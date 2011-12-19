Trending

Oldham prevails in Bradford

Craig, Crawforth complete podium

Full Results
1Paul Oldham (GBr) Hope Factory Racing1:09:00
2Nicholas Craig (GBr) Team Scott UK0:00:28
3Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:01:26
4Lewis Craven (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale0:01:32
5Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:02:14
6David Collins (GBr) Hope Factory Racing0:03:03
7David Fletcher (GBr) Boardman Elite0:03:28
8Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wiggle0:03:46
9Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Team Scott UK0:04:02
10Daniel Booth (GBr) Cult Racing0:04:16
11Jack Clarkson (GBr) Hope Factory Racing0:04:55
12Andrew Hargroves (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Spec0:06:04
13William Bjergfelt (GBr) Motorpoint Pro Cycling Team0:06:10
14Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport/Specialized0:06:22
15Robert Watson (GBr) Paul Milnes RT/Bradford Olympic0:06:36
16Lee Westwood (GBr) Cycle Shack/Forme Coaching0:07:04
17Ian Taylor (GBr) Craven Energy0:07:22
18Keith Murray (GBr) Hope Factory Racing0:07:35
19Jamie Newall (GBr) Team Corley Cycles/Cervelo/Alpha RT0:07:45
20Darren Barclay (GBr) Arctic - Premier RT0:08:00
21Simon Maudsley (GBr) Crosstrax0:08:12
22Tony Fawcett (GBr) Blackhawkbikes.com0:08:30
23Matthew Barrett (GBr) Cycle Shack/Forme Coaching0:08:40
24Crispin Doyle (GBr) Swindon RC0:08:50
25Steven Clarck (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale0:09:00
26Lee Shunburne (GBr) Matlock CC/Chubb/Farmers/Wards/Fearns0:09:10
27Grant Ferguson (GBr) Boardman Elite0:09:20
28Taylor Johnstone (GBr) Team de Ver0:09:30
29James Thompson (GBr) Hope Factory Racing-1lap
30Andrew Waterman (GBr) Vicious Velo
31Andrew Nichols (GBr) PCA Ciclos Uno/Squeezy/Isaac
32Dieter Droger (GBr) Team Cystic Fibrosis
33James Dalton (GBr) Evans Cycles RT
34Ben Spurrier (GBr) Rapha Condor CC
35Malcolm Lewis (GBr) MTS Cycle Sport/Inkland/Elvet RT
36Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
37Ben Sumner (GBr) Beeline Bicycles RT
38Robert Burns (GBr) Wolverhampton Whs/Fred Williams
39Paul Sheers (GBr) Vicious Velo
40Colin Miller (GBr) Coventry RC/Ridecov.co.uk
41Lewis Tamai-Wilson (GBr) Ashfield RC
42Bruce Dalton (GBr)
43Hayden Wood (GBr)
44Martin Woofindin (GBr) Cycle Sport Pendle
45Jack Pullar (GBr) Vanillabikes.com

Latest on Cyclingnews