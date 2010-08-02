Image 1 of 25 Mike Herman (Purple Lizard Maps) leads out the start. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 2 of 25 Kenneth Timm (Image credit: Michael DeNino / www.aphotoofyou.com) Image 3 of 25 Blair Fraley, Kevin Pickett, Christian Jende and William Dooley (Image credit: Michael DeNino / www.aphotoofyou.com) Image 4 of 25 Montanta Miller makes it look easy, navigating his singlespeed through a tricky rock garden. He goes on to finish sixth in singlespeed. (Image credit: Michael DeNino / www.aphotoofyou.com) Image 5 of 25 Riders are treated to "Bells Majestic View" as they make their way up the first climb of the day. (Image credit: Michael DeNino / www.aphotoofyou.com) Image 6 of 25 The morning of the Wilderness 101 race in Coburn, Pennsylvania (Image credit: Michael DeNino / www.aphotoofyou.com) Image 7 of 25 Jeramiah Bishop pilots his Cannondale through an abandoned train tunnel approximately one mile from the finish. (Image credit: Michael DeNino / www.aphotoofyou.com) Image 8 of 25 Women's podium: Selene Yeager, Karen Potter, Cheryl Sornson, Brenda Simril, Vicki Barclay (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 9 of 25 Men's podium: Brandon Draugelis, Christian Tanguy, Jeff Schalk, Nick Waite, Jeremiah Bishop (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 10 of 25 The finish crew (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 11 of 25 Brian Wilson (Bike Barn) slides into home. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 12 of 25 Jeff Schalk celebrates his win and his course record. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 13 of 25 Christian Tanguy rides back through the field after suffering drivetrain issues caused by a tired derailleur. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 14 of 25 Jermiah Bishop spins out his legs before heading to Germany next week for the marathon World Championships. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 15 of 25 Mark and Vicki just missed the tandem course record on a fine, clear, cool day. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 16 of 25 Charlie Clarkson (Ellsworth Bikes) powerslides into the trail en route to Three Bridges. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 17 of 25 Mike Simonson tows the line for the first half of the race. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 18 of 25 Rob Lichtenwalner did more than his share of keeping the tempo high. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 19 of 25 The lead group on the early, gravel road sections. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 20 of 25 A rider pops a wheelie. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 21 of 25 Jeff Schalk and Mike Simonson kept the pace up all day. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 22 of 25 Garth Prosser tries to get a tow from the moto. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 23 of 25 Chris Beck rolls the Three Bridges Trail. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 24 of 25 Riders roll out of Coburn at the start. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 25 of 25 The sun sets at the Wilderness 101 finish. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring)

An amazingly cool July day greeted over 300 racers in the 10th Annual Wilderness 101 mountain bike race located in Coburn Park just outside of State College, Pennsylvania. During a summer that has seen extreme heat on the East Coast, the seasonally cool temperatures assisted racers posting personal bests throughout the field. The Wilderness 101 is the fifth stop on the eight-round Kenda National Ultra Endurance (NUE) 100-miler Series.

The men's race also did not disappoint with Australian road racer Nathan O'Neill (On the Rivet, LLC) joining Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) and Nick Waite (GT/Kenda/ProTested) as last minute contenders for the victory. This didn't faze series leader Jeff Schalk (Trek Racing Co-op), as he had already marked Christian Tanguy as the one that could provide a threat on the climbs later in the race.

Pro roadies Waite and O'Neill caused the first separation on the opening climb. Their tempo split the race into a selection of 20 super fast riders hoping for a shot at the top 10. This group flew along the opening mellow 20 miles of forest roads into Aid Station #1 at Penn Roosevelt with Rob Spreng (Dirty Harry's) dangling off and on the back.

Mike Simonson (Trek/SRAM/NoTubes) moved to the front of the group on the climb up Thickhead Mountain. Simonson opened a sizeable gap, which was the demise of half the field. The acceleration that closed the gap shed half the followers including Brian Lariviere (Bulldog/Cycle Craft), Zack Morrey (Ice House Bikes), Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory Racing), Greg Kuhn (Team Frazer), Andy Gorski, Dan LaRocque (Tiger Cycling Foundation/Wampold Racing), Ezra Mullen, Ian Spivak (DCMTB), Andy Freye (Trek 29'er Crew/Cycle Mania), Ray Adams (PAValleys.com), Bradley Schmalzer (Team Bikeman.com/XXC Magazine/Kenda USA), Drew Scharns (Boone Bike and Touring), Charlie Clarkson (Ellsworth Bikes) and Brian Wilson (Bikebarn Racing) who was stylin' the wheelie’s up the climb at the time of the devastating acceleration.

A lead group of 10 surfaced from the Detweiler downhill onto Bear Meadows Road, including Christian Tanguy (Team CF), Chris Beck (Trek/Gary Fisher Collection), John Burns (Bikeman.com), Bishop, O'Neil, Waite, Schalk, Simonson and Rob Lichtenwalner (PA Valleys.com), with other top talent including teammates Brandon Draugelis and Michael Simonson (Trek/SRAM/NoTubes).

The ensuing pull up and over the hill into Bear Meadows popped Burns and Freye and put Lichtenwalner at the back pedaling squares after his early efforts towing the group along the flats. Simonson took the holeshot into Longberger Trail while Chris Beck stopped to re-affix his shoe buckle. Roadie O'Neil entered the singletrack in his biggest gear showing his lack of trail riding experience and was not to see the leaders again for the rest of the day. With a talented group like this at the front, one bobble is all it takes to lose contact.

A group of six exited the favorite singletrack spectating spot at Three Bridges onto Laurel Run Road and stayed together into Aid Station #2 at Whipple Dam. Tanguy had chain trouble on the run in and had to stop at the aid station for a chain replacement. The group sped along without him to the crux of the course, the Greenlee and Seegar climbs that would come back to back before the Aid Station #3 outside of Greenwood Furnace.

At the top of Greenlee, Schalk hit the Croyle Run singletrack first followed by Waite, Bishop and Draugelis. Simonson was dangling and Lichtenwalner had fallen off the back to be joined by a chasing Beck with Tanguy charging back into contention even though his chain continued to skip with no rhyme or reason because his derailleur spring was shot.

On the Croyle Run downhill Bishop had tire trouble and Draugelis slipped from the leaders. Simonson bridged up to him.

The Seeger climb was a view of carnage as Waite paced Schalk off the front, Draugelis pedaled into third, Simonson climbed solid in fourth, with Bishop recovering in fifth, Beck moved up into sixth for a short bit with Lichtenwalner being passed by Tanguy with John Burns and Will Baker riding strong just behind.

Schalk and Waite dropped into the Telephone Trail descent together and sped into the next aid station, where Schalk made his move on the Sassafras singletrack climb. Schalk throttled it hard and created a five-minute gap by the top and pushed on solo. Waite kept moving along in second with Draugelis in third. Christian Tanguy hit the gas in this section and blew past Simonson, Beck, Bishop, Draugelis, and then Waite appearing to threaten Schalk for the win.

Schalk left Aid Station #4 with a five-minute gap. Tanguy was pushing on behind with Harrisonburg, Virginia pals Waite and Bishop, riding together in third and fourth, and Draugelis was in fifth. Bishop appeared to be fading a bit on the climb up Stillhouse Hollow as Waite gapped him slightly.

Aid Station #5 was set and ready to go for the leaders in Poe Paddy State Park. They were all surprised when Schalk just rode past taking no support. They began to question whether he would fade and be caught by a charging Tanguy on the last climb of the day.

It was not to happen as Schalk broke the course record with a 6:34:37 saying, "I haven't felt this good since I took my first major win at the Shenandoah Mountain 100 over Floyd Landis. It really feels good to be able to go hard and feel great like this."

He might have had to dig deeper because Chrstian Tanguy's ride time was 6:31. After hearing that, promoter Chris Scott said he is really looking forward to seeing the winner of the 2011 event break 6:30.

Women

Former NUE champ and Wilderness winner Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) distanced herself from the women's competition once the event took to the trails after an opening road section. Karen Potter (MTBRaceNews.com), always a strong finisher, nailed down second place. Brenda Simril (Motormile Racing) finished in third after riding some of the race with her husband. Vicki Barclay (Freeze Thaw Cycles) made the locals proud with her fourth place finish followed by another Team CF rider, Selene Yeager, in fifth.

Singlespeeders

The race amongst the singlespeeders was fast as usual. What wasn't usual was the winner. Justin Pokrivka (ProBikes/Cohen Associates), who kept his head in the game which allowed him to take advantage of a mishap by Gerry Pflug and claim the victory.

"The 101 is one of my favorite courses. There is a good mix of trails, tons of climbing and some awesome downhills. The volunteers and aid stations at the 101 are some of the best of the series," said singlespeeder Pflug (Salsa/SPK/Pro Bikes). Matthew Ferrari's (Freeze Thaw/Hubcap Cycles) third place ride gave him the top local honors and bragging rights for a whole year. Montana Miler (Speedgoat/Wilderness Voyagers) showed huge potential with his sixth place ride.

Masters

None could touch master Bill Nagel (Guy's Bicycle Racing) as he cruised to a clear victory and claimed his Stans No Tubes Wheelset. First time Wilderness 101 riders David Belknap (Cycle Lodge) and Bill Simms (Cycle Lodge) rolled across the line together for second and third. John Williams (Bike Lane of Newark, Delaware) was a solid fourth. Locals Jim Matthews (MBR) and Erik Lenzing (Freeze Thaw Cycles) gave it their best shot with Lenzig finishing up on the podium in fifth place.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Schalk (Trek Mountain Co-Op) 6:34:37 2 Christian Tanguy (teamcf.org) 0:05:04 3 Nick Waite (GT/Kenda/ProTested) 0:18:08 4 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:19:03 5 Brandon Draugelis (PAValley's.com) 0:19:15 6 Christopher Beck (Gary Fisher 29er Crew) 0:24:20 7 John Burns (Bikeman.com) 0:42:39 8 Robert Lichtenwalner (pavalleys.com) 0:51:00 9 Nathan O'Neill (On the rivet LLC) 0:51:43 10 Will Baker (Touring Gear Bike Shop) 0:54:33 11 Andy Gorski 0:59:03 12 Ezra Mullen (None) 0:59:37 13 Brian Lariviere (Bulldog/Cycle Craft) 0:59:53 14 Zack Morrey (Ice House Bikes) 1:03:03 15 Bob Goldman (Wissahickon) 1:07:09 16 Drew Scharns (Boone Bike and Touring) 1:07:11 17 Ray Adams (Visit PA) 1:08:20 18 Andrew Carney (Big Wheel Racing) 1:10:02 19 Bradley Schmalzer (Team Bikeman.com/XXC Magazine/Kenda USA) 1:10:52 20 Rob Spreng (Dirty Harry's) 1:10:55 21 Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory Racing) 1:11:01 22 Greg Kuhn (Team Fraser) 1:14:48 23 Daniel LaRocque (Tiger Cycling Foundation/Wampold Racing) 1:15:44 24 Michael Simonson (Gary Fisher/SRAM/Notubes) 1:17:23 25 Thom Parsons (CyclingDirt.com) 1:17:33 26 Rich Straub (Freeze Thaw Cycles/Bike Flights.com) 1:22:40 27 Jed Prentice (Bike Doctor) 1:23:55 28 Kyle Lawrence (Trek 29er Crew) 1:30:23 29 Andrew Freye (Trek 29'er Crew/Cycle Mania) 1:30:28 30 James Kelly 1:30:53 31 Jason Murrell (Larry Hill Ford/ Scotts Bikes) 1:31:08 32 Daniel Atkins (Adventures for the Cure) 1:31:38 33 Brian Wilson (bikebarnracing.com) 1:35:23 34 Steven Blackman (The Caffeinated Cyclist) 1:35:38 35 Ian Spivack (dcmtb) 1:38:38 36 Theo Procopos (Engin Cycles) 1:38:39 37 Daniel Rapp (MYFAM) 1:44:57 38 Chip Kogelmann (Freeze Thaw Cycles) 1:45:43 39 Les Leach 1:45:56 40 Adam Naish (Rochester Bike Shop, Michigan) 1:46:03 41 Peter Schildt (Engin Cycles) 1:46:33 42 Jeffrey Gilman (Bike Barn) 1:49:33 43 Lee Simril (Motormile Racing) 1:49:43 44 Dustin Manotti (Earl's Bicycle Store) 1:54:13 45 Jeffrey Gilman (Bike Barn) 1:55:53 46 Lee Simril (Motormile Racing) 1:55:54 47 Madison Matthews (MBR) 1:50:25 48 Stu Blunt (Bushtukah) 1:54:13 49 Jeffrey Eckert (Sicklers Racing) 1:56:23 50 David Penney 1:56:28 51 Charlie Clarkson (Ellsworth Bikes) 1:56:38 52 Mark Jackson (Just Riding Along) 1:57:00 53 Chris Coulston (Team 53x11) 1:57:25 54 Claude Laberge (Team Marty's) 2:02:16 55 Jason Boekmann 2:05:29 56 Doug Milliken (ABRT/Bike Doctor of Frederick) 2:07:23 57 Dave Tevendale (BikeFactory Racing) 2:10:07 58 Greg Montello (BBW/Independent Fabrication) 2:10:23 59 Brett Mckay (Hollyloft) 2:10:53 60 Calvin Cheung (College Park Bicycles) 2:15:02 61 Matt Williams (MTBRaceNews.com) 2:16:34 62 Ken Overk (The Caffeinated Cyclist) 2:17:03 63 Jared Janowiak (Unattached) 2:17:18 64 Marco Mora (sidsbikes NYC) 2:21:23 65 Kevin Campbell (Spokes-N-Skis / LHORBA) 2:22:39 66 Scott Frison (Devil's Gear Bike Shop) 2:23:07 67 Martin Kozera (sweetsingletrack.com) 2:24:45 68 Mark Ritchey (38 Special) 2:24:53 69 Joel Kahney (Bike Line) 2:27:44 70 Mike Stevens (Bike Line) 2:27:45 71 Doug Trojan 2:38:29 72 Stephen Rombach (Secret Henry's Team) 2:40:08 73 Matt Lough (Gripped Racing) 2:40:23 74 David Olsen (Rock Creek Bike Club) 2:40:24 75 David Wagoner (Alderfer Bergan Racing) 2:41:46 76 Tom Little (Cupcakes) 2:41:51 77 Harper Forbes (Running Free) 2:45:51 78 Stu Hess (MBR) 2:47:28 79 William Dooley 2:49:03 80 Jake Brown (Shenandoah Mountain Touring) 2:49:17 81 Blair Fraley (Trek Stores Columbus) 2:51:39 82 Malcolm Itter (Myself) 2:53:23 83 Thomas Dominick (Big Earl's Bike Shop) 2:54:50 84 Jake Davidson 3:02:13 85 Peter Kotses (Athens Bicycle/Gary Fisher 29er Crew) 3:02:53 86 Eric Durante 3:03:38 87 Jody Bailey (HPC/Spokes) 3:04:15 88 Sam Albarano (Nittany Mountain Biking Association) 3:04:31 89 Mike Abraham (Tall Tree Cycles / Steelwool Bicycles) 3:06:33 90 Justin Meyer 3:07:02 91 Andrew Christman (Caffiene Racing) 3:07:07 92 Jeff Zimmerman (lonesomemountain.com) 3:10:51 93 Christian Jende (Self) 3:14:15 94 Chris Salway (no sponsor) 3:15:14 95 Lee Salway (no sponsor) 3:15:15 96 Brian Younkin (Stackin' Cheddah) 3:17:03 97 Jeff Plassman (Design Physics/Rowletts) 3:17:43 98 John Salus (InGearCycling) 3:18:44 99 Kevin Pickett (bikebarnracing.com) 3:20:23 100 Jordyn Drayton (Freeze Thaw Cycles) 3:23:15 101 Peri Garite (Team Little P) 3:23:25 102 Michael Bonsby (MBHVAC) 3:23:32 103 Andrew Palmgren (Landry's and my girlfriend) 3:23:43 104 Shai Shtub 3:25:45 105 Paul Barsom (Team SAE) 3:27:18 106 Jerry Jackson (BRCC Ghostriders) 3:28:01 107 Jay Cullen (Endorphin Fitness) 3:30:48 108 Jake Colvin (IRSMEDIC) 3:31:19 109 Aaron Hofelt (Nittany Mountain Biking Association) 3:31:58 110 Matt Kretchmar 3:32:58 111 Daniel Healy (lisa's farm) 3:33:27 112 Thomas Hurley (Colavita Racing) 3:33:28 113 Jeff Carlson (Cadre Racing) 3:33:38 114 Steve Godlewski (North American Velo/Classbook.com) 3:35:52 115 Joe Fotia (MVC) 3:38:08 116 Jason Stephens (Team ED) 3:42:56 117 Robert May (Performance Bike Shop) 3:44:04 118 Daniel McDermott (Bike Line) 3:45:11 119 Charles Buki (GRIPPED RACING) 3:48:45 120 Charles O'Donnell (Baby Jo & Dean Chase) 3:48:52 121 Jason Harris (Contes Bikes) 3:54:37 122 Otto Herr (The Herr-Haus.) 3:55:17 123 Shawn Krehel 3:58:23 124 Jamie Myers (Bicycle Depot New Paltz NY) 3:58:28 125 Hans Schmidl (Baltimore Bush Doctors) 3:58:35 126 Jay Thomas (J & R Racing) 4:04:25 127 Michael Lukowiak (Bulldog/Cycle Craft) 4:04:32 128 Dean Rogers (Self) 4:06:44 129 Nicholas Morrell 4:10:25 130 Howie Beattie (Hub Bicycle Shop) 4:18:55 131 Taylor Valentine (Bacon Lap Racing/Devils Gear Bike Shop) 4:20:16 132 Gerrerd Abrams (Half Acre Cycling) 4:21:07 133 Matthew Hotts (Macomb Bike and Fitness) 4:21:10 134 Kenneth Timm 4:22:43 135 Andrew Riess (Self) 4:22:54 136 John Mullen (Lost Dutchman) 4:24:59 137 Steve Kelly (Terry's Cycle) 4:27:37 138 Bill Smith (See Jane Ride) 4:31:44 139 Jonathan Stoshick 4:33:14 140 Jim Malta (Genuine Innovations) 4:33:26 141 John Lehmann (Brick Brewery) 4:38:53 142 Buddy Hardesty (Ride Avalon) 4:43:46 143 Myles McPartland (bikebarnracing.com) 4:45:14 144 Donald Gabrielson (US Navy) 4:45:47 145 Bryan Vahjen (missing link racing) 4:45:50 146 Rob Alexander (Wife & Kids) 4:48:17 147 Stephen Simmons (Gripped Racing) 4:48:47 148 Ryan Knight 4:48:49 149 Randy Larrison (Cadre Racing) 4:50:10 150 Hobie Smith (gearcyclewear.com) 4:50:14 151 Simon Testa 4:53:16 152 Keith White (Cadet Investments) 4:55:44 153 Phillip Haun (HE Consulting, Inc. ) 4:55:45 154 Joseph Johnston (Dark Horse Cycles) 4:56:22 155 Joseph Monga 4:56:29 156 Brent Beauseigneur 5:00:17 157 Rob Flannery 5:07:18 158 Christopher Russell (NDO) 5:12:03 159 Brian Hann (Team ED) 5:17:43 160 Matthew Fusco (Asheville on Bikes Pisgah Brew Crew) 5:18:19 161 Nathan Hutchinson (Team Hutch) 5:19:25 162 Patrick Mccarthy (Boston Wall Beds) 5:30:02 163 Rick Webb (Baltimore Bush Doctors) 5:38:48 164 Ron Shealer (Apple Snitch Records) 5:42:24 165 Shane Reed (Reed's Sheetmetal) 5:42:27 166 David Walrath (Riding for the Ronald McDonald House) 5:52:34 167 Ricardo Tenorio (Spokes, Etc.) 5:54:37 168 Carlos Mollinedo (Spokes, Etc.) 5:54:40 169 Ian Graves 5:56:04 170 Royal Huberto (www.velocavore.com) 6:13:21 171 Jeffrey Carlson (Freeze Thaw Cycles) 6:13:29 172 Jason Dent (Speedgoat) 6:13:33 173 Mark Dent (Speedgoat Bicycles) 6:13:35 174 Eric Vorwald (Stackin' Cheddah) 6:15:00 175 Florian Lungu 6:32:18 176 Jay Aument 6:40:12 177 Ken Keister 6:40:17 178 John Little (Yellow Mustard) 6:47:33 179 Luis Vega (Haamba) 7:07:11 180 Jody Mazur (Cadre Racing) 7:33:17 181 Jeff Minnerick (Wife) 7:35:50 182 Mike Bolen (Speedgoat Bicycles) 7:46:18 183 Jim Bolen (Speedgoat Bicycles) 7:46:21 184 Anthony Cottone (Tony No Bologna) 8:26:44

