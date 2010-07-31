Schurter bests Absalon in Val di Sole
Vogel third in Swiss domination
Once again, the men's race came down to World Champion Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) against World Cup leader Julien Absalon (Orbea) in a sprint, and Schurter both won the race and took over the World Cup lead. This makes it three times that Schurter has beaten Absalon in a sprint in the past 12 months.
The 6.3-kilometre course was dominated by a series of steep, climbs, which took their toll on the fields. In the men's race, only 88 of 190 starters finished on the same lap as the winner.
The men's six-lap race came down to three riders by the mid-point: Schurter, Absalon and last week's winner Florian Vogel, Schurter's teammate. Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) tried a move on the second lap, briefly setting the pace, but couldn't sustain it and fell back to eventually finish eighth.
The lead three worked well together for the first four laps, distancing themselves from everyone except Under 23 series leader Mathias Flückiger (Trek World Racing) and Ralph Näf (Multivan Merida). These two were the only riders to stay within two minutes of the leaders and eventually took fourth and fifth, respectively. Näf took over fifth from fellow Swiss rider Christoph Sauser (Specialized), the World Champion in Val di Sole on this course in 2008. Sauser was riding strongly until a drivetrain problem took him out of contention on the fourth lap; he eventually finished 63rd.
At the front, as the race entered the final two laps, Absalon was getting increasingly nervous at being stuck with the two rivals and teammates. He launched a series of attacks, but the steep climbs made it impossible to gain any sort of meaningful gap on his rivals. Vogel went off the front at the end of lap five, forcing Absalon to chase, and pull Schurter up with him.
The French rider was able to drop Vogel on the final lap, but the gap was small, so he had to stay at the front, while Schurter sat on his wheel. Absalon tried a series of attacks, but Schurter was able to respond to every one and, as they entered the final feed zone, with less than a kilometre and a half to the finish line, Schurter made his own move, getting in front for the series of turns on the final flat section, with nowhere left for Absalon to pass before the finish line.
"It was very good for both Florian and I to be together," agreed Schurter. "I think Julien was actually the strongest rider out there today, but we were able to work together against him. I knew that the place to attack was at the last feed zone, because there was nowhere to pass after that. And, I have been pretty good against Julien in sprints lately, so I was confident I could get by him there."
Absalon agreed that having Vogel there certainly helped Schurter, and virtually conceded the World Cup title to Schurter. "It was two against one, and they were very good together. I tried to attack a number of times, but on these steep climbs it is impossible to get a gap. You cannot get enough power to get away. The feed zone was the place where you had to be in front, but Nino was just a little bit faster and was able to get there first.
"But, I'm happy with my form, and now I will just focus on the World Championships; I have four weeks to prepare. I will ride Windham, of course, but the focus is the World Championships."
Schurter now has 936 points to Absalon's 910, with European champion Jaroslav Kulhavy third at 790.
American Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) was the top North American, in 17th, followed by Todd Wells (Specialized) in 19th. Wells now becomes the top North American in the World Cup series standings, moving up to 18th place after former top-ranked Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) dropped out at the halfway mark in the race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|1:44:09
|2
|Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea
|0:00:04
|3
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:00:20
|4
|Mathias Flückiger* (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:01:26
|5
|Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:01:46
|6
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena-Birell-Specialized Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|7
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:03:05
|8
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:03:27
|9
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:03:45
|10
|Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Factory Racing
|0:03:51
|11
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:04:05
|12
|Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea
|0:04:06
|13
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi
|0:04:23
|14
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team
|0:04:33
|15
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:04:44
|16
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:04:57
|17
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:05:10
|18
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:05:14
|19
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing
|0:05:34
|20
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|0:05:43
|21
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) MSC Bikes
|0:05:45
|22
|Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:06:28
|23
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:06:29
|24
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Trek
|0:06:55
|25
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:07:14
|26
|Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|0:07:17
|27
|Tony Longo (Ita)
|0:07:37
|28
|Marek Konwa* (Pol) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|0:07:57
|29
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour
|0:08:12
|30
|Niels Wubben* (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|0:08:20
|31
|Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|0:08:29
|32
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:08:34
|33
|Marco Minnaard* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:08:35
|34
|Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:08:48
|35
|Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea
|0:08:53
|36
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team New Cycling
|0:09:09
|37
|Patrik Gallati* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:09:23
|38
|Marc Colom (Fra)
|0:09:28
|39
|Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
|0:09:36
|40
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:09:40
|41
|Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek
|0:09:41
|42
|Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:09:44
|43
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Giant Factory Team
|0:09:51
|44
|Pascal Meyer* (Swi) M.I.G. Team
|0:09:53
|45
|Frank Schotman (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team
|0:10:01
|46
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:10:03
|47
|Alexander Gehbauer* (Aut)
|0:10:10
|48
|Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|0:10:11
|49
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|0:10:26
|50
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys Team
|0:10:33
|51
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|0:10:34
|52
|Derek Zandstra (Can)
|53
|Sebastien Carabin* (Bel) Lingier-Versluys Team
|0:10:54
|54
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Surfing Shop
|0:11:13
|55
|Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:11:15
|56
|Rene Tann (Ger)
|0:11:26
|57
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|0:11:47
|58
|Thomas Litscher* (Swi) M.I.G. Team
|0:11:55
|59
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:11:59
|60
|Bas Peters (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|0:12:06
|61
|Cristian Cominelli* (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|0:12:12
|62
|Ruben Scheire* (Bel) Team Saeco
|0:12:15
|63
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing
|0:12:17
|64
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|0:12:38
|65
|Marcus Schulte-Luenzum* (Ger) M.I.G. Team
|0:12:50
|66
|Magnus Darvell (Swe)
|0:12:58
|67
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|0:13:18
|68
|Samuele Porro* (Ita)
|0:13:19
|69
|Bjorn Brems (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team
|0:13:20
|70
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|0:13:22
|71
|Yader Zoli (Ita) Surfing Shop
|0:13:27
|72
|Andras Parti (Hun)
|0:13:51
|73
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|0:14:00
|74
|Jiri Hudecek (Cze)
|0:14:23
|75
|Jelmer Jubbega* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:14:32
|76
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
|0:14:36
|77
|Diego Rosa* (Ita) Giant Italia Team
|0:14:44
|78
|Jérémy Huguenin* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|0:14:54
|79
|Dmytro Titarenko* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|80
|Balz Weber (Swi)
|0:15:19
|81
|David Fletcher* (GBr)
|0:15:36
|82
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|0:15:52
|83
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita)
|0:16:11
|84
|Thibaut Bellanger* (Fra)
|0:16:30
|85
|Ondrej Cink* (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|0:16:39
|86
|Stephen Ettinger* (USA)
|0:16:41
|87
|Reto Indergand* (Swi) Frm Tg Zentralschweiz
|0:17:14
|88
|Tim Wynants (Bel) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:18:35
|-1lap
|Periklis Ilias (Gre) ISD Cycling Team
|-1lap
|Irjan Luttenberg* (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|-1lap
|Giancarlo Sax* (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|-1lap
|Ola Kjören (Nor) Team Fokus-Danica
|-1lap
|Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi)
|-1lap
|Peter Glassford (Can)
|-1lap
|Matthias Hoi* (Aut)
|-1lap
|Dirk Peters* (NZl)
|-1lap
|Mattias Nilsson* (Swe)
|-1lap
|Christopher Maletz (Ger)
|-1lap
|Roberto Giacobazzi* (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|-1lap
|Tim Lemmers* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|-1lap
|Matthias Stirnemann* (Swi)
|-1lap
|Marco Schätzing (Ger) Team Firebike-Droessiger
|-1lap
|Matthias Rupp* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|-1lap
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)
|-1lap
|Jakub Magnusek* (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|-1lap
|Elia Silvestri* (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|-1lap
|Hugo Drechou* (Fra)
|-1lap
|Zsolt Juhasz* (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team
|-1lap
|Thomas Lapeyrie* (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
|-1lap
|Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|-1lap
|Guillaume Vinit (Fra) BH-Suntour
|-1lap
|Roberto Crisi* (Ita) Hard Rock Frw A.S.D.
|-1lap
|Sebastian Szraucner (Ger)
|-1lap
|Marcel Fleschhut* (Ger)
|-1lap
|Benjamin Buchi* (Swi)
|-1lap
|Fabien Canal* (Fra) Keops Itwo
|-1lap
|Kornel Osicki* (Pol) Jbg-2 Professional MTB Team
|-1lap
|Olof Jonsson* (Swe) Eliza-Orbea Team
|-1lap
|Gilles Sarrazin* (Fra)
|-1lap
|Russell Finsterwald* (USA) Subaru-Trek
|-1lap
|Robby De Bock* (Bel)
|-1lap
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|-2laps
|Frank Beemer (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|-2laps
|Kyosuke Takei (Jpn)
|-2laps
|Fabian Rabensteiner* (Ita)
|-2laps
|Florian Thie* (Swi)
|-2laps
|Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor)
|-2laps
|Heiko Gutmann (Ger)
|-2laps
|Joshua Carlson (Aus)
|-2laps
|Steven Garcin (Fra)
|-2laps
|Marcus Nicolai* (Ger)
|-2laps
|Daniel Eymann* (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|-2laps
|Marek Rauchfuss* (Cze)
|-2laps
|Adrian Jackson (Aus)
|-2laps
|Manfred Zöger* (Aut)
|-2laps
|Fabrice Leguevaques* (Fra)
|-2laps
|Matej Nepustil* (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|-2laps
|David Simon* (Ger)
|-2laps
|Christoph Schwab* (Aut)
|-2laps
|Christian Bickel* (Swi)
|-2laps
|Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro* (Por) TX Active Bianchi
|-2laps
|Tomas Pesek* (Cze)
|-2laps
|Adam Morka (Can)
|-2laps
|Daniel Kaufmann* (Swi)
|-2laps
|Umberto Corti (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|-2laps
|Jack Hinkens* (USA)
|-2laps
|Jonas De Backer* (Bel) Team Saeco
|-2laps
|Cal Britten* (Aus)
|-2laps
|Oleksandr Kachanov* (Ukr)
|-2laps
|Martino Di Pierdomenico* (Ita) Hard Rock Frw A.S.D.
|-2laps
|Rob Vangenechten* (Bel) Team Saeco
|-2laps
|Simon Stiebjahn* (Ger)
|-2laps
|Michael Pesse* (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|-2laps
|Nicolas Jeantet* (Ita) ISD Cycling Team
|-2laps
|Joris Massaer (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team
|-2laps
|François Bailly Maitre (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
|-3laps
|Andrew Blair (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
|-3laps
|Dana Weber (USA)
|-3laps
|Kerry Werner* (USA)
|-3laps
|Mark Csielka* (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team
|-3laps
|Francesco Niccoli* (Ita) Hard Rock Frw A.S.D.
|-3laps
|Artyom Golovaschenko* (Kaz)
|-3laps
|John Whittington* (GBr)
|-3laps
|Andras Szatmary* (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team
|-3laps
|Mirco Widmer* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|-3laps
|Dror Pekatch (Isr) Subaru-Trek
|-3laps
|Gabor Bogar (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team
|-3laps
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|-3laps
|Sebastian Batchelor* (GBr) Infotre - Leecougan
|-3laps
|Severin Disch* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|-3laps
|James Peacock* (Aus)
|-3laps
|Timothy Carleton (Can)
|-3laps
|Nikolay Zaitsev* (Kaz)
|-3laps
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz)
|-4laps
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa)
|DNF
|Robert Mennen (Ger)
|DNF
|Kristian Hynek (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|DNF
|Alexis Vuillermoz* (Fra) Lapierre International
|DNF
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|DNF
|Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team
|DNF
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|DNF
|Martin Fanger* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|DNF
|Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|DNF
|Markus Preiss* (Aut)
|DNF
|Johannes Schweiggl (Ita)
|DNF
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|DNF
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
|DNF
|Rourke Croeser* (RSA)
|DNF
|Simon Scheiber* (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|DNS
|Erik Groen* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|DNS
|Henrik Kippernes* (Nor) Team Fokus-Danica
|DNS
|Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|97
|pts
|2
|Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|72
|3
|Orbea
|54
|4
|Trek World Racing
|46
|5
|Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|34
|6
|Specialized Factory Racing
|33
|7
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|29
|8
|Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|26
|9
|Lapierre International
|22
|10
|TX Active Bianchi
|18
|11
|Giant Italia Team
|17
|12
|Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|11
|13
|MSC Bikes
|10
|14
|Subaru-Gary Fisher
|7
|15
|Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|5
|16
|Elettroveneta-Corratec
|3
|17
|BH-Suntour
|2
|18
|Team Merida Combee
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|936
|pts
|2
|Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea
|910
|3
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|790
|4
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|675
|5
|Mathias Flückiger* (Swi) Trek World Racing
|640
|6
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|635
|7
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|490
|8
|Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Factory Racing
|457
|9
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing
|440
|10
|Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea
|428
|11
|Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|420
|12
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|360
|13
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|349
|14
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi
|344
|15
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|334
|16
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|284
|17
|Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|284
|18
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing
|283
|19
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour
|282
|20
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team
|282
|21
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) MSC Bikes
|272
|22
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|268
|23
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|264
|24
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|260
|25
|Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea
|247
|26
|Roel Paulissen (Bel) Cannondale Factory Racing
|229
|27
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|228
|28
|Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|223
|29
|Alexis Vuillermoz* (Fra) Lapierre International
|211
|30
|Martin Fanger* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|202
|31
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International
|200
|32
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team New Cycling
|198
|33
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|196
|34
|Tony Longo (Ita)
|182
|35
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) SGF
|177
|36
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
|176
|37
|Marek Konwa* (Pol) ADV
|172
|38
|Thomas Litscher* (Swi) MIG
|152
|39
|Adam Craig (USA) RGO
|150
|40
|Christoph Soukup (Aut) MBT
|148
|41
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) RGO
|143
|42
|François Bailly Maitre (Fra) SCO
|136
|43
|Sven Nys (Bel)
|132
|44
|Karl Markt (Aut) FOX
|132
|45
|Matous Ulman (Cze) SHS
|127
|46
|Samuel Schultz (USA) SGF
|123
|47
|Patrik Gallati* (Swi) SSR
|119
|48
|Robert Mennen (Ger)
|118
|49
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) TBR
|116
|50
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|108
|51
|Johnny Cattaneo (Ita)
|102
|52
|Bas Peters (Ned) TMC
|102
|53
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|96
|54
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita)
|88
|55
|Derek Zandstra (Can)
|86
|56
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) GFT
|85
|57
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|82
|58
|Niels Wubben* (Ned) TMC
|75
|59
|Jelmer Jubbega* (Ned) RGO
|73
|60
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)
|70
|61
|Pascal Meyer* (Swi) MIG
|63
|62
|Umberto Corti (Ita) CBE
|62
|63
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) SSR
|62
|64
|Hannes Metzler (Aut) MGT
|58
|65
|Fabien Canal* (Fra) KEO
|54
|66
|Marc Colom (Fra)
|52
|67
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|49
|68
|Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) TBR
|49
|69
|Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) TBR
|48
|70
|Frank Schotman (Ned) STS
|48
|71
|Alexander Gehbauer* (Aut)
|48
|72
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) FRW
|46
|73
|Liam Killeen (GBr)
|45
|74
|Alexey Medvedev (Rus) ADV
|44
|75
|Marco Minnaard* (Ned) RGO
|40
|76
|Milan Spesny (Cze) SHS
|38
|77
|Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG
|37
|78
|Piotr Brzozka* (Pol) JBG
|37
|79
|Magnus Darvell (Swe)
|35
|80
|Cristian Cominelli* (Ita) TXB
|34
|81
|Christof Bischof (Swi)
|33
|82
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) SSP
|32
|83
|Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
|29
|84
|Sebastien Carabin* (Bel) LVT
|28
|85
|Alban Lakata (Aut) TER
|27
|86
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|26
|87
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD
|26
|88
|Jiri Novak (Cze)
|22
|89
|Guillaume Vinit (Fra) BHS
|21
|90
|Balz Weber (Swi)
|20
|91
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) TRT
|19
|92
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) LVT
|18
|93
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) MGT
|17
|94
|Bjorn Brems (Bel) GSD
|15
|95
|Rubens Valeriano (Bra)
|14
|96
|Matthias Rupp* (Swi) SSR
|14
|97
|Jiri Friedl (Cze) MBT
|13
|98
|Rene Tann (Ger)
|12
|99
|Michele Casagrande (Ita) ADV
|12
|100
|Severin Disch* (Swi) GST
|11
|101
|Maxim Gogolev (Rus)
|11
|102
|Sebastian Szraucner (Ger)
|11
|103
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) TRQ
|11
|104
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|10
|105
|Thomas Lapeyrie* (Fra) SCO
|9
|106
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
|9
|107
|Markus Bauer* (Ger)
|9
|108
|Lachlan Norris (Aus)
|8
|109
|Irjan Luttenberg* (Ned) TBR
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|338
|pts
|2
|Orbea
|283
|3
|Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|282
|4
|Specialized Factory Racing
|226
|5
|Trek World Racing
|202
|6
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|201
|7
|Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|153
|8
|Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|104
|9
|Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|70
|10
|Lapierre International
|66
|11
|TX Active Bianchi
|66
|12
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|61
|13
|Giant Italia Team
|50
|14
|BH-Suntour
|43
|15
|MSC Bikes
|42
|16
|Merida Biking Team
|30
|17
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|29
|18
|M.I.G. Team
|27
|19
|Giant Swiss Team
|25
|20
|Elettroveneta-Corratec
|20
|21
|Subaru-Gary Fisher
|17
|22
|Scott Les Saisies
|11
|23
|Team New Cycling
|7
|24
|Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|5
|25
|S&H Superior MTB Team
|4
|26
|Team Merida Combee
|3
|27
|Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy