Tanguy and Musto win Lumberjack 100

Wadsworth the fastest singlespeeder

Image 1 of 18

Christian Tanguy wins the Lumberjack 100

Christian Tanguy wins the Lumberjack 100
(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Image 2 of 18

Women's podium

Women's podium
(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Image 3 of 18

Jorden Wakeley finishes up

Jorden Wakeley finishes up
(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Image 4 of 18

Gordon Wadsworth wins the singlespeed

Gordon Wadsworth wins the singlespeed
(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Image 5 of 18

Singlespeed podium

Singlespeed podium
(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Image 6 of 18

Rudy Sroka

Rudy Sroka
(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Image 7 of 18

Rudy Sroka finishes up

Rudy Sroka finishes up
(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Image 8 of 18

Daniele Musto on her way to winning the Lumberjack 100

Daniele Musto on her way to winning the Lumberjack 100
(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Image 9 of 18

Daniele Musto wins the Lumberjack 100

Daniele Musto wins the Lumberjack 100
(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Image 10 of 18

Ernesto Marenchin

Ernesto Marenchin
(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Image 11 of 18

Men's podium

Men's podium
(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Image 12 of 18

Masters' podium

Masters' podium
(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Image 13 of 18

Roger Masse

Roger Masse
(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Image 14 of 18

Karen Potter

Karen Potter
(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Image 15 of 18

Karen Potter at the start

Karen Potter at the start
(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Image 16 of 18

David Jolin

David Jolin
(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Image 17 of 18

David Jolin

David Jolin
(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Image 18 of 18

Dwayne Goscinski

Dwayne Goscinski
(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)

Organizers switched up the direction of the course for the Lumberjack 100 for its 10th edition. Rain on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the big day created perfect course conditions, firming up the trail and the traditional sandy spots through-out the 33-mile loop.

Men

NUE defending champion Christian Tanguy (Rare Disease Cycling) made it two in a row following his big win at the Mohican 100 three weeks ago. He crossed the line in 6:37:06, just off the course record time.

"For me, it was the eighth time in a row that I put my bike at the start line. With the acceleration, Jorden [Wakeley] and I had a gap, and that gap became larger as we made our way down the hill," said Tanguy.

Tanguy said he ran out of energy three-quarters of the way through lap two. "Jorden was riding away from me without even having to attack. Fortunately, I have a done quite a few 100 miles races and I have been there before. However, that does not mean I liked what lay ahead for me, Pain! As fate would have it, I started to spot Jorden at about the same location where he rode away from me. So here we were, about eight miles from the finish."

Eventually, with about five miles to go, Tanguy rode away from his rival.

Jorden Wakeley (616 Fabrication), 24, a local favorite from Grayling, Michigan, was the second racer to hit the singletrack early in the race before making an aggressive pass to be the first to the top of the one-mile Bullwhacker climb. He crested the hill and kept the hammer down on his Borealis with three inch wide tires, leading the entire first lap and first through the support area, crossing the mat at 2:10:21. Jan Roubal (Velorution) was in third place five minutes after the leaders.

In the end, Wakeley finished just a minute behind the defending champ at 6:38:02. It came down to a sprint finish for third and fourth between Jon Roubal and Gerry Pflug (Rare Disease Cycling) as Roubal edged out the five-time NUE Singlespeed Champion, now on a geared bike. Roubal finished third in 6:46:02 with Pflug just split seconds off to finish fourth.

Pflug said, "My legs felt good at the start so I attacked at the beginning of the race just before entering the singletrack. It was at this point I thought there was a chance I could win the $200 first hill climb prime, so I continued riding hard. Jorden Wakeley was on my wheel and I made the mistake of thinking he would not be able to ride the hill faster than me on the fat bike he was riding. When Jorden eventually came around me, I could not match his speed. I had to slow my pace a bit on the remaining portion of the climb because I needed to recover from my early attack and prime effort. Jorden and Christian were able to get away at this time."

