at the finish line, rolling into second place two seconds behind the NUE Champion at 6:55:46. Juarez has literally become a living legend in the mountain bike world.

Gerry Pflug (Rare Disease Cycling) finished third at 7:17:50. Following last year's incredible win at Mohican where he become the first racer to EVER to win the overall on a singlespeed, the five-time NUE singlespeed Champion returned, but this time, on a geared machine.

"My Rare Disease teammate, Christian Tanguy, and second place finisher, Tinker Juarez, rode a fast race together and I was never able to catch either of them by the finish. I'm very happy with my third place finish, though, and I must admit that using a bike with more than one gear for this race was a lot of fun and made the ride much easier for me than doing it on a singlespeed."

Just minutes separated fourth through sixth place. Finishing fourth was Andrew Dillman (Blazing Saddles Racing) in 7:29:26. Anthony Grinnell (Dirty Harry's/Highland Training) finished in 7:31:02. Derek Treadwell took the final podium spot in sixth place at 7:32:12.

Women

Following a third place finish at Mohican last year, Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) won the Mohican 100 for the first time in 8:49:01 and was the only woman to go sub-nine hours on the day. For Simril, this marks six years of competing at Mohican and she has now racked up 41 NUE race finishes since she began racing with NUE. With her early season win at Cohutta and her win at Mohican, Simril now leads all women in the NUE Race Series.

Fourteen minutes behind Simril, Carla Williams (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team) finished second in 9:03:37. Linda Shin (Blacksmith Cycles) finished third in 9:23:06. "Mohican 100 is probably my favorite 100 miler. It's a good mix of terrain and really sweet singletrack that's so much fun to ride!."

"The course felt a bit tougher than in 2012 when I first raced it, as my time was longer but I finished with a better position this year and so I am super happy," said Williams.

Since winning the 2012 Ohio OMBC Race Series, Shannon Tenwalde (Paradise Garage Racing) has excelled in the longer NUE Series races, finishing seventh overall last season. She finished fourth at Mohican this year in 9:41:11. Tenwalde was more than an hour faster and improved on her fifth place finish last year.

Fifth place went to Anne Pike (Blue Ridge Cyclery Racing), in 9:43:30 and sixth place to Simona Vincenciova (Vanderkitten VIP), who finished 9:56:44.

Singlespeed

Joe Malone (Pro Bikes Mountain) smoked the competition this year with a commanding lead to finish 7:24:22, one of just two singlespeed racers to go sub-8.

"Having never raced a NUE 100-miler before, I had no idea how I'd feel racing for a hundred miles," said Malone. "I knew it was going to hurt, and it did, a lot. At the start, a few of us tried to line up as close to the front as we could, as we squeaked in and looked around I realized I was lined up right next to Mr. Tinker Juarez. The day could have ended there, with that super cool moment I'll never forget."

Fifteen minutes later, Will Crissman (B2C2/Commonwealth) secured second in 7:49:30. Ten minutes later, Trevor Rockwell (Team Noah Foundation) finished third overall at 8:00:57.

"I finally got the monkey off my back of the last two years of cramp-filled Mohican 100s, putting together a pretty good race this year," said Rockwell. "I had a smile on my face the whole first 30 miles riding the kick butt single track of Mohican State Park with Daniel Rapp of Toasted Head Racing who would finish fifth SS overall. I will be back next year again."

Three minutes later, Jason Pruitt (LAS Peoples Brewing) claimed fourth in 8:03:02. Daniel Rapp (Toasted Head Racing) took fifth in 8:08:29.

Masters

Roger Masse (Rare Disease Cycling) finished 8:10:29, one of just seven masters to go sub-9 on the day. After a tough start, Masse tried to be patient and work with the riders around him.

"By mile 30, I was running on all cylinders and by mile 50, I felt like I had what it takes to win. Unfortunately, right then I missed a turn and did an extra several miles before returning to my miss queue and getting back on course," said Masse. "This mishap dropped me to, probably, third position as I know that, at least, David Jolin and Marland Whaley got by. Fortunately, I had the legs to chase and was able to reel them both in to regain the lead and eventually the win. This is my first win here at Mohican. I'm thrilled!"

NUE Defending Champion, Marland Whaley (Hammer Nutrition) finished eight minutes behind the leader at 8:18:49 in his first attempt at Mohican. Local favorite, David Jolin (Stark Velo) finished third in 8:31:09. Jolin, who trains on the Mohican trails, finished second overall in the NUE Race Series last season.

Next Stop NUE #6

On June 14, The NUE Series heads west for the series debut of the Bailey Hundo in Bailey, Colorado. The sold out race is a fundraiser for Trips for Kids and the Colorado High School Cycling League. Starting from the heart of Bailey, the race features over 45 miles of singletrack as it winds from Bailey through the Buffalo Creek Trail system and along the Colorado Trail to the South Platte, to Deckers up Stony Creek Pass, to Wellington Lake.

Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Tanguy (Rare Disease Cycling)6:55:44
2David Tinker Juarez (Sho-Air Cannondale)0:00:02
3Gerry Pflug (Team Rare Disease)0:22:06
4Andrew Dillman (Blazing Saddles Racing)0:33:42
5Anthony Grinnell (Dirty Harry's / Highland Training)0:35:18
6Dereck Treadwell (Dr Naylor-Pbmracing)0:36:28
7Nathaniel Cornelius (Toyota Of Lexington P/B Sword)0:39:26
8Andy Rhodes (North Mountain Woodworks/Black Dog Bikes)0:43:17
9Matthew Farquharson (Tuf Rack/Poc)0:49:13
10Greg Kuhn (Rbs Cycling Team)0:51:04
11Brent Goetz (Revolution Racing)0:59:26
12Jesse Kelly (Rare Disease Cycling )1:01:21
13Alexander Kurland (Bike Factory Racing, Maxxis, First Endurance)1:05:05
14Joe Fish (Bon Secours/Endorphin Fitness)1:05:50
15Brian Roggeveen (Momentum Racing)1:11:12
16John Petrylak (Bike Factory Elite Racing/Maxxis/Mtbcoach.Com)1:12:01
17Ryan Heerschap (Cycle Craft/Bulldogs)1:13:52
18Joe Johnston (Black Bear Cycling)1:15:08
19Michael Simonson (616Fab.Com)1:16:55
20Scott Morman (Stark Velo)1:17:07
21Dan Kotwicki (Rbs Cycling Team)1:20:11
22Matthew Merkel (Riverside Racing)1:22:40
23James Mayuric (Toasted Head Racing)1:23:04
24Joe McDaniel (Team Lake Effect)1:24:12
25Charles Moore1:24:33
26Frank Yeager (Team Carytown Bicycle Company)1:28:21
27Joe Fraas (West Liberty Cycles/ Maxxis Tires)1:28:22
28David Pike1:30:53
29Jonathan Modig (Ness- New England Shimano)1:32:37
30Kelly Sugg (Rochester Cycling Team)1:32:38
31Justin Sotdorus (The Bike Shak Cycling Team)1:34:04
32Joshua Martin1:39:38
33Stewart Staton (Plum Grove Cyclery)1:42:28
34scott kearley (Portage Cyclery)1:45:12
35Lynn Gray (East Bank Cyclery)1:49:35
36Ed Serrat1:50:16
37Chris Lane (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team)1:51:05
38Russell Schmidt (Unattached)1:51:06
39lee simril (Motor Mile Racing)1:53:20
40Jeffrey Brown (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team)1:56:49
41Bradley Smith (Orrville Cycling Club)1:59:29
42Michael Gottfried (Team Defiance)2:03:09
43Tony Mellott (Backroom Coffee Roasters)2:03:27
44Brent Thompson (Was Labs Cycling)2:05:02
45Tom Stritzinger2:10:27
46Steve Fields2:13:09
47John Willse (Spin Bike Shop / Second Sole)2:13:11
48Raymond Willard (Empire Brewing-Syracuse Bicycle)2:18:23
49Jay Click (Cycletherapy Specialized Racing)2:18:24
50Patrick Warren2:20:15
51Ryan Burnette2:20:31
52Thomas Novitsky (Racing Greyhounds)2:20:56
53Michael Banks (The Edge Outdoors)2:26:49
