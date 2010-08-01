Image 1 of 35 Marc Beaumont (GT Bicycles) on his way to winning. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 35 Gee Atherton (Commencal) was the last rider to have a shot at knocking off Beaumont. He lost by 1.4 seconds. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 35 Chris Kovarik (Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 35 George Brannigan (Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team) takes over the lead in the Junior World Cup standings. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 35 Cedric Gracia. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 35 Bradley Benedict (US National Team). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 35 Luke Strobel (MS Evil Racing). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 35 Bryn Atkinson (Transition Bikes). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 35 Michael Hannah (GT Bicycles). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 35 Mickael Pascal. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 35 Matti Lehikoinen (Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 35 Steve Smith (MS Evil Racing) made his first trip to the podium. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 35 Danny Hart (Giant Factory Team). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 35 Andrew Neethling (Trek World Racing). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 35 Samuel Blenkinsop (Lapierre International). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 35 Gee Atherton (Commencal). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 35 Curtis Keene. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 35 Marcus Klausmann (Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 35 Eliot Jackson (US National Team). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 35 Marc Beaumont enjoys his first win since 2007. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 35 World Cup leader, Gee Atherton. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 35 Marc Beaumont (GT Bicycles) was pleased but surprised he was the winner (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 35 Gee Atherton Sam (Commencal) sprinting to third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 35 Sam Blenkinsop (Lapierre International) throwing his bike over the line (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 35 Sam Blenkinsop (Lapierre International) riding to 8th place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 35 Aaron Gwin (Yeti Fox Shox) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 35 American Champion Aaron Gwin (Yeti Fox Shox) soaring off a jump (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 35 Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate) lands the final jump (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 35 The crowds were large at the Val di Sole downhill event (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 35 Damien Spagnolo (Mondraker Factory Team) crossing the line (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 35 Marc Beaumont (GT Bicycles) does a few victory laps for the crowd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 35 Marc Beaumont (GT Bicycles) was quite surprised to find himself in the hot seat (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 35 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) occupies the hot seat for seven runs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 35 World Champion Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) watches the final racers to see if he makes the podium (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 35 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The men's downhill World Cup competition tightened after round five in Val di Sole, Italy, on Sunday as Marc Beaumont (GT) secured the victory giving him the second World Cup win of his career. Meanwhile, Gee Atherton (Commencal) took the leader's jersey from Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) by the extremely slim margin of seven points.

Canada's Steve Smith (MS Evil) finished fifth, becoming the first Canadian man in at least a decade to make a podium appearance at a downhill World Cup.

There were two races in the men's competition - the one for the World Cup win, and the one between Minnaar and Atherton for the overall title. Atherton qualified first, on the course where he had won his world title in 2008, while Minnaar struggled in the upper, rocky section.

This actually put Atherton into the World Cup lead, based on ranking points awarded for qualifying. However, a similar situation had happened a week earlier at Champéry, and Minnaar had pulled out a stellar final run to retain his leader's jersey.

Australian Mitchell Delfs set the first fast time for the men, only to be bumped by Markus Pekoll (Solid A-Class). Pekoll spent a long time in the Hot Seat, and his time would eventually hold up for tenth place. It took Minnaar to finally knock the Austrian rider out of the lead, and his time would stand up to six riders before Beaumont finally took the best time down by nearly a second and a half.

At that point there were still seven riders to go, but none came close to unseating Beaumont until there was only Atherton left. But Atherton was over a second slower at the first split, and even further back at the second, eventually finishing third, behind Minnaar. However, the difference between second and third was not enough to keep Minnaar in the leader's jersey and Atherton took it by a mere seven points - 1007 points to 1000 after five rounds of racing.

"Qualifying went pretty well," said Beaumont, "Just steady and I put a nice run together, and I was feeling good again this morning, so I just tried to go about it as if it was practice.

"I posted a pretty good time, but there's some fast boys, and I was thinking maybe I can scrap a podium. I wasn't expecting to win by any means. I'm pretty shocked, and not really sure what to say," he continued.

"My previous win in Spain [in 2007], a lot of people frowned upon it, because it was weird circumstances with the weather. This proves to me that I'm capable of doing it, and I've done it on a level playing field. Hopefully this is kind of a resurgence, and I can get on the podium a little more often."

For Atherton, it was a bittersweet victory. "I knew that I had to put a solid run in, in qualifying, and start chasing the points," he explained. "It's what saved me and has given me the lead. But, taking third place wasn't exactly my game plan... it's good enough, though.

"It's definitely been my best season, but it's been frustrating watching Greg, being so consistent. I've been waiting for him to slip up and hammer some points, but it hasn't happened. He's really making me work for it.

"I didn't make mistakes, exactly, but you do have to have a faultless run. I was riding a bit nervous and a bit tense, and really just fighting the bike all the way down, not flowing at all, and it showed in my results."

Smith, who has a string of top 10 results and has finished as high as sixth at World Cups in the past, was happy to finally make it onto the podium. "I crashed out in two of the other four [World Cups], so I just wanted to have a clean run here and have a solid race," he said.

"I wasn't expecting to get on the podium, but conditions were tough up there, really loose powder, so anything can happen, and I just squeezed on the podium. I loved this track, it's rough and hard, first day of riding it I knew that I loved it.

"So far [this podium] is the highlight of my career, I've been trying to get on the podium the last couple of years, and with the crashes this year I was almost more worried about just making it down with a clean run. I did that and got a podium."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Bicycles 0:03:18 2 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:01 3 Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal 0:00:03 4 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Trek World Racing 0:00:03 5 Steve Smith (Can) MS Evil Racing 0:00:04 6 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:04 7 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Team 0:00:04 8 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 0:00:05 9 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:06 10 Markus Pekoll (Aut) Solid Aclass Factory Team 0:00:06 11 Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:06 12 Michael Hannah (Aus) GT Bicycles 0:00:07 13 Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing 0:00:08 14 Aaron Gwin (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:08 15 Mickael Pascal (Fra) 0:00:08 16 Lewis Buchanan° (GBr) MS Evil Racing 0:00:09 17 Romain Paulhan (Fra) 0:00:09 18 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) 0:00:10 19 Joseph Smith (GBr) Kona 0:00:10 20 Cédric Gracia (Fra) 0:00:11 21 Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11 0:00:11 22 Chris Kovarik (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:11 23 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) 0:00:11 24 Sam Dale (GBr) 0:00:11 25 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:12 26 Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing 0:00:12 27 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Solid Aclass Factory Team 0:00:12 28 Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11 0:00:12 29 Bradley Benedict (USA) 0:00:14 30 Pasqual Canals Flix (Spa) XMS Racing Squad 0:00:14 31 Ludovic Oget° (Fra) Ryde-Racing 0:00:14 32 Shaun O'connor (Aus) Kenda-Playbiker 0:00:14 33 Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Team 0:00:16 34 Maxime Remy (Fra) Suspension Center 0:00:16 35 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:16 36 Marcel Beer (Swi) 0:00:17 37 Florent Payet (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United 0:00:18 38 Jack Reading (GBr) 0:00:18 39 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 0:00:18 40 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Team Lac Blanc Massif Des Vosges 0:00:19 41 Wyn Masters (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker 0:00:19 42 Adam Brayton (GBr) 0:00:19 43 Matej Charvat (Cze) K.T.R. Racing Team 0:00:19 44 Scott Mears (GBr) 0:00:20 45 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre 0:00:20 46 Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani - Protone 0:00:20 47 Dennis Dertell (Swe) 0:00:20 48 Curtis Keene (USA) 0:00:21 49 Richard Thomas (GBr) 0:00:21 50 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) XMS Racing Squad 0:00:22 51 Joris Bigoni (Fra) 0:00:22 52 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 0:00:22 53 Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) 0:00:22 54 Dominik Gspan (Swi) 0:00:22 55 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal Superiders 0:00:23 56 Oliver Burton (GBr) 0:00:23 57 Bernard Kerr (GBr) Norco World Team 0:00:24 58 Martin Mikulenka (Cze) 0:00:24 59 Sam Flockhart° (GBr) Lapierre International 0:00:24 60 George Brannigan° (NZl) Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team 0:00:24 61 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 0:00:24 62 Harry Heath (GBr) 0:00:25 63 Marco Milivinti (Ita) Team Cingolani - Protone 0:00:26 64 Jed Rooney° (NZl) 0:00:27 65 Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) 0:00:27 66 Alexandre Lohner (Fra) 0:00:27 67 Eliot Jackson (USA) 0:00:29 68 Thomas Jeandin (Swi) 0:00:29 69 Rupert Chapman° (NZl) 0:00:29 70 Nejc Rutar (Slo) MBK Orbea 0:00:31 71 Ben Cathro (GBr) 0:00:32 72 Julien Camellini (Fra) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:37 72 Luis Paulo Vicente Ferreira (Por) 74 Martin Frei (Swi) 0:00:40 75 Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing 0:00:44 76 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) 0:00:45 77 Nathan Rankin (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker 0:01:03 78 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Sunn Montgenevre 0:03:11 79 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 0:03:42 80 Fergus Lamb (GBr) 0:03:49 DNS Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing DNS Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) Massi Team DNS Emanuel Pombo (Por)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Santa Cruz Syndicate 83 pts 2 MS Evil Racing 66 3 Scott 11 63 4 Trek World Racing 62 5 GT Bicycles 59 6 Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 59 7 Suspension Center 40 8 Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 35 9 Commencal 32 10 Commencal Superiders 30 11 Solid Aclass Factory Team 25 12 Giant Factory Team 24 13 Lapierre International 23 14 Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 23 15 Dr-Gravity Union 20 16 RC Alpine Commencal Austria 18 17 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 17 18 Kona 12 19 XMS Racing Squad 1

World Cup individual standings after five rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal 1007 pts 2 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 1000 3 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 694 4 Aaron Gwin (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 592 5 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 526 6 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Bicycles 518 7 Cameron Cole (NZl) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 450 8 Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 415 9 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 415 10 Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11 413 11 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Team 405 12 Steve Smith (Can) MS Evil Racing 370 13 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 356 14 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Trek World Racing 354 15 Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing 327 16 Shaun O'connor (Aus) Kenda-Playbiker 323 17 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 315 18 Michael Hannah (Aus) GT Bicycles 314 19 Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11 311 20 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) 302 21 Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing 290 22 Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing 279 23 Mickael Pascal (Fra) 279 24 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) 257 25 Joseph Smith (GBr) Kona 257 26 Florent Payet (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United 254 27 Sam Dale (GBr) 250 28 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 243 29 Chris Kovarik (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 240 30 Julien Camellini (Fra) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 233 31 Wyn Masters (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker 225 32 Romain Paulhan (Fra) 217 33 Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani - Protone 217 34 Markus Pekoll (Aut) Solid Aclass Factory Team 211 35 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 211 36 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 203 37 Ben Cathro (GBr) 202 38 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 194 39 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Solid Aclass Factory Team 187 40 Cédric Gracia (Fra) 186 41 Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) 183 42 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal Superiders 179 43 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) XMS Racing Squad 177 44 Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 160 45 Nico Vink (Bel) 154 46 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Sunn Montgenevre 153 47 Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing 144 48 George Brannigan° (NZl) Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team 139 49 Troy Brosnan° (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 137 50 Harry Molloy (GBr) 135 51 Dennis Dertell (Swe) 133 52 Matej Charvat (Cze) K.T.R. Racing Team 130 53 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Team Lac Blanc Massif Des Vosges 129 54 Richard Thomas (GBr) 124 55 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) Massi Team 122 56 Adam Brayton (GBr) 122 57 Joshua Button (Aus) Kona 121 58 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 120 59 Bernard Kerr (GBr) Norco World Team 118 60 Joris Bigoni (Fra) 117 61 Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Team 117 62 Oliver Burton (GBr) 112 63 Kyle Strait (USA) 112 64 Joe Barnes (GBr) 105 65 Pasqual Canals Flix (Spa) XMS Racing Squad 101 66 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United 98 67 Marco Milivinti (Ita) Team Cingolani - Protone 96 68 Scott Mears (GBr) 96 69 Lewis Buchanan° (GBr) MS Evil Racing 95 70 Adam Vagner (Cze) 94 71 Robert Smith (GBr) 88 72 Emanuel Pombo (Por) 86 73 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) 83 74 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) 82 75 Fergus Lamb (GBr) 79 76 Harry Heath (GBr) 78 77 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre 75 78 Benny Strasser (Ger) 75 79 Curtis Keene (USA) 73 80 Nathan Rankin (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker 69 81 Jack Reading (GBr) 66 82 Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal 65 83 Maxime Remy (Fra) Suspension Center 62 84 Ralph Jones (GBr) 62 85 Nejc Rutar (Slo) MBK Orbea 61 86 Marcel Beer (Swi) 56 87 Chris Hutchens (GBr) 53 88 Bradley Benedict (USA) 52 89 Ludovic Oget° (Fra) Ryde-Racing 50 90 Ludovic May (Swi) 47 91 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 44 92 Martin Frei (Swi) 41 93 Antoine Badouard (Fra) 39 94 Emyr Davies (GBr) 35 95 Lars Peyer (Swi) Suspension Center 32 96 Sam Flockhart° (GBr) Lapierre International 32 97 Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team 31 98 Mathieu Gallean (Fra) Ryde-Racing 29 99 Thomas Jeandin (Swi) 28 100 Dominik Gspan (Swi) 27 101 Billy Caroli (Swi) 26 102 Olivier Nicole (Fra) 26 103 Aari Barrett (NZl) Scott 11 26 104 Faustin Figaret° (Fra) Team Sport Bike 25 105 Martin Mikulenka (Cze) 23 106 Ben Baker (GBr) 23 107 Carlo Gambirasio (Ita) Surfing Shop 20 108 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 19 109 Marco Bugnone (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team 18 110 Jed Rooney° (NZl) 17 111 Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) 16 112 Alexandre Lohner (Fra) 15 113 Scott Laughland (Irl) 14 114 Eliot Jackson (USA) 14 115 Esteban Deronzier (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 13 116 Kristof Lenssens (Bel) 12 117 Rupert Chapman° (NZl) 12 118 Yannick Colomb (Fra) 11 119 Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) Massi Team 11 120 Jan Javornik (Svk) 9 121 Luis Paulo Vicente Ferreira (Por) 9 122 Florian Arthus (Fra) 8 123 Arthur Racaud° (Fra) US Cagnes VTT 8 124 Neko Mulally° (USA) Trek World Racing 7 125 Mark Scott° (GBr) 7 126 Joseph Nation (NZl) 6 127 Bertrand Gilles (Bel) 5 128 Kim Petersson (Swe) 4 129 Evan Turpen (USA) 3