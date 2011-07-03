Moseley wins third World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne
British racer blazes to another victory on course where she became world champ
World Cup leader Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) took her third win of the season at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, to extend her lead in the overall standings after four rounds of racing. Moseley, who had qualified first by an impressive 11.5 seconds, had more of a battle on her hands in the final, with second-ranked Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) finishing 1.850 seconds behind.
Canadian national champion Micayla Gatto was the first to go under 5:40, but she was quickly supplanted by Emmeline Ragot (Team GR). Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) was next to sit in the hot seat, taking the time down to 5:21. Her time would hold until the final three riders came down the course, with each bumping the other out of the lead.
Rachel Atherton (Commencal) took a second off of Jonnier's time, but even she knew that wouldn't be enough, and Pugin came in nearly five seconds faster. But Moseley was faster still - over two and half seconds up at the first split, and an additional second up by the second split. She lost a bit of time in the lowest part of the course, but still comfortably took the win, to extend her lead over Pugin to 140 points with three events remaining.
"I've definitely got good memories from Mont-Sainte-Anne, when I won [the world title] here last year," said Moseley. "But the course changed completely yesterday after it had been so wet all week. It had some big holes and was possibly the roughest Mont-Sainte-Anne I have ever raced. It's really great to get the win here again, but it's the same top three every race, so I can't count on the title yet."
Moseley now has 910 points to Pugin's 770, with Atherton in third at 580 points. Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen) continues to lead the Junior World Cup, with 200 points.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing
|0:05:12.980
|2
|Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11
|0:05:14.830
|3
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|0:05:20.510
|4
|Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|0:05:21.474
|5
|Myriam Nicole (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal
|0:05:22.441
|6
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11
|0:05:28.543
|7
|Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|0:05:30.959
|8
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Team GR
|0:05:31.039
|9
|Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
|0:05:34.759
|10
|Micayla Gatto (Can)
|0:05:37.853
|11
|Jacqueline Harmony (USA)
|0:05:41.576
|12
|Jill Kintner (USA)
|0:05:44.445
|13
|Jessica Stone (GBr)
|0:05:46.270
|14
|Manon Carpenter° (GBr) Madison Saracen
|0:05:48.781
|15
|Miranda Miller (Can)
|0:05:53.389
|16
|Miriam Ruchti (Swi)
|0:05:56.101
|17
|Darian Harvey (USA)
|0:05:59.238
|18
|Gabriela Williams (Cze)
|0:06:10.944
|19
|Anne Laplante (Can)
|0:06:37.222
|20
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr)
|0:10:11.917
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek World Racing
|101
|pts
|2
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|64
|3
|Scott 11
|57
|4
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|52
|5
|Lapierre International
|51
|6
|Mondraker Factory Team
|37
|7
|Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|36
|8
|MS Evil Racing
|35
|9
|Commencal
|30
|10
|Devinci Global Racing
|30
|11
|Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|26
|12
|Riding Addiction Commencal
|22
|13
|Alpine Commencal Austria
|18
|14
|Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
|18
|15
|Team GR
|17
|16
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|15
|17
|Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
|14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing
|910
|pts
|2
|Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11
|770
|3
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|580
|4
|Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|535
|5
|Myriam Nicole (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal
|419
|6
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11
|353
|7
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Team GR
|340
|8
|Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|328
|9
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR
|287
|10
|Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
|245
|11
|Jill Kintner (USA)
|210
|12
|Manon Carpenter° (GBr) Madison Saracen
|200
|13
|Mio Suemasa (Jpn)
|181
|14
|Micayla Gatto (Can)
|175
|15
|Miriam Ruchti (Swi)
|130
|16
|Jacqueline Harmony (USA)
|115
|17
|Morgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee
|85
|18
|Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)
|80
|19
|Anita Ager-Wick (Nor)
|80
|20
|Miranda Miller (Can)
|60
|21
|Jessica Stone (GBr)
|40
|22
|Fanny Lombard (Fra)
|35
|23
|Joanne Muoser (Swi) SC - Intense
|30
|24
|Rika Olivier (RSA)
|25
|25
|Darian Harvey (USA)
|20
|26
|Maria Michalogiannaki (Gre) Unior Tools Team
|20
|27
|Gabriela Williams (Cze)
|15
|28
|Sandra Reynier° (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz
|15
|29
|Anne Laplante (Can)
|10
|30
|Emily Horridge (GBr)
|10
