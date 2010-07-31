Image 1 of 65 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) would win the final sprint and take the race (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 65 Men's Podium: Mathias Flückiger , Julien Absalon, Nino Schurter, Florian Vogel, Ralph Näf (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 65 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) crosses the line ahead of Julien Absalon (Orbea) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 65 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) enjoys his victory (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 65 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) takes the overall world cup lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 65 Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 65 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 65 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) received huge support from the Once again, the men's race came down to World Champion Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) against World Cup leader Julien Absalon (Orbea) in a sprint, and Schurter both won the race and took over the World Cup lead. This makes it three times that Schurter has beaten Absalon in a sprint in the past 12 months.

The 6.3-kilometre course was dominated by a series of steep, climbs, which took their toll on the fields. In the men's race, only 88 of 190 starters finished on the same lap as the winner.

The men's six-lap race came down to three riders by the mid-point: Schurter, Absalon and last week's winner Florian Vogel, Schurter's teammate. Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) tried a move on the second lap, briefly setting the pace, but couldn't sustain it and fell back to eventually finish eighth.

The lead three worked well together for the first four laps, distancing themselves from everyone except Under 23 series leader Mathias Flückiger (Trek World Racing) and Ralph Näf (Multivan Merida). These two were the only riders to stay within two minutes of the leaders and eventually took fourth and fifth, respectively. Näf took over fifth from fellow Swiss rider Christoph Sauser (Specialized), the World Champion in Val di Sole on this course in 2008. Sauser was riding strongly until a drivetrain problem took him out of contention on the fourth lap; he eventually finished 63rd.

At the front, as the race entered the final two laps, Absalon was getting increasingly nervous at being stuck with the two rivals and teammates. He launched a series of attacks, but the steep climbs made it impossible to gain any sort of meaningful gap on his rivals. Vogel went off the front at the end of lap five, forcing Absalon to chase, and pull Schurter up with him.

The French rider was able to drop Vogel on the final lap, but the gap was small, so he had to stay at the front, while Schurter sat on his wheel. Absalon tried a series of attacks, but Schurter was able to respond to every one and, as they entered the final feed zone, with less than a kilometre and a half to the finish line, Schurter made his own move, getting in front for the series of turns on the final flat section, with nowhere left for Absalon to pass before the finish line.

"It was very good for both Florian and I to be together," agreed Schurter. "I think Julien was actually the strongest rider out there today, but we were able to work together against him. I knew that the place to attack was at the last feed zone, because there was nowhere to pass after that. And, I have been pretty good against Julien in sprints lately, so I was confident I could get by him there."

Absalon agreed that having Vogel there certainly helped Schurter, and virtually conceded the World Cup title to Schurter. "It was two against one, and they were very good together. I tried to attack a number of times, but on these steep climbs it is impossible to get a gap. You cannot get enough power to get away. The feed zone was the place where you had to be in front, but Nino was just a little bit faster and was able to get there first.

"But, I'm happy with my form, and now I will just focus on the World Championships; I have four weeks to prepare. I will ride Windham, of course, but the focus is the World Championships."

Schurter now has 936 points to Absalon's 910, with European champion Jaroslav Kulhavy third at 790.

American Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) was the top North American, in 17th, followed by Todd Wells (Specialized) in 19th. Wells now becomes the top North American in the World Cup series standings, moving up to 18th place after former top-ranked Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) dropped out at the halfway mark in the race.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 1:44:09 2 Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea 0:00:04 3 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:00:20 4 Mathias Flückiger* (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:01:26 5 Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:01:46 6 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena-Birell-Specialized Cycling Team 0:02:31 7 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:03:05 8 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:03:27 9 Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International 0:03:45 10 Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Factory Racing 0:03:51 11 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:04:05 12 Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea 0:04:06 13 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi 0:04:23 14 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team 0:04:33 15 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:04:44 16 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:04:57 17 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:05:10 18 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:05:14 19 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing 0:05:34 20 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 0:05:43 21 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) MSC Bikes 0:05:45 22 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:06:28 23 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:06:29 24 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:06:55 25 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:07:14 26 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 0:07:17 27 Tony Longo (Ita) 0:07:37 28 Marek Konwa* (Pol) Elettroveneta-Corratec 0:07:57 29 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour 0:08:12 30 Niels Wubben* (Ned) Team Merida Combee 0:08:20 31 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Elettroveneta-Corratec 0:08:29 32 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:08:34 33 Marco Minnaard* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:08:35 34 Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:08:48 35 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea 0:08:53 36 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team New Cycling 0:09:09 37 Patrik Gallati* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:09:23 38 Marc Colom (Fra) 0:09:28 39 Robert Gehbauer (Aut) 0:09:36 40 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:09:40 41 Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:09:41 42 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:09:44 43 Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Giant Factory Team 0:09:51 44 Pascal Meyer* (Swi) M.I.G. Team 0:09:53 45 Frank Schotman (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team 0:10:01 46 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:10:03 47 Alexander Gehbauer* (Aut) 0:10:10 48 Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:10:11 49 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:10:26 50 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys Team 0:10:33 51 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:10:34 52 Derek Zandstra (Can) 53 Sebastien Carabin* (Bel) Lingier-Versluys Team 0:10:54 54 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Surfing Shop 0:11:13 55 Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:11:15 56 Rene Tann (Ger) 0:11:26 57 Filip Eberl (Cze) 0:11:47 58 Thomas Litscher* (Swi) M.I.G. Team 0:11:55 59 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:11:59 60 Bas Peters (Ned) Team Merida Combee 0:12:06 61 Cristian Cominelli* (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 0:12:12 62 Ruben Scheire* (Bel) Team Saeco 0:12:15 63 Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing 0:12:17 64 Andrew Watson (Can) 0:12:38 65 Marcus Schulte-Luenzum* (Ger) M.I.G. Team 0:12:50 66 Magnus Darvell (Swe) 0:12:58 67 Michal Lami (Svk) 0:13:18 68 Samuele Porro* (Ita) 0:13:19 69 Bjorn Brems (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team 0:13:20 70 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) 0:13:22 71 Yader Zoli (Ita) Surfing Shop 0:13:27 72 Andras Parti (Hun) 0:13:51 73 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 0:14:00 74 Jiri Hudecek (Cze) 0:14:23 75 Jelmer Jubbega* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:14:32 76 David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por) 0:14:36 77 Diego Rosa* (Ita) Giant Italia Team 0:14:44 78 Jérémy Huguenin* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 0:14:54 79 Dmytro Titarenko* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 80 Balz Weber (Swi) 0:15:19 81 David Fletcher* (GBr) 0:15:36 82 Michael Broderick (USA) 0:15:52 83 Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita) 0:16:11 84 Thibaut Bellanger* (Fra) 0:16:30 85 Ondrej Cink* (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:16:39 86 Stephen Ettinger* (USA) 0:16:41 87 Reto Indergand* (Swi) Frm Tg Zentralschweiz 0:17:14 88 Tim Wynants (Bel) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:18:35 -1lap Periklis