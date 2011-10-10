Trending

Thijs Al outsprints Oldham in South Shield to take the win

Crawforth completes podium, after long chase

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thijs Al (Ned)0:56:13
2Paul Oldham (GBr)
3Jody Crawforth (GBr)0:00:15
4Kenny Geluykens (Bel)0:00:20
5David Fletcher (GBr)0:00:37
6Floris De Tier (Bel)0:00:54
7Kris Lapere (Bel)0:01:06
8Kristof Cop (Bel)0:01:13
9Steven James (GBr)0:01:19
10Tom Last (GBr)0:01:24
11Lee Williams (GBr)0:01:27
12Stephen Adams (GBr)0:01:32
13Jack Clarkson (GBr)0:01:35
14Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr)0:01:38
15David Collins (GBr)0:01:44
16Luke Gray (GBr)0:01:50
17Steven Lampier (GBr)0:02:15
18William Bjergfelt (GBr)0:02:40
19Jamie Newall (GBr)0:03:04
20Tony Fawcett (GBr)0:03:16
21Matthew Barrett (GBr)0:03:21
22Lee Westwood (GBr)0:03:32
23Lewis Craven (GBr)0:03:50
24Ben Eedy (GBr)0:04:08
25Dieter Droger (GBr)0:04:10
26Simon Maudsley (GBr)
27Tom Payton (GBr)0:04:50
28Keith Murray (GBr)0:04:58
29Alan Nixon (GBr)
30Malcolm Lewis (GBr)0:05:00
31Tom Stockhill (GBr)0:05:02
32Robert Watson (GBr)0:05:48
33Martin Woofindin (GBr)0:05:51
34James Dalton (GBr)0:06:19
35Andrew Wardman (GBr)0:06:38
36Robert Burns (GBr)0:08:36
37Bruce Dalton (GBr)0:09:04
38Greig Walker (GBr)
39James Thompson (GBr)
40Jonathan Limebear (GBr)
41Martin Eadon (GBr)
42Colin Miller (GBr)

Latest on Cyclingnews