Gordon Wadsworth threw an attack in the final miles to get away from the chase group, which left Pflug alone with Roubal for the finishing mile or so until Roubal got the best of him at the end.

First-time Lumberjack 100 racer, Matt Acker (Team Redline/freewheeler Bike Shop) finished in 6:49:47 to take fifth, rounding out the men's top five.

Women

Michigan native Daniel Musto (Bike shop/Salsa/Twin Six) won the women's race and was clearly on a mission right off the line. She paced the women for the entire first lap crossing the mat at 2:35:58 before going on for the win in 8:02:35.

"I couldn't have asked for more perfect conditions for my 10th Lumberjack," said Musto. "Temps were nice and cool in the morning and recent rain made the course conditions the best I had ever seen them. We had a pretty fast paved start and I hit the singletrack right behind Karen Potter. Taking the win after 10 years and 1000 miles of the Lumberjack 100 was a dream come true."

Karen Potter (MTBRaceNews.com) was not far off the pace, just five minutes back. "After taking a year off from the 100s and dealing with injuries last year, I decided to do a couple of them this year, including the Lumberjack. Life had been a bit hectic coming into the race, so I wasn't sure where my fitness was at for racing a 100 but I was banking on my experience to get me through"

After logging her second fastest time at the race, Potter said, "I liked the course in reverse. It rode very smooth."

Shannon Ancel (Cycles De Oro) rounded out the woman's top three, finishing with a first lap time of 2:47:59 before finishing in 8:38:02 in her first 100-mile race. Another local first time 100-mile racer, Jill Martindale (Grand Rapids Bicycle Co) took fourth, in 8:40:10.

Singlespeed

Gordon Wadsworth (Blue Ridge Cyclery Racing) lived up to his nickname "Quadsworth" as he crushed the field at the Lumberjack to finish 6:45:34 in the singlespeed race. With this win and his early season win at Cohutta, Wadsworth has won two out of the last four NUE Races, making him an early favorite to win the SS division.

"A little chit chat revealed we were pretty widely geared across the group. As low as 32x18 and as high as 38x18 but I felt pretty confident in my 'spin to win' strategy. Following my pre-ride the day before, my 34x19 revealed flow for days amidst a couple of decent punches on the 33-mile circuit."

Ernesto Marenchin (Pivot Cycles and Twin 6) finished second at 7:06:19. With this finish, Marenchin is also holding second place overall in the NUE Race Series Standings behind NUE Race Series leader Trevor Rockwell (Team Noah Foundation/Decorah Bicycles) who finished fifth on the day.

Third place went to Dwayne Goscinski (Team Noah Foundation/Dogfish/trek Store)

Masters 50+

Roger Masse (Rare Disease Cycling), 53, is off to his best NUE Race Series start following up his second place finish at Cohutta with wins at both the Mohican 100 and the Lumberjack 100. Masse edged out two strong Ohio contenders for the win in 7:30:05. Finishing second, Rudy Sroka (Team Lake Effect), 57, completed the three lap race course to finish in 7:37:42. Leading the NUE Race Series, 55-year-old David Jolin (Stark Velo) finished third less than four minutes behind Sroka

Next race

Five races into a 13-race season held in 13 different states, husband and wife, Lee and Brenda Simril hold the top spots in the men's and women's divisions. On June 28, the NUE Race Series heads to the Black Hills of South Dakota for the Tatanka 100.

Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Tanguy (Rare Disease Cycling)6:37:06
2Jorden Wakeley (616 Fabrication)0:00:56
3Jan Roubal (Velorution)0:08:56
4Gerry Pflug (Team Rare Disease)
5Matt Acker (Team Redline/freewheeler Bike Shop)0:12:41
6Scott Hoffner (Mavic/pivot/the Fraker Group)0:19:16
7Cj Brish (Lindenwood University/rad Bikes)0:22:27
8Greg Kuhn (Rbs Cycling Team)0:36:11
9Brian Roggeveen (Momentum Racing)0:39:45
10Matt Silvia (Roscoe Village Bikes)0:43:19
11Rick Mezo (Rbikes.Com/diagrind)0:44:41
12Michael Hemme (Roscoe Village Bikes)0:46:53
13Dan Kotwicki (Rbs Cycling Team)0:47:52
14Michael Tuomi (Bk Training Systems)
15Kelly Sugg (Rbs Cycling Team)0:49:35
16Dave Norton (Thebonebell)0:50:40
17John Petrylak (Bike Factory Elite Racing/maxxis/mtbcoach.Com)0:52:00
18Alexander Kurland (Bike Factory Racing, Maxxis, First Endurance)0:52:21
19Scott Morman (Stark Velo)0:52:37
20Jody Jernigan (Cycle And Fitness)0:54:33
21Rick Hatfield (Racing Greyhounds)0:57:27
22Jonathan Modig (Ness)0:58:42
23Ed Serrat (Cycletherapy Racing)0:59:00
24Dave Krenk (Team Jtree)0:59:01
25Joe Thomas (Cms Race Team)1:06:34
26Bradley Majors (Johnny Sprockets)1:09:20
27Chad Mills (Village Bike And Fitness)1:10:19
28Colin Reuter (B2c2)1:10:21
29Charles Moore1:11:27
30Tom Stritzinger1:15:31
31Jim Bonnell (Cycletherapy - Specialized Racing)1:15:53
32Thomas Novitsky (Racing Greyhounds)1:17:56
33Eric Hune1:18:12
34Donald Kamer (Clear Image Eyecare)1:19:19
35Jason Kors (R Bikes)1:19:43
36Jesse Quagliaroli (Expowheelmen)1:22:08
37Greg Prodan (Velorution)1:26:06
38Tim Raymond (Freewheeler Racing)1:26:53
39Greg Giles (Racing Greyhounds)1:26:57
40Jeff Holland1:29:04
41Joe Slonecki (Farm Team Racing)1:29:55
42Greg Rittler (Joe's Bike Shop)1:30:20
43Dominic Bosco (J&r Cycles Lombard)1:30:42
44David Grant (Racing Greyhounds)1:31:27
45Ryan Jarosz1:32:11
46Michael Gottfried (Team Defiance)1:33:02
47Newt Cole (The Pony Shop)1:34:52
48Devin Deboer (Flyin' Dutchmen)1:35:37
49Rafal Doloto (Midwest Cycling Community/twin Six)1:36:05
50Brian McCabe (Twin Six)1:37:14
51Greg Schultz (Midwest Devo)1:37:49
52Todd Bowden (Expowheelmen)1:39:12
53Michael Campbell1:40:34
54Chris Fellows (J&r Cycles)1:46:25
55Chris Torrance (Racing Greyhounds)1:47:21
56Karson Glass (Johnny Sprockets)1:48:41
57Jonathan Roobol (Team Jtree)1:49:13
58Cameron Bell (Racing Greyhounds)1:49:27
59Chris Daniels (Bloomington Cycle Racing Team)1:49:36
60Nick Demek (Trail's Edge)
61Chris Maltby (Terry's Cycle Of Alma, Michigan)1:50:10
62Dave Demaegd (Cycle And Fitness)1:51:22
63Jeramy Duffield (Speed Merchants)1:52:04
64Andrew Wisniewski (Racing Greyhounds)1:52:36
65Benjamin Kapenga1:53:21
66Dean Murphey (City Bike Shop)
67Jon Heft (Trails Edge Cyclery)1:55:09
68David Hofmann (Die Kleine Kaffeer?sterei)1:55:20
69Rob Mitzel (Team Rjr / Hometown)1:55:48
70Kevin Postma (West Shore Cycling)1:57:20
71William Ott1:58:53
72Kelly Jedynak (Rbikes.Com)2:03:28
73R Tomlinson (Wolverine Sports Club)2:03:42
74Aaron Davis (Team Apex Multisport)2:04:30
75Brad Hawk (Twin Six / Hammer Nutrition)2:06:13
76Ted Haladyna2:06:16
77Randy Pierce (Racing Greyhounds)
78Harvey Elliott (Ann Arbor Velo Club)2:06:41
79Patrick Foley (Hops Haven Racing)2:08:26
80Bryan Coleman (Freewheeler Racing)2:09:03
81Steve Bartzen (Farm Team Racing)2:12:26
82Christopher Barkow (Cheese Sammich)2:12:33
83Bill Bullard2:13:11
84Rodney Reed2:14:10
85Jon Nable (Hup United)2:14:51
86Shawn Crowley (Founders Racing)2:15:39
87Aaron Barto (Cannondale Midwest Racing)2:16:42
88Tony Hersberger (Cyclefit)2:22:18
89Brent Wegscheid (Johnny Sprockets)2:23:00
90John Tenwalde (Paradise Garage Racing)2:23:26
91Tim Bochenek (New Holland Brewing Cycling Team)2:24:01
92Dan Greenhalgh2:24:02
93Mike Sealey (J&r Cycle)2:24:53
94Nathan Means2:25:52
95Jason Sparks (Racing Greyhounds)2:26:34
96Kevin Leitner2:29:17
97Eric Bales (Team Peddlefish)2:31:35
98John Beeson (Keepin' It Real.)2:33:12
99Samuel Hayward2:34:20
100John Van Alsburg (Run John Run / Hometown)2:37:16
101Jesse Ramsey2:37:42
102Nathan Kearns (Tree Fort Bikes.Com)2:39:09
103Andy Frey2:41:57
104Mostyn Lumbard2:44:40
105Tom Stoner (Cannondale Midwest Racing)2:45:16
106Steve Kunst (Freewheeler Racing)2:46:02
107Ryan Younan (Flying Rhino Cycling)2:48:43
108Benjamin Modic (Village Bike & Fitness)2:49:39
109Mike Neeley (Crash Test Dummies)2:49:40
110David Kempeinen2:51:35
111Neil Long (Racing Greyhounds)2:51:44
112David Moore (Cycletherapy Specialized Racing)
113Peter Henry2:52:00
114Mark King (Auxiliary Racing)2:53:02
115John Pike (Cft Cycling)2:53:03
116Michael Hirn2:53:10
117Brian Ball2:53:50
118Mitch Bernskoetter (Cycle City Racing)2:53:55
119Matt Elser (Revolution Racing)2:57:11
120Eric Henricks2:57:48
121Tony Charameda (3rd Coast Racing)2:59:18
122Ralf Scharnowski (Founders Racing)2:59:52
123Brian Atkins (Flatlanders)3:01:46
124Jeff Plotzke (Racing Greyhounds)3:02:09
125Jason Van Every3:04:48
126Don Boersma (New Holland Brewery Cycling Team)3:07:01
127Chad Schut (McClain Cycle Racing)3:07:24
128Marco Pagni (Trail's Edge)3:12:45
129Steven Carpenter (Flying Rhinio Cycling Club)3:13:39
130Steve Vigneau (Big Ring Coffee Mtb Racing)3:14:35
131Dale Rominski (Keep'in It Real)3:15:36
132John Ammond (Einstein Racing)3:17:49
133Kyle Noltemeyer3:18:06
134Jason Ramboer (Little Belgium Bike Gang)3:21:22
135Jason Kuhn3:22:47
136Chris Swann (Sunshine Cycles)
137Brian Parker (The Bonebell)3:23:15
138Eryn Smith3:27:22
139Ryan Flesher (Terry's Cycle Of Alma Mi)3:28:30
140Benjamin Mast3:30:15
141Jeff Vander Maas (Cannondale Midwest Racing)3:33:13
142Konrad Kucharski3:35:07
143Scott Bosley3:35:33
144Dan Frayer (Team Active/wsi Racing)3:35:38
145David Lynch3:35:57
146Rob Townsend3:38:02
147Steve Bassett (Team Hot Dog)3:38:04
148Robert Stoner (Cannondale Midwest Racing)3:39:08
149Michael Adams (Racing Greyhounds)3:40:13
150Gregory Worsnop3:48:08
151Kurt Brendley (Team Tree Farm)3:49:00
152Matt Kempeinen3:51:26
153Mick Zuk (Team Brooklyn)3:52:32
154Jeremy Lamontagne (Kymba Louisville)3:53:09
155Michael Verploegh3:55:18
156Alex Pina (City Bike Shop Racing)3:56:00
157Terry Draper (Aberdeen)3:56:18
158Benjamin Nash (Apex Spring & Stamping)3:56:42
159Micah Alles4:05:25
160Eric Cook (Wsi/team Active Racing)
161Bruce Anderson (Racing Greyhounds)4:05:26
162Robert Bennett (Racing Greyhounds)4:07:06
163Peter Gurney (Latitude 45/twisted Stone)4:12:20
164Jamie Rytlewski (Revolution Racing Cycling Team)4:12:27
165Jason Clipse (Wheel Team 6)4:18:39
166Matt Simpson
167Aaron Webb4:20:27
168Jay Morrison4:35:10
169Pete Hitzeman (Yoxford Cycling Club)4:35:50
170Tim Havens4:48:48
171Edgardo Reyes (Team Molasses In January)5:02:33
172Andy Schuette (Tryathletics)5:08:53
