Tanguy wins Lumberjack

Carey continues good form with win in women's race

Christian Tanguy (Team CF) crosses the finish line

(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Lumberjack 100 men's open podium

(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Lumberjack 100 men's top three

(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Lumberjack 100 singlespeed men podium

(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Lumberjack 100 master men's podium

(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Lumberjack 100 women's podium

(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Lumberjack 100 women's singlespeed podium

(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)

The Lumberjack 100 sold out again in 2011 with a packed field of solid competition in every division vying for the reknown hatchet award. Fair skies and mild temperatures contributed to record times this year in the three-lap 100-mile race, yet just one defending champion would claim four straight.

Women

Defending National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Champion Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) captured her third win of the NUE Series this year, in 7:40:38, in what could be shaping up to be her second straight NUE title. Although it's still early in the season, the question remains, who will step up to challenge the defending champion with seven races remaining?

2009 NUE Champion and perpetual challenger Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) finished third at 8:04:46. "It was a fast running course today, and I felt wonderful going into it. I was riding with NUE Champion Amanda Carey, and we did a really fast first lap, I was psyched because I had been tired lately. This was my third big event in a row."

"We picked up our bottles after the first lap, but when we started out on the lap again, it was like I could hardly move and totally imploded the second lap. I made it through and didn't think I was going to do a third lap but it was like, man, there are people out here doing a third lap and I need to do this."

Sornson felt better for a time and kept going, but then Karen Potter (Mtbracenews.com/irideadventures) came on strong and passed her at the aid station. "It was like I was standing still and just couldn't match it," said Sornson. "I had a faster time than last year, but it was a good day, no rain, not to hot and I got a personal best time."

Potter, from Shrewsbury, Massachusetts went on to capture second place in a time of 7:57:30.

Danielle Musto (Salsa/Twin Six/Kenda) finished second in the women's singlespeed division in 8:22:22, a top 10 finish when combined with the women's open in the NUE Series.

"It was awesome! Carey Lowery (Outdoor Store/ Specialized) and I are always competitive with each other. In a nutshell, I managed to hold her off until mile 70 when she blew past me and I never saw her again. I still had my fastest time ever here. This was my seventh year doing this. I have 700 miles on this course."

Men

Christian Tanguy (Team CF) racked up his third win of the season at the Lumberjack 100, taking the top podium spot by finishing in just 6:30:25. Tanguy said, "I had a 29er, and it was right on for this course! I remembered from previous years that it's quite bumpy, although there is not too many rocks or roots. We started with a very large group, the largest so far I think."

"After we completed the first lap, we were still quite a large group so after the first dirt road I tried to go on the front and increase the tempo in the singletrack. Right away, it put a smile on my face because the bike was handling awesome and nobody to brake in front of me. This is where I felt the best."

When the leaders reached the firetower, there were only five left, instead of the original approximately 10 riders in the first group.

"Then Jeff went to the front and slowed down the pace a bit which was fine with me because I was really going hard," said Tanguy. "I could not go that fast to the finish."

"I felt like I had really good legs and could engage with the other racers on the really strenuous climbs. It was like I had a little more today than everybody else. I had a really good handoff at the aid station, as did Jeff Schalk and Mike Simonson," said Tanguy.

Simonson put down the hammer at the beginning of the second lap and it took Tanguy, Derick Graham and Brent Prenzlow three to five miles to catch him.

"I wasn't too worried," said Tanguy. "I had decided that after the dirt road I was going to increase my pace again at the same spot at the beginning of the third lap."

Tanguy rode away from the others starting into the singletrack. "I knew this was it," said Tanguy. "After several second places, I really wanted the hatchet."

"When Christian put in his big attack and started drilling it at the front, I knew I was in trouble," said Schalk. "It was a matter of just hanging on for as long as I could. Right around mile 80 is where I really popped and Simonson and Christian left me and since I let them go, I was able to kind of regroup and try to get back into a rhythm to get back into it and get back to Simonson who was falling apart badly."

Schalk just barely got by Simonson and claimed second in what he called a "stacked field". "Overall, my impression being my fourth year doing it, this was a really stacked field, I was amazed. We had about 15 people together after one full lap which is unprecedented."

Simonson (RBS Trek MTB Team) finished third in 6:40:12, and summed up his day. "I kind of got buried coming in to the start and had to work around some people. In the first lap, it was like a big train. It was probably 10 or 12 guys. Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac) was at the front. He was the rabbit, pretty much, keeping the pace up. I just sat back, ya know, second, third or fourth wheel, trying to lay low. People began falling off the train."

When asked whether there was much talking going on, Simonson said, "We didn't really say too much, it was kinda like, don't hit a tree (laughing)." Going into lap three, Simonson got a good feed and put a gap on the others just prior to Tanguy's attack.

"I was getting tired and having a hard time focusing. I ended up hitting a tree and Christian got away. With about five miles to go, Jeff came out of nowhere and caught me. He was attacking on all of the climbs! We were both just wasted."

"Jeff attacked me again on the very last climb and got a gap, but I almost caught him coming into the finish. We were gassed 100 percent all the way, right to the line. My time was 7:11:00 last year, 6:40:12 this year, so I think I made a major improvement."

Schalk's second place time was just nine seconds faster than Simonson.

Singlespeed men

Gerry Pflug (Salsa/Pro Bikes) of Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania, made it four straight wins this year, albeit a close one, at the Lumberjack 100.

"The competition at this race was stiffer than it has been at any of the races this year so far. There were four singlespeeders and we were all in the front pack with Jeff Schalk and Christian Tanguy."

"I hit a stump on the side of the trail, just like last year, went over the bars, crashed really hard, messed up my front suspension so I dropped off from the front pack and just went into recovery mode."

Luckily enough for Pflug, Matt Ferrari (Hubcap-Freeze Thaw Cycles) and another singlespeeder came by, so the trio rode together to catch Jordan Wakely (Einstein Racing) from Grayling, Michigan.

"So there were the three of us for all the first lap and much of the second lap. I put a little time on them coming into the second pit, and I had to do some mechanical work so they got by me but caught them again on a climb on the third loop. They both seemed to blow up and I didn't see them anymore after that," said Pflug.

He rode solo until Mike Montalbano (Dark Horse Cycles) of Hewitt, New Jersey caught him on the fire road. "I let him get in front and he set a really good pace. He had a higher gear than I had so everywhere there was a really steep pitch, he had to get off and run while I could ride it," said Pflug. "I was putting time on him on the climbs but then he would catch me again on the fast stuff."

The pair rode the final lap together until the last steep part with a mile or two to go. That's when Montalbano's bigger gear meant he had to jump off and run while Pflug could ride past and get some time.

"I knew he had a bigger gear and there was all that rolling stuff so I thought he might catch me. It came down to a sprint coming in to the line and I got him by 13 seconds," said Pflug. "It was like a cross country course, fast, I loved it."

NUE Masters Champion and race winner Robert Herriman (Trek 29er Crew/WSC/acfstores.com) of Royal Oak, Michigan, said he had a poor start, but that didn't stop him from going on to win the race.

"I kind of got buried as they were heading down the road," said Herriman. "But I think that kind of worked out well because it forced me to stick to an easier pace at the beginning, ya know, stuck in traffic."

A few miles in, Herriman caught up to Roger Masse, who eventually had to stop to remove a stick from his rear wheel. Herriman never saw Masse again.

"This is a tough course. It doesn't have the elevation of other courses but you never get to rest. It's not technical but it's just hard, concentration hard, and always power." Herriman's winning time was 7:25:30.

Roger Masse (Trek 29er Crew) of Bethesda, Maryland, finished second in 7:50:09. "I have been targeting Robert Herriman. I mean, he is the current NUE Champion and he won two weeks ago at the Mohican 100 so he was the guy I really wanted to ride with today from a competitive standpoint."

Masse said the two worked together on some fireroads. "He wasn't going too hard so I thought we could probably ride together for a while. We were talking, I mean, we're friends, so I figured we could work together for a while, it's a long race, right? And I think he was thinking the same thing, but I ended up getting a stick in my wheel."

The offending stick popped back out, but not without breaking a spoke, which also got caught in Masse's chain and forced him to stop again to deal with it.

"I couldn't get the spoke out of the chain. It felt like an eternity but I am sure it was only three or four minutes. I finally got it going again and started chasing, and I thought I would see him again, but he was just stronger today."

Masse's wobbly wheel held up until the end. "Honestly, I don't know what the margin was but I'm sure it was more than the amount of time I was stopped so I'm not going to say that was the reason but it would have been nice to ride with him a little longer and test him today. It just wasn't in the cards."

The next stop for the NUE Series is July 16 in the high country of Breckenridge, Colorado, for the Breckenridge 100. It's the home race of Josh Tostado. Can anyone take his Rocky Mountain crown? Stay tuned for a race preview and all the action.

Special thanks go to Jack Kunnen for assistance with rider interviews.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Tanguy (Team CF)6:30:25
2Jeff Schalk (Trek)0:09:38
3Michael Simonson (RBS Trek MTB Team)0:09:47
4Brent Prenzlow (Celo Pacific / B&L)0:14:06
5Derek Graham (Bissell/ABG)0:21:10
6Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac)0:23:14
7John Burns (Burns Racing)0:28:37
8Chris Peariso (Adventure212 / Specialized)0:37:05
9Kip Biese (Big Wheel Racing/Old Town Bike Shop/Pearl Izumi)0:43:07
10Ernesto Marenchin (Speedgoat.Com)0:44:02
11Edward O'Dea (Topeak-Ergon)0:44:13
12Greg Kuhn (RBS Trek MTB Team)
13Christopher Michaels (American Classic)0:44:43
14Garth Prosser0:53:27
15Cameron Walters (Racing Greyhounds)0:54:49
16Dan Klein (RBS Trek MTB Team)0:57:09
17Andy Gorski1:00:42
18Aaron McCready (Racing Greyhounds)1:03:38
19Aaron Fader (Bloomington Cycle And Fitness)1:06:06
20Jason Lowetz (Einstein Racing)1:09:32
21Patrick Wallace (Ellicottville Bike Shop)1:10:05
22Bradley Schmalzer (Team Bikeman.Com/stan's Notubes/xxc Magazine)1:17:02
23Adam Naish (RBS Trek MTB Team)1:17:40
24Scott Cole (Adventure212 / Specialized)1:21:03
25Lee Unwin (Cycleops)
26Scott Bower (O'Leary Paint)1:26:12
27Chris Patterson (D2 Racing)1:26:17
28Matt Craig (Team Fast)1:26:38
29Dennis Baldwin (Ellicottville Bike Shop)1:26:58
30Joe Thomas (Custer Cyclery)1:28:15
31John McKeen (Einstein Racing)1:34:11
32Jimmie Colflesh (Mom And Pop Racing)1:34:48
33Anthony Gwin (Maumee Valley Wheelmen)1:37:03
34Earl Hillaker (Founders Alger Racing)1:37:16
35Ethan Millstein (Mercenary Mountain Bikers)1:38:29
36Mark Donakowski (Racing Greyhounds)1:40:25
37Dan Kotwicki (Trek 29ercrew / Sram)1:41:10
38Brad Majors1:42:40
39Jay Click1:46:29
40Mike Belanger (Racing Greyhounds)1:51:07
41Matt Thourot (Bicilibre)1:54:59
42Dennis R Schueler Jr (Rbikes.com/fleettruckparts.com/lanajewelry.com)1:56:43
43Rick Bentley (Team Fast)1:56:46
44Jared Medler (Morgans Garage)1:57:56
45Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)1:59:45
46Eric Patterson (D2 Racing)2:00:19
47Shaun Welch (Paint Creek Bicycles)2:00:20
48Chris Maltby (Terry's Cycle)2:02:54
49Dennis Lessard2:04:34
50Jeff Austin-Phillips (Behind-Bars/little Guy Racing)2:04:51
51Paul Riggs (Racing Greyhounds)2:05:07
52David Wagoner (Aldefer Bergan Racing)2:05:09
53Chris Goddard (Team Fraser)2:05:21
54Michael Seaman (The Argyle Army / Specialized)2:07:22
55Jason Whittaker (Einstein Racing)2:07:32
56Rob Nishman (Raceallday.ca)2:09:26
57Jeffrey Zeller (Outpost Of Manistee)2:09:53
58Matt Alcumbrack2:10:51
59Todd Daprano (Atlanta Pro Bicycles)2:11:20
60Kelly Sugg2:13:27
61Thomas Markley (Roll Models)2:13:57
62Paul Johnston (Chocolay Ace)2:15:26
63Tom McArdle2:17:35
64Stephen Dempsey (Quiring Cycles)2:17:40
65Greg Giles (Racing Greyhounds)2:19:39
66Greg Witt (RBS Cycling Team)2:19:43
67Travis Sapsford (Guy's Racing Club)2:21:43
68Mike Jones (Cycle And Fitness)2:22:59
69Brian Harris (Cross Country Cycle)2:23:19
70Christopher Roper (Racing Greyhounds)2:23:53
71Joseph Keays (Strava)2:24:35
72Bruce Pisarek (COBC National Engineering)2:27:32
73Brian Parker (XXX Racing-Athletico)2:28:40
74Ross McKegney (Velo Epic)2:28:53
75Chris Bryce (Shoair/Velosport)2:28:54
76Matt Verona (Team Fast / Hometown)2:29:23
77Christian Baks (Pawling Cycle And Sport)2:30:42
78Sean Palmer (Johnny Sprockets)2:33:32
79Jeff Poirier (Team J-Tree)2:35:32
80Bryan Marek (Speed Merchants)2:36:23
81Scott Chiesa (Rochester Bike Shop)2:36:49
82Scott Miller (Ellicottville Bike Shop)2:38:33
83Benjamin Caldwell (Aberdeen Bike)2:38:46
84Kelly Jedynak (R-Bikes.Com)2:39:59
85Sean Smith (Cycle And Fitness)2:40:00
86Brad Flachsbart (Bloomington Cycle Racing Team)2:41:18
87Russell Petts (Racing Greyhounds)2:44:22
88Devin Peter Deboer2:44:27
89Anthony Bruce (RBS Cycling Team)2:45:34
90Christian Byar2:48:27
91David Messing (Team Fraser)2:51:22
92Scott Belcher (Shamrock Cycles/7 Hills Racing)2:52:37
93Tom Stritzinger (1759 Society)2:53:17
94Andrew Brown (MTB-Life.Com)2:57:59
95Neil Peruski (MPI / Main Street Bicycles)2:58:56
96Grant Hammons (J'S Bikes)3:01:07
97Adam Hallett (HC Hooligans)3:06:46
98Jon Heft (Trails Edge Cyclery)3:07:25
99Steven Buday3:07:39
100Rugg Foltz3:08:11
101David Tietz3:10:48
102Bob South (No Boundaries)3:10:56
103Brent Krmpotich (Velorution)
104Charles Buki (Gripped Racing)
105Alex Pearson (Yorktown Cycles - Raw Revolution)3:11:38
106Dan McGraw (Freewheeler Bike Shop)3:13:45
107Sean Van Dongen (Racer Sportif)3:14:43
108Jurrien Davison (HUP United)3:16:42
109Michael Verploegh3:18:21
110Jason Jilbert3:19:56
111Mike McAvoy (Freewheeler Bike Shop)3:19:57
112Cody Sovis (Hagerty Cycling-Ciclirati)3:22:23
113Steve Simmons (Gripped Racing)3:23:39
114Andrew Holly (Fusion IT)3:24:20
115David Wodfine (Wild Rock)3:28:17
116Mike Riffe (Team Fraser)3:30:50
117Pierre Neron3:31:43
118Pascal Tremblay
119Samuel Hayward3:31:44
120Robert Scripture (Team Hot Route)3:33:05
121Nathan Kearns (Treefortbikes.Com)3:34:43
122Jeffrey Scofield (Rapid Wheelmen)
123Gerrerd Abrams (Half Acre Cycling)3:35:27
124Tim Anderson3:36:45
125Bryan Deal (PrecisionMTB.Com)3:39:42
126Andrew Shaw3:44:23
127Shawn Crowley (Founders Alger Racing)3:46:06
128Brian Ward3:46:36
129Steve Gray (The Motion Initiative)3:48:17
130Douglas Schmidt (J'S Bikes)3:49:54
131Denis Hall (Hometown Cycling, Brighton, Michigan)3:52:43
132Wendell Delvalle (Racing Greyhounds)3:53:01
133Darrell Greathouse (Lakeview Animal Hospital)3:54:00
134Bryan Adams (GORC)3:54:18
135Peter Gurney (Team Terpening)3:54:46
136Alex Mitevski (Racing Greyhounds)3:55:12
137Michael Mack (Team Moosen)3:58:23
138Bradford Cox4:01:17
139Scott Fohey (Nuts And Crazy)4:01:52
140Thomas Buday4:02:05
141John Paul4:03:01
142Matt Antoniou (RBS Cycling Team)4:05:30
143Kurt Molter4:07:04
144Laurence Etgen (Halter's Cycles)4:08:12
145Scott Bosley4:09:39
146Jake Davidson (C3- Athletes Serving Athletes)4:12:55
147Tim Fargo (Wolverine Sports Club)4:13:27
148Tak Kakiuchi (Trails Edge)4:13:28
149Kevin Leitner4:16:06
150Alex Pina (Shorts Brewery/mclain Cycle)4:19:38
151Erik Silvassy (Trails-Edge.Com)4:29:02
152Scott McBain4:29:29
153Phillip Pyrett4:30:34
154Brian Brown (PrecisionMTB.Com)4:33:52
155Joe Alligood (Ellsworth)4:55:16
156Roger Inman4:56:43
157James Vreeland (Team Angry Monkey)4:56:44
158Jason Lewis5:02:59
159Joseph Verstegen5:16:19
160Jeff Wood (Racing Greyhounds)5:18:25
161Mike Kozlowski5:20:18
162Robert Rulison5:25:24
163Matt Johnson5:26:18
164Lee Cook5:39:42
165Chris Davison (HUP United)5:58:20
166Nick Shue (Trails-Edge.Com)6:18:18
167Nicholas Mehl (Tri-City Cyclits P/b Jack's Bike Shop)6:30:37
DNFShawn Adams
DNFCliff Clermont (Trek San Diego)
DNFDan Korienek (Leadout Racing/kentwood Cycling And Fitness)
DNFDon Roth (Right Brain Brewery)
DNFDonald Cumming (MPI-Main Street Racing)
DNFTodd Anthes (Blink Multisport)
DNFMark Cole (Adventure212 / Specialized)
DNFWade Bagnall (Founders/Alger Racing)
DNFDan Socie (Leadout Racing)
DNFJohn Kline
DNFChris Pawielski (Cycle And Fitness)
DNFDouglas Potter
DNFJason Mahokey (XXC Magazine/xxcmag.com)
DNFZack Jordan (Blacksheep)
DNFTodd Rookus (HC Hooligans)
DNFNick Perrow (PAMBA)
DNFMike Segard (Marksman Contracting Llc)
DNFNick Cisler (PrecisionMTB)
DNFRob Meendering (ADA Bike Cycling Club)
DNFJeff Hammond (The Endurance Trust)
DNFAaron Hawkins (Winston's Brand Cycling Skincare)
DNFRobert Lucia (RBS Cycling Team)
DNFGary Lunsford (Cannondale Factory Racing)
DNFNathan Kade
DNFThomas Varvaro (Team Moosen)
DNFJeffrey Wilberding
DNFDouglas Bowman
DNFMark Jenkins (Team Woody's)
DNFFrank Roth (South Lyon Cycle & Fitness)
DNFRick Racht (Cycle And Fitness)
DNFTimothy Segard
DNFAndy Segard
DNFLyle Michaels
DNFRoss McCloskey (Racing Greyhounds)
DNFKristopher Ouvry (Cannondale Midwest Racing)
DNFGregory Ryan
DNFSteve Bassett (Hot Dog Racing... Wheeeee!)
DNFJared Smerecki (Hot Dog Racing... Wheeeee!)
DNFBrian Oppmann (Hot Route)
DNFEric York (Cross Club)
DNFCarey Smith (Hammer Nutrition/stans No Tubes)
DNFChris Kreple
DNFRick Watson (Team Fusion)
DNFBrandon Elliott (Iron Cycles)
DNFMichael Campbell (Iron Cycles)
DNFDave Kempeinen (Racing Greyhounds)
DNFJoshua Hogeterp (Founders Alger Racing)
DNFRalf Scharnowski (Founders Alger Racing)
DNFDerek Wrathell (Landshark Racing)
DNFJason Sparks (Racing Greyhounds)
DNFClayton Bretschneider (Ram Die Corporation)
DNFTom Lining (Luv2MTB)
DNFMarcus Mancini
DNFScott Chapin (HUP United)
DNFBrian Leary (Cannondale Midwest Racing)
DNFJason Teggatz (Red Eye)
DNFDarin Bartachek (Team Red Eye)
DNFScott Krahn (Racing Greyhounds)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Carey (Kenda/felt)7:40:38
2Karen Potter (MTBracenews.com/irideadventures)0:16:52
3Cheryl Sornson (Team CF)0:24:08
4Vicki Barclay (Freeze Thaw Cycles)0:33:15
5Jane Pearson (Yorktowncycles- Raw Revolution)0:37:05
6Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)0:49:32
7Linda Shin (Dark Horse Flyers)1:03:22
8Namrita O'Dea (Topeak-Ergon)1:03:47
9Marilyn Kamp1:12:45
10Molly Wolf (Wheel Werks)1:22:11
11Carmen Sweet (Reactivated)1:35:28
12Christina Buerkle (Dynamic Physical Therapy)2:26:18
13Kelly Ayer (CAMBA)2:29:29
14Summer Olmstead (Custer Cyclery)2:36:19
15Dana Baurhenn (Wolverine/acfstores.com)2:39:40
16Jane Van Hof2:42:37
17Stephanie Surch (Bucks County Bicycle Company)2:52:17
18Amy Michaels2:59:01
19Leslie Conrad (Pure Energy Cycling - Pro Air Hfa)3:12:09
20Liz Baumgardt (Ellsworth/kenda/gu)3:45:04
21Julie Abrams (Half Acre Cycling)4:09:44
22Jeni Roosen (Seven Hills)4:24:50
23Emily Savickis (Team Ciclirati)4:48:03
DNFCatherine Tahy (HUP United)
DNFBlakely Sapsford (Guy's Racing Club)
DNFMichelle Dulieu (Mendon Cyclesmith)

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerry Pflug (Salsa/Pro Bikes)7:13:50
2Mike Montalbano (Dark Horse Cycles)0:00:13
3Robert Spreng (Dirty Harry's)0:13:14
4Jorden Wakeley (Einstein Racing)0:13:28
5Jason Pruitt (29ercrew)0:28:30
6Sean Leader (Team Ed)
7Ron Sanborn (Einstein Racing)0:31:06
8Matthew Ferrari (Hubcap-Freeze Thaw Cycles)0:33:41
9Zac Wheeler (Wild Rock Outfitters)0:37:02
10Wayne Cook (Team Fraser/specialized)0:47:37
11Collin Snyder (Midwest Cycling Group P/b Trails Edge)0:51:09
12Rich Straub (Freezethawcycles/Bikeflights/Notubes)0:52:36
13Brad Keyes (Carborocket / Half Acre)1:07:09
14Robert Lochner (Iron City Bikes)1:12:59
15Ian Dunlop (Algoma Bicycle Company)1:14:25
16Jeffrey Bushong (Haybush - Allstate)1:15:43
17Gary Chambers (Team Ed Racing)1:29:11
18Mitch Moen (R-Bikes.com)1:34:30
19Bill Ostrowski (World Bike Relief)1:44:33
20Brad Hranach (Team Sandbag)1:50:06
21Scott Fader1:54:33
22Thomas Hanrahan2:00:15
23Trevor Smela (No Boundaries/Niner)2:01:01
24Martin Rudnick (Behind-Bars/LGR)2:11:25
25Erik Garland2:22:35
26Zeke Lilly (Outdoor Store)2:23:09
27Charlie Deppe (Team Unicorn)2:24:38
28Mitch Bernskoetter (Team Hammer Nutrition)2:26:39
29Brian Bratney (Racing Greyhounds)2:30:15
30Jeff Bliss (Freewheeler)2:32:24
31Craig Akers (HC Hooligans)2:37:52
32Jon Wieringa (Wheels In Motion)2:38:34
33Brian Gillies (Runjohnrun.net)2:40:16
34Kevin Laroe (Wheels In Motion)2:45:24
35Neil Nicholson2:46:25
36Stephen Cain (Dexter Bike And Sport)3:21:55
37Bill Hill (Team Rbs)3:26:20
38Mike Clark (Velo City Cycles / HUP United)3:30:15
39Brian Schultz (Ohio Orthopedic/Moro Cycling)3:39:12
40Tom Crimp (Auxiliary Racing)3:46:00
41Chuck Kovick (Mysinglespeed.com)4:16:23
42Nate Phelps (Team Unicorn)5:34:53
DNFMike Kennedy (Bob's Red Mill)
DNFGerry Neher (FBR)
DNFKurt Heubeck (Inked Alchomy)
DNFRyan Flesher (Terry's Cycle)
DNFJeffrey Cooper (Team Hot Dog)

Singlespeed women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carey Lowery (Outdoor Store/ Specialized)8:15:43
2Danielle Musto (Salsa/Twin Six/Kenda)0:06:39
3Danielle Shaver1:57:51
4Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles)2:09:53
DNFJocelyn Linscott (Dark Horse Cycles)

Masters 50+ men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Herriman (Trek 29er Crew/WSC/Acfstores.Com)7:25:30
2Roger Masse (Trek 29er Crew)0:24:39
3Jim Jordan (Blacksheep)0:56:50
4John Williams (Bike Line)1:13:32
5Ray Fulkerson (PrecisionMTB.Com)1:15:02
6Jay Jones (Cycletherapy/specialized Racing)1:24:00
7John Wyrick (Team Brad/biowheels)1:31:22
8Mark Boese (Custer Cyclery)1:40:17
9Hugh Melling1:46:29
10Jeff Surnow (Wolverine Racing)2:10:08
11Tim Morgan (Morgans Garage)2:25:34
12James Wilson (Team CF)2:28:33
13Scott Lint (Grand Traverse Cycle)2:29:14
14Matthew Davies (Team Bikeway MTB)2:43:55
15Stephen Hoke (Hoke Racing)2:44:52
16Ed McCalley (Team Ed Racing)2:49:33
17Bill Holden (Holden Brothers)2:51:17
18Martin Ruhl (Hodsons Bay Co.)2:56:36
19Dennis Scanlon (Guy's Bicycles Racing)3:23:03
20John Kowalczyk (Rapid Wheelmen)3:29:18
21Dennis Murphy (Founders Alger Racing)3:45:34
22Steve Duisterhof (Gordon Water Systems)3:52:52
23Kirk Walter (Riley Dog Racing)4:00:50
DNFLloyd Lind (RBS Cycling Team)
DNFChip Ellison (Pearl Izumi/Shimano)
DNFGary Terrell (Hop Dogs)
DNFGlen Moore (Team Fraser)
DNFChris Fillmore, Sr. (Main Street Bicycles)

Tandems
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cara Aplegate & Andy Aplegate
2Daniel Sterling & MV Carroll
3Win Walker & Todd Wisneski
4Renae Verstegen & Bradley Verstegen
DNFHarlin Savage & Stephen Angus
DNFVita Morris & Bryan Seffield

 

