Image 1 of 10 Cohutta 100 men's podium (Image credit: Ryan O'Dell) Image 2 of 10 Michael Simonson (Trek/RBS) takes fourth in the Cohutta 100 (Image credit: David Carrasquillo) Image 3 of 10 Kevin Carter (Gripped Racing) finishes third in the Cohutta 100 (Image credit: David Carrasquillo) Image 4 of 10 Christian Tanguy (Team CF) finishes second in the Cohutta 100 (Image credit: David Carrasquillo) Image 5 of 10 The start of the Cohutta 100 (Image credit: David Carrasquillo) Image 6 of 10 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) happy after winning the Cohutta 100 (Image credit: David Carrasquillo) Image 7 of 10 Justin Lindine (Redline) finishes off the podium spots at the Cohutta 100 (Image credit: David Carrasquillo) Image 8 of 10 Cohutta 100 women's podium (Image credit: Ryan O'Dell) Image 9 of 10 Cohutta 100 singlespeed podium (Image credit: Ryan O'Dell) Image 10 of 10 Cohutta 100 master 50+ podium (Image credit: Ryan O'Dell)

What do four Costa Ricans from La Ruta de los Conquistadores, rigid hard-tailed women, The Pfluginator and a rodent, the SiMonster, a Wunderkid, a Ferrari, a refugee, and a US Olympic hopeful all have in common? The seventh annual Kenda National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Series opener at the Trailhead Bicycle Company Cohutta 100, held at the Ocoee whitewater center near Ducktown, Tennessee, host of the 1996 Olympic whitewater competition.

The first of an expanded 12-race endurance mountain bike series this year, the Cohutta 100 drew nearly 400 racers to the start. Some were there to contend for the overall titles while others simply wanted to finish a challenging race boasting more than 13,000 feet of vertical elevation within the Cherokee National Forest.

Dry and mild temperatures greeted racers this year, although it became warm in the afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid-80s. Many racers seemed to agree that they liked the course changes this year, although most agreed it was also more difficult than previous years, thanks to miles of additional singletrack.

Women

2008 NUE Series Champion Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) won the women's race in 8:31:21. After her win, she said, "Things worked for me today, particularly my body. I've had a great winter and spring of training, and it paid off. The race start was fast and got a little sketchy, however, Amanda (Carey) and I were able to stay on each other's wheel. It wasn't until the singletrack ended and we popped out onto the road that I was able to gap her."

Sornson was more efficient and faster on the climbs. "The rest of the race I worked hard to stay away. It was a much harder race than last year, and it was tough to stay focused and strong on the climbs, but I found the willpower."

After racing the Cohutta 100 three previous times and always finishing second, Sornson was pleased to take the victory. "I am super excited to start the NUE season with a win."

According to the two-time defending women's series champion Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt), who finished second in 8:44:50, "Cheryl and I battled back and forth for the first hour, but I immediately knew something was up. My heart rate was sky high, no power, and Cheryl was riding really, really well. She had a fantastic day. She dropped me like a hot potato about an hour and 20 minutes in on the first significant climb, and there was nothing I could do about it."

Kristin Gavin (Team Cystic Fibrosis) finished third in 8:59:30, "It hurt. This was my first 100-miler, so I eased into it and stuck to my priorities, monitoring my heart rate, keeping my pace, paying really close attention to my nutrition and my training paid off." Gavin is one of the athletes coached by former series winner Chris Eatough. In 2007, Eatough won each of the four NUE races he entered, earning a perfect score.

An interesting side note, four of the top five women's women's finishers hail from Pennsylvania. Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's Team) finished fourth in 9:05:13 and Nicole Thiemann was fifth in 9:09:36.

Sixth place Adriana Maria Rojas Cubero (La Ruta De Los Conquistadores) of San Jose, Costa Rica clocked 9:26:32, and Andrea Wilson (Outdoors, Inc.) was seventh 9:28:47 on a rigid singlespeed.

Men

In the men's open division, US Olympic Long Team member Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) took a win over reigning NUE men's series champion Christian Tanguy (TeamCF.org), who lives in Rochester, Michigan.

The 36-year-old Bishop blistered the newly designed course in 7:01:07. "That was an awesome, awesome race! I had a breakthrough ride making a break on a huge climb about a mile before aid station 5," said Bishop.

The lead trio consisted of Bishop, Tanguy and Michael Simonson (Trek/RBS), known by his friends and some competitors as the SiMonster, until just before aid station five, when Bishop put the hammer down.

Bishop claimed he would like to do more of the NUE races this year; however, he is maintaining his focus while awaiting a decision by the Olympic Selection Committee about who will be the two US Olympic male representatives.

Tanguy finished second, just over four minutes behind Bishop with Kevin Carter (Gripped Racing) from College Park, Maryland placing third in 7:27:35. "These guys are bulletproof. You can't make any mistakes!" said Carter. "I got a flat on one of the river crossings early in the race and had to stop and air it up a few times. Then I got to spend an hour and a half chasing the lead pack."

"Jeremiah was just drilling the pace, punishing them mercilessly, and killing me in the process because I was trying to get back with them. Simonson blew up first and I passed him," said Carter.

Later on, Carter hit a rock in a creek crossing and the hole in his tired was too big to plug. "It was such a big hole that when I first tagged it and spun the wheel around to try to get the Stan's to fill it, it just pooped out all the Stan's onto the ground in a giant white puddle." Carter tried some CA Glue and a patch and eventually got it going again although the tire would only hold about 8psi for awhile.

"I was terrified I was going to get caught from behind but it was very frustrating, so I stopped a couple times to pump it up and it finally held."

Simonson finished fourth in 7:30:36.70. A well-known and accomplished racer from the east coast Justin Lindine (Redline) captured fifth in 7:35:14, Cary Smith (Team CF) took sixth in 7:38:59 and Alexander Sanchez (La Ruta De Los Conquistadores) of San Jose, Costa Rica was seventh in 7:51:50.

At age 17, the youngest rider was Dylan Johnson (Scott RC Mountain) from McLean, Virginia, who finished 21st 8:16:48. He returned to Cohutta following a brutal crash last year that earned him a trip to the ER.

Singlespeed

Two-time NUE Singlespeed Champion Gerald Pflug (Salsa/SPK/PAO Bikes) continued his winning ways at the Cohutta.

"Early on, Matt Ferrari was riding with me. He was riding well and climbing really well!" said Pflug. "There was a group of maybe seven of us that went into check point 2. Matt stopped there but my stuff was at check point 3. Nobody else stopped, so I stayed with that fast group, and when I looked back he took a little bit longer break than he should have because then I never saw him again at that point. It was just a matter of riding with the geared guys and trying to keep my speed up."

"The Pluginator", who will be 44 this year, finished well enough on a 34/20 to take singlespeed and garner 14th overall among geared riders in 8:02:20. However, when asked whether it was all smooth sailin', Pflug recalled what he described as a "disgusting" story involving a small furry, bushy-tailed rodent. "This was the first time in my life that this has ever happened!"

"On this far singletrack, I was riding with this guy named Kyle (Taylor of Bikers Choice from Nashville, Tennessee) and we must have scared a squirrel or something, and he crapped and it landed right on my face! When it hit my face, I was like 'Wuh? What?' And then I started smelling it, and I thought, "That smells like*#*#!", as I was trying to wipe it off with my gloves. It was all over the place. It was the most disgusting thing that has ever happened to me on a ride!"

Dwayne Goscinski finished second in 8:12:24 on a 32/17 in his first ever NUE race. "I started pretty far back and didn't see the Pflug. I passed a lot of guys out there and asked a couple guys and they said there ain't a lot of people ahead. I ran into another singlespeeder (Matt Ferrari) at about mile 70 who said, "Only Gerry's ahead but you can't catch Gerry. I am hoping to do the series this year. I am registered for Syllamo's and Lumberjack and hoping to do Fools Gold."

When asked about his motivation out there, Goscinski, clearly emotional about discussing it, had this to say, "I just want to say that this ride was for my son Noah who passed away on July 7 of last year after spending 10 weeks at Children's hospital following heart surgery. One of them was about 10 hours long, and he survived 23 days in that mode which is a miracle. He is in heaven now, and so I am riding for the Noah Foundation." For more information visit Dwaynegblogspot.com under "Chasing Noah".

Matthew Ferrari (Hubcap-Freeze Thaw Cycles) took third in 8:23:84, Jason Pruitt (Peoples Brewing) was fourth 8:41:12, Robin Oscar (Motor Mile Racing) was fifth 8:43:43. Kelly Klett (Trips for Kids - Triangle/Grassroots Bikes) clocked a 8:48:51, and Watts Dixon (Revolution Cycles/Revolting Cogs) 8:52:42 rounded out seventh place.

