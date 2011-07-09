Kerschbaumer wins U23 cross country
Stirnemann finishes second ahead of Carabin in third
Series leader Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) continued his supremacy of the under 23 men's World Cup cross country with a convincing win at the fifth round in Windham, New York. Kerschbaumer rode away from second place finisher Matthias Stirnemann (Thoemus Racing) during the fourth of the five laps to cruise home with 59-second margin of victory in a time of 1:23:24. Third place was Sebastien Carabin (Versluys-Evenza), who was 1:36 behind the winner.
With 700 feet of climbing per lap, it was a course that clearly favoured those who liked the vertical, but flat tires also played a role. With a high speed descent, sharp rocks claimed tires on Marek Konwa (tenth), and Fabien Canal (seventh). Both were ranked in the top five overall, but had to fight back after dropping many places.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|1:23:24
|2
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|0:00:59
|3
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team
|0:01:36
|4
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:02:23
|5
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|0:02:51
|6
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|0:03:06
|7
|Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:03:13
|8
|Evan Mcneely (Can)
|0:03:54
|9
|Piotr Brzozka (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
|0:04:06
|10
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|0:04:16
|11
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team
|0:04:52
|12
|Andy Eyring (Ger)
|0:05:21
|13
|Fabian Strecker (Ger)
|0:05:34
|14
|Mitchell Bailey (Can)
|0:06:08
|15
|Marc Metzler (Swi)
|0:06:39
|16
|Stephen Ettinger (USA)
|0:07:23
|17
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:07:31
|18
|Jeremy Martin (Can)
|0:07:36
|19
|Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
|0:07:51
|20
|Leandre Bouchard (Can)
|0:07:53
|21
|Jack Hinkens (USA)
|0:09:08
|22
|Evan Guthrie (Can)
|0:09:55
|23
|Thomas Sampson (USA)
|0:10:22
|24
|Benjamin Buchi (Swi)
|0:10:46
|25
|Tyson Wagler (Can)
|0:10:47
|26
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|0:11:19
|27
|Seamus Powell (USA)
|0:11:23
|28
|Kornel Osicki (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
|0:11:54
|29
|Pete Ostroski (USA)
|0:11:59
|30
|Jared Stafford (Can)
|0:12:31
|31
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Giant Italia Team
|0:13:37
|32
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru - Trek
|0:14:35
|33
|Andrew L'esperance (Can)
|0:15:12
|34
|Zachary Valdez (USA)
|0:17:05
|-1lap
|Mitchell Codner (Aus)
|-1lap
|Zachary Hughes (Can)
|-2laps
|Noah Tautfest (USA)
|-2laps
|Rafael Escarcega Salazar (Mex)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|362
|pts
|2
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|250
|3
|Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|210
|4
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|180
|5
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team
|149
|6
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|137
|7
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team
|130
|8
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|130
|9
|Stephen Ettinger (USA)
|107
|10
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|106
|11
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|100
|12
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|99
|13
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|94
|14
|Piotr Brzozka (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
|82
|15
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
|69
|16
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team
|64
|17
|Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour
|58
|18
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Giant Italia Team
|52
|19
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|48
|20
|Evan Mcneely (Can)
|33
|21
|Andy Eyring (Ger)
|30
|22
|Leandre Bouchard (Can)
|28
|23
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru - Trek
|27
|24
|Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
|27
|25
|Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)
|23
|26
|Olof Jonsson (Swe) Rocky Roads - Orbea
|22
|27
|Marc Metzler (Swi)
|19
|28
|Benjamin Buchi (Swi)
|18
|29
|Jeremy Martin (Can)
|18
|30
|Jeff Luyten (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|18
|31
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|18
|32
|Fabian Strecker (Ger)
|16
|33
|Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey / Cannondale
|16
|34
|Kornel Osicki (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
|16
|35
|Julian Schelb (Ger)
|15
|36
|Mitchell Bailey (Can)
|14
|37
|Ivan Smirnov (Rus)
|14
|38
|Matthias Rupp (Swi) Team Firebike - Droessiger
|13
|39
|Evan Guthrie (Can)
|12
|40
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|10
|41
|Tyson Wagler (Can)
|8
|42
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|7
|43
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG Team
|7
|44
|Henrique Avancini (Bra) ISD Cycling Team
|7
|45
|Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)
|6
|46
|Jack Hinkens (USA)
|5
|47
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|5
|48
|Bart De Vocht (Bel)
|5
|49
|Gilles Sarrazin (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre
|5
|50
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita)
|4
|51
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|4
|52
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)
|4
|53
|Thomas Sampson (USA)
|3
|54
|Pete Ostroski (USA)
|3
|55
|Reto Indergand (Swi) MK - Zentralschweiz
|3
|56
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|2
|57
|Thibaut Bellanger (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre
|2
|58
|Hugo Drechou (Fra)
|1
