Oldham wins Southampton round of National Trophy Series
Sumner, Martin round out top-three
|1
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing
|0:56:44
|2
|Ben Sumner (GBr) Beeline Bicycles RT
|0:00:41
|3
|Adam Martin (GBr) Metaltek - Knights of Old Racing Team
|0:00:49
|4
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Hargroves Cycles
|0:00:57
|5
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Endura MTB Racing
|0:01:01
|6
|Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles RT-Specialized
|0:01:41
|7
|Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles RT-Specialized
|0:01:45
|8
|Nicholas Craig (GBr) Team Scott UK
|0:01:49
|9
|Lee Williams (GBr) Gateway Cycling
|0:02:16
|10
|Nicholas Barnes (GBr) www.zepnat.com RT/Kuota/GSG Clothing
|0:02:27
|11
|Luke Gray (GBr) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:02:50
|12
|Tony Fawcett (GBr) Team Scott UK
|0:02:55
|13
|Robert Jebb (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing
|0:03:07
|14
|Jack Clarkson (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing
|0:03:12
|15
|Ramon Portabella (Spa)
|0:03:15
|16
|Alex Paton (GBr) Team Gwb - ACTiV
|0:03:43
|17
|Andrew Hargroves (GBr) Felt-Colbornes-Hargroves RT
|0:03:50
|18
|George Thompson (GBr) Sleaford Whls CC
|0:04:02
|19
|Dieter Droger (GBr) Pioneer Scott Syncros
|0:04:07
|20
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling
|0:04:12
|21
|Dany Lacroix (Bel) Vélo club de l'espoir condruz
|0:04:41
|22
|Michael Cotty (GBr) Cannondale Racing
|0:04:58
|23
|Thomas Payton (GBr) Islabikes
|0:05:01
|24
|Ben Simmons (GBr) Team Wiggle
|0:05:09
|25
|Matthew Hargroves (GBr) Hargroves Cycles RT-Specialized
|26
|Michael Butler (GBr) Activ Cycles Folkestone
|27
|Ross Tricker (GBr) XRT - Elmy Cycles
|0:05:11
|28
|Joe Griffiths (GBr) Strada Cycles
|0:05:16
|29
|James Dalton (GBr) Pedalsport Cycling Club
|0:05:36
|30
|Christopher Minter (GBr) Pedalon.co.uk
|0:06:04
|31
|Richard Mardle (GBr) Felt-Colbornes-Hargroves RT
|0:06:21
|32
|Luke Markham (GBr) Rugby Velo
|0:06:52
|33
|Daniel Bell (GBr) Ellmore Factory Racing
|0:06:58
|34
|Thomas Armstrong (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD
|0:07:17
|35
|Scot Easter (GBr) Felt-Colbornes-Hargroves RT
|0:07:20
|36
|Neil Ellison (GBr) WDMBC Beyond Mountainbikes/Specialized
|0:07:22
|37
|Jeremy Hicks (GBr) Rugby Velo
|0:07:39
|38
|Tom Hooper (GBr) All Terrain Cycles
|0:07:41
|39
|Richard Lewis (GBr) Cycle Club Basingstoke
|0:07:43
|40
|Gareth Barnes (GBr) Cardiff JIF
|0:07:50
|41
|Matthew Woods (GBr) Hargroves Cycles RT-Specialize...
|42
|Sean Downey (Irl) WDMBC Beyond Mountainbikes/Specialized
|0:08:10
|43
|Kamden Reedy (USA) Team Diabetes UK
|0:08:23
|44
|Daniel Drake (GBr) VC Deal
|45
|Joe Atkins (GBr) Coventry Road Club
|46
|Mark Perry (GBr) ViCiOUS VELO
|47
|James Cotty (GBr) I-Ride.co.uk
|48
|Christopher McGovern (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|49
|Colin Miller (GBr) Coventry Road Club
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy