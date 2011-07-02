Pendrel wins her home World Cup
Kalentieva, Bresset round out top three
One day after Canada Day celebrations, Catharine Pendrel (Luna) gave Canadian cycling fans another reason to celebrate with her victory at the only Canadian stop of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne. World Cup leader Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry) finished third behind Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon), after the French woman crashed while at the front of the race with Pendrel.
Pendrel had a poor start to the five-lap, 22.8-kilometre race, and had to chase her way up to the leaders. But once she caught the front group by the end of the first lap, she and Bresset dropped everyone else on the first climb of lap two. The two were together until Bresset crashed on the rock garden descent on lap three.
"It was definitely the worst start I've had this year," said Pendrel. "So I had to chase up, but once I got there, Julie and I went on the climb and no one could stay with us. I was feeling really good today, but Julie was also riding strong. I heard her crash behind me, and then I was on my own."
Behind the leaders, Kalentieva, Katerina Nash (Luna), local favourite Marie-Helene Premont (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) and Elisabeth Osl (Ghost Factory) were all within 20 seconds of each other as they battled for the remaining podium spots.
After Bresset's crash, she was slow to get going again, and Kalentieva was able to bridge up to her on the fourth lap. The Russian then dropped the World Cup leader to move into second, and Bresset briefly lost control of third to Nash when she had to stop into the pit for a rear wheel change, with Premont close to catching her as well. However, Bresset was able to reel in Nash on the final half lap to hold onto to third, with Nash taking fourth and Premont fifth.
Pendrel remains in second in the overall standings after four rounds, 140 points behind Bresset. Premont jumped from ninth to third in the standings, at 480 points, tied on points with Lene Byberg (Specialized).
"This was one of my main goals for the season," said Pendrel. "I had a poor start, but was able to make my way up to the leaders on the first lap. Julie [Bresset] and I got a gap on the others, and then when she crashed, I had a clear lead to the finish. Mont-Sainte-Anne is one of the hardest races in the series, so to win here is very special."
Could she still win the World Cup overall? "Only if I win all of the remaining races," Pendrel said, laughing.
Race Notes
- Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Lapierre International) won the Under 23 race run simultaneously by riding away from field on the first lap, and catching half of the elite field which had started two minutes ahead of her. She took over the Under 23 World Cup lead with her win.
- Sabine Spitz (Central Haibike) was one of the women who crashed, landing heavily on her thigh and having to be helped from the course. The team says nothing is broken, but she will fly straight back to Germany to recover, skipping the next World Cup in Windham, New York.
-Pendrel led a strong Canadian contingent racing at home. Premont was fifth and Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) was seventh.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|1:38:23
|2
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:00:58
|3
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:01:52
|4
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:02:01
|5
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|0:02:36
|6
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:02:45
|7
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek
|0:03:07
|8
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol
|0:04:28
|9
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax
|0:05:10
|10
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:05:38
|11
|Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing
|0:06:12
|12
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek
|0:06:29
|13
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|0:06:31
|14
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol
|0:06:39
|15
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:07:18
|16
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:07:31
|17
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|0:07:53
|18
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Ccc Polkowice
|0:08:14
|19
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:08:18
|20
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:08:26
|21
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:08:31
|22
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:09:42
|23
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:10:02
|24
|Alexandra Engen (Swe)
|0:10:16
|25
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|0:11:10
|26
|Annie Last (GBr)
|0:11:46
|27
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|0:12:12
|28
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:12:18
|29
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|0:13:01
|30
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|0:13:16
|31
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:14:39
|32
|Karen Hanlen (NZl)
|0:17:08
|33
|Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|0:17:25
|34
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|0:18:06
|35
|Catherine Vipond (Can)
|0:18:42
|36
|Krista Park (USA)
|0:18:43
|37
|Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)
|0:19:56
|38
|Brandi Heisterman (Can)
|0:21:07
|-1lap
|Katherine O'shea (Aus)
|-1lap
|Chloe Forsman (USA)
|-2laps
|Mical Dyck (Can)
|-2laps
|Ann Berglund (Swe)
|-2laps
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|-2laps
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)
|-2laps
|Caroline Villeneuve (Can)
|-2laps
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|-3laps
|Meghan Korol (USA)
|DNF
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team
|DNF
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team
|DNF
|Nina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax
|DNF
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Team
|DNF
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|DNF
|Aleksandra Mooradian (Pol)
|DNF
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|DNF
|Rowena Fry (Aus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luna Pro Team
|81
|pts
|2
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|49
|3
|Subaru - Trek
|43
|4
|Colnago Farbe Sudtirol
|40
|5
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|35
|6
|BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|32
|7
|Specialized Racing
|32
|8
|Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|28
|9
|Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|26
|10
|Orbea Geax
|22
|11
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|21
|12
|CCC Polkowice
|16
|13
|GT Skoda Chamonix
|9
|14
|Team Merida Combee
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|860
|pts
|2
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|720
|3
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|480
|4
|Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing
|480
|5
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol
|464
|6
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|450
|7
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|440
|8
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|422
|9
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol
|420
|10
|Chengyuan Ren (Chn) Specialized Racing
|390
|11
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|367
|12
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team
|365
|13
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek
|346
|14
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|323
|15
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|300
|16
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax
|292
|17
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|289
|18
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|282
|19
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|275
|20
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|255
|21
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|232
|22
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|232
|23
|Annie Last (GBr)
|227
|24
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|214
|25
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Team
|213
|26
|Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|208
|27
|Alexandra Engen (Swe)
|204
|28
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|200
|29
|Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|195
|30
|Nina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax
|174
|31
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek
|171
|32
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|164
|33
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|163
|34
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|156
|35
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|145
|36
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|143
|37
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|142
|38
|Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour
|140
|39
|Karen Hanlen (NZl)
|134
|40
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|126
|41
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team
|108
|42
|Silke Schmidt (Ger)
|104
|43
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|92
|44
|Katherine O'shea (Aus)
|83
|45
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|82
|46
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|79
|47
|Krista Park (USA)
|72
|48
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|67
|49
|Mical Dyck (Can)
|64
|50
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|60
|51
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|56
|52
|Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)
|54
|53
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|50
|54
|Vera Andreeva (Rus)
|48
|55
|Chloe Forsman (USA)
|47
|56
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|46
|57
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|40
|58
|Judith Pollinger (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|39
|59
|Daniela Veronesi (Ita)
|37
|60
|Catherine Vipond (Can)
|36
|61
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team VZW
|35
|62
|Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)
|32
|63
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott
|32
|64
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)
|31
|65
|Brandi Heisterman (Can)
|30
|66
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
|30
|67
|Ann Berglund (Swe)
|26
|68
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|25
|69
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)
|24
|70
|Oksana Rybakova (Rus)
|24
|71
|Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)
|24
|72
|Caroline Villeneuve (Can)
|23
|73
|Maaris Meier (Est)
|23
|74
|Meghan Korol (USA)
|21
|75
|Inbar Ronen (Isr)
|20
|76
|Rowena Fry (Aus)
|19
|77
|Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)
|18
|78
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
|17
|79
|Maddie Horton (GBr)
|15
|80
|Samantha Sanders (RSA)
|15
|81
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek Mtb Racing Team
|14
|82
|Gracie Elvin (Aus)
|13
|83
|Jenni King (Aus)
|12
|84
|Melanie Spath (Ger)
|11
|85
|Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer - Bmc
|10
|86
|Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)
|8
|87
|Kristien Nelen (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|8
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy