Image 1 of 7 Women's podium: Rissveds, Stirnemann, Indergand, Jacobsen, Hediger (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 2 of 7 Kathrin Stirnemann (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 3 of 7 Women 1/8 Final heat (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 4 of 7 Linda Indergand (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 5 of 7 Women final: Jacobson, Indergand, Stirnemann, Rissveds (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 6 of 7 Linda Indergand defeats Stirnemann in the final (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 7 of 7 The Women's podium (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)

The final round of the eliminator series in the 2014 Mountain Bike World Cup in Méribel, France, saw Linda Indergand (Struby-Bixs) take the first World Cup win of her career in the women's race, ahead of World Cup overall winner Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike).

Stirnemann had already mathematically won the women's title going into the final round of the World Cup, but there were still other podium positions to fight for, plus the honour of winning what will be the final eliminator World Cup, since the event has been dropped from the World Cup series after this year.

Indergand, the fastest qualifier, and Stirnemann, the second fastest, were joined in the women's final by the other top qualifiers - Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo) and Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Sepura XC Superior). As she did through every heat, Indergand rocketed off the front in the women's final to easily win. Stirnemann took second after an early battle with Rissveds, before the Swedish champion suffered a mechanical, dropping her to fourth.

"It's unbelievable," stated Indergand after her win. "I knew the course and it was very technical, which is good for me. The crowd was awesome and it is incredible to have my first win."

Stirnemann takes the 2014 World Cup title with 265 points from two wins, three seconds and a fourth place - never missing a final all season. Rissveds finishes second overall with 185 points and one win, while world champion Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory) ends up third with 160 points and two wins, despite missing the second half of the series due to illness.

"For me, tonight was just about enjoying the jersey, enjoying the overall win," said Stirnemann. "Taking second place with a double victory for Switzerland [behind Indergand] was just amazing. I'm so happy. Now I hope for a good battle at the world championships."

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Linda Indergand* (Swi) Strüby-BIXS Team 2 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 3 Ingrid Boe Jacobsen* (Nor) Sepura XC Superior 4 Jenny Rissveds* (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 5 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC 6 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 7 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team 8 Lisa Mitterbauer* (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 9 Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol 10 Kajsa Snihs (Swe) 11 Axelle Murigneux* (Fra) 12 Maaris Meier (Est) 13 Anais Simon* (Fra) 14 Laura Charles* (Fra) Focus Rotor Coaching-System 15 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) 16 Ramona Forchini* (Swi) Strüby-BIXS Team 17 Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) 18 Kate Courtney* (USA) Specialized Racing XC 19 Britt Van Den Boogert* (Ned) 20 Felicia Ferner* (Swe) 21 Rachel Pageau* (Can) 22 Romaine Wenger* (Swi) 23 Lucie Vesela (Cze) 24 Jennifer Kupferschmied* (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team