Image 1 of 7 Christian Tanguy (Team CF) crosses the finish line (Image credit: Jack Kunnen) Image 2 of 7 Lumberjack 100 men's open podium (Image credit: Jack Kunnen) Image 3 of 7 Lumberjack 100 men's top three (Image credit: Jack Kunnen) Image 4 of 7 Lumberjack 100 singlespeed men podium (Image credit: Jack Kunnen) Image 5 of 7 Lumberjack 100 master men's podium (Image credit: Jack Kunnen) Image 6 of 7 Lumberjack 100 women's podium (Image credit: Jack Kunnen) Image 7 of 7 Lumberjack 100 women's singlespeed podium (Image credit: Jack Kunnen)

The Lumberjack 100 sold out again in 2011 with a packed field of solid competition in every division vying for the reknown hatchet award. Fair skies and mild temperatures contributed to record times this year in the three-lap 100-mile race, yet just one defending champion would claim four straight.

Women

Defending National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Champion Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) captured her third win of the NUE Series this year, in 7:40:38, in what could be shaping up to be her second straight NUE title. Although it's still early in the season, the question remains, who will step up to challenge the defending champion with seven races remaining?

2009 NUE Champion and perpetual challenger Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) finished third at 8:04:46. "It was a fast running course today, and I felt wonderful going into it. I was riding with NUE Champion Amanda Carey, and we did a really fast first lap, I was psyched because I had been tired lately. This was my third big event in a row."

"We picked up our bottles after the first lap, but when we started out on the lap again, it was like I could hardly move and totally imploded the second lap. I made it through and didn't think I was going to do a third lap but it was like, man, there are people out here doing a third lap and I need to do this."

Sornson felt better for a time and kept going, but then Karen Potter (Mtbracenews.com/irideadventures) came on strong and passed her at the aid station. "It was like I was standing still and just couldn't match it," said Sornson. "I had a faster time than last year, but it was a good day, no rain, not to hot and I got a personal best time."

Potter, from Shrewsbury, Massachusetts went on to capture second place in a time of 7:57:30.

Danielle Musto (Salsa/Twin Six/Kenda) finished second in the women's singlespeed division in 8:22:22, a top 10 finish when combined with the women's open in the NUE Series.

"It was awesome! Carey Lowery (Outdoor Store/ Specialized) and I are always competitive with each other. In a nutshell, I managed to hold her off until mile 70 when she blew past me and I never saw her again. I still had my fastest time ever here. This was my seventh year doing this. I have 700 miles on this course."

Men

Christian Tanguy (Team CF) racked up his third win of the season at the Lumberjack 100, taking the top podium spot by finishing in just 6:30:25. Tanguy said, "I had a 29er, and it was right on for this course! I remembered from previous years that it's quite bumpy, although there is not too many rocks or roots. We started with a very large group, the largest so far I think."

"After we completed the first lap, we were still quite a large group so after the first dirt road I tried to go on the front and increase the tempo in the singletrack. Right away, it put a smile on my face because the bike was handling awesome and nobody to brake in front of me. This is where I felt the best."

When the leaders reached the firetower, there were only five left, instead of the original approximately 10 riders in the first group.

"Then Jeff went to the front and slowed down the pace a bit which was fine with me because I was really going hard," said Tanguy. "I could not go that fast to the finish."

"I felt like I had really good legs and could engage with the other racers on the really strenuous climbs. It was like I had a little more today than everybody else. I had a really good handoff at the aid station, as did Jeff Schalk and Mike Simonson," said Tanguy.

Simonson put down the hammer at the beginning of the second lap and it took Tanguy, Derick Graham and Brent Prenzlow three to five miles to catch him.

"I wasn't too worried," said Tanguy. "I had decided that after the dirt road I was going to increase my pace again at the same spot at the beginning of the third lap."

Tanguy rode away from the others starting into the singletrack. "I knew this was it," said Tanguy. "After several second places, I really wanted the hatchet."





"When Christian put in his big attack and started drilling it at the front, I knew I was in trouble," said Schalk. "It was a matter of just hanging on for as long as I could. Right around mile 80 is where I really popped and Simonson and Christian left me and since I let them go, I was able to kind of regroup and try to get back into a rhythm to get back into it and get back to Simonson who was falling apart badly."

