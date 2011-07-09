Bresset wins her third cross country World Cup of the season
Pendrel holds on for second as Langvad surprises in third
A classic battle was waged in round five of the women's cross country World Cup between World Cup series leader Julie Bresset (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) and last week's winner in Mont Sainte Anne, Quebec, Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team). They had attained a 40-second gap over the rest of the field by the end of the first of five laps and never looked back.
The duo rode together for the rest of the race with victory coming down to the climb on the last lap. Bresset had the better attack and came over the top in the lead, while Pendrel had some mechanical problems on the descent. Bresset's winning time was 1:35:36, with Pendrel claiming second, 39 seconds back.
"I'm very happy with my win," said Bresset. "Catharine was very fast today. I attacked at the right time and she couldn't follow me. Catharine was more comfortable on the downhills than I was, and she attacked me many times, but I still had enough strength left to launch the final attack."
Veteran racer Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain) looked to be a solid bet for third place, based on her strong ride through laps three and four. However, Annika Langvad (Team Easton Rockets) bridged the gap to catch Premont on the final lap. They rode together to the finishing straight where Langvad carried more speed to claim third, five seconds in front of Premont. As Premont faded, she was lucky to stay in front of a charging Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team), who Premont beat to the line by only one second.
This was Bresset's third World Cup of the Series and she leads the points standings with 1110 points. Pendrel remains in second with 920 points. Bresset seems to have a lock on the Series title unless she has some disastrous finishes in the remaining two races in the Czech Republic and Italy. Premont is third in the series with 630 points.
The Luna Pro Team took the top team honors with three members - Pendrel, Gould and Katerina Nash (seventh) - all finishing in the top 10.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|1:35:36
|2
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:39
|3
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|0:01:24
|4
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|0:01:29
|5
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:01:30
|6
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:01:49
|7
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:02:02
|8
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:02:14
|9
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:02:15
|10
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:02:33
|11
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:02:34
|12
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax
|0:03:02
|13
|Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|0:03:25
|14
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:04:37
|15
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:04:55
|16
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:05:08
|17
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|0:05:39
|18
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek
|0:05:55
|19
|Annie Last (GBr)
|0:06:12
|20
|Alexandra Engen (Swe)
|0:06:14
|21
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol
|0:06:16
|22
|Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing
|0:07:10
|23
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team
|0:07:33
|24
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:07:44
|25
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek
|0:08:08
|26
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Team
|0:08:09
|27
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|0:08:11
|28
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:08:12
|29
|Karen Hanlen (NZl)
|0:08:52
|30
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|0:09:03
|31
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|0:09:06
|32
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|0:09:58
|33
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:10:37
|34
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|0:11:21
|35
|Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)
|0:11:42
|36
|Catherine Vipond (Can)
|0:11:43
|37
|Judy Freeman (USA)
|0:12:12
|38
|Nina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax
|0:13:17
|39
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|0:13:44
|40
|Mical Dyck (Can)
|0:14:27
|41
|Erin Huck (USA)
|0:14:52
|42
|Katherine O'shea (Aus)
|0:15:04
|43
|Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
|0:15:14
|44
|Krista Park (USA)
|0:15:24
|45
|Ann Berglund (Swe)
|0:16:46
|46
|Katherine Sherwin (USA)
|0:17:04
|47
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|0:17:15
|48
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex) Turbo Bike Team
|0:17:42
|49
|Sarah Kaufmann (USA)
|0:18:00
|-1lap
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol
|-1lap
|Carolyn Popovic (USA)
|-1lap
|Zephanie Blasi (USA)
|-1lap
|Bryna Blanchard (USA)
|-2laps
|Rowena Fry (Aus)
|-3laps
|Meghan Korol (USA)
|DNF
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|DNF
|Chloe Forsman (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luna Pro Team
|87
|pts
|2
|BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|40
|3
|Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|40
|4
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|32
|5
|Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|30
|6
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|26
|7
|Specialized Racing
|25
|8
|CCC Polkowice
|21
|9
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|20
|10
|Orbea Geax
|19
|11
|Subaru - Trek
|19
|12
|Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|18
|13
|GT Skoda Chamonix
|15
|14
|Central Haibike Pro Team
|13
|15
|Colnago Farbe Sudtirol
|10
|16
|Team Merida Combee
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|1110
|pts
|2
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|920
|3
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|630
|4
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|582
|5
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|580
|6
|Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing
|542
|7
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|535
|8
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol
|528
|9
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|467
|10
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol
|438
|11
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|422
|12
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek
|416
|13
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|409
|14
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|395
|15
|Chengyuan Ren (Chn) Specialized Racing
|390
|16
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|390
|17
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax
|377
|18
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team
|365
|19
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|342
|20
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|333
|21
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|295
|22
|Annie Last (GBr)
|295
|23
|Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|275
|24
|Alexandra Engen (Swe)
|270
|25
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Team
|267
|26
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|256
|27
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|240
|28
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|238
|29
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|237
|30
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|232
|31
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek
|227
|32
|Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|208
|33
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|206
|34
|Nina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax
|204
|35
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|195
|36
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|188
|37
|Karen Hanlen (NZl)
|182
|38
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team
|168
|39
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|145
|40
|Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour
|140
|41
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|138
|42
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|126
|43
|Katherine O'shea (Aus)
|109
|44
|Silke Schmidt (Ger)
|104
|45
|Krista Park (USA)
|96
|46
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|92
|47
|Mical Dyck (Can)
|92
|48
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|82
|49
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|79
|50
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|76
|51
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|75
|52
|Catherine Vipond (Can)
|70
|53
|Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)
|68
|54
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|67
|55
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|56
|56
|Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)
|54
|57
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|50
|58
|Ann Berglund (Swe)
|49
|59
|Vera Andreeva (Rus)
|48
|60
|Chloe Forsman (USA)
|47
|61
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|46
|62
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team
|40
|63
|Judith Pollinger (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|39
|64
|Daniela Veronesi (Ita)
|37
|65
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team Vzw
|35
|66
|Meghan Korol (USA)
|34
|67
|Rowena Fry (Aus)
|33
|68
|Judy Freeman (USA)
|32
|69
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)
|31
|70
|Brandi Heisterman (Can)
|30
|71
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
|30
|72
|Erin Huck (USA)
|27
|73
|Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
|25
|74
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)
|24
|75
|Oksana Rybakova (Rus)
|24
|76
|Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)
|24
|77
|Caroline Villeneuve (Can)
|23
|78
|Maaris Meier (Est)
|23
|79
|Katherine Sherwin (USA)
|22
|80
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex) Turbo Bike Team
|20
|81
|Inbar Ronen (Isr)
|20
|82
|Sarah Kaufmann (USA)
|19
|83
|Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)
|18
|84
|Carolyn Popovic (USA)
|17
|85
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
|17
|86
|Zephanie Blasi (USA)
|16
|87
|Bryna Blanchard (USA)
|15
|88
|Maddie Horton (GBr)
|15
|89
|Samantha Sanders (RSA)
|15
|90
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|14
|91
|Gracie Elvin (Aus)
|13
|92
|Jenni King (Aus)
|12
|93
|Melanie Spath (Ger)
|11
|94
|Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer - BMC
|10
|95
|Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)
|8
|96
|Kristien Nelen (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|8