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) 8:06:00 2 Karen Potter (MTBRaceNews.com) 0:09:21 3 Brenda Simril (Motormile Racing) 0:14:38 4 Vicki Barclay (Freeze Thaw Cycles) 0:16:15 5 Selene Yeager (Team CF) 0:36:32 6 Cissy Fowler (Sycamore Cycles/Flat Rock Village Bakery) 1:27:23 7 Laureen Coffelt (Velosoul/The Natural Way) 1:42:50 8 Jessica Kutz (Freeze Thaw Cycles/Hubcap Cycles) 2:07:07 9 Ruth Cunningham (ProBikes) 2:08:48 10 Misty Tilson (Shenandoah Mountain Touring) 2:29:19 11 Pam Frentzel-Beyme 2:35:51 12 Lisa Vible (Secret Henry's Team) 2:54:48 13 Christine Guarino (bicycle depot, New Paltz, New York) 3:37:39 14 Julie Abrams (Half Acre Cycling) 5:03:51 15 Kristie Miller 6:09:52 16 Taresa Spitler (Me) 6:29:36

Singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Pokrivka (ProBikes/Cohen Associates) 7:30:41 2 Gerry Pflug (Salsa/SPK/Pro Bikes) 0:04:15 3 Matt Ferrari (Freeze Thaw Cycles/Hubcap Cycles) 0:11:06 4 Evan Ellicott (Bike Doctor) 0:21:42 5 Mark Tressler (Rad Racing) 0:23:36 6 Montana Miller (Speedgoat/Wilderness Voyagers) 0:28:57 7 Nikolas Obriecht (RacePaceBicycles) 0:40:19 8 Michael Tressler (Rad Racing) 0:43:31 9 Peter Buckland (Freeze Thaw Cycles) 0:47:15 10 Robert Lochner (Iron City Bikes) 0:49:25 11 Chad Miller (Independent Fabrication Roots) 0:59:49 12 Roger Masse (Gary Fisher 29er Crew) 0:59:50 13 Jason Maddocks 1:07:00 14 Mike Ramponi (Independent Fabrication) 1:07:59 15 Will Crissman (Back Bay Bicycles) 1:14:32 16 Donald Powers (Pro Bikes / Twin Six) 1:18:16 17 Daniel Ingerdal (NYCMTB - Peak Bikes) 1:20:07 18 Eric Nord (Freeze Thaw Cycles) 1:20:29 19 Allen Runkle (Nittany Mountain Biking Association) 1:22:49 20 Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop - State College) 1:34:05 21 Clay Chiles (Freeze Thaw Cycles) 1:48:09 22 Tim Burton (CVC/Subaru of New England) 1:48:39 23 Virgil Cook (Team Fraser/Argyle Army) 1:55:17 24 Scott Green (Spud Racing) 1:58:04 25 Richard Brown 1:59:04 26 Eddie Velasquez (Team Martys) 1:59:49 27 Jonathan Wheaton (DCMTB/Continuum Solar) 2:22:04 28 Josh Lincoln (Freeze Thaw Cycles) 2:22:56 29 Nathan Kearns (Treefortbikes.com) 2:31:00 30 Watts Dixon (Revolting Cogs) 2:38:13 31 Greg Bell (Revolution Cycles, NC) 2:38:14 32 Scott Rath (Rude Boy Patrol) 2:38:24 33 Brad Clarke (D & Q racing) 2:42:29 34 Tom Gagliardi (MTB29.com) 2:50:14 35 Jan Faller (Bikebarn) 2:58:04 36 Geoffrey Lenat (Team Marty's) 2:59:09 37 David Nembhard (Wife) 3:06:05 38 Tom Klein (none) 3:10:04 39 Marc Mazzalupo 3:29:17 40 Max Kellog (East End Massive) 3:33:37 41 Jonathan Kersting (East End Massive) 3:33:46 42 Lee Hutchinson (Bitchin Single Speed) 4:23:23 43 James Bennetch (Wengers of Myerstown) 4:58:16

Master men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bill Nagel (Guy's Bicycle Racing) 8:38:49 2 David Belknap (Cycle Lodge) 0:21:58 3 William Simms (Cycle Lodge) 0:21:59 4 John Williams (Bike Line of Newark, DE) 0:29:12 5 Erik Lenzing (Freeze Thaw Cycles) 0:32:29 6 Gary Musgrove (Bikebarnracing.com) 0:51:21 7 Jim Matthews (MBR) 0:52:56 8 Chris Wurster (Independent Fabrication) 0:53:28 9 James Miller (Ghostriders) 1:05:14 10 James Wilson (Team CF) 1:15:50 11 David Hall (VeloSports Racing) 2:03:04 12 Mark Bettinger (North American velo/Blue Sky bicycles) 2:16:52 13 Dennis Murphy (Founders Alger Racing) 3:25:56 14 Dave Jussel (Cranford Bike/CTS) 3:54:19 15 Gregory Finch (Emu Racing) 5:15:12