Indergand wins Meribel eliminator World Cup

Stirnemann celebrates World Cup overall victory

Women's podium: Rissveds, Stirnemann, Indergand, Jacobsen, Hediger
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)

Women's podium: Rissveds, Stirnemann, Indergand, Jacobsen, Hediger
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Kathrin Stirnemann

Kathrin Stirnemann
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Women 1/8 Final heat

Women 1/8 Final heat
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Linda Indergand

Linda Indergand
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Women final: Jacobson, Indergand, Stirnemann, Rissveds

Women final: Jacobson, Indergand, Stirnemann, Rissveds
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Linda Indergand defeats Stirnemann in the final

Linda Indergand defeats Stirnemann in the final
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
The Women's podium

The Women's podium
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)

The final round of the eliminator series in the 2014 Mountain Bike World Cup in Méribel, France, saw Linda Indergand (Struby-Bixs) take the first World Cup win of her career in the women's race, ahead of World Cup overall winner Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike).

Stirnemann had already mathematically won the women's title going into the final round of the World Cup, but there were still other podium positions to fight for, plus the honour of winning what will be the final eliminator World Cup, since the event has been dropped from the World Cup series after this year.

Indergand, the fastest qualifier, and Stirnemann, the second fastest, were joined in the women's final by the other top qualifiers - Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo) and Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Sepura XC Superior). As she did through every heat, Indergand rocketed off the front in the women's final to easily win. Stirnemann took second after an early battle with Rissveds, before the Swedish champion suffered a mechanical, dropping her to fourth.

"It's unbelievable," stated Indergand after her win. "I knew the course and it was very technical, which is good for me. The crowd was awesome and it is incredible to have my first win."

Stirnemann takes the 2014 World Cup title with 265 points from two wins, three seconds and a fourth place - never missing a final all season. Rissveds finishes second overall with 185 points and one win, while world champion Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory) ends up third with 160 points and two wins, despite missing the second half of the series due to illness.

"For me, tonight was just about enjoying the jersey, enjoying the overall win," said Stirnemann. "Taking second place with a double victory for Switzerland [behind Indergand] was just amazing. I'm so happy. Now I hope for a good battle at the world championships."

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Linda Indergand* (Swi) Strüby-BIXS Team
2Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
3Ingrid Boe Jacobsen* (Nor) Sepura XC Superior
4Jenny Rissveds* (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
5Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC
6Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
7Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
8Lisa Mitterbauer* (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
9Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol
10Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
11Axelle Murigneux* (Fra)
12Maaris Meier (Est)
13Anais Simon* (Fra)
14Laura Charles* (Fra) Focus Rotor Coaching-System
15Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)
16Ramona Forchini* (Swi) Strüby-BIXS Team
17Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
18Kate Courtney* (USA) Specialized Racing XC
19Britt Van Den Boogert* (Ned)
20Felicia Ferner* (Swe)
21Rachel Pageau* (Can)
22Romaine Wenger* (Swi)
23Lucie Vesela (Cze)
24Jennifer Kupferschmied* (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team

Elite women final World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
2Jenny Rissveds* (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
3Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
4Ingrid Boe Jacobsen* (Nor) Sepura XC Superior
5Linda Indergand* (Swi) Strüby-BIXS Team
6Lisa Mitterbauer* (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
7Kate Courtney* (USA) Specialized Racing XC
8Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
9Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
10Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
11Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol
12Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
13Andréanne Pichette (Can)
14Cindy Montambault (Can)
15Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team
16Chloe Woodruff (USA)
17Helen Grobert* (Ger) Focus XC Team
18Rachel Pageau* (Can)
19Aline ° Seitz (Swi) Switzerland
20Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC
21Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya
22Ramona Forchini* (Swi) Strüby-BIXS Team
23Catherine Fleury (Can)
24Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
25Lena Putz* (Ger)
26Elodie ° Bernier (Can)
27Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team
28Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
29Veronika Brüchle* (Ger)
30Axelle Murigneux* (Fra)
31Haley Smith (Can)
32Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)
33Emily Parkes (Aus)
34Nadine Rieder (Ger)
35Maaris Meier (Est)
36Jelena Eric° (Srb) Serbia
37Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team
38Anais Simon* (Fra)
39Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
40Fernanda Castro (Chi)
41Amber Johnston (NZl)
42Laura Charles* (Fra) Focus Rotor Coaching-System
43Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
44Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)
45Karlee Gendron (Can)
46Pierina Beeli (Swi) Switzerland
47Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)
48Hielke Elferink (Ned)

 

