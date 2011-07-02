Qualifying is supposed to be pretty straightforward for the top riders, with only some jockeying for start positions. However, the four cross qualifying at Mont Ste Anne saw a couple of big upsets in the men's field, with world champion Thomas Slavik (RSP 4 Cross) crashing high on the course and Switzerland's David Graf, who was ranked second in the overall standings, not finishing. Graf has been sick all week, and then crashed low on the course, hitting his head and pulling out.

Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox) was again the strongest rider in the men's field, as he has been for most of the season. Joost Wichman (RSP 4 Cross) and Guido Tschugg (Ghost Factory) tied for second, 0.614 seconds behind Graves.

The small, seven rider women's field was led by World Cup leader Anneke Beerten (Milka-Trek), who finished over two seconds ahead of Celine Gros (Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie), with Great Britian's Katy Curd third.



Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:46.775 2 Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 0:00:00.614 3 Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 4 Roger Rinderknecht (Swi) 0:00:00.760 5 Michal Prokop (Cze) 0:00:00.897 6 Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze) 0:00:01.059 7 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:00:01.456 8 Michael Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 0:00:01.535 9 Quentin Derbier (Fra) 0:00:01.982 10 Graeme Mudd (Aus) 0:00:01.987 11 Dave Ziegman (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:02.510 12 Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 0:00:02.535 13 Scott Roberts (GBr) 0:00:02.646 14 Bernard Kerr (GBr) 0:00:02.892 15 Lukas Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 0:00:03.196 16 Blake Carney (USA) 0:00:03.204 17 Jurg Meijer (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 0:00:03.220 18 Harold Woolnough (Can) 0:00:03.462 19 Matthieu Faury (Fra) 0:00:03.516 20 Jarrod Adcock (USA) 0:00:03.753 21 Will Longden (GBr) 0:00:03.826 22 Erik Nelson (USA) 0:00:03.896 23 Petr Muhlhans (Cze) 0:00:04.168 24 Nathan Parsons (GBr) 0:00:04.222 25 Yuuki Kushima (Jpn) 0:00:04.443 26 Santa Kushima (Jpn) 0:00:04.737 27 Scott Beaumont (GBr) 0:00:04.758 28 Mark Milward (GBr) 0:00:05.240 29 Ludovic Gadois (Fra) Ryde - Racing 0:00:05.242 30 Tom Dowie (GBr) 0:00:05.296 31 Nico Seidel (Ger) 0:00:05.705 32 Tyler Paksi (Can) 0:00:06.459 33 Damian Groves (GBr) 0:00:06.491 34 David Roberts (GBr) 0:00:08.245 35 Ashley Gray (Aus) 0:00:09.114 36 Adrian Weiss (Swi) Scott 11 0:00:19.330 37 Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 0:00:24.031 38 Alex Brancier (Can) 0:00:26.477 39 Peter-John Wegrynowski (Can) 0:00:45.981 DNF David Graf (Swi) DNS Mirco Weiss (Swi) Scott 11