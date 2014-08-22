Indergand wins Meribel eliminator World Cup
Stirnemann celebrates World Cup overall victory
The final round of the eliminator series in the 2014 Mountain Bike World Cup in Méribel, France, saw Linda Indergand (Struby-Bixs) take the first World Cup win of her career in the women's race, ahead of World Cup overall winner Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike).
Stirnemann had already mathematically won the women's title going into the final round of the World Cup, but there were still other podium positions to fight for, plus the honour of winning what will be the final eliminator World Cup, since the event has been dropped from the World Cup series after this year.
Indergand, the fastest qualifier, and Stirnemann, the second fastest, were joined in the women's final by the other top qualifiers - Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo) and Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Sepura XC Superior). As she did through every heat, Indergand rocketed off the front in the women's final to easily win. Stirnemann took second after an early battle with Rissveds, before the Swedish champion suffered a mechanical, dropping her to fourth.
"It's unbelievable," stated Indergand after her win. "I knew the course and it was very technical, which is good for me. The crowd was awesome and it is incredible to have my first win."
Stirnemann takes the 2014 World Cup title with 265 points from two wins, three seconds and a fourth place - never missing a final all season. Rissveds finishes second overall with 185 points and one win, while world champion Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory) ends up third with 160 points and two wins, despite missing the second half of the series due to illness.
"For me, tonight was just about enjoying the jersey, enjoying the overall win," said Stirnemann. "Taking second place with a double victory for Switzerland [behind Indergand] was just amazing. I'm so happy. Now I hope for a good battle at the world championships."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Linda Indergand* (Swi) Strüby-BIXS Team
|2
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|3
|Ingrid Boe Jacobsen* (Nor) Sepura XC Superior
|4
|Jenny Rissveds* (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|5
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|6
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|7
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|8
|Lisa Mitterbauer* (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|9
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|10
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|11
|Axelle Murigneux* (Fra)
|12
|Maaris Meier (Est)
|13
|Anais Simon* (Fra)
|14
|Laura Charles* (Fra) Focus Rotor Coaching-System
|15
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)
|16
|Ramona Forchini* (Swi) Strüby-BIXS Team
|17
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|18
|Kate Courtney* (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|19
|Britt Van Den Boogert* (Ned)
|20
|Felicia Ferner* (Swe)
|21
|Rachel Pageau* (Can)
|22
|Romaine Wenger* (Swi)
|23
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|24
|Jennifer Kupferschmied* (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|2
|Jenny Rissveds* (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|3
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
|4
|Ingrid Boe Jacobsen* (Nor) Sepura XC Superior
|5
|Linda Indergand* (Swi) Strüby-BIXS Team
|6
|Lisa Mitterbauer* (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|7
|Kate Courtney* (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|8
|Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
|9
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|10
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|11
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|12
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|13
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|14
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|15
|Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team
|16
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|17
|Helen Grobert* (Ger) Focus XC Team
|18
|Rachel Pageau* (Can)
|19
|Aline ° Seitz (Swi) Switzerland
|20
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|21
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya
|22
|Ramona Forchini* (Swi) Strüby-BIXS Team
|23
|Catherine Fleury (Can)
|24
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|25
|Lena Putz* (Ger)
|26
|Elodie ° Bernier (Can)
|27
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team
|28
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|29
|Veronika Brüchle* (Ger)
|30
|Axelle Murigneux* (Fra)
|31
|Haley Smith (Can)
|32
|Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)
|33
|Emily Parkes (Aus)
|34
|Nadine Rieder (Ger)
|35
|Maaris Meier (Est)
|36
|Jelena Eric° (Srb) Serbia
|37
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team
|38
|Anais Simon* (Fra)
|39
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|40
|Fernanda Castro (Chi)
|41
|Amber Johnston (NZl)
|42
|Laura Charles* (Fra) Focus Rotor Coaching-System
|43
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
|44
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)
|45
|Karlee Gendron (Can)
|46
|Pierina Beeli (Swi) Switzerland
|47
|Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)
|48
|Hielke Elferink (Ned)