54rafal doloto (Midwest Cycling Community/Twin Six)2:29:08
55Tom Haines (Design Physics Racing/Coqui Cyclery)2:29:24
56DENNIS GEHRKE (Team 180)2:29:28
57chad marn (Bike Ohio)2:31:43
58Jon Clous (Combo Race Team/Whole Foods Market/Roll)2:35:58
59Jeff Rodelas (Left 4 Dead)2:36:04
60Robert Koblinsky (Morning Glory Cc)2:36:56
61Joseph Tavani (Svvc)2:37:13
62Jarom Thomas2:40:41
63dan marshall (Eager Beaver 100)2:40:46
64John Tenwalde (Paradise Garage Racing)2:41:53
65Rodney Reed2:43:43
66Randy Larrison (Cadre Racing)2:47:31
67Ryan Miracle (Marietta Aventure Company)2:52:02
68Steven Boggs (Racing Greyhounds)2:52:38
69david wagoner2:58:39
70Michael Bonsby (Team Mt Airy)2:59:35
71Scott Tickner3:03:09
72Michael Chapman (Was Labs Cycling)3:06:21
73Peri Garite (Team Pc)3:11:38
74Todd Blumerick (Mom & Pop Racing/ Sweet Bikes)3:11:53
75Christopher Chartier (Bikefix)3:13:29
76Mathieu SERTORIO (Trek Store Cincinnati)3:18:40
77Mike Egnot (Combo Race Team)3:19:14
78Greg Davison (Cobc/ National Engineering)3:19:56
79Jarod Lawver3:22:09
80Peyton Randolph (Team Thunderbird Energetica)3:22:54
81Jason Sparks (Racing Greyhounds)3:23:06
82Rob Mitzel (Team Rjr / Hometown)3:29:05
83Victor Gasior (Stanky Creek Cycling)3:30:25
84Jeremy Michalke3:31:29
85Grant Cunningham (Kcv Cycling - Racing For Riley)3:36:56
86Ken Kazmierczak (Ellicottville Bike N Bean)3:41:42
87Karl Emmerich (Racing Greyhounds)3:47:46
88Jeff Hartz (Kcv Cycling / Racing For Riley)3:48:38
89Alfonso Barenca4:04:49
90Jeff Roesner (Kcv Cycling - Racing For Riley)4:05:40
91Terrence Gleason (Totalcyclist Race Team)4:10:58
92Aaron Oswald (Trek Store Cincinnati)4:16:56
93Brad Hawk (Twin Six / Hammer Nutrition)4:17:32
94Allen Loy (Paradise Garage Racing)4:19:17
95Paul Freibert4:24:29
96Neil Mowbray4:24:54
97Barry Thoman4:32:38
98Felbert Edrada (J&R Cycle)4:36:12
99Chris Karpowicz (Pirate Cycling League/ Hammer Nutrition)4:40:13
100EMMANUEL, JR. TINGA (Daddy On Call)4:41:01
101Lucas Seitz4:42:02
102Rob Taniwa4:44:52
103Arron Fonte4:48:00
104Roy Huber (Cadre Racing)4:49:06
105Christopher Barkow (Cheese Sammich)4:52:42
106Ruperto Caminar4:56:09
107Thomas Swallow (Swallow Bicycle Works)4:56:13
108Jason Izworski4:58:26
109Jodah M. Mazur (Cadre Racing)5:06:22
110Tim McGrath (Little Ades/Team 312)5:07:18
111Rex Alexandre (Bikesource)5:11:38
112Josh Kunz (Mohican Malabar Bike Club / Kim's Bikes)5:12:45
113Adam Susong (Left4Dead)5:14:58
114christopher seeley (Off Camber Cycling)5:19:04
115Russell Spaulding (Tfm_Bc)5:20:00
116Ken Krebs5:25:07
117Jonathan Jalowiec6:04:28
118Aaron Brlas (Ohio Fat Tires)6:04:30
119Thomas Mankovich (Cbbc)6:06:39
120Shawn Duffy (Base Tri Fitness)6:44:45
121Ross Krieg6:49:39
122hunter stoneking (Ride 2 Recovery/Portage Cyclery)6:50:13
123Mark Shellhamer6:50:38
124Rodney Lucketti (Ksd)7:53:00
DNFKevin Carter (Gripped Racing P/B Racedots)
DNFDavid Cornett (Pro-Mountain Outfitters)
DNFDavid Hodgson
DNFDavid Hofmann
DNFTom Keeper (The North Face Cleveland)
DNFjeff mozer
DNFMike Simpson
DNFDonald Wieburg (Little Ade's/Team Goose Island 312)
DNFDave Hall (Edge Outdoors)
DNFKevin Jennings (St. Ignatius High School)
DNFDennis Kavish (Mountain Goat)
DNFGrant Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)
DNFDave Norton (Thebonell)
DNFKevin Peterson
DNFDavid Reid (Bon Secours Cycling Pb Endorphin Fitness)
DNFJohn Rescigno (Blacksheep Mountain Bike Club)
DNSDan Atkins (Old Line Velo/Race Pace Bicycles)
DNSAustin Francescone (Backroom Coffee Roasters)
DNSFraser Kitchell
DNSRyan Knapp (The Pony Shop)
DNSEzra Mullen (Team Mullen)
DNSAuggie Plitt (Old Line Velo)
DNSdavid spivey
DNSBruce Stauffer (Cycle Works)
DNSJIM THACKER (Trek Store Cincinnati)
DNSGili TOROVEZKY (Sourceoutdoor.Com)
DNSChristopher Vineyard (Klm Cold Stone Racing)
DNSBilly Wood (92Fifty' Racing)
DNFDevin DeBoer
DNFMark Quist

