Grotts prevails in Junior men cross country
Frischknecht, Fonseca complete podium
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
|1
|Howard Grotts (USA) United States of America
|1:10:50
|2
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing
|0:00:24
|3
|Andrey Fonseca (CRc) Costa Rica
|0:01:38
|4
|Andres Alpizar (CRc) Costa Rica
|0:01:58
|5
|Keegan Swenson (USA) United States of America
|0:02:39
|6
|Frantisek Lami (Svk) Slovakia
|0:02:49
|7
|Malte Finke (Ger) Germany
|0:03:26
|8
|Ryan Standish (USA) United States of America
|0:03:42
|9
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Canada
|0:04:25
|10
|Nicolas Mariotto Sessler (Bra) Brazil
|0:04:43
|11
|Vincent Belhumeur (Can) Canada
|12
|Casey Williams (USA) United States of America - B
|0:05:47
|13
|Tyler Coplea (USA) United States of America - B
|0:06:02
|14
|Thomas Neron (Can) Canada
|0:06:28
|15
|Alexandre Vialle (Can) Canada
|0:07:53
|16
|Payson Mcelveen (USA) United States of America
|0:08:32
|17
|Bretton Matthews (Can) Canada
|0:09:08
|18
|Yann Rausis (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott
|0:13:58
|19
|Brendon Davids (RSA) South Africa
|0:14:25
|20
|Nathaniel Williams (USA) United States of America - B
|0:15:15
|21
|Connor Bell (USA) United States of America - B
|0:19:35
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy