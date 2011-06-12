Image 1 of 17 A Santa Cruz Syndicate racer speeds down the track (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 2 of 17 Greg Minnaar took third on the day. (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 3 of 17 Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 4 of 17 World Cup leader Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 17 Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate) in action. (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 6 of 17 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 7 of 17 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) speeds to a win. (Image credit: Trek World Racing) Image 8 of 17 The number one plate, ready for another day of racing. (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 9 of 17 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) speeds to a podium finish. (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 10 of 17 Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 11 of 17 The Santa Cruz Syndicate shows off their wheelie skills (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 12 of 17 Elite men's podium (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 13 of 17 Gee Atherton (Commencal) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 17 Sam Hill (Monster Energy-Specialized ) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 17 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 17 Men's podium (l to r) Steve Smith, Gee Atherton, Aaron Gwin Greg Minnaar, Sam Hill (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 17 Steve Smith (Devinci) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) retook the World Cup lead from rival Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) with a dominating performance at round three of the downhill World Cup in Leogang, Austria. Gwin, who lost the lead after crashing in round two, qualified fastest, and finished over two seconds ahead of Gee Atherton (Commencal) in the final, with Minnaar nearly six seconds back in third place. Gwin, with 628 points, remains only 46 points in front of Minnaar after three rounds while Atherton is at third, 101 points back.

The ground continued to dry out after the women finished and the men began their runs, which was a mixed blessing, since it made dry condition tires important for the pedaling sections, but the sticky mud and slippery roots in the wooded sections led to numerous crashes. As an indication, Gwin's winning time was still three seconds slower than his qualifying time.

The lead time slowly went down as the first riders came through the finish, but it wasn't until Romain Paulhan, the French national champion, came through that it dropped below four minutes. Paulhan held the lead for nearly a quarter of the field before local Austrian favourite Markus Pekoll (MS Evil) bumped him out of the Hot Seat by half a second.

Pekoll had the longest time in the lead, holding on until the first of the top-20 qualifiers began their runs. Brook MacDonald, the young New Zealand team mate of Pekoll who finished third a week earlier in round two, proved that was no fluke by knocking 4.2 seconds off the top time, good enough for 10th place at the end of the day.

Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate), racing with a suspected broken hand, slotted in behind MacDonald. World champion Sam Hill (Monster Energy-Specialized-Mad Catz), six riders after MacDonald, had a very strong start, faded slightly at the bottom, but was still good enough to give him the lead, and an eventual fifth place. Cedric Gracia (CG Racing) and Danny Hart (Giant) both came within two-tenths of a second of Hill, but also faded at the bottom.

Hill, while happy to make the podium, admitted that Gwin is a step above everyone at the present. "Gwin is riding pretty amazing at the moment, so we're all going to have to work a little bit harder to stop him."

It was Minnaar, riding eighth from last in a surprisingly high qualifying spot for him, who finally made the next big cut to the top time, the first to go below 3:50. The next five riders all failed to better his time, with Fabien Barel (Mondraker) crashing in the slippery roots, and only Steve Smith (Devinci) able to squeeze between Minnaar and Hill.

"I didn't know what to think after [qualifying]," saidMinnaar, "because I had a good run and still got thrashed by a lot of guys. I was pretty tense at the start of the final, and I made some mistakes at the top; I wasn't making mine lines and was losing time ... that top section killed me, killed my run. Technically, I'm riding with the top guys, but Gee's [Atherton] going a bit better, and Gwinny's out-pedaling us all."

However, the final two riders, the top two qualifiers, showed that they were a notch above everyone else on this day. Atherton came through the first split three seconds up on Minnaar and finished 3.608 seconds ahead of the South African.

"It was a good result," said Atherton, "close to the win, but no cigar. Looking back, I probably should have put drys [tires] on, but that was just a bad decision on my part."

Atherton's time wouldn't prove to be enough for the win, unfortunately for the Brit, as Gwin, possibly still smarting from losing a week earlier after crashing while well in the lead, blew through every section of the course well ahead of his competition to score his second win in three races and recover the lead in the standings.

"It feels great to get that monkey off my back after last week's crash," said Gwin. "I knew I had it in me, I just had to put it together. My run went good until it almost fell apart at the bottom ... I blew my feet out of the pedals and rode the last minute of the track without being clipped in, but managed to hold it together. The bike was working awesome, everything just sort of clicked. I'm just happy it all came together."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing 0:03:44.200 2 Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal 0:00:02.113 3 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:05.721 4 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:07.942 5 Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 0:00:09.225 6 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:09.253 7 Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade 0:00:09.357 8 Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:09.984 9 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 0:00:10.163 10 Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing 0:00:10.615 11 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:12.173 12 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:13.445 13 Marc Beaumont (GBr) 0:00:13.580 14 Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing 0:00:13.720 15 Troy Brosnan° (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 0:00:13.832 16 Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Evil Racing 0:00:14.803 17 Mickael Pascal (Fra) Morewood Unitedride 0:00:15.053 18 Julien Camellini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre 0:00:15.164 19 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) 0:00:15.169 20 Romain Paulhan (Fra) 0:00:15.284 21 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges 0:00:15.374 22 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 0:00:15.589 23 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) 0:00:16.152 24 Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International 0:00:16.205 25 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 0:00:16.279 26 Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11 0:00:16.312 27 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona 0:00:16.331 28 Fabien Barel (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 0:00:16.339 29 Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani Trek 0:00:16.401 30 Nico Vink (Bel) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges 0:00:16.453 31 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 0:00:17.130 32 Neko Mulally° (USA) Trek World Racing 0:00:17.608 33 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 0:00:17.916 34 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:00:18.320 35 Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing 0:00:18.363 36 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 0:00:18.515 37 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:18.562 38 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Morewood Unitedride 0:00:18.751 39 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) 0:00:19.053 40 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W - Racing 0:00:19.069 41 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Cg Racing Brigade 0:00:20.586 42 Benny Strasser (Ger) 0:00:20.637 43 Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team 0:00:20.783 44 Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:20.914 45 Alex Bond (GBr) 0:00:21.221 46 Mark Scott° (GBr) 0:00:21.325 47 Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International 0:00:21.844 48 Patrick Thome (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 0:00:21.900 49 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 0:00:22.604 50 Mitch Ropelato (USA) 0:00:22.607 51 Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:00:23.067 52 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 0:00:23.626 53 Lewis Buchanan° (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 0:00:24.053 54 Johann Potgieter (RSA) 0:00:24.166 55 George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:24.463 56 Emanuel Pombo (Por) 0:00:25.245 57 Curtis Keene (USA) 0:00:25.962 58 Florent Payet (Fra) SC - Intense 0:00:27.082 59 Simon Cardon (Fra) XCYTT Racing 0:00:27.161 60 Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal 0:00:27.219 61 Wyn Masters (NZl) MS Evil Racing 0:00:27.378 62 Michael Hannah (Aus) 0:00:28.832 63 Dean Tennant (Can) 0:00:29.704 64 Thomas Jeandin (Swi) 0:00:30.140 65 Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:30.151 66 Sam Dale (GBr) Team Sunn Montgenevre 0:00:31.925 67 Joshua Button (Aus) SC - Intense 0:00:32.737 68 Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) 0:00:32.828 69 Robert Smith (GBr) 0:00:34.244 70 Joe Barnes (GBr) 0:00:34.601 71 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 0:00:38.721 72 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:39.333 73 Marco Milivinti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 0:00:41.296 74 Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 0:00:44.108 75 Dominik Gspan (Swi) 0:00:47.416 76 Timothy Bentley (RSA) Morewood Unitedride 0:00:50.641 77 Remi Gauvin (Can) 0:00:58.742 78 Adam Vagner (Cze) 0:01:56.033 79 Joris Bigoni (Fra) 0:05:53.834 DNF Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team DSQ Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek World Racing 93 pts 2 Santa Cruz Syndicate 71 3 Commencal 70 4 Scott 11 63 5 MS Evil Racing 53 6 Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 44 7 Devinci Global Racing 30 8 Lapierre International 29 9 Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 28 10 Riding Addiction Commencal 26 11 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 26 12 CG Racing Brigade 24 13 Alpine Commencal Austria 20 14 Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 14 15 Morewood Unitedride 14 16 Team Sunn Montgenevre 13 17 Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee 12