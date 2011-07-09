Trending

Kerschbaumer wins U23 cross country

Stirnemann finishes second ahead of Carabin in third

Image 1 of 26

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) extends his world cup lead with a victory at Windahm Mountain

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) extends his world cup lead with a victory at Windahm Mountain
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 26

U23 men's podium (l-r): Matthias Stirnemann, Gerhard Kerschbaumer, Sebastien Carabin

U23 men's podium (l-r): Matthias Stirnemann, Gerhard Kerschbaumer, Sebastien Carabin
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 26

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) wins the U23 men's cross country.

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) wins the U23 men's cross country.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 26

U-23 Men

U-23 Men
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 26

U-23 men head uphill

U-23 men head uphill
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 26

U-23 Men wind their way up Windham Mountain

U-23 Men wind their way up Windham Mountain
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 26

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) leading on lap two

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) leading on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 26

Mathias Stirnemann (Thoemus Racing) crossing one of the wooden bridges

Mathias Stirnemann (Thoemus Racing) crossing one of the wooden bridges
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 26

Ruben Scheire (MPL Specialized)

Ruben Scheire (MPL Specialized)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 26

Ouitr Berzozka (JBG-2 Pro Team) riding the bridges

Ouitr Berzozka (JBG-2 Pro Team) riding the bridges
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 26

Diego Rosa (Giant Italia Team) descending on the third lap

Diego Rosa (Giant Italia Team) descending on the third lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 26

Russell Finsterwald (Subaru Trek) on his 29er hardtail

Russell Finsterwald (Subaru Trek) on his 29er hardtail
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 26

Downhill racers crossed the XC course using a flyover

Downhill racers crossed the XC course using a flyover
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 26

Fabien Canal (GT Skoda Camonix) got the hole shot but was checking where Kerschbaumer was

Fabien Canal (GT Skoda Camonix) got the hole shot but was checking where Kerschbaumer was
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 26

U-23 Men

U-23 Men
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 26

Stephen Ettinger (BMC) at the start

Stephen Ettinger (BMC) at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 26

World Cup Leader Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi)

World Cup Leader Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 26

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) with a lead on lap one

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) with a lead on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 26

Mathias Stirnemann (Thoemus Racing) on the descent

Mathias Stirnemann (Thoemus Racing) on the descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 26

Fabien Canal (GT Skoda Camonix) riding third

Fabien Canal (GT Skoda Camonix) riding third
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 26

Zsolt Juhasz (Euro One)

Zsolt Juhasz (Euro One)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 26

Andy Eyring descending in the top ten

Andy Eyring descending in the top ten
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 26

Kerry Werner (BMC) was riding extremely well

Kerry Werner (BMC) was riding extremely well
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 26

Stephen Ettinger (BMC) lost some big time on lap one

Stephen Ettinger (BMC) lost some big time on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 26

A Belgian rider on the long fire road climb

A Belgian rider on the long fire road climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 26

A BMC racer flying down a fire road descent

A BMC racer flying down a fire road descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Series leader Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) continued his supremacy of the under 23 men's World Cup cross country with a convincing win at the fifth round in Windham, New York. Kerschbaumer rode away from second place finisher Matthias Stirnemann (Thoemus Racing) during the fourth of the five laps to cruise home with 59-second margin of victory in a time of 1:23:24. Third place was Sebastien Carabin (Versluys-Evenza), who was 1:36 behind the winner.

With 700 feet of climbing per lap, it was a course that clearly favoured those who liked the vertical, but flat tires also played a role. With a high speed descent, sharp rocks claimed tires on Marek Konwa (tenth), and Fabien Canal (seventh). Both were ranked in the top five overall, but had to fight back after dropping many places.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi1:23:24
2Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:00:59
3Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team0:01:36
4Ruben Scheire (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:02:23
5David Fletcher (GBr)0:02:51
6Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:03:06
7Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:03:13
8Evan Mcneely (Can)0:03:54
9Piotr Brzozka (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team0:04:06
10Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team0:04:16
11Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team0:04:52
12Andy Eyring (Ger)0:05:21
13Fabian Strecker (Ger)0:05:34
14Mitchell Bailey (Can)0:06:08
15Marc Metzler (Swi)0:06:39
16Stephen Ettinger (USA)0:07:23
17Kerry Werner (USA)0:07:31
18Jeremy Martin (Can)0:07:36
19Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team0:07:51
20Leandre Bouchard (Can)0:07:53
21Jack Hinkens (USA)0:09:08
22Evan Guthrie (Can)0:09:55
23Thomas Sampson (USA)0:10:22
24Benjamin Buchi (Swi)0:10:46
25Tyson Wagler (Can)0:10:47
26Kenta Gallagher (GBr)0:11:19
27Seamus Powell (USA)0:11:23
28Kornel Osicki (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team0:11:54
29Pete Ostroski (USA)0:11:59
30Jared Stafford (Can)0:12:31
31Diego Rosa (Ita) Giant Italia Team0:13:37
32Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru - Trek0:14:35
33Andrew L'esperance (Can)0:15:12
34Zachary Valdez (USA)0:17:05
-1lapMitchell Codner (Aus)
-1lapZachary Hughes (Can)
-2lapsNoah Tautfest (USA)
-2lapsRafael Escarcega Salazar (Mex)

Under 23 men World Cup standings after five rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi362pts
2Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)250
3Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix210
4Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team180
5Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team149
6David Fletcher (GBr)137
7Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team130
8Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team130
9Stephen Ettinger (USA)107
10Ruben Scheire (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team106
11Markus Bauer (Ger)100
12Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team99
13Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team94
14Piotr Brzozka (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team82
15Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Scott Les Saisies69
16Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team64
17Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour58
18Diego Rosa (Ita) Giant Italia Team52
19Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team48
20Evan Mcneely (Can)33
21Andy Eyring (Ger)30
22Leandre Bouchard (Can)28
23Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru - Trek27
24Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team27
25Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)23
26Olof Jonsson (Swe) Rocky Roads - Orbea22
27Marc Metzler (Swi)19
28Benjamin Buchi (Swi)18
29Jeremy Martin (Can)18
30Jeff Luyten (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team18
31Kerry Werner (USA)18
32Fabian Strecker (Ger)16
33Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey / Cannondale16
34Kornel Osicki (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team16
35Julian Schelb (Ger)15
36Mitchell Bailey (Can)14
37Ivan Smirnov (Rus)14
38Matthias Rupp (Swi) Team Firebike - Droessiger13
39Evan Guthrie (Can)12
40Julien Trarieux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix10
41Tyson Wagler (Can)8
42Luca Braidot (Ita)7
43Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG Team7
44Henrique Avancini (Bra) ISD Cycling Team7
45Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)6
46Jack Hinkens (USA)5
47Kenta Gallagher (GBr)5
48Bart De Vocht (Bel)5
49Gilles Sarrazin (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre5
50Bryan Falaschi (Ita)4
51Martin Gluth (Ger)4
52Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)4
53Thomas Sampson (USA)3
54Pete Ostroski (USA)3
55Reto Indergand (Swi) MK - Zentralschweiz3
56Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team2
57Thibaut Bellanger (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre2
58Hugo Drechou (Fra)1

