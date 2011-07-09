Image 1 of 26 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) extends his world cup lead with a victory at Windahm Mountain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 26 U23 men's podium (l-r): Matthias Stirnemann, Gerhard Kerschbaumer, Sebastien Carabin (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 26 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) wins the U23 men's cross country. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 26 U-23 Men (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 26 U-23 men head uphill (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 26 U-23 Men wind their way up Windham Mountain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 26 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) leading on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 26 Mathias Stirnemann (Thoemus Racing) crossing one of the wooden bridges (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 26 Ruben Scheire (MPL Specialized) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 26 Ouitr Berzozka (JBG-2 Pro Team) riding the bridges (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 26 Diego Rosa (Giant Italia Team) descending on the third lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 26 Russell Finsterwald (Subaru Trek) on his 29er hardtail (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 26 Downhill racers crossed the XC course using a flyover (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 26 Fabien Canal (GT Skoda Camonix) got the hole shot but was checking where Kerschbaumer was (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 26 U-23 Men (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 26 Stephen Ettinger (BMC) at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 26 World Cup Leader Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 26 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) with a lead on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 26 Mathias Stirnemann (Thoemus Racing) on the descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 26 Fabien Canal (GT Skoda Camonix) riding third (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 26 Zsolt Juhasz (Euro One) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 26 Andy Eyring descending in the top ten (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 26 Kerry Werner (BMC) was riding extremely well (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 26 Stephen Ettinger (BMC) lost some big time on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 26 A Belgian rider on the long fire road climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 26 A BMC racer flying down a fire road descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Series leader Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) continued his supremacy of the under 23 men's World Cup cross country with a convincing win at the fifth round in Windham, New York. Kerschbaumer rode away from second place finisher Matthias Stirnemann (Thoemus Racing) during the fourth of the five laps to cruise home with 59-second margin of victory in a time of 1:23:24. Third place was Sebastien Carabin (Versluys-Evenza), who was 1:36 behind the winner.

With 700 feet of climbing per lap, it was a course that clearly favoured those who liked the vertical, but flat tires also played a role. With a high speed descent, sharp rocks claimed tires on Marek Konwa (tenth), and Fabien Canal (seventh). Both were ranked in the top five overall, but had to fight back after dropping many places.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 1:23:24 2 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:00:59 3 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team 0:01:36 4 Ruben Scheire (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team 0:02:23 5 David Fletcher (GBr) 0:02:51 6 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:03:06 7 Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:03:13 8 Evan Mcneely (Can) 0:03:54 9 Piotr Brzozka (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team 0:04:06 10 Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team 0:04:16 11 Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team 0:04:52 12 Andy Eyring (Ger) 0:05:21 13 Fabian Strecker (Ger) 0:05:34 14 Mitchell Bailey (Can) 0:06:08 15 Marc Metzler (Swi) 0:06:39 16 Stephen Ettinger (USA) 0:07:23 17 Kerry Werner (USA) 0:07:31 18 Jeremy Martin (Can) 0:07:36 19 Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team 0:07:51 20 Leandre Bouchard (Can) 0:07:53 21 Jack Hinkens (USA) 0:09:08 22 Evan Guthrie (Can) 0:09:55 23 Thomas Sampson (USA) 0:10:22 24 Benjamin Buchi (Swi) 0:10:46 25 Tyson Wagler (Can) 0:10:47 26 Kenta Gallagher (GBr) 0:11:19 27 Seamus Powell (USA) 0:11:23 28 Kornel Osicki (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team 0:11:54 29 Pete Ostroski (USA) 0:11:59 30 Jared Stafford (Can) 0:12:31 31 Diego Rosa (Ita) Giant Italia Team 0:13:37 32 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:14:35 33 Andrew L'esperance (Can) 0:15:12 34 Zachary Valdez (USA) 0:17:05 -1lap Mitchell Codner (Aus) -1lap Zachary Hughes (Can) -2laps Noah Tautfest (USA) -2laps Rafael Escarcega Salazar (Mex)