Image 1 of 7 Gee Atherton won the race and the World Cup. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 7 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) tackles one of the many drops on the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 7 Gee Atherton (Commencal) on his way to a 0.37-second victory at Windham Mountain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 7 Gee Atherton (Commencal) wraps up the World Cup title (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 7 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) races to second place at Windham Mountain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 7 Gee Atherton, World Cup winner. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 7 The final men's World Cup podium: Aaron Gwin, Greg Minnaar, Gee Atherton, Samuel Blenkinsop, Marc Beaumont. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The final round of the 2010 Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Sunday in Windham, New York, with the men's downhill. The riders did not disappoint, with a tight race for both the event win and the overall title. The men had a race within a race - both the race to win the World Cup final, and the race for the title. Gee Atherton (Commencal) and Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) were separated by a mere four points, so it all came down to whomever finished in front - no matter where they finished in the race. Atherton sealed the title by winning the race; 37 hundredths of a second in front of Minnaar.

Junior rider Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy/Specialized/Mad Catz) set the first sub-2:36 time, and ended up winning the junior World Cup title. His time was slowly eaten away at, until his teammate Sam Hill, returning from injury, dropped the top time below 2:35. Hill was, in turn, bumped by a third teammate, Brendan Fairclough. Fairclough took the leading time down to 2:33.49 with 20 riders remaining.

Nine riders later, Brook MacDonald took the lead, but he didn't even have time to climb into the hot seat before the next rider down, Nick Beer (Scott 11) knocked nearly two seconds off the lead. There were 10 riders left, but Beer was untouchable until Atherton came in over three seconds faster.

Next up was Minnaar. The South African was seven tenths of a second slower through the two intermediate splits, but picked it up in the lower section to finish 37 hundredths of a second behind Atherton. After a season of racing, the World Cup had been won by less than half a second.

There were still three riders to finish for the event victory. Sam Blenkinsop (Lapierre International) slotted in third behind Minnaar, and Aaron Gwin (Yeti Fox Shox) was just behind Blenkinsop. The only rider left was Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate), the world champion, and the fastest qualifier. Peat was fast, and getting faster as he came down the course - 1.41 seconds ahead at the second split. It looked like Atherton would have to settle for the overall title, until Peat inexplicably crashed less than 500 metres from the finish line.

"As you can imagine, I feel at the top of the world," said Atherton. "It's a great way to end the season. I'm stoked I've won it but Steve was up on me and he crashed... but that is just racing, I guess."

"I feel ready for the Worlds. This was a good race to lead into it. It has been a tough track to race on all week, so you know everyone's going to be definitely raring to go for next weekend."

