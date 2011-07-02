Upsets in four cross qualifying
Slavik fails to finish; Graf pulls out
Qualifying is supposed to be pretty straightforward for the top riders, with only some jockeying for start positions. However, the four cross qualifying at Mont Ste Anne saw a couple of big upsets in the men's field, with world champion Thomas Slavik (RSP 4 Cross) crashing high on the course and Switzerland's David Graf, who was ranked second in the overall standings, not finishing. Graf has been sick all week, and then crashed low on the course, hitting his head and pulling out.
Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox) was again the strongest rider in the men's field, as he has been for most of the season. Joost Wichman (RSP 4 Cross) and Guido Tschugg (Ghost Factory) tied for second, 0.614 seconds behind Graves.
The small, seven rider women's field was led by World Cup leader Anneke Beerten (Milka-Trek), who finished over two seconds ahead of Celine Gros (Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie), with Great Britian's Katy Curd third.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:46.775
|2
|Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|0:00:00.614
|3
|Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|4
|Roger Rinderknecht (Swi)
|0:00:00.760
|5
|Michal Prokop (Cze)
|0:00:00.897
|6
|Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)
|0:00:01.059
|7
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:00:01.456
|8
|Michael Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
|0:00:01.535
|9
|Quentin Derbier (Fra)
|0:00:01.982
|10
|Graeme Mudd (Aus)
|0:00:01.987
|11
|Dave Ziegman (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:02.510
|12
|Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|0:00:02.535
|13
|Scott Roberts (GBr)
|0:00:02.646
|14
|Bernard Kerr (GBr)
|0:00:02.892
|15
|Lukas Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
|0:00:03.196
|16
|Blake Carney (USA)
|0:00:03.204
|17
|Jurg Meijer (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|0:00:03.220
|18
|Harold Woolnough (Can)
|0:00:03.462
|19
|Matthieu Faury (Fra)
|0:00:03.516
|20
|Jarrod Adcock (USA)
|0:00:03.753
|21
|Will Longden (GBr)
|0:00:03.826
|22
|Erik Nelson (USA)
|0:00:03.896
|23
|Petr Muhlhans (Cze)
|0:00:04.168
|24
|Nathan Parsons (GBr)
|0:00:04.222
|25
|Yuuki Kushima (Jpn)
|0:00:04.443
|26
|Santa Kushima (Jpn)
|0:00:04.737
|27
|Scott Beaumont (GBr)
|0:00:04.758
|28
|Mark Milward (GBr)
|0:00:05.240
|29
|Ludovic Gadois (Fra) Ryde - Racing
|0:00:05.242
|30
|Tom Dowie (GBr)
|0:00:05.296
|31
|Nico Seidel (Ger)
|0:00:05.705
|32
|Tyler Paksi (Can)
|0:00:06.459
|33
|Damian Groves (GBr)
|0:00:06.491
|34
|David Roberts (GBr)
|0:00:08.245
|35
|Ashley Gray (Aus)
|0:00:09.114
|36
|Adrian Weiss (Swi) Scott 11
|0:00:19.330
|37
|Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|0:00:24.031
|38
|Alex Brancier (Can)
|0:00:26.477
|39
|Peter-John Wegrynowski (Can)
|0:00:45.981
|DNF
|David Graf (Swi)
|DNS
|Mirco Weiss (Swi) Scott 11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|0:00:53.820
|2
|Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
|0:00:02.255
|3
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|0:00:02.262
|4
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR
|0:00:02.660
|5
|Lucia Oetjen (Swi)
|0:00:03.130
|6
|Melissa Buhl (USA)
|0:00:03.346
|7
|Anne Laplante (Can)
|0:00:04.533
