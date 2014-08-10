Image 1 of 8 Maja Wloszczowska (Liv Pro XC Team) leads teamate Jolanda Neff. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 8 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) about to pass Sabine Spitz Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) in the second half of the race. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 8 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) on her way to winning the elite women's cross country World Cup in Windham (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 8 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) gapped Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team) on the climb. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 8 Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 8 Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 8 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) wins the elite women's cross country World Cup in Windham (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 8 Elite women's cross country podium in Windham, New York: Jolanda Neff, Tanja Zakelj, Catharine Pendrel, Annika Langvad, Blaza Klemencic (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) won the elite women's cross country race at the Windham, New York round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on Sunday afternoon. Pendrel finished ahead of Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools) and Annika Langvad (Specialized).

"It feels good to be back on the top at a World Cup. I was trying not to get distracted by that while out there racing," said Pendrel to Cyclingnews. "I felt good today."

From the start, Pendrel and World Cup leader Jolanda Neff (Liv Giant) set the pace, but Pendrel was climbing better than last weekend's Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup winner Neff.

On the second lap, Pendrel climbed away from Neff and Langvad, who together chased the Canadian.

"Yes, it was my strategy to go from the start," said Pendrel after the race. "I could tell Jolanda was breathing hard on the first climb. I think it hurt her on the descent because I was like 'oh I can pass you now'. I was able to open a gap. Then it was nice not to have people pushing me the whole way. I felt better being off the front."

Neff paid for her early efforts and started to fade, dropping as far back as seventh place mid-race.

Zakelj, on the other hand, only got stronger as the race went on.

Pendrel's strategy worked as she would spend the entire race off the front solo, without pressure from anyone too close to her.

Going into the final of five total laps, Pendrel led Langvad by more than 30 seconds and Zakelj by one minute.

Neff got a second wind and worked her way back up into the top five as she raced with her teammate Maja Wloszczowska (Liv Giant) and Blaza Klemencic (Feenstra Felt PB Kenda Bike Team).

On the final lap, Langvad crashed as she transitioned from a bright ski slope to a dark, wooded singletrack section, but she quickly picked herself up and kept racing.

"I crashed on the last lap where it went from light to dark," said Langvad. "My front wheel slid out in a corner, but I was on my feet in like two seconds."

However, Zakelj proved too strong and the determined Slovenian surged to pass Langvad at the top of the last climb. Zakelj would hold on during the descent to take second place behind Pendrel and ahead of world marathon champion Langvad.

"It was an amazing last lap. I think if I couldn't have seen Annika, I would not have been able to go so far out of my zone. I knew Jolanda was strong behind me, too," said Zakelj. "On the last downhill, I stepped on my pedals and went as hard as I could. I gave it everything I had, but tried to be careful and not make mistakes on that last descent. I had my mind in the right place."

Langvad said, "Tanja passed me on the last climb to the feed zone. I'm still in a build-up phase to the Worlds. I can't afford too many of those surges so I just stayed within my limits and kept my rhythm. It was my tactic from the beginning and I executed perfectly, so I'm pleased."

Neff and Klemencic attacked each other several times on the last climb, each one wanting to get ahead of the other going into the final descent. Neff ultimately won out over the fatigued Klemencic and rode to the finish in fourth place.

Neff said, "I just tried to do a good race today. I went too fast in the beginning, but in the end I could go fast again."

Klemencic was still happy to finish fifth for her best World Cup finish of the season.

"Four years ago, this was my first race on the podium. It's the first time this year I'm on the podium, so I'm happy," said Klemencic. "This is one of the best courses for me, with lots of climbing - it's not so technical."

Davison finished as the top American rider at the home US World Cup, even after stopping for a wheel change at the beginning of second lap. Though she lost some time and places, she worked her way back up to seventh place.

"I don't know if I had a flat actually," said Davison after the finish. "I have this thing at this course where I'm always on the gravel up through the start/finish thinking that my back wheel feels squishy and that I don't want to ride up this whole hill on a soft tire."

"So I changed it. I kind of regret that because it turns out that it wasn't really flat. It was my mind playing tricks on me. But the important thing is that I had a great start and good legs and I fought back from barely in the top 20."

With her top five finish, Neff secured the elite women's World Cup overall title. She has 1050 points to Pendrel's 790. Last year's World Cup winner Zakelj is in third with 788 points.

"It's amazing that I took the overall World Cup at this race," said Neff, who is still technically an under 23 racer.

Full Results

Elite women cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 1:25:47 2 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:00:29 3 Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC 0:00:32 4 Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team 0:00:36 5 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 0:01:24 6 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro XC Team 0:01:45 7 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC 0:01:52 8 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:01 9 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:02:24 10 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) 0:02:36 11 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:02:45 12 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:02:59 13 Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:22 14 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Kross Racing Team 0:03:23 15 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:04:22 16 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC 0:04:29 17 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing 0:04:59 18 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team 0:05:08 19 Daniela Campuzano (Mex) 0:05:10 20 Sandra Walter (Can) 0:05:23 21 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing 0:05:45 22 Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) 0:06:17 23 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 0:06:19 24 Chloe Woodruff (USA) 0:06:25 25 Erin Huck (USA) 0:06:33 26 Rose Grant (USA) 0:06:50 27 Lene Byberg (Nor) 0:07:02 28 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:45 29 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:08:03 30 Larissa Connors (USA) 0:08:37 31 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol 0:09:07 32 Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra) 0:09:28 33 Karla Stepanova (Cze) 0:10:09 34 Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-Suntour-KMC 0:10:19 35 Adriana Rojas (CRc) 0:10:41 36 Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) 0:11:01 37 Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra) 0:11:28 38 Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex) 0:11:47 39 Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg) 0:12:02 40 Erika Fernanda Gramiscelli (Bra) 0:12:58 41 Cindy Montambault (Can) 0:13:21 42 Evelyn Dong (USA) 0:13:31 43 Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 44 Mandy Dreyer (Can) 0:16:14 45 Erica Zaveta (USA) 0:16:45 -1lap Rebecca Beaumont (Can) -1lap Amy Beisel (USA) -1lap Erica Tingey (USA) -1lap Mio Suemasa (Jpn) Unior Tools Team -1lap Alexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu) -2laps Andréanne Pichette (Can) -4laps Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col) DNF Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol DNF Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing DNS Karlee Gendron (Can)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luna Pro Team 75 pts 2 Specialized Racing XC 64 3 Liv Pro XC Team 56 4 Trek Factory Racing 44 5 Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 44 6 Unior Tools Team 35 7 Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 28 8 Ghost Factory Racing 24 9 Kross Racing Team 17 10 BH-Suntour-KMC 15 11 Trek-KMC Trade Team 13

Elite women cross country World Cup standings with one round remaining # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team 1050 pts 2 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 790 3 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team 788 4 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing 700 5 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 680 6 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro XC Team 668 7 Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC 660 8 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) 610 9 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 560 10 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 545 11 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing 519 12 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 512 13 Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Liv Pro XC Team 500 14 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing 481 15 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 449 16 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 437 17 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 403 18 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing 393 19 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 387 20 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 380 21 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 378 22 Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-Suntour-KMC 316 23 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC 312 24 Daniela Campuzano (Mex) 296 25 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Kross Racing Team 286 26 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC 270 27 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team 258 28 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 202 29 Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) 198 30 Erin Huck (USA) 187 31 Kate Fluker (NZl) 186 32 Lene Byberg (Nor) 180 33 Serena Calvetti (Ita) 178 34 Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing 170 35 Evelyn Dong (USA) 154 36 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team 152 37 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team 150 38 Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team 148 39 Sandra Walter (Can) 146 40 Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) 145 41 Mariske Strauss (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team 144 42 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC 138 43 Karla Stepanova (Cze) 131 44 Tory Thomas (Aus) 125 45 Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex) 117 46 Chloe Woodruff (USA) 116 47 Nina Wrobel (Ger) 112 48 Vera Andreeva (Rus) 112 49 Alice Pirard (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB 111 50 Chengyuan Ren (Chn) 108 51 Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg) 106 52 Samara Sheppard (NZl) KTM Houffalize Team 104 53 Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) 104 54 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol 102 55 Cindy Montambault (Can) 102 56 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) Unior Tools Team 95 57 Rose Grant (USA) 88 58 Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra) 87 59 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team 82 60 Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 65 61 Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra) 65 62 Katherine O'neill (NZl) 64 63 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC 58 64 Qinglan Shi (Chn) 56 65 Andréanne Pichette (Can) 55 66 Karen Hanlen (NZl) 54 67 Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol 54 68 Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) 53 69 Erika Fernanda Gramiscelli (Bra) 53 70 Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa) 52 71 Sarah Riley (Aus) 50 72 Tracy Moseley (GBr) 48 73 Larissa Connors (USA) 46 74 Rebecca Beaumont (Can) 46 75 Mandy Dreyer (Can) 45 76 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) Kross Racing Team 44 77 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 40 78 Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 39 79 Amy Beisel (USA) 38 80 Alexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu) 37 81 Adriana Rojas (CRc) 36 82 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) 36 83 Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col) 36 84 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 29 85 Lucie Vesela (Cze) 27 86 Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) 26 87 Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) Isd MTB Team 24 88 Erica Zaveta (USA) 23 89 Erica Tingey (USA) 20 90 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) 18 91 Elisa Otter (USA) 15 92 Hielke Elferink (Ned) 15 93 Marine Groccia (Swi) 14 94 Lenka Bulisova (Cze) 9 95 Elvira Khayrullina (Rus) 9