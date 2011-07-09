Trending

Bresset wins her third cross country World Cup of the season

Pendrel holds on for second as Langvad surprises in third

Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour) wins the Windham World Cup with a surge on the last lap.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Julie Bresset (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) wins her third World Cup this year.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Elite women's podium (l-r): Marie-Helene Premont, Catharine Pendrel, Julie Bresset, Annika Langvad , Georgia Gould

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Annika Langvad (Easton Cycling) riding in third place on the final lap

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) leads out Bresset for the final lap

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Elisabeth Osl (Central Ghost Factory Team) with Premont close behind

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour) descending

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Heather Irmiger (Subaru Trek) nearing the bottom of the course

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Katie Compton trying to make contact with the main chase group

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Former world champion Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) riding some downhill bridges

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Elisabeth Osl (Central Ghost Factory Team) crossing on of the many bridges

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Elisabeth Osl (Central Ghost Factory Team) on the final climb

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour) wins it on the penultimate lap

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) did everything in her power to shake Bresset but had to settle for 2nd place

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Catharine Pendrel and Julie Bresset.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Georgia Gould in the wooded section.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Annika Langvad chases.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Marie-Helene Premont in action.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Julie Bresset in full flight.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The women's start was on a long uphill gravel road.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Premont (Team Maxxis) out-kicked Gould to take fourth place

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Annika Langvad (Easton Cycling) was ecstatic with her third place finish

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
U-23 Women

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Elite women on the climb called

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
World Champion Maja Wloszcowska (CCC Polkowice) riding in fifth positon

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Annika Langvad (Easton Cycling) leading the world champion

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) chasing Bresset on a steep climb

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour) leading on the first descent

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour)

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis)

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Former world champion Ginn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) riding in the top ten

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Lea Davison (Specialized) riding to a 15th place finish

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) got off to a surprisingly poor start

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Eva Lechner (Colnago Farbe Sudtirol) gets the hole shot

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Elite Women

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Lene Byberg (Specialized) could only manage 22nd place today

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Emily Batty (Subaru Trek) riding some twisty singletrack

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Katie Compton (Giant Rabobank) descending through a rock garden

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) put in a brilliant last lap to make the podium

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour) chasing Pendrel through the woods

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) leads Julie Bresset on the final climb.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

A classic battle was waged in round five of the women's cross country World Cup between World Cup series leader Julie Bresset (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) and last week's winner in Mont Sainte Anne, Quebec, Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team). They had attained a 40-second gap over the rest of the field by the end of the first of five laps and never looked back.

The duo rode together for the rest of the race with victory coming down to the climb on the last lap. Bresset had the better attack and came over the top in the lead, while Pendrel had some mechanical problems on the descent. Bresset's winning time was 1:35:36, with Pendrel claiming second, 39 seconds back.

"I'm very happy with my win," said Bresset. "Catharine was very fast today. I attacked at the right time and she couldn't follow me. Catharine was more comfortable on the downhills than I was, and she attacked me many times, but I still had enough strength left to launch the final attack."

Veteran racer Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain) looked to be a solid bet for third place, based on her strong ride through laps three and four. However, Annika Langvad (Team Easton Rockets) bridged the gap to catch Premont on the final lap. They rode together to the finishing straight where Langvad carried more speed to claim third, five seconds in front of Premont. As Premont faded, she was lucky to stay in front of a charging Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team), who Premont beat to the line by only one second.

This was Bresset's third World Cup of the Series and she leads the points standings with 1110 points. Pendrel remains in second with 920 points. Bresset seems to have a lock on the Series title unless she has some disastrous finishes in the remaining two races in the Czech Republic and Italy. Premont is third in the series with 630 points.

The Luna Pro Team took the top team honors with three members - Pendrel, Gould and Katerina Nash (seventh) - all finishing in the top 10.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry1:35:36
2Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team0:00:39
3Annika Langvad (Den)0:01:24
4Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain0:01:29
5Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:01:30
6Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:01:49
7Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:02:02
8Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:02:14
9Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:02:15
10Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:02:33
11Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:02:34
12Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax0:03:02
13Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:03:25
14Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:04:37
15Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing0:04:55
16Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:05:08
17Esther Süss (Swi)0:05:39
18Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek0:05:55
19Annie Last (GBr)0:06:12
20Alexandra Engen (Swe)0:06:14
21Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol0:06:16
22Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing0:07:10
23Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team0:07:33
24Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:07:44
25Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek0:08:08
26Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Team0:08:09
27Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee0:08:11
28Anja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:08:12
29Karen Hanlen (NZl)0:08:52
30Amanda Sin (Can)0:09:03
31Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott0:09:06
32Mary Mcconneloug (USA)0:09:58
33Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:10:37
34Hanna Klein (Ger)0:11:21
35Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)0:11:42
36Catherine Vipond (Can)0:11:43
37Judy Freeman (USA)0:12:12
38Nina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax0:13:17
39Sandra Walter (Can)0:13:44
40Mical Dyck (Can)0:14:27
41Erin Huck (USA)0:14:52
42Katherine O'shea (Aus)0:15:04
43Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)0:15:14
44Krista Park (USA)0:15:24
45Ann Berglund (Swe)0:16:46
46Katherine Sherwin (USA)0:17:04
47Cindy Montambault (Can)0:17:15
48Daniela Campuzano (Mex) Turbo Bike Team0:17:42
49Sarah Kaufmann (USA)0:18:00
-1lapNathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol
-1lapCarolyn Popovic (USA)
-1lapZephanie Blasi (USA)
-1lapBryna Blanchard (USA)
-2lapsRowena Fry (Aus)
-3lapsMeghan Korol (USA)
DNFMagdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
DNFChloe Forsman (USA)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team87pts
2BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry40
3Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team40
4Ghost Factory Racing Team32
5Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain30
6Topeak Ergon Racing Team26
7Specialized Racing25
8CCC Polkowice21
9Multivan Merida Biking Team20
10Orbea Geax19
11Subaru - Trek19
12Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team18
13GT Skoda Chamonix15
14Central Haibike Pro Team13
15Colnago Farbe Sudtirol10
16Team Merida Combee4

Elite women World Cup standings after five rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry1110pts
2Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team920
3Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain630
4Annika Langvad (Den)582
5Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team580
6Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing542
7Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice535
8Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol528
9Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team467
10Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol438
11Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team422
12Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek416
13Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team409
14Esther Süss (Swi)395
15Chengyuan Ren (Chn) Specialized Racing390
16Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team390
17Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax377
18Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team365
19Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team342
20Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team333
21Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team295
22Annie Last (GBr)295
23Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team275
24Alexandra Engen (Swe)270
25Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Team267
26Mary Mcconneloug (USA)256
27Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing240
28Hanna Klein (Ger)238
29Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix237
30Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice232
31Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek227
32Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team208
33Anja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team206
34Nina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax204
35Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee195
36Amanda Sin (Can)188
37Karen Hanlen (NZl)182
38Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team168
39Rie Katayama (Jpn)145
40Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour140
41Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team138
42Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry126
43Katherine O'shea (Aus)109
44Silke Schmidt (Ger)104
45Krista Park (USA)96
46Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team92
47Mical Dyck (Can)92
48Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice82
49Anna Villar Argente (Spa)79
50Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott76
51Sandra Walter (Can)75
52Catherine Vipond (Can)70
53Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)68
54Pavla Havlikova (Cze)67
55Janka Stevkova (Svk)56
56Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)54
57Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice50
58Ann Berglund (Swe)49
59Vera Andreeva (Rus)48
60Chloe Forsman (USA)47
61Cindy Montambault (Can)46
62Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team40
63Judith Pollinger (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan39
64Daniela Veronesi (Ita)37
65Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team Vzw35
66Meghan Korol (USA)34
67Rowena Fry (Aus)33
68Judy Freeman (USA)32
69Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)31
70Brandi Heisterman (Can)30
71Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)30
72Erin Huck (USA)27
73Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)25
74Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)24
75Oksana Rybakova (Rus)24
76Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)24
77Caroline Villeneuve (Can)23
78Maaris Meier (Est)23
79Katherine Sherwin (USA)22
80Daniela Campuzano (Mex) Turbo Bike Team20
81Inbar Ronen (Isr)20
82Sarah Kaufmann (USA)19
83Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)18
84Carolyn Popovic (USA)17
85Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)17
86Zephanie Blasi (USA)16
87Bryna Blanchard (USA)15
88Maddie Horton (GBr)15
89Samantha Sanders (RSA)15
90Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team14
91Gracie Elvin (Aus)13
92Jenni King (Aus)12
93Melanie Spath (Ger)11
94Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer - BMC10
95Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)8
96Kristien Nelen (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team8

