Oldham prevails in Bradford
Craig, Crawforth complete podium
|1
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|1:09:00
|2
|Nicholas Craig (GBr) Team Scott UK
|0:00:28
|3
|Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|0:01:26
|4
|Lewis Craven (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale
|0:01:32
|5
|Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|0:02:14
|6
|David Collins (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|0:03:03
|7
|David Fletcher (GBr) Boardman Elite
|0:03:28
|8
|Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wiggle
|0:03:46
|9
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Team Scott UK
|0:04:02
|10
|Daniel Booth (GBr) Cult Racing
|0:04:16
|11
|Jack Clarkson (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|0:04:55
|12
|Andrew Hargroves (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Spec
|0:06:04
|13
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Motorpoint Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:10
|14
|Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport/Specialized
|0:06:22
|15
|Robert Watson (GBr) Paul Milnes RT/Bradford Olympic
|0:06:36
|16
|Lee Westwood (GBr) Cycle Shack/Forme Coaching
|0:07:04
|17
|Ian Taylor (GBr) Craven Energy
|0:07:22
|18
|Keith Murray (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|0:07:35
|19
|Jamie Newall (GBr) Team Corley Cycles/Cervelo/Alpha RT
|0:07:45
|20
|Darren Barclay (GBr) Arctic - Premier RT
|0:08:00
|21
|Simon Maudsley (GBr) Crosstrax
|0:08:12
|22
|Tony Fawcett (GBr) Blackhawkbikes.com
|0:08:30
|23
|Matthew Barrett (GBr) Cycle Shack/Forme Coaching
|0:08:40
|24
|Crispin Doyle (GBr) Swindon RC
|0:08:50
|25
|Steven Clarck (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale
|0:09:00
|26
|Lee Shunburne (GBr) Matlock CC/Chubb/Farmers/Wards/Fearns
|0:09:10
|27
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) Boardman Elite
|0:09:20
|28
|Taylor Johnstone (GBr) Team de Ver
|0:09:30
|29
|James Thompson (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|-1lap
|30
|Andrew Waterman (GBr) Vicious Velo
|31
|Andrew Nichols (GBr) PCA Ciclos Uno/Squeezy/Isaac
|32
|Dieter Droger (GBr) Team Cystic Fibrosis
|33
|James Dalton (GBr) Evans Cycles RT
|34
|Ben Spurrier (GBr) Rapha Condor CC
|35
|Malcolm Lewis (GBr) MTS Cycle Sport/Inkland/Elvet RT
|36
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|37
|Ben Sumner (GBr) Beeline Bicycles RT
|38
|Robert Burns (GBr) Wolverhampton Whs/Fred Williams
|39
|Paul Sheers (GBr) Vicious Velo
|40
|Colin Miller (GBr) Coventry RC/Ridecov.co.uk
|41
|Lewis Tamai-Wilson (GBr) Ashfield RC
|42
|Bruce Dalton (GBr)
|43
|Hayden Wood (GBr)
|44
|Martin Woofindin (GBr) Cycle Sport Pendle
|45
|Jack Pullar (GBr) Vanillabikes.com