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)8:49:01
2Carla Williams (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team)0:14:36
3Linda Shin (Blacksmith Cycles)0:34:05
4Shannon Tenwalde (Paradise Garage Racing)0:52:10
5Anne Pike (Blue Ridge Cyclery Racing P/B Reynolds Gm/Subaru)0:54:29
6Simona Vincenciova (Vanderkitten Vip P/B Hammer Nutrition)1:07:43
7Emily Korsch (Team Noah Foundation)1:07:46
8Mindy Fernando (Tecnu)1:11:19
9Wendy Zamzow-Blumerick (Mom & Pop Racing/ Sweet Bikes)1:18:38
10Beth DelGenio (Ellicottville Bike N Bean)1:41:52
11Lenka Branichova (Lapdogs Cycling Club)1:58:10
12Kim Ely (Eect/Live Love Velo)2:03:26
13Heidi Shilling (Lady Gnar Shedders)2:31:58
14Sarah Swallow (Swallow Bicycle Works)3:02:54
15Melissa Cooper (Storm Racing Team)3:10:45
16Cindy Copley (Toasted Head Racing)4:28:50
DNFRobyn Duke (Duke's Cycle Cannondale Lapdogs Race Team)
DNFleslie keck (The Bike Lane)
DNFKatie Ann Oswald (Trek Store Cincinnati)
DNFLisa Storey
DNSJocelyn Linscott (Toasted Head Racing)

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Malone (Pro Bikes Mountain)7:24:22
2Will Crissman (B2C2/Commonwealth)0:25:08
3Trevor Rockwell (Team Noah Foundation/Decorah Bicycles)0:36:35
4jason pruitt (Las, Peoples Brewing, Hodson Bay, Crc)0:38:40
5Daniel Rapp (Toasted Head Racing)0:44:07
6Todd Ace (Racing Greyhounds)0:51:32
7Dwayne Goscinski (Team Noah Foundation)0:56:41
8Ernesto Marenchin (Pivot Cycles, Twin 6, Was Labs)0:59:45
9Chase Barnhart (Marietta Adventure Company)1:05:31
10Jeff Bushong (Chicken Ranch Crew)1:18:43
11Taylor Kruse (Paradise Garage Racing)1:21:22
12Chris Hays (Toasted Head Racing)1:30:48
13Samuel Dobrozsi (Swallow Bicycle Works)1:31:09
14Rob Lochner (Pro Bikes)1:37:30
15Joseph Stroz (Stroz Physical Therapy & Sports Rehab, P.C.)1:48:27
16Peat Henry (Team Noah Foundation/Free Awesome)2:12:15
17Mark Peterman (Svvc)2:31:09
18Chris Bryce (Wolfpak Racing)2:32:04
19Dana Rapp (Toasted Head Racing)2:32:41
20Adam Clarke (Team Noah Foundation)2:35:00
21Wayne Lewis (Gigantic Hawk)2:55:54
22Andy Cremeans (Pro Mountain Outfitters)3:22:10
23Garry Blair (Champion City Cycling)3:28:28
24Tyler Keuning (Village Mountain Bike Team)3:36:48
25Daniel Kwasnowski3:55:04
26Brian Bratney (Racing Greyhounds)4:13:34
27Neil Nicholson (North Central College Cycling)4:13:36
28John Reed5:04:46
29John Meek (Team Sorba Chattanooga)5:26:01
DNFCraig Fleetwood (Blacksmith Cycles)
DNFLarkin Kelly (Paradise Garage)
DNFwilson Pyle (Sewickley Cycling)
DNFGordon Wadsworth (Blue Ridge Cyclery P/B Reynolds Gm Suburu)
DNFAlex Powell
DNSScott Green (Toasted Head Racing)
DNSscott radford (Hbi/ Pro Bikes)
DNSkerry slotter (Saucon Valley Bikes / Weyerbacher)
DNSMichael TreSSler (East End Ruff Ryders)

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Masse (Rare Disease Cycling)8:10:29
2Marland Whaley (Hammer Nutrition/Red Barn Bicycles/Wtb)0:08:20
3David Jolin (Stark Velo)0:20:40
4anthony hergert (Reality Bikes Ambassador Team)0:46:22
5Terry Blanchet (North American Velo)0:47:13
6thomas franek (Team Lake Effect)0:48:11
7Monte Hewett0:48:28
8Chris Irving (Los Locos)1:23:00
9Craig Morris (Racing Greyhounds)2:02:08
10Jon Mullen (Team Mullen)2:02:09
11Nick Perrow (Pamba/Bushwhackers)2:08:14
12Tom Hanrahan (Dmba/Silentsports)2:09:37
13andrerw Riess3:32:25
14jeff smart (Fit Livin')3:38:25
15Dennis Murphy (Founder's Racing)3:51:12
16Mark Jones (Orrville Cycling Club)4:24:15
17Mike Dietlin5:05:40
18Peter Rajcani5:57:19
DNFMichael Bender (The Bike Lane)
DNFMark Drogalis (Toasted Head Racing)
DNFVern Randall
DNFRobert Breedlove (Blue Sky Bicycles)
DNFStephen Buchwalder (Team Dayton Cycling/Relevant Works)
DNFSamuel Osborne
DNSCharles Buki (Rare Disease Cycling)
DNSRobert Bussenger (Vandalay Industries)
DNSChristopher Greene (J's Bikes/Ihop)
DNSHenry McCullough (Team Trappe Door)
DNSTony Papandrea (Team Mt Airy / T.R. Racing)

 