Atherton took the title with 1229 points to Minnaar's 1185, with Blenkinsop third at 864 points.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal 0:02:28.28 2 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:00.37 3 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 0:00:01.91 4 Aaron Gwin (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:02.60 5 Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11 0:00:03.38 6 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Bicycles 0:00:03.43 7 Steve Smith (Can) MS Evil Racing 0:00:03.48 8 Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing 0:00:05.01 9 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 0:00:05.21 10 Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:05.39 11 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) 0:00:05.53 12 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:05.74 13 Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 0:00:05.96 14 Lewis Buchanan° (GBr) MS Evil Racing 0:00:06.55 15 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Team 0:00:06.95 16 Julien Camellini (Fra) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:07.16 17 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:07.55 18 Troy Brosnan° (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 0:00:07.63 19 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal Superiders 0:00:07.87 20 Chris Kovarik (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:07.90 21 Cédric Gracia (Fra) 0:00:07.96 21 Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11 23 Joseph Smith (GBr) Kona 0:00:08.00 24 Markus Pekoll (Aut) Solid Aclass Factory Team 0:00:08.06 25 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:08.08 26 Shaun O'connor (Aus) Kenda-Playbiker 0:00:08.09 27 Florent Payet (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United 0:00:08.34 28 Wyn Masters (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker 0:00:08.78 29 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) Massi Team 0:00:08.94 30 Kieran Bennett (NZl) 0:00:09.13 31 Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing 0:00:09.20 32 Matej Charvat (Cze) K.T.R. Racing Team 0:00:09.56 33 Sam Dale (GBr) 0:00:09.65 34 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) 0:00:09.75 35 George Brannigan° (NZl) Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team 0:00:10.03 36 Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing 0:00:10.08 37 Marcel Beer (Swi) 0:00:10.09 38 Hans Lambert (Can) 0:00:10.18 39 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 0:00:10.39 40 Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) Massi Team 0:00:10.57 40 Romain Paulhan (Fra) 42 Harry Heath (GBr) 0:00:10.93 43 Thomas Vanderham (Can) 0:00:11.18 44 Joey Schusler (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:11.23 45 Curtis Keene (USA) 0:00:11.25 46 Logan Binggeli (USA) 0:00:11.29 47 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:11.40 48 Mitch Ropelato° (USA) Ex Drinks 0:00:11.49 49 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) XMS Racing Squad 0:00:11.59 50 Harry Molloy (GBr) 0:00:11.88 51 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) 0:00:12.09 52 Kyle Strait (USA) 0:00:12.61 53 Eliot Jackson (USA) 0:00:12.77 54 Bernard Kerr (GBr) Norco World Team 0:00:12.93 55 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:12.98 56 Jared Rando (Aus) Giant Factory Team 0:00:12.99 57 Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Team 0:00:13.18 58 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Team Lac Blanc Massif Des Vosges 0:00:14.31 59 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) 0:00:14.44 60 Pasqual Canals Flix (Spa) XMS Racing Squad 0:00:14.67 60 Jason Memmelaar (USA) 62 Jed Rooney° (NZl) 0:00:14.74 62 Dominik Gspan (Swi) 64 Nejc Rutar (Slo) MBK Orbea 0:00:15.01 65 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United 0:00:15.12 66 Dean Tennant (Can) 0:00:15.75 67 Ryan Vanderham (Can) 0:00:15.93 68 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Trek World Racing 0:00:16.44 69 Mark Scott° (GBr) 0:00:16.82 70 Greg Williamson° (GBr) 0:00:17.05 71 Chris Heath (USA) 0:00:17.14 72 Oliver Burton (GBr) 0:00:18.30 73 Yann Gauvin (Can) 0:00:21.40 74 Allan Findlay° (GBr) 0:00:22.60 75 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 0:00:24.94 76 Simon Rivoire (Fra) 0:00:36.75 77 Maxime Remy (Fra) Suspension Center 0:04:22.57 DNS Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense DNS Jamie Biluk (Can) DNS Rob Fraser (Can) DNS Kevin Aiello (USA) GT Bicycles DNS Kyle Sangers° (Can)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott 11 88 pts 2 Commencal 80 3 MS Evil Racing 64 4 Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 64 5 Trek World Racing 56 6 Santa Cruz Syndicate 54 7 Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 53 8 Commencal Superiders 38 9 Lapierre International 32 10 Suspension Center 32 11 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 30 12 GT Bicycles 26 13 Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 23 14 Norco World Team 21 15 Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 20 16 RC Alpine Commencal Austria 19 17 Giant Factory Team 16 18 Kona 8 19 Kenda-Playbiker 8 20 Solid Aclass Factory Team 7 21 Dirt Norco Race Team 6 22 Blackmountain Morewood United 4 23 Massi Team 2

Final World Cup individual standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal 1229 pts 2 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 1185 3 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 864 4 Aaron Gwin (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 757 5 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Bicycles 633 6 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 606 7 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 491 8 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Team 482 9 Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11 480 10 Steve Smith (Can) MS Evil Racing 478 11 Cameron Cole (NZl) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 450 12 Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11 435 13 Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 415 14 Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing 410 15 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 379 16 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Trek World Racing 378 17 Shaun O'connor (Aus) Kenda-Playbiker 378 18 Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing 377 19 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 374 20 Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing 340 21 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) 340 22 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) 333 23 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 329 24 Joseph Smith (GBr) Kona 315 25 Michael Hannah (Aus) GT Bicycles 314 26 Florent Payet (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United 308 27 Julien Camellini (Fra) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 303 28 Chris Kovarik (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 301 29 Sam Dale (GBr) 298 30 Mickael Pascal (Fra) 279 31 Wyn Masters (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker 278 32 Markus Pekoll (Aut) Solid Aclass Factory Team 268 33 Cédric Gracia (Fra) 261 34 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 259 35 Romain Paulhan (Fra) 258 36 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 245 37 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal Superiders 241 38 Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 228 39 Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani - Protone 217 40 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) XMS Racing Squad 209 41 Ben Cathro (GBr) 202 42 Troy Brosnan° (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 200 43 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 194 44 Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing 189 45 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Solid Aclass Factory Team 187 46 George Brannigan° (NZl) Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team 185 47 Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) 183 48 Matej Charvat (Cze) K.T.R. Racing Team 179 49 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) Massi Team 174 50 Lewis Buchanan° (GBr) MS Evil Racing 171 51 Harry Molloy (GBr) 166 52 Nico Vink (Bel) 154 53 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Sunn Montgenevre 153 54 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Team Lac Blanc Massif Des Vosges 152 55 Bernard Kerr (GBr) Norco World Team 145 56 Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Team 141 57 Kyle Strait (USA) 141 58 Dennis Dertell (Swe) 133 59 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) 130 60 Richard Thomas (GBr) 124 61 Pasqual Canals Flix (Spa) XMS Racing Squad 122 62 Adam Brayton (GBr) 122 63 Oliver Burton (GBr) 121 64 Joshua Button (Aus) Kona 121 65 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 120 66 Joris Bigoni (Fra) 117 67 Harry Heath (GBr) 117 68 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United 114 69 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) 112 70 Curtis Keene (USA) 109 71 Joe Barnes (GBr) 105 72 Marcel Beer (Swi) 100 73 Marco Milivinti (Ita) Team Cingolani - Protone 96 74 Scott Mears (GBr) 96 75 Adam Vagner (Cze) 94 76 Robert Smith (GBr) 88 77 Emanuel Pombo (Por) 86 78 Fergus Lamb (GBr) 79 79 Nejc Rutar (Slo) MBK Orbea 78 80 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre 75 81 Benny Strasser (Ger) 75 82 Nathan Rankin (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker 69 83 Maxime Remy (Fra) Suspension Center 66 84 Jack Reading (GBr) 66 85 Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal 65 86 Ralph Jones (GBr) 62 87 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 61 88 Chris Hutchens (GBr) 53 89 Bradley Benedict (USA) 52 90 Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) Massi Team 52 91 Kieran Bennett (NZl) 51 92 Ludovic Oget° (Fra) Ryde-Racing 50 93 Ludovic May (Swi) 47 94 Dominik Gspan (Swi) 46 95 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 44 96 Hans Lambert (Can) 43 97 Eliot Jackson (USA) 42 98 Martin Frei (Swi) 41 99 Antoine Badouard (Fra) 39 100 Thomas Vanderham (Can) 38 101 Joey Schusler (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 37 102 Jed Rooney° (NZl) 36 103 Emyr Davies (GBr) 35 104 Logan Binggeli (USA) 35 105 Mitch Ropelato° (USA) Ex Drinks 33 106 Lars Peyer (Swi) Suspension Center 32 107 Sam Flockhart° (GBr) Lapierre International 32 108 Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team 31 109 Mathieu Gallean (Fra) Ryde-Racing 29 110 Thomas Jeandin (Swi) 28 111 Billy Caroli (Swi) 26 112 Olivier Nicole (Fra) 26 113 Aari Barrett (NZl) Scott 11 26 114 Faustin Figaret° (Fra) Team Sport Bike 25 115 Jared Rando (Aus) Giant Factory Team 25 116 Martin Mikulenka (Cze) 23 117 Ben Baker (GBr) 23 118 Jason Memmelaar (USA) 21 119 Carlo Gambirasio (Ita) Surfing Shop 20 120 Mark Scott° (GBr) 19 121 Marco Bugnone (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team 18 122 Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) 16 123 Dean Tennant (Can) 15 124 Alexandre Lohner (Fra) 15 125 Ryan Vanderham (Can) 14 126 Scott Laughland (Irl) 14 127 Esteban Deronzier (Fra) 13 128 Kristof Lenssens (Bel) 12 129 Rupert Chapman° (NZl) 12 130 Greg Williamson° (GBr) 11 131 Yannick Colomb (Fra) 11 132 Chris Heath (USA) 10 133 Jan Javornik (Svk) 9 134 Luis Paulo Vicente Ferreira (Por) 9 135 Florian Arthus (Fra) 8 136 Yann Gauvin (Can) 8 137 Arthur Racaud° (Fra) US Cagnes VTT 8 138 Allan Findlay° (GBr) 7 139 Neko Mulally° (USA) Trek World Racing 7 140 Joseph Nation (NZl) 6 141 Simon Rivoire (Fra) 5 142 Bertrand Gilles (Bel) 5 143 Kim Petersson (Swe) 4 144 Evan Turpen (USA) 3