173Josh Vander Meer5:14:04
174Darren Tillbrooke (Leadout/west Michigan Bike & Fitness)5:43:16
175Daniel Montgomery5:45:55
176Joe Tucker6:02:53
177Bert Guinn (Team: Mourning Spiders)6:46:56
178Jackson Payer (Maltedbarley.Org)7:38:01
DNFCasey Abston
DNFDanny Ackert
DNFRobert Ballantyne
DNFMichael Banks (The Edge Outdoors)
DNFDominic Borgialli
DNFKurt Brushaber
DNFAaron Burgess (Team Latic Acid)
DNFJohn Buxton (Little Belgium Bike Gang)
DNFJay Click (Cycletherapy Specialized Racing)
DNFAaron Damrill
DNFBilly Davis (Orangetheory Fitness)
DNFJurrien Davison (Freewheeler Racing)
DNFEric Dewitt
DNFDerek Dykstra (3rd Coast Racing)
DNFJeff Eckert (Bike Stop Cycling)
DNFKarl Emmerich (Racing Greyhounds)
DNFJason Frandle
DNFStefano Frascaroli (Racing Greyhounds)
DNFSamuel Haglund III (Phsycle Assasins)
DNFGreg Hodder (Wheels In Motoin)
DNFDaryl Hutson
DNFJohn Irwin Ii
DNFMatthew Janiszewski
DNFPeter Kistulinec (Little Belgium Bike Gang)
DNFJohn Kline (Singletrack Outfitters)
DNFChuck Kovick (Aberdeen)
DNFBrent Krmpotich (Velorution)
DNFKim Lee (Rapid Wheelmen)
DNFTom Linck (Leadout Racing/west Michigan Bike And Fitness)
DNFHenry Loria (Lactic Acid)
DNFScott McBain (Aux Racing)
DNFKyle McDonald
DNFJered Michael (Racing Greyhounds)
DNFJeff Morris
DNFJason Mulligan (Racing Greyhounds)
DNFMichael Mullins
DNFDavid Munns
DNFJoshua Neider (Trails Edge)
DNFShawn O'Connell (Racing Greyhounds)
DNFJeff Phelan (Lbbg)
DNFLee Schoen
DNFJake Sheafer
DNFDavid Silvers (Silversmith, Inc.)
DNFAron Snacker (Studio B)
DNFDarren Steen (Little Belgium)
DNFScott Thomas (Aberdeen Bike And Outdoors)
DNFMichael Thomasma
DNFBill Vermeersch (Little Belgium Bike Gang)
DNFJeremy Walker (Certainteed)
DNFTodd Walsworth (Bike Stop Cycling)
DNFBrian Ward
DNFShaun Welch (Belle Tire / Cxc)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danielle Musto (Grand Rapids Bicycle Company/salsa/twin Six)8:02:35
2Karen Potter (Mtbracenews.Com)0:05:20
3Shannon Ancel (Cycles De Oro)0:35:27
4Jill Martindale (Grand Rapids Bicycle Co.)0:37:35
5Ellie Sterne (Racing Greyhounds)0:47:22
6Vickie Monahan (Rare Vos Racing)0:49:48
7Simona Vincenciova (Hammer Nutrition)0:56:45
8Sarah Temby (Rbs Rochester Bike Shop)0:58:04
9Marilyn Kamp1:03:47
10Miki Kedo (Clemmons Bicycle)1:05:07
11Heidi Coulter (Lady Gnar Shedders)1:25:29
12Summer Olmstead (Freewheeler Racing)1:31:24
13Megan Doerr (McLain Racing Team)1:32:07
14Elizabeth Collins (Einstein Racing)1:33:05
15Melissa Colflesh (Racing Greyhounds)1:38:39
16Kathy Roche-Wallace (WSI/Team Active Racing)1:45:45
17Melanie Splitgerber (Team Pull My Finger)1:46:05
18Amanda Hatfield (Racing Greyhounds)1:52:45
19Emily Savickis1:55:57
20Sophie Shinsky (University Of Michigan)2:01:18
21Stacy Smith (Einstein Racing)2:10:05
22Julie Whalen (Freewheeler Racing)2:35:28
23Mary Bales3:05:44
24Kathy Kurland (Bike Factory Racing)3:33:29
25Kristi Heuvers (Big Ring Coffee)4:42:31
26Tracy McNeilly (Racing Greyhounds)5:04:34
DNFBeth Christiansen (The Pony Shp)
DNFChristin Christoph (Crossresults.Com)
DNFLeslie Conrad (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
DNFMichelle Handren
DNFJulie Lewis Sroka (Lake Effect Racing)
DNFJill Napiwocki
DNFLaura Piippo (Team Apex Multisport)
DNFSharon Shachar
DNFKaat Tahy (3rd Coast Racing/3rd Coast Cycles)
DNFSylvia Tatman-Burruss
DNFWendi Willis (Racing Greyhounds)

Singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon Wadsworth (Blue Ridge Cyclery Racing)6:45:34
2Ernesto Marenchin (Pivot Cycles And Twin 6)0:20:45
3Dwayne Goscinski (Team Noah Foundation / Dogfish/trek Store)0:38:26
4Mike Bernhard (Twin Six Metal)0:39:57
5Trevor Rockwell (Team Noah Foundation/decorah Bicycles)0:41:15
6Jason Pruitt (Peoples Brewing, Hodson Bay, Chicken Ranch Crew)0:42:15
7Ken Blakey-Shell (Quiring Cycles)0:42:49
8Todd Ace (Racing Greyhounds)0:45:02
9Jeff Bushong (Chicken Ranch Crew)0:50:23
10Brad Lako (Klm / Cold Stone)
11Jon Dub-Nine (Twin Six)0:57:01
12James Gomez (Crosscounrtycycle/quiring)1:09:58
13Peat Henry (Team Noah Foundation)1:17:26
14Eric Wolting (Freewheeler Racing)1:19:27
15Gavin Clark (Racing Greyhounds)1:22:59
16Brad Keyes (Carborocket)1:42:25
17Joseph Seidl (Klm/coldstone)1:44:52
18Matt Aumiller (Camelstache)1:45:09
19John Osgood (Team Sandbag/macomb Bike)1:46:08
20Jason Zoll (Team Seagal)1:56:54
21Erik Garland (Trails Edge Cyclery)2:25:04
22Brian Gillies (Aberdeen Bike & Outdoors)2:35:27
23Brian Bratney (Racing Greyhounds)2:45:07
24Tom Crimp (Aux Racing)3:05:16
25Matt Kamps (Alger Bikes)3:41:36
DNFStan Brish
DNFJimmie Colflesh (Mom And Pop Racing)
DNFJeff Cooper (Team Hot Dog)
DNFRobert Higgins (Johnny Sprockets)

