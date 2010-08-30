Trending

Atherton clinches round and overall

MInnaar doubles on the runner up places

Image 1 of 7

Gee Atherton won the race and the World Cup.

Gee Atherton won the race and the World Cup.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 7

Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) tackles one of the many drops on the course

Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) tackles one of the many drops on the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 7

Gee Atherton (Commencal) on his way to a 0.37-second victory at Windham Mountain

Gee Atherton (Commencal) on his way to a 0.37-second victory at Windham Mountain
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 7

Gee Atherton (Commencal) wraps up the World Cup title

Gee Atherton (Commencal) wraps up the World Cup title
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 7

Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) races to second place at Windham Mountain

Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) races to second place at Windham Mountain
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 7

Gee Atherton, World Cup winner.

Gee Atherton, World Cup winner.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 7

The final men's World Cup podium: Aaron Gwin, Greg Minnaar, Gee Atherton, Samuel Blenkinsop, Marc Beaumont.

The final men's World Cup podium: Aaron Gwin, Greg Minnaar, Gee Atherton, Samuel Blenkinsop, Marc Beaumont.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The final round of the 2010 Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Sunday in Windham, New York, with the men's downhill. The riders did not disappoint, with a tight race for both the event win and the overall title. The men had a race within a race - both the race to win the World Cup final, and the race for the title. Gee Atherton (Commencal) and Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) were separated by a mere four points, so it all came down to whomever finished in front - no matter where they finished in the race. Atherton sealed the title by winning the race; 37 hundredths of a second in front of Minnaar.

Junior rider Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy/Specialized/Mad Catz) set the first sub-2:36 time, and ended up winning the junior World Cup title. His time was slowly eaten away at, until his teammate Sam Hill, returning from injury, dropped the top time below 2:35. Hill was, in turn, bumped by a third teammate, Brendan Fairclough. Fairclough took the leading time down to 2:33.49 with 20 riders remaining.

Nine riders later, Brook MacDonald took the lead, but he didn't even have time to climb into the hot seat before the next rider down, Nick Beer (Scott 11) knocked nearly two seconds off the lead. There were 10 riders left, but Beer was untouchable until Atherton came in over three seconds faster.

Next up was Minnaar. The South African was seven tenths of a second slower through the two intermediate splits, but picked it up in the lower section to finish 37 hundredths of a second behind Atherton. After a season of racing, the World Cup had been won by less than half a second.

There were still three riders to finish for the event victory. Sam Blenkinsop (Lapierre International) slotted in third behind Minnaar, and Aaron Gwin (Yeti Fox Shox) was just behind Blenkinsop. The only rider left was Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate), the world champion, and the fastest qualifier. Peat was fast, and getting faster as he came down the course - 1.41 seconds ahead at the second split. It looked like Atherton would have to settle for the overall title, until Peat inexplicably crashed less than 500 metres from the finish line.

"As you can imagine, I feel at the top of the world," said Atherton. "It's a great way to end the season. I'm stoked I've won it but Steve was up on me and he crashed... but that is just racing, I guess."

"I feel ready for the Worlds. This was a good race to lead into it. It has been a tough track to race on all week, so you know everyone's going to be definitely raring to go for next weekend."

Atherton took the title with 1229 points to Minnaar's 1185, with Blenkinsop third at 864 points.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal0:02:28.28
2Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:00.37
3Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International0:00:01.91
4Aaron Gwin (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team0:00:02.60
5Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 110:00:03.38
6Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Bicycles0:00:03.43
7Steve Smith (Can) MS Evil Racing0:00:03.48
8Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing0:00:05.01
9Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz0:00:05.21
10Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing0:00:05.39
11Mitchell Delfs (Aus)0:00:05.53
12Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:05.74
13Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz0:00:05.96
14Lewis Buchanan° (GBr) MS Evil Racing0:00:06.55
15Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Team0:00:06.95
16Julien Camellini (Fra) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense0:00:07.16
17Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense0:00:07.55
18Troy Brosnan° (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz0:00:07.63
19Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal Superiders0:00:07.87
20Chris Kovarik (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense0:00:07.90
21Cédric Gracia (Fra)0:00:07.96
21Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11
23Joseph Smith (GBr) Kona0:00:08.00
24Markus Pekoll (Aut) Solid Aclass Factory Team0:00:08.06
25Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team0:00:08.08
26Shaun O'connor (Aus) Kenda-Playbiker0:00:08.09
27Florent Payet (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United0:00:08.34
28Wyn Masters (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker0:00:08.78
29Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) Massi Team0:00:08.94
30Kieran Bennett (NZl)0:00:09.13
31Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing0:00:09.20
32Matej Charvat (Cze) K.T.R. Racing Team0:00:09.56
33Sam Dale (GBr)0:00:09.65
34Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col)0:00:09.75
35George Brannigan° (NZl) Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team0:00:10.03
36Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing0:00:10.08
37Marcel Beer (Swi)0:00:10.09
38Hans Lambert (Can)0:00:10.18
39Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team0:00:10.39
40Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) Massi Team0:00:10.57
40Romain Paulhan (Fra)
42Harry Heath (GBr)0:00:10.93
43Thomas Vanderham (Can)0:00:11.18
44Joey Schusler (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team0:00:11.23
45Curtis Keene (USA)0:00:11.25
46Logan Binggeli (USA)0:00:11.29
47Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense0:00:11.40
48Mitch Ropelato° (USA) Ex Drinks0:00:11.49
49Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) XMS Racing Squad0:00:11.59
50Harry Molloy (GBr)0:00:11.88
51Lorenzo Suding (Ita)0:00:12.09
52Kyle Strait (USA)0:00:12.61
53Eliot Jackson (USA)0:00:12.77
54Bernard Kerr (GBr) Norco World Team0:00:12.93
55Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:12.98
56Jared Rando (Aus) Giant Factory Team0:00:12.99
57Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Team0:00:13.18
58Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Team Lac Blanc Massif Des Vosges0:00:14.31
59Bryn Atkinson (Aus)0:00:14.44
60Pasqual Canals Flix (Spa) XMS Racing Squad0:00:14.67
60Jason Memmelaar (USA)
62Jed Rooney° (NZl)0:00:14.74
62Dominik Gspan (Swi)
64Nejc Rutar (Slo) MBK Orbea0:00:15.01
65Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United0:00:15.12
66Dean Tennant (Can)0:00:15.75
67Ryan Vanderham (Can)0:00:15.93
68Andrew Neethling (RSA) Trek World Racing0:00:16.44
69Mark Scott° (GBr)0:00:16.82
70Greg Williamson° (GBr)0:00:17.05
71Chris Heath (USA)0:00:17.14
72Oliver Burton (GBr)0:00:18.30
73Yann Gauvin (Can)0:00:21.40
74Allan Findlay° (GBr)0:00:22.60
75Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team0:00:24.94
76Simon Rivoire (Fra)0:00:36.75
77Maxime Remy (Fra) Suspension Center0:04:22.57
DNSMatti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
DNSJamie Biluk (Can)
DNSRob Fraser (Can)
DNSKevin Aiello (USA) GT Bicycles
DNSKyle Sangers° (Can)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott 1188pts
2Commencal80
3MS Evil Racing64
4Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense64
5Trek World Racing56
6Santa Cruz Syndicate54
7Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz53
8Commencal Superiders38
9Lapierre International32
10Suspension Center32
11Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team30
12GT Bicycles26
13Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain23
14Norco World Team21
15Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie20
16RC Alpine Commencal Austria19
17Giant Factory Team16
18Kona8
19Kenda-Playbiker8
20Solid Aclass Factory Team7
21Dirt Norco Race Team6
22Blackmountain Morewood United4
23Massi Team2

Final World Cup individual standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal1229pts
2Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate1185
3Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International864
4Aaron Gwin (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team757
5Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Bicycles633
6Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz606
7Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate491
8Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Team482
9Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11480
10Steve Smith (Can) MS Evil Racing478
11Cameron Cole (NZl) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain450
12Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11435
13Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense415
14Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing410
15Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense379
16Andrew Neethling (RSA) Trek World Racing378
17Shaun O'connor (Aus) Kenda-Playbiker378
18Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing377
19Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team374
20Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing340
21Bryn Atkinson (Aus)340
22Mitchell Delfs (Aus)333
23Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate329
24Joseph Smith (GBr) Kona315
25Michael Hannah (Aus) GT Bicycles314
26Florent Payet (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United308
27Julien Camellini (Fra) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense303
28Chris Kovarik (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense301
29Sam Dale (GBr)298
30Mickael Pascal (Fra)279
31Wyn Masters (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker278
32Markus Pekoll (Aut) Solid Aclass Factory Team268
33Cédric Gracia (Fra)261
34Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team259
35Romain Paulhan (Fra)258
36Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense245
37Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal Superiders241
38Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz228
39Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani - Protone217
40Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) XMS Racing Squad209
41Ben Cathro (GBr)202
42Troy Brosnan° (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz200
43Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team194
44Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing189
45Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Solid Aclass Factory Team187
46George Brannigan° (NZl) Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team185
47Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)183
48Matej Charvat (Cze) K.T.R. Racing Team179
49Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) Massi Team174
50Lewis Buchanan° (GBr) MS Evil Racing171
51Harry Molloy (GBr)166
52Nico Vink (Bel)154
53Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Sunn Montgenevre153
54Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Team Lac Blanc Massif Des Vosges152
55Bernard Kerr (GBr) Norco World Team145
56Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Team141
57Kyle Strait (USA)141
58Dennis Dertell (Swe)133
59Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col)130
60Richard Thomas (GBr)124
61Pasqual Canals Flix (Spa) XMS Racing Squad122
62Adam Brayton (GBr)122
63Oliver Burton (GBr)121
64Joshua Button (Aus) Kona121
65Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team120
66Joris Bigoni (Fra)117
67Harry Heath (GBr)117
68Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United114
69Lorenzo Suding (Ita)112
70Curtis Keene (USA)109
71Joe Barnes (GBr)105
72Marcel Beer (Swi)100
73Marco Milivinti (Ita) Team Cingolani - Protone96
74Scott Mears (GBr)96
75Adam Vagner (Cze)94
76Robert Smith (GBr)88
77Emanuel Pombo (Por)86
78Fergus Lamb (GBr)79
79Nejc Rutar (Slo) MBK Orbea78
80Rémi Thirion (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre75
81Benny Strasser (Ger)75
82Nathan Rankin (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker69
83Maxime Remy (Fra) Suspension Center66
84Jack Reading (GBr)66
85Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal65
86Ralph Jones (GBr)62
87Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team61
88Chris Hutchens (GBr)53
89Bradley Benedict (USA)52
90Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) Massi Team52
91Kieran Bennett (NZl)51
92Ludovic Oget° (Fra) Ryde-Racing50
93Ludovic May (Swi)47
94Dominik Gspan (Swi)46
95Alexander Kangas (Swe)44
96Hans Lambert (Can)43
97Eliot Jackson (USA)42
98Martin Frei (Swi)41
99Antoine Badouard (Fra)39
100Thomas Vanderham (Can)38
101Joey Schusler (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team37
102Jed Rooney° (NZl)36
103Emyr Davies (GBr)35
104Logan Binggeli (USA)35
105Mitch Ropelato° (USA) Ex Drinks33
106Lars Peyer (Swi) Suspension Center32
107Sam Flockhart° (GBr) Lapierre International32
108Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team31
109Mathieu Gallean (Fra) Ryde-Racing29
110Thomas Jeandin (Swi)28
111Billy Caroli (Swi)26
112Olivier Nicole (Fra)26
113Aari Barrett (NZl) Scott 1126
114Faustin Figaret° (Fra) Team Sport Bike25
115Jared Rando (Aus) Giant Factory Team25
116Martin Mikulenka (Cze)23
117Ben Baker (GBr)23
118Jason Memmelaar (USA)21
119Carlo Gambirasio (Ita) Surfing Shop20
120Mark Scott° (GBr)19
121Marco Bugnone (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team18
122Charly Di Pasquale (Fra)16
123Dean Tennant (Can)15
124Alexandre Lohner (Fra)15
125Ryan Vanderham (Can)14
126Scott Laughland (Irl)14
127Esteban Deronzier (Fra)13
128Kristof Lenssens (Bel)12
129Rupert Chapman° (NZl)12
130Greg Williamson° (GBr)11
131Yannick Colomb (Fra)11
132Chris Heath (USA)10
133Jan Javornik (Svk)9
134Luis Paulo Vicente Ferreira (Por)9
135Florian Arthus (Fra)8
136Yann Gauvin (Can)8
137Arthur Racaud° (Fra) US Cagnes VTT8
138Allan Findlay° (GBr)7
139Neko Mulally° (USA) Trek World Racing7
140Joseph Nation (NZl)6
141Simon Rivoire (Fra)5
142Bertrand Gilles (Bel)5
143Kim Petersson (Swe)4
144Evan Turpen (USA)3

