Image 1 of 5 Rachel Atherton (Commencal) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 5 Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 5 Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 5 Sabrina Jonnier, Floriane Pugin, Tracy Moseley, Rachel Atherton, Myriam Nicole (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 5 World Cup Leaders: Manon Carpenter and Tracy Moseley (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

World Cup leader Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) took her third win of the season at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, to extend her lead in the overall standings after four rounds of racing. Moseley, who had qualified first by an impressive 11.5 seconds, had more of a battle on her hands in the final, with second-ranked Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) finishing 1.850 seconds behind.

Canadian national champion Micayla Gatto was the first to go under 5:40, but she was quickly supplanted by Emmeline Ragot (Team GR). Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) was next to sit in the hot seat, taking the time down to 5:21. Her time would hold until the final three riders came down the course, with each bumping the other out of the lead.

Rachel Atherton (Commencal) took a second off of Jonnier's time, but even she knew that wouldn't be enough, and Pugin came in nearly five seconds faster. But Moseley was faster still - over two and half seconds up at the first split, and an additional second up by the second split. She lost a bit of time in the lowest part of the course, but still comfortably took the win, to extend her lead over Pugin to 140 points with three events remaining.

"I've definitely got good memories from Mont-Sainte-Anne, when I won [the world title] here last year," said Moseley. "But the course changed completely yesterday after it had been so wet all week. It had some big holes and was possibly the roughest Mont-Sainte-Anne I have ever raced. It's really great to get the win here again, but it's the same top three every race, so I can't count on the title yet."

Moseley now has 910 points to Pugin's 770, with Atherton in third at 580 points. Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen) continues to lead the Junior World Cup, with 200 points.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing 0:05:12.980 2 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11 0:05:14.830 3 Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal 0:05:20.510 4 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 0:05:21.474 5 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal 0:05:22.441 6 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11 0:05:28.543 7 Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 0:05:30.959 8 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Team GR 0:05:31.039 9 Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 0:05:34.759 10 Micayla Gatto (Can) 0:05:37.853 11 Jacqueline Harmony (USA) 0:05:41.576 12 Jill Kintner (USA) 0:05:44.445 13 Jessica Stone (GBr) 0:05:46.270 14 Manon Carpenter° (GBr) Madison Saracen 0:05:48.781 15 Miranda Miller (Can) 0:05:53.389 16 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) 0:05:56.101 17 Darian Harvey (USA) 0:05:59.238 18 Gabriela Williams (Cze) 0:06:10.944 19 Anne Laplante (Can) 0:06:37.222 20 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) 0:10:11.917

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek World Racing 101 pts 2 Santa Cruz Syndicate 64 3 Scott 11 57 4 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 52 5 Lapierre International 51 6 Mondraker Factory Team 37 7 Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 36 8 MS Evil Racing 35 9 Commencal 30 10 Devinci Global Racing 30 11 Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 26 12 Riding Addiction Commencal 22 13 Alpine Commencal Austria 18 14 Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 18 15 Team GR 17 16 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 15 17 Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 14