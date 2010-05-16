Trending

Atherton marks World Cup return with a win

Jonnier, Pugin seal podium spots for France

Rachel Atherton (Commencal) took the women's World Cup series leader's jersey in Maribor, Slovenia.

Rachel Atherton (Commencal) took the women's World Cup series leader's jersey in Maribor, Slovenia.
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za )
Rachel Atherton (Commencal) on her way to victory in Maribor, Slovenia, at the World Cup

Rachel Atherton (Commencal) on her way to victory in Maribor, Slovenia, at the World Cup
(Image credit: Gary Perkin)
Mechanics had a tough time keeping up

Mechanics had a tough time keeping up
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za )

Rachel Atherton (Commencal) proved that a year away from racing has not affected her downhill skills, as she became the first World Cup Downhill leader in the 2010 series, in Maribor, Slovenia, on Sunday.

The opening round of the downhill saw a slight easing overnight of the rain that had turned the four cross into a mud bath, which wasn't necessarily a positive thing, since it made the course sticky and slower. Atherton, returning to competition after sitting out last season due to a shoulder injury and subsequent surgeries, did not have a good start to the weekend after crashing in qualifying and having to ride with a broken finger from a race a week earlier.

Her early seed meant that she started fourth, but the 2008 World Champion blazed the course, the fastest at every split, beating second placed Sabrina Jonnier (Rocky Mountain-Maxxis) by 10 seconds and Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) by 13 seconds.

Myriam Nicole (Commencal Superiders), who had qualified first, was on a fast run until breaking her rear derailleur and having to coast the second half of the course; still managing an impressive fourth. Canada's lone entry, Claire Buchar (Chain Reaction) finished seventh, the best North American.

"It hasn't sunk in yet; I can't believe it," said Atherton after her run. "I never thought I'd win, this being my first World Cup race back, and my [broken] finger made it hard to hang on. I came here hoping for a top five, so maybe being relaxed and having fun is the way to have a good run."

Full Results
1Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal0:04:03.420
2Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain0:00:09.730
3Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 110:00:12.910
4Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders0:00:15.500
5Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria0:00:18.970
6Mio Suemasa (Jpn) FFC0:00:19.420
7Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense0:00:20.590
8Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing0:00:20.690
9Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 110:00:21.760
10Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center0:00:23.570
11Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie0:00:28.390
12Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team0:00:35.080
13Katy Curd (GBr)0:00:35.440
14Manon Carpenter (GBr)0:00:38.430
15Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)0:00:39.250
16Jessica Stone (GBr)0:00:46.670
17Fanny Lombard (Fra)0:00:57.350
18Miriam Ruchti (Swi) DR-Gravity Union0:01:01.830
19Birgit Braumann (Aut)0:01:02.260
20Morgane Charre (Fra)0:01:49.510

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott 1188pts
2Commencal75
3Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense64
4Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz60
5Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain57
6Santa Cruz Syndicate55
7Trek World Racing45
8MS Evil Racing35
9Commencal Superiders34
10RC Alpine Commencal Austria28
11Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team24
12Kona23
13Mondraker Factory Team22
14Suspension Center21
15Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie20
16Lapierre International19
17Norco World Team19
18Dr-Gravity Union13
19GT Bicycles13
20Giant Factory Team11
21Massi Team8
22Blackmountain Morewood United7
23Team Sunn Montgenevre6
24Dirt Norco Race Team5

World Cup Individual ranking after round 1
1Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal200pts
2Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain185
3Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11180
4Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders175
5Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria130
6Mio Suemasa (Jpn) FFC111
7Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense92
8Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing84
9Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie80
10Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 1165
11Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center55
12Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team45
13Katy Curd (GBr)40
14Manon Carpenter (GBr)35
15Jessica Stone (GBr) Trek Gravity Girls35
16Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)30
17Fanny Lombard (Fra)20
18Miriam Ruchti (Swi) DR-Gravity Union15
19Birgit Braumann (Aut)10
20Morgane Charre (Fra)5

