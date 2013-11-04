Trending

Oldham wins Southampton round of National Trophy Series

Sumner, Martin round out top-three

Full Results
1Paul Oldham (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing0:56:44
2Ben Sumner (GBr) Beeline Bicycles RT0:00:41
3Adam Martin (GBr) Metaltek - Knights of Old Racing Team0:00:49
4Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Hargroves Cycles0:00:57
5Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Endura MTB Racing0:01:01
6Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles RT-Specialized0:01:41
7Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles RT-Specialized0:01:45
8Nicholas Craig (GBr) Team Scott UK0:01:49
9Lee Williams (GBr) Gateway Cycling0:02:16
10Nicholas Barnes (GBr) www.zepnat.com RT/Kuota/GSG Clothing0:02:27
11Luke Gray (GBr) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:02:50
12Tony Fawcett (GBr) Team Scott UK0:02:55
13Robert Jebb (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing0:03:07
14Jack Clarkson (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing0:03:12
15Ramon Portabella (Spa)0:03:15
16Alex Paton (GBr) Team Gwb - ACTiV0:03:43
17Andrew Hargroves (GBr) Felt-Colbornes-Hargroves RT0:03:50
18George Thompson (GBr) Sleaford Whls CC0:04:02
19Dieter Droger (GBr) Pioneer Scott Syncros0:04:07
20William Bjergfelt (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling0:04:12
21Dany Lacroix (Bel) Vélo club de l'espoir condruz0:04:41
22Michael Cotty (GBr) Cannondale Racing0:04:58
23Thomas Payton (GBr) Islabikes0:05:01
24Ben Simmons (GBr) Team Wiggle0:05:09
25Matthew Hargroves (GBr) Hargroves Cycles RT-Specialized
26Michael Butler (GBr) Activ Cycles Folkestone
27Ross Tricker (GBr) XRT - Elmy Cycles0:05:11
28Joe Griffiths (GBr) Strada Cycles0:05:16
29James Dalton (GBr) Pedalsport Cycling Club0:05:36
30Christopher Minter (GBr) Pedalon.co.uk0:06:04
31Richard Mardle (GBr) Felt-Colbornes-Hargroves RT0:06:21
32Luke Markham (GBr) Rugby Velo0:06:52
33Daniel Bell (GBr) Ellmore Factory Racing0:06:58
34Thomas Armstrong (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD0:07:17
35Scot Easter (GBr) Felt-Colbornes-Hargroves RT0:07:20
36Neil Ellison (GBr) WDMBC Beyond Mountainbikes/Specialized0:07:22
37Jeremy Hicks (GBr) Rugby Velo0:07:39
38Tom Hooper (GBr) All Terrain Cycles0:07:41
39Richard Lewis (GBr) Cycle Club Basingstoke0:07:43
40Gareth Barnes (GBr) Cardiff JIF0:07:50
41Matthew Woods (GBr) Hargroves Cycles RT-Specialize...
42Sean Downey (Irl) WDMBC Beyond Mountainbikes/Specialized0:08:10
43Kamden Reedy (USA) Team Diabetes UK0:08:23
44Daniel Drake (GBr) VC Deal
45Joe Atkins (GBr) Coventry Road Club
46Mark Perry (GBr) ViCiOUS VELO
47James Cotty (GBr) I-Ride.co.uk
48Christopher McGovern (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
49Colin Miller (GBr) Coventry Road Club