Schalk just barely got by Simonson and claimed second in what he called a "stacked field". "Overall, my impression being my fourth year doing it, this was a really stacked field, I was amazed. We had about 15 people together after one full lap which is unprecedented."

Simonson (RBS Trek MTB Team) finished third in 6:40:12, and summed up his day. "I kind of got buried coming in to the start and had to work around some people. In the first lap, it was like a big train. It was probably 10 or 12 guys. Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac) was at the front. He was the rabbit, pretty much, keeping the pace up. I just sat back, ya know, second, third or fourth wheel, trying to lay low. People began falling off the train."

When asked whether there was much talking going on, Simonson said, "We didn't really say too much, it was kinda like, don't hit a tree (laughing)." Going into lap three, Simonson got a good feed and put a gap on the others just prior to Tanguy's attack.

"I was getting tired and having a hard time focusing. I ended up hitting a tree and Christian got away. With about five miles to go, Jeff came out of nowhere and caught me. He was attacking on all of the climbs! We were both just wasted."

"Jeff attacked me again on the very last climb and got a gap, but I almost caught him coming into the finish. We were gassed 100 percent all the way, right to the line. My time was 7:11:00 last year, 6:40:12 this year, so I think I made a major improvement."

Schalk's second place time was just nine seconds faster than Simonson.

Singlespeed men

Gerry Pflug (Salsa/Pro Bikes) of Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania, made it four straight wins this year, albeit a close one, at the Lumberjack 100.

"The competition at this race was stiffer than it has been at any of the races this year so far. There were four singlespeeders and we were all in the front pack with Jeff Schalk and Christian Tanguy."

"I hit a stump on the side of the trail, just like last year, went over the bars, crashed really hard, messed up my front suspension so I dropped off from the front pack and just went into recovery mode."

Luckily enough for Pflug, Matt Ferrari (Hubcap-Freeze Thaw Cycles) and another singlespeeder came by, so the trio rode together to catch Jordan Wakely (Einstein Racing) from Grayling, Michigan.

"So there were the three of us for all the first lap and much of the second lap. I put a little time on them coming into the second pit, and I had to do some mechanical work so they got by me but caught them again on a climb on the third loop. They both seemed to blow up and I didn't see them anymore after that," said Pflug.

He rode solo until Mike Montalbano (Dark Horse Cycles) of Hewitt, New Jersey caught him on the fire road. "I let him get in front and he set a really good pace. He had a higher gear than I had so everywhere there was a really steep pitch, he had to get off and run while I could ride it," said Pflug. "I was putting time on him on the climbs but then he would catch me again on the fast stuff."

The pair rode the final lap together until the last steep part with a mile or two to go. That's when Montalbano's bigger gear meant he had to jump off and run while Pflug could ride past and get some time.

"I knew he had a bigger gear and there was all that rolling stuff so I thought he might catch me. It came down to a sprint coming in to the line and I got him by 13 seconds," said Pflug. "It was like a cross country course, fast, I loved it."





NUE Masters Champion and race winner Robert Herriman (Trek 29er Crew/WSC/acfstores.com) of Royal Oak, Michigan, said he had a poor start, but that didn't stop him from going on to win the race.

"I kind of got buried as they were heading down the road," said Herriman. "But I think that kind of worked out well because it forced me to stick to an easier pace at the beginning, ya know, stuck in traffic."

A few miles in, Herriman caught up to Roger Masse, who eventually had to stop to remove a stick from his rear wheel. Herriman never saw Masse again.

"This is a tough course. It doesn't have the elevation of other courses but you never get to rest. It's not technical but it's just hard, concentration hard, and always power." Herriman's winning time was 7:25:30.

Roger Masse (Trek 29er Crew) of Bethesda, Maryland, finished second in 7:50:09. "I have been targeting Robert Herriman. I mean, he is the current NUE Champion and he won two weeks ago at the Mohican 100 so he was the guy I really wanted to ride with today from a competitive standpoint."

Masse said the two worked together on some fireroads. "He wasn't going too hard so I thought we could probably ride together for a while. We were talking, I mean, we're friends, so I figured we could work together for a while, it's a long race, right? And I think he was thinking the same thing, but I ended up getting a stick in my wheel."

