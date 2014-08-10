Trending

Moschetti wins U23 cross country World Cup in Windham

,

French woman leads overall standings

Image 1 of 3

Margot Moschetti (Scott - La Clusaz) wins the U23 women's cross country World Cup in Windham, New York

Margot Moschetti (Scott - La Clusaz) wins the U23 women's cross country World Cup in Windham, New York
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 3

Under 23 women's podium in Windham, New York: Yana Belomoina, Margot Moschetti, Jovana Crnogorac

Under 23 women's podium in Windham, New York: Yana Belomoina, Margot Moschetti, Jovana Crnogorac
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 3

Margot Moschetti (Scott - La Clusaz) is the U23 women's World Cup cross country leader

Margot Moschetti (Scott - La Clusaz) is the U23 women's World Cup cross country leader
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Margot Moschetti (Scott - La Clusaz) won the under 23 women's cross country race at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Windham, New York on Sunday. The French woman dominated the race, finishing ahead of Yana Belomoina (Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team) and Jovana Crnogorac (Salcana Alanya).

The course featured one long climb and one long descent. It wasn't as technical as some World Cups, but that meant it was a fast course.

Helen Grobert (Focus XC Team) led out the start, but it wasn't long before Moschetti took over command of the race, which she would dominate until the finish, looking smooth and strong the entire time.

For a time, Crnogorac stayed with Moschetti, but she wasn't able to hang and came off her pace on the climb during the second lap.

For much of the race Crnogorac was in second ahead of Belomoina in third, but on the final of four laps, Belomoina overtook Crnogorac midway up the climb.

"The race was awesome for me today and I felt good in the morning. I knew it would be a good race," said Crnogorac. "I started very good - in second position until the last lap. In the end, Yana passed me and I couldn't follow her, but I managed to get third position."

Second place finisher Belomoina said, "It was a good day. I like this course. It is good with a long, hard hill and a downhill."

Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) was riding as high as third place, but she took a tumble on a descent on the first lap. She made up some time later in the race and finished fourth on the day.

Grobert rounded out the top five.

Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) was the top North American in ninth place while Kate Courtney (Specialized) was the best rider from the USA in 10th.

Smith said, "My race was awesome. It felt short - it was only 1:10 or 1:15, almost a half hour shorter than last week. I felt like it was over pretty quick, but I felt focused and had fun on the descent. I've had higher results in the past, but never at North American World Cup where lots of Europeans and South Americans come. It's rewarding."

Courtney said, "It's great to be racing on US soil. I loved all the climbing. it was hot and hard, and I took a tumble, but I was happy to fight back for 10th place. The tumble occurred just before one lap to go. I think the spectators enjoyed it. It was an off-the-hillside, through-the-tape, slow motion tumble."

Moschetti took over the World Cup standings lead from Rissveds with one round remaining. Moschetti has 340 points to Rissveds' 337 points. Belomoina sits in third with 330 points.

Full Results

Under 23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Margot Moschetti (Fra) Scott - La Clusaz1:10:28
2Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:00:30
3Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya0:00:39
4Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team0:00:44
5Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team0:02:46
6Alice Barnes (GBr)0:04:03
7Barbora Machulkova (Cze)0:04:36
8Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team0:04:38
9Haley Smith (Can)0:05:00
10Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing XC0:05:22
11Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team0:05:26
12Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Focus XC Team0:06:35
13Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Bh-Suntour-Kmc0:06:37
14Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor) Sepura XC Superior
15Catherine Fleury (Can)0:08:00
16Bethany Crumpton (GBr)0:08:01
17Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team0:08:30
18Emily Shields (USA)0:09:24
19Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned)0:10:18
20Laura Bietola (Can)0:10:30
21Michela Molina (Ecu)0:10:45
22Ellen Noble (USA)0:11:09
23Laurence Harvey (Can)0:11:26
24Kaylee Blevins (USA)0:11:44
25Rachel Pageau (Can)0:12:01
26Andrea Fuentes (Mex)0:12:42
27Elizabeth White (USA)0:13:06
28Ines Carolina Gutierrez (Arg)0:13:22
29Frederique Trudel (Can)0:13:28
30Milagro Mena (CRc)0:14:01
31Elyse Nieuwold (Can)0:14:54
32Diana Espinoza (Ecu)0:15:21
33Frida Helena Ronning (Nor) Merida NTG0:16:57
34Cayley Brooks (Can)0:17:24
-1lapAndreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
-2lapsGinny Jeppi (USA)

Under 23 women cross country World Cup standings with one round remaining
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Margot Moschetti (Fra) Scott - La Clusaz340pts
2Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team337
3Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team330
4Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team304
5Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya239
6Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team207
7Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Bh-Suntour-Kmc153
8Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing XC145
9Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team118
10Barbora Machulkova (Cze)86
11Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor) Sepura XC Superior85
12Linda Indergand (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team75
13Nadezhda Antonova (Rus)67
14Kristina Kirillova (Rus)57
15Haley Smith (Can)53
16Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team52
17Alice Barnes (GBr)48
18Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Focus XC Team42
19Monika Zur (Pol) 4F Racing Team35
20Amber Johnston (NZl)33
21Catherine Fleury (Can)32
22Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team30
23Alessia Bulleri (Ita)29
24Ling Yang (Chn)27
25Lena Putz (Ger) Genesis Mountainbike Racing Team26
26Emily Parkes (Aus)24
27Candice Neethling (RSA)24
28Holly Harris (Aus)22
29Rachel Pageau (Can)22
30Samantha Hope (NZl)20
31Vera Adrian (Nam)20
32Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned)20
33Shayna Powless (USA)18
34Ashleigh Moffatt (RSA)18
35Andrea Waldis (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol16
36Laura Bietola (Can)16
37Emily Shields (USA)15
38Estelle Boudot (Fra)14
39Anna Konovalova (Rus) Format-Udmurtia14
40Audrey Menut (Fra) Creuse Oxygene Scott12
41Laurence Harvey (Can)11
42Bethany Crumpton (GBr)10
43Michela Molina (Ecu)7
44Frederique Trudel (Can)6
45Kaylee Blevins (USA)6
46Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)5
47Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Titici Lgl International Team5
48Ellen Noble (USA)4
49Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol) Sante-Bsa Whistle Team4
50Majlen Müller (Ger)2
51Ines Carolina Gutierrez (Arg)1

 

Latest on Cyclingnews