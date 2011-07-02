Trending

Upsets in four cross qualifying

Slavik fails to finish; Graf pulls out

Qualifying is supposed to be pretty straightforward for the top riders, with only some jockeying for start positions. However, the four cross qualifying at Mont Ste Anne saw a couple of big upsets in the men's field, with world champion Thomas Slavik (RSP 4 Cross) crashing high on the course and Switzerland's David Graf, who was ranked second in the overall standings, not finishing. Graf has been sick all week, and then crashed low on the course, hitting his head and pulling out.

Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox) was again the strongest rider in the men's field, as he has been for most of the season. Joost Wichman (RSP 4 Cross) and Guido Tschugg (Ghost Factory) tied for second, 0.614 seconds behind Graves.

The small, seven rider women's field was led by World Cup leader Anneke Beerten (Milka-Trek), who finished over two seconds ahead of Celine Gros (Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie), with Great Britian's Katy Curd third.
 

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team0:00:46.775
2Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team0:00:00.614
3Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
4Roger Rinderknecht (Swi)0:00:00.760
5Michal Prokop (Cze)0:00:00.897
6Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)0:00:01.059
7Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:00:01.456
8Michael Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof0:00:01.535
9Quentin Derbier (Fra)0:00:01.982
10Graeme Mudd (Aus)0:00:01.987
11Dave Ziegman (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team0:00:02.510
12Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team0:00:02.535
13Scott Roberts (GBr)0:00:02.646
14Bernard Kerr (GBr)0:00:02.892
15Lukas Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof0:00:03.196
16Blake Carney (USA)0:00:03.204
17Jurg Meijer (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team0:00:03.220
18Harold Woolnough (Can)0:00:03.462
19Matthieu Faury (Fra)0:00:03.516
20Jarrod Adcock (USA)0:00:03.753
21Will Longden (GBr)0:00:03.826
22Erik Nelson (USA)0:00:03.896
23Petr Muhlhans (Cze)0:00:04.168
24Nathan Parsons (GBr)0:00:04.222
25Yuuki Kushima (Jpn)0:00:04.443
26Santa Kushima (Jpn)0:00:04.737
27Scott Beaumont (GBr)0:00:04.758
28Mark Milward (GBr)0:00:05.240
29Ludovic Gadois (Fra) Ryde - Racing0:00:05.242
30Tom Dowie (GBr)0:00:05.296
31Nico Seidel (Ger)0:00:05.705
32Tyler Paksi (Can)0:00:06.459
33Damian Groves (GBr)0:00:06.491
34David Roberts (GBr)0:00:08.245
35Ashley Gray (Aus)0:00:09.114
36Adrian Weiss (Swi) Scott 110:00:19.330
37Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team0:00:24.031
38Alex Brancier (Can)0:00:26.477
39Peter-John Wegrynowski (Can)0:00:45.981
DNFDavid Graf (Swi)
DNSMirco Weiss (Swi) Scott 11

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team0:00:53.820
2Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie0:00:02.255
3Katy Curd (GBr)0:00:02.262
4Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR0:00:02.660
5Lucia Oetjen (Swi)0:00:03.130
6Melissa Buhl (USA)0:00:03.346
7Anne Laplante (Can)0:00:04.533

