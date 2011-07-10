Trending

Grotts prevails in Junior men cross country

Frischknecht, Fonseca complete podium

Image 1 of 2

Junior men's podium (l-r): Andri Frischknecht, Howard Grotts, Andrey Fonseca

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 2

Howard Grotts (USA) wins... in a cloud of dust.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Full Results
1Howard Grotts (USA) United States of America1:10:50
2Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing0:00:24
3Andrey Fonseca (CRc) Costa Rica0:01:38
4Andres Alpizar (CRc) Costa Rica0:01:58
5Keegan Swenson (USA) United States of America0:02:39
6Frantisek Lami (Svk) Slovakia0:02:49
7Malte Finke (Ger) Germany0:03:26
8Ryan Standish (USA) United States of America0:03:42
9Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Canada0:04:25
10Nicolas Mariotto Sessler (Bra) Brazil0:04:43
11Vincent Belhumeur (Can) Canada
12Casey Williams (USA) United States of America - B0:05:47
13Tyler Coplea (USA) United States of America - B0:06:02
14Thomas Neron (Can) Canada0:06:28
15Alexandre Vialle (Can) Canada0:07:53
16Payson Mcelveen (USA) United States of America0:08:32
17Bretton Matthews (Can) Canada0:09:08
18Yann Rausis (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott0:13:58
19Brendon Davids (RSA) South Africa0:14:25
20Nathaniel Williams (USA) United States of America - B0:15:15
21Connor Bell (USA) United States of America - B0:19:35

