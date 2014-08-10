Image 1 of 3 Margot Moschetti (Scott - La Clusaz) wins the U23 women's cross country World Cup in Windham, New York (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 3 Under 23 women's podium in Windham, New York: Yana Belomoina, Margot Moschetti, Jovana Crnogorac (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Margot Moschetti (Scott - La Clusaz) is the U23 women's World Cup cross country leader (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Margot Moschetti (Scott - La Clusaz) won the under 23 women's cross country race at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Windham, New York on Sunday. The French woman dominated the race, finishing ahead of Yana Belomoina (Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team) and Jovana Crnogorac (Salcana Alanya).

The course featured one long climb and one long descent. It wasn't as technical as some World Cups, but that meant it was a fast course.

Helen Grobert (Focus XC Team) led out the start, but it wasn't long before Moschetti took over command of the race, which she would dominate until the finish, looking smooth and strong the entire time.

For a time, Crnogorac stayed with Moschetti, but she wasn't able to hang and came off her pace on the climb during the second lap.

For much of the race Crnogorac was in second ahead of Belomoina in third, but on the final of four laps, Belomoina overtook Crnogorac midway up the climb.

"The race was awesome for me today and I felt good in the morning. I knew it would be a good race," said Crnogorac. "I started very good - in second position until the last lap. In the end, Yana passed me and I couldn't follow her, but I managed to get third position."

Second place finisher Belomoina said, "It was a good day. I like this course. It is good with a long, hard hill and a downhill."

Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) was riding as high as third place, but she took a tumble on a descent on the first lap. She made up some time later in the race and finished fourth on the day.

Grobert rounded out the top five.

Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) was the top North American in ninth place while Kate Courtney (Specialized) was the best rider from the USA in 10th.

Smith said, "My race was awesome. It felt short - it was only 1:10 or 1:15, almost a half hour shorter than last week. I felt like it was over pretty quick, but I felt focused and had fun on the descent. I've had higher results in the past, but never at North American World Cup where lots of Europeans and South Americans come. It's rewarding."

Courtney said, "It's great to be racing on US soil. I loved all the climbing. it was hot and hard, and I took a tumble, but I was happy to fight back for 10th place. The tumble occurred just before one lap to go. I think the spectators enjoyed it. It was an off-the-hillside, through-the-tape, slow motion tumble."

Moschetti took over the World Cup standings lead from Rissveds with one round remaining. Moschetti has 340 points to Rissveds' 337 points. Belomoina sits in third with 330 points.

Full Results

Under 23 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Margot Moschetti (Fra) Scott - La Clusaz 1:10:28 2 Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team 0:00:30 3 Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya 0:00:39 4 Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 0:00:44 5 Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team 0:02:46 6 Alice Barnes (GBr) 0:04:03 7 Barbora Machulkova (Cze) 0:04:36 8 Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team 0:04:38 9 Haley Smith (Can) 0:05:00 10 Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing XC 0:05:22 11 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 0:05:26 12 Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Focus XC Team 0:06:35 13 Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Bh-Suntour-Kmc 0:06:37 14 Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor) Sepura XC Superior 15 Catherine Fleury (Can) 0:08:00 16 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) 0:08:01 17 Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:08:30 18 Emily Shields (USA) 0:09:24 19 Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned) 0:10:18 20 Laura Bietola (Can) 0:10:30 21 Michela Molina (Ecu) 0:10:45 22 Ellen Noble (USA) 0:11:09 23 Laurence Harvey (Can) 0:11:26 24 Kaylee Blevins (USA) 0:11:44 25 Rachel Pageau (Can) 0:12:01 26 Andrea Fuentes (Mex) 0:12:42 27 Elizabeth White (USA) 0:13:06 28 Ines Carolina Gutierrez (Arg) 0:13:22 29 Frederique Trudel (Can) 0:13:28 30 Milagro Mena (CRc) 0:14:01 31 Elyse Nieuwold (Can) 0:14:54 32 Diana Espinoza (Ecu) 0:15:21 33 Frida Helena Ronning (Nor) Merida NTG 0:16:57 34 Cayley Brooks (Can) 0:17:24 -1lap Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can) -2laps Ginny Jeppi (USA)