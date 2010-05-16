Image 1 of 3 Rachel Atherton (Commencal) took the women's World Cup series leader's jersey in Maribor, Slovenia. (Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za ) Image 2 of 3 Rachel Atherton (Commencal) on her way to victory in Maribor, Slovenia, at the World Cup (Image credit: Gary Perkin) Image 3 of 3 Mechanics had a tough time keeping up (Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za )

Rachel Atherton (Commencal) proved that a year away from racing has not affected her downhill skills, as she became the first World Cup Downhill leader in the 2010 series, in Maribor, Slovenia, on Sunday.

The opening round of the downhill saw a slight easing overnight of the rain that had turned the four cross into a mud bath, which wasn't necessarily a positive thing, since it made the course sticky and slower. Atherton, returning to competition after sitting out last season due to a shoulder injury and subsequent surgeries, did not have a good start to the weekend after crashing in qualifying and having to ride with a broken finger from a race a week earlier.

Her early seed meant that she started fourth, but the 2008 World Champion blazed the course, the fastest at every split, beating second placed Sabrina Jonnier (Rocky Mountain-Maxxis) by 10 seconds and Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) by 13 seconds.

Myriam Nicole (Commencal Superiders), who had qualified first, was on a fast run until breaking her rear derailleur and having to coast the second half of the course; still managing an impressive fourth. Canada's lone entry, Claire Buchar (Chain Reaction) finished seventh, the best North American.

"It hasn't sunk in yet; I can't believe it," said Atherton after her run. "I never thought I'd win, this being my first World Cup race back, and my [broken] finger made it hard to hang on. I came here hoping for a top five, so maybe being relaxed and having fun is the way to have a good run."

Full Results 1 Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal 0:04:03.420 2 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:00:09.730 3 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11 0:00:12.910 4 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders 0:00:15.500 5 Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria 0:00:18.970 6 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) FFC 0:00:19.420 7 Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:20.590 8 Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing 0:00:20.690 9 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11 0:00:21.760 10 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center 0:00:23.570 11 Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 0:00:28.390 12 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team 0:00:35.080 13 Katy Curd (GBr) 0:00:35.440 14 Manon Carpenter (GBr) 0:00:38.430 15 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 0:00:39.250 16 Jessica Stone (GBr) 0:00:46.670 17 Fanny Lombard (Fra) 0:00:57.350 18 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) DR-Gravity Union 0:01:01.830 19 Birgit Braumann (Aut) 0:01:02.260 20 Morgane Charre (Fra) 0:01:49.510

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott 11 88 pts 2 Commencal 75 3 Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 64 4 Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 60 5 Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 57 6 Santa Cruz Syndicate 55 7 Trek World Racing 45 8 MS Evil Racing 35 9 Commencal Superiders 34 10 RC Alpine Commencal Austria 28 11 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 24 12 Kona 23 13 Mondraker Factory Team 22 14 Suspension Center 21 15 Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 20 16 Lapierre International 19 17 Norco World Team 19 18 Dr-Gravity Union 13 19 GT Bicycles 13 20 Giant Factory Team 11 21 Massi Team 8 22 Blackmountain Morewood United 7 23 Team Sunn Montgenevre 6 24 Dirt Norco Race Team 5

World Cup Individual ranking after round 1 1 Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal 200 pts 2 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 185 3 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11 180 4 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders 175 5 Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria 130 6 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) FFC 111 7 Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 92 8 Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing 84 9 Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 80 10 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11 65 11 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center 55 12 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team 45 13 Katy Curd (GBr) 40 14 Manon Carpenter (GBr) 35 15 Jessica Stone (GBr) Trek Gravity Girls 35 16 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 30 17 Fanny Lombard (Fra) 20 18 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) DR-Gravity Union 15 19 Birgit Braumann (Aut) 10 20 Morgane Charre (Fra) 5