Atherton clinches round and overall
MInnaar doubles on the runner up places
The final round of the 2010 Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Sunday in Windham, New York, with the men's downhill. The riders did not disappoint, with a tight race for both the event win and the overall title. The men had a race within a race - both the race to win the World Cup final, and the race for the title. Gee Atherton (Commencal) and Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) were separated by a mere four points, so it all came down to whomever finished in front - no matter where they finished in the race. Atherton sealed the title by winning the race; 37 hundredths of a second in front of Minnaar.
Junior rider Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy/Specialized/Mad Catz) set the first sub-2:36 time, and ended up winning the junior World Cup title. His time was slowly eaten away at, until his teammate Sam Hill, returning from injury, dropped the top time below 2:35. Hill was, in turn, bumped by a third teammate, Brendan Fairclough. Fairclough took the leading time down to 2:33.49 with 20 riders remaining.
Nine riders later, Brook MacDonald took the lead, but he didn't even have time to climb into the hot seat before the next rider down, Nick Beer (Scott 11) knocked nearly two seconds off the lead. There were 10 riders left, but Beer was untouchable until Atherton came in over three seconds faster.
Next up was Minnaar. The South African was seven tenths of a second slower through the two intermediate splits, but picked it up in the lower section to finish 37 hundredths of a second behind Atherton. After a season of racing, the World Cup had been won by less than half a second.
There were still three riders to finish for the event victory. Sam Blenkinsop (Lapierre International) slotted in third behind Minnaar, and Aaron Gwin (Yeti Fox Shox) was just behind Blenkinsop. The only rider left was Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate), the world champion, and the fastest qualifier. Peat was fast, and getting faster as he came down the course - 1.41 seconds ahead at the second split. It looked like Atherton would have to settle for the overall title, until Peat inexplicably crashed less than 500 metres from the finish line.
"As you can imagine, I feel at the top of the world," said Atherton. "It's a great way to end the season. I'm stoked I've won it but Steve was up on me and he crashed... but that is just racing, I guess."
"I feel ready for the Worlds. This was a good race to lead into it. It has been a tough track to race on all week, so you know everyone's going to be definitely raring to go for next weekend."
Atherton took the title with 1229 points to Minnaar's 1185, with Blenkinsop third at 864 points.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|0:02:28.28
|2
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:00.37
|3
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International
|0:00:01.91
|4
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:02.60
|5
|Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11
|0:00:03.38
|6
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Bicycles
|0:00:03.43
|7
|Steve Smith (Can) MS Evil Racing
|0:00:03.48
|8
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing
|0:00:05.01
|9
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|0:00:05.21
|10
|Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing
|0:00:05.39
|11
|Mitchell Delfs (Aus)
|0:00:05.53
|12
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:05.74
|13
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|0:00:05.96
|14
|Lewis Buchanan° (GBr) MS Evil Racing
|0:00:06.55
|15
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Team
|0:00:06.95
|16
|Julien Camellini (Fra) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|0:00:07.16
|17
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|0:00:07.55
|18
|Troy Brosnan° (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|0:00:07.63
|19
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal Superiders
|0:00:07.87
|20
|Chris Kovarik (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|0:00:07.90
|21
|Cédric Gracia (Fra)
|0:00:07.96
|21
|Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11
|23
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Kona
|0:00:08.00
|24
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) Solid Aclass Factory Team
|0:00:08.06
|25
|Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team
|0:00:08.08
|26
|Shaun O'connor (Aus) Kenda-Playbiker
|0:00:08.09
|27
|Florent Payet (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United
|0:00:08.34
|28
|Wyn Masters (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker
|0:00:08.78
|29
|Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) Massi Team
|0:00:08.94
|30
|Kieran Bennett (NZl)
|0:00:09.13
|31
|Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing
|0:00:09.20
|32
|Matej Charvat (Cze) K.T.R. Racing Team
|0:00:09.56
|33
|Sam Dale (GBr)
|0:00:09.65
|34
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col)
|0:00:09.75
|35
|George Brannigan° (NZl) Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team
|0:00:10.03
|36
|Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing
|0:00:10.08
|37
|Marcel Beer (Swi)
|0:00:10.09
|38
|Hans Lambert (Can)
|0:00:10.18
|39
|Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|0:00:10.39
|40
|Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) Massi Team
|0:00:10.57
|40
|Romain Paulhan (Fra)
|42
|Harry Heath (GBr)
|0:00:10.93
|43
|Thomas Vanderham (Can)
|0:00:11.18
|44
|Joey Schusler (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:11.23
|45
|Curtis Keene (USA)
|0:00:11.25
|46
|Logan Binggeli (USA)
|0:00:11.29
|47
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|0:00:11.40
|48
|Mitch Ropelato° (USA) Ex Drinks
|0:00:11.49
|49
|Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) XMS Racing Squad
|0:00:11.59
|50
|Harry Molloy (GBr)
|0:00:11.88
|51
|Lorenzo Suding (Ita)
|0:00:12.09
|52
|Kyle Strait (USA)
|0:00:12.61
|53
|Eliot Jackson (USA)
|0:00:12.77
|54
|Bernard Kerr (GBr) Norco World Team
|0:00:12.93
|55
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:12.98
|56
|Jared Rando (Aus) Giant Factory Team
|0:00:12.99
|57
|Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Team
|0:00:13.18
|58
|Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Team Lac Blanc Massif Des Vosges
|0:00:14.31
|59
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus)
|0:00:14.44
|60
|Pasqual Canals Flix (Spa) XMS Racing Squad
|0:00:14.67
|60
|Jason Memmelaar (USA)
|62
|Jed Rooney° (NZl)
|0:00:14.74
|62
|Dominik Gspan (Swi)
|64
|Nejc Rutar (Slo) MBK Orbea
|0:00:15.01
|65
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United
|0:00:15.12
|66
|Dean Tennant (Can)
|0:00:15.75
|67
|Ryan Vanderham (Can)
|0:00:15.93
|68
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Trek World Racing
|0:00:16.44
|69
|Mark Scott° (GBr)
|0:00:16.82
|70
|Greg Williamson° (GBr)
|0:00:17.05
|71
|Chris Heath (USA)
|0:00:17.14
|72
|Oliver Burton (GBr)
|0:00:18.30
|73
|Yann Gauvin (Can)
|0:00:21.40
|74
|Allan Findlay° (GBr)
|0:00:22.60
|75
|Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team
|0:00:24.94
|76
|Simon Rivoire (Fra)
|0:00:36.75
|77
|Maxime Remy (Fra) Suspension Center
|0:04:22.57
|DNS
|Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|DNS
|Jamie Biluk (Can)
|DNS
|Rob Fraser (Can)
|DNS
|Kevin Aiello (USA) GT Bicycles
|DNS
|Kyle Sangers° (Can)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott 11
|88
|pts
|2
|Commencal
|80
|3
|MS Evil Racing
|64
|4
|Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|64
|5
|Trek World Racing
|56
|6
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|54
|7
|Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|53
|8
|Commencal Superiders
|38
|9
|Lapierre International
|32
|10
|Suspension Center
|32
|11
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|30
|12
|GT Bicycles
|26
|13
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|23
|14
|Norco World Team
|21
|15
|Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|20
|16
|RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|19
|17
|Giant Factory Team
|16
|18
|Kona
|8
|19
|Kenda-Playbiker
|8
|20
|Solid Aclass Factory Team
|7
|21
|Dirt Norco Race Team
|6
|22
|Blackmountain Morewood United
|4
|23
|Massi Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|1229
|pts
|2
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|1185
|3
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International
|864
|4
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|757
|5
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Bicycles
|633
|6
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|606
|7
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|491
|8
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Team
|482
|9
|Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11
|480
|10
|Steve Smith (Can) MS Evil Racing
|478
|11
|Cameron Cole (NZl) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|450
|12
|Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11
|435
|13
|Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|415
|14
|Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing
|410
|15
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|379
|16
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Trek World Racing
|378
|17
|Shaun O'connor (Aus) Kenda-Playbiker
|378
|18
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing
|377
|19
|Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team
|374
|20
|Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing
|340
|21
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus)
|340
|22
|Mitchell Delfs (Aus)
|333
|23
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|329
|24
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Kona
|315
|25
|Michael Hannah (Aus) GT Bicycles
|314
|26
|Florent Payet (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United
|308
|27
|Julien Camellini (Fra) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|303
|28
|Chris Kovarik (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|301
|29
|Sam Dale (GBr)
|298
|30
|Mickael Pascal (Fra)
|279
|31
|Wyn Masters (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker
|278
|32
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) Solid Aclass Factory Team
|268
|33
|Cédric Gracia (Fra)
|261
|34
|Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team
|259
|35
|Romain Paulhan (Fra)
|258
|36
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|245
|37
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal Superiders
|241
|38
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|228
|39
|Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani - Protone
|217
|40
|Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) XMS Racing Squad
|209
|41
|Ben Cathro (GBr)
|202
|42
|Troy Brosnan° (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|200
|43
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team
|194
|44
|Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing
|189
|45
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Solid Aclass Factory Team
|187
|46
|George Brannigan° (NZl) Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team
|185
|47
|Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)
|183
|48
|Matej Charvat (Cze) K.T.R. Racing Team
|179
|49
|Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) Massi Team
|174
|50
|Lewis Buchanan° (GBr) MS Evil Racing
|171
|51
|Harry Molloy (GBr)
|166
|52
|Nico Vink (Bel)
|154
|53
|Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Sunn Montgenevre
|153
|54
|Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Team Lac Blanc Massif Des Vosges
|152
|55
|Bernard Kerr (GBr) Norco World Team
|145
|56
|Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Team
|141
|57
|Kyle Strait (USA)
|141
|58
|Dennis Dertell (Swe)
|133
|59
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col)
|130
|60
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|124
|61
|Pasqual Canals Flix (Spa) XMS Racing Squad
|122
|62
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|122
|63
|Oliver Burton (GBr)
|121
|64
|Joshua Button (Aus) Kona
|121
|65
|Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|120
|66
|Joris Bigoni (Fra)
|117
|67
|Harry Heath (GBr)
|117
|68
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United
|114
|69
|Lorenzo Suding (Ita)
|112
|70
|Curtis Keene (USA)
|109
|71
|Joe Barnes (GBr)
|105
|72
|Marcel Beer (Swi)
|100
|73
|Marco Milivinti (Ita) Team Cingolani - Protone
|96
|74
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|96
|75
|Adam Vagner (Cze)
|94
|76
|Robert Smith (GBr)
|88
|77
|Emanuel Pombo (Por)
|86
|78
|Fergus Lamb (GBr)
|79
|79
|Nejc Rutar (Slo) MBK Orbea
|78
|80
|Rémi Thirion (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre
|75
|81
|Benny Strasser (Ger)
|75
|82
|Nathan Rankin (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker
|69
|83
|Maxime Remy (Fra) Suspension Center
|66
|84
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|66
|85
|Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|65
|86
|Ralph Jones (GBr)
|62
|87
|Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|61
|88
|Chris Hutchens (GBr)
|53
|89
|Bradley Benedict (USA)
|52
|90
|Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) Massi Team
|52
|91
|Kieran Bennett (NZl)
|51
|92
|Ludovic Oget° (Fra) Ryde-Racing
|50
|93
|Ludovic May (Swi)
|47
|94
|Dominik Gspan (Swi)
|46
|95
|Alexander Kangas (Swe)
|44
|96
|Hans Lambert (Can)
|43
|97
|Eliot Jackson (USA)
|42
|98
|Martin Frei (Swi)
|41
|99
|Antoine Badouard (Fra)
|39
|100
|Thomas Vanderham (Can)
|38
|101
|Joey Schusler (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|37
|102
|Jed Rooney° (NZl)
|36
|103
|Emyr Davies (GBr)
|35
|104
|Logan Binggeli (USA)
|35
|105
|Mitch Ropelato° (USA) Ex Drinks
|33
|106
|Lars Peyer (Swi) Suspension Center
|32
|107
|Sam Flockhart° (GBr) Lapierre International
|32
|108
|Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team
|31
|109
|Mathieu Gallean (Fra) Ryde-Racing
|29
|110
|Thomas Jeandin (Swi)
|28
|111
|Billy Caroli (Swi)
|26
|112
|Olivier Nicole (Fra)
|26
|113
|Aari Barrett (NZl) Scott 11
|26
|114
|Faustin Figaret° (Fra) Team Sport Bike
|25
|115
|Jared Rando (Aus) Giant Factory Team
|25
|116
|Martin Mikulenka (Cze)
|23
|117
|Ben Baker (GBr)
|23
|118
|Jason Memmelaar (USA)
|21
|119
|Carlo Gambirasio (Ita) Surfing Shop
|20
|120
|Mark Scott° (GBr)
|19
|121
|Marco Bugnone (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team
|18
|122
|Charly Di Pasquale (Fra)
|16
|123
|Dean Tennant (Can)
|15
|124
|Alexandre Lohner (Fra)
|15
|125
|Ryan Vanderham (Can)
|14
|126
|Scott Laughland (Irl)
|14
|127
|Esteban Deronzier (Fra)
|13
|128
|Kristof Lenssens (Bel)
|12
|129
|Rupert Chapman° (NZl)
|12
|130
|Greg Williamson° (GBr)
|11
|131
|Yannick Colomb (Fra)
|11
|132
|Chris Heath (USA)
|10
|133
|Jan Javornik (Svk)
|9
|134
|Luis Paulo Vicente Ferreira (Por)
|9
|135
|Florian Arthus (Fra)
|8
|136
|Yann Gauvin (Can)
|8
|137
|Arthur Racaud° (Fra) US Cagnes VTT
|8
|138
|Allan Findlay° (GBr)
|7
|139
|Neko Mulally° (USA) Trek World Racing
|7
|140
|Joseph Nation (NZl)
|6
|141
|Simon Rivoire (Fra)
|5
|142
|Bertrand Gilles (Bel)
|5
|143
|Kim Petersson (Swe)
|4
|144
|Evan Turpen (USA)
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott 11
|88
|pts
|2
|Commencal
|80
|3
|MS Evil Racing
|64
|4
|Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|64
|5
|Trek World Racing
|56
|6
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|54
|7
|Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|53
|8
|Commencal Superiders
|38
|9
|Lapierre International
|32
|10
|Suspension Center
|32
|11
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|30
|12
|GT Bicycles
|26
|13
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|23
|14
|Norco World Team
|21
|15
|Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|20
|16
|RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|19
|17
|Giant Factory Team
|16
|18
|Kona
|8
|19
|Kenda-Playbiker
|8
|20
|Solid Aclass Factory Team
|7
|21
|Dirt Norco Race Team
|6
|22
|Blackmountain Morewood United
|4
|23
|Massi Team
|2