The offending stick popped back out, but not without breaking a spoke, which also got caught in Masse's chain and forced him to stop again to deal with it.

"I couldn't get the spoke out of the chain. It felt like an eternity but I am sure it was only three or four minutes. I finally got it going again and started chasing, and I thought I would see him again, but he was just stronger today."

Masse's wobbly wheel held up until the end. "Honestly, I don't know what the margin was but I'm sure it was more than the amount of time I was stopped so I'm not going to say that was the reason but it would have been nice to ride with him a little longer and test him today. It just wasn't in the cards."

The next stop for the NUE Series is July 16 in the high country of Breckenridge, Colorado, for the Breckenridge 100. It's the home race of Josh Tostado. Can anyone take his Rocky Mountain crown? Stay tuned for a race preview and all the action.

Special thanks go to Jack Kunnen for assistance with rider interviews.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Tanguy (Team CF) 6:30:25 2 Jeff Schalk (Trek) 0:09:38 3 Michael Simonson (RBS Trek MTB Team) 0:09:47 4 Brent Prenzlow (Celo Pacific / B&L) 0:14:06 5 Derek Graham (Bissell/ABG) 0:21:10 6 Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac) 0:23:14 7 John Burns (Burns Racing) 0:28:37 8 Chris Peariso (Adventure212 / Specialized) 0:37:05 9 Kip Biese (Big Wheel Racing/Old Town Bike Shop/Pearl Izumi) 0:43:07 10 Ernesto Marenchin (Speedgoat.Com) 0:44:02 11 Edward O'Dea (Topeak-Ergon) 0:44:13 12 Greg Kuhn (RBS Trek MTB Team) 13 Christopher Michaels (American Classic) 0:44:43 14 Garth Prosser 0:53:27 15 Cameron Walters (Racing Greyhounds) 0:54:49 16 Dan Klein (RBS Trek MTB Team) 0:57:09 17 Andy Gorski 1:00:42 18 Aaron McCready (Racing Greyhounds) 1:03:38 19 Aaron Fader (Bloomington Cycle And Fitness) 1:06:06 20 Jason Lowetz (Einstein Racing) 1:09:32 21 Patrick Wallace (Ellicottville Bike Shop) 1:10:05 22 Bradley Schmalzer (Team Bikeman.Com/stan's Notubes/xxc Magazine) 1:17:02 23 Adam Naish (RBS Trek MTB Team) 1:17:40 24 Scott Cole (Adventure212 / Specialized) 1:21:03 25 Lee Unwin (Cycleops) 26 Scott Bower (O'Leary Paint) 1:26:12 27 Chris Patterson (D2 Racing) 1:26:17 28 Matt Craig (Team Fast) 1:26:38 29 Dennis Baldwin (Ellicottville Bike Shop) 1:26:58 30 Joe Thomas (Custer Cyclery) 1:28:15 31 John McKeen (Einstein Racing) 1:34:11 32 Jimmie Colflesh (Mom And Pop Racing) 1:34:48 33 Anthony Gwin (Maumee Valley Wheelmen) 1:37:03 34 Earl Hillaker (Founders Alger Racing) 1:37:16 35 Ethan Millstein (Mercenary Mountain Bikers) 1:38:29 36 Mark Donakowski (Racing Greyhounds) 1:40:25 37 Dan Kotwicki (Trek 29ercrew / Sram) 1:41:10 38 Brad Majors 1:42:40 39 Jay Click 1:46:29 40 Mike Belanger (Racing Greyhounds) 1:51:07 41 Matt Thourot (Bicilibre) 1:54:59 42 Dennis R Schueler Jr (Rbikes.com/fleettruckparts.com/lanajewelry.com) 1:56:43 43 Rick Bentley (Team Fast) 1:56:46 44 Jared Medler (Morgans Garage) 1:57:56 45 Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing) 1:59:45 46 Eric Patterson (D2 Racing) 2:00:19 47 Shaun Welch (Paint Creek Bicycles) 2:00:20 48 Chris Maltby (Terry's Cycle) 2:02:54 49 Dennis Lessard 2:04:34 50 Jeff Austin-Phillips (Behind-Bars/little Guy Racing) 2:04:51 51 Paul Riggs (Racing Greyhounds) 2:05:07 52 David Wagoner (Aldefer Bergan Racing) 2:05:09 53 Chris Goddard (Team Fraser) 2:05:21 54 Michael Seaman (The Argyle Army / Specialized) 2:07:22 55 Jason Whittaker (Einstein Racing) 2:07:32 56 Rob Nishman (Raceallday.ca) 2:09:26 57 Jeffrey Zeller (Outpost Of Manistee) 2:09:53 58 Matt Alcumbrack 2:10:51 59 Todd Daprano (Atlanta Pro Bicycles) 2:11:20 60 Kelly Sugg 2:13:27 61 Thomas Markley (Roll Models) 2:13:57 62 Paul Johnston (Chocolay Ace) 2:15:26 63 Tom McArdle 2:17:35 64 Stephen Dempsey (Quiring Cycles) 2:17:40 65 Greg Giles (Racing Greyhounds) 2:19:39 66 Greg Witt (RBS Cycling Team) 2:19:43 67 Travis Sapsford (Guy's Racing Club) 2:21:43 68 Mike Jones (Cycle And Fitness) 2:22:59 69 Brian Harris (Cross Country Cycle) 2:23:19 70 Christopher Roper (Racing Greyhounds) 2:23:53 71 Joseph Keays (Strava) 2:24:35 72 Bruce Pisarek (COBC National Engineering) 2:27:32 73 Brian Parker (XXX Racing-Athletico) 2:28:40 74 Ross McKegney (Velo Epic) 2:28:53 75 Chris Bryce (Shoair/Velosport) 2:28:54 76 Matt Verona (Team Fast / Hometown) 2:29:23 77 Christian Baks (Pawling Cycle And Sport) 2:30:42 78 Sean Palmer (Johnny Sprockets) 2:33:32 79 Jeff Poirier (Team J-Tree) 2:35:32 80 Bryan Marek (Speed Merchants) 2:36:23 81 Scott Chiesa (Rochester Bike Shop) 2:36:49 82 Scott Miller (Ellicottville Bike Shop) 2:38:33 83 Benjamin Caldwell (Aberdeen Bike) 2:38:46 84 Kelly Jedynak (R-Bikes.Com) 2:39:59 85 Sean Smith (Cycle And Fitness) 2:40:00 86 Brad Flachsbart (Bloomington Cycle Racing Team) 2:41:18 87 Russell Petts (Racing Greyhounds) 2:44:22 88 Devin Peter Deboer 2:44:27 89 Anthony Bruce (RBS Cycling Team) 