Masters

In our race preview, 50-year-old Ron Sanborn (Einstein Racing) was identified as the "one to watch", and he was just that capturing his first NUE Series victory in just 8:54:32.

Three minutes behind the leader and finishing second was 57-year-old Miroslav Novak (Alabama Masters Cyling/Ivan Leonard Chevrolet) in 8:57:12. "I was at the front but my chain got kind of jammed and I dropped from the lead. I was catching up (to Sanborn) on the final hill but I never caught him. He looked back and saw me, and later said, 'I looked at your number and I just ran like a rabbit from you.'"

Novak continued,"It was my first 100, and it was brutal!" He does a lot of road racing and long distance riding but had not raced his mountain bike for nearly 10 years after breaking his scapula. At that time, he claimed to have finished fifth at nationals in Colorado. "I live in Huntsville, Alabama now, but my family came here 23 years ago as refugees from Slovakia. I love this country!"

Novak plans to compete for the title. "I would like to go to Breckenridge, Oregon, Wyoming and maybe Fool's Gold in Georgia."

Finishing in third was 51-year-old Henry McCullough (POA Cycling) in 9:00:40. "It went better than I thought. I was really suffering about halfway through, so I just sort of set a very steady tempo so I wouldn't crack. This was only my second NUE race. I did Shenandoah last year in the men's open. I have been road cycling for 32 years¸ experienced all the drama of road racing and there is not really much drama here. Either you have it or you don't. It was really fun!"

The next NUE Series race will take place at Syllamo's Revenge in the Ozark Mountains of Mountain View, Arkansas, on Saturday, May 19.

Full Results for Big Cohutta 100 and 65-mile races

Men 100 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) 7:01:08 2 Christian Tanguy (Team CF) 0:04:27 3 Kevin Carter (Gripped Racing) 0:26:27 4 Michael Simonson (Trek/RBS) 0:29:29 5 Justin Lindine (Redline) 0:34:06 6 Cary Smith (team cf) 0:37:52 7 Alexander Sanchez (La Ruta De Los Conquistadores) 0:50:42 8 Zack Morrey (Blue Ridge Cyclery/NoTubes/Magura/Schwalbe) 0:51:24 9 Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Racing - Boulder, CO) 0:52:13 10 Ernesto Marenchin (Pivot Cycles) 0:55:22 11 Jody Beasley (Santa Cruz) 0:56:12 12 Jorden Wakeley (Einstein Racing) 0:58:16 13 Nicolas Trujillo (Tru-Hammer) 1:00:01 14 Brandon Draugelis (Team CF) 1:02:36 15 Kyle Taylor (Bikers Choice) 1:03:34 16 Christopher Michaels (Cannondale) 1:05:36 17 Nathaniel Cornelius (Texas Roadhouse pb Motorex) 1:07:20 18 Andy Gorski (Pro Bikes) 1:09:16 19 David Hall (Piggly Wiggly p/b Bana Cycling Team) 1:10:23 20 Greg Kuhn (RBS MTB Team) 1:15:20 21 Dylan Johnson (Scott RC Mounta) 1:15:41 22 Sam Koerber (Geared exposure) 1:17:30 23 Garth Prosser (Specialized (yeah that's right) Factory Racing/Ashford Surgical) 1:18:33 24 Adam St. Germain (NBX / Narragansett Beer) 1:23:28 25 Jed Prentice (TeamCF) 1:23:30 26 Eddie Odea (Topeak Ergon) 1:25:06 27 Morgan Olsson (Revolting Cogs) 1:25:11 28 Karl Burk (Action prosthet) 1:25:28 29 Bradley Schmalzer (Bikeman.com/NoTubes/XXC) 1:27:40 30 Ryan Krayer (Adventure212 /Specialized) 1:33:01 31 Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle) 1:37:29 32 Mike Montalbano (Tomac Bikes/Gu Energy) 1:39:39 33 Bruce Stauffer (Trek Bicycle Store Charlotte) 1:42:09 34 Mark Douglass (Cycology Bicycles) 1:45:32 35 James Thompson (La Ruta / Epic) 1:46:18 36 Daniel Rapp (Fast Forward Racing/My Fam) 1:47:30 37 Joe Fish (Design Physics Racing) 1:47:43 38 Kevin Conerly (boardtownbikes.com) 1:51:38 39 Brent Mayer (Trek Store Cincinnati) 1:53:24 40 Jason Murrell (Scottsbikes.com) 1:53:31 41 David Lansden (BBC p/b WheelWorx) 1:54:33 42 Alex Kurland (Blue Ridge Bud) 1:57:51 43 Ryan Heerschap (Cycle Craft/Bulldogs) 1:58:04 44 John Maines (SVMIC) 1:58:08 45 Eric Smith (Zone 5 Coffee & Bikes) 1:59:13 46 Scott Cole (Adventure212 / Specialized) 2:00:09 47 Dan Kotwicki 2:01:39 48 Charlie Storm (Storm Racing Team) 2:03:43 49 Michael Humphries 2:04:41 50 Scott Smith (TVB Race/Tomato Head) 2:09:52 51 Daniel Atkins (Race Pace Bicycle) 2:11:37 52 David Reid (Design Physics Racing) 2:11:58 53 Andrew Sorey (Indian Cycle Racing) 2:12:14 54 Bill Crank (Commonwealth Eye Surgery/Pedal the Planet) 2:15:52 55 James Prentice (Red Mountain Wh) 2:15:52 56 Joseph Bosemer (Texas Roadhouse) 2:16:03 57 Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing) 2:18:03 58 David Wagoner (Aldefer Bergan) 2:18:20 59 Art Degraw (Bikeman.com) 2:20:36 60 Jonathan Woody (Harpeth Bicycles Racing) 2:24:41 61 Patrick Wallace (Ellicottville B) 2:25:08 62 Brian Mountjoy (CES) 2:25:26 63 Edilson Cremonese (team big wheel) 2:28:41 64 Lee Carmichael (Motor Mile Racing) 2:29:14 65 Travis Fowler (First Victory/ Cycle South) 2:33:52 66 Cooper Fowler 2:36:18 67 Scott Morman (Stark Velo) 2:42:24 68 Jose Mendez (Trek/Cycleworks/Rudy Project) 2:44:49 69 Andrew McKinney (Asheville Bike Race Club) 2:46:40 70 James Burris (Black Dog Bikes) 2:49:08 71 Leonard Moon (Team Momentum) 2:49:23 72 John Dove 2:57:21 73 Scott Schlapman (Bicycles Etc.) 2:57:48 74 Anthony Patterson 2:59:05 75 Van Mixon (Big Ring Racing) 2:59:23 76 Jeff Rupnow 3:08:01 77 Jeff Plassman (Design Physics Racing) 3:10:06 78 Christopher Laplante 3:10:52 79 Sean Wallace (Team Bikers Choice) 3:12:43 80 Tim Smith (Motor Mile Racing) 3:12:57 81 Jim Rivers 3:14:48 82 Matt Kretchmar (Athens Bicycle) 3:17:04 83 Bryan Derstine (Great Bicycle Shop) 3:22:37 84 Kevin Bogard (Gear-Up Cycles) 3:24:05 85 Christopher Lane (Veloworks-Spoke Etc.) 3:25:46 86 Bradley Smith (Orrville Cycling Team) 3:26:31 87 Tom Swallow (Swallow Bicycle Works) 3:26:34 88 Bryan Wright (Black Dog Bikes) 3:36:59 89 Jimm McElroy (VeloSports Racing) 3:39:02 90 Chad Wamack (Motor Mile Racing) 3:40:26 91 David Bell (CAMBr) 3:42:55 92 Gregory Bryant (Doulos Cycling) 3:43:43 93 Patrick Duffy (Duff's Racing Inc.) 3:44:20 94 Paul Brannon (Relentless) 3:46:51 95 Frank Diaz 3:47:31 96 John Millon 3:51:15 97 Asa M. Marshall IV (OMBA - Macon, GA) 3:51:21 98 Jim Singleton (Zone 5 Coffee & Bikes/Bikechain) 3:51:27 99 Pete Green (Adventures for the Cure) 3:55:09 100 Joseph Hoskins (Hash House Mashers) 3:56:03 101 Michael Goff (Revolution Cycles, NC) 3:56:53 102 Nick Perrow (PAMBA) 3:57:13 103 Marty Smith (Commonwealth Eye Surgery/Pedal the Planet) 3:57:28 104 Jeffrey Yeager (Scott's Bikes) 3:58:54 105 Chris Torrance (Racing Greyhorn) 4:02:39 106 Rodney Reber (Gator Cycle) 4:06:02 107 Eric Chandler (Murray State Univeristy Cycling Team) 4:06:47 108 David Cook (Cook Appraisal, INC) 4:07:54 109 Mike Pace (Pace's Cog Farm/ReVelotion) 4:09:31 110 David Moore (Cycletherapy-Specialized Racing) 4:10:28 111 Joe Downs (Team Do Work) 4:10:31 112 Rob Mitzel (Team rJr) 4:12:12 113 Chris Isenberg (Reality Bikes) 4:13:49 114 Craig Brimer (Hub Endurance Race Team) 4:14:39 115 Roman Urbina (La Ruta De Los) 4:15:46 116 Jay Walsh (Specialized/Dumonde Tech) 4:16:09 117 Jim Havey (Commonwealth Eye Surgery/Pedal the Planet) 4:20:20 118 Mark Russell (Independent Fabrication) 4:21:02 119 Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyer) 4:24:56 120 Christopher Davis (Stanky Creek Cycling) 4:27:09 121 Jim Phyfer (Herring Gas) 4:27:24 122 Joshua Lewis (Team Biker's Choice) 4:27:51 123 Greg Witt (RBS MTB Team) 4:28:37 124 Brian Falloon (Team Nebo Ridge) 4:29:32 125 Trey Schwalb 4:30:45 126 Jose Fallas (Indian Cycle) 4:31:40 127 Yuri Cook (Raintree Pediatrics) 4:31:58 128 Jamie Jeffries (Ethos racing) 4:32:30 129 Will Seidel (Cyclist Against Cancer) 4:36:28 130 Michael Powell 4:36:29 131 Russell Petts (Racing Greyhounds) 4:37:18 132 Michael Bonsby (MBHVAC) 4:38:06 133 John Tenwalde 4:39:56 134 Jarom Thomas 4:52:03 135 Stephen Huddle (Rogue Racing Project 513) 5:05:45 136 Don Davis (Higher Ground) 5:09:35 137 Rodney Reed 5:09:46 138 Randy Larrison (Cadre Racing) 5:11:49 139 Steve Huter (Giving Tree Cabinets) 5:13:38 140 Jeff Carlson (Cadre Racing) 5:16:14 141 Tim House (C'ville Hash House Mashers) 5:16:49 142 Nathan Taylor (Harpeth Bicycles Racing) 5:18:01 143 Mark Stover (CatUp Coaching) 5:19:35 144 Owen Workman 5:22:56 145 Joseph Delaney (Black Dog Bikes) 5:28:17 146 Jason Sparks (Racing Greyhounds) 5:28:47 147 Michael Weisgerber (Queen City Wheels) 5:31:50 148 Tony Barrett (Smith&Nephew Memphis Velo) 5:33:55 149 Kelsey Oliver (Team Metro Reprographics) 5:34:25 150 John Oakes (Bikes Plus) 5:39:06 151 Jeff Barber (Singletracks.co) 5:42:04 152 Chadd Biehler 5:42:40 153 Robert Lucia (RBS Cycling Team) 5:43:48 154 Gavin Shipley (Bicycle Outfitters Indy) 5:47:07 155 Jason Thomas 5:47:40 156 Dan Searle 5:48:41 157 Michael Vlamis 5:59:21 158 Paul Lewis (PowerFun) 6:04:50 159 Bain Carpenter (Harpeth Bikes) 6:04:57 160 Peter Rajcani 6:08:32 161 Shannon Donovan 6:09:24 162 Scott Pavao (Bicycles Etc/Pavao Construction) 6:09:44 163 Jason Ottinger (Bikechain.com) 6:17:47 164 Robert Ern (Brick City Bicycles) 6:17:57 165 Jody M. Mazur (Cadre Racing) 6:25:59

Women 100 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) 8:31:22 2 Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) 0:13:28 3 Kristin Gavin (Team Cystic Fibrosis) 0:28:09 4 Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's Team) 0:33:52 5 Nicole Thiemann (Team CF) 0:38:14 6 Adriana Maria Rojas Cubero (La Ruta De Los Conquistadores) 0:55:10 7 Andrea Wilson (Outdoors, Inc.) 0:57:26 8 Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) 1:11:03 9 Jennifer Moos (TeamOdysseyAR.com Big Wheel Cycles) 1:32:38 10 Brenda Herrington (FCA Endurance) 1:59:23 11 Jane Pearson (Yorktowncycles- Raw Revolution - GW Bike) 2:11:17 12 Molly Wolf (Gore Bike Wear/Wheel Werks) 2:24:53 13 Melissa Petty (SCO/Micro Metals) 2:40:29 14 Hope Ann Walsh (Specialized/Dumonde Tech) 2:45:54 15 Stacey Davis (Cahaba Cycles) 3:00:34 16 Debbie Gillespie (Team Headstrong) 3:00:44 17 Shannon Tenwalde (COMBO) 3:09:43 18 Stephanie Smith (Vantaggio/Trek) 3:16:55 19 Genisis Dancer (Revolution Cycles, NC) 3:25:48 20 Jocelyn Linscott- Ss (Dark Horse Cycles) 4:18:34 21 Jeni Roosen (Rogue Racing Project 513) 4:39:29 22 Esther Schaftel (Adventures for the Cure) 5:12:22

Singlespeed men 100 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gerry Pflug (Salsa/ Notubes/Top Gear) 8:02:20 2 Dwayne Goscinski 0:10:04 3 Matthew Ferrari (Hubcap-Freeze Thaw Cycles) 0:21:28 4 Jason Pruitt (Peoples Brewing, LAS, Hodson Bay) 0:38:52 5 Robin Oscar (Motor Mile Racing) 0:41:22 6 Kelly Klett (Trips for Kids - Triangle/Grassroots Bikes) 0:46:31 7 Watts Dixon (Revolution Cycles/Revolting Cogs) 0:50:22 8 Sean Smith (CCN Cycling Team) 1:02:38 9 Dennis Baldwin (Ellicottville Bike Shop) 1:04:15 10 Mark Sackett 1:17:03 11 Gary Chambers (Team Ed Racing/Bike Zoo) 1:19:38 12 Rich Kidd (TVB Race/ Tomato Head) 1:32:37 13 Richard Long (Cycle-Smart Grassroots Team) 1:38:50 14 Peat Henry (Free Awsome) 1:45:02 15 Doug Frederick (Morning Sunshine) 1:50:17 16 Cliff Hatchett (Moonstomper) 2:05:24 17 Clay Chiles (Faster Mustache/Trans-Sylvania Epic) 2:16:43 18 Shane Schreihart (Bikeman.com) 2:16:46 19 David Wilson (Ethos Racing) 2:24:53 20 Jeffrey Bushong (Chicken Ranch Crew/Hodson's Bay) 2:25:02 21 Hunter Orvis (Darn Tough/ Buff) 2:40:20 22 Brian Gillies (RunJohnRun.net) 2:47:29 23 Neil Reitzel (Revolution Cycles) 2:51:09 24 Matt Carroll (Trailhead Bicycle Company) 2:56:02 25 Doug Smith (Gator Cycle) 3:04:52 26 Scott Rath (Cadre Racing) 3:40:03 27 Brent Frounfelker (Cysco Cycles) 3:54:02 28 David Wall 4:11:29 29 Mike Pierce (gogreenevents.com) 4:15:23 30 Zach Davis (Bici Coop) 5:03:26

Masters men 100 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ron Sanborn (Einstein Racing) 8:54:33 2 Miroslav Novak (Alabama Masters Cyling/ Ivan Leonard Chevrolet) 0:02:40 3 Henry McCullough (POA Cycling) 0:06:07 4 Richard Labombard (Joe's Garage) 0:24:16 5 Monte Hewett 0:35:36 6 Mark Drogalis (Team CF) 0:40:28 7 Roger Sutton (Brick City Bicyles) 0:48:42 8 Chris Irving (Los Locos) 0:55:22 9 Keith Clark 1:12:52 10 John Wyrick (Team Brad) 1:24:35 11 Ken Burst (Team Momentum) 1:46:50 12 Mark Johnson (Northstar Bicycles/ESI Grips) 2:01:38 13 James Wilson (Team CF) 2:02:08 14 Ed McCalley (teamed/bike zoo) 2:17:39 15 Andrew Riess (Self Motivated/Funded) 2:39:06 16 Allen Gracey (self) 2:41:38 17 Mitch Moses (Cahaba Cycles Racing) 3:05:42 18 Vick Dyer (Micro Metals/Bike Zoo) 3:16:11 19 Fraser Cunningham (Zephyr Wheel Sports) 3:16:42 20 John Stephens (Cycleworks/Trek) 3:53:44 21 Bill Holden (Holden Brothers) 4:12:22 22 Gary Law (Revolution Cycles) 4:33:47 23 Brent Eichen Mac Dodge (Get Out of My Way) 5:05:28

Men 65 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian Schworm (Pedal Power) 4:25:47 2 Jeff Clayton (Georgia Neurosurgical Institute) 0:00:12 3 Bryan Frazier (Wildside Velo) 0:00:58 4 Bob Wright (Chainheart cycling studio) 0:00:59 5 Chris Patterson (D2 Racing) 0:01:23 6 Paul Ruhling 0:02:18 7 Bradley Cobb (motor mile racing) 0:02:23 8 Ray Smith (McDonald's Cycling Team) 0:02:25 9 Nathanael Wyatt (Carolina Fatz pb Industry Nine) 0:25:09 10 Perry Thomas (New Leaf Adventures) 0:33:32 11 Brent Scarabin (Wednesday Chaires) 0:41:11 12 Scott Borne (NoMambo/EastBa) 0:44:57 13 Jon Stang (Liberty Bicycles) 0:47:02 14 Steven Wells (Los Locos) 0:48:28 15 Eric Patterson (D2 Racing) 0:50:34 16 Don Austin (River City Racing) 0:58:26 17 Nick Mohn (FreeflightBikes) 1:02:24 18 Adam Naish (RBS MTB Team) 1:04:01 19 Marios Georgiou (Ashville Bicycle Racing Club) 1:04:42 20 Andrew Williamson 1:05:44 21 Dustin Gill (Fairhope Cycling Project) 1:06:22 22 Joseph Bolton (Pro Cycle and Triathlon) 1:09:36 23 Mike Brown (SORBA/OMBA) 1:10:51 24 Tim Loughlin 1:12:19 25 Matt Rouse 1:13:37 26 Butch Farrell (Rogue Racing PrOJECT 513) 1:18:21 27 Sam Thompson (Cartecay Bike Shop/ Palmeri Bicycles) 1:19:48 28 Justin Dansby 1:23:10 29 Zach Ballard 1:23:23 30 Chris Joice 1:28:00 31 Darrin Grosch (Rogue Racing Project 513) 1:29:24 32 Chris Ready (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club) 1:32:08 33 Jeff Mrachek 1:35:45 34 Drew Bogner (Rogue Racing PrOJECT 513) 1:36:15 35 Mark Cole (Adventure212 /Specialized) 1:37:50 36 Sam Preston (Adventures Recreation & Gear) 1:38:03 37 Grant Blankenship (Ocmulgee Mountain Bike Association (SORBA/OMBA)) 1:38:22 38 Danny Drogula 1:40:43 39 Kirk Denning 1:42:21 40 Adam Swann (D2 Racing) 1:43:42 41 Adam Elser (MVC) 1:45:27 42 Dominic Couturier (D2 Racing) 1:46:01 43 Gregory Mazzaferro (Los Locos) 1:47:06 44 Chris Von Ins 1:47:14 45 Glenn Mason 1:53:26 46 John Matthews (Bicycle Outfitters Indy) 1:55:10 47 Keith White (Cadet Investments) 1:55:12 48 Eric Cheung (Fairhope Cycling Project) 1:59:18 49 Mark Woods 2:03:28 50 Steve Seaborn (owens cyclery/cisco cycles) 2:04:19 51 Gary Terrell 2:05:48 52 Shawn Cooper (Bicycle Outfitters Indy) 2:07:04 53 Ryan Jones 2:11:02 54 Rowan Jones (Wood-N-Wave) 2:11:24 55 Trevor Stith (Scheller's Racing) 2:13:42 56 Michael Atherton 2:16:06 57 Steve Noiret (Cycle-Smart) 2:16:55 58 Terrence Gleason (Giordana Clif Bar) 2:19:23 59 Kevin Scoggins (Scotts Bike Shop) 2:20:37 60 David Primm (Bicycle Outfitt) 2:22:38 61 Kevin Bohanon (Wood-N-Wave) 2:22:41 62 Kaj Engberg 2:24:48 63 Eddie Garcia 2:26:51 64 Scott Pegram (Team Dancing Bear Lodge) 2:29:13 65 Chuck Smith 2:32:14 66 David Morgan (Boardtown Bikes) 2:40:11 67 Jerry Hauck 2:41:51 68 Brian Debuty 2:45:25 69 Larry Simmons (TVB) 2:46:23 70 Michael Okelley (41 Flyers) 2:48:06 71 Ivan Alicot 2:53:45 72 Gregory Carlton (Wood-n-Wave) 2:53:46 73 Jason D'Arcy 3:07:43 74 Michael Mueller (Team Bear Bait) 3:11:40 75 Jon Timmons (Rogue Racing Project 513) 3:12:54 76 Jeff Minnerick 3:13:43 77 Brent Sparkman (Epic Race) 3:15:15 78 Troy McClendon (Biker's Choice) 3:23:21 79 David Zamsky 3:23:41 80 Brandon Phillips (team bear bait) 3:33:47 81 Steve Paternostro 3:36:33 82 Mark Sauer 3:41:24 83 Steven Guerry (Team Guerry) 3:41:49 84 Carl Sheffield (SCV) 3:42:06 85 Chris Paterson 3:47:40 86 Doug Turner 4:49:15 87 Russell Hill (WMBC Bike Club) 5:01:08 88 Scott Brumbelow (Memphis Velo) 5:05:36 89 Kenneth Pulley 5:06:32 90 Jerry Wilson (MOAB) 5:28:17 91 Thomas Kostolansky 6:05:29 92 Sam Stallings (Hrothgar) 6:09:35 93 John Stallings (Hrothgar) 6:09:37

Women 65 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paula Burks (US Stove / Vanataggio Fitness) 5:13:01 2 Sarah Agena-Wright (Adventure212 / Specialized) 0:07:32 3 Paula Johnson, Masters 0:22:01 4 Lisa Randall (Sorella Cycling p/b Hincapie Sportswear) 0:22:33 5 Michelle Peariso (Adventure212 /Specialized) 0:28:58 6 Mary Fowler (First Victory/Cycle South) 0:29:00 7 Ginger Jones (Velo Vixens) 0:32:44 8 Laura Gleason (Giordana Clif Bar) 0:59:58 9 Jennifer Nichols 1:00:47 10 Mary Penta (VO2 Multisport) 1:08:40 11 Danielle Marrero (Gulf Coast Velo) 1:19:02 12 Star Affolter 1:20:32 13 Dreama Campbell (VeloVixens Cyling Club) 1:32:03 14 Hailey Kell (Wood-N-Wave) 1:35:25 15 Cathi Cannon (SCV) 1:39:35 16 Kim Owens (Village Bike Shop/Liv Giant) 1:47:31 17 Doreen Whitmore (Team Big Wheel) 2:39:43 18 Mary Paternostro 2:49:18 19 Denita Hadziabdic (Team Guerry) 2:54:34 20 Christina Barrett (Memphis Velo Smith & Nephew Cycling Club) 3:08:52 21 Angela Paterna (Quantico Mountain Bike Club) 3:10:53 22 Christi Hale (Epic Race) 3:41:45 23 Lisa Weis 4:45:30

Singlespeed 65 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Reardon (Motor Mile Racing) 4:54:56 2 Jason Betz ((W)reck.less Racing) 0:00:00 3 Greg Brannon (Cysco Cycles) 0:24:32 4 Edward Chapman 0:26:55 5 Nick Erhard 0:34:28 6 Tab Tollett (Motor Mile Racing) 0:34:37 7 Tim Winters (Team IMBA-SORBA) 0:36:45 8 Aaron Smith (Cysco/Owens) 0:39:47 9 Richie Daigle (Suck Creek Cycle) 0:43:01 10 Jeremy Larson (Cyclist Connect) 0:44:27 11 Jeremy Smith (Scenic City Velo) 0:49:10 12 David Greenwell (Team IMBA-SORBA) 1:14:26 13 Jason Rodwell 1:36:21 14 Ryan Smith 1:41:42 15 Darryl Clark (Team IMBA - SORBA) 2:13:33 16 Phillip Burgess (TVB Race/Tomato Head) 2:17:36 17 Michelle Minnerick 2:44:35 18 Steve Giancola 3:17:58