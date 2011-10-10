Thijs Al outsprints Oldham in South Shield to take the win
Crawforth completes podium, after long chase
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thijs Al (Ned)
|0:56:13
|2
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|3
|Jody Crawforth (GBr)
|0:00:15
|4
|Kenny Geluykens (Bel)
|0:00:20
|5
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|0:00:37
|6
|Floris De Tier (Bel)
|0:00:54
|7
|Kris Lapere (Bel)
|0:01:06
|8
|Kristof Cop (Bel)
|0:01:13
|9
|Steven James (GBr)
|0:01:19
|10
|Tom Last (GBr)
|0:01:24
|11
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|0:01:27
|12
|Stephen Adams (GBr)
|0:01:32
|13
|Jack Clarkson (GBr)
|0:01:35
|14
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr)
|0:01:38
|15
|David Collins (GBr)
|0:01:44
|16
|Luke Gray (GBr)
|0:01:50
|17
|Steven Lampier (GBr)
|0:02:15
|18
|William Bjergfelt (GBr)
|0:02:40
|19
|Jamie Newall (GBr)
|0:03:04
|20
|Tony Fawcett (GBr)
|0:03:16
|21
|Matthew Barrett (GBr)
|0:03:21
|22
|Lee Westwood (GBr)
|0:03:32
|23
|Lewis Craven (GBr)
|0:03:50
|24
|Ben Eedy (GBr)
|0:04:08
|25
|Dieter Droger (GBr)
|0:04:10
|26
|Simon Maudsley (GBr)
|27
|Tom Payton (GBr)
|0:04:50
|28
|Keith Murray (GBr)
|0:04:58
|29
|Alan Nixon (GBr)
|30
|Malcolm Lewis (GBr)
|0:05:00
|31
|Tom Stockhill (GBr)
|0:05:02
|32
|Robert Watson (GBr)
|0:05:48
|33
|Martin Woofindin (GBr)
|0:05:51
|34
|James Dalton (GBr)
|0:06:19
|35
|Andrew Wardman (GBr)
|0:06:38
|36
|Robert Burns (GBr)
|0:08:36
|37
|Bruce Dalton (GBr)
|0:09:04
|38
|Greig Walker (GBr)
|39
|James Thompson (GBr)
|40
|Jonathan Limebear (GBr)
|41
|Martin Eadon (GBr)
|42
|Colin Miller (GBr)