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Masse (Rare Disease Cycling)7:30:05
2Rudy Sroka (Team Lake Effect)0:07:37
3David Jolin (Stark Velo)0:11:17
4Mike Belanger (Racing Greyhounds)0:22:05
5Jeff Doerr (McLain Race Team)0:23:39
6Mark Donakowski (Racing Greyhounds)0:24:29
7Michael Seaman0:25:03
8Ray Fulkerson (Cms Race Team)0:29:09
9Charles Nicholson0:34:40
10Andre Odendaal0:54:21
11Michael Franskoviak (Klm / Cold Stone)1:00:47
12Mike Slade (Higher Gear Chicago)1:04:01
13Jim Jordan (Blacksheep)1:07:57
14Charles Buki (Rare Disease Cycling)1:11:44
15David Tietz1:31:06
16Jim Cerva (Racing Greyhounds)1:35:20
17Tim Fargo (Wolverine Sports Club)1:37:19
18Craig Morris (Racing Greyhounds)1:37:37
19Bob Lalley (Freewheeler Racing)1:38:03
20Nate Cross1:38:08
21Brian Orwat1:41:06
22Matt Graves (Bissell / Abg)1:46:39
23Dennis Murphy (Founders Racing)1:48:36
24Will Botens (Rbs Cycling Team)1:49:47
25Jeffrey Scofield (Rapid Wheelmen)1:51:57
26Patrick Barrett1:57:33
27Craig North (Aavc)1:57:43
28Mike Clark (3rd Coast Racing / 3rd Coast Cycles)2:00:21
29William Shaver (Freewheeler Racing)2:03:24
30Jim Sarks (Maumee Valley Wheelmen)2:11:51
31John Kowalczyk (Rapid Wheelmen)2:29:04
32Jeff Warner (Maumee Valley Wheelmen)2:41:47
33Mark Johnson2:47:17
34Steve Dehnbostel (Mpmba)2:54:24
35Michael Boruszok (Klm Coldstone)2:55:08
36Mark Jones (Orrville Cycling Club)3:00:04
37Tom Uber (Klm)3:00:09
38Mike Iannone (Maumee Valley Wheelmen)3:18:22
39Carl Urbon (Racing Greyhounds)3:31:30
40Jerry Mallard (None)4:09:59
41Curtis Kalina (My Checkbook)5:00:47
DNFTony Achacon (Michigan Pinoy Mtn Bikers Association)
DNFRichard Allesee (Father Time)
DNFSteven Baars (Rapid Wheelmen)
DNFByron Bailey
DNFLee Boughner (Rapid Wheelmen)
DNFEric Broekhuis (Rapid Wheelmen)
DNFArt Fleming (Rbs Cycling Team)
DNFCraig Gietzen (Speed Merchants)
DNFBob Graham
DNFRandy Knapp (New Holland Brewing)
DNFAllen Kraus (Maumee Valley Wheelmen)
DNFTom Lining (Cycletherapy/specialized Racing)
DNFRick Mace
DNFAndrew Riess
DNFEric Schroeder (R Bikes.Com)
DNFDennis R Schueler Jr (Rbikes.Com/diagrind)
DNFDoug Smith (Maumee Valley Wheelmen)
DNFRoman Urbina (Team La Ruta)

 