Ilias (Gre) ISD Cycling Team -1lap Irjan Luttenberg* (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team -1lap Giancarlo Sax* (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team -1lap Ola Kjören (Nor) Team Fokus-Danica -1lap Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi) -1lap Peter Glassford (Can) -1lap Matthias Hoi* (Aut) -1lap Dirk Peters* (NZl) -1lap Mattias Nilsson* (Swe) -1lap Christopher Maletz (Ger) -1lap Roberto Giacobazzi* (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D. -1lap Tim Lemmers* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team -1lap Matthias Stirnemann* (Swi) -1lap Marco Schätzing (Ger) Team Firebike-Droessiger -1lap Matthias Rupp* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing -1lap Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) -1lap Jakub Magnusek* (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team -1lap Elia Silvestri* (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec -1lap Hugo Drechou* (Fra) -1lap Zsolt Juhasz* (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team -1lap Thomas Lapeyrie* (Fra) Scott Les Saisies -1lap Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team -1lap Guillaume Vinit (Fra) BH-Suntour -1lap Roberto Crisi* (Ita) Hard Rock Frw A.S.D. -1lap Sebastian Szraucner (Ger) -1lap Marcel Fleschhut* (Ger) -1lap Benjamin Buchi* (Swi) -1lap Fabien Canal* (Fra) Keops Itwo -1lap Kornel Osicki* (Pol) Jbg-2 Professional MTB Team -1lap Olof Jonsson* (Swe) Eliza-Orbea Team -1lap Gilles Sarrazin* (Fra) -1lap Russell Finsterwald* (USA) Subaru-Trek -1lap Robby De Bock* (Bel) -1lap Cameron Jette (Can) -2laps Frank Beemer (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team -2laps Kyosuke Takei (Jpn) -2laps Fabian Rabensteiner* (Ita) -2laps Florian Thie* (Swi) -2laps Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor) -2laps Heiko Gutmann (Ger) -2laps Joshua Carlson (Aus) -2laps Steven Garcin (Fra) -2laps Marcus Nicolai* (Ger) -2laps Daniel Eymann* (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team -2laps Marek Rauchfuss* (Cze) -2laps Adrian Jackson (Aus) -2laps Manfred Zöger* (Aut) -2laps Fabrice Leguevaques* (Fra) -2laps Matej Nepustil* (Cze) Merida Biking Team -2laps David Simon* (Ger) -2laps Christoph Schwab* (Aut) -2laps Christian Bickel* (Swi) -2laps Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro* (Por) TX Active Bianchi -2laps Tomas Pesek* (Cze) -2laps Adam Morka (Can) -2laps Daniel Kaufmann* (Swi) -2laps Umberto Corti (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D. -2laps Jack Hinkens* (USA) -2laps Jonas De Backer* (Bel) Team Saeco -2laps Cal Britten* (Aus) -2laps Oleksandr Kachanov* (Ukr) -2laps Martino Di Pierdomenico* (Ita) Hard Rock Frw A.S.D. -2laps Rob Vangenechten* (Bel) Team Saeco -2laps Simon Stiebjahn* (Ger) -2laps Michael Pesse* (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D. -2laps Nicolas Jeantet* (Ita) ISD Cycling Team -2laps Joris Massaer (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team -2laps François Bailly Maitre (Fra) Scott Les Saisies -3laps Andrew Blair (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition -3laps Dana Weber (USA) -3laps Kerry Werner* (USA) -3laps Mark Csielka* (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team -3laps Francesco Niccoli* (Ita) Hard Rock Frw A.S.D. -3laps Artyom Golovaschenko* (Kaz) -3laps John Whittington* (GBr) -3laps Andras Szatmary* (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team -3laps Mirco Widmer* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team -3laps Dror Pekatch (Isr) Subaru-Trek -3laps Gabor Bogar (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team -3laps Mykhaylo Batsutsa* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team -3laps Sebastian Batchelor* (GBr) Infotre - Leecougan -3laps Severin Disch* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team -3laps James Peacock* (Aus) -3laps Timothy Carleton (Can) -3laps Nikolay Zaitsev* (Kaz) -3laps Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) -4laps Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) DNF Robert Mennen (Ger) DNF Kristian Hynek (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team DNF Alexis Vuillermoz* (Fra) Lapierre International DNF Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) DNF Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team DNF Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain DNF Martin Fanger* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team DNF Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec DNF Markus Preiss* (Aut) DNF Johannes Schweiggl (Ita) DNF Martino Fruet (Ita) DNF Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) DNF Rourke Croeser* (RSA) DNF Simon Scheiber* (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team DNS Erik Groen* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team DNS Henrik Kippernes* (Nor) Team Fokus-Danica DNS Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Multivan Merida Biking Team 97 pts 2 Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 72 3 Orbea 54 4 Trek World Racing 46 5 Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 34 6 Specialized Factory Racing 33 7 Cannondale Factory Racing 29 8 Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 26 9 Lapierre International 22 10 TX Active Bianchi 18 11 Giant Italia Team 17 12 Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 11 13 MSC Bikes 10 14 Subaru-Gary Fisher 7 15 Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 5 16 Elettroveneta-Corratec 3 17 BH-Suntour 2 18 Team Merida Combee 1

World Cup individual standings after five rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 936 pts 2 Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea 910 3 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 790 4 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 675 5 Mathias Flückiger* (Swi) Trek World Racing 640 6 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 635 7 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 490 8 Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Factory Racing 457 9 Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing 440 10 Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea 428 11 Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 420 12 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 360 13 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 349 14 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi 344 15 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 334 16 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 284 17 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 284 18 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing 283 19 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour 282 20 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team 282 21 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) MSC Bikes 272 22 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 268 23 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 264 24 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 260 25 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea 247 26 Roel Paulissen (Bel) Cannondale Factory Racing 229 27 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 228 28 Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 223 29 Alexis Vuillermoz* (Fra) Lapierre International 211 30 Martin Fanger* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 202 31 Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International 200 32 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team New Cycling 198 33 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 196 34 Tony Longo (Ita) 182 35 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) SGF 177 36 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) 176 37 Marek Konwa* (Pol) ADV 172 38 Thomas Litscher* (Swi) MIG 152 39 Adam Craig (USA) RGO 150 40 Christoph Soukup (Aut) MBT 148 41 Emil Lindgren (Swe) RGO 143 42 François Bailly Maitre (Fra) SCO 136 43 Sven Nys (Bel) 132 44 Karl Markt (Aut) FOX 132 45 Matous Ulman (Cze) SHS 127 46 Samuel Schultz (USA) SGF 123 47 Patrik Gallati* (Swi) SSR 119 48 Robert Mennen (Ger) 118 49 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) TBR 116 50 Martino Fruet (Ita) 108 51 Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) 102 52 Bas Peters (Ned) TMC 102 53 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 96 54 Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita) 88 55 Derek Zandstra (Can) 86 56 Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) GFT 85 57 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) 82 58 Niels Wubben* (Ned) TMC 75 59 Jelmer Jubbega* (Ned) RGO 73 60 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) 70 61 Pascal Meyer* (Swi) MIG 63 62 Umberto Corti (Ita) CBE 62 63 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) SSR 62 64 Hannes Metzler (Aut) MGT 58 65 Fabien Canal* (Fra) KEO 54 66 Marc Colom (Fra) 52 67 Filip Eberl (Cze) 49 68 Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) TBR 49 69 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) TBR 48 70 Frank Schotman (Ned) STS 48 71 Alexander Gehbauer* (Aut) 48 72 Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) FRW 46 73 Liam Killeen (GBr) 45 74 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) ADV 44 75 Marco Minnaard* (Ned) RGO 40 76 Milan Spesny (Cze) SHS 38 77 Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG 37 78 Piotr Brzozka* (Pol) JBG 37 79 Magnus Darvell (Swe) 35 80 Cristian Cominelli* (Ita) TXB 34 81 Christof Bischof (Swi) 33 82 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) SSP 32 83 Robert Gehbauer (Aut) 29 84 Sebastien Carabin* (Bel) LVT 28 85 Alban Lakata (Aut) TER 27 86 Michael Broderick (USA) 26 87 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD 26 88 Jiri Novak (Cze) 22 89 Guillaume Vinit (Fra) BHS 21 90 Balz Weber (Swi) 20 91 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) TRT 19 92 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) LVT 18 93 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) MGT 17 94 Bjorn Brems (Bel) GSD 15 95 Rubens Valeriano (Bra) 14 96 Matthias Rupp* (Swi) SSR 14 97 Jiri Friedl (Cze) MBT 13 98 Rene Tann (Ger) 12 99 Michele Casagrande (Ita) ADV 12 100 Severin Disch* (Swi) GST 11 101 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) 11 102 Sebastian Szraucner (Ger) 11 103 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) TRQ 11 104 Andrew Watson (Can) 10 105 Thomas Lapeyrie* (Fra) SCO 9 106 David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por) 9 107 Markus Bauer* (Ger) 9 108 Lachlan Norris (Aus) 8 109 Irjan Luttenberg* (Ned) TBR 8