A classic battle was waged in round five of the women's cross country World Cup between World Cup series leader Julie Bresset (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) and last week's winner in Mont Sainte Anne, Quebec, Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team). They had attained a 40-second gap over the rest of the field by the end of the first of five laps and never looked back.

The duo rode together for the rest of the race with victory coming down to the climb on the last lap. Bresset had the better attack and came over the top in the lead, while Pendrel had some mechanical problems on the descent. Bresset's winning time was 1:35:36, with Pendrel claiming second, 39 seconds back.

"I'm very happy with my win," said Bresset. "Catharine was very fast today. I attacked at the right time and she couldn't follow me. Catharine was more comfortable on the downhills than I was, and she attacked me many times, but I still had enough strength left to launch the final attack."

Veteran racer Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain) looked to be a solid bet for third place, based on her strong ride through laps three and four. However, Annika Langvad (Team Easton Rockets) bridged the gap to catch Premont on the final lap. They rode together to the finishing straight where Langvad carried more speed to claim third, five seconds in front of Premont. As Premont faded, she was lucky to stay in front of a charging Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team), who Premont beat to the line by only one second.

This was Bresset's third World Cup of the Series and she leads the points standings with 1110 points. Pendrel remains in second with 920 points. Bresset seems to have a lock on the Series title unless she has some disastrous finishes in the remaining two races in the Czech Republic and Italy. Premont is third in the series with 630 points.

The Luna Pro Team took the top team honors with three members - Pendrel, Gould and Katerina Nash (seventh) - all finishing in the top 10.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 1:35:36 2 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:00:39 3 Annika Langvad (Den) 0:01:24 4 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 0:01:29 5 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:01:30 6 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:01:49 7 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:02:02 8 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:02:14 9 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:02:15 10 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:02:33 11 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:02:34 12 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax 0:03:02 13 Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:03:25 14 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:04:37 15 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing 0:04:55 16 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:05:08 17 Esther Süss (Swi) 0:05:39 18 Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek 0:05:55 19 Annie Last (GBr) 0:06:12 20 Alexandra Engen (Swe) 0:06:14 21 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol 0:06:16 22 Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing 0:07:10 23 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team 0:07:33 24 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:07:44 25 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:08:08 26 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Team 0:08:09 27 Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee 0:08:11 28 Anja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:08:12 29 Karen Hanlen (NZl) 0:08:52 30 Amanda Sin (Can) 0:09:03 31 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott 0:09:06 32 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 0:09:58 33 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:10:37 34 Hanna Klein (Ger) 0:11:21 35 Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can) 0:11:42 36 Catherine Vipond (Can) 0:11:43 37 Judy Freeman (USA) 0:12:12 38 Nina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax 0:13:17 39 Sandra Walter (Can) 0:13:44 40 Mical Dyck (Can) 0:14:27 41 Erin Huck (USA) 0:14:52 42 Katherine O'shea (Aus) 0:15:04 43 Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex) 0:15:14 44 Krista Park (USA) 0:15:24 45 Ann Berglund (Swe) 0:16:46 46 Katherine Sherwin (USA) 0:17:04 47 Cindy Montambault (Can) 0:17:15 48 Daniela Campuzano (Mex) Turbo Bike Team 0:17:42 49 Sarah Kaufmann (USA) 0:18:00 -1lap Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol -1lap Carolyn Popovic (USA) -1lap Zephanie Blasi (USA) -1lap Bryna Blanchard (USA) -2laps Rowena Fry (Aus) -3laps Meghan Korol (USA) DNF Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice DNF Chloe Forsman (USA)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luna Pro Team 87 pts 2 BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 40 3 Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 40 4 Ghost Factory Racing Team 32 5 Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 30 6 Topeak Ergon Racing Team 26 7 Specialized Racing 25 8 CCC Polkowice 21 9 Multivan Merida Biking Team 20 10 Orbea Geax 19 11 Subaru - Trek 19 12 Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 18 13 GT Skoda Chamonix 15 14 Central Haibike Pro Team 13 15 Colnago Farbe Sudtirol 10 16 Team Merida Combee 4