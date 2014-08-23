Kalvenhaar dies after crash at Méribel World Cup

Image 1 of 2 Annefleur Kalvenhaar runs with her bike (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 2 Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Focus) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Dutch cyclist Annefleur Kalvenhaar has died in hospital after crashing during eliminator qualifying at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Méribel, France.

The Focus XC Team rider fell during qualifying on Friday and was taken to Grenoble hospital, where she was put into intensive care. Kalvenhaar passed away on Saturday morning.

"I'm devastated to hear that the cycling family has lost one of its members at such a young age. Our deepest thoughts are with her family and friends," said UCI president Brian Cookson in a statement.

The 20-year-old Kalvenhaar was the reigning under 23 European Cyclo-cross champion and under 23 Dutch mountain bike champion. She is the only rider ever to have died due to an accident in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup.

Cyclingnews passes on our condolences to her family.