2:45:34 90 Christian Byar 2:48:27 91 David Messing (Team Fraser) 2:51:22 92 Scott Belcher (Shamrock Cycles/7 Hills Racing) 2:52:37 93 Tom Stritzinger (1759 Society) 2:53:17 94 Andrew Brown (MTB-Life.Com) 2:57:59 95 Neil Peruski (MPI / Main Street Bicycles) 2:58:56 96 Grant Hammons (J'S Bikes) 3:01:07 97 Adam Hallett (HC Hooligans) 3:06:46 98 Jon Heft (Trails Edge Cyclery) 3:07:25 99 Steven Buday 3:07:39 100 Rugg Foltz 3:08:11 101 David Tietz 3:10:48 102 Bob South (No Boundaries) 3:10:56 103 Brent Krmpotich (Velorution) 104 Charles Buki (Gripped Racing) 105 Alex Pearson (Yorktown Cycles - Raw Revolution) 3:11:38 106 Dan McGraw (Freewheeler Bike Shop) 3:13:45 107 Sean Van Dongen (Racer Sportif) 3:14:43 108 Jurrien Davison (HUP United) 3:16:42 109 Michael Verploegh 3:18:21 110 Jason Jilbert 3:19:56 111 Mike McAvoy (Freewheeler Bike Shop) 3:19:57 112 Cody Sovis (Hagerty Cycling-Ciclirati) 3:22:23 113 Steve Simmons (Gripped Racing) 3:23:39 114 Andrew Holly (Fusion IT) 3:24:20 115 David Wodfine (Wild Rock) 3:28:17 116 Mike Riffe (Team Fraser) 3:30:50 117 Pierre Neron 3:31:43 118 Pascal Tremblay 119 Samuel Hayward 3:31:44 120 Robert Scripture (Team Hot Route) 3:33:05 121 Nathan Kearns (Treefortbikes.Com) 3:34:43 122 Jeffrey Scofield (Rapid Wheelmen) 123 Gerrerd Abrams (Half Acre Cycling) 3:35:27 124 Tim Anderson 3:36:45 125 Bryan Deal (PrecisionMTB.Com) 3:39:42 126 Andrew Shaw 3:44:23 127 Shawn Crowley (Founders Alger Racing) 3:46:06 128 Brian Ward 3:46:36 129 Steve Gray (The Motion Initiative) 3:48:17 130 Douglas Schmidt (J'S Bikes) 3:49:54 131 Denis Hall (Hometown Cycling, Brighton, Michigan) 3:52:43 132 Wendell Delvalle (Racing Greyhounds) 3:53:01 133 Darrell Greathouse (Lakeview Animal Hospital) 3:54:00 134 Bryan Adams (GORC) 3:54:18 135 Peter Gurney (Team Terpening) 3:54:46 136 Alex Mitevski (Racing Greyhounds) 3:55:12 137 Michael Mack (Team Moosen) 3:58:23 138 Bradford Cox 4:01:17 139 Scott Fohey (Nuts And Crazy) 4:01:52 140 Thomas Buday 4:02:05 141 John Paul 4:03:01 142 Matt Antoniou (RBS Cycling Team) 4:05:30 143 Kurt Molter 4:07:04 144 Laurence Etgen (Halter's Cycles) 4:08:12 145 Scott Bosley 4:09:39 146 Jake Davidson (C3- Athletes Serving Athletes) 4:12:55 147 Tim Fargo (Wolverine Sports Club) 4:13:27 148 Tak Kakiuchi (Trails Edge) 4:13:28 149 Kevin Leitner 4:16:06 150 Alex Pina (Shorts Brewery/mclain Cycle) 4:19:38 151 Erik Silvassy (Trails-Edge.Com) 4:29:02 152 Scott McBain 4:29:29 153 Phillip Pyrett 4:30:34 154 Brian Brown (PrecisionMTB.Com) 4:33:52 155 Joe Alligood (Ellsworth) 4:55:16 156 Roger Inman 4:56:43 157 James Vreeland (Team Angry Monkey) 4:56:44 158 Jason Lewis 5:02:59 159 Joseph Verstegen 5:16:19 160 Jeff Wood (Racing Greyhounds) 5:18:25 161 Mike Kozlowski 5:20:18 162 Robert Rulison 5:25:24 163 Matt Johnson 5:26:18 164 Lee Cook 5:39:42 165 Chris Davison (HUP United) 5:58:20 166 Nick Shue (Trails-Edge.Com) 6:18:18 167 Nicholas Mehl (Tri-City Cyclits P/b Jack's Bike Shop) 6:30:37 DNF Shawn Adams DNF Cliff Clermont (Trek San Diego) DNF Dan Korienek (Leadout Racing/kentwood Cycling And Fitness) DNF Don Roth (Right Brain Brewery) DNF Donald Cumming (MPI-Main Street Racing) DNF Todd Anthes (Blink Multisport) DNF Mark Cole (Adventure212 / Specialized) DNF Wade Bagnall (Founders/Alger Racing) DNF Dan Socie (Leadout Racing) DNF John Kline DNF Chris Pawielski (Cycle And Fitness) DNF Douglas Potter DNF Jason Mahokey (XXC Magazine/xxcmag.com) DNF Zack Jordan (Blacksheep) DNF Todd Rookus (HC Hooligans) DNF Nick Perrow (PAMBA) DNF Mike Segard (Marksman Contracting Llc) DNF Nick Cisler (PrecisionMTB) DNF Rob Meendering (ADA Bike Cycling Club) DNF Jeff Hammond (The Endurance Trust) DNF Aaron Hawkins (Winston's Brand Cycling Skincare) DNF Robert Lucia (RBS Cycling Team) DNF Gary Lunsford (Cannondale Factory Racing) DNF Nathan Kade DNF Thomas Varvaro (Team Moosen) DNF Jeffrey Wilberding DNF Douglas Bowman DNF Mark Jenkins (Team Woody's) DNF Frank Roth (South Lyon Cycle & Fitness) DNF Rick Racht (Cycle And Fitness) DNF Timothy Segard DNF Andy Segard DNF Lyle Michaels DNF Ross McCloskey (Racing Greyhounds) DNF Kristopher Ouvry (Cannondale Midwest Racing) DNF Gregory Ryan DNF Steve Bassett (Hot Dog Racing... Wheeeee!) DNF Jared Smerecki (Hot Dog Racing... Wheeeee!) DNF Brian Oppmann (Hot Route) DNF Eric York (Cross Club) DNF Carey Smith (Hammer Nutrition/stans No Tubes) DNF Chris Kreple DNF Rick Watson (Team Fusion) DNF Brandon Elliott (Iron Cycles) DNF Michael Campbell (Iron Cycles) DNF Dave Kempeinen (Racing Greyhounds) DNF Joshua Hogeterp (Founders Alger Racing) DNF Ralf Scharnowski (Founders Alger Racing) DNF Derek Wrathell (Landshark Racing) DNF Jason Sparks (Racing Greyhounds) DNF Clayton Bretschneider (Ram Die Corporation) DNF Tom Lining (Luv2MTB) DNF Marcus Mancini DNF Scott Chapin (HUP United) DNF Brian Leary (Cannondale Midwest Racing) DNF Jason Teggatz (Red Eye) DNF Darin Bartachek (Team Red Eye) DNF Scott Krahn (Racing Greyhounds)

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Carey (Kenda/felt) 7:40:38 2 Karen Potter (MTBracenews.com/irideadventures) 0:16:52 3 Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) 0:24:08 4 Vicki Barclay (Freeze Thaw Cycles) 0:33:15 5 Jane Pearson (Yorktowncycles- Raw Revolution) 0:37:05 6 Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) 0:49:32 7 Linda Shin (Dark Horse Flyers) 1:03:22 8 Namrita O'Dea (Topeak-Ergon) 1:03:47 9 Marilyn Kamp 1:12:45 10 Molly Wolf (Wheel Werks) 1:22:11 11 Carmen Sweet (Reactivated) 1:35:28 12 Christina Buerkle (Dynamic Physical Therapy) 2:26:18 13 Kelly Ayer (CAMBA) 2:29:29 14 Summer Olmstead (Custer Cyclery) 2:36:19 15 Dana Baurhenn (Wolverine/acfstores.com) 2:39:40 16 Jane Van Hof 2:42:37 17 Stephanie Surch (Bucks County Bicycle Company) 2:52:17 18 Amy Michaels 2:59:01 19 Leslie Conrad (Pure Energy Cycling - Pro Air Hfa) 3:12:09 20 Liz Baumgardt (Ellsworth/kenda/gu) 3:45:04 21 Julie Abrams (Half Acre Cycling) 4:09:44 22 Jeni Roosen (Seven Hills) 4:24:50 23 Emily Savickis (Team Ciclirati) 4:48:03 DNF Catherine Tahy (HUP United) DNF Blakely Sapsford (Guy's Racing Club) DNF Michelle Dulieu (Mendon Cyclesmith)

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gerry Pflug (Salsa/Pro Bikes) 7:13:50 2 Mike Montalbano (Dark Horse Cycles) 0:00:13 3 Robert Spreng (Dirty Harry's) 0:13:14 4 Jorden Wakeley (Einstein Racing) 0:13:28 5 Jason Pruitt (29ercrew) 0:28:30 6 Sean Leader (Team Ed) 7 Ron Sanborn (Einstein Racing) 0:31:06 8 Matthew Ferrari (Hubcap-Freeze Thaw Cycles) 0:33:41 9 Zac Wheeler (Wild Rock Outfitters) 0:37:02 10 Wayne Cook (Team Fraser/specialized) 0:47:37 11 Collin Snyder (Midwest Cycling Group P/b Trails Edge) 0:51:09 12 Rich Straub (Freezethawcycles/Bikeflights/Notubes) 0:52:36 13 Brad Keyes (Carborocket / Half Acre) 1:07:09 14 Robert Lochner (Iron City Bikes) 1:12:59 15 Ian Dunlop (Algoma Bicycle Company) 1:14:25 16 Jeffrey Bushong (Haybush - Allstate) 1:15:43 17 Gary Chambers (Team Ed Racing) 1:29:11 18 Mitch Moen (R-Bikes.com) 1:34:30 19 Bill Ostrowski (World Bike Relief) 1:44:33 20 Brad Hranach (Team Sandbag) 1:50:06 21 Scott Fader 1:54:33 22 Thomas Hanrahan 2:00:15 23 Trevor Smela (No Boundaries/Niner) 2:01:01 24 Martin Rudnick (Behind-Bars/LGR) 2:11:25 25 Erik Garland 2:22:35 26 Zeke Lilly (Outdoor Store) 2:23:09 27 Charlie Deppe (Team Unicorn) 2:24:38 28 Mitch Bernskoetter (Team Hammer Nutrition) 2:26:39 29 Brian Bratney (Racing Greyhounds) 2:30:15 30 Jeff Bliss (Freewheeler) 2:32:24 31 Craig Akers (HC Hooligans) 2:37:52 32 Jon Wieringa (Wheels In Motion) 2:38:34 33 Brian Gillies (Runjohnrun.net) 2:40:16 34 Kevin Laroe (Wheels In Motion) 2:45:24 35 Neil Nicholson 2:46:25 36 Stephen Cain (Dexter Bike And Sport) 3:21:55 37 Bill Hill (Team Rbs) 3:26:20 38 Mike Clark (Velo City Cycles / HUP United) 3:30:15 39 Brian Schultz (Ohio Orthopedic/Moro Cycling) 3:39:12 40 Tom Crimp (Auxiliary Racing) 3:46:00 41 Chuck Kovick (Mysinglespeed.com) 4:16:23 42 Nate Phelps (Team Unicorn) 5:34:53 DNF Mike Kennedy (Bob's Red Mill) DNF Gerry Neher (FBR) DNF Kurt Heubeck (Inked Alchomy) DNF Ryan Flesher (Terry's Cycle) DNF Jeffrey Cooper (Team Hot Dog)

Singlespeed women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carey Lowery (Outdoor Store/ Specialized) 8:15:43 2 Danielle Musto (Salsa/Twin Six/Kenda) 0:06:39 3 Danielle Shaver 1:57:51 4 Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles) 2:09:53 DNF Jocelyn Linscott (Dark Horse Cycles)

Masters 50+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Herriman (Trek 29er Crew/WSC/Acfstores.Com) 7:25:30 2 Roger Masse (Trek 29er Crew) 0:24:39 3 Jim Jordan (Blacksheep) 0:56:50 4 John Williams (Bike Line) 1:13:32 5 Ray Fulkerson (PrecisionMTB.Com) 1:15:02 6 Jay Jones (Cycletherapy/specialized Racing) 1:24:00 7 John Wyrick (Team Brad/biowheels) 1:31:22 8 Mark Boese (Custer Cyclery) 1:40:17 9 Hugh Melling 1:46:29 10 Jeff Surnow (Wolverine Racing) 2:10:08 11 Tim Morgan (Morgans Garage) 2:25:34 12 James Wilson (Team CF) 2:28:33 13 Scott Lint (Grand Traverse Cycle) 2:29:14 14 Matthew Davies (Team Bikeway MTB) 2:43:55 15 Stephen Hoke (Hoke Racing) 2:44:52 16 Ed McCalley (Team Ed Racing) 2:49:33 17 Bill Holden (Holden Brothers) 2:51:17 18 Martin Ruhl (Hodsons Bay Co.) 2:56:36 19 Dennis Scanlon (Guy's Bicycles Racing) 3:23:03 20 John Kowalczyk (Rapid Wheelmen) 3:29:18 21 Dennis Murphy (Founders Alger Racing) 3:45:34 22 Steve Duisterhof (Gordon Water Systems) 3:52:52 23 Kirk Walter (Riley Dog Racing) 4:00:50 DNF Lloyd Lind (RBS Cycling Team) DNF Chip Ellison (Pearl Izumi/Shimano) DNF Gary Terrell (Hop Dogs) DNF Glen Moore (Team Fraser) DNF Chris Fillmore, Sr. (Main Street Bicycles)