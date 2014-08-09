Trending

Soto wins his first eliminator World Cup in Windham

,

Mels defends World Cup overall lead

Image 1 of 9

Catriel Andres Soto (MMR Bikes Pro Team) sprints to win the eliminator World Cup in Windham, New York

Catriel Andres Soto (MMR Bikes Pro Team) sprints to win the eliminator World Cup in Windham, New York
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 9

Simon Gegenheimer

Simon Gegenheimer
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 9

The start house

The start house
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 9

Marcel Wildhaber (Sui) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team

Marcel Wildhaber (Sui) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 9

Paul van der Ploeg

Paul van der Ploeg
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 9

Daniel Federspiel and Andri Frischknecht

Daniel Federspiel and Andri Frischknecht
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 9

Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) MMR Bikes Pro Team leads Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Alanya

Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) MMR Bikes Pro Team leads Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Alanya
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 9

Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) MMR Bikes Pro Team waves the flag

Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) MMR Bikes Pro Team waves the flag
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 9

Catriel Andres Soto (MMR Bikes Pro Team) atop the elite men's eliminator World Cup podium in Windham

Catriel Andres Soto (MMR Bikes Pro Team) atop the elite men's eliminator World Cup podium in Windham
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Catriel Andres Soto (MMR Bikes Pro Team) won his first eliminator World Cup on Friday evening in Windham, New York. The Argentinian rider beat Simon Gegenheimer, Fabrice Mels (Salcano Alanya) and Daniel Federspiel (Otztal Scott Racing Team) in the Big Final.

"This is my first time on the top step of the podium and I can't believe it," Soto told Cyclingnews while still catching his breath.

Soto, who was also the fastest qualifier of the day, surged to the front early in the heat and held off a tenacious Gegenheimer for the win.

"I had good legs for the final, but this course was hard. It was the same final four as last week and while the others have more experience in finals, this was only my second time this year in an eliminator World Cup final."

World Cup leader Mels was in second place, but Gegenheimer got around him. Still, it was enough for Mels to finish third and defend his lead in the overall World Cup series.

Geigenheimer said, "Last week I won, but this was good, too. The first half of the season was not good for me. The goal for me was to catch up in the standings in Canada last weekend and here in the US this weekend, and it's been going well."

Mels said, "I had some bad luck and hit the back wheel of Soto just before a very technical point. I had to clip out with one foot and Simon came through. I tried to follow and sprint as fast as possible, but they were stronger today.

"But I keep the leader's jersey with one more World Cup to go, so I'm happy. It's looking good for the overall."

Federspiel rolled in for fourth place.

Current eliminator World Champion Paul van der Ploeg earned the final spot on the podium by winning the Small Final.

"I was 21st in the qualifying time trial and it wasn't confidence-inspiring to be 10 seconds slower than everyone else. Each heat, I'd hold my position and try to stay in the top two. I was just a bit too far back for the final kick over the hill in the semi-final, and the rider in front of me sat up, and I couldn't get around him quick enough. But I managed to win the B final and get on the podium. Any day you're on a World Cup podium is a good day."

Van der Ploeg talked about the course. "It didn't ride well, but it was quite nice to race. It wasn't technically difficult, but it was physically difficult and there were a lot of tactics which made it fun. The race was much more tactical than I thought it would be."

Full Results

Big Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) MMR Bikes Pro Team
2Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
3Fabrice Mels* (Bel) Salcano Alanya
4Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team

Small Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
5Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus)
6Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team
7Jeroen Van Eck* (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
8Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team

1/4 Finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
9Andri Frischknecht* (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
10Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi)
11Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
12Michal Lami (Svk)
13Christian Helmig (Lux)
14Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)
15Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
16Gregor Raggl* (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team

1/8 Finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
17Leandre Bouchard* (Can)
18Frantisek Lami* (Svk)
19Cole Oberman (USA)
20Samuel Tremblay* (Can)
21Steffen Thum (Ger)
22Dario Alejandro Gasco (Arg)
23Adrian Retief (NZl)
24Casey Williams* (USA)
25Christian Pfäffle* (Ger)
26Luciano Caraccioli (Arg)
27Andrew Watson (Can)
28Alexandre Vialle* (Can)
29Patricio Andres Campbell Vilches (Chi)

Elite men eliminator World Cup standings with one round remaining
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabrice Mels* (Bel)157pts
2Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus)138
3Daniel Federspiel (Aut)130
4Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)124
5Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)114
6Emil Lindgren (Swe)71
7Samuel Gaze (NZl)64
8Miha Halzer (Slo)63
9Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)36
10Leandre Bouchard* (Can)33
11Patrick Lüthi* (Swi)30
12Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)28
13Gregor Raggl* (Aut)21
14Marek Konwa (Pol)20
15Julian Schelb (Ger)20
16Heiko Gutmann (Ger)18
17Krystof Bogar* (Cze)18
18Simon Scheiber (Aut)18
19Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)17
20Jeroen Van Eck* (Ned)16
21Samuel Tremblay* (Can)16
22Elia Silvestri (Ita)16
23Philip Buys (RSA)16
24Kevin Miquel (Fra)16
25Matthias Wengelin (Swe)14
26Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)14
27Andri Frischknecht* (Swi)12
28Roger Jenny* (Swi)12
29Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi)12
30Andy Eyring (Ger)10
31Shaun Lewis (Aus)10
32Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)8
33Michal Lami (Svk)6
34Nicolas Lüthi (Swi)6
35Lehvi Braam* (Ned)6
36Fabian Giger (Swi)6
37Christian Helmig (Lux)4
38Tristan Ward (Aus)4
39Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)3
40Antoine Caron (Can)3
41Stefan Peter* (Swi)3
42Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)3
43Borys Goral (Pol)3
44Miguel Martinez (Fra)2
45Steffen Thum (Ger)2
46Payson Mcelveen (USA)1

 

