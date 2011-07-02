Trending

Pendrel wins her home World Cup

Kalentieva, Bresset round out top three

Catherine Pendrel (Luna) wins the women's cross country World Cup at Mont-Sainte-Anne.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Irina Kalentieva rode a patient race to take second when others faltered

Premont thrilled local fans with her fifth place

Emily Batty finished a career-high 7th

Pendrel gets some air on the Beatrice descent

Bresset held onto her leader's jersey despite finishing third

Bresset was clearly in pain after her crash

One day after Canada Day celebrations, Catharine Pendrel (Luna) gave Canadian cycling fans another reason to celebrate with her victory at the only Canadian stop of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne. World Cup leader Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry) finished third behind Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon), after the French woman crashed while at the front of the race with Pendrel.

Pendrel had a poor start to the five-lap, 22.8-kilometre race, and had to chase her way up to the leaders. But once she caught the front group by the end of the first lap, she and Bresset dropped everyone else on the first climb of lap two. The two were together until Bresset crashed on the rock garden descent on lap three.

"It was definitely the worst start I've had this year," said Pendrel. "So I had to chase up, but once I got there, Julie and I went on the climb and no one could stay with us. I was feeling really good today, but Julie was also riding strong. I heard her crash behind me, and then I was on my own."

Behind the leaders, Kalentieva, Katerina Nash (Luna), local favourite Marie-Helene Premont (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) and Elisabeth Osl (Ghost Factory) were all within 20 seconds of each other as they battled for the remaining podium spots.

After Bresset's crash, she was slow to get going again, and Kalentieva was able to bridge up to her on the fourth lap. The Russian then dropped the World Cup leader to move into second, and Bresset briefly lost control of third to Nash when she had to stop into the pit for a rear wheel change, with Premont close to catching her as well. However, Bresset was able to reel in Nash on the final half lap to hold onto to third, with Nash taking fourth and Premont fifth.

Pendrel remains in second in the overall standings after four rounds, 140 points behind Bresset. Premont jumped from ninth to third in the standings, at 480 points, tied on points with Lene Byberg (Specialized).

"This was one of my main goals for the season," said Pendrel. "I had a poor start, but was able to make my way up to the leaders on the first lap. Julie [Bresset] and I got a gap on the others, and then when she crashed, I had a clear lead to the finish. Mont-Sainte-Anne is one of the hardest races in the series, so to win here is very special."

Could she still win the World Cup overall? "Only if I win all of the remaining races," Pendrel said, laughing.

Race Notes

- Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Lapierre International) won the Under 23 race run simultaneously by riding away from field on the first lap, and catching half of the elite field which had started two minutes ahead of her. She took over the Under 23 World Cup lead with her win.

- Sabine Spitz (Central Haibike) was one of the women who crashed, landing heavily on her thigh and having to be helped from the course. The team says nothing is broken, but she will fly straight back to Germany to recover, skipping the next World Cup in Windham, New York.

-Pendrel led a strong Canadian contingent racing at home.  Premont was fifth and Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) was seventh.  

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team1:38:23
2Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:00:58
3Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:01:52
4Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:02:01
5Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain0:02:36
6Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:02:45
7Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek0:03:07
8Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol0:04:28
9Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax0:05:10
10Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:05:38
11Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing0:06:12
12Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek0:06:29
13Esther Süss (Swi)0:06:31
14Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol0:06:39
15Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:07:18
16Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:07:31
17Annika Langvad (Den)0:07:53
18Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Ccc Polkowice0:08:14
19Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing0:08:18
20Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:08:26
21Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:08:31
22Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:09:42
23Anja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:10:02
24Alexandra Engen (Swe)0:10:16
25Mary Mcconneloug (USA)0:11:10
26Annie Last (GBr)0:11:46
27Amanda Sin (Can)0:12:12
28Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:12:18
29Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee0:13:01
30Sandra Walter (Can)0:13:16
31Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:14:39
32Karen Hanlen (NZl)0:17:08
33Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:17:25
34Hanna Klein (Ger)0:18:06
35Catherine Vipond (Can)0:18:42
36Krista Park (USA)0:18:43
37Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)0:19:56
38Brandi Heisterman (Can)0:21:07
-1lapKatherine O'shea (Aus)
-1lapChloe Forsman (USA)
-2lapsMical Dyck (Can)
-2lapsAnn Berglund (Swe)
-2lapsCindy Montambault (Can)
-2lapsSofia Pezzatti (Swi)
-2lapsCaroline Villeneuve (Can)
-2lapsRie Katayama (Jpn)
-3lapsMeghan Korol (USA)
DNFSabine Spitz (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team
DNFElisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team
DNFNina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax
DNFTereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Team
DNFMarielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott
DNFAleksandra Mooradian (Pol)
DNFAdelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
DNFRowena Fry (Aus)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team81pts
2Ghost Factory Racing Team49
3Subaru - Trek43
4Colnago Farbe Sudtirol40
5Topeak Ergon Racing Team35
6BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry32
7Specialized Racing32
8Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain28
9Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team26
10Orbea Geax22
11Multivan Merida Biking Team21
12CCC Polkowice16
13GT Skoda Chamonix9
14Team Merida Combee2

Elite women World Cup standings after four rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry860pts
2Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team720
3Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain480
4Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing480
5Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol464
6Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team450
7Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice440
8Annika Langvad (Den)422
9Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol420
10Chengyuan Ren (Chn) Specialized Racing390
11Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team367
12Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team365
13Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek346
14Esther Süss (Swi)323
15Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team300
16Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax292
17Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team289
18Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team282
19Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team275
20Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team255
21Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team232
22Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice232
23Annie Last (GBr)227
24Mary Mcconneloug (USA)214
25Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Team213
26Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team208
27Alexandra Engen (Swe)204
28Hanna Klein (Ger)200
29Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team195
30Nina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax174
31Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek171
32Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing164
33Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix163
34Anja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team156
35Rie Katayama (Jpn)145
36Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee143
37Amanda Sin (Can)142
38Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour140
39Karen Hanlen (NZl)134
40Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry126
41Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team108
42Silke Schmidt (Ger)104
43Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team92
44Katherine O'shea (Aus)83
45Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice82
46Anna Villar Argente (Spa)79
47Krista Park (USA)72
48Pavla Havlikova (Cze)67
49Mical Dyck (Can)64
50Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team60
51Janka Stevkova (Svk)56
52Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)54
53Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice50
54Vera Andreeva (Rus)48
55Chloe Forsman (USA)47
56Sandra Walter (Can)46
57Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team40
58Judith Pollinger (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan39
59Daniela Veronesi (Ita)37
60Catherine Vipond (Can)36
61Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team VZW35
62Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)32
63Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott32
64Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)31
65Brandi Heisterman (Can)30
66Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)30
67Ann Berglund (Swe)26
68Cindy Montambault (Can)25
69Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)24
70Oksana Rybakova (Rus)24
71Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)24
72Caroline Villeneuve (Can)23
73Maaris Meier (Est)23
74Meghan Korol (USA)21
75Inbar Ronen (Isr)20
76Rowena Fry (Aus)19
77Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)18
78Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)17
79Maddie Horton (GBr)15
80Samantha Sanders (RSA)15
81Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek Mtb Racing Team14
82Gracie Elvin (Aus)13
83Jenni King (Aus)12
84Melanie Spath (Ger)11
85Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer - Bmc10
86Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)8
87Kristien Nelen (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team8

 

