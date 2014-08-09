Image 1 of 9 Catriel Andres Soto (MMR Bikes Pro Team) sprints to win the eliminator World Cup in Windham, New York (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 9 Simon Gegenheimer (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 9 The start house (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 9 Marcel Wildhaber (Sui) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 9 Paul van der Ploeg (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 9 Daniel Federspiel and Andri Frischknecht (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 9 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) MMR Bikes Pro Team leads Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Alanya (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 9 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) MMR Bikes Pro Team waves the flag (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 9 Catriel Andres Soto (MMR Bikes Pro Team) atop the elite men's eliminator World Cup podium in Windham (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Catriel Andres Soto (MMR Bikes Pro Team) won his first eliminator World Cup on Friday evening in Windham, New York. The Argentinian rider beat Simon Gegenheimer, Fabrice Mels (Salcano Alanya) and Daniel Federspiel (Otztal Scott Racing Team) in the Big Final.

"This is my first time on the top step of the podium and I can't believe it," Soto told Cyclingnews while still catching his breath.

Soto, who was also the fastest qualifier of the day, surged to the front early in the heat and held off a tenacious Gegenheimer for the win.

"I had good legs for the final, but this course was hard. It was the same final four as last week and while the others have more experience in finals, this was only my second time this year in an eliminator World Cup final."

World Cup leader Mels was in second place, but Gegenheimer got around him. Still, it was enough for Mels to finish third and defend his lead in the overall World Cup series.

Geigenheimer said, "Last week I won, but this was good, too. The first half of the season was not good for me. The goal for me was to catch up in the standings in Canada last weekend and here in the US this weekend, and it's been going well."

Mels said, "I had some bad luck and hit the back wheel of Soto just before a very technical point. I had to clip out with one foot and Simon came through. I tried to follow and sprint as fast as possible, but they were stronger today.

"But I keep the leader's jersey with one more World Cup to go, so I'm happy. It's looking good for the overall."

Federspiel rolled in for fourth place.

Current eliminator World Champion Paul van der Ploeg earned the final spot on the podium by winning the Small Final.

"I was 21st in the qualifying time trial and it wasn't confidence-inspiring to be 10 seconds slower than everyone else. Each heat, I'd hold my position and try to stay in the top two. I was just a bit too far back for the final kick over the hill in the semi-final, and the rider in front of me sat up, and I couldn't get around him quick enough. But I managed to win the B final and get on the podium. Any day you're on a World Cup podium is a good day."

Van der Ploeg talked about the course. "It didn't ride well, but it was quite nice to race. It wasn't technically difficult, but it was physically difficult and there were a lot of tactics which made it fun. The race was much more tactical than I thought it would be."

Full Results

Big Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) MMR Bikes Pro Team 2 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) 3 Fabrice Mels* (Bel) Salcano Alanya 4 Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team

Small Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 5 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) 6 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 7 Jeroen Van Eck* (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 8 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team

1/4 Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 9 Andri Frischknecht* (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 10 Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi) 11 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 12 Michal Lami (Svk) 13 Christian Helmig (Lux) 14 Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa) 15 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) 16 Gregor Raggl* (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team

1/8 Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 17 Leandre Bouchard* (Can) 18 Frantisek Lami* (Svk) 19 Cole Oberman (USA) 20 Samuel Tremblay* (Can) 21 Steffen Thum (Ger) 22 Dario Alejandro Gasco (Arg) 23 Adrian Retief (NZl) 24 Casey Williams* (USA) 25 Christian Pfäffle* (Ger) 26 Luciano Caraccioli (Arg) 27 Andrew Watson (Can) 28 Alexandre Vialle* (Can) 29 Patricio Andres Campbell Vilches (Chi)