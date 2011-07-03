Trending

Moseley wins third World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne

British racer blazes to another victory on course where she became world champ

Rachel Atherton (Commencal)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Floriane Pugin (Scott 11)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Sabrina Jonnier, Floriane Pugin, Tracy Moseley, Rachel Atherton, Myriam Nicole

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
World Cup Leaders: Manon Carpenter and Tracy Moseley

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

World Cup leader Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) took her third win of the season at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, to extend her lead in the overall standings after four rounds of racing. Moseley, who had qualified first by an impressive 11.5 seconds, had more of a battle on her hands in the final, with second-ranked Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) finishing 1.850 seconds behind.

Canadian national champion Micayla Gatto was the first to go under 5:40, but she was quickly supplanted by Emmeline Ragot (Team GR). Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) was next to sit in the hot seat, taking the time down to 5:21. Her time would hold until the final three riders came down the course, with each bumping the other out of the lead.

Rachel Atherton (Commencal) took a second off of Jonnier's time, but even she knew that wouldn't be enough, and Pugin came in nearly five seconds faster. But Moseley was faster still - over two and half seconds up at the first split, and an additional second up by the second split. She lost a bit of time in the lowest part of the course, but still comfortably took the win, to extend her lead over Pugin to 140 points with three events remaining.

"I've definitely got good memories from Mont-Sainte-Anne, when I won [the world title] here last year," said Moseley. "But the course changed completely yesterday after it had been so wet all week. It had some big holes and was possibly the roughest Mont-Sainte-Anne I have ever raced. It's really great to get the win here again, but it's the same top three every race, so I can't count on the title yet."

Moseley now has 910 points to Pugin's 770, with Atherton in third at 580 points. Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen) continues to lead the Junior World Cup, with 200 points.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing0:05:12.980
2Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 110:05:14.830
3Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal0:05:20.510
4Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain0:05:21.474
5Myriam Nicole (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal0:05:22.441
6Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 110:05:28.543
7Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria0:05:30.959
8Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Team GR0:05:31.039
9Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie0:05:34.759
10Micayla Gatto (Can)0:05:37.853
11Jacqueline Harmony (USA)0:05:41.576
12Jill Kintner (USA)0:05:44.445
13Jessica Stone (GBr)0:05:46.270
14Manon Carpenter° (GBr) Madison Saracen0:05:48.781
15Miranda Miller (Can)0:05:53.389
16Miriam Ruchti (Swi)0:05:56.101
17Darian Harvey (USA)0:05:59.238
18Gabriela Williams (Cze)0:06:10.944
19Anne Laplante (Can)0:06:37.222
20Fionn Griffiths (GBr)0:10:11.917

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek World Racing101pts
2Santa Cruz Syndicate64
3Scott 1157
4Giant Factory Off-Road Team52
5Lapierre International51
6Mondraker Factory Team37
7Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz36
8MS Evil Racing35
9Commencal30
10Devinci Global Racing30
11Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain26
12Riding Addiction Commencal22
13Alpine Commencal Austria18
14Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof18
15Team GR17
16Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team15
17Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie14

Elite women downhill World Cup standings after four rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing910pts
2Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11770
3Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal580
4Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain535
5Myriam Nicole (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal419
6Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11353
7Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Team GR340
8Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria328
9Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR287
10Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie245
11Jill Kintner (USA)210
12Manon Carpenter° (GBr) Madison Saracen200
13Mio Suemasa (Jpn)181
14Micayla Gatto (Can)175
15Miriam Ruchti (Swi)130
16Jacqueline Harmony (USA)115
17Morgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee85
18Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)80
19Anita Ager-Wick (Nor)80
20Miranda Miller (Can)60
21Jessica Stone (GBr)40
22Fanny Lombard (Fra)35
23Joanne Muoser (Swi) SC - Intense30
24Rika Olivier (RSA)25
25Darian Harvey (USA)20
26Maria Michalogiannaki (Gre) Unior Tools Team20
27Gabriela Williams (Cze)15
28Sandra Reynier° (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz15
29Anne Laplante (Can)10
30Emily Horridge (GBr)